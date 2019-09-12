Best “Recession” Ever – MAGAnomics: Inflation 1.7%, Wage Growth +3.5%, Real Worker Earnings +1.8%…

A series of very strong internal economic evaluations today from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) show the Main Street economy is perfectly positioned with maximum benefit to the U.S. middle-class.
First, despite two years of doomsayer predictions from Wall Street’s professional punditry, saying Trump tariffs on China would create massive inflation…. It Ain’t Happening! Overall year-over-year inflation is hovering around 1.7 percent [Table-A BLS]; that’s a low inflation rate. Rate has firmed up now with less month-over-month fluctuation, and the rate remains consistent. [See Below]
A couple of important points. First, unleashing the energy sector to drive down overall costs to consumers and industry outputs was a key part of President Trump’s America-First MAGAnomic initiative. Lower energy prices help the worker economy, middle class and average American more than any other sector… Except ‘food at home’.
Which brings us to the second important point. Notice how food prices have very low year-over-year inflation, 0.5 percent. That is a combination of two key issues: low energy costs, and the fracturing of Big Ag hold on the farm production and the export dynamic:
(BLS) […] The index for food at home declined for the third month in a row, falling 0.2 percent. The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs decreased 0.7 percent in August as the index for eggs fell 2.6 percent. The index for fruits and vegetables, which rose in July, fell 0.5 percent in August; the index for fresh fruits declined 1.4 percent, but the index for fresh vegetables rose 0.4 percent. The index for cereals and bakery products fell 0.3 percent in August after rising 0.3 percent in July. (link)
For the past twenty years food prices have been increasingly controlled by Big Ag, and not by normal supply and demand. The commodity market became a ‘controlled market’. U.S. food outputs (farm production) was controlled and exported to keep the U.S. consumer paying optimal prices.
President Trump’s trade reset is disrupting this process. As farm products are less exported, the cost of the food in our supermarket becomes reconnected to a ‘more normal’ supply and demand cycle. Food prices drop and our pantry costs are lowered.
Lower gas prices, energy prices and lower food prices again provide greatest benefit to the U.S. middle-class. More MAGAnomics at work. It is critical to understand this dynamic because there are current political candidates like Elizabeth Warren who are openly stating (as a matter of policy) they intend to stop this middle-class price benefit:
Be forewarned, this Warren policy would be devastating to working class Americans.
Back to the good news….
In combination with low inflation on the items that matter, U.S. wage growth is exceeding 3.5 percent. Subtract the inflation of 1.7 percent from the wage growth of 3.5 percent and you get Real Earning Growth of +1.8 percent.
…”From August 2018 to August 2019, real average hourly earnings increased 1.8 percent, seasonally adjusted.”… (BLS Link)
Any time worker earnings grow faster than the rate of inflation the lifestyle of the middle-class improves. People simply have more money to save, spend or upgrade. It’s simply common sense economics.
The last big of extra good news on the internal U.S. economy (not wall street), comes from the number of people who no longer need unemployment benefits. The U.S. Dept. of Labor highlights today that fewer people are claiming unemployment:
(Page 4 – pdf unemployment data)
As Reuters noted:
…”data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits dropped to a five-month low last week suggesting the labor market remains healthy, which should continue to underpin consumer spending”… (link)
What does this all mean?
- Main Street U.S.A. is in excellent economic shape.
- We have low unemployment (3.7%) and more workers coming back into the labor market than in the past 15 years.
- We have low inflation (1.7%) and very low inflation on the sectors that matter most to Main Street.
- We have high wage growth (3.5%) that continues to climb.
- And we have increased disposable income that allows U.S. workers and consumers to purchase goods and services.
The U.S. economy is two-thirds driven by U.S. internal consumer spending. The U.S. consumers are confident and spending…. this means the U.S. economy is strong, and all of the underlying data shows it is only getting stronger.
Because the U.S. economy is self-sustaining and self-fulfilling, all of the negative Wall Street multinational impacts are not generally felt in the day-to-day internal Main Street economy. Jobs strong; wages strong; inflation low; disposable income growing; consumer confidence strong; consumer spending strong; etc. etc.
And, and, and…. keep in mind…. this is all happening BEFORE the super-fuel of the new trade agreements hit the economy. That rocket boost hasn’t even started yet.
As a consequence, this is the bigly and best recession ever.
Could us poor people here in Britain borrow your great president for just a few months?
I promise to treat him well while he fixes our broken country.
Thanks and God bless.
Too bad the real unemployment is closer to 10% and there are still 5+ million people who left the workforce in the 2008 meltdown who haven’t returned.
Source? Link?
