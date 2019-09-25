Further Evidence Intelligence Community Inspector General is Part of Lawfare Alliance…

Details are beginning to surface about the deep state Whistleblower complaint. It is possible in the next few days the 6-page complaint, which utilized media reports to construct the supportive evidence for the phone call accusation against President Trump, will be made public.
That said, within a heavy propaganda report from the New York Times there are details about the Intelligence Community Inspector General that show the tell-tale fingerprints of the ICIG supportive intent (emphasis mine):
[…] Mr. Atkinson, a Trump appointee, nevertheless concluded that the allegations appeared to be credible and identified two layers of concern.
The first involved a possible violation of criminal law. Mr. Trump’s comments to Mr. Zelensky “could be viewed as soliciting a foreign campaign contribution in violation of the campaign-finance laws,” Mr. Atkinson wrote, according to the Justice Department memo. (read more)
Does the “foreign campaign contribution” angle sound familiar? It should, because that argument was used in the narrative around the Trump Tower meeting with the Russian Lobbyist Natalia Veselnitskaya. More specifically, just like FARA violations the overused “campaign contribution” narrative belongs to a specific network of characters, Lawfare.
The center of the Lawfare Alliance influence was/is the Department of Justice National Security Division, DOJ-NSD. It was the DOJ-NSD running the Main Justice side of the 2016 operations to support Operation Crossfire Hurricane and FBI agent Peter Strzok. It was also the DOJ-NSD where the sketchy legal theories around FARA violations (Sec. 901) originated.
The Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) is Michael K Atkinson. ICIG Atkinson is the official who accepted the ridiculous premise of a hearsay ‘whistle-blower‘ complaint; an intelligence whistleblower who was “blowing-the-whistle” based on second hand information of a phone call without any direct personal knowledge, ie ‘hearsay‘.
Michael K Atkinson was previously the Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ-NSD) in 2016. That makes Atkinson senior legal counsel to John Carlin and Mary McCord who were the former heads of the DOJ-NSD in 2016 when the stop Trump operation was underway.
[Irony Reminder: The DOJ-NSD was purposefully under no IG oversight. In 2015 the OIG requested oversight and it was Sally Yates who responded with a lengthy 58 page legal explanation saying, essentially, ‘nope – not allowed.’ (PDF HERE) All of the DOJ is subject to oversight, except the NSD.]
Put another way, Michael Atkinson was the lawyer for the same DOJ-NSD players who: (1) lied to the FISA court (Judge Rosemary Collyer) about the 80% non compliant NSA database abuse using FBI contractors; (2) filed the FISA application against Carter Page; and (3) used FARA violations as tools for political surveillance and political targeting.
Yes, that means Michael Atkinson was Senior Counsel for the DOJ-NSD, at the very epicenter of the political weaponization and FISA abuse.
Immediately after the Carter Page FISA warrant is approved, in the period where DOJ-NSD head John Carlin has given his notice of intent to leave but not yet left, inside those specific two weeks, the National Security Division of the DOJ tells the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) they have been breaking the law. The NSD specifically inform the court they are aware of contractors who have been using FISA 702(16)(17) database search queries to extract information on political candidates.
DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz has looked into the FISA application used against U.S. Person Carter Page. Additionally, U.S. Attorney John Durham is said to be looking at the intelligence communities’ use of systems for spying and surveillance.
If the DOJ-NSD exploitation of the NSA database, and/or DOJ-NSD FISA abuse, and/or DOJ-NSD FARA corruption were ever to reach sunlight, current ICIG Atkinson -as the lawyer for the process- would be under a lot of scrutiny for his involvement.
Yes, that gives current ICIG Michael Atkinson a strong and corrupt motive to participate with the Schiff/Lawfare impeachment objective.
Atkinson’s conflict-of-self-interest, and/or possible blackmail upon him by deep state actors who most certainly know his compromise, likely influenced his approach to this whistleblower complaint. That would explain why the Dept. of Justice Office of Legal Counsel so strongly rebuked Atkinson’s interpretation of his responsibility with the complaint.
In the Justice Department’s OLC opinion, they point out that Atkinson’s internal justification for accepting the whistleblower complaint was poor legal judgement. [See Here] I would say Atkinson’s decision is directly related to his own risk exposure:
Turns out, nuke it from space appears to be about the only thing that’s really gonna work.
