President Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson Discuss “Big Trade Deal”…

The structure of the global trade reset is visible. The China decoupling is underway; the scale of this geopolitical dynamic is incredible.
KORUS (Korea-US) is in the books; the North American USMCA is complete, pending ratification; the EU has agreed to purchase U.S. beef exports; and effective today the Japan-US deal is agreed in principle (sans auto and industrial products TBD). Now President Trump is working on a post-Brexit UK-US bilateral package.
President Trump has single-handily, and purposefully, stalled the global economy and is forcing massive amounts of wealth back into the United States. In essence Titan Trump is engaged in a process of: (a) repatriating wealth (trade policy); (b) blocking exfiltration (main street policy); (c) creating new and modern economic alliances based on reciprocity; and (d) dismantling the post WWII Marshall plan for global trade and one-way tariffs.
Every minute element within this process, no matter how seemingly small, has President Trump’s full attention. He has assignments to many, but he relies upon none.
China and the EU have devalued their currency in an effort to block the impacts from President Trump and the ‘America First’ trade policy.
Because those currencies are pegged against the dollar, the resulting effect is a rising dollar value. The globalist IMF is now blaming President Trump for having a strong economy that forces international competition to devalue their currency.
That’s the stupid hypocrisy of global banking outlooks. They make a decision to devalue their currency, which causes the dollar value to rise, and then turn around and blame the U.S. dollar for being overvalued. The root cause of the devaluation is unaddressed in their argument.
The EU (specifically Germany and France) and China are trying to retain their global manufacturing position and offset the impact of President Trump’s tariffs by lowering the end value of their exports.
In the bigger picture this is why President Trump is the most transformative economic President in the last 75 years. The post-WWII Marshall Plan was set up to allow Europe and Asia to place tariffs on exported American industrial products. Those tariffs were used by the EU and Japan to rebuild their infrastructure after a devastating war. However, there was never a built in mechanism to end the tariffs…. until President Trump came along and said: “it’s over”!
After about 20 years (+/-), say 1970 to be fair, the EU and Japan received enough money to rebuild. But instead of ending the one-way payment system, Asia and the EU sought to keep going and build their economies larger than the U.S. Additionally, the U.S. was carrying the cost of protecting the EU (via NATO) and Japan with our military. The EU and Japan didn’t need to spend a dime on defense because the U.S. essentially took over that role. But that military role, just like the tariffs, never ended. Again, until Trump.
The U.S. economy was the host for around 50 years of parasitic wealth exfiltration, or as most would say “distribution”. [Note I use the term *exfiltration* because it better highlights that American citizens paid higher prices for stuff, and paid higher taxes within the overall economic scheme, than was needed.]
President Trump is the first and only president who said: “enough”, and prior politicians who didn’t stop the process were “stupid” etc. etc. Obviously, he is 100% correct.
For the past 30 years the U.S. was a sucker to keep letting the process remain in place while we lost our manufacturing base to overseas incentives. The investment process from Wall Street (removal of Glass-Stegal) only made the process much more severe and faster.
As a result Wall Street was now investing in companies whose best bet (higher profit return) was to pour money overseas. This process created the “Rust Belt”, and damn near destroyed the aggregate U.S. manufacturing industry. This process also decoupled Wall Street multinational corporations from Main Street USA.
Fast forward to 2017 through today, and President Trump is now engaged in a massive and multidimensional effort to re-balance the entire global wealth dynamic.
By putting tariffs on foreign imports he has counterbalanced the never-ending Marshal Plan trade program and demanded renegotiation(s).
Trump’s goal is reciprocity; however, the EU and Asia, specifically China, don’t want to give up a decades-long multi-generational advantage. This is part of the fight.
One could argue that China’s rise happened inside this period, and as a consequence they have no comprehension of an economic history without the institutional advantages.
Beijing has never competed with the U.S. under any terms of equivalence or fairness; they’ve only ever known the advantages. Combine that reality with the Chinese communist mindset and you get the extreme severity of their position.
So yeah, there’s going to be pain – for them; massive economic pain – as the process of reestablishing a fair trading system is rebuilt. This dynamic is the essence of reciprocity that benefits Main Street USA.
Unfortunately, putting ‘America First’ is now also against the interests of the U.S. multinationals on Wall Street; so President Trump has to fight adverse economic opponents on multiple fronts…. and their purchased mercenary army we know as DC politicians.
No-one, ever, could take on all these interests. Think about it… The EU, Asia, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, China, Russia, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the World Bank, Iran, U.S. Congress, Wall Street, the Big Club, Lobbyists, Hollywood, Corporate Media (foreign and domestic), and the ankle-biters in Never Trump…. All of these financial interests are aligned against Main Street USA and against President Trump.
