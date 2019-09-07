“Senator Elizabeth Warren Promises to Rebuild Russian Economy, Grow China’s Influence and Support Maduro Regime in Venezuela…”

Democrat president candidate Elizabeth Warren has made a campaign promise that is quite remarkable:
The consequences of such policy are not esoteric; they are very real and very serious. Who would immediately benefit from Warren’s policy: Russia, China, Iran and Venezuela. Who would suffer, Americans. Here’s how…
Within the first 24 hours of Elizabeth Warren’s presidency she is promising to dramatically raise the price of Oil and Natural Gas. This will:
- Immediately hand Vladimir Putin hundreds of billions worth of enhanced Russian energy exports. A windfall of economic growth that will mean Russian policy expansion globally.
- Support the regime of Venezuelan dictator Maduro who relies on oil production and pricing to keep his socialist government in place.
- Expand the influence of China; and increase the value of Beijing’s investments in Russian energy and 49% state in PDVSA (Venezuela).
- Immediately help the Iranian economy; enhance the stranglehold of power by the Mullah’s over the Iranian people; help fund terrorist actions globally, and specifically create terrorist attacks in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Libya and Israel.
- Return U.S. policy and strategy back to a position of dependence on OPEC nations; so we can expect more U.S. military involvement in the middle-east (as above).
- Destroy growth in American wages , and set up energy policy that will drive further industrial manufacturing out of the U.S. and into Mexico and Asia.
- Simultaneously drive up the price of electricity in the U.S, further exacerbating the financial costs and losses to the U.S. middle-class.
- Raise gas prices back to Obama-era rates $5/gal.
- In turn this will drive up the cost of transported products, and U.S. food prices will jump approximately 20% as massive inflation hits highly-consumable categories first.
- The collective impact of the four domestic points above will drive down the ability of consumers to spend on other goods. The U.S. economy is two-thirds dependent on consumer spending…. The collective impact means economic contraction.
Candidate Elizabeth Warren is promising to deliver these results in the first 24 hours of her administration if she was to win the presidency.
Senator Elizabeth Warren has never worked in the private sector; nor has she created anything that is materially not connected to government expansion. She is proposing policy without any comprehension of downstream impact on a domestic, international, geopolitical or national security basis.
Senator Warren promises these impacts in her first 24 hours in office.
Think very carefully about it….
Her first day as what? Hahahahahahahah!
She couldn’t be anymore explicit in her intent to to crash the economy and destroy this country. This is the Democrat party- enemy of the Republic.
Obamanation almost completed the fundamental transformation of the country, the demoncrats are now all in. Choose ye this day ……..
This needs to be memed on a daily basis.
I don’t get this. Now Russia is our friend? Is this a bribe for them to rig the election in her favor like they did for President Trump? /sarc
Stinking Communist!
IF the market is tanking and companies are not spending, perhaps this is why.
With the exception of Margret Thatcher, WHAT Woman Leader of ANY prosperous country in the World has benefited said country?
That picture above of Clinton & Warren “scares the Hell out of me”! These are two corrupt vindictive women who you just know will be bad for the Free World. And I think that they both hate men!
About 5 yrs. ago, I showed a photo of the female leaders of about 6 or so European Countries to an acquaintance of mine & asked “Do you really think that these women can run a Country’?
Ian was offended, because he is a Liberal Loon here in Canada!
Vote like your Country depends on you, because Donald J Trump saved you from Hillary & now you must return the favor!
Besides, I know what he is doing will affect the Whole World for the better, & might even affect Canada, if we can get rid of the Socialist Twits running the Country.
Golda Meir of Israel is the only one who immediately comes to mind.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Golda_Meir
And to be fair to Angela Merkel, up until 2015 she had Germany running like a fine-tuned machine, even through the Great Recession and the EU Financial Crisis.
Merkel’s decision on refugees is what has ruined her reputation for good leadership.
I know a lot of women my age (very late sixties) who are educated, well off and and have always voted democratic and always will. It will not matter how impractical or destructive the Democratic Party policies are they will vote democratic. It doesn’t matter who that party runs or what that individual says they will vote democratic. They don’t read policy, they can’t name all of the green house gases and haven’t a clue about our trade issues. They don’t understand that electric cars run on coal in this country and that windmills kill birds. They will vote democratic because it is part of their identity. It is who they are. Unlike those who vote republican they will even vote democratic when they die.
Single women vote Democrat.
Married women become Republican.
Most telling, divorced and widowed women return to voting Democrat (they’re now married to the government).
There’s a lot of truth in what you say about some women replacing men (fathers, husbands, boyfriends, brothers) with government (police, welfare, education, subsidies, enforced child support).
They won’t see it that way, but that’s effectively what’s happened and that’s why they vote for Democrats to run the state which they now see as protector and provider.
I blame “conventional wisdom” for most people who vote democrat/socialist. By exposure to the constant drumbeat of MSM propaganda, they think it’s factual and they are, therefore “informed.” The only other explanation, for anyone not already constrained by totalitarian rule, to vote himself into Democrat corruption and socialist slavery is blind, stupid ignorance and perpetual intellectual adolescence.
Watch her poll numbers; she’s gaining. The only chance of her getting knocked out of the box is if Romney and Lee switch parties (OFFICIALLY) and run as a tag team – Pres and VP.
I think Warren just said “Hey Russia if your listening how about sending me a billion dollars so I can take a swing at Trump.”
Russia and China are going to be going deep in debt to finance the 2020 election . I hope we are ready.
IKR?!! I posted similar up thread.
I thought the same as you when I first read that tweet, SD.
My thoughts went to trying to guess at how much the price of a barrel of oil would jump if she was ever elected.
I’d say the price would be up to around $150 – $200 a barrel ($5+/gal. gasoline) by the time Warren was inaugurated to take the reins of an economy in total free-fall.
The Church of Climate Cult Madness demands sacrifice.
