Andrew McCabe and James Comey Deny “Nuanced Specifics” of Claims by Patrick Byrne – But Do Not Deny Substance of Allegations……

Former FBI Director James Comey (aka participant “Z”) and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (likely participant “Y”) deliver responses to CNN about claims made by Overstock founder and former CEO Patrick Byrne.
Mr. Byrne claims he was recruited by FBI agents to conduct a counterintelligence operation and cultivate a relationship Russian national Maria Butina. [Full Backstory]
Mr. Byrne further alleged that top officials in the Obama administration, including James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Bill Priestap and John Carlin were involved in various aspects of the overall operation; which included FBI requests to Byrne which were carried by FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok to lower level FBI agents.
According to the responses presented by CNN, James Comey and Andrew McCabe deny ever participating in instructions to Mr. Byrne to engage in a “romantic” relationship with Maria Butina:
(Via CNN) […] Reached Thursday evening by CNN, Comey called Byrne’s claim “ridiculous.” “The FBI doesn’t work that way,” Comey said.
Former FBI deputy director and CNN contributor Andrew McCabe said he hadn’t heard of Byrne until the former CEO revealed his relationship with Butina.
“His allegation that his potential cooperation with the FBI was somehow discussed at the highest levels certainly never happened when I was there,” McCabe, who held the No. 2 role at the agency beginning in 2016 until his firing in 2018, said Friday on CNN’s “New Day.”
McCabe said it was “certainly possible” that Byrne volunteered information about Butina to the FBI, but disputed the claim that agents would have told Byrne to “engage in a romantic relationship with a suspected Russian intelligence agent.”
“That is simply not the sort of thing that the FBI does,” McCabe said.
A US official told CNN on Thursday that Byrne met earlier this year with Justice Department officials and shared with them similar information about a romantic relationship with Butina encouraged by the FBI.
The US official said that the Justice Department officials Byrne met with found aspects of Byrne’s story to be believable in part because he shared operational details that were not widely known. (read more)
It is worth noting that both Comey and McCabe are only refuting their knowledge of any instruction to cultivate a “romantic relationship.” Neither McCabe nor Comey are actually denying the FBI counterintelligence operation using Byrne to manipulate Maria Butina.
As we noted in the review of Byrne’s allegations: the described FBI contact structure highlighted an arms-length operation; perhaps intentionally constructed to create plausible deniability for those above the directly instructing agents.
It would appear the carefully framed denials by Andrew McCabe and James Comey are structured to be as disingenuous as possible; thereby allowing room for confirmations to come out later, and still retaining their plausible deniability on specifics.
Strange days are these. Am I the only one that wonders if all the stuff about China and all the stuff about bad eggs in the deep state are linked somehow?
Depends on how good the Russia-China relationship is.
Keep in mind that up to at least the fall of the Iron Curtain, the USSR and China had a “hot” shooting dispute going over various border regions. Not sure that is still the case but it was there. Even in times of great rivalry, neither of these two shied away from Enemy of my Enemy relationships. Viet Nam comes to mind as does Korea.
Also, it is no accident allot of Chinese equipment is Russian design with US or Euro guts.
Also note that much of Russia’s vast virtually unpopulated and unexploited resource rich landmass was gained from China previously in war. China, resource inadequate if not poor, has to be covetously eyeing those lands, and Russia knows it. Russia would do well to befriend the West.
If a Han regime ever ruled a place, it is considered part of the Empire now and forever more. For purposes of aggrandization they include foreign dynasties such as the Yuan (Mongol) and Qing (Manchu). This is the reason not just behind the border disputes with Russia (Manchu most recently) but Korea (too numerous to list), India (Qing), and Vietnam (Tang, Yuan, Qing). Singapore is also considered Han due to it being ethnically Chinese.
Does this make our Congress Han for all time?
There are some estimates out there that Siberia has more oil than Saudi Arabia, along with vast reserves of Uranium and diamonds.
I think Tom Clancy wrote a novel about the Chinese starting a war to claim it…
I believe he did.
