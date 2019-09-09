Flynn Lawyer Response to Threats and Targeted Harassment by Chairman Adam Schiff…

Michael Flynn’s lawyer, Sidney Powell, responds to the threats and harassment from HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff and his retained political Lawfare subcontractors:
.
Not enough people understand the role of the Lawfare group in the corruption and political weaponization of the DOJ, FBI and larger intelligence community.
What Media Matters is to corrupt left-wing media, the Lawfare group is to the corrupt DOJ and FBI.
All of the headline names around the seditious conspiracy against Donald Trump assemble within the network of the Lawfare group.
Three days after the October 21st, 2016, FISA warrant was obtained, Benjamin Wittes outlined the insurance policy approach.
FBI Director James Comey, FBI Legal Counsel James Baker, Comey memo recepient Daniel Richman, Deputy AG Sally Yates, Comey friend Benjamin Wittes, FBI lead agent Peter Strzok, FBI counsel Lisa Page, Mueller lead Andrew Weissmann and the Mueller team of lawyers, all of them -and more- are connected to the Lawfare group; and this network provides the sounding board for all of the weaponized approaches, including the various new legal theories as outlined within the Weissmann-Mueller Report.
The Lawfare continuum is very simple. The corrupt 2015 Clinton exoneration; which became the corrupt 2016 DOJ/FBI Trump investigation; which became the corrupt 2017 DOJ/FBI Mueller probe; is currently the 2019 “impeachment” plan. Weissmann and Mueller delivering their report evolved the plan from corrupt legal theory into corrupt political targeting. Every phase within the continuum holds the same goal.
The current “impeachment strategy” is planned-out within the Lawfare group.
After the 2018 mid-terms, and in preparation for the “impeachment” strategy, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler hired Lawfare Group members to become committee staff.
Chairman Schiff hired former SDNY U.S. Attorney Daniel Goldman (link), and Chairman Nadler hired Obama Administration lawyer Norm Eisen and criminal defense attorney Barry Berke (link), all are within the Lawfare network.
Remember, Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller didn’t come into this process as an ‘outsider’, and Mueller didn’t select his team. The corrupt Lawfare team inside government (FBI Counsel James Baker, DOJ Deputy Andrew Weissmann, FBI Deputy McCabe etc.) already knew Mueller. The team had established personal and professional connections to Mueller, and they brought him in to lead the team.
When you realize that Robert Mueller didn’t select the team; rather the preexisting team selected their figurehead, Robert Mueller; then results make sense. Robert Mueller can never be allowed to testify to congress because if questioned he actually has very little understanding of what took place.
A disconcerting aspect to the Lawfare dynamic is how current U.S. Attorney General William Barr has knowledge of this. Barr knows and understands how the Lawfare network operates. Barr is from this professional neighborhood. Like Mueller, Barr also knows these people.
“As a matter of law. In other words, we didn’t agree with the legal analysis- a lot of the legal analysis in the report. It did not reflect the views of the department. It was the views of a particular lawyer or lawyers“…
Under Eric Holder, Sally Yates, Loretta Lynch, Tom Perez, Robert Mueller, James Comey and Andrew McCabe, the focus of the DOJ and FBI became prismatic toward politics and tribalism. All of the hired senior lawyers and officials had to be aligned with the political intents of the offices.
[CIA Director John Brennan brought the same political goals to an intelligence apparatus that held a preexisting disposition of alignment, see Mike Morell: “I ran the CIA now I’m endorsing Hillary Clinton”.]
Their agencies were used against their ideological enemies in large operations like Fast-n-Furious, IRS targeting, Gibson Guitar etc. And also smaller operations: Henry Louis Gates, George Zimmerman, Darren Wilson, Ferguson, Baltimore etc. All of these activist Lawfare examples were pushed and promoted by an allied media.
Many of the ‘weaponized’ approaches use radical legal theory (ex. disparate impact), and that ties into the purposes and methods of the Lawfare Group. The intent of Lawfare is described in the name: to use Law as a tool in Warfare. The ideology that binds the group is the ideological outlook and purpose: using the legal system to target political opposition.
The Lawfare group ensures you have the right to remain guilty until they verify your politics and determine your alignment with the tribe. If accepted, your disposition shifts to innocent and you receive a pass to avoid any legal jeopardy…
When special counsel Robert Mueller formally closed the Russia investigation on May 29th, he opened the door to wide-ranging speculation as to the intent behind his statement. In the eyes of Former Texas Prosecutor Sidney Powell, Mueller’s words stood the rule of law and the presumption of innocence on their heads.
