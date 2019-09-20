CNN Report: “Thousand of Minnesota Democrats Switch to Support Trump”…

This is interesting. CNN’s Martin Savage traveled to the democrat stronghold in Minnesota to talk about the 2020 election. Much to the angst of the production unit they discover thousands of Minnesota voters have switched to support President Trump.
“Thousands of people switching and changing their politics?” ….Yes, why yes they are.
The two key issues highlighted in the interviews surround President Trump’s economic policies: “he’s the party for jobs”; and President Trump’s immigration policies: “Ilhan Omar is not popular here.” WATCH:
Of course I predicted Trump was going to start gaining in popularity. Americans see right through the Democrats and people they are slowly getting up to speed on how Dems, Media, Mueller, FBI, DOJ, IC have falsely accused him and treated him so poorly. Love it!
He hit 52% approval on today’s Rassmussen’s daily poll. He’s usually in the upper 40’s and hasn’t enjoyed this popularity since he was fist inaugurated.
DooDahDesk – add 10 pts. To poll.
Miss your post Howie!!
Thanks! This is great news!
I didn’t “predict” anything, I’ve just maintained all along that democrats were #WalkingAway in droves because that is what’s happening…
Yep. And it will only grow larger in scope. Why, he could shoot someone on Fifth Ave. and still win. lmao!
I live in Minnesota. Most rural Minnesotans will vote for Trump. Unfortunately, over the years there has been large numbers of people of color that have been brought into Minnesota through various charity and resettlement programs. Some are from countries such as Somalia (that is how Ilham Omar got here and got elected), but others are brought in from Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, and other liberal cities.They are resettled in locations throughout the state–but mainly the larger cities.
I just don’t see this ever increasing population of imported people of color will ever vote for a Republican president.
Trump almost won MN in 2016. In fact, he would have if the 53,076 people who voted for Evan McMullin would have voted for Trump. Those 53,076 people counted for only 1.80% of the total votes. So basically, the Never Trumpers played a large role in the Minnesota 2016 elections. Unfortunately, they are trying to do the same in the 2020 election.
However, THIS time the people of Minnesota have had time to see Pres Trump in action. Apparently MANY of them like what they see- and experience in their pay checks.
I agree. I’m just saying that we have large numbers of liberal voters who have been resettled in Minnesota by various charity programs. My concern is the impact their every-growing number will have on the 2020 election.
I respectfully disagree, dft.
The Somali’s may be a lost cause, but the Democrat party (and many of us) are,going to be SHOCKED at the exit polls on election night, with regard tobthe,# of POC’s who pull the lever for Trump.
The #’s are going to be ‘unbelievable’, unprecedented and spell the death knell for the Democrat party.
Even in the ‘black neighborhoods’ of the ‘inner cities’, people are red pilling, and waking up to the true nature of the Democrat party, AND becoming open to PDJT’s Economic Nationalist/Populalist message.
SOME of the 5-6 million who have gon OFF foodstamps, and ON the workforce,…well, lets just say they ain’t all white. No ‘Conservative’ Republican candidate or Potus has ever treated POC’s any different than the Democrat candidates have.
And, I can tell you poc’s DO NOT like illegal immigration. By and large they resent it.
Winning
Hahaha too funny!!😂
Always remember our President in your prayers.
Sounds like the callers from “Southie” calling Howie Carr, when Scott Brown was running for the Kennedy Seat. Huge swath of the DNC still being underserved, the DNC doesn’t want them in the diner so to speak. My guess is many are also pro-life, just like the Macomb County Democrats & all the line guys for the 3 that voted for then Candidate Trump, & their vote was north of 50%, but I won’t say the exact number. Ya think they are gonna jump ship especially after what their 401k has done (this yr especially, even if they just went with an Index), & the opportunities their kids now have? How do they pull the kever for anyone on team D…
I’m guessing they also don’t believe in 100 different genders. “I didn’t leave them… the Democrat party left us” seems to sum it up.
I always wondered how many Minnesotans are aware they have elected militant muslims to the United States Congress.
Apparently not too many.
One little district in Minneapolis did. Most outstaters are shaking our heads.
Best part: “CNN reports”….
😀 😀 😀
“CNN Reports” is ordinarily a contradiction of terms……
But this is hilarious!
Yes, Sundance, that’s huge. CNN had to eat a lot of humble pie to run that story.
Yes. Yes it is… the best part.