IM going to agree with this assessment. And I think America is not going to stomach another drawn out special council or impeachment. Nuke it from space.
Barr won't appoint a special council. He just got rid of the last one.
Linda, on One America news today they reported someone in congress (forget the name) asked Barr to recuse himself from any investigation into Trump/ Ukraine. Barr has not replied
This complaint seems so flimsy that it was a rush job put together very quickly. You do that when you are scared. Or it's a canary trap. For Atkinson to put his name on this sketchy complaint smells of desperation or cleverness. Was Trump targeting someone. They got Wolfe. Did they have concerns about someone in the situation room? Atkinson has outted himself as a black hat if he is. He will be removed.
I keep thinking about Rudy's words, "There's going to be blood."
Barr won't recuse either.
Damn right he won't recuse. Sheila Jackson Lee tried to get Barr to say he would recuse before he was appointed. He said "no.". Congress will say almost any shameful and idiotic thing.
How can they be so low?
How can they be so low?
Under Satan's thumb is how, on Satan's side is why.
Barr will be of no use to the Deep State if he recuses. Won't happen.
The story is a big yawn to the sheeple. It's not getting traction out here in the real world. CNN is now running stories about the right wing media backing Trump. They do that when they are frustrated. It looks like the Dems panicked that Barr is snooping around Ukraine. Atkinson panicked and they are rushing another hairbrained Lawfare scheme. Those dummies are 0-22 with Trump. They are going to try to block Durham and Barr with this impeachment nonsense.
That would Coporal HIcks solution:
I believe you are 💯 percent correct! It's like turning over rocks… there are thousands of the nasty bastards everywhere.
I’ll try to give a practical, though highly unlikely, alternate.
Move 20 complete departments out of DC, to various states.
Fire and punish EVERY FBI Leaker / Bribe taker. (50-100+)
Gut large sections of Washington FBI HQ and Field Office.
Seat Grand Juries for all of them – McCabe, Comey, Strzok, Yates, everybody.
Publish Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 emails.
Examine Huma’s laptop.
Have a new Department Policy whereby EVERY OIG referral is prosecuted.
Partial list, but a start.
You left out purging the DOJ!
You're in luck. I have the codes. I've said too much already.
Nah, rods from God. Much neater, and no fall out, or radioactive fall out to have to contend with.
Nobody can put the pieces of the puzzle together better than Sundance. Reminds me of a guy called Daniel…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Very true, but who sets the very best traps?
Anyone know? 😀
Anyone know? 😀
Agreed and PDJT the patience of this guy named Job. God Bless PDJT.
Will we ever know the identity of the whistleblower?
Yeah, I'm sure he will get a book deal or Go Fund Mw page.
GOP guy on Laura tonight saw it, read it, said it's "Nothing, nothing at all and most of it is based on culled together snippets from newspaper stories."
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I heard correctly on Laura a R. Congressman don't know his name was on with Jim Jordan and he had the complaint in hand, said a few things nothing worthwhile as usual with politicians except Jim Jordan puts it nicely together so people like me can follow and understand. I had to leave to watch Cross Talk and yes explosive but not the topic now they discussed the Dems 2020 with a 3 star panel. It was funny and yet sad that this is going on in the USA. God Bless Sundance, God Bless PDJT.
TL Howard, sorry our timing was impeccable.Exactly I heard the same except like Jim Jordan a lot more, actually did not care for the other R congressman..
Like a dagger in the heart reading "Mr. Atkinson, a Trump appointee".
LikeLiked by 4 people
Matthew, imagine how OUR President feels.
A shiv in the side.
A shiv in the side.
Could this be who wrote that letter last year about working on the inside against President Trump? I think the NYTimes published it. My memory is foggy on the details, so much to keep up with.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The President was not well served by his transition team because the general house-cleaning that needed to be done didn't happen and far too many Never Trumper hold-overs kept their jobs. Even now, after all we know, I suspect that nothing much is going to happen to the cabal that has betrayed our nation. They are obviously intending to be around long after Trump is gone. After all, this is their country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If memory serves, Chris Christie of Bridgegate fame headed up the transition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Christie was forced out by Jared before any of those positions were filled. I don't think the blame is on him. Trump tried to embrace the establishment right after being elected, because he needed qualified candidates for too many essential positions and only GOP establishment had that kind of bench. However, he was embracing the scorpion. He would have been better off with earnest novices or infilled positions to be honest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, tommylotto.
