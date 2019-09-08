Sunday Talks: White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro -vs- Maria Bartiromo on China…

White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro appears on Fox News to discuss the current status of the U.S-China trade discussions and the USMCA.

Ms. Bartiromo points out how U.S. multinationals are holding back further investment in Asia due to ongoing President Trump tariffs.  Mr. Navarro points out there is no uncertainty if U.S. companies would invest in Main Street USA.

However, the Wall Street multinationals do not want to give up on their Asian investments and bring U.S. manufacturing jobs back to North America.  Hence the conflict between Wall Street/The Big Club and Main Street/President Trump.

As Navarro noted, the narrative about October talks between the U.S. and China are driven by the collaborative financial interests of Beijing and Wall Street multinationals in an effort to create the image of something that doesn’t exist.  Prepare accordingly.

46 Responses to Sunday Talks: White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro -vs- Maria Bartiromo on China…

  1. skipper1961 says:
    September 8, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    On the topic of Secretary Mnuchin: Does anyone here have any intuitions, or insights into the recruitment of Mr. Mnuchin? I think President Trump saw the advantage of “co-opting” one of the MAJOR players AWAY from Goldman Sachs, because he knows where the bodies are buried, and therefore brings those mongrels to heal. If so, I think it is (very stable) GENIOUS!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 8, 2019 at 4:25 pm

      Mnuchin left Goldman some fifteen years ago.

      Prospered thereafter in M&A …

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • skipper1961 says:
        September 8, 2019 at 4:38 pm

        BKR,
        While that data is informative, what are your thoughts as to the alliance between President Trump, and Secretary Mnuchin? I must admit some personal confusion between President Trump’s disdain for the “wall streeters” i.e. Goldman Sachs, and the appointment of Wolverine Mnuchin. I hope Mr. Mnuchin’s motives are what I assume are the same for Mr. Trump ; preservation of this country, for at least his progeny?

        Like

        Reply
        • BlackKnightRides says:
          September 8, 2019 at 4:48 pm

          Not sure I’ve seen Mnuchin do anything that’s a cause for concern, aside from taking employment at Goldman.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • rashomon says:
          September 8, 2019 at 5:29 pm

          Who else is better to unweave this massive construct that is smothering Main Street and the ingenuity of the individual without sinking the big ship USS U.S.A. but the guys who design the monster or have keep it breathing down our necks? So far, Mnuchin and the rest of PDJT’s beastie boyz have succeeded in selectively dismantling some very old, very destructive bad influences.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • skipper1961 says:
            September 8, 2019 at 5:40 pm

            Rashomon,
            Delicious, isn’t it? Still not tired, Mr. President!!!!!!!!!!

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • rashomon says:
              September 8, 2019 at 6:00 pm

              “Delicious”! LOL! One has to be slightly demented to find this state of affairs amusing, but along with Sundance’s cat, I find the machinations of the globalists well worth the watch and giggles. Glad you also see the adventure in this trip!

              I do NOT know how this president looks so fresh, so Energizer-Bunny animated with such a John-Wayne-Cowboy-style bring-’em-on atttude day after day. Actually, I love the pix of him looking at his grinning group of guys and gals who KNOW they are keeping the buggy on the road for the American people. They are confronting problems most of the citizens didn’t even know existed!

              Liked by 3 people

              Reply
        • jeans2nd says:
          September 8, 2019 at 6:03 pm

          skipper, perhaps you have your linkages misnamed.
          Wall Street = globalists
          Main Street = nationalists, iow America First

          If one looks at it that way, it may make a bit more sense. One may work on Wall Street and not be a globalist – see Sec Wilbur Ross.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  2. Tiffthis says:
    September 8, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    I don’t understand why democrats are doing impeachment votes and not USMCA votes. I mean, I know why but it still doesn’t make sense.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Suzanne says:
      September 8, 2019 at 3:58 pm

      They are too petty, ideological and vindictive to give him anything that could be perceived as a win before the election

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • skipper1961 says:
        September 8, 2019 at 4:11 pm

        Suzanne,
        While sadly, I agree w/you, I also think they are at least “smart” enough to recognize USMCA as yet another step towards U.S. sovereignty, and exceptionalism.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          September 8, 2019 at 5:11 pm

          I would say USMCA is a bomb lit and planted on Nancys doorstep; she’s screwed either way. If she puts it to a vote, it passes. If they try to object due to ‘lack of environmental controls’ Oops, right here Nancy, page 3.
          Object (as you saw on the clip) to american workers competing with slave labor? Oops, page 7.

