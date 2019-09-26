Acting DNI Joseph Maguire Congressional “Whistleblower” Testimony – 9:00am Livestream…

You know the Democrats had a pre-planned strategy to use the “whistleblower” complaint, because Adam Schiff has the production scheduled for 9:00am public hearing today.
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is appearing before the House Intelligence Committee to face lawmakers’ questions about his handling of the hearsay whistleblower complaint relating to a phone call between President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine. The transcript of the non-controversial call was released yesterday.
Lawmakers also received their copy of the 6-page complaint Wednesday afternoon after criticizing the White House and Department of Justice for complying with Office of Legal Counsel guidance and handling recommendations. The declassified complaint, consisting of hearsay and political media spin, is expected to be released to the public today.
C-Span Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – CBS Livestream Link
In the Justice Department’s OLC opinion, they point out that ICIG Atkinson’s internal justification for even accepting the whistleblower complaint was poor legal judgement. [See Here] I would say Atkinson’s decision is directly related to his own risk exposure:
Watch the Whisleblower turn out to be someone like Hillary because she still has access to IC.
Maquire: Everything here is “unprecedented”.
Of course.
It’s so lovely to wake up to another round of let’s overturn the ’16 election,
First it was the recounts, then it was the harassment of the Electoral College, the riots, etc., etc., then onto the Russian hoax….
I’m very weary of it all.
I was about to post pretty much the same.
I’ve gone beyond anger.
This is all simply, tragically sad.
That’s exactly what they want, is for you to get so tired of the onslaught that you just give in. This is a war; people need to understand that. And wars aren’t easy.
We need to get the mind set that Trump has on all this. He actually enjoys this sort of battle. He approaches it methodically, with an end goal in mind.
I spent most of my working life in a “bad news” job. My job was to fix what was broken. Always hassles, never smooth sailing. I loved it. Was regularly blamed for what was going wrong, and because I was “at the top,” the buck did stop with me. Nothing personal, people have to vent, and I did have enemies.
I also had the exquisite pleasure of honest and capable and energetic allies – because we shared a common mission of “making the thing work like it is supposed to.”
The DEMs are determined to take your freedom. Better take their threat seriously, and find ways to enjoy defeating their mission.
Don’t get me wrong, I am watching another circus because I care. It’s sickening what the Dems have put this President and his supporters through with their antics. It is really tiresome to start the day with yet another Dem fabrication.
We are ready to march on DC for this President and for justice whenever an organized effort is put forth.
I know , stay strong, the left is counting on weariness of Trump support, they want us to say I’ve had it, I have read some comments in the past on this, people saying I’m done, I’m tired.
My support is unwavering. I’m just tired of the bullsh__.
The continuous charade is working against the dems. There’s weariness all right. EVERYONE is weary of democrats taking them for sloped-headed Cro-Magnons, insulting their intelligence daily with a barrage of bullshit. Landslide on the way!
Weariness? Oh hell no! I’ll walk through fire carrying cans of gasoline to vote for President Trump now, after everything those bastards have put him through!
RESIST APATHY
Not apathetic, just very tired this morning of having to sit through another of the Dem’s attempts at derailing this administration.
First take on this, it’s another big nothing burger.
Full unroll by @fred fleitz from above.
Spread this to as many as possible. Would love this guy to be a witness. LOL.
I just read this on Twitter. Agree with every syllable.
“Six ways ’til Sunday” and this is only Wednesday.
I watch Nunes opening statement; I skipped sfhitts. Nunes was fantastic!
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4819345/intel-chair-schiff-ranking-member-nunes-opening-statements-whistleblower-complaint
Schitt’s was a fantastical rendition of a Hollywood production, a Lawfare product.
All Democrats are fabulists. You will not find a shred of honesty or integrity in a Democrat.
LikeLike
Would make my day if….
AG announced the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Ukraine matter.
Just what we DO NOT need.
Our luck we’d get Mueller or Weismann as the SC head.
OH HELL NO
are you high? another 40 million dollar Mueller fantasia?
It would make my day if the AG resigned.
I wish Nunes would ask this guy……..
Have you seen the Biden video?
Do you know what a quid pro quo is?
If yes, please share for the American people the definition of a quid pro quo
Now let me play the video for you and for all American to see right here and now and you tell me in your opinion if this was that a quid pro quo or a favor or something else?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nunes looked totally 100% UNPREPARED!
Someone remove Rep. Mike Conaway’s coffee from his desk. No more coffee for you, Mike.