The Bear and the Dragon, featuring turtle sex jokes.
Well they are linked. The Deep State actors made themselves personally hugely wealthy while selling out the country to the Chinese.
See Steve Bannon’s recent interview:
Revelation:
Steve Bannon always gives a great interview.
I hope “Steve,” Ann Coulter and POTUS can fully reconcile before the 2020 election. They are all mostly on the same side.
Revelation: Thank you very much for the lengthy Bannon clip. It might be a bit off topic from this post, but I forgot how good he can be. He’d be a phenomenal dinner partner, no? Makes me miss Breibart, too.
The only linkage I see — if you can even call it such — is that dealing with Spygate is much less of a priority for Donald Trump than is reshaping the entire world trading system to gain an American advantage.
LikeLiked by 10 people
PT’s Chapter Six in ‘Think Big and Kick Ass’ reminds me that he wil not Give. Up.
His prioroties are just that. All.
Thank u, spell check!
If President Trump wanted you to see something – anything – you’d see it. He’s kinda mastered that.
He does America little good if he doesn’t try to cut the cancer out. Otherwise it will come back twice as strong when he leaves office in 2024. Or 2020.
Potus had plans of action for his presidency. He did not expect the Russia-Gate and the like. He is developing that on the fly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Consider a visit to an optometrist, if you can’t see the clear linksge, between the global reset on trade, and the unparalleled resistance to PDJT.
Its ALL about breaking the grip of China and EU, as nation state actors sponsoring “Globalism” a rebranding of marxist, or hegemonic Conmunism.
And yes, the globalist alliance includes Iran, sponsor of worldwide hegemonic islamism. Common enemies of Great Satan, they join forces to defeat U.S., and then fight it out amongst selves.
Like ^^^ … Dutchman just cut right through it.
At the height of the Monica Lewinski scandal, New York Times editorialist, William Saffire, suggested that Lewinski was clever distraction and we really needed to keep our eye on the ball. He asserted that the ball was China. Perhaps Mr. Saffire was prescient.
LikeLiked by 8 people
One of the things that really riled Christopher Hitchens was that Clinton launched an airstrike to distract the press from the Lewisnky issue.
CH insisted that in his opinion that was a war crime.
Christopher Hitchens was a very astute man, who, for various reasons, chose to fight against the existence of God…and while I believe he was wrong in that regard, I think he was quite right in a lot of other areas!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Taking extreme liberties with the context of Matthew chapter 23, so no longer God’s word…But I hope it gets the point across…
Then the voice of the People said to the citizens and to the students, 2 “The agents and the prosecutors sit in Federal seats, 3 so do and observe whatever they tell you, but not the works they do. For they indict but do not practice. 4 They tie up heavy burdens, hard to bear,[a] and lay them on people’s shoulders, but they themselves are not willing to move them with their finger.5 They do all their deeds to be seen by others. For they make their warrants broad and their forfeitures long, 6 and they love the place of honor at ceremonies and the best seats in the courtrooms 7 and greetings in the media and being called Special Agent [b] by others. 8 But you are not to be called PDAG , for you have one teacher, and you are all brothers.[c] 9 And call no man your SAIC on earth, for you have one Father, who is in heaven.10 Neither be called ADAG for you have one AG the Christ. 11 The greatest among you shall be your servant.12 Whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted.
13 “But woe to you, Agents and Prosecutors, hypocrites! For you shut the Bill of Rights in people’s faces. For you neither enter yourselves nor allow those who would enter to go in.[d]
15 Woe to you, Agents and Prosecutors, hypocrites! For you travel across sea and land to arrest a single campaign volunteer and when he becomes a felon you make him twice as much a child of hell[e] as yourselves.
16 “Woe to you, blind guides, who say, ‘If anyone swears by the HQ it is nothing, but if anyone swears by Main Justice he is bound by his oath.’ 17 You blind fools! For which is greater, the law or the court that has made the law sacred? 18 And you say, ‘If anyone swears by the badge it is nothing, but if anyone swears by the gun with the badge he is bound by his oath.’