          It was written to give Nancy no legitimate reason to object; no crack she can grt her fingernails in, to pry it apart, no REASON not to pass it.

          And yet, if she passes it, it will be deemed as “giving PDJT a win” and her caucus and base will eat her alive.

          As for why the committee is taking up impeachment, cause thats the agteed upon plan.

          Dems are Conmunists, and the operate by committee concensus. Once the arguing is done, they reach a concensus agreement on a PLAN. Then, its VITAL that everyone STICK to the plan.

          Otherwise, their opponents can exploit any disagreement, through divide and conquer. The downside for them is, “no battle plan survives first contact with the enemy”, but their commitment to sticking with the plan agreed to, with unanimity, means the sacrifice flexibility; they cannot adapt to chsnged conditions without going thru the whole committee decision making process, all over again.

          So, “thats our plan, and we are STICKING to it” is the Dem m.o.

          Meanwhile, PDJT is a ‘concensus of one’, and he is adroit at shifting strategies, feints to throw his opponent off, etc.

          So, their plan is to use Impeachment as a political tool to harm PDJT, without actually bringing it to the floor for a House vote, cause like the Mueller report, once you shoot the bullet and miss, what else ya got?

          If they weren’t doing ‘peach 45, what ELSE would they be doing? Any legislation would put them on the wrong side of any issue, and hurt their position.

          So, more of their antics, and no passage of USMCA, with Nancy getting the blame, which is fine with me.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • mugzey302 says:
          September 8, 2019 at 6:46 pm

          TDS has disarmed any logical, rational thinking for dem congress.

          Like

          Reply
  3. skipper1961 says:
    September 8, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    P.S. I also think President Trump has been MASTERFUL in recruiting a pack of millionaire and billionaire WOLVERINES! (Which would certainly see past the “threat” of the panda, and recognize the “supremacy” (over the “panda”) of the dragon).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      September 8, 2019 at 5:15 pm

      And, ya can’t bribe them. Or at least have to cough up a lot more dough, lol.

      Great appointments, don’t know but am guessing they didn’t require Senate confirmation? Cause if they did, bet Mitchs Chicom handler/wife gave him holy heck for approving them.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. perpetuaofcarthage says:
    September 8, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    I’d love to learn how some of the tree folk are positioning there portfolios in light of all this.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • logboom says:
      September 8, 2019 at 4:39 pm

      Speaking of tree folk, I work in the timber/log industry. Right now it is very flat. Domestically and export. The last 8-10 years have seen timber companies drunk on exporting raw logs to China. With the tariffs- the Chinese export market has fallen off the cliff. Forcing major owners of logs ( Weyerhaeuser , M&R and Port Blakely) to sell into the domestic marker and stuffing it full. Demand has not kept up with supply.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Tom Idlewood says:
      September 8, 2019 at 6:22 pm

      80% cash, 20% US Bonds. Waiting for the recession to buy equities, and the banks pay 2.65% on CDs ( for now). Very conservative, but poised to strike at the right buying opportunity. Equities are too volatile for their gains, IMO.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • skipper1961 says:
        September 8, 2019 at 6:52 pm

        Tom Idlewood,
        This may sound naïve, but I hope w/the unorthodox (common sense) approach to Trumpanomics, is a recession inevitable? I’m not so sure. Hopefully our Champion will have a chance to literally rub their noses in prosperity for another 4 years, and tee up American Exceptionalism for decades to come!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • ann says:
          September 8, 2019 at 7:44 pm

          Skippy
          During 2015-16 much prognostication China’s money will replace the US dollar.
          Russia was evaluating joining w China, something about gold.

