Quirky Angle – Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne: 2016 FBI Activity Was “Political Espionage”…

In a rather curious and quirky interview, Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne describes a related aspect to the DOJ/FBI operations against candidate Donald Trump in 2016.
Byrne enters the story due to his romantic relationship with Maria Butina, a person charged by Robert Mueller as being a Russian intelligence operative. In/around 2015 Byrne met and started a relationship with Butina, and later was enlisted by the FBI for assistance in their investigation of her. [Sara Carter Backstory Here]
Mr. Byrne now describes all of that FBI activity as somewhat of a political espionage operation to spy on several 2016 candidates, collect dirt, and seemingly gain operational leverage. WATCH:
Research indicates the modern political exploitation of the NSA database, for weaponized intelligence surveillance of politicians, began mid 2012.
The FISA-702 database extraction process, and utilization of the protections within the smaller intelligence community, was the primary process. Start by reviewing the established record from the 99-page FISC opinion rendered by Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer on April 26th, 2017; and explain the details within the FISC opinion.
I would strongly urge everyone to read the FISC report because Judge Collyer outlines how the DOJ, which includes the FBI, had an “institutional lack of candor” in responses to the FISA court. In essence, the Obama administration was continually lying to the court about their activity, and the rate of fourth amendment violations for illegal searches and seizures of U.S. persons’ private information for multiple years.
The key takeaway from these first paragraphs is how the search query results were exported from the NSA database to users who were not authorized to see the material. The FBI contractors were conducting searches and then removing, or ‘exporting’, the results. Later on, the FBI said all of the exported material was deleted.
Searching the highly classified NSA database is essentially a function of filling out search boxes to identify the user-initiated search parameter and get a return on the search result.
FISA-702(16) is a search of the system returning a U.S. person (“702”); and the “16” is a check box to initiate a search based on “To and From“. Example, if you put in a date and a phone number and check “16” as the search parameter the user will get the returns on everything “To and From” that identified phone number for the specific date. Calls, texts, contacts etc. Including results for the inbound and outbound contacts.
FISA-702(17) is a search of the system returning a U.S. person (702); and the “17” is a check box to initiate a search based on everything “About” the search qualifier. Example, if you put a date and a phone number and check “17” as the search parameter the user will get the returns of everything about that phone. Calls, texts, contacts, geolocation (or gps results), account information, user, service provider etc. As a result, 702(17) can actually be used to locate where the phone (and user) was located on a specific date or sequentially over a specific period of time which is simply a matter of changing the date parameters.
And that’s just from a phone number.
Search an ip address “about” and read all data into that server; put in an email address and gain everything about that account. Or use the electronic address of a GPS enabled vehicle (about) and you can withdraw more electronic data and monitor in real time. Search a credit card number and get everything about the account including what was purchased, where, when, etc. Search a bank account number, get everything about transactions and electronic records etc. Just about anything and everything can be electronically searched; everything has an electronic ‘identifier’.
The search parameter is only limited by the originating field filled out. Names, places, numbers, addresses, etc. By using the “About” parameter there may be thousands or millions of returns. Imagine if you put “@realdonaldtrump” into the search parameter? You could extract all following accounts who interacted on Twitter, or Facebook etc. You are only limited by your imagination and the scale of the electronic connectivity.
As you can see below, on March 9th, 2016, internal auditors noted the FBI was sharing “raw FISA information, including but not limited to Section 702-acquired information”.
In plain English the raw search returns were being shared with unknown entities without any attempt to “minimize” or redact the results. The person(s) attached to the results were named and obvious. There was no effort to hide their identity or protect their 4th amendment rights of privacy:
But what’s the scale here? This is where the story really lies.
Read this next excerpt carefully.
The operators were searching “U.S Persons”. The review of November 1, 2015, to May 1, 2016, showed “eighty-five percent of those queries” were unlawful or “non compliant”.
85% !! “representing [redacted number]”.
We can tell from the space of the redaction the number of searches were between 1,000 and 9,999 [five digits]. If we take the middle number of 5,000 – that means 4,250 unlawful searches out of 5,000.
The [five digit] amount (more than 1,000, less than 10,000), and 85% error rate, was captured in a six month period.
Also notice this very important quote: “many of these non-compliant queries involved the use of the same identifiers over different date ranges.” So they were searching the same phone number, email address, electronic “identifier”, or people, repeatedly over different dates. Specific people were being tracked/monitored.
Additionally, notice the last quote: “while the government reports it is unable to provide a reliable estimate of” these non lawful searches “since 2012, there is no apparent reason to believe the November 2015 [to] April 2016 coincided with an unusually high error rate”.
That means the 85% unlawful FISA-702(16)(17) database abuse has likely been happening since 2012. (Again, remember that date, 2012) Who was FBI Director? Who was his