“Senator Elizabeth Warren Promises to Rebuild Russian Economy, Grow China’s Influence and Support Maduro Regime in Venezuela…”

Democrat president candidate Elizabeth Warren has made a campaign promise that is quite remarkable:

The consequences of such policy are not esoteric; they are very real and very serious. Who would immediately benefit from Warren’s policy: Russia, China, Iran and Venezuela. Who would suffer, Americans. Here’s how…

Within the first 24 hours of Elizabeth Warren’s presidency she is promising to dramatically raise the price of Oil and Natural Gas. This will:

Immediately hand Vladimir Putin hundreds of billions worth of enhanced Russian energy exports. A windfall of economic growth that will mean Russian policy expansion globally.

Support the regime of Venezuelan dictator Maduro who relies on oil production and pricing to keep his socialist government in place.

Expand the influence of China; and increase the value of Beijing’s investments in Russian energy and 49% state in PDVSA (Venezuela).

Immediately help the Iranian economy; enhance the stranglehold of power by the Mullah’s over the Iranian people; help fund terrorist actions globally, and specifically create terrorist attacks in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Libya and Israel.

Return U.S. policy and strategy back to a position of dependence on OPEC nations; so we can expect more U.S. military involvement in the middle-east (as above).

Destroy growth in American wages , and set up energy policy that will drive further industrial manufacturing out of the U.S. and into Mexico and Asia.

Simultaneously drive up the price of electricity in the U.S, further exacerbating the financial costs and losses to the U.S. middle-class.

Raise gas prices back to Obama-era rates $5/gal.

In turn this will drive up the cost of transported products, and U.S. food prices will jump approximately 20% as massive inflation hits highly-consumable categories first.

The collective impact of the four domestic points above will drive down the ability of consumers to spend on other goods. The U.S. economy is two-thirds dependent on consumer spending…. The collective impact means economic contraction.

Candidate Elizabeth Warren is promising to deliver these results in the first 24 hours of her administration if she was to win the presidency.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has never worked in the private sector; nor has she created anything that is materially not connected to government expansion. She is proposing policy without any comprehension of downstream impact on a domestic, international, geopolitical or national security basis.

Senator Warren promises these impacts in her first 24 hours in office.

Think very carefully about it….

