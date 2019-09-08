China Exports “Unexpectedly” Fall in August…

The South China Morning Post has an interesting article highlighting that July’s export results from China were likely skewed as U.S. companies proactively made purchases to take advantage of Beijing’s currency devaluation in combination with filling inventory ahead of the U.S. holiday needs.
Additionally, August export results from China show an actual drop in exports, falling 16 percent year-over-year from decreased U.S. orders:
SCMP – China’s exports fell unexpectedly in August, as the trade war with the United States continued to hit the world’s second-largest economy.
Shipments fell by 1 per cent in the month after growing 3.3 per cent in July in dollar terms, and below the 2.1 per cent growth expected by analysts in a Bloomberg poll. Imports in the month dropped by 5.6 per cent, leaving a trade surplus of US$34.84 billion, according to China’s General Administration of Customs.
July’s expansion now seems like an anomaly, likely driven by front-loading as new tariffs of 15 per cent on about US$110 billion of Chinese goods that took effect on September 1. American buyers of Chinese goods subject to the new tariffs were likely to have filled their inventories as much as possible before the goods became more expensive to import.
Furthermore, the much-reported 3.8 per cent depreciation of the yuan in August failed to stop the decline in exports – despite Washington’s fears that it was being used to give China’s exporters an unfair advantage. (read more)
From CNBC:
[…] Among its major trade partners, China’s August exports to the United States fell 16% year-on-year, slowing sharply from a decline of 6.5% in July. Imports from America slumped 22.4%.
Many analysts expect export growth to slow further in coming months, as evidenced by worsening export orders in both official and private factory surveys. More U.S. tariff measures will take effect on Oct. 1 and Dec. 15.
“China-U.S. trade friction has led to a sharp decline in China’s exports to the United States,” said Steven Zhang, chief economist and head of research at Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities.
Exports to Europe, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia also worsened on an annual basis, compared with July, while shipments to Japan and Taiwan posted slightly better growth than the previous month.
Sunday’s data also showed China’s imports shrank for the fourth consecutive month since April. Imports dropped 5.6% on-year in August, slightly less than an expected 6.0% fall and unchanged from July’s 5.6% decline. (read more)
At what point does China stop supporting some of their “investments?” I.E. Maduro, Pakistan, Opioids, etc.?
You omitted the Chinese investment in the Uniparty. When they exit that position, we’ll know they’re serious about reform. Until then, don’t get complacent with your 401Ks folks!
I feel like they won’t let those go so easily, or if they do, it won’t matter because of who else invests in them. That’s why I omit them.
I predicted the ” Chinese President for life” would be gone before Donald j Trump. The Chinese oligarchs and Communist party maybe fed up with the president xi era. Everything he has done has backfired. Donald j Trump is responsible for a mass Exodus of Chinese wealth. Trump is going to continue to stall on a trade deal. His master plan was to destroy their supply chain. Trump never wanted a deal. It’s all bs to placate the stock market. If Trump is re elected xi will be finished with a huge portion of Chinese manufacturing gone for good.
Bill Durham,
“…WHEN President Trump is re-elected.”
There, fixed it for ya’…:)
Thank you, Rachel!
Can you be more specific about the 401Ks, please. What is most judicious to do with investments if we assume MAGA is successful?
Chinese orders for German industrial goods drop. Gee whiz, didn’t Merkel just meet with them? Looks like China, Russia, and the EU are hurting. Sorry globalists but the gravy train ride is over. That also means the bribe money to the congress critters is also slowing.
Thank you. I sometimes think I’m the only one seeing this.
“Chinese orders for German industrial goods drop.”
*****
It’s a two-fer for PDJT…China 20% of GDP is exports….Germany 46%. Germany’s #1 exports are auto and auto parts and China is #1 importer. The China imports of Merc., BMW, Porsche, etc., down 35%. OOPS!
With declining Chinese purchases, Germany will be short of cash money to buy Russian heating oil this winter, and the Russians won’t want to be paid in declining Euros. Maybe Germany will have to barter cars/trucks to Russia to pay for heating oil?
I’m missing why folks consider Russia ‘”globalist”? The Russian Orthodox Church is favored by Vladimir Putin.
So glad our legislative branch is being pinched, Now can we pinch the Judicial? Money seems to get their attention.
Actually, Russia is not globalist, they are Nationalist. The stupid muh Russia crap has them stuck in the WRONG camp!
It is getting so bad that pretty soon China is going to HAVE TO start laying off Congressmen and Senators, and maybe even firing some lobbyists!
Now THAT is funny!
“Mitch, Mitch, Mitch. What we gonna do with you? We gotta cut losses somewhere”
“Sorry Mitch,
We are forced to DOWNSIZE, nothing personal. Oh, and that Billion $ shipping company your wifes family owns?
Yeah, we’re NATIONALISING that, sorry.
Hey, we gotta eat, ya know? Tell the rest of the gang, would you?
Di-Fi, Pelosi, etc.
Gotta go!”
China will never negotiate and President Trump means Business. Who do you think will win in the End……….My bet is on Our President. The Art Of The Deal.