Need moar Winnamins!!
Exactly what I was thinking as I went down the list of comments that are certainly relevant but off into the weeds a smidge. The HUGE takeaway here is the reporting by CNN! Is CNN calling Uncle? This is also China’s fate very Soon.
Good job by Martin Savage.
That Minnesota air will clear the head.
He’s gonna catch hell when back to HQ.
Money from your own work, in your pocket.
Hallelujah! The cure for TDS!
Absolutely fabulous and you just know that this is the case in many other states. Oooooo! I hear Dim splodey heads everywhere! 🤯🇺🇸
Deplorable ground report—-at airport in Chicago and CNN was on (ugh), but out of about 75 people at my gate, only 2 were looking at it. They are being tuned-out.👍🏻🇺🇸
This was so wonderful to hear, but there were parts of this story that made me want to bang my head on the desk. They support President Trump, but continue to vote “D” in local elections. So, they continue to be stupid, but reap the benefits of President Trump’s policies.
Biggest whaaat, to me also. Politics are local not national.
Fair enough Katie. I am a huge Trump supporter, but the majority of the Republicans are loathsome RINOs and turn on PDJT at every turn.
Many people rate loyalty highly. At least the Dems are loyal to “the cause”
God bless PDJT
Some diseases must be cured one ailment at a time.
The best cure: 4 more years.
I’ll take the win.
Yes indeed, Krashman. Your comment is wisdom in action.
I was so glad to read about this and it is something that I have suspected is happening in a lot of places that used to be Dem strongholds. The Commie/Fascist /Man Hating/Baby killing/ Leftists have gone too far for the average voter.
The only places where you see the true believers who are so thoroughly indoctrinated that they will follow the Dems to the gates of Hell (where they belong) are on the East and West Coasts, places like New York and California, that are governed by the elites of Manhattan and LA.
The only voter these loons will have left come election night will be the sippie cup kids and their ant eater worriers swinging bicycle locks.
Tapper looks constipated. It must be Minnesota will bring victory to PDJT.
Tapper always looks constipated.
He may have ferrets.
Im thinking jake & don lemon are more into gerbils.
Constipated?
Possibly due to drinking, as well as trying to sell too much contaminated Kool-Aid, perhaps?
😀
All this makes Tapper a very sad panda.
CNN??.. talking to small town Americans??.. not to worry they will have a poll out soon telling us sleepy Joe is up by double digits…never mind the fact he is unable to string together two coherent sentences in a row
Please log on to joe 30303030303 hahaha
This really warmed my heart. 15 years ago, I travelled to that area twice on business. Visited the Evtac mine, had breakfast every day at a little diner in Gilbert, stayed at the Lodge at Giants Ridge outside of Biwabik. Pleasant down to earth people. Wouldn’t surprise me at all if they Minnesota red.
turned Minnesota red.
This won’t make any difference until all the purported cheating going on in the voting process is dealt with. There were rumors on rumors of cars with truck loads of absentee ballots being shipped around the state to ensure a Democrat win. If true, no amount of support for Trump is going to change the state if that is really going on.
Minnesota is like most states with nearly every county red. It’s just Minneapolis like LA and NYC that turns it blue. Eliminate dead Democrat votes and illegal counting and Democrats would go away.
Hmm.. is CNN trying to drive Trump supporters into complacency?
I don’t trust CNN, I don’t trust any of the EneMedia and I don’t trust polls.
Never stop praying for the President and all in his administration.
We are fired up!
MAGA!!!!!!!!
You would think they would start voting for state republicans as well. Hope springs eternal!
My late husband’s whole family are old time “Southern Democrats” who stay registered Dem to vote in local elections. But ALL love and voted for and support our POTUS, I gently remind them VSG needs a Senate and House who will support him. I suggested they change to Independent b/c in NC they can ask for which ballot they want.
In the general presidential election we all get the same ballot.
Similar story here. I was chatting with my cousin in Philly via text a few months before the election in 2016. All my family members there are plumbers and roofers and loyal union members. They ALWAYS vote dem. Anyway, we were texting back and forth and I made a comment about all the illegals flooding our school systems in the DC region. To my surprise she responded along the lines of “Hopefully Trump wins and fixes all this mess”. I had to read her text twice to make sure I read it right. I said “You’re voting for Trump?!” She replies “All of us are. We love him and he’s the best candidate this country has had in my lifetime”. At that moment I knew Trump had it in the bag. These relatives always made fun of me for voting for conservatives. They had zero respect for any of them.