That’s right… Christie successfully prosecuted Jared’s father. Bad blood better Jared and Christie.
Garrison, as much as I love your posts AND not wanting to disagree with a fellow treeper, I pray you are wrong.
God is for us or against us. I pray he is for us.
God is for us or against us. I pray he is for us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I too pray that God is with the righteous that are for and with him.Amen.
Garrison,
THATS the thing. Why not just ‘wait him out’? Like Reagan 2.0.
WHY this all out, unremitting assault, and exposure? As you say, they have been around since long before DJT, and if they thought they would be around long after, it doesn’t make sense.
But, THEY know their strengths and vulnerabilities. THEY apperently calculate that they can NOT survive a second term.
I think it MUST be the Worldwide trade reset PDJT is in the process of doing.
It is destroying the foundation for Globalism, and once in place, they will not be able to reestablish.
After all, what else has PDJT done, that can’t be undone by his successor?
Funding the military? In 8 years, Obama was able to do grave damage to the military.
Immigration? Even the wall could be allowed to deteriorate without funding, and Mexico,could go back to facilitating illegal transiting.
If he brings down China and EU, and ends the exfiltration, destroying the multinational corporations end run around anti-trust, THAT,would be impossible to reestablish.
He said recently, his job would be a lot easier, if he hadn’t taken on China.
I think maybe THIS, as much as anything, is what has them panicked.
He is.a.Trump appointee like the teller at the bank is your personal banker. 1000s of positions to fill.
The process goes like this. “Has he had any disciplinary actions? Does he show up every day? NEXT”
Could it be that the so-called whistleblower was a suspected leaker and was setup?
As it turns out, this person did not have any firsthand knowledge of the call. They were merely told about it by…. White House staffers.
What this person was told happened—and what was actually in the transcript—are quite different. And it was THE WHITE HOUSE that controlled the flow of information every step of the way.
This really starts sounding like it was an operation to out a suspected leaker by giving them bad information then watching to see where it turns up.
Ensnaring Biden, the Deep State, the news media, and the Democrat Party was likely an unexpected bonus.
No, the whistleblower is in it for the money. They want a set up, like Blasey-Ford received , almost one million dollars. IT is like Grocery Gallup Sweepstakes, where you grab everything off the shelves you can in your five minute time frame.
Yep, it could be.
Apparently far too many here have written President Trump off… according to their gloom and doom posts.
Meanwhile, I keep hearing “beep beep”. 😉
Call me a pollyanna if you will, makes no difference to me! President Trump is racking up the freaken WINS.
Interesting you would point that out Sammy Hains.
That is exactly what my husband said when I first told him all about this on Monday.
He listened intently to everything without interrupting me and then when I was done said that is sounded like Pres Trump was trying to out somebody or a lot of some bodies, that it was a setup.
That Pres Trump had all the information and proof already but he wanted some one to be publicly outed for a reason.
Or, he wanted the INFORMATION out, but with ‘clean hands’; He didn’t bring up Bidens corrupt stuff, or Durbins etc.
Its ONLY in responce to the ‘whistleblower’ (leaker), that PDJT was ‘forced’ to respond. And the timing WAS auspiscious, what with the,Ukranian President there at the,U.N.
AND, he KNEW they were not going to give him fair coverage of his,work at the UN, anyway.
Probably would have been going on and on, about how he snubbed the little girl climate change monkey.
Remember when there were 3 leak traps sprung, just before his first post election rally?
Shades of tax return, lol. So, he sure COULD have set it up, but I doubt it was to get this leaker, IF he set it up, he was hunting bigger game.
That was my husbands idea also.
Pres Trump was really after bigger game.
He was just going to squeeze this pitiful little whistleblower and get the bigger game to pop out.
And I am guessing that the real game Pres Trump is aiming for is just staring to run around and hire a lawyer and point fingers at every one else.
The timing is interesting and it sure did knock that climate change teen kid and her lawsuit right off the news.
No one and I mean no one is talking about climate change at all.
A lot of people are really not talking about impeachment the way the Dems want it to be talked about.