19 You blind men! For which is greater, the gun or the badge that makes the gun sacred? 20 So whoever swears by the badge swears by it and by everything on it. 21 And whoever swears by the Field Office swears by it and by him who dwells in it. 22 And whoever swears by heaven swears by the throne of God and by him who sits upon it.
23 “Woe to you, Agents and Prosecutors, hypocrites! For you tax mint and dill and cumin, and have neglected the weightier matters of the law: justice and mercy and faithfulness. These you ought to have done, without neglecting the others.24 You blind guides, straining out a gnat and swallowing a camel!
25 “Woe to you, Agents and Prosecutors, hypocrites! For you clean the outside of the cup and the plate, but inside you are full of greed and self-indulgence. 26 You blind judge! First clean the inside of the cup and the plate, that the outside also may be clean.
27 “Woe to you, Agents and Prosecutors, hypocrites! For you are like whitewashed tombs, which outwardly appear beautiful, but within are full of dead people’s bones and all uncleanness. 28 So you also outwardly appear righteous to others, but within you are full of hypocrisy and lawlessness.
29 “Woe to you, Agents and Prosecutors, hypocrites! For you build the tombs of the patriots and decorate the monuments of the righteous, 30 saying, ‘If we had lived in the days of our fathers, we would not have taken part with them in shedding the blood of the Minutemen!31 Thus you witness against yourselves that you are sons of those who murdered the patriots. 32 Fill up, then, the measure of your fathers. 33 You serpents, you brood of vipers, how are you to escape being sentenced to hell? 34 Therefore I send you frontiersmen and statesmen and Signers , some of whom you will kill and destroy and some you will flog in your Chambers and persecute from town to town, 35 so that on you may come all the righteous blood shed on earth, from the blood of righteous Abel to the blood of Zechariah the son of Barachiah,[f] whom you murdered between the courthouse and the library. 36 Truly, I say to you, all these things will come upon this generation.
Lament over Washington, D.C.
37 “O Washington, Washington, the city that kills the patriots and stones those who are sent to it! How often would I have gathered your children together as a hen gathers her brood under her wings, and you were not willing! 38 See, your swamp is left to you desolate. 39 For I tell you, you will not see me again, until you say, ‘Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.’
3 so do and observe whatever the law tells you
That is a common translation error cleared up by review of ancient scrolls several years ago.
To be clear and going back to Matthew:
23 Then Jesus spoke to the crowds and to His disciples: 2 “The scribes and the Pharisees are seated in the chair of Moses. 3 Therefore do whatever he (Moses) tells you, and observe it. But don’t do what they do, because they don’t practice what they teach.
Makes more sense, doesn’t it? The scribes and Pharisees were teaching and preaching the TORAH as given through Moses but not following what they were teaching.
The chair of Moses was a carved stone chair in the synagogues where a rabbi would sit and teach.
So Comey and McCabe are doing a Bill Clinton – it depends on what the meaning of sex is and what the meaning of truth is and what the meaning of is, is.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The FIB is a FIB is a FIB.
And the Comey FBI is pretty darn good at FIB’s..
Truth over facts
I’m sort of surprised that they responded at all.
Well, how do you hang out with a woman, if you are a man, and not behave like you are interested in her romantically?What did Comey and McCabe expect him to do, if they wanted him to “handle” (no pun intended) her? What did Byrne tell her?
LikeLiked by 3 people
He was introducing her into the exact circles she wanted introduced into. It was a mutually beneficial relationship, whether romantic or not.
All these “Teases” are starting to take their toll on me. When this thing breaks wide open it better be fabulous beyond our imagination. There is a mountain of evidence today for a perp walk…. And I’m tired of waiting.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Perp walk for what? Introducing girls to Republicans? Lots of indignation on this site, but precious few crimes specified. Jessie Liu of DOJ has made it clear they won’t prosecute senior bureaucrats for lying. What else you got?
