Acting DNI Joseph Maguire Congressional “Whistleblower” Testimony – 9:00am Livestream…

You know the Democrats had a pre-planned strategy to use the “whistleblower” complaint, because Adam Schiff has the production scheduled for 9:00am public hearing today.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is appearing before the House Intelligence Committee to face lawmakers’ questions about his handling of the hearsay whistleblower complaint relating to a phone call between President Donald Trump and the president of Ukraine. The transcript of the non-controversial call was released yesterday.

Lawmakers also received their copy of the 6-page complaint Wednesday afternoon after criticizing the White House and Department of Justice for complying with Office of Legal Counsel guidance and handling recommendations. The declassified complaint, consisting of hearsay and political media spin, is expected to be released to the public today.

C-Span Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – CBS Livestream Link

In the Justice Department’s OLC opinion, they point out that ICIG Atkinson’s internal justification for even accepting the whistleblower complaint was poor legal judgement. [See Here] I would say Atkinson’s decision is directly related to his own risk exposure:

Rep. Stewart: Whistleblower complaint has been declassified and released https://t.co/MbO9t3B56X — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) September 26, 2019