Name one individual who could take them on simultaneously and still be winning, bigly.
They say he’s one man. They say they have him outnumbered. Yet somehow, as unreal as it seems, he’s the one who appears to have them surrounded.
Incredible.
So good to see two alpha males together.
Hahaha……
Was just on the phone with my stepson who was entering Fry’s electronics and his first words when entering the store was “WOW, what happened, their shelves are empty”. So he ask an employee and the response was ‘Tarrifs’. Hahaha….
I’ve said it for years, even the employees who work at places like these (Walmart) included, spend their money there also and where does it go?! CHINA!
NO MORE!!!!!
Thank you God for Donald J. Trump and please let him lock in these trade agreements for many, many years to come otherwise we are done for. 🙏
Orange men bad!
Can you imagine all the bile-filled globalist/elitist mouths watching these two detestable THINGS who simply were NEVER supposed to set foot in their club? Seriously its straight outta Caddyshack- That pompous guy running the EU is the spitting image of Judge Smailes– oh how I love it!
The next trade deal will be US-ASEAN countries. It is going to be reciprocal deal. US supplies the raw materials, technical know how, financial services, military equipment and integration and market access. ASEAN will provide manufacture and tariff free market access. It also military integration closely like NATO with US-Japan-India is members. That will be effectively push China out of SCS and US market.
U.S. trade agreements with Phillipines, Vietnam, Australia and Malaysia were modified and booked in 2017.
If/when their TPP is ever ratified, the modified ASEAN bilaterals go into effect. It’s one of the reasons why the sector specifics (auto, heavy industry) in the U.S.-Japan trade deal have been delayed.
I would like to learn more on that aspect about the trade deals with the ASEAN group. I must have missed that entirely! Trump moves fast!
Ditto!
I also want to know too. I must have missed that
You may start here:
https://ustr.gov/countries-regions/southeast-asia-pacific/association-southeast-asian-nations-asean
Yep !
AND, Boris is stylin a Trump do –too.
I can hear the Liberal heads exploding all the way up here in Canada. It is marvellous to see these two well haired giants getting ready to put the death blow to globalism! The press must be going apoplectic!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Excellent redux on many of the points in this article from previous CTH articles
This makes another excellent post the link to which should be distributed to your friends and acquaintances who have ever questioned you about your support for President Trump..
LikeLiked by 12 people
We could always go back to a gold standard with a twist. Each country has an allotment and when it hits a certain level, trade closes with that country. With the devaluation game, everyone has a surplus with the USA and we just sit with a target on our backs. This would end the currency/interest rate games.
That’s our president, the first one since Reagan that I am proud of,Love me some Tump
LikeLiked by 4 people
“…We’re against doling out money government to government, creating bureaucracy, if not socialism, all over the world. We set out to help 19 countries. We’re helping 107. We’ve spent 146 billion dollars. With that money, we bought a 2 million dollar yacht for Haile Selassie. We bought dress suits for Greek undertakers, extra wives for Kenya government officials. We bought a thousand TV sets for a place where they have no electricity. In the last six years, 52 nations have bought 7 billion dollars worth of our gold, and all 52 are receiving foreign aid from this country.”–Ronald Reagan… in 1964!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hehehe, Tump….
Hehehe hehehe hehehe
Amazing that Boris finally found a comb! LOL
Deplorable Canuk,
Maybe he had combs but none of the quality until President Trump’s gift to him – one with the tag “Made In U.S.A.”!
LikeLiked by 1 person
TRUMP
LikeLiked by 3 people
What they don’t seem to fathom is that Trump is two or three steps ahead of them in the divide and conquer plan. He sets up deals with smaller Asian countries and they don’t look twice. He looks to Mexico and Canada to re-do NAFTA and the Canadians balk so he makes a deal with Mexico. Canada realizes they are about to be shut out and must come on-board USMCA without their terms. EU didn’t want to make a deal but Trump is working with the Brits. They will either realize they are going to be shut out or they will miss the boat entirely. Trump was setting up the world economic playing field before the match with China even really starts. When it starts, the countries that worked against Trump and America will find themselves in quite a bind.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We’re very lucky that the democrats are largely arrogant and ignorant …
LikeLiked by 8 people
Today’s democrats for certain.
LikeLiked by 2 people
flyboy51v says: “We’re very lucky that the democrats are largely arrogant and ignorant …”
As Mr. Monk would say; “It’s a blessing… and a curse.”
Don’t forget his core trade team.
