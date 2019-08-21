Snicker – President Trump on China: “I am the chosen one” – Media Goes Bananas…

Posted on August 21, 2019 by

President Trump was delivering another round of delicious Chopper Presser rebuttals to the MSM narrative engineers today, when he remarked about confronting China: “I am the chosen one”…  And the media had the customary spontaneous ‘splodey head.

First, the people’s president is right, he is the chosen one.  Through prayer and divine providence, we finally have a businessman fighting for Main Street USA.   Secondly, it’s funny to watch an entire MSM apparatus that decries religion, suddenly searching for scripture in their anti-MAGA talking points.  Too funny.  Only Trump can achieve this.

Epic. Just epic. WATCH:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Auto Sector, Big Government, China, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, European Union, media bias, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA, USMCA. Bookmark the permalink.

20 Responses to Snicker – President Trump on China: “I am the chosen one” – Media Goes Bananas…

  1. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    August 21, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    Can’t wait to see the Greek columns at the next cult rally. /s

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. susandyer1962 says:
    August 21, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    How I love this man! He really knows how to push their buttons!!😂💜

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. DJT2020 says:
    August 21, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    Really triggered the demons today and I love it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Jean says:
    August 21, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    Very. Stable. Genius.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Publius2016 says:
    August 21, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    Truly Spectacular!!

    Atheists believed 44 would quell the tides and bring home Globalism! Arab Spring and ISIS burned throughout the world and Fake News cheered.

    45 said: “Hold my diet coke…”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. ezpz2 says:
    August 21, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Love it!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. mopar2016 says:
    August 21, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    A simple truth is all it takes to trigger the state run media.
    Such a great president.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. ElTocaor says:
    August 21, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    THE MAN

    Like

    Reply
  9. RobertinMI says:
    August 21, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    That is why I voted for him, and many other reasons! in 16 and I will vote for him in 20.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Tl Howard says:
    August 21, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    I love the way he looked to the heavens!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. TheHumanCondition says:
    August 21, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    Take notes folks, these valuable advanced trolling lessons are free from President Trump, greatest Troll of ALL TIME!

    L 😀 L splodey heads deluxe… I would pay good money to be privy to the whining session transcript(s) after this chopper presser.

    Trolling is fun!

    Like

    Reply
  12. Ackman420 says:
    August 21, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    Oh He!! Yes!
    If you don’t love that, you don’t love America. PDJT is the cure for our globalist disease.
    Yet, millions insist PDJT is a dope, con, etc.
    I feel sorry for those people, and there is no arguing with them. Their minds are made up.
    Thank you President Trump. May God bless you, your family, your people, and America.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Herbert Kroll says:
    August 21, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    Well, it wasn’t Hillary who was chosen, that’s for sure!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Jerry Joe says:
    August 21, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    When think you can’t love him any more, he’ll get you to jump out your chair and cheer all by yourself. Absolutely awesome!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. dufrst says:
    August 21, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    I loved that! Made me lol 😆 MAGA!!

    Like

    Reply
  16. desperatelyseekingmelania says:
    August 21, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    It’s true. I chose him

    Like

    Reply
  17. One Voice says:
    August 21, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    I really think Pres Trump should rebrand the Fake News Media as the Anti-America News Media. That is what they are.

    Like

    Reply
  18. ezpz2 says:
    August 21, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    He is the Master media troller. That gesture of looking to the heavens as he was saying the words made it absolutely perfect!

    Media: ‘he broke us…he broke us…’

    Like

    Reply
  19. dawg says:
    August 21, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    This whole post made me laugh so much. Thanks POTUS and thanks SD!

    LOL at Daily Trump Temperament Advisory System!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s