Civilian labor force participation rate (see graph at link)
https://www.bls.gov/charts/employment-situation/civilian-labor-force-participation-rate.htm
US U-6 Unemployment Rate: 7.30% for Aug 2019
https://ycharts.com/indicators/us_u_6_unemployment_rate_unadjusted
The US U-6 Unemployment Rate measures the total number of employees in the United States that are a part of the labor force, but are without a job. Unemployment rates can be a good gauge for how the economy is performing in a particular region. Historically, the US U-6 Unemployment Rate reached as high as 18% in 2010. The U-6 rate differs from the more commonly reported U-3 rate in that it also includes workers that are discouraged and underemployed. This might give a better idea on how to US economy is functioning, since it captures a larger labor force.
US U-6 Unemployment Rate is at 7.30%, compared to 7.30% last month and 7.40% last year. This is lower than the long term average of 10.37%.
How will Neil Cavuto take this news?
Trump is showing us, these politicians in DC are only good for one thing, making themselves richer. They know nothing and do nothing. The only promise they keep is to themselves.
Any way his Communist Globalist Slave Masters tell him to take it.
Yep
Not on twitter, but couldn’t help but notice that 106.5K people “liked” Elizabeth Warren’s threat, at least as of whatever moment from which Sundance pulled this quote.
Just one small indication of the ignorance against which the Trump campaign must battle.
they are indoctrinated in the public schools, universities and government office work places. The mind control didn’t happen overnight and it won’t be fixed overnight
Have you learned about the “Like” farms that Big Tech allows to sell “Likes” to politicians?
They’re lots of them in Communist China and Iran.
Yippee!!!!! Hooray!!!!!
Think I’ll celebrate by making a few small purchases from independent businesses!!!
I’m gonna go to the Farmers Market and buy some fresh yummy fruits and veggies. I’m looking for a good butcher shop too.
Glad I dont have cable.Couldn’t bear hearing Pelosi, Schummer,Cavuto and the rest of the dickheads telling me why this is bad.
Glad I gave away my TV some 7 years ago.
Warren campaigns on delivering 1/1024 of Trump’s IQ.
Anent Weezy Warren’s Cherokee Squaw pledge to blowtorch/sledgehammer the U.S. Economy from he/she/its Day One: The Day Two crash would make 1929 a Pink Pussycat by comparison.
Where do these flaming bumwads come from– “Such stupidity, Sir, is not in nature” (Johnson). Weezy of course intends to hold itself aloof from mere mundanities, “surrounded by the bayonets of her soldiers and the truncheons of her police.”
“Caesar had his Brutus, Charles I his Cromwell; and (Weezy Warren)– may profit by their examples.” Alas, “profit” to this festering mug-a-loon is ripe-cause for a new Khmer Rouge.
It’s truly extraordinary how the policies are translating to amazing results for the American people. It all was initiated with the tax cuts and deregulation in the 1st year. That lead to the job gains and resiliency in the labor markets we see now. Corporations saw their taxes drop from 35% to 21%. This is massive when you take it year over year.
Then we got the unleashing of energy policies, particularly in Texas, offshore and on federal lands. It took the US from 3rd place to number 1 oil production in just 2 years. Not too mention natural gas production, where US is number 1 and ending the war on coal, which the US has more of than any nation. This has lead to lower and stable energy prices at the pump despite Venezuela and Iran being taken off line and lower utility rates.
Then trade policy, which has caused all major economic competitors, who are export driven economies, to lower their interest rates down to negative territory. Also, they have all intervened to weaken their currencies against the dollar.
The result to me is unprecedented. You have low US interest rates but a strong US dollar. That’s now how things are suppose to work folks! Normally, lower interest rates signals a weakening currency.
Today however, we have two powerful dynamics benefiting US consumers. Low interest rates obviously help consumer budgets and goose consumer spending. The strong dollar essentially lengthens how much goods consumers can now buy and puts a lid on global commodity prices such as oil.
Never before I dare say, has the US consumer been in such a strong position with lower taxes, higher earnings, low inflation, low interest rates and resilient job markets!
And the best is yet to come when trade deals are finalized, the Fed lowers rates to defend our exporters, and when Trump can get an infrastructure program done at the lowest rates we’ve seen (Treasury Secretary talked about 50 yr and 100 yr bonds!). MAGA!!
And here’s some white supremacist news along similar lines … that’s sarcasm sports fans! … “New data from the Census Bureau shows that female-headed households are lifting themselves out of poverty through work.” Great, great news! https://www.city-journal.org/welfare-reforms-payoff
“On my first day as President….”
Shouldn’t she first go for chief of the Hekawi tribe?
