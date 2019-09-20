CNN Report: “Thousand of Minnesota Democrats Switch to Support Trump”…

This is interesting. CNN’s Martin Savage traveled to the democrat stronghold in Minnesota to talk about the 2020 election. Much to the angst of the production unit they discover thousands of Minnesota voters have switched to support President Trump.

“Thousands of people switching and changing their politics?” ….Yes, why yes they are.

The two key issues highlighted in the interviews surround President Trump’s economic policies: “he’s the party for jobs”; and President Trump’s immigration policies: “Ilhan Omar is not popular here.” WATCH:

Oh Dear, the story: thousands of Minnesotans drop Democrats and switch to Trump…. 😃 The president's "economic and Immigration policy are more with the working class"… "democrats have gone too far left". #MAGA https://t.co/hIpbqj1RIK pic.twitter.com/pbIUwlBJlO — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) September 20, 2019

Advertisements