I f ya gotta ask then you ain’t got what it takes to understand. Best get back to Huffpo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jessie Liu Is in charge of the DOJ? That’s news to me… You’re a font of Information Raptor2020. Thanks for playing.
Check Sundance on the Outrage Trap. I’m perversely hoping Strzok and Page were discussing assassination, and that’s what they’re hiding. Technicalities won’t cut it. Our LE and Intelligence people regard lying as a job requirement: that includes planting fake news.
I strongly believe that is what they are hiding . More than likely it would be in text after PDJT was elected because at that point they were screwed with the whole Russia thing . Does anybody know when they referenced the “ insurance policy “ before or after election ?
But lying to Congress or intelligence superiors is a different thing altogether. They SHOULD be prosecuted for that.
If you dropped by often enough you would find all the answers to your questions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The drip, drip, drip “teases” while frustrating, is really a very poor strategy for dirty cops at the FBI, corrupt DoJ actors and others from the Obama Administration.
Machiavelli in “The Prince” noted, “Injuries, therefore, should be inflicted all at once, that their ill savour being less lasting may the less offend; whereas, benefits should be conferred little by little, that so they may be more fully relished.”
Obama’s Administration of corruption also screwed up the “insurance policy.” Again, The Prince (1513) “Upon this, one has to remark that men ought either to be well treated or crushed, because they can avenge themselves of lighter injuries, of more serious ones they cannot; therefore the injury that is to be done to a man ought to be of such a kind that one does not stand in fear of revenge.” They tried a coup on the POTUS and left him more powerful, they certainly need to stand in fear of revenge.
These clowns should get EVERYTHING out, fess up, spill their beans and get it over with or these “teases” aka., injuries to the democrats will hurt them a lot more.
Ha! Precious…the dogs, I mean…on the bottom.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are very cute especially the spaghetti eater.
Those expressions!!! LOL! They are BOTH in deep trouble with Mom.
I keep thinking the one is going to slurp it up…too scared…of Mom!
I really wish Twitter would stop messing with the videos as is Youtube. It is getting very tiresome.
Yes!
Sundance, the last picture in your post is much better than these pictures of the Dynamite Duo!
Uh, uh, uh… A couple Rooshuns was eatin’ yer food, so we ate them. They’re all gone now, nothin’ to see here. Got a little of the food, by accident…
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is hilarious and adorable at the same time!
Obviously NOT the POS in the top frame.
Hilarious comparison! Thanks for the laugh. The dog’s denials about eating any of the spaghetti and meatballs was definitely more convincing than the denials of the 2 suspicious looking characters above them. Which was the point of the picture I guess.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Busted! 😁
Ha! Busted!
Betty and Al Dente
You boinkski Mariaya Butina but dont say we told you, O.K.ski?
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are all becoming a big Blond Joke.
Dont get invested….this is a nothingburger.
Speaking of nothingburgers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The last few minutes are chilling!!!!!
Please listen from min 9:30 and on if you don’t want to watch the whole thing.
Scary!
PB said he was sitting on this information for a long time afraid of coming forward with it, before Barr because he knew the Gov was corrupt and he was threatened by them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
IMO, Buffett advised Byrne to “go public” with his story because Buffett believes Barr will bury it if the public doesn’t keep him on the hotseat.
I believe Barr is just a second version of “Do-Nothing Jeff Sessions”
You may or may not be right about Barr, I don’t know. But I don’t get the impression Buffett cares that much about the US. I’m more inclined to think he’s just helping a friend stay alive a little longer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is what I was thinking as to why he is going all over the place – he wants to get this story out in case something does happen to him. He seemed stressed and a bit frightened to me in the interview with Martha. IMHO, he was talking quickly and jumping from here to there is because he has so much to say in a short period of time. This story seems to be quite deep and complicated to explain. Sara Carter was on with Andrew Wilkow today, and she did a great job explaining how this thing happened and why he came forward. She spoke directly with PB.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sounds awfully similar to the Plot from the movie Red Sparrow
The Soviets used sparrows or the more colloquial term ‘swallows’ to lure many a Western official and officer to betray their countries. A tactic almost as old as civilization.