Let’s be honest, Trump pisses a lot of people off, rubs many the wrong way. But Munchin, Lighthizer, Navarro, Wilbur Ross, 2 other economists, Pompeo are a tight core group. Somehow, they either don’t mind the bravado; understand a New York brawler; love our country; were friends prior; or all of the above.
Thank goodness. Can we just keep the Demicons and Swamp from screwing it up when he is gone?
LikeLiked by 8 people
The answer to your question, PC is “not a chance” if “he is gone” in 16 months… If “he is gone” in 5 years and 4 months, then I think the chances are good we can keep them from screwing it up or reversing it. If the impact to the US is a big as we all expect it will be, it will be hard for any politicians to sell the idea of the US returning to being “the host”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I this answer, and is the only one since as SD implies, Trump is a *the* unique catalytical personality in all this. However, it assumes he will complete the job in the time he has in his presidency such that America has no reason to turn back once he leaves. That’s pretty monumental isn’t it? Can it all be restructured and “baked in” such that America at large realizes and tangibly benefits from it by the time Trump’s term(s) are up?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Let’s be honest, Trump pisses a lot of people off, rubs many the wrong way.”
Only those with thin skins.
People who actually get things accomplished don’t have a lot of time to waste on BS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And may I say, conversely, that President Trump has many more people cheering him on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perot,
“Can we just keep Demicons and swamp from screwing it up when he’s gone?”
Thats assuming they will survive that long. The Democrat face of the Uniparty has destroyed its credibility, permanently. There attempt to push sleepy joe out there to say “C’mon, man! We’re still your Dads Democrat party!”
Isn’t going to fool anybody, all its going ti do is inflame the Dem/Socialist, who will blow the party up, totally undercutting Joes message.
The RepubliCONS have exposed themselves to the rank and file, coming out of stealth mode to counter PDJT’s efforts, too many times. They can no longer hide behind “party of stupid”.
With an end to the exfiltration of wealth, a lot of the swamp games,won’t be fun or profitable any more.
What point to being an unregistered lobbiest for a foreign government or industry, if there are -0- tariffs?
PDJT’s goal actually includes -0- SUBSIDIES; Government subsidies to ‘support’ certain companies or industries. So, what point to lobby Congress, for U.S. Companies, if there are no tax advantages or government loans to be had?
In short, what point in being swampy, if there is no $ to be made?
If there isn’t a Trump on the ballot in 2024, and if the Republican party hasn’t been purged of Rinos and nevertrumpers, why would any of the 94% Republicans who support PDJT, vote R in 2024, or ever again?
Have our own #walkaway, to the America First party, as our former POTUS applies his wealth and expertise
to developing the AmericaFirst media conglomerate. Shut down Faux in a heartbeat, by providing true conservative alternative programming.
Always been his first love, and he ain’t gonna retire, as in sit in a rocker.
Anyway, my chrystal ball is chipped and cloudy, my vision ain’t so good,…but thats a POSSIBLE future, that looks pretty bright to me.
Unlike his predecessors, I don’t think PDJT’s legacy will be quickly or easily undone or reversed.
Not only a tight core group but one of the most kick ass group ever assembled to represent us in international trade. They are truly a “dream team.” What they are doing will reshape the world and the fortunes of the US economy for decades to come.
LikeLike
Yep: Change the Game … Sustainably.
As President Trump announced: Take the Money.
Flip the Globalists’ Game against them through Tariffs and their Consequences.
Leave them no profitable access to USA Markets and Protection
… unless they EXIT from every nation that’s been Looting the USA.
Invite & Trigger the Globalists to invest their money in Reindustrializing America
… and profiting from creating and sustaining it (e.g., from M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!)
… at the expense of China and others who’ve been looting the USA
… causing those countries to reject the Globalist products & services
… and/or nationalize their Manufacturing, Services and Infrastructure investments
… leaving the Globalists ONLY the M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A! Investments for income
… and EXPORTING Goods & Services from the USA
… to Bilateral Trading Partners who are delivering on Reciprocal, Free & Fair Trade!
“They say he’s one man. They say they have him outnumbered. Yet somehow, as unreal as it seems, he’s the one who appears to have them surrounded.”
Such a good sentence!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I love this “essay.” Please, everyone, send it to friend and foe alike. Perhaps some of those foes, who are likely friends and colleagues of yours, will grasp why Trump is great for America…and the world.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good thing that GEOTUS only needs 90 minutes of sleep each night.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He is now working in all time zones 24/7.