A lot of the news and impeachment discussion is about how crazy the Democrats are and what in the world were they thinking.
This was not the way they planned at all.
We were all suppose to be in a frenzy over climate and Pres Trump was suppose to be halfway out the door by now.
A characteristic for a canary trap would be an unusual and unique aspect added to the true transcript. The unusual addition is different for each mark it is fed to. Whichever version of the addition shows up in the complaint points out who the leaker was.
We’ll have to wait to see the complaint to know if there is a claim made in it that seems to come out of left field when compared with the official transcript.
Sometimes it feels like we don’t stand a chance …..
But God”s got this. He will see to it that President Trump prevails!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Indeed. Glory to God always. Thank you Jesus. Hvala Isuse Hriste. Amin.
FUBAR x 10.
I believe it is Paul Sperry who said only 2 individuals on our side listen to foreign calls; 2 CIA agents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That narrows it down considerable.
What is "our side" pray tell
Us and President Trump?
LikeLike
THC,
I believe PC meant on ‘our side of the conversation’, as opposed tovthe Ukranians, or any foreign intel services.
Although I thought I read elsewhere it was up to five who transcribe.
Absolutely! Sundance is the best at putting the pieces together!
Why can’t we get rid of these career swampies? It seems as though everyone in the Intel Community that President Trump is “allowed” to promote to a sensitive position is thoroughly entrenched in the web of corruption. This gives new meaning to
Oh what a tangled web we weave!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
littleannie;
Below a certain level, they are career buerocrats, and trying to fire them is nearly impossible.
Above that, they are,”Senate confirm” positions, and its not JUST Cabinet level, but sub and even sub sub cabinet level.
And for that, Mitch McConnell.
OMG!!! The corrupt bastards are everywhere in government! I even heard the call from some idiot on one of the fake news channels for another special counsel!
This is outrageous!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The only way to stop this is somehow to go after one of the media moguls, somehow make them pay. W/out the owners of the 3 networks and the cable channels telling editors how to “report” this POTUS, the Dems can always give the media nothing but lies.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My strong suspicion is IF we could review the illegal spying from 2012 onward, we would find 702 about queries on ALL the media moguls.
There is,simply too much coordination, too much blind recitation of the daily message.
Was Rupert Murdock fond of young girls? Epstien or Deripaski snag him? Does he have something shady in his past? How about the heads of the other networks?
After all, going after individual media,stars is too much like work; go after the top honchos, and you have the whole enchilada.
There is no competition, fox is faux, and even with their ratings tanking, CNN, MSNBC continue to self destruct.
Maybe its not ideology, maybe its fear of exposure?
Could be crooked business deal, isn’t somebodies wife in SEC investigations?
I wish Fox would not put snippets of video from MSM. Pooper from CNN said the same or similar with such a serious face he presented. Can’t stand him along with so many others. To think that when he first came on CNN and I was ignorant to facts did not know about Sundance and was not into the political sphere, I thought he was a good honest guy. Wow looks and the way they present themselves are so deceiving. Also it was the beginning and then they were all given scripts and money from their masters. Lord help us weed out these people. Thank you Jesus. God Bless PDJT.
Oh what a tangled web…..
The deep state is so corrupt and so deep that I’m not sure the sun produces enough sunlight to shine on it all.
I’m having a laugh.🤣🤣🤣🤣
“DOH! Did You Know There’s a Treaty Between the USA & Ukraine Regarding Cooperation For Prosecuting Crimes?
Posted on September 25, 2019 by DCWhispers
My goodness. It was passed when Joe Biden was a member of the U.S. Senate and then signed by then-President Bill Clinton.
A comprehensive treaty agreement that allows cooperation between both the United States and Ukraine in the investigation and prosecution of crimes.
It appears President Trump was following the law to the letter when it comes to unearthing the long-standing corruption that has swirled in Ukraine and allegedly involves powerful Democrats like Joe Biden and others.”
http://dcwhispers.com/doh-did-you-know-theres-a-treaty-between-the-usa-ukraine-regarding-cooperation-for-prosecuting-crimes/
Here is a link to the treaty
https://www.congress.gov/106/cdoc/tdoc16/CDOC-106tdoc16.pdf
Thank you for posting that in several different threads. It needed to be seen and there are so many comments, one comment as important as yours is like finding a needle in a haystack.
