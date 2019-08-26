Day Three Schedule – G7 Summit, Biarritz France…

The third day of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, has more bilateral discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and international leaders outside the traditional ‘group of seven‘ construct. The topics of Macron’s selected G7 group discussion include planetary sustainability, climate change, biodiversity, oceanography and aquatic justice.
Additionally, President Trump will be holding bilateral economic meetings with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (India) from outside the G7; and then German Chancellor Angela Merkel from inside the G7.
At the conclusion of the summit, 9:30am EDT, President Trump will hold a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron where it is likely Macron will exhaust his remaining pre-staged effort to advance the cause of multinational globalism; with customary assistance from rude left-wing American journalists.
♦ 2:30am EDT / 8:30am CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with President Abdel Fattal al-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Biarritz, France
♦ 3:05am EDT / 9:05am CEST – THE PRESIDENT departs the Hotel du Palais en route to the Centre de Congrès Bellevue, Biarritz, France
♦ 3:10am EDT / 9:10am CEST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the Centre de Congrès Bellevue, Biarritz, France
♦ 3:15am EDT / 9:15am CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Federal Republic of Germany, Biarritz, France
♦ 4:00am EDT / 10:00am CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in a G7 working session on climate, biodiversity, and oceans. Biarritz, France
♦ 6:00am EDT / 12:00pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister Modi the Republic of India. Biarritz, France
♦ 7:00am EDT / 1:00pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in a G7 working lunch on digital transformation, Biarritz, France
♦ 8:45am EDT / 2:45pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in the G7 closing session, Biarritz, France
♦ 9:30am EDT / 3:30pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in a joint press conference with President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic, Biarritz, France
♦ 10:35am EST / 4:35pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Biarritz, France en route to Anglet, France, Biarritz, France
♦ 10:50am EST / 4:50pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Biarritz Airport, Anglet, France
♦ 11:00am EST / 5:00pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Anglet, France en route to Bordeaux, France. Anglet, France
♦ 11:40pm EST / 5:40pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Bordeaux–Mérignac Airport, Bordeaux, France
♦ 11:50am EST / 5:50pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Air Force One (C-32) en route to Air Force One, Bordeaux, France
♦ 11:55am EST / 5:55pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Air Force One, Bordeaux, France
♦ 12:05pm EST / 6:05pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Bordeaux, France en route to Washington, D.C., Bordeaux, France
♦ 8:10pm EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Andrews
♦ 8:20pm EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House, Joint Base Andrews
♦ 8:30pm EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the White House, South Lawn
Enjoy it POTUS, Ridicule the Climate changers, and make mini-Macron disappear.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Enjoy it POTUS, Ridicule the Climate changers, and make mini-Macron disappear.
LikeLike
“aquatic justice” – save me from the task of searching for the meaning of this term. Will there be a quiz after the group discussion?
Suggestion to PDJT- give this one a miss and sneak out the back for another chat with Boris.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What the hell is aquatic justice? France has big problems and Macron is no leader.
LikeLike
No ocean creature is above the law, except those who live in the deep ocean. That’s important to Pres. Macron because he has to be mindful of his legacy. That’s the current globaloney credo. And now you know.
LikeLike
I smell traps set for the PDJT. I predict he is prepared with surprises.
LikeLike
It seems like half the people the president has spoken to are not actually part of the G-7.
LikeLike
Convenient that there are there, though. Saves some travel time for someone.
LikeLike
Thank You So Much Sundance and Stellar Crew for Your Precise Reporting
of the G7 Summit ! Articles , Videos , Pictures , Transcripts / Everything Perfect and of Great Interest ! Very Much Appreciated 😊
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love the above picture of POTUS and FLOTUS they look so real and having fun. May God Bless PDJT and FLOTUS Melania Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone ought to tell Macron, “Look Trump doesn’t give a rats-ass about; planetary sustainability, climate change, biodiversity, oceanography and aquatic justice”. Trumps eyes will glaze over and think you are a stupid as our American Libtard democrats…….which you are. “So go tell your cockamamie to someone who cares, like that fancy pants, pimp-socks guy from Canada.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Justine Trudope is its name. I loved your comment, fancy pants. LOL. Thank you I needed that laugh.
LikeLike
The entire G-7 I’m calling a stealth attack.
Have to laugh when the president warned that the MSM and everyone else is holding the wrong end of the stick. 🤣
Do you really think all the extra folks showed up on a whim?
All the knee jerk reactions, left and right over climate issues fall into the same category. The President will lay out the US plans, and concrete steps taken to support clean air, water , the oceans, and so on. Sustainable development is not a dirty word, only if you confine yourself to the ‘politicised’ agendas that don’t work. He may even float a ‘green new deal’ for Asian countries with concrete, science based projects that will blow China’s B&R out of the park.
The agenda includes the Huawei problem and cyber security. Talks with Egypt who have borne the brunt of dealing with the Palestinian/Hezbollah/Iran debacle, and PM Modi and that entails Indo-Pacific security.
Every participant is afraid of China, and we must give credit to the brave Hong Kong people wh have ripped thePRC’s credibility to shreds. They also know that china’s concerted an targeted attack on the US with fentanyl, May happen to them.
“The Mexican government has announced it has seized a major quantity of fentanyl with local Mexican media initially reporting it at 23,368 kilograms
The bust, which came from China, is enough to kill 7.081 BILLION people, or 92% of the world”.
Evil yes, and everyone outside of the malevolent dictator’s club, is finally getting clued in.
There is a lot going on that the President doesn’t tweet about.
I will predict again. I suspect the President will address the nation, most likely around the October 1st 70th anniversary of the founding of the Orwellian nightmare we call the PRC, laying the China Policy, the tariffs, and all the rest, clearly, so even the MSM and all the others caught in their refusal to see the world as it is, will understand.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh I’m sure the MSM brass understands the PRC situation, they just don’t want the public to understand it. They’d rather continue to use it for propaganda purposes and simultaneously bash President Trump for pursuing a “trade war” with China. We can hope the President’s efforts to shed light on the issues of trade in all its implications for Americans will penetrate the minds of “liberals” who buy the MSM koolaid so thoroughly.
LikeLike
China says it’s ready to negotiate after Trump tariffs tank Asian equity markets, currency
China announces it seeks ‘calm’ end to trade war, as markets tank and currency hits 11-year flatline
YES!
Squeeze them some more!
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/china-announces-it-seeks-end-to-trade-war-as-markets-tank-and-currency-hits-11-year-flatline
LikeLiked by 1 person