LikeLike
Listened to NPR this morning as the “complaint” was released, with the newsreaders scrambling to put the most prejudicial spin on every paragraph. The pearl-clutching was reaching a climax, and I mean that sexually, when I had a sudden “aha” moment of clarity, where I saw this whole charade as if in a sudden burst of sunlight!
From the whistleblowers complaint, I would say we are seeing a description of a complex, lengthy, and methodical criminal investigation… from the perspective of the criminals!
And to the public, each component, each move, can be rather convincingly portrayed as part of an illegal conspiracy, because in this case the criminals have professional media relations, and most importantly, they are themselves cops who have gone bad.
Your first mistake, listening to NPR.
You know, your “cops who have gone bad” tag gave me a notion since this is as much a “branding” and marketing war as anything.
Thus, it might be very effective from that angle to start referring to the Dem PARTY MEMBERS as “bad cops” or use your “cops gone bad.”
I think it would stick, and may I say, I hold most police officers in high regard and have faith that most Americans don’t regard most cops as bad but they’re fully aware of what a breach of trust it is for people who have such authority to use that authority for their own personal enrichment of status, power, or money.
“from the perspective of the criminals!”
Most excellent observation! Thank you.
Watching this shut show tells me one thing going forward: The DEMORATS will now start using whistleblowers all the time this year and next to stop Trump at everything he does.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, it seems that Schiff is trying to lay the groundwork for anytime a future “whistleblower” comes forward with communication protected under executive privilege, that its instead allowed to come straight to Congress.
While Adam “Norma Desmond” Schiff is enjoying his closeup, the story is running away from him … Much more information coming out about the Ukrainian who has weaseled himself into an “advisory” position close to President Zelenky. And Crowdstrike.
Catherine Herridge’s appearance last night on Lou Dobbs was excellent. She seems to have the latest, most important information.
Mollie Hemingway
· 34m
“Smart people will note that this campaign is being run in anticipation of the FISA IG report release.”
I said that days ago. They are blowing everything up to impede the validity and impact of the FISA Report due anytime…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I also came to that conclusion. For months, I suspected the IG report would be another wrist slap, but with all this panic by the Dems, I’m starting to hope it will be devastaing for them. Believe me, they have seen the report by now… =panic.
The Dems have also seen real polls ! They have Lie-a-Watha Warren. That’s all they’ve got. Desparation is setting in.
I watched Liddle Adam Schitt for a few minutes and had to turn it off. He really does appear to be a Narcissistic Psychopath with all the lying and chicanery of the last few years. We used to call people like this “bald face liars”, I think. But, the genius of what the Trump Admin is doing to ferret out the traitors, expose the corruption, and yet still going like a steam engine to revive the American economy is nothing short of miraculous. While I despise Schitt for what he has tried to do to our country, I realize his time is coming. If he’s not indicted here on earth, he will surely have a place in hell, unless he turns his life and heart over to Jesus. Which, I always hope people do. Looking forward, I’m hoping these tumultuous years will teach Americans to pay attention to Politicians so we don’t keep electing these corrupt swamp creatures.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Conaway makes the observation that “urgent concern” appears to not be a clear issue of law. One lawyer (IC IG) says it is, and DOJ (which has superiority over ALL executive functions) says it is not. He commends Maguire for following DOJ.
Terri Sewell rant that she views this incident as chilling on whistleblowers. Maguire agrees. This inciudent will chill whistleblowers. That is what Nunes said too. The DEMs ruin every institution, every tool, everything they touch.
Congress wants to expose the whistleblower by calling them before Congress. Schiff wants assurance that whisleblowers are not bound to respect executive privilege.
This is all pretty funny., ZERO whistleblowers against Comey, McCabe, numerous other leakers.
I doubt this circus has any effect whatsoever on honorable whistleblowers.
The Dems are so worried about this that they are leaving tomorrow on their scheduled 2 week break. bwahaha
Add “Impeach” AG Barr to your list…
The whistle blower is definitely a contractor.
So is it possible that the whistleblower could possibly be the same group PT named in the released memo??
Speaking of Whistleblowers, I wonder how Barr is coming with that Uranium One whistleblower.
Sure wish Victoria read CTH and would give us an update.
Remember her? 👍 the Rep who forced Comey to admit he was hiding his investigation from congress for 9 months.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This will go nowhere…all they can do is argue process and Maguire was spot on in how he handled it. 2nd now 3rd hand whistle blower content is BS. Should be over by noon. Good thing WH released the transcript yesterday
Rep. Sewell just tried to get McGuire to commit to having the “whistleblower” appear before the committee “and Congress” with “the full whistleblower protection”. We have heard that this complainant does not meet the criteria for being a whistleblower and having that protection. I hope McGuire is not allowing himself to be used to paint the White House into a corner.
