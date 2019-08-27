The Leverage of Dependency – Chinese Manufacturers Admit Without U.S. Market They Collapse…

An interesting article in the South China Morning Post outlines how Chinese companies producing everything from canned mandarin oranges, to mid and high-tier furniture, cannot sustain a business model without access to the U.S. market.
Their problem?…
In essence, when they established their decades-old business model the overwhelming majority of their manufacturing was/is contingent on U.S. buyers.
Right now those Chinese companies are praying the CCP central government keeps devaluing their currency, because U.S. purchasers, including wholesalers and intermediaries, have told those manufacturers they will not pay the import duties.
Apparently, U.S. corporate buyers are leveraging the pressure applied by President Trump – a remarkable dynamic.
(SCMP) […] “The US client called us last weekend and asked us to pay the additional tariff of 5 per cent. We could not refuse since it was our idea to bid to supply the canned fruit for the supermarkets,” she said. “We have no way to deal with it now. We only hope that the yuan will depreciate in the coming weeks and offset the new tariff. Otherwise, we will lose a lot [of money] on this order.”
If the yuan does not further depreciate by more than 5 per cent, she added, the company will have no choice but to cease exports to the US after October 1.
Exporters have been left blindsided after the US said on Friday that it would raise the tariff rate on US$250 billion of Chinese imports from 25 per cent to 30 per cent from October 1, and raise the planned new tariff rate on US$300 billion of goods from 10 per cent to 15 per cent in two tranches on September 1 and December 15.
This was in response to China’s move earlier on Friday to impose retaliatory tariffs of between 5 and 10 per cent on US$75 billion worth of American products, including soybeans, pork, and, for the first time, crude oil. China also reinstated the 25 per cent penalty duty on imports of US-made cars and car parts, bringing the total tariff on the sector to 40 per cent.
[…] “In the case of medium-and high-end furniture, even with the addition of tariffs, it is still impossible to find substitute markets for our products,” said Xie Jun, a furniture exporter in Haining, a city in Zhejiang province where hundreds of furniture factories make goods for export to the US.
[…] “For Chinese exporters, it is useless to be afraid because there is nowhere to hide. We can only rely on the wisdom and countermeasures of the central government,” he said, adding that as long as Beijing can maintain employment levels and prevent the housing market from collapsing, “we are not afraid”. (read more)
The Eagle and the Arrow – An Aesop’s Fable
An Eagle was soaring through the air. Suddenly it heard the whizz of an Arrow, and felt the dart pierce its breast. Slowly it fluttered down to earth. Its lifeblood pouring out. Looking at the Arrow with which it had been shot, the Eagle realized that the deadly shaft had been feathered with one of its own plumes.
Moral: We often give our enemies the means for our own destruction.
Weird merged picture SD of Trump.
That photo has been around for a very long time.
And… I like it, WSB.
SD you have used that fable many times. It is Nice to see those arrows pointing the other way for a change
My thought too.
My favorite is the SD orchard…”…If you plant your tree in another man’s orchard, don’t be surprised when you have to pay for your own Apples….”
“For Chinese exporters, it is useless to be afraid because there is nowhere to hide. We can only rely on the wisdom and countermeasures of the central government,”
Wow, counting on the wisdom of a central government. That’s a pretty uncomfortable place to be.
That’s all they know. They’ve been raised from birth to believe the ‘central government’ is both mommy and daddy, and that it knows best. That is why innovation is non-existent in communist societies; their citizens are neither motivated to innovate, nor are they incented to innovate. This is why they have to steal IP to have any technological advancement.
That is your DEMORAT party. Reminds me of ODUMBO CARE.
Its China, if you say anything that looks like criticism of the central government you risk disappearing into the “legal” system. you can be held for 6 months with any charges and without the government notifying anyone that the govt has you. you also dont get a phone call.
The CCP has brainwashed the population of china to believe the central government is all powerful, and capable of anything, to anybody, in any way.
The CCP has spent decades destroying religion, morals, habits, traditions, even 5000 years of chinese history to turn the chinese masses into so many pavlov’s dogs who will salivate at the sound of a whistle.
The chinese people have no choice except to count on the central government
because there literally is nothing else. Everything else has been destroyed in the name
of securing wealth and power for the CCP.
It is like what happens when a computer gets reimaged. All of the previous information
no longer exists. The chinese people have been reimaged as slaves for the CCP.
When the chinese economy fails, what will happen?
The arrow didn’t reach the Eagle because of the weight of the tariff placed on it.
why does it feel like this is going to get brutal, and end only when GEOTUS wins his 2nd term, and forces China to the table?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Communist China government can’t hold out that long.