Everything in PDJT life prepared him and brought him to this moment. This is what God made him for. The approaching event horizon will determine what/ who will dominate this century. This is the most important war of my lifetime. War it is.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Better an economic war than one that gets lots of innocent people killed. And I’m including soldiers under arms in my definition of innocent people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
many words in our language have been overused, misused and misappropriated, but what President Trump, the President of the United States of America, is doing is truly epic in the classical sense of the word….
LikeLiked by 6 people
“They are in front of us, behind us, and we are flanked on both sides by an enemy that outnumbers us 29:1. They can’t get away from us now!”
Attributed to Chesty Puller.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is so amazing to witness history.
I am so glad to have a front row seat
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, please talk some sense into Bojo whilst you have him there POTUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s acting somewhat like a loose cannon atthis Summit. Let’s hope he calms done in his new PM role.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance says, “Name one individual who could take them on simultaneously and still be winning, bigly… They say he’s one man. They say they have him outnumbered. Yet somehow, as unreal as it seems, he’s the one who appears to have them surrounded…..Incredible.”
These last words come to me as if Sundance has a twinkle in his eye .. as if he knows something we don’t. We don’t hear ANYTHING about the masses of people and how they work that must be involved in gathering the information required to prepare, make, and execute these deals.
From our perspective, what PDJT is accomplishing towers above any other man in the history of the world. It is miraculous. It has to be — or else there is much much more than meets the eye. There is a larger, invisible team, somehow operating at a more massive scale.
Even Sundance (whoever he is — a pseudonym, must be a team) The clarity and accuracy of prediction of this site are uncanny.
Yet both Trump and his operations and Sundance are simple, and guided by simple truths: Like Vince Lombardi talking about the basics of football, like and alcoholic following a simple formula of a daily routine to a life direction change, like a parent teaching a child to stick to basic principles of goodness of character. Like NASA engineers applying basic engineering principles over and over.
With practice, you can hit a baseball with the “sweet spot” of the bat and the swing with consistency. Our Lion has been swinging the bat a long time in many environments.
Maybe the success of Trump (and of Sundance) is a deep, practiced faith in solid universal principles. Maybe there is a much larger organization. Maybe it is purely a miraculous intervention from a merciful God.
Whatever it is, I am grateful, and have a new hope due to our Lion and our Sundance.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have been thinking the same thoughts. What SD offers is unparalleled. However, has PDJT ever acknowledged any CTH articles, or even quoted or retweeted a SD tweet? I may be wrong but I don’t think so. Considering that the president Is hardly shy about calling attention to people who he sees worthwhile, why not SD?
Perhaps it’s along the lines that Superman did not talk to Clark Kent much either. I don’t think they are the same. I really doubt that theory.
I’m sure many people close to PDJT read CTH, if not the president himself. I like to think CTH is doing such a good job, that he wants to leave it alone, to maximize it’s stand alone credibility.
Sundance gives original documentation, and explains common sense logic as well as historical perspective.
This is real, scholarly journalism.
“The EU, Asia, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, China, Russia, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the World Bank, Iran, U.S. Congress, Wall Street, the Big Club, Lobbyists, Hollywood, Corporate Media (foreign and domestic), and the ankle-biters in Never Trump…. All of these financial interests are aligned against Main Street USA and against President Trump”
They are aligned against us, the American middle class, American workers, we the deplorables. They are all against us. Our only ally is Trump. He is burning the ships in the shallows. There is no going back.
Trump 2020
LikeLiked by 6 people
This paragraph doesn’t make sense to me.
If the Euro (or China Yen) is pegged to the US $, then their value would go up and down with the dollar.
Here is an explanation of what currency pegging is…
A dollar peg is when a country maintains its currency’s value at a fixed exchange rate to the U.S. dollar. The country’s central bank controls the value of its currency so that it rises and falls along with the dollar. The dollar’s value fluctuates because it’s on a floating exchange rate.
There are at least 66 countries that either peg their currency to the dollar or use the dollar as their own legal tender. The dollar is so popular because it’s the world’s reserve currency. World leaders gave it that status at the 1944 Bretton Woods Agreement.
Perhaps the paragraph should read “because those currencies are NOT pegged against the dollar”
Thank you Mr. Sundance. Because of you and President Trump, I am a much better informed citizen. (You guys here help a lot too!)
LikeLiked by 3 people
The scope of President Trump’s vision is indeed breathtaking. We basically have to come here to find any real journalism on it, however. Are there any others who even approach Sundance’s level of reportage and analysis? (The same is true of Spy-Gate, of course.)
There must be some good reporting and analysis elsewhere of this economic earthquake, no? I mean the kind that doesn’t make your eyes glaze over. Any nominees?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get aboard the Trump Train or get left at the station.