Trump is not a republican in my view. He’s a pragmatist. And a winner. And he pulls voters from all over the spectrum. God bless him. KAG
A pragmatist, a winner, and at long last A PATRIOT!!!!
That is Huge Trump is still winning and it never gets old. Thank you Mr President.
“he’s the party for jobs” – I like that quote. It, indeed, is the Trump Party.
I can no longer see the GOP from my window./s
We’re all kinda’ set in our ways around here, but never forget there are a lot of people who are persuadable. I flipped myself in ’94, watching Hillary using the FBI to frame innocent people, Turns out, she was just practicing for 2016.
#Eight More Years!
Well, I have family who voted for Obama both elections and would not allow any conversation questioning their half black Messiah… Zero tolerance for any criticism. Typical Democrat, but they are now Trump fans.
Their turning point started with BLM watching their anarchy and anti-police hatred. At first they refuse to link Obama to BLM. But it became clear as time went on that O was part of that movement.
That woke them up.
But what really pushed them all the way to conservative-right was the Kavanaugh circus. I think they watch FOX news now. Way better than MSNBC. I get texts like: “Are you watching Hannity? “
Former Democrats! I’m looking forward to Thanksgiving now.
They refer to Democrats as satanic!
Lol! So true!
Yep, you can’t fight evil unless you can recognize it.
Why the Democrats War on Jobs?
Why open borders?
Why forced part time jobs with Obama Care?
Why inflated 15 dollar minimum wages?
All these are examples of the War on Jobs.
I’ll predict now that Trump will add Minnesota, New Mexico, New Hampshire and Colorado to wins in 2020 – if you believe that that adds 28 electoral votes. Trump got 306 EV’s in 2016 and could stand to lose a few states, although I don’t think he will.
I live in WI and we’ll have to fight like Badgers to hold the state but I think we will – tons of silent support for Trump, even in uber-liberal Madison. As for our MN neighbors, I think the tide is definitely turning – this Omar person is a total embarrassment to that state and helping motivate the right even with their history of electing people like Ventura and Franken.
Colorado is going to be the toughest one of those four.
When asked for comment a CNN spokesperson replied, ‘we are fake news’. 🙂
If you listen closely you can actually hear Tapper’s eyebrows furrow like a creaky old door.
LOL. 😀 My ongoing nickname for him is “Furrowed”. It’s his resting face… perpetually furrowed. 😀 😀 😀
It’s a common expression for people that don’t understand common sense. So most days they walk around with a furrowed brow.
Try this on for size: this is the type of reporting that the MSM should have done in January 2016. 3 1/2 years late, fellas. And yet it’s STILL falling on deaf ears. BAH!!!
Most people aren’t aware of how strong Minnesota has been for Democrats. It was the only state that Reagan didn’t win in his reelection. I grew up there and have always said that number of conservatives there are few and far between. Sure, there were a few pockets of conservatives, but most of the Republicans really weren’t conservative. This report, especially coming from CNN, really made me smile. I’d love to see Minnesota change. This is very encouraging.
President Trump got reasonably close to winning it last time if I recall, but he did not win northern Minnesota, especially Duluth. Duluth is the key for President Trump as it is the prototype MAGA city in Minnesota, with a blue collar, manufacturing and raw materials based economy. The reason CNN is in the region is because they know it is key, and this story is sending a distress signal to the democrat party.
Priceless!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wait a minute!! Are you telling me that the fundamental principles of the Democratic Party, like giving free health care to illegals, free college for them as well, the demonization of white people and men, and the need to provide abortion services for trans women is not a winning strategy?
Whodathunk?
Hmmmmm. You mean Minnesotians don’t like that SAVAGE TERRORIST Omar? Send that horrendous hater back to Mogadishu. BTW we don’t even know her real name. Her true family (including the brother she married) are descendants of one of the terrorist war lords who killed our soldiers and dragged them through the streets!
Time to send that 🐷 back to the hell she came from.
I believe its elmi? Ive heard her family was very well connected & had a hand in the large scale genocide & turned tail & ran. Her real father was a animal.
Her real father entered the US through the same fraudulent scheme that she did and I believe is still here.
CNN to Lawfare to Soros action networks: “Move more vote influence and vote harvesting resources into Minnesota.”