At this rate they’ll be collapsed by Thanksgiving 2019 imo……..
IMHO, President Trump either from now to 2020 or after re-election is not going to force China to the table. He will gladly wait as China will walk if not run to the table asking to be seated. This will also require considerable negotiations before the China chair at the table is offered or allowed.
They, China really messed their shorts by accepting then reneging on their previous positions. That’s the trouble playing childhood games with proven successful business types. No sense in rubbing their nose in it, “we’ll see what happens”. Enjoy your meal! 2020 MAGA/KAG
Love our POTUS! Finally we have someone looking out for Main Street.
I can’t sleep worrying that the DC Swamp isn’t getting their PRC payoffs!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Har!
Keep up the pressure. Thanks, Sundance for your great work.
But, But But…… I had SO many people tell me ‘One Belt, One Road’ was the solution to the US/China tariff war. I tried to explain to people that these other countries in Asia are in no position to pay $600+ Billion of products that the USA absorbed from China and that it would take a long time for other economies to expand after ‘One Belt, One Road’ reached their country.
Seems China is addicted to US dollars. When those dollars dry up, it will be really hard to pay US Dollar denominated loans.
If you look at their official GDP numbers, exports to the US make up 18% of their total GDP. I am not so sure that they couldn’t survive if we cut only 18% of the meth.
If there were some way that POTUS could designate the tariff money to supporting social security; it would make a lot of people love the tariffs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Use it to pay down the debt.
No politician will ever allow any funds to be exclusively dedicated to Social Security…they love to use the threat of insolvency to raise taxes. And I wonder how many people are collecting SSI/SS Disability who never paid into the system or only paid very little but will collect for decades?
““In the case of medium-and high-end furniture, even with the addition of tariffs, it is still impossible to find substitute markets for our products,” said Xie Jun, a furniture exporter in Haining, a city in Zhejiang province where hundreds of furniture factories make goods for export to the US.”
My home state is North Carolina. NC used to be the furniture capital of the US, if not the world. Then along came NAFTA and the WTO, corrupt schemes put into place by America Last politicians through which communist China stole our industries and put generations of North Carolinians permanently out of work. I hope VSG President Trump keeps increasing tariffs on communist China, no matter what. Then add tariffs to all other foreign manufactured goods, from all foreign countries. “If we don’t have a border, we don’t have a country.” To that I’d add “if we don’t have tariffs, we don’t have an economy.”
Those hundreds of factories in communist China making goods for export to the US should not exist. I hope they all close. If NC politicians would put NC first, they’d be arranging for the return of the furniture industry to NC. But state government doesn’t operate to advance the interests of NC; they’re globalists (i.e. interests aligned with communist China).
***
NC also used to be the textile capital of the US, if not the world. Then along came NAFTA and the WTO, corrupt schemes…
And so it goes.
The CHICOMS love them some SLICK WILLIE.
Just imagine chairs that don’t collapse when someone sits down. Imagine towels that keep their color (even white) past two wash cycles. Imagine a washing machine that will clean the clothes and a dishwasher that cleans the dishes. I do. I remember when any appliance could be repaired if broken and worked reliably for years before it quit. Someday.
Hey, Realgary! I read that same line about “hundreds of furniture factories” and thought the same thing. I’m not a Carolinian, but I am an American. I also watched the industries great and small make the trek to communist China as our “public servants” were publicly serving the communists; the low point was when willie clinton allowed these same chinese commies access to guidance systems so that today, they plainly tell us they have parts of the US available for targeting by their ICBMs. (Prior to willie’s serving, China couldn’t put a rocket in the air; they likely saved TWENTY-FIVE YEARS of development, all courtesy of willie.)
Today we have what Sundance calls “Wall Street”/CoC/uniparty, who are nominally Americans, digging in and fighting for the chicoms’ interests.
Screw ’em.
Gary, I work in the industry and have so lamented this transition over these last few decades. Really hurts that all of our manufacturing has left. I keep telling furniture company owners I work with to bring their manufacturing back.
Maybe now, they will. I do know of one group, owned by a Chinese woman, who is definitely looking for factory space in te US.
She is the smart one.
I also remember those glory days. After purchasing a house soon after college graduation (like many other similarly-situated young Americans at the time), I took a trip to High Point to see the latest furniture fashions. The craftsmanship was superb, the backs of cabinets finished to the same degree as the front for a full 360 effect, door pulls made of heavy high-quality metals, dovetailed drawers for strength. Simply gorgeous. Carpets and towels and curtains made nearby, too, with such high quality.