A repost from below:
And the CCP’s rationalization of a very bad economic trend:
“China’s trade with US shrinks, undercuts Washington’s leverage amid trade war”
“Chinese experts warned that if the US persists with its trade bullying, further countermeasures from China will be necessary, which will escalate the current impact on US producers, especially agricultural producers.
The dramatic fall in China’s imports from the US, especially agricultural products like soybeans and pork, which only account for a limited proportion of China’s total consumption volume, has been a body blow for US farmers.
Amid US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, US farm bankruptcies and even suicides among farmers have risen, US media reports said.”
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1164001.shtml
****
If they actually believe that shrinking US trade helps China, then I have a Bridge in the Gobi Desert for sale.
“Amid US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, US farm bankruptcies and even suicides among farmers have risen,” US media reports. China killed all of their farms and ‘farmers’ many years ago. Similar to the soviets killing their farms and farmers in the Ukraine
Many people think “pre-WWII genocide” and think Holocaust (’38-’45 — six million?); few will also include the Holodomor (’32-’33 — 10 million?).
Like it matters, it’s recognized as genocide by Ukraine, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and other countries…..but not the US.
Suicides.
Maybe it’s an oblique way of gloating over fentanyl poisoning.
Murderous swine.
“US leverage shrinks in forthcoming trade deal as Chinese peasants barred from factories stick to land, starve in place.”
Oh no…say it ain’t so. Now OR has went and done it. I’m sure they will discontinue shipments of poison dog food and dry wall.
This could be the end, my friend.
As long as uncertainty continues, exports will suffer due to companies moving suppliers to secondary countries. Once they are satisfied with new production from a different country, they may pull 100% out of China.
So China may see continued outflow of business.
Sounds like one belt one road may be all they have left to trade…hehe
I am making a list and checking it twice for all gifts, company and personal puchases: Made in America rules. And I have no compunction about letting former providers know why. Craft it here or bye-bye-bye.
Hey, we can do this. MAGA! It’s an ongoing process not yet achieved for all. Let’s keep MAGA!
The drop in imports from China is significant and places pressure on Trump to get more trade deals done with other countries to make up that loss. USMCA is one of those deals that need to get over the finish line in order to make up for the drop of Chinese imports. In the pipeline is US-Japan, KORUS, and if BREXIT can happen, US-UK.
The tariffs are biting. The logical thing is for China to make a deal, but the type of deal they are willing to make is not the deal Trump is willing make. Trump wants a great deal and I think he probably knows that deal can’t be made before the next election. Still, if a deal is made, the stock market in the US would skyrocket and his reelection would be all but assured. Tough decisions in the next month or so for Trump, but that’s why we hired him.
There is a possibility for the unexpected and China makes the deal Trump wants because of the pain they are feeling from the current tariffs and what they sense they will feel with the next round of tariffs. Tariffs give Trump more negotiating leverage. The higher they go, the higher the cost China must pay to get them removed. This is excellent positioning and the use of leverage by Trump. The optimal time for them to make a deal is now.
With that said, it would be whole lot easier to put the ultimate squeeze on China necessary for a great deal, if the other trade deals were approved. Elections have consequences and the GOP losing the House in 2018 has made this trade dance with China more difficult for Trump’s reelection than it had to be.
RE: “The drop in imports from China is significant and places pressure on Trump to get more trade deals done with other countries to make up that loss.”
• Less Imports from China is a GAIN in GDP for the USA.
… Imports are a subtraction.
… Some gains will be permanent (shifting to Made-in-USA).
… Some gains will be temporary (shifting in 6-12-24 months to Imports-from-Others).
• More Tariffs on Imports from China are a BONUS-GAIN in GDP for the USA.
• USA Importers have likely Forward-Bought many months of Inventory from China.
… During the months when they are consumed, we get a GAIN in GDP for the USA.
Remember Chinese imports represent US exports, which is a positive for US GDP. Those imports must be replaced with other trade deals in which the US is negotiating increased imports from the other nations.
My reference was to your mention of “imports FROM China”, which are a subtraction from USA GDP.
I did say Chinese imports but i can see how you could mistake that as US imports from China when I said “imports from China.” I’ll be clearer but the context is that Chinese imports dropping is something that does affect the US and the longer we wait to implement other trade deals, the more that decline will begin to bite us.
Perhaps you meant to say “The drop in EXPORTS TO China …”?
Uh, guys!
Didn’t PDJT just make a deal with Japan, to buy like a couple Billion $ of our Ag products? That should upset some applecarts.
I still don’t see any ‘Deal’with ‘China’, so long as CCP is in control. HOW can youbPOSSIBLY make a ‘Deal’with people who won’t live up to their commitments, AND who can NOT possibly agree to your reasonable terms, cause to do so would lead to destroying their system of Government?
No deal with CCP, no deal with EU (details different, but same underlieing reason) and USMCA has served its purpose, (killing NAFTA) and now Nancy can take the blame for killing USMCA.
“Know when to walk away, and know when to run. As another commentrr posted above, the kibuki theater of appearing to negotiate with China was a show, to calm the markets, and to make the decoupling gradual.
No Deals.