Any more Deep State people hired by CNN and the take download by Barr will eliminate the CNN staff. I just hope to see it!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Come on Comey swear to God the man is lying damn your eyes ! The man is a dirty cop and His judgment is coming on all religious hypocrites
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting "cultivate a "romantic relationship."" – who else cultivated a "romantic relationship" to his advantage "FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok". Who was reportedly relaying orders to Mr. Byrne.
LikeLiked by 3 people
PDJT sure needs a break but I doubt this is going to be it.
Whole lot of weirdness going on in this story, including the deluge of new posters it brought out. Smile nice, because we’re being watched. 😀
Ahhh, PJ, so you noticed the “new” also.
😮😮😮😮😮😮
Surely Byrne has some hard evidence to prove what he is saying right? After all why would Barr give him 7 hours of their time interviewing this guy if there was not some level of evidence?
Yeah, and I think Butina’s lawyers have been in communication, too. The DOJ did move her out of solitary confinement into better accommodations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Director Wray article now seems relevant about not allowing Strozk remaining emails that JW won the right to view until “there’s been enough time” until after 2020
Comey/McCabe confident the evidence in those emails won’t see the light of day in their response.
Sheesh!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Director Wray, Director of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation, doesn’t believe in justice.
Hide the evidence of criminal activity so the people won’t know how rotten the agency is and hope a more friendly administration gets elected and then it will all go away.
Absolutely unbelievable.
Barr damn well better fix this!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The US government soon will need to hire more people to prevent the timely response to FOIA requests. This week…
Judicial Watch has been in court to get document production to be stepped up to a more reasonable pace than the multi-year schedule they are following.
Sharyl Atkisson
Jason Leopold
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FISA virus didn’t require sex to be transmitted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the people running government oversight cant get to the bottom of this then we need to change one or two things. The first would be the system of compliance and oversight and the second would be the people within the system.
This is becoming ridiculous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder why Buffet didn't deny it?
LikeLike
Buffet being involved worries me about this whole thing. He’s anti Trump and makes his mint in the markets. And the markets are in trouble due to Trumps repositioning the global board, so to speak. If buffet told him to do this then there easily could be an ulterior motive. These people have the advantage of knowing the truth and can stay a step ahead of us until someone finally cracks before they are arkancided and blow the lid off this whole thing. The CIA specializes in psyops. It’s how they bring down regimes. They could easily be running a game on Americans. With the goal of full on take over by the IC. These truly are scary times for those of us paying attention. Never trumpers run around worried about our President, when they should be worried about the IC community that’s hell bent on stopping him from succeeding.
Scary times. I think once PDJT wins re-election we are going to be witness to a YUGE moment in history. Either Trump is taken out a la JFK, or our intelligence community is completely crushed and eliminated or restructured on a mass scale. Either way, it’s going to be a historic time on the scale of 9/11, Pearl Harbor and D Day.
I’m 1000% certain they are going to try and steal the election from Trump. The thing is they can only create so many fake votes. And Trump is going win in a landslide so it won’t work. At that time the wheels will be set in motion for full on war between PDJT and the IC/DEEP STATE. The election is their last hope to not go into desperation mode. At that point they know he’s in command and will have to act.
God protect VSGPDJT.
He’s starving them of money, to the extent it was China’s. They are weakening.
“The FBI doesn’t work that way.”
“That is simply not the sort of thing that the FBI does,”
Yes, the FBI doesn't work like that. What Comey and McCabe omitted is "but at the time we were not working as agents of the FBI. We were acting under the authority of the CIA as directed by John Brennan." And as we all know, the CIA DOES work that way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah, ah ah! But, the CIA is prohibited, by law and charter, from working INSIDE the United States.
So, they got around that roadblock, by having agents with two hats.
He’s FBI,…He’s CIA,..
HE’s 2,…2,…2 agents in ONE!
LikeLiked by 2 people
May seem OT but is not:
In 1860, Democrats tried to secede from the Union. Now they are trying to dissolve the Union. That is the civil war, to make Democrats surrender that desire of theirs. When they do, Communism finally will be dead and buried. Gone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It took a war to drive out slavery. It make take another to drive out socialism, slavery’s more contemporary analog.
If nothing else, we should learn from this experience conmunism, fascism, naziism will NEVER, unfortunately be consigned to the asheap of history.
There,will ALWAYS be the gullible and greedy, willing to be brainwashed and used as useful idiots and cannon fodder, and there will ALWAYS br those willing to brainwash and use them for their own ends.
Satan will never be banished, till Jesus returns, and the evil in the hearts of man is addressed.
We THOUGHT we had banished such hatred filled ideology after the,Civil war, after WW2, after the,Cold War.
And we became complacent, as it regrouped and redoubled its efforts to enslave the world. We haven’t won this latest round, yet but our victory is inevitable. But we MUST NOT BE COMPLACENT. We must,remain constantly vigilent!
WHAT,were we thinking, allowing these vile creatures to educate our children?
And now, we have,drag queens reading stories to 5 year olds, and many actually CHEERING this!
NEVER back down, NEVER surrender, NEVER give up,….and NEVER, NEVER, NEVER become complacent, EVER again!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t think it’s complacency, I think it’s simply not noticing Satan taking his new form. These snakes infiltrated our school systems under the guise of being caring professionals that only wanting the best for our children. Which is a simple tactic which most people want for our children. To be treated kindly by the strangers who watch over them while we are at work. But slowly and surely, they began to slip in their propaganda and new rules. Before we knew it, the tentacles of satan had gained control of schooling.
Once we rid the school system of them, they will regroup and attack a new establishment. And unless we learn from this lesson and create tighter controls against Marxism, it will will happen again.
Most importantly, I think we need to find the cure for the disease that the left poses in their mind. Im convinced they have a mental disorder that can be isolated and fixed with medication. I always say, in the mind of the left 2+2=22. They can’t prove it, but will fight tooth and nail to defend their position. It’s insanity. We must diagnose the disease and heal it.
LikeLike
As a former public school teacher, I can tell you with complete certainty that robbery and corruption occur everyday under the color of “helping the children.”
LikeLike
Amen.
I still can’t keep a straight face whenever I read the title –
“U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Professional Responsibility”
Cracks me up every single time.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah, if you have to have such an office, you already have a serious problem.
Either deal with the clintons in a proper legal judicial manner or lets have a civil war. Those are our options
LikeLiked by 2 people
A little justice would go a long way at this point.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Hillary element of the Byrne claims are interesting and raise a whole new dynamic. If Byrne’s claims are true, and lets assume they are, then it would mean that Hillary wasn’t the mastermind of the operation, which begs the question – who was?
I have a two options:
Option 1 – Obama
Option 2 – The heads of the intelligence community.
Option 1 – Obama is a Chicago Machine corrupt politician who weaponises and uses the organs of State against his political enemies. This is supported by the Collyer Review revealing years of criminal abuse of the NSA database and the Strzok – Page texts saying the White House is running the operation and that POTUS wants to know everything. This option is straight forward, Obama is the instigator of all this criminality.
Option 2 – is far more interesting and I would suggest far more likely. Collyer only looked back four years. But who is to know that these abuses, or similar acts of malfeasance, weren’t going on as far back as the Clinton Presidency or even Bush Senior and beyond? Certainly the deep connections between all the players going back years supports this theory.
But here’s my hunch supported by minimal evidence. My gut feel is that the intelligence community corruption got going in the Clinton Presidency. He had so many lies and scandals he would be a very easy blackmail target. And blackmailing people to get them to do your bidding is a core skill of the IC – it’s what they do for a living.