“The EU, Asia, World Bank, International Monetary Fund, China, Russia, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the World Bank, Iran, U.S. Congress, Wall Street, the Big Club, Lobbyists, Hollywood, Corporate Media (foreign and domestic), and the ankle-biters in Never Trump”
I would also add to this list Silicon Valley (Google, Facebook, etc), United Nations, WTO, the Supreme Court (John Roberts), The Federal Reserve (Jay Powell), the GOPe, Leftist Billionaires (George Soros, Michael Bloomberg, etc), FBI, CIA, DNI, and foreign intelligence services (5 Eyes)
It’s remarkable the battle one man has to take on to make the changes he trying to make. He battling over 75 years of institutions and ways of thinking, yet he remains undaunted, steadfast, and determine as he was the day he descended down the escalator in Trump Tower!
To say I admire this man is the understatement of the century! It’s truly stunning how far he’s come but also how still far he must go to MAGA! We all need to support this man to the hilt in 2020!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does the POTUS’ Chief of Staff attend these economic summits?
This is the only relationship I really paid serious attention to at this G7. And I must say it went as well as could be expected. Our President went to a multinational conference of sneering globalists, and got a lot of productive bilateral business done. It is all coming together quite nicely.
I think the broader world is finally coming to grips with the fact that PDJT is here to stay, and so is America First. They may hate it, and will continue to resist it, but Sundance is right. This Grand Reset must be done and is about five decades overdue. The final leg of the Cold War was the only reason to extend the earlier post-War arrangements to 1990. We are subsidizing Europe’s socialist fantasies. Thank goodness we finally have a President as strong as PDJT to execute this corrective sea change.
Johnson must certainly know that PDJT and America are there for the UK when they break out of the EU jail. And that the future will be bright for the UK if they do.
Now Johnson must go back and fight through his own cabal of establishment, globalist, remainder MPs, and get the job done — just as PDJT has had to do here. I now believe with Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party at his neck, and a very clear green light from PDJT, Johnson will finally abandon Boris First, and deliver a good Brexit. And that will start the whole rotten EU structure tumbling down.
Just my two cent take on this weekend.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now I know why Trump went to G7 and why all these non-G7’s showed up. He sure as hell did not go over there to hear Macron talk about Global Warming and all his other Libtard “feel good” BS.
Trump went over there to make future deals with all these guys while seeing if he could collect the money owed by all the freeloader “dead beats”. By the time Trump gets back to the US, They’ll all be scratching their heads asking, “Wow! Who was that guy riding through here on that white horse”?
He reminds me of Chesty Puller!
When the marxist obama was elected, i was scared out of my mind for my country.
I thought “this might be the end.”
I became a prepper, stocked up and stockpiled.
I held my breath during the 2016 election fearing that clinton would finish
what obama had started- the destruction of America.
Then, like a miracle, Donald Trump took control, and steered us away
from the precipice. I proclaimed to all I know “if he keeps half of his promises
America is going to be okay.”
Donald Trump has exceeded my expectations, and those of others like me
by keeping nearly all of his promises, and delivering great things he didn’t
even promise during the election.
I daresay Donald J. Trump will be remembered as one of the greatest Presidents
in America’s history. I say that with the utmost sincerity.
America remains ‘One nation under GOD’ because of the miracle named Donald J. Trump.
AMEN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whenever you wonder why our schools have been dumbed down, why our country is saturated with the third world and why the only thing the media talks about is racism, abortion and social justice, look no further than this piece by Sundance
An intelligent, engaged and free people are the enemy of the pillage of our wealth that’s been going on for decades. The illiterate, the brainwashed and the perpetually angry / easily distracted are what’s needed to keep the scam going
President Trump isn’t just trying to right a wrong, he’s trying to wake Americans up to the outrageous scam perpetrated by what was once our government
He’s showing us how we’ve totally lost control of what is ours by birthright
We haven’t been citizens under self governance, we’ve been pawns in a massive shell game, and we’re close to losing everything
It’s not just about Trump turning it all around, it’s about Americans getting smart again after he leaves office
LikeLike
It will be interesting to watch all these entities that are against Trump. Each will come to the conclusion over time, individually that going against Trump’s agenda is not where the money is. They will, one at a time break away from the group and follow the money.
I do not trust Boris Johnson any more than I would trust Rosenstein.
I have every reason to believe he was right in the middle of the massive illegal spy operation run by Brennan and Clapper and was actually the one who authorized it in his position as Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs.
Rice was the obama dirt-bag requesting the GHCQ to do it and an equal co-conspirator with Brennan.
