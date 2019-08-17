China Shifts Purchase Priorities From Manufacturing Materials to Food…

An interesting article in the South China Morning Post (SCMP) highlights how China is shifting their procurement priority from minerals used in manufacturing (cobalt, copper) to the acquisition of food and agriculture products.

The impact is being felt throughout Africa, where mining companies are shutting down operations because Chinese demand no longer exists.

Articles like this highlight the ancillary impacts of a weakened Chinese economy.

Despite the proclamations by Beijing about their ability to withstand the withdrawal of the U.S. as a primary customer for manufactured goods, reality shows they cannot.

There is a confluence of events all leading to radical changes just below the surface.  China has been burning cash to subsidize industries impacted by U.S. tariffs.  Simultaneously Beijing has lowered the value of their currency in an effort to eliminate the tariff impact in the cost of their finished goods. However, as the ideological economic conflict between the U.S. and China continues, Beijing cannot hold their position indefinitely.

[…]  A decelerating construction boom in China also has led to a decline in demand for copper while Beijing’s move to raise standards for electric vehicles qualifying for subsidies is depressing the market for cobalt.

An economic slowdown in some African countries is seen as tied to China’s economic slowdown, accelerated by the tariff battle. (link)

Countries that attached their economy to purchase agreements with China over the last 20 years became dependent on those exports.  As China slows or stops their purchases those dependent economies are now at risk.

[…] Martyn Davies, managing director of emerging markets and Africa at Deloitte, said China’s demand for commodities has underpinned Africa’s growth for 20 years.

“Any commodity-exporting economy’s growth model has been underpinned by China’s demand for commodities in the last generation,” Davies said.

“This in itself has resulted in complacency in many commodity exporting countries because if you had China growing at 7 or 8 per cent, you don’t need to struggle. “Unfortunately,” Davies said, “the world has changed.”  (link)

And now China’s biggest weakness starts to surface.  A country that cannot feed its own population even during the best of times, is now facing a downturn in economic and employment activity while the need to import food remains.

[…] analysts say that while countries that export cobalt, copper and iron ore will be hardest hit as Beijing – the major buyer of Africa’s hard commodities – diversifies the sourcing of its imports during the trade war, opportunities are opening up for exporters of soft commodities, such as agricultural products. (link)

There comes a time in the life of a panda when bamboo is no-longer taken for granted.

  1. mtkennedy21 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    Hong Kong is the canary in the coal mine. If China thinks it can get away with smashing Hong Kong, it will suggest they are stronger than we think. If not, not.

    • Mark L. says:
      August 17, 2019 at 3:19 pm

      The bamboo curtain is being drawn.
      Totalitarian economies are not efficient.

    • sarasotosfan says:
      August 17, 2019 at 3:42 pm

      They have the power to “smash Hong Kong”. The issue is will China’s policy advance their economic self interest by smashing Hong Kong. I don’t see any way this advances their economic self interest as capital flees, driving our bonds to record high prices and record low yields.

  3. Maquis says:
    August 17, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    Do Pandas roost?

  4. BlackKnightRides says:
    August 17, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    President Trump: Be sure to TRADE Agricultural Exports for China’s stockpiles of Rare Earth Elements.

    • tonyE says:
      August 17, 2019 at 3:52 pm

      Why? We really don’t need China’s rare earths.

      (1) We have rare earths too. It’s the Environazis and the Obola EPA that shut it down.

      (2) Turns out you can engineer your way out of using rare earths, or at least cutting back. The current Honda Accord Hybrid no longer uses rare earths in its electric motors.

      (3) Will China have to “eat” their words and start buying US agricultural products?

  5. Ray Runge says:
    August 17, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    Sigh, just when the high quality, boutique iron ore mine in Brazil was scheduled to start producing.

    Liked by 1 person

  6. everywhereguyy says:
    August 17, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    Hardball being played, baby. We’ll see how it goes…

    Liked by 2 people

  7. vikingmom says:
    August 17, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    So, this is what it looks like when there is an actual businessman in the White House who understands how to play the long game rather than an “intellectual” who has only played economics in theory classes and has never been held accountable for their failures! All those brilliant “ideas” tend to evaporate when confronted with the real world, which is actually full of cut throat dictators who have spent the last 30+ years laughing at the gullible Americans!

    Sorry Xi – party’s over!!

