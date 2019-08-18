Sunday Talks: Peter Navarro -vs- Jake Tapper…

White House Trade and Manufacturing Policy Advisor Peter Navarro appears on CNN to debate economic policy with Jake Tapper. As customary Tapper attempts to use the Multinational Big AG talking points to identify farmers as victims.
♦The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped to 1.623% Wednesday for less than one hour; momentarily below the 2-year bond rate of 1.634%. The cause was a rapid influx of foreign capital, mostly from the EU (due to negative interest rates), into the U.S. to secure a return. This is not comparable to the historic ‘bond rate inversion’.
♦The biggest fallacy pushed in this interview, YET AGAIN, surrounds price impacts on Chinese imports. Tapper takes the talking points of the Wall Street multinationals, and their paid think-tanks, to push an empirically false assertion of the U.S. consumer paying for tariffs on China. Here’s the easiest refutation of that nonsense:
- The Steel (25%) and Aluminum (10%) tariffs have been in place for two years.
- The 25% tariff on $250 billion Chinese goods have been in place over a full year.
- The current inflation rate (Consumer Price Index) is only 1.4%.
(Bureau of Economic Analysis – Personal Income and Consumer Price Index)
If the tariffs on China were impacting consumers, inflation would be much higher. In fact the exact opposite is happening. Because the protectionist Chinese and EU currency manipulation hits *ALL* imports, including non-tariff products, we are actually importing deflation.
Peter Navarro is a straight up honorable guy and we need to lift these men up in prayer also to have them receive the almighty s wisdom,favor and protection when dealing with the ilk of the media and the decepticons from China and other nations that would see our nation go down the tubes.
It is clear that the anti-American media, academics and communists embedded in government finally realized that Peter Navarro is an existential threat to their propaganda. His intellect is far superior to anything that Harvard, the WSJ editorial board or other so-called experts / beta-males could ever hope to attain. Instead, like the losers they are, they have set forth to destroy Peter Navarro. Ain’t working, as the video with Fake Jake just showed.
I TRUST DJT AND HIS GUYS, NOT FOX NEWS ON ANY SUBJECT.
Bears repeating.
I, too trust DJT and his guys, not Fox news on any subject.
Not yelling, cause saving my breath, but my ENTHUSIASM matches yours, 848484.
It kills me how a half wit like Tapper tries to match wits with Navarro.
They’re use to a RINO globalist sitting across from them and conceding their talking points.
The media isn’t mentally prepared to follow up questions and actually defend their arguments.
Ah, the good old days of Paul Ryan genuflecting before the media mob, and trashing Trump. I bet Toad and Snake have wistful tears, thinking back to the Eddie Munster days.
You elevated Topper to half-wit??
You’re too generous Mike, I was thinking less than half…a nit wit.
China is in worse shape than the US in this trade war, possibly cause or start of the next global meltdown
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/china-is-in-worse-shape-than-the-us-in-this-trade-war-possibly-cause-or-start-of-the-next-global-meltdown/
I caught Navarro on Meet the Press. He had the patience of Job. The host – Margaret somebody – was insufferable. She poses with her pen as if she’s insightful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s not on NBC, she’s on Face the Nation.
That’s Deface the Nation
LikeLike
I think President Trump should meet with Sundance and make him one of his TOP advisors. MAN! Sundance could help him and all of us so much more. MAGA
I am convinced Sundance already is one of Trump’s top advisors.
Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro downplays China tariffs’ impact on consumers
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/peter-navarro-on-face-the-nation-trump-trade-adviser-downplays-consumer-impact-of-china-tariffs/
Moderator Margaret Brennan pointed out that economic indicators are backward-looking, compared to the market, which is forward-looking. Navarro said that, going forward, “what we’re seeing is the fleeing of the supply chain.” He said retailers are “finding other sources of supply,” and investment is coming “back here in America.”
Noting that U.S. consumers spend $14 trillion annually, he pointed out that “if we have 10% tariffs on $300 billion worth of goods, that’s $30 billion … One-fifth of 1% on the consumer price index … It’s nothing.”
Navarro said that half the tariffs will still be imposed September 1. “The tariffs are working. They’re important part of the strategy to bring the Chinese to the negotiating table,” he said. “And I think, Margaret, it’s important whenever we talk about the tariffs we talk about what we’re fighting for.”