Again, thanks for making sure everybody has a chance to see it.
There is no crime for President Trump speaking about crowdstrike and the Biden crimes with Zelensky. They can both offer mutual assistance in criminal matters. President Trump must know a lot more about the Bidens than he is letting on.
Nice of Bill Clinton to sign this treaty into law.
Need an extradition treaty
Bwahahahahahaha!
Ya gotta love it… I wish the hand-wringers would read the treaty.
Just ticks me off that OUR guys and OUR Administration behave as eunuchs and dont take care of this.
Trust the plan, my foot.
Our people were not to blame in 2017 when they were new and took office. In September of 2019, they bear a good bit of the blame for this situation.
We only have four to 6 guys giving one or two the benefit of the doubt. But, we have our VSG President Donald J. Trump.
UNIPARTY, he hates it…
Lighten up, the Man’s a Winner. 😉
Too bad we don’t have an extradition treaty. If we did, the Ukranians could indict and extradite Creepy Corrupt Joe and Corrupt Jr.
As I mentioned yesterday, why isn’t IG Michael Atkinson outraged about Vice President Biden’s extortion and shaking down Ukraine by threatening to withhold $1 billion in US aid? Why isn’t Atkinson outraged about the sworn affidavits lying to the FISA Court repeatedly or the illegal unmaskings of political candidates or the FBI, DOJ and CIA trying to frame the President Trump and his family for crimes that they not only didn’t commit but a crime that never even happened?
LikeLiked by 5 people
You are a master of rhetorical questioning. 🙂
Didn’t this guy take an oath of office?
Of course he did. And here it is.
I swear by Allah, peace be upon him, this sacred oath that I shall at all times render unconditional obedience and servitude to Barack Hussein Obama, the Supreme Ruler of the ACORN Reich, Divine Ruler of all that he surveys and that I shall at all times be ready, as a subservient soldier, or other government employee, FBI, CIA, DOJ, NSA, ATF, IRS, DHS, TSA, National Park Service or otherwise, to sell my honor and my soul to keep him, and his allies, from even any possible embarrassment or other inconvenience” (Rahm Emanuel Form 666, 21 January, 2009)
Then Obama shouted “Glory Ho.”
I’d like to know who the administration official is that provided the details of the call to the whistleblower … he/she needs to be gone yesterday!
Paul Sperry says only two possible CIA agents.
Maybe that FBI Spy Guy is still poking around The Oval. Or maybe Rod dropped his cell phone in the Presidential Wastebasket sitting next to The Resolute. Or James B. Comey is hiding behind the Giant Blue Curtains. Just spitballin’ here.
This may be a dumb question.
Since President Trump appointed Atkinson, when this situation shakes out as a lie, can President Trump fire him?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh thank you StuckInTheMiddle!!
And thank goodness I am Not a democrat!
Yep. And thank you for not being a democrat. 😀
Thank you TheHumanCondition and StuckInTheMiddle for making me smile.
Probably an impeachable offense.
Of course, no-one did anything when Obama fired Gerald Walpin in the middle of his investigation into Obama’s friend and corrupt mayor of Sacramento Kevin Johnson.
From an article when Walpin died in 2016-
Johnson founded a school called St. Hope, which received about $850,000 in AmeriCorps grants.Walpin discovered that Johnson and St. Hope had failed to use the federal dollars they received for the purposes specified in the grant and had also, as Walpin told me in an interview at the time, used federally funded AmeriCorps staff for, among other things, “driving [Johnson] to personal appointments, washing his car and running personal errands.”
Walpin recommended that Johnson and St. Hope be barred from receiving future federal funds.
It turned out to be an enormously controversial recommendation. As Walpin finished his probe, Johnson was elected mayor of Sacramento. If Johnson had been barred from receiving federal grant money, the city might not have been able to receive a share of the billions of dollars in federal stimulus money being handed out by the Obama administration.
There was enormous pressure on Walpin to back off. He didn’t. On June 10, Walpin received a call from a White House lawyer. “He said, ‘Mr. Walpin, the president wants me to tell you that he really appreciates your service, but it’s time to move on,'” Walpin recalled to me later. “[He] said, ‘You can either resign, or I’ll tell you that we’ll have to terminate you.'”