Notice the deafening silence of the American consumer regarding cutoff of China trade? The price of items might be a slight bit lower but the quality out of China is detestable – the difference goes into the importer’s pocket as profit. We have been shortchanged in so many ways under globalism…not one of the promises made when China was admitted to the WTO was kept, it was all lies.
The thing no one has explained to me yet, is what happens if we totally pull out.
US Companies have hundreds of billions in assets in China, from factories, to warehouses, to equipment, down to fork lifts and nuts and bolts. If we do what The President proposed in his order and look at pulling out, what happens to that stuff?
Are we gifting it to the CCP like a reverse Nationalism?
Seems like a good time to repeat a post from two years ago:
This reminds me of a story.
There was a retailer that had a vicious reputation. It would enter into supply agreements to purchase all the product a manufacturer could produce. The owner of the factory would borrow to expand, add second and third shifts, and thought he was in pig heaven. Until the retailer made him the offer he couldn’t refuse. The retailer would cut him off, leaving him with three shifts of payroll and nowhere to sell his product, or he could sell out to the retailer at the retailer’s price and terms. The retailer owned him. The retailer did this over and over again. They all sold.
Where is China going to sell its rubber dog shit and $3 sneakers if not here? Answer, in case Xi hasn’t figured it out yet: America OWNS China, not the other way around. It’s checkmate, pal.
I think you meant to say Trump OWNS China. Without him the CHICOMS would have destroyed America. Without manufacturing a country cannot survive for long.
@ trapper… Re “There was a retailer…”
Years ago, I read that Sears did exactly what you described…
An article in Chinese published by Liang Ming, a researcher at a Ministry of Commerce-affiliated institute, told CNS on Sunday that China is in an increasingly favorable position after a recent exchange of blows in the ongoing U.S.-China trade conflict. His article was entitled: “Trade War Has Reached Most Comfortable Stage for China.” (August 26, 2019).
His remarks were mocked online as ridiculous in particular the ‘comfortable stage’ assertion.
The Ministry of Truth issued orders to delete the article from all websites and social media.
🤣🤣🤣
Trump knows more about the complexities of the Global market than all the idiots on wall street put together. That’s why he is winning. He has called China’s bluff! They either devalue into nothingness or allow a freer market! Trump is a genius for sure!
“They either devalue into nothingness or allow a freer market!”
The communist regime will never allow a free market. It cannot be what it is not. It will devalue into nothingness, and likely murder tens of millions more Chinese in the process when things get restless. This has never been about trade. This is the end game on the Chicom regime. They’re going down. It has been PDJT’s unspoken intention all along.
[…] “In the case of medium-and high-end furniture, even with the addition of tariffs, it is still impossible to find substitute markets for our products,” said Xie Jun, a furniture exporter in Haining, a city in Zhejiang province where hundreds of furniture factories make goods for export to the US.
Not that long ago, most “high-end” furniture was made in places like North Carolina, by American workers. They were good quality products and made with attention to detail. Not cheap, but would last for decades and were often passed down as a family heirloom…now, everyone goes to Costco and buys crap made in China, which is incredibly overpriced considering its poor quality.
I would LOVE to see the furniture stores in the Southern Coastal regions start making furniture here in America again. I know that I am not alone in saying that I would rather have a well made product that will last, over a shoddy one that needs to be replaced every couple of years! “Buy once – cry once!”
About 15 years back or more when “high end” retailers such as Pottery Barn started carrying lots of furniture – such as large square coffee tables priced at $2000 or more I read how thin those wood veneers are.
They were 1/1000th of an inch I think it was. Anyway it was as thin or thinner than a page of notebook paper. One scratch and you’re down to the base particle board.
Yeah we almost always buy antiques so we can get quality.
The flip side, is that even Chinese consumers want to shop In America.
More irony lost on the PRC po-faced propagandists. I’m having a laugh.😂
“US supermarket giant Costco was overwhelmed by the crowds that had descended on its newly opened store in Shanghai on Tuesday, forcing it to suspend operations because of safety concerns.”
https://www.scmp.com/business/companies/article/3024579/birkin-bags-kweichow-moutai-how-costco-drew-huge-crowds-its
The commies, Chinese and Demonrats can scream all they want. It’s still not gonna end well for them.
Thirty plus years of bullcrap lies is finally starting to unravel
And 30 plus years of taking Communist money such as Joe Biden’s son’s $1,500,000,000 from China, and other money laundering to our congress critters……
It’s not going to end well for China as long as Donald Trump is our President.
I can’t imagine another man having the balls to confront China or getting through the minefield the deep state set up for him.
The Chinese have plotted their revenge: only the same fortune in every cookie “Donald Trump is sleeping with your wife”.
