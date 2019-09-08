Sunday Talks: White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro -vs- Maria Bartiromo on China…

White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro appears on Fox News to discuss the current status of the U.S-China trade discussions and the USMCA.

Ms. Bartiromo points out how U.S. multinationals are holding back further investment in Asia due to ongoing President Trump tariffs. Mr. Navarro points out there is no uncertainty if U.S. companies would invest in Main Street USA.

However, the Wall Street multinationals do not want to give up on their Asian investments and bring U.S. manufacturing jobs back to North America. Hence the conflict between Wall Street/The Big Club and Main Street/President Trump.

As Navarro noted, the narrative about October talks between the U.S. and China are driven by the collaborative financial interests of Beijing and Wall Street multinationals in an effort to create the image of something that doesn’t exist. Prepare accordingly.