          I, not UN became quite concerned, and talked with my Fiduiciary trust president, perhaps preserve the wealth by converting all funds into this massive one time offer of gold specie.

          He said “ No! Absolutely not, Ann, this will present new opportunities. Your Trust funds are invested prudently and with a diversity. We have confidence”.

          As is evident, I’m not qualified in wealth management. . But I hope this helps. ”.

          Also, my brother in law private investment banker agreed with Fiduiciary Trust. .

          Like

          Reply
  5. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    September 8, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    I caught a segment on Sharyl Attisson’s “Full Measure” a few weeks ago, about investment and the booming economy of Vietnam. Surprisingly, wages are lower than in China.

    What’s to stop the Global conglomerates from making Vietnam the next China? (don’t forget the Vietnam govt is socialistic at best, and communists at heart).

    The globalists will NEVER bring business back to the US as long as they have cheap labor options with another country.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • skipper1961 says:
      September 8, 2019 at 3:45 pm

      Devil in the Blue Drapes,
      Do you think a “blanket” $16.00/hr wage mandate would be too heavy handed? Would that at least be viewed as “projecting tariffs” upon sovereign countries? IDK

      Like

      Reply
      • Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
        September 8, 2019 at 5:32 pm

        I’m not sure what you’re asking.
        The USMCA contains a clause I believe in addressing low wages in MX to bring them more in line as competitive w/US, but that doesn’t address additional regs (OSHA, worker’s compensation, etc) that US companies are required to meet, let alone Unions.
        But if the Vietnamese are willing to work for lower wages than even the Chinese, whoa boy, the CoC and their Global Nobles just found a new love interest.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  6. skipper1961 says:
    September 8, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    perpetuaofcarthage,
    I’m sad to admit that I “liquidated” several (all) of my (personal) stock investments prior to President obama’s egregious capital gains tax increases. I really should pay more attention to my IRAs, and 401K, though.

    Like

    Reply
  7. rah says:
    September 8, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    I don’t think it is mature yet. I take this last set of talks as merely stirring the pot. A chance for China to dangle the bait then pull it away again there by setting off more market instability, getting their allies reason to once again flood the zone with Orange man bad. I don’t expect the dragon to be slain until it is clear that Donald Trump will be who they have to deal with for a 2nd term. And to be quite frank, I would not be surprised if the USMCA is not ratified until after that either.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Suzanne says:
    September 8, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    That picture of those three wonderful and brilliant men sitting there smiling, knowing they’re the best ever at what they do makes me smile every time I see it

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. ilcon says:
    September 8, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    WSJ editorial board. She needs to hop on the Main Street Board.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. rashomon says:
    September 8, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    Oh, what complex webs they weave…and WHY 1) is the C_A allowed to have a venture capital firm bent on undermining our country, and 2) the rest of the shadow government involved in picking winners and losers that are hidden from We, the People, and 3) SERCO allowed to operate within the U.S.? Just askin’.

    Follow-up from her previous investigations into the Maxwell-Epstein, never-ending saga:
    Mind Blowing Epstein Related Facts You Haven’t Heard
    Amazing Polly
    Published on Sep 7, 2019

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. highdezertgator says:
    September 8, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    Hillsdale College – “China Since the Communist Revolution”
    Sunday, September 8 4:00 p.m. Eastern
    Arthur Waldron
    University of Pennsylvania
    https://www.hillsdale.edu/live/2019-2020-cca-understanding-china/

    Sunday, September 8 8:00 p.m. Eastern
    “China Since the Communist Revolution”
    Frank Dikötter
    Author, Mao’s Great Famine: The History of China’s Most Devastating Catastrophe

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      September 8, 2019 at 5:24 pm

      Soon to be re-titled “Chinas SECOND most devastating catastrophe”.