Amen
Sidney Powell is one hot sh*t! Go girl!!!!
I wish we could clone her fifty times or more.
Lawfare has not been racking up the wins. Cohen Dean Stormy Avenatti Ford Blasdey and Mueller. Sdny, taxes, emoluments, nadler. Not exactly the legal version of the New England Patriots…
The thing that really burns me is they are using this lawfare group at taxpayers expense!
Great work by Sidney
Yes – great work by Sidney.
And excellent work by Ristvan explaining Lawfare to the masses: “The Lawfare group ensures you have the right to remain guilty until they verify your politics and determine your alignment with the tribe. If accepted, your disposition shifts to innocent and you receive a pass to avoid any legal jeopardy…”
Ristvan and Sidney must be related!
???
LOL! I had to look and check the byline! Kudos Sundance!!
Where did this “Ristvan” come from? It was you who wrote the analysis.
Surely Shiff expects this sort of response
I remain consistently very impressed with Ms. Powell. It’s great to see such a strong, high integrity person fight like she does…and Gen. Flynn is a well deserving defendant of great lawyering, too 🙂
It is truly a joy to read everything that Ms. Sidney writes, whether a letter or a complex legal document. Another great Warrior on our side. The smartest thing Gen. Flynn was to hire Sidney Powell. Too bad he didn’t figure it out earlier.
Amen Seneca! I especially like the part where Sidney tells them to find their own documents in the thousands already sent to them!
Kicking azz and taking names….Sidney you go girl!!!
Sidney Powell represents the best of America IMO and power abuser Schiff, the very worst.
It’s unfortunate that Ms. Powell is not in a top level position in the DOJ (ie. Jesse Liu’s position for example or even Bill Barr’s) because with her strength, talents and impeccably ethical character, I believe a system of fair and equal justice would have a far better chance of returning to the slanted hallways of the DOJ. Another wise choice would be to rehire John Yoo for a top position as well.
So, entering Year 4 of the Trump administration we still have a DOJ run by Barack Obama.
Yep, thanks to Mitch McConnell.
Bravo, Sidney! On point and puts the spotlight on their true intentions – harassment.
This needs to be broadcast far and wide. We know the news won’t bring it up.
What am I missing?
Schiff”s letter is dated Sept 6th. So how is a letter penned in August a response to a letter penned later in Sept?
No-one said it was. That’s your projection.
Just to gain a clear understanding…
So the Lawfare group is corruption. But is their existence illegal?
They bring counsel to corrupt groups within the executive and legislative branches of gov’t. But have they done so illegally?
The goal of their efforts is anti-constitutional. But have they violated the law in the conduct of their efforts?
In other words, is this a group to be destroyed by investigation and prosecution, or merely the latest guileful development in the political arms race within DC–and Progressivism’s war against freedom?
When will we learn? Why we don’t use lawfare against them just burns my arss. If they could use a unverified piece of shite dossie to bankrupt and jail people why aren’t we using Diana West’s factual book the Red Thread against them??????? There’s enough info in the book to suspect that all of the coup plotters, everyone, is a commie spy. Yeah that’s the ticket we suspect you all are commie spies and to protect the country we gotta get to the bottom of this.
Damb it, Pull em in, question them under oath, make them hire lawyers, sell their houses, turn over all of the family documents and turn their lives upside down. That’s what should have happened to Comey and sorry defence lawyers see how the info you requested is mostly blacked out well its because of other future cases under consideration.
Not sure if my post was offensive…if so I apologize.
Nevermind…I got my Shiff for Brains threads mixed up. Sorry
As I’m sure Sidney Powell knows, the only point of what the demonrats are doing is to cause further expense and embarrassment to anyone connected to PDJT. It’s what people with TDS do. It’s the only thing they do.
Love that lady.
Guilty until never proven innocent.
You can’t have “beach friends” without the Lawfare Group. I really wish someone would do an end to end on just how corrupt and multifaceted their attack on our Republic is.
So, question is, how do we disband these Leninist commie Cheka and send them to the gulag for good?
Lawfare group are royal court poisoners.
Different century.
Same profession.
Excellent analysis Sundance. The only one minor thing I would change is your reference to “the 2019 impeachment plan”. I believe it is the 2019/2020 impeachment plan. dems want the impeachment proceedings to run through the 2020 election cycle. It’s the only chance they got, and they know it. When you got nothing, you got nothing to lose. Should backfire and hope it does big time!
Imagine if Sidney was President Trump’s Attorney General??
How long do you think it would take her to put an end to this two tier justice system??
Keep taking names.
