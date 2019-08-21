Snicker – President Trump on China: “I am the chosen one” – Media Goes Bananas…

President Trump was delivering another round of delicious Chopper Presser rebuttals to the MSM narrative engineers today, when he remarked about confronting China: “I am the chosen one”… And the media had the customary spontaneous ‘splodey head.

First, the people’s president is right, he is the chosen one. Through prayer and divine providence, we finally have a businessman fighting for Main Street USA. Secondly, it’s funny to watch an entire MSM apparatus that decries religion, suddenly searching for scripture in their anti-MAGA talking points. Too funny. Only Trump can achieve this.

Epic. Just epic. WATCH:

