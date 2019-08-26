Day Three Schedule – G7 Summit, Biarritz France…

The third day of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, has more bilateral discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and international leaders outside the traditional ‘group of seven‘ construct. The topics of Macron’s selected G7 group discussion include planetary sustainability, climate change, biodiversity, oceanography and aquatic justice.

Additionally, President Trump will be holding bilateral economic meetings with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (India) from outside the G7; and then German Chancellor Angela Merkel from inside the G7.

At the conclusion of the summit, 9:30am EDT, President Trump will hold a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron where it is likely Macron will exhaust his remaining pre-staged effort to advance the cause of multinational globalism; with customary assistance from rude left-wing American journalists.

♦ 2:30am EDT / 8:30am CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with President Abdel Fattal al-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Biarritz, France

♦ 3:05am EDT / 9:05am CEST – THE PRESIDENT departs the Hotel du Palais en route to the Centre de Congrès Bellevue, Biarritz, France

♦ 3:10am EDT / 9:10am CEST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the Centre de Congrès Bellevue, Biarritz, France

♦ 3:15am EDT / 9:15am CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Federal Republic of Germany, Biarritz, France

♦ 4:00am EDT / 10:00am CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in a G7 working session on climate, biodiversity, and oceans. Biarritz, France

♦ 6:00am EDT / 12:00pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister Modi the Republic of India. Biarritz, France

♦ 7:00am EDT / 1:00pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in a G7 working lunch on digital transformation, Biarritz, France

♦ 8:45am EDT / 2:45pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in the G7 closing session, Biarritz, France

♦ 9:30am EDT / 3:30pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in a joint press conference with President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic, Biarritz, France

~ Day Three G7 Concludes ~

♦ 10:35am EST / 4:35pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Biarritz, France en route to Anglet, France, Biarritz, France

♦ 10:50am EST / 4:50pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Biarritz Airport, Anglet, France

♦ 11:00am EST / 5:00pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Anglet, France en route to Bordeaux, France. Anglet, France

♦ 11:40pm EST / 5:40pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Bordeaux–Mérignac Airport, Bordeaux, France

♦ 11:50am EST / 5:50pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Air Force One (C-32) en route to Air Force One, Bordeaux, France

♦ 11:55am EST / 5:55pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Air Force One, Bordeaux, France

♦ 12:05pm EST / 6:05pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Bordeaux, France en route to Washington, D.C., Bordeaux, France

♦ 8:10pm EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Andrews

♦ 8:20pm EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House, Joint Base Andrews

♦ 8:30pm EDT – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the White House, South Lawn