      Collapse CCP control of China, collapse EU, establish new economic alliance with countries that share a common goal of using economic power of the U.S. and said allies to foster growth of western values.

      Competing economically, instead of militarily, and derailing the headlong plunge off the cliff that is globalism.

      Sounds good,…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. Heika says:
    September 8, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    Have a read of this. Very interesting view. One I could well envision. Communism is COMMUNISM, not socialism as seems the new ‘propaganda’ message in the MSM, and Communism does communist things (the leaders of communism that is). Paper tiger has always fitted well. It has always been about bluff. It is exactly how the ‘dear leaders’ do everything. Their cities have the largest number of security cameras in the world by a massive margin. If their people find out what they have done, they are doomed. They have to watch them very closely.
    https://www.libertynation.com/china-a-paper-tiger-in-a-fragile-economy/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. OlderAndWiser says:
    September 8, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    What I don’t understand is why Navarro (or any other admin official) easily explains why the Fed is hampering growth by not cutting rates. The corrupt media (led by the WSJ) say that the supply side is hampered by uncertainty over the trade deal. BUT THEY TOTALLY NEGLECT THE DEMAND SIDE.
    When the Fed cuts rates, the banks lower the interest rates on mortgages and home equity loans, car loans, and other personal loans. For those who have adjustable rate mortgages or home equity loans or those who refinance, this is an immediate boost to cash flow, leading to further consumption – which is 70% of the US GDP. This boosts GDP by itself – but also then gives the supply side (corporations) incentive to produce more to satisfy the demand, thus increasing the GDP further, and creating a virtuous positive cycle for economic growth.
    No one I’ve listened to has made this succint argument. (Navarro went after the WSJ’s integrity – valid point, but seems defensive. Go on offense and explain the economics.)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • ann says:
      September 8, 2019 at 8:08 pm

      A Treeper told me Wall St globalist free trade schills make things confusing on purpose,

      ii think he’s right, cause ithese fancy multilateral deals always seemed like complicated ways to lure us into lobster traps.
      Plus we got no viable chance to vote NO! or candid debate, other than Ross Perot.

      The whole deal STUNK and NEVER made a bit of Common sense to me !
      Seemed like an excuse, not viable solutions that benefit our country at large.

      Two salary families, Service economies & consumer societies replaced breadwinners, families with fathers who , produce & do tangible stuff that make the world go::

      I sound like a Luddite. Ha!

      Rather have foundries, rail, harbors, bridges, steel, shipyards, big industrial machines & , research & development that isn’t confined to bytes.
      🛰 🚚 🚜 🚀 🚃🛬 🚎 🚢 🚇

      Hard work is good for us! 🧗‍♀️

      Like

      Reply
  14. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 8, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    I hope a deal is never reached with Red China. They’re crooked,liars,thieves, murders,manipulators, torturers, polluters, and COMMUNIST. Other than that they are just fine.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Robster says:
    September 8, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    U.S. companies would invest in Main Street USA if there weren’t ridiculous minimum wage laws, and a myriad of other expenses and legal risks that come with hiring employees. I hope the incentives (to move back to the US) works as intended, however…..While there might be evidence companies are scaling-back their China operations, unfortunately, there’s a lack of evidence in a corresponding US ramp-up.

    Like

    Reply
  16. Mike Robinson says:
    September 8, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Y’know, I think that the key comment here comes at about 2:41 … it sounds so damned simple and obvious (and, it is):

    “… because a more diversified supply chain is a more resilient one …”

    Wow. What a concept. “Diversity. Resilience. Fault tolerance.”

    One would ordinarily think that the entire(!) underpinnings of “globalism” would have been promptly thrown out of this window, just as soon as some PhD proposed them. After all: “what could be more stupid than to put the fate of ‘your’ nation entirely(!) at the hand of ‘somebody else’s?'” (Whether or not “you saved a few bucks?”)

    “What Fools These Mortals Be!”

    Like

    Reply