Walpin declined to resign and was fired on the spot. His firing was a violation of rules regarding the dismissal of inspectors general.
LikeLike
I meant to add – impeachable offense because the dems say so.
Ah yes, the “Intelligence Community”. This is all a lot like the 1979 movie “When a Stranger Calls” where it turns out the deranged stalker is calling from INSIDE THE HOUSE, not from some miles away.
Similarly, we now know, and have known for quite some time, that the biggest enemy of the Republic with its action to subvert, and then overthrow, America’s 2016 election came from INSIDE THE HOUSE, that is the FBI/DOJ/CIA, and not thousands of miles away from … … … Russia.
“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves (or let the FBI, DOJ and CIA do it).
– Abraham Lincoln
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cryin’ Chuck said that the Intelligence Community has “six ways from Sunday at getting back at you”. WELL APPARENTLY NOT!
Which is actually kinda scary, if you think about it. Can’t even execute a proper Soft Coup, FFS. And they don’t even have to leave the damn country to do it. Sad!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You said it mr. piddles, evidently while piddling around you saw the truth!
Ain’t it great? These “people” are STUPID.
Remember how they call the,Watergate burglary “third rate”, to denote its amatuerishness?
This ‘soft coup’ was SLOPPY, denoting the same amatuer nature.
Hence, I have been calling it the ‘sloppy, soft coup’, but admittedly I like tha additional implications of,….unsatisfying and ,…poor performance.
I can’t help it, my mind just goes that way, LOL!
I call them the Budale Pokvarene Communities. ” Stupid evil rotten” translates from serbian.
If President Trump was asking for an investigation into legitimate crimes by Biden and others isn’t what the members of congress are doing “obstructing justice”? Trump has every right to pursue justice if he thinks crimes were committed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lindsey said on Martha MacCallum that Biden was his “friend” and he didn’t want to turn the Senate into a circus like the House by investigating his behavior. So, he is turning the Senate Judiciary into a tea party , and not the right kind of tea party either
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lindsey would rather not discuss the matter of Ukraine. He would rather you wouldn’t notice that he and No-Name meddled in the revolt there. Amy Klobuchar showed up too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s an unwritten rule among senators: I don’t go after your crimes if you don’t go after mine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the picture of the Capital and all the tree roots. Fitting!
Was this guy legal counsel for Sally Yates too?
No. Brian Tomney was for part of the time. Don’t know who else was.
So called “whistleblower” has a go dund me! I can’t stop laughing. I mean, really…this again?
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/whistleblower-gofundme-seeking-100g-possible-testimony
How do the contributors know it’s legit? Anyone could claim to be the whistleblower.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump ruined the dem scheme and the whistle blower’s pipe dream by releasing the actual conversation he had with Ukraine. We need a Go Stuff It Page, for these people.where we give them charcoal, or maybe a package of straws to distribute to worried dems.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Okay we have now entered the twilight zone!! That article is unbelievable!
Listening to Rush earlier today…it sounds like the whistle tooter is represented by lawyers who actually put up billboards soliciting whistle blowers.
That they now have a Gofundme suggests they are in the same league as Gloria Allred and Avenatti.
…and they are calling it a legal defense fund. What charge is he defending himself against? If their complaint is truly legitimate and legal, why the need for a legal defense fund?
Amazing how fast President Trump declassified the highly classified phonecall between two heads of state. Imagine if Barr had the same sense of urgency in countering these attacks.
Just releasing ahalf of dozen key declasses would knock these smug, arrogant jackasses back on their heels.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Even though President Trump entrusted the declass process to AG Barr, he is still in charge, and can declass at any time what he feels is taking too long.
More interview transcripts are supposed to be released in the near future. They have been sent to ODNI for declas review.
https://dailycaller.com/2019/09/17/house-intel-russia-probe-interview-transcripts/
Obviously, talking with the Ukranian President about high-level corruption in government is forbidden if one of the most corrupt and corrupting people ever to set foot in that country is an American Vice-President. Surely this billionaire was “asking for a campaign contribution.” Yeah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Atkinson will be exposed soon and what a joy that will be!
Yeah, pathetic. We have a President talking about loving your country, where ever you are from, and these fools are in the weeds thinking about money. That is all they understand.