In my opinion, McGuire is looking very nervous. That concerns me. He could use a little injection of Corey Lewandowski.
It seems they thought they could get this complaint to to Congress unimpeded, but it hit a wall when it got to the DNI. The DNI, as part of the executive branch, just followed the rules, which meant it went to the WH first. The manufacturers of the narrative are really mad that they got thwarted. Its actually reminiscent of Barr holding the press conference providing the summary of the Mueller Report, before the dems got a chance to peddle the narrative imbedded in the report.
They never expected POTUS to release the call, or if anything, it would be released AFTER we had the complaint itself, which was mostly fantasy. They wanted what was in the complaint be read into the record and discussed ad nauseum and paint the President as a traitor and therefor impeachable. But they got ahead of their skis once again. They thought the DNI was just going to hand it over and let them run with it, screaming from the highest rooftops before Trump could ever get a word in edgewise. Thankfully, we have a very thoughtful, rational, and deliberate Acting DNI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly, Schiff is SO pissed that he didnt just pass on a third party complaint to Congress.
The intelligence agencies are NOT President Trump’s friend!
Nor mine nor yours.
6 ways from Sunday!!! Needs to be burned to the ground along with the FBI!!!
I expect the identity of the whistleblower will become public soon. What would really be interesting is if someone asks him/her in closed session who the referenced intelligence sources were. The whistleblower apparently wants to testify.
The sources’ positions, biases, and degree of access to this material is highly relevant, too. There is no other way to assess their, and the whistleblower’s, credibility. Also, whether the sources were leaking information to the whistleblower that was not within the whistleblower’s security clearance.
The IG or Maguire may already know the sources.
That is all they have left. To have this so called whistleblower testify. That will be their last shot.
This continues unabated unless coup conspirators are charged/indicted for crimes. Zero indictments that I know of so far. Zero. Mr. President, show me the written documentation of the enemies coup. Just do it, to hell with procedure and rule of law and “protocol”. To hell with it, let’s roll. Show your hand if you have one.
Why did a Republican member of Congress just wag his finger at our POTUS and tell him that the conversation was “not OK?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I watched that and wondered myself why he would do that. Have you ever seen or heard a Dem criticize one of their own. It reminded me of how much I despise the Republicans.
Who was that? (I am not watching .)
From Ohio….can’t remember his name.
This is nothing more than a smear job on McQuire and to try to make the public think there’s some coverup going on. Not one mention of the whistleblower’s complaint!!!! This is BULLSHIT!
…So after Turner sows Schifft’s a** to his face, Schifft sez his description of the call was ‘parody’? ARE YOU FRIGGIN’ KIDDING US HERE?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
This has the fingerprints of Bathhouse Barry’s minions all over it-
LikeLiked by 2 people
Adam Schitt just claimed is parts of his opening statement was suppose to comedic 🤡
No Sir, you LIED and it was put on record.
The American people watching this, the normies, stopped watching a while ago. This is so dry and focuses only on process. I would imagine a lot of eyerolling going on. People are going to get tired of this.
I was really happy two days ago when Adam Schiff threatened to de-fund the intelligence community. Two thumbs WAAAAAY UP. It’s about time we kick these CIA traitors to the curb and convert them to pizza delivery drivers where they can actually do something productive in American society.
Napoleon did a very smart thing. He personally selected young officers as his spies who were loyal to him and would report directly to him. He knew professionals in the ranks could easily have conflicted loyalties and not relay the truth to him, being loyal to their perverse agendas.
Schiff is SO MAD that they didn’t turn over the complaint right away so they could get the false info in the complaint into the public record and into the public sphere and put the President on his heels. But they got played. Whistleblower complaints have NEVER been about the President.
They are aiming to take the Admiral out.
This is another Kavanaugh hit-job.
Adm Macquire is another Adm Rogers.
The Admiral was a casualty of Obama’s 2010 culling of the Officer corps.
The Socialists are afraid of this Admiral.
The Admiral is every bit a target as Pres Trump. 36 years of service. Just like Gen Flynn.
These people are evil
Just imagine if they were now holding hearings using the COMPLAINT from the whistleblower and not having the actual transcript. They’d have Trumps head on a platter. That was the original plan and now they are scrambling.
Schitt -your hearing timeline?
Congress is going on vacation, again….after your six week vacation.