  8. pageoturner says:
    August 17, 2019 at 3:30 pm

    It is staggering to consider the amount of wealth Americans created that has been siphoned off to the rest of the world.

    We are aware of the billions taken from our wages and dispensed in the form of “aid”.

    Thanks to President Trump we are also aware that it was our toil that built China’s infrastructure as ours crumbled.

    But that China is expending our wealth to support Africa is another wrinkle.

    Follow the money. Our leaders have certainly been aware and ignored the damage being done to our people and our country.

    • ilcon says:
      August 17, 2019 at 3:35 pm

      • Ray Runge says:
        August 17, 2019 at 4:06 pm

        A focus to this story is Charles Grassley’s Senate Committee.

        As such, if the ChiComms begin purchasing agricultural products from Iowa, Grassley will jump like a trained poodle with the Biden Information requested from the Treasury Department on August 14.

        Agricultural products purchased by ChiComs will have a direct relation to Grassley’s persusal of the Grifters in the Biden and Kerry family.

      • Chilidog says:
        August 17, 2019 at 4:08 pm

        Looks like team Trump is going to shift the narrative to Chinese election interference in 2020.

    • Dutchman says:
      August 17, 2019 at 4:01 pm

      China was “expending our wealth to ‘support’ Africa”, they were BUYING Africa. Specifically its resources to support themselves.
      I
      OBOR was an attempt to purchase, using our $, INFLUENCE; natural resources, commodities, cheap labor for the benefit of CHINA.

      Aform of Caitalistic hegemony,, combined with a,’shakedown’.
      The ‘develop’another countries resources, bribed government officials to sign contracts the country will default on, and they end up with the asset, which was their goal in the first place.
      All ‘legal’, even though its THEFT.
      Kinda got burned on Venezuela though, hah hah!
      This, and the just announced change in banking Ghost posted on another thread, means the board is,starting to creak,…will we hear a loud “CRACK”?

      Watching HK very closely,…..

  9. rayvandune says:
    August 17, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    Next week’s headlines:

    “TRUMP TARIFFS STARVING AFRICANS:
    WOMEN, CHILDREN HIT HARDEST”

    • gymcy81 says:
      August 17, 2019 at 3:48 pm

      …could be …

      Meanwhile, Bolsanaro (Brasil), Trump(USA) and company work on an equal trade deal…behind the scenes…and it eventually becomes public (while the media under-reports the good news)

      Many know ‘the game’…
      Many others know, the truths….

      imho

      Love thy neighbors…

  10. Zippy says:
    August 17, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    Bass has said in an interview that by the end of the year or sooner, China will be desperate for imported protein.

    The Massive ‘Pig Ebola’ Epidemic Will Give Trump Big Leverage In His Trade Standoff With China
    by Kyle Bass and Daniel Babich
    June 26, 2019

    https://dailycaller.com/2019/06/26/chinese-pig-ebola-trump-trade-leverage-china/

  11. scrap1ron says:
    August 17, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Time for another Great Leap Forward and Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution, eh Xi?

  12. hatterasgal says:
    August 17, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    God bless you Sundance for breaking it ALL down. I’m grateful and proud to be schooled from the Sundance School of Business and Economics!!!!

    • Ron Jaeger says:
      August 17, 2019 at 4:18 pm

      AMEN to the CTH educational channel !!!! Thanks so much for opening my eyes and educating me. LOL, my wife always says she wished I was around when she debates her liberal highly educated sons/ relatives about Trump/ trade, etc.. I have 2 years of community college retired construction field. When I get on a roll after a few of these articles and reading the related articles such as by Kyle Bass posted by Zippy a person can really make a case for Trump and the wolverines. Sundance’s description for PDJT as an apex real estate predator is so apropos it hurts.

  13. Nick The Deplorable says:
    August 17, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    Most of China is desert. They will never be able to grow enough food for 1.5 billion people. Their ban on our agriculture just makes their food costs rise for their people.

  14. Nom de Blog says:
    August 17, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    I say again, China’s Belt and Road efforts were an indication of structural weakness, not strength. China knows it must have a sphere of influence to impoverish (as the Soviets did with Eastern Europe) or its own system will collapse. Without internal growth it must steal its way to solvency.

    The satellite countries, like North Korea, will provide easy living for the corrupt leaders. Ceaușescu In the past. John Magufuli or whatever leader of the Stans China can corrupt, it won’t take much.