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro joins Margaret Brennan to discuss protests in Hong Kong, the economy and trade talks with China.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/transcript-peter-navarro-on-face-the-nation-august-18-2019/
NAVARRO: So- before I came to the White House, I spent the better part of 20 years forecasting the business cycle and related stock market trends. What I’m seeing looking at all the macro tea leaves is a very strong Trump economy and bullish stock markets through 2020 and beyond. And the- the things I’m seeing now in the short run that your viewers can- can watch to see if they come to fruition would be, for example, the Federal Reserve aggressively lowering rates through the end of the year. The Fed raised rates too far too fast. They’ve cost us a full point of GDP growth–
MARGARET BRENNAN: They are expected to lower them.
NAVARRO: They are expected to. Second thing, the European Central Bank has announced a very aggressive stimulus package cutting rates and quantitative easing. Why does that matter for us?–
MARGARET BRENNAN: Central bank buying securities.
NAVARRO: Correct. And the- that will lift the European economy and what that matters for us is they’ll buy more of our exports. There’s a- a likelihood that China will engage in a second round of fiscal stimulus, which will help the emerging markets which deliver the commodities to the Chinese manufacturing machine. And- and most important in the short run for America here is by early October we hope that Congress rises above partisan politics and passes the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. That will add several hundred thousand jobs to our economy.
Once again, all of the interviews today with the enemy media have been civil….such a difference from Fox. I hope the administration team boycotts Fox as a result of the very nasty interviews with Chris Wallace and that other nasty person..I have no idea what his name is and I don’t want to know who he is…was a nasty little man.
Chris Wallace might as well be on MSNBC. He is cut from the same cloth as they are.
Hey Jake, what has Harvard EVER done for the American worker? Farmer?
Waiting………..😴😴😴
You mean besides screw them?
Our Farmers WANT to farm for a Living.
The World (this case China) NEEDS to eat for Living.
IMHO, if this goes fifteen rounds, Our Farmers will still be on their feet.
MicD,
Not just ‘still on their feet’, but standing tall. And not only will CCP, i.e. Chinas current leadership be on their belly (out) but the multinationals, who buy up farm contracts (futures) and manipulate supply and demand, in order to control price and maximise profits will be shut out.
A win/win.
“The current inflation rate (Consumer Price Index) is only 1.4%.”
Which, as I have pointed out before is understated BS.
Medical costs are only given 8.682% weighting in the calculation while they are known by other stats to comprise 14-20% of family expenditures.
The “Owners’ equivalent rent” component is also a farce:
How Owner’s Equivalent Rent Duped the Fed [they weren’t “duped” – Z]
Aug. 27, 2007
https://seekingalpha.com/article/45720-how-owners-equivalent-rent-duped-the-fed
OER is one of the poorest proxies the world has ever seen as demonstrated by the comparison below with the Case Shiller Home Price Index.
Then, there’s this -HUGE- farcical component. Keep in mind that all of the “duping” and “perfections of measurement” always LOWER the CPI. Now WHAT would be the incentive to do that, I wonder. This :
Why Michael Boskin Deserves Our Contempt
January 19, 2010 9:15am by Barry Ritholtz
“The debate about the CPI was really a political debate about how, and by how much, to cut real entitlements.” -Greg Mankiw, chairman of George W. Bush’s Council of Economic Advisers from 2001-2003
https://ritholtz.com/2010/01/why-michael-boskin-deserves-our-contempt/
For those of you who may be unaware, Boskin is the economist/weasel/fraud who helped to officially distort the CPI, making it more or less worthless as a measure of inflation. The Boskin Commission was an act of fraud, a backdoor method to suppress Social Security cost of living adjustments (COLAs). To be blunt, it was an act of cowardice. Rather than man up and say “fix this, its broken, we can’t afford it” the commission took a different route — they fabricated a series of nonsense adjustments that artificially lowered CPI by 1.1%.
The specific fraudulent methods of the Boskin Commission are laughable. That the Economics profession failed to kick him out of its membership is as much an indictment of the profession as it is about Boskin.
My two favorite pieces of Boskin intellectual fraud are substitution and hedonic adjustments.
Hedonic adjustments are addressing the improvement in quality as a form of deflation. For example, the price of a new car in the U.S. had risen from $6,847 in 1979 to $27,940 in 2004. Using hedonic adjustments, the government calculated the price of a new car had risen from $6,847 in 1979 to $11,708 in 2004.
