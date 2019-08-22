NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Discusses The Economy…

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow appeared on Fox Business today to discuss the current state of the economy. Mr. Kudlow was questioned about several media reports surrounding discussions of new tax cuts, tax rate modifications and tax policy.
Additionally, Kudkow updates the latest position on the U.S-China trade discussion.
Advertisements
Trump strongly believes in growth. The deficit will come down after Trump’s military buildup is over. Which means no more giving into Dems and GOP outrageous spending increases in non-defense discretionary spending just to get a rational increase in defense spending. Besides, Trump is getting other nations to boost their military spending and a second term will give Trump more leeway to reposition US forces abroad.
Also, the new trade deals will lower the trade deficits, if not eliminate them bringing investment back to the US, which will boost GDP even more and that will increase revenues and reduce the deficits share to GDP.
Patience is in order when it comes to the deficit. It didn’t happen overnight and it won’t disappear overnight but in 5-6 years I believe people will be rather impressed with where the country will be fiscally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Patience
LikeLike