It IS a challenging task,
but,
once the wizard that is – proverbially and many times literally –
pushing button$ and
pulling lever$ – controlling people- from behind the curtain is found by some pup,
then many things begin to improve. : )
Or was that supposedly just a pretend story in a movie? – that gave the nefarious, a (bad) idea to try in real lives?
Wizard of Oz
Seek, and yet shall find.
Knock, and the door will be opened for you.
It is past time for some friendly visiting.
Bi-lats etc. etc. etc. can help to turn on some lights…
I do not know
The inspector General in 2015, was Charles McCullough. He wrote the report on the first half of 2015, then no report until 2017.
Here is a video on Vimeo at the congressional meeting where he presented evidence or was questioned on The Lunatic’s email scandal.
Very interesting. He was stymied at every turn.
Charles McCullough: Intelligence Community Inspector General on Hillary’s Email Scandal
Watch him here
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW… this is telling. Good digs. I vaguely remember this. Thanks
I know SD had an article on how the dimms had an impeachment timeline already planned out once they took the House back and I think due to how many of their attempts to drum up an impeachment story have blown up in their faces (Mueller, etc.), they’re now just shoehorning any crap they can into the impeachment schedule they and the fake news have already planned out.
They may have gotten all their top of the fold “impeachment” headlines today, but they picked a real turd of a “scandal” to ride on.
Nancy has a schedule to keep doncha know.
The people who are lamenting about Atkinson being a Trump appointee need to keep in mind that NO President has a clue on who to appoint to these positions.
The particular agency/department and the DOJ tell him who they want.
And who was running DNI and the DOJ a year ago when Atkinson was appointed?
Coats and Gordon
Rosenstump (Sessions)
BTW, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the bogus hearsay whistleblower complaint arose from within the area covered by that crook Atkinson. Sounds planned because they knew Atkinson would push it through to House Dems even though it was a scam.
I didn’t read the OLC response closely, but it looks like most govt whistleblowers complaints go to the DOJ. I am guessing here, but would wager the only avenue to getting a complaint to the very corrupt Senate Intel & Schiff’s House committees is via the ICIG.
That’s why a non IC related complaint was submitted by a soon-to-be-departed IC employee, as hearsay no less.
KT McFarland indicated she occasionally wandered down to situation room to listen to these type of conversations. I wonder if a record is kept of who listens in? It is imperative to ID the leaker.
LikeLike
That is why the whistle blower now says they have multiple conversations.
And you folks are right about Barr, where are the declassified docs, waiting on the FISA Ct report?
Good luck with that. I sense that nothing is going on here. Barr and Durham are not empaneling grand juries, or getting close to charging folks. Its just a kabuki dance otherwise known as the Potomac two-step. Everyone is dancing except Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But I heard that Hannity has a tick tock for tomorrow (today).
/S
Multiple conversations? Now they’re just making crap up as they go? More than one phone call? What have you heard the whistle blower is claiming?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m curious if this additional information has anything to do with Assange arriving in the US this summer.
I can’t believe they are just letting him sit in jail making shivs.
Re: “could be viewed as soliciting a foreign campaign contribution in violation of the campaign-finance laws”
This seems to be the Hot Angle that the Cable News Clowns are all over: Opposition Research and Campaign Finance Laws. I.e., “Did Trump violate campaign finance laws by engaging a foreign government for ‘oppo research’ purposes? THAT’S ILLEGAL!!!!”
I seem to have heard this a few times in various clips. Judge Go-Take-A-Nap was certainly all over that with his buddy there… the one with the oddly-space eyeballs… what’s his name? Anyway. Doesn’t matter.
So… has anybody pointed out the obvious yet: If the Trump Campaign wants “oppo research” concerning alleged Biden-Ukraine conflicts of interest and/or public corruption, why would Trump have to go directly to Ukraine for that?
The New York Times has published multiple articles on the topic. As recently as a few months ago, in fact. The articles highlight the dodgy transactions, relationships, and arrangements. It seems to me that all the Trump Campaign has to do for Biden-Ukraine “oppo research” is to point everybody at dub dub dub FNYT dot com. In fact, that could save everybody a lot of time, energy, and money, I would think.