These adjustments wildly distort not only CPI data but GDP as well. Bill Fleckenstein calculated that the hedonic adjustments of faster computer chips and dropping costs massively jacked up the productivity data and GDP data from 1995-2002.
Substitution is a nonsensical approach that adjusts inflation for consumer behavior. When steak prices rise, consumers “substitute” cheaper proteins such as hamburger or chicken. Thus, Boskin states, the consumer is spending no more than they previously were, and is not suffering inflation.
The reality is that consumers have been priced out of steak due to price increases. Oh, and somehow, the decrease in quality does not get hedonically adjusted when it raises inflation.
As I said, the Boskin Commission was a massive fraud. Fred Sheehan has more here:
http://www.ritholtz.com/blog/2010/01/economists-serving-their-political-masters/
They picked our pockets and then they short loafed us.
BTW, central banks using SIMPLISTIC GARBAGE economic theories, to create SIMPLISTIC GARBAGE computer models then fed with data FUDGED for political reasons as detailed above (all major points in the excellent book “Greenspan’s Bubbles: The Age of Ignorance at the Federal Reserve”) is how we get to HERE with the help of politicians who take advantage of it to deficit spend:
About the title of the graph below, ask yourself why after ten years of recovery that interest rates are still so low after having been at near zero for a historically long period of time and are being lowered again after only a short sequence of being raised. Because the entire world is trapped in an entirely DEBT-based “recovery” and if rates are significantly raised this THIRD “easy money” asset bubble in a row caused by central banks, this one being the mother of all bubbles or the “everything bubble” as it’s commonly called will come crashing down worldwide. Rates are now even NEGATIVE in the EU and Japan – you get LESS when your government bond matures than what you paid for it – you PAY to give them your money – that money can still be made via mechanisms too complex to go into show how absolutely INSANE this has all become:
China will have to start buying our farmers’ food. They have no choice. They don’t grow enough.
LikeLike
LikeLike
6 corporations control all media in this country. If the talkers do anything other than attack Trump and Main Street, they don’t eat. Simple, really.
All of Jake’s “farmer sources” were the equivalent of union bosses..and then he quotes Harvard, etc like they know what they are talking about. It was so interesting to see the opposing source materials being presented. Who would you trust more: a union boss and a Harvard professor or President Trump?
Those Harvard elites won’t know the difference between sand dabs and dirt dauber. I would pay to see them spend a day in the backer field. They probably couldn’t hang in the duke patch either!
Interesting new splits on PDJT negativism.
NYT and Dem candidates have gone from ‘Russia’ to ‘Racist’, despite obviously untrue.
Networks and Wall Street have gone from ‘Russia’ to ‘Recession’, despite obviously untrue.
Meanwhile, poor old Nadler is still stuck on ‘Russia obstruction’ despite Mueller flop.
While Mooch and Omarosa have started singing the ‘unhinged’ projection song.
Gunna be a 2020 landslide.
“Gunna be a 2020 landslide” is worth repeating. Thanks Ristvan. MAGA, KAGA or whatever you want to call it – as long as it works!
Nadler is stuck on stupid.
Charles Payne was on F & F last Monday morning, in the 8 AM hour, talking about the fact that there is no inflation, it’s all deflation baby, and a mystery to most.
I posted it on Monday, but FNC has gone through and had youtube kill all the contraband videos. It’s not on Charles’ twitter feed either. Bummer.
‘We’re going to have a strong economy through 2020’: White House trade adviser Peter Navarro
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/week-transcript-18-19-peter-navarro-sen-kirsten/story?id=65040588
NAVARRO: So, let’s start with “The Wall Street Journal.” When the Main Street journal starts attacking this administration, that is when we worry. The question for “The Wall Street Journal” is, where was “The Wall Street Journal” beginning in 2001, when China got into the World Trade organization, and we watched the exodus of over 70,000 of our factories, over five million manufacturing jobs?
Why hasn’t “The Wall Street Journal” been editorializing over the last 10 years about China’s hacking our computers to steal trade secrets, about stealing our intellectual property, about forcing the technology transfer from our companies, about the currency manipulation that occurred for over a decade?
So, “The Wall Street Journal,” look…
RADDATZ: We don’t have a trade deal, though. And…
NAVARRO: It’s called — it’s called “The Wall Street Journal” for a reason. OK? It represents Wall Street.
RADDATZ: I — I…
NAVARRO: And “The Wall Street Journal” never saw an American job it didn’t want to offshore.
