Snicker – President Trump on China: “I am the chosen one” – Media Goes Bananas…

President Trump was delivering another round of delicious Chopper Presser rebuttals to the MSM narrative engineers today, when he remarked about confronting China: “I am the chosen one”… And the media had the customary spontaneous ‘splodey head.
First, the people’s president is right, he is the chosen one. Through prayer and divine providence, we finally have a businessman fighting for Main Street USA. Secondly, it’s funny to watch an entire MSM apparatus that decries religion, suddenly searching for scripture in their anti-MAGA talking points. Too funny. Only Trump can achieve this.
Epic. Just epic. WATCH:
Can’t wait to see the Greek columns at the next cult rally. /s
How I love this man! He really knows how to push their buttons!!😂💜
Really triggered the demons today and I love it.
Very. Stable. Genius.
Truly Spectacular!!
Atheists believed 44 would quell the tides and bring home Globalism! Arab Spring and ISIS burned throughout the world and Fake News cheered.
45 said: “Hold my diet coke…”
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Love it!!
A simple truth is all it takes to trigger the state run media.
Such a great president.
THE MAN
That is why I voted for him, and many other reasons! in 16 and I will vote for him in 20.
I love the way he looked to the heavens!
Take notes folks, these valuable advanced trolling lessons are free from President Trump, greatest Troll of ALL TIME!
L 😀 L splodey heads deluxe… I would pay good money to be privy to the whining session transcript(s) after this chopper presser.
Trolling is fun!
Oh He!! Yes!
If you don’t love that, you don’t love America. PDJT is the cure for our globalist disease.
Yet, millions insist PDJT is a dope, con, etc.
I feel sorry for those people, and there is no arguing with them. Their minds are made up.
Thank you President Trump. May God bless you, your family, your people, and America.
Well, it wasn’t Hillary who was chosen, that’s for sure!
When think you can’t love him any more, he’ll get you to jump out your chair and cheer all by yourself. Absolutely awesome!
I loved that! Made me lol 😆 MAGA!!
By the way, I took as a slight against Obama. Remember the media would hail Obama as the chosen one. Touché!
It’s true. I chose him
I really think Pres Trump should rebrand the Fake News Media as the Anti-America News Media. That is what they are.
He is the Master media troller. That gesture of looking to the heavens as he was saying the words made it absolutely perfect!
Media: ‘he broke us…he broke us…’
This whole post made me laugh so much. Thanks POTUS and thanks SD!
LOL at Daily Trump Temperament Advisory System!