After 9-11 Bush gave the IC everything they wanted through the Patriot Act and for a number of years the IC was under scrutiny and had a real job to do so they lay relatively low. Then comes the 2008 election and the GFC. Everyone is distracted by economics and the team gets to work. They want Hillary to win because they already have all the dirt on the Clintons. So how do they help Clinton win – they tell her Obama was born in Kenya. She deploys this information which receives such enormous blow back that they all back off. It is obvious Obama is going to win and they start back pedalling and try to curry favour with Obama.
Remember according to Bongino the Fusion GPS Russia collusion story was deployed unsuccessfully against McCain. Then Obama, who by now hates Clinton, wins. The IC is in a pickle. Obama has some shady contacts in his past but is otherwise seen as a cleanskin except for his birth status. The IC tells Obama he has to put Clinton into State. Obama agrees because the IC has the evidence that Obama was born in Kenya. Obama has no choice but to agree to the IC demands and they cover the Birther tracks. The IC decides to put Hillary on a private server so that they can use it to coordinate their corruption with Clinton. The quid pro quo for Clinton was that the IC would help Clinton fund raise through the Clinton Foundation and help her key acolytes make money off the side of their corruption – think Blumenthal and weapons taken from Libya and sold into Syria.
Remember someone very senior in the IC had to ‘whitelist’ the Clinton non .gov email address so it could be contacted through the Whitehouse network. That couldn’t be done by a random on duty Systems Administrator. It would probably require approval at the National Security Advisor or DNI level. So they have now got everyone over a barrel. Quid pro quo for Obama is that they use the IC tools to target his political enemies and ensure his key legislation like Obamacare gets through. Obama can’t disagree or birth certificate.
Everything is going well but Obama is coming to the end of his term. They know Hillary will be the Dem Candidate, so they ensure they blackmail her first to protect themselves, Obama and keep Clinton on the leash.
Then they look at the key GOP candidates. They check Rubio, Cruz and Trump, but astonishingly to the IC all three candidates are clean. Once Trump goes to the head of the the primaries the IC intensify their scrutiny of Trump. But they are cut short by Rogers stopping the abuses of the NSA database. So now they engage Fusion GPS and put those resources at the disposal of Hillary because they have nothing to compromise Trump. They have to help Hillary win especially once Trump starts the drain the swamp campaign theme.
Miraculously Trump wins and they go to the Special Counsel Obstruction of Justice insurance plan.
This theory sees the IC as the initiator of the corruption and I think that is far more plausible because the corruption spans Administrations and continues despite Trump being President.
This theory is particularly attractive because it closes the loop and brings the Birther issue to the core of their operations.
The IC told Hillary about Obama being Kenyan, she couldn’t use it so they then had to protect their corruption under Obama and so blackmailed Hillary before she became POTUS. Then Trump won. If this is true the key to what is being protected is the Obama Birth certificate. It also means they were probably targeting a whole bunch of other people not just Obama’s enemies but their own enemies.
That’s my theory in the wake of the Byrne claims.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hillary IS one of the puppeteers. It’s too perfect that he believed she was a target. She’s smart as whip when it comes to corruption. A perfect little caveat placed in the chain of events. If this guy ever decided to spill the beans, which he now has done, he’s just created a whole new layer of protection/misdirection the KKKlintons. They are smart. Can’t take that away form them. They wouldn’t have made it this far if they weren’t forward thinking evil geniuses. Bastards.
Wow, didn’t read your post, too long. However, as has been speculated already, nothing Byrne has said so far, unless I missed something, to indicate he was actually involved in targeting Cliton with the red sparrow.
She could have been thrown in as a smokescreen, either to persuade Byrne it was bi-partisan, or even to persuade HIS handlers it was looking at both.
This,would be true, even if he DID actually engage in some operation against Hillary campaign.
Or, Obama wanted to control Hillary. At this point,….what difference dies it make!??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bongino said today that a few of his "trusted sources" suggested that the spying on Hillary that Byrne mentioned in the TV interviews was the FBI likely trying to find out what she was into so they knew what they had to "take care of" so she wouldn't get into trouble before the election. This was right after Comey exonerated her the first time. So that makes more sense than anything else I've read.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Essentially what I suspected, they had her six, nothing more than trying to avoid an implosion and to have a “legal” method to “deal with” anyone that crossed her path.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“At this point…what difference does it make”
LOL. Nice touch.