Every state Dems have to defend means less resources to play offense.
Imagine if we had fair news. Real news.
I loved watching this. Marty Savidge used to be a local newcaster here in NE Ohio. I used to see him out at the bars. He’s an Ohio kid, he gets it. I also went to travel agent school in Minneapolis in the 70’s. I couldn’t believe how clean the city was. Wonder what it looks like now. It isn’t really a matter of Democrat or Republican. It’s Trump. We’re so lucky to be living during this time. May God bless this man, Minnesota, CTH and the United States of America!!
I watch ALL/ANY of my TV on YouTube. It’s rather funny the how the censorship goes down there.
Example – I can type in “Tucker Carlson” a few minutes after 5pm PST. I typically use their Filter and select only “Last Hour”.
Sometimes I get a Live Broadcast and can watch 90% of the program before it ends. I do this for each of the subsequent broadcast I choose to watch with the same result.
I try this the next morning. EVERY one of them are 2 SECONDS long AND after scrolling down at the next 10…they are FULL VERSIONS of MSNBC, CNN, and EVERY one of the Leftist on Fox.
I type in Sean Hannity (or Lou Dobbs, Tucker, Laura, etc), and MOST of the results are 50-1 after viewing the first 10 results on the search – after 10 – Full Versions of CNN shows and all the Leftist Proganda Outlets pretending to be News.
If you Like Chris Wallace or Neil Cavuto you will never have a problem getting the entire show.
Seriously and Sad
This has really gotten bad in the last month. Youtube is actively enforcing copyright infringements on conservative content but rachel madcoww & her ilk are widely available on yt. My parents say its because msnbc is paying yt to air their broadcasts & fox wont pay yt & doesent want people watching for free on yt any longer. Im calling bs on that.
Sat nights without the great judge jeanine, jesse watters & greg gutfeld arent the greatestest. Hulu & the hdmi cord on my iphone are my only option currently. I refuse to pay for cable tv im never at home to use it.
You need to go to last pages first, works every time.
CNN are in danger of reporting news again. What a novel concept for them.
Pointman
Look at the 1:09 mark in the clip. The Mayor has an ‘Honorary Texan’ mug on his desk and sitting next to it is a roll of toilet paper with Hillary’s face on each sheet.
Too funny that CNN missed that detail and allowed it to air sitting right next to the CNN logo.
I’d screenshot it and add to the post but don’t know how. Maybe someone can help out.
It’s not that people are becoming Republicans. They are becoming Trumpians. Or gasp….. like us Deplorables!
I love that photo of Trump in the hard hat with both thumbs up. One of my all time faves. Photo, and President 😉
California is ready for Trump 2020!
Michael Obama is doing a speaking tour in Canada; suites $4k, personal greets $2500, general adm + $100; all sold out + 10,000 books as part of appearance fee. Some liberals may be switching sides but there are millions upon millions who would rather get kissed with a lie than slapped in the face with the truth.
I’m from Canada, I would never go see he/she. But you are right, many love him/her up here. But what does that matter? We dont make a difference in your election anyway. plus look at the shit show we are now dealing with. Even Trudeau doesn’t take away from the TDS.
The trump economy must be great to spend $4,000 to see the chi town grifters.
The President Raised 15 million dollars in one day in Calif, He said that’s what he wanted to do and that’s what he did. We are so lucky to have this man and again tonight the news media are going crazy over this nut job story, This story is not about PT this story is about the Crooked and corrupt Joe Biden and His Son Hunter Biden How sad that even after all this time the first thing the Repubs do is run to the nearest Mic and start running their mouths about what he should and shouldn’t do..
Did you see the Hillary Clinton toilet paper in the clip? Love it!!
Love me some Jake Tapper Schadenfreude!
Trump represents most of America but not necessarily the Republican Party. As we all know too well, the Rep’s doesn’t fully support POTUS. Minnesotians may be behind Trump but they are not Republicans and so far Republican’s are doing nothing for Minnesota.
I seriously hope Trump can help us with a reformed Republican Party in his next term.
The good news is we won without “the Republicans” the last time and we can do it again.
Music to my ears!
Seriously scratching my head trying to figure out why CNN aired this. They didn’t have to. They are up to something.
Maybe they are just in shock-as in pleeeeeze someone wake me from this nightmare!
Great. Dang, how are they getting real news thru the MSM logjam? Must be his tweets.