    • Nom de Blog says:
      August 17, 2019 at 4:00 pm

      If China doesn’t buy American agricultural products, that means the Chinese are buying them elsewhere. And those agricultural goods cannot be bought by some other customer. But those customers must eat something. So they will buy whatever is left: American products. All China is doing is causing a slight price increase due to transaction costs.

      And paying billions in tariffs. And using billions of foreign reserve to manipulate their own currency against a WORLD market: impossible over any length of time!

    • nuthinmuffin says:
      August 17, 2019 at 4:02 pm

      didn’t they take Ceaușescu, along with his wife, out into the street and execute them by firing squad?

    • Snow White says:
      August 17, 2019 at 4:18 pm

      You know Ceausescu was executed along with his wicked wife on Christmas Day 1989? He didn’t go anywhere to live easily although he had it easy while he was the dictator.

  15. Elric VIII says:
    August 17, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    China has obviously overextended itself. It has forged so many trade agreements over the years that take advantage of weak – or bought off – politicians in numerous countries, especially the U.S., that it is unable to survive in a truly competitive environment. My question is: How will this affect China’s debt trap agreements with various countries, especially for control of ports and services? Will this come back to bite them on the behind as well? One belt, one road may indeed be a case of putting all their eggs into one basket. Oops!

  16. Mncpo(ret) says:
    August 17, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    They’ve known for decades they can’t feed their own people.

    What do you think the debacle that was “one child” was about. The problem was that no other leader on the planet quite faced up to that fact and used it as leverage.

    Finally, we have somebody that looks them in the face and says, deal or revolution by your starving masses.

  17. chojun says:
    August 17, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    All of this Trump accomplished in roughly 1.5 years ~

    This is partially due to Trump gravitas, and partly due to the massive structural weakness of the Chinese economy.

    Some people have said that globalism is “communism-lite”, and that it found its origins at the demise of the Soviet union.

    Is it any wonder that globalists find themselves stabbed in the heart with this new policy which is so severely affecting the last major communist state on earth?

    • Dutchman says:
      August 17, 2019 at 4:19 pm

      Nothing “lite” about it, and those who say globalism is “Conmunism-lite” are fools, who don’t understand the nature of conmunism, or globalism.

      But I agree some are trying to sell it that way.

  18. MicD says:
    August 17, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    Time for all African nations to join the United States of Africa.
    I’m sure POTUS Trump would willing to help…

  19. nuthinmuffin says:
    August 17, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    remember flappy lips in 2016? “Donald Trump said, ‘Well, I’m going to negotiate a better deal.’ Well, what, how exactly are you going to negotiate that? What magic wand do you have?” Obama on his own was incompetent…he relied on thousands of people to prop him up. All he knew how to do was syphon money from the treasury and distribute it to all of his friends.

  20. scrap1ron says:
    August 17, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    The price of soybeans and rice just went up.

  21. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 17, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    As vikingmom touched on, it’s such a shame we’ve had phony “intellectuals” and globalist puppets as President for so long

    Imagine what this country, and the world for that matter, would be like if we would have had real leaders with the pro-America attitude, the business sense and the steel conviction of President Trump these past decades

    President Trump puts the pressure squarely on those who cause all the problems in the world, forcing them to get honest and do the right thing, or sink into the abyss

    Imagine how much bulls*** the world could have avoided if honorable leaders had used the immense power of America for the good of mankind instead of personal profit for themselves and the global elite

  22. Dutchman says:
    August 17, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    I DO think China watched and learned from the demise of the USSR.

    The lesson they learned (the correct one, I believe) is that the collectivist system is inherently unable to compete, in a FAIR contest, against a capitalist economy.

    So, they cheated. Thru corruption of our government officials, they got a very UNFAIR contest, where ‘our’side wasn’t even competing. They took shortcuts to shift there economy from agrarian to manufacturing, etc.

    Their banking sector is a mess, etc.
    All hoping they could destroy us, before anyone noticed. And, it ALMOST worked.

    Now, they are screwed. No way out, OBOR will collapse, financial system will collapse, loss of will/ability to sustain the illusion of,”One China”,…

    Yeah, they are pretty much screwed.
    Wonder what comes after,….

  23. Sherri Young says:
    August 17, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    What has been sold to us for a few decades as “globalism” may have been Asian imperialism all along.

    Ask Nancy, ChiFi, and Hillary. They should know.

  24. k4jjj says:
    August 17, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    No country unable to feed its own people could ever rule the world.