I’ll do you one better:
What if the center of gravity in this whole flaming wreck which is tearing apart the nation is a dual, synergistic cover-up: The Clintons blackmailing Obama and Obama blackmailing the Clintons.
The Clinton corruption AND whatever secret about Obama’s origins they’ve been trying to cover up. It’s no coincidence that John Brennan was the director of the private firm whose employee borke into the Obama/Clinton/McCain passport files in 2009.
Both sides have been blackmailing each other since the 2008 election, and the result is a riven nation.
If this finally comes to light, then the maximum punishment should be adjudicated and applied for tearing apart the Republic for private gain.
We may be seeing a double dark star – a binary black hole – an egg with two rotten yolks…..
CNN’s going to have a hire a lot more former government officials to get to the bottom of the story.
LikeLike
It’s quite a race to the bottom!
Brett Tolman, former top prosecutor for Utah and legal counsel for Sen Orrin Hatch and Sen Judiciary, told Dan Bongino tonight, sitting in tonight for Hannity, that the operations Mr Byrne described are exactly the way the FBI operates.
Believe Comey/McCabe, or believe Brett Tolman, your choice.
But do read up on Brett Tolman first.
https://www.sltrib.com/news/2018/07/09/he-used-be-utahs-top/
Atty Tolman has some cred behind his name, including DOJ/criminal justice reform. Comey and McCabe, not so much.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Whatcha talking about we (FIB) never ran Azra Turk at Byrne.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was the CIA!
Which agency directed the dirty depends which hat Strzok was wearing at any given moment.
If this Byrne story is true, and I question the timing, it wouldn’t surprise me. I never knew how Butina connected into this.
It wouldn’t surprise me if Brennan used multiple people to create multiple targets into any campaign. Mifsud and Halper at Popadop. Page for whoever. Butina against whoever.
Brennan had to be sure at least one of them would be successful.
It wouldn’t even shock me if Byrne was told he was targeting Hillary, yet nothing was done about any actual targeting against her, and no targeting happened.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI doesn’t work that way? Hilarious! The FBI has no standards at all at this point. They work whatever way they need to work to set up their target.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mr. Byrne further alleged that top officials in the Obama administration, including James Comey, Andrew McCabe. How about David Bowdich since he was named the FBI acting deputy director after Andrew McCabe ?
David Bowdich was named the FBI acting deputy director after Andrew McCabe abruptly stepped down on Jan. 29 — just months before he was slated to retire. ODD!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“engage in a romantic relationship with a suspected Russian intelligence agent.”
Well, if you know she ain’t a Russian intelligence agent, then, yeah.
LikeLike
Oh, really? It has become documented, public knowledge that the FBI and DOJ have no self-imposed limits on the depth and breadth of their unethical behavior and criminality.

If bs was music, McCabe and his cabal would be the Boston Symphony.
If bs was music, McCabe and his cabal would be the Boston Symphony.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about prosecuting Liu for obstruction of justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Office of Legal Counsel” is a sunken ship. Yates & Baker implemented policies that blocked outsid oversight.
Mr. Comey, McCabe, Strock, and Ms Yates: Cut out your fancy circumlocutions. The snooty attitudes, high dudgeon and stomping around in a huff doesn’t fool anyone.
You sneaks are BUSTED.
What’s wrong with old school “internal investigations”? Take away the funding &
Set up a independent fire walled org run by recruited straight up LE & JAGS .
Director. Bowditch’s name is featured in emails and Strzok texts.
http://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/16-cv-02046-Release-dated-11302017.pdf
Director Wray then hired David Bowdich as his deputy. We know, Wray is corrupt and he wanted David Bowdich. The emails above point at a close relationship with Comey, Lynch, etc. Most documents are redacted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
these people deserve nothing less than to be charged with treason. most of their coup’s group deserves the rope.