*confused emoji* “chin-scratch emoji* *shrug emoji*
I predict this “whistle blower ” complaint is going to be the Mueller Report 2.0
A smear document designed to give maximum ammunition for impeachment and that uses a ridiculously broad interpretation of the law (define “thing of value”) in order to paint Trump as a criminal.
I think it’s shaping up to be more of a Michael Cohen 2.0 situation. Right down to the imaginary Campaign Finance Violations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DOJ Criminal division has already concluded that it does not amount to a cfv. and the matter is closed.
Look, it’s quite clear the President needs to start taking DRASTIC action against the swamp and stop waiting for the system to repair itself (Barr/Durham/Horowitz). Declare a State of Emergency, round them up with the military, Tribunals for all and DO SOMETHING. Hell, they’re all in DC/NYC practically. They will never stop and will try to destroy him and his family for generations for being elected and disrupting the cheap labor/bad trade deal/offshoring globalist agenda.
I about died when I read 64 pages! And filled with media reports? Didn’t Lawfare get laughed at by Congress when their evidence in the Mueller report was news articles?
In my opinion, it really comes down to the transcript. And the Dems are hollering that it isn’t valid. Saw on Tucker an interview, no OO phone call has been recorded since Watergate. This is ridiculous, that we should have to prove the validity of the phone conversation via the two CIA agents as well as the process of transcribing it. The thing is, I am sure the Dems all know this since it is said to be the standard practice. It’s pathetic to have to prove the validity of the transcript. But unless we want to hear all the bullcrap they are trying to insert into this phone conversation, this would be the quickest way to end it.
Then after that is taken care of, I hope to see a prosecution of the players of another failed attempt to “get POTUS”. I’m sure that is wishful thinking.
Of course, the absurdity of it all: the NSA has the Zelensky phone calls; and Hillary’s Emails; and the Page/Strzok texts; and my entire history of Internet Activity; and knows the precise location of that Amazon package that I’m getting so excited about; and …
The validity of the transcript is just something to feed morons. Clapper started this a couple days ago when he said something about redactions in any released transcript. He didn’t know that it might be released with NO redactions.
He certainly SHOULD know how this process works, and it is easy enough to describe the process in a congressional hearing.
Of course, they could also have those transcribing the call testify behind closed doors, but why waste time?
I really can’t stand them.
Next thing we know, the whistle blower will be unable to testify due to fear of flying! Same ol’ playbook…
So, the whistleblower is not officially a whistle blower because he got second hand info that turns out to be false and it does not qualify as a whistleblower complaint because the accused is not an IC employee. The IG finds that the fake whistleblower has a strong bias for a 2020 competing candidate. Now we are to believe that two heads of State conversing is considered an illegal foreign campaign contribution, and to top it off the former democrat vice president threatened to withhold billion dollars worth of aid unless a prosecutor is fired for investigating his son, yet is not even being questioned. I feel like I have just crossed into the lawfare twilight zone!
What the hell is anyone doing about it?. . .nothing that I can see except talk about more tick-tocks, boomerangs and election landslides!
Reminds me of the saying “fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice shame on me”. I hope there is some serious investigating and truth finding going on behind the scenes but the last 2 1/2 years does not give me much confidence that is happening. Seems like PDJT is the only one that knows how to play offense on our fantasy political team. I understand that DOJ justice moves slow, but they need to pick up the pace to match the competition. Barr should have played offense and declassified already. Once House passes impeachment no choice but to play defense. FUBAR!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr will never look into the Biden fiasco. This turd is Deep State. The American voter will have to shut down the worlds economy to fix this.
Evidently Atkinson must have gotten word that an indictment for him has already been procured… that is the only reason he would be so stupid, well maybe unless he were being blackmailed.
And probably light on redactions as well. It can be done!
Wil E. Pelosi is going to lose her job and the majority with this impeachment nonsense
Why Trump admin failed to do vetting like this before appointing him? This type of failure to appoint the right person is a big mistake that kind of happening continuously. So many back stabbers in town!
So, the whistleblower compliant reads like it was written by fusion gps. Which means this was all coordinated between law fare, the whistleblower, congressional dems and the media. Disgusting and ought to be illegal. Perhaps that’s why he/she has lawyered up…but then again…the lawyer was probably in place before they filed the complaint.