Trump didn’t enter this war to loose. After 2020 elections y’all might get tired of winning, said no one but himself!!!
Wouldn’t be a bit surprised if Beijing “accidentally” nukes Washington DC.
Like I said earlier, world trade is where the fun is.
Chemotherapy can be attached to antibodies that recognize and attack only cancer cells. Can we do the same with liberals, uniparty, globalists, traitors?
China will continue to purchase US politicians.
A report where Chinese exports are falling is like a report about water flowing uphill. Truly an unprecedented event.
🤔Would a repeated decline in September’s Chinese Exports become “precedented”?
🤫Would that trigger more devaluations to put lipstick on their Pig of an Economy?
… Not to mention layering more lipstick on their Fake ¥uan-denominated Market?
BKR;
And at what point would such declines become ‘expected’ instead of ‘unexpected’?
About when US # improving go from ‘unexpected’to ‘expected’?
How many months of financial reporters, pundits and economists saying ‘unexpected’ does it take, for it to become obvious to the average joe and investor, that these *sshats haven’t got a clue?
No doubt Pelosi will be dragging her feet as long as possible on the USMCA to make the country suffer for as long as possible in order to cause further uncertainty and outright pain to our export industries so as to harm POTUS and his chances for re-election. It’s been said that USMCA if passed could add up to a full point to GDP. Any ideas on what pressures, apart from the replacement of Justin from Canada, POTUS has in his arsenal to get the house to bring USMCA to the floor and get it passed? Passing USMCA will get the Chinese to engage in substantive negotiations before the election and if not, allow POTUS to go mid evil on China with increased tariffs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
🤔 How about concentrating the next 25% Tariff Round on Globalist and Chinese Stocks that Congressional D-rats have invested in … particularly Fancy Nancy?
BKR;
I LIKE your plan, and can’t say he is singling out Dems, it hits Mitch pretty hard, too!
Congressional campaigns will be getting generous contributions from Wall Street in 2020. Pelosi has done nothing constructive since taking back the gavel. The DNC is campaigning to nobody but their own base, hoping for a massive turnout next year. Cooperating with President Trump in any way wouldn’t help to rally the rank and vile. Not an option for Pelosi.
Maybe Trump has something up his sleeve, but I don’t see him getting a trade deal past Madam Spiker.
Firstly, you assume PDJT WANTS USMCA to pass, which I am not sure of.
But, even if he does, he would be best using a light touch, at least publically, in pushing Nancy for passage.
The AOC wing does NOT want to see “Trump” given any victories. So the more he comes out publically urging Nancy to pass, the greater the resistance she faces.
Ain’t NOTHING that will motivate China to engage in substantive negotiations, whether USMCA passes or not, before the election.
The cool part about all of this is that we can understand what is going on – dynamically – because Sundance has explained this in fairly detailed articles for the past several years.
China’s central bank is draining its coffers to subsidize its industries that are affected by the tariffs in order to keep its exports to the US competitive. That plus the central bank lowering its currency value vs. the dollar, again to keep its export prices advantageous, but offset by the negative effect of reducing the buying power of its internal population. All of this is then exacerbated by PDJT working with other nations to develop supply chains outside of China.
Is that it in a nutshell? Did I miss anything big?
GB BARI;
A delayed effect of devalueing their currency; anything they import becomes more expensive.
And, they are an import economy.
Energy, food and raw materials all become more expensive, greatly exacerbating the hemorage.
Long term, devalueing their currency, for short term benefit (lowering the cost of their exports to stay competitive) is like stopping the bleeding of a head wound, with a tourniquet.
Yes, its stops the blood loss,…but at what cost?
Just as Trump is willing to hold off on a trade deal with China because their inaction hurts them more than us in the long term, Democrats are willing to oppose Trump on every single thing, even when they otherwise would support them, just so they can gain political points (or so they think) leading to them regaining more complete power. How despicable is that, that an American political party is willing to hurt their own citizens for their own short-sighted goals?
When the opposition party is more than willing to shoot holes in the bottom of the very boat they’re in as well, and you have your own party rarely offering anything more than tepid support for the things good for America, I don’t know how much longer we can go on. Trump is absolutely amazing in what he has been able to accomplish with so much opposition from American politicians.
spren;
Not sure its so much a matter of Dems gaining, at all so much as their perception that they are avoiding giving PDJT a ‘win’.
And, its not REALLY the ‘Dems’ its the Uniparty, comprised of both those who appear to have a D after their name, and those that appear to hsve an R after their name, but who all really hsve a U after their name.
Hence the ‘tepid’ support is undermining; deliberate, intentional and planned, because the Republicon and Democrat leadership are one, and PDJT threatens them.
They continue to misjudge him, and judge him based on previous clowns they have manipulated.
They THINK he wants a deal, at any cost, for political gain, and that NOT getting a deal is bad for him, politically.
They are so WRONG,…
Holes in their own boat, anarchy in the streets, break down of civil society.
That’s what communists DO. They’re out to DESTROY. That’s how they get power.
Our “own” party – Rinos – is nothing but controlled opposition. It complements the sabotage of our system.
