President Obama Weaponized Government – Phase Two Was Positioned to Monetize Government…

Looking over how much corrupt Hillary Clinton dirt the intelligence community hid in the 2016 election, the big picture aspects deserve an expanded discussion.

In the larger picture it is clear the Obama administration weaponized the institutions of government to target his/their political opposition. It is also increasingly clear a Hillary Clinton administration would have monetized the U.S. government.

President Obama’s team used the DOJ, CIA, FBI and IRS to target their opposition. The intelligence apparatus was weaponized; one small example that scratches the surface is the FBI/NSA database exploitation. Black files on DC politicians, private sector groups and individuals facilitating leverage, and we are still seeing the ramifications.

When Patrick Byrne recently discussed his role within the “political espionage” operations, he is describing this exact process; not coincidentally he also seems to have retreated into a safe-space.

Big multinational interests, Big Pharma, Big Ag, Big Global Banking interests, etc, were exclusively supporting both President Obama and candidate Clinton. The domestic politics of the U.S. were/are tools toward an end; and, so long as the person occupying the oval office did not interfere with Big Club objectives, they too would benefit financially.

It is also obvious the opposition to President Trump, those who are really coordinating and manipulating the grassroots sheeple opposition, are these same multinational interests.

The college kid wearing a pink pussy hat is oblivious, but the executive offices of the Deep State FBI and Intelligence Community under James Comey, Andrew McCabe, or even Christopher Wray and AG Bill Barr are not; they know.

Additionally, the current occupants must also know that we know. Likely a great many more people are aware of the bigger issues than ever before. Perhaps this explains the dynamic of angst amid those same occupants.

Think about how much the DOJ and FBI did to protect candidate Clinton.

Obviously, in their down-time discussions, they would have discussed and recognized some benefit would be forthcoming.

No entity would go so far out on an obvious limb of corruption if they did not perceive some personal benefit on the horizon.

Think about how much leverage James Comey would have held over the institution of the Office of the President if they had succeeded. If the sum total of dirt on Trump filled a bucket, by comparison Hillary Clinton owns a landfill.

Thousands of bills written by the multinational lobbyists were awaiting her arrival. Think of the scale of multinational effort behind TPP (Asia), TTIP (Europe), Paris Climate Treaty (Global), etc. Literally tens of trillions of graft and scheme within reach of those global financial networks; at the fingertips of the multinational Big Club,… until Donald Trump.

Think of the scale of wealth, all headed to the top of the pyramid, that President Trump halted. Domestically, all of those lobbyist bills worthless on November 9th, 2016. All of the DC politicians, sales people indulged to sell those bills, left teetering on the border of functional obsolescence…. It’s quite stunning to think about.

Thus, after the initial shock, all of those interests lashing out in rage; weaponizing every group they can muster. Dispatching urgency to the corporate media forces. The pure unmitigated hatred that started immediately becomes much more understandable in this context.

Years of leftist planning led to President Obama’s ability to weaponize government without being held accountable in the process. Years of assistance by corporate media allies, all building toward the same end goal. How rich would Hillary and Bill have become by simply allowing phase two, “the monetization“, to proceed?

Remarkable to contemplate.

James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, John Brennan, Susan Rice, Sally Yates, Denis McDonough, Valerie Jarrett and many more, all knew and anticipated the professional power and personal financial benefits that would have followed…

“Political Espionage“….

Mr. Patrick Byrne only barely touched the flame…