The tariffs will unsettle the China market. This could be the catalyst for societal change IF factories close & housing drops off. Additionally, citizens of Hong Kong are showing the Chinese the way to stand up to the communist govt. President Trump could be the demise of the ChiComs.
Our VSGPDJT is maximizing total damage to china by slowly raising tariffs. The chinese government is manipulating their currency to prevent the tariffs from being noticed by buyers, and china is in-effect paying the difference by their currency manipulation. If the tariffs were raised too high too quickly, the chinese government could not manipulate enough to make up for the difference, and US purchases would just stop cold. (A higher percentage tariff of a much much smaller volume of purchases, is much less than a more moderate percentage of much higher volumes)
In the past, china figured out how to make their living off of the USA as a willing victim. The USA is no longer a willing victim. China must now figure out a way to make a living without victimizing others. The sooner that china realizes their old approach will no longer work on the USA, the better the chance they can survive the transition that they will be undergoing, whether they like it or not.
Communists are the perpetual killers of the goose that lays the golden eggs. They cannot conceive of creating wealth. They can only understand the tools and methods of communists which is taking and distributing. There is no creating of wealth.
It’s in the manner and method of every leftist. They don’t talk about anything except for “they have too much!!!” They don’t stop to ask “how did they get so much?”
So why does the parasite think it can kill the host and continue to live afterward?
Okay, I know that’s not China’s goal exactly. To destroy it’s only military enemy is the goal.. And after that, they begin claiming all sorts of other countries. China even claims Okinawa is Chinese. When they go too far, especially under a Trump administration, China knows to fear US might. But if China can leech the US economy, it will become incapable of stopping China.
What Trump is doing is a precision reversal on China. Everything is. Everything including NATO.
The US raises tariffs on Chinese imports, which the Chinese are paying for directly via price reductions, and indirectly via currency devaluation and government subsidies.
China retaliates by raising tariffs on US imports, which the Chinese are paying for.
Sounds like winning.
After hitting back at the G 7 countries as having ‘evil intentions’ over the Hong Kong joint statement ( though it is more than that) and if you read the articles I post previously on Hong Kong’s role as financial and economic lungs for the PRC, now this,
Over 30 international news outlets including Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Agence France-Presse, South China Morning Post, the BBC, NBC, NHK, and Asahi Shimbun, received a letter from the PRC Director General of Information, Foreign Affairs Ministry, Hua Chunying to basically toe the PRC line on the Hong Kong protests as thugs and terrorists and specifically names the US as involved in fomenting social unrest in Hong Kong.
“Hua’s appeal concisely summarizes this narrative: it emphasizes “radical, violent, and criminal behaviors” over the movement’s peaceful mainstream; obscures the movement’s scale and diversity; dismisses opposition to the extradition changes as “nothing more than a hyped-up pretext,” and omits other goals entirely; portrays the movement as a threat to local prosperity, rule of law and the “One Country, Two Systems” framework; lionizes Hong Kong police, while eliding their role in escalating the situation with aggressive and indiscriminate treatment of protesters and bystanders; and alleges that the United States is the main instigator of the unrest.”
Furthermore he attached 42 documents, i.e news reports that the source origins are actually themselves critical of the protest and the demands.
Unbelievable. This will backfire big time. They are barking mad.
Incoming schadenfreude.
In so many ways, in so many days, The rubber is hitting the road.
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6077505815001/?playlist_id=5410209611001#sp=show-clips
Very good interview of current Trump advisor, Pillsbury. This might have already been posted by fellow Treeper, if so I apologize. Worth watching.
NPR evening business show “Marketplace” was trying to stoke fear that the trade war with China was going to drag down the world economy. First of, Trump is president of the United States, not president of the World. He’s looking out for us, not “the world”. Second, China could just agree to rules that would prohibit their industrial espionage. Third, whatever Germany can no longer sell to China (industrial machine parts, etc) because of China’s economic slump might be able to be sold to other manufacturing countries, be they Vietnam or the US. Mainly, though, we’re not going to let our economy be hollowed out by China so that Germany can thrive.
The media’s storyline that the trade war is hurting Americans is transparently ridiculous.
I’m extremely glad to see the USA finally giving the CCP a taste of their own dark, bitter, traditional Chinese medicine.
I have some vintage furniture that dates back to the 30s and 40s. American made. None of it was high-end stuff back then. It was furniture made for working class people. But it’s still in good shape and still in daily use 80/90 years later. My husband’s greatgrandparent’s iron bed frame is a favorite piece. Six generations of his/our family have slept in that bed so far. I’d love to see the manufacturing of good quality furniture return to the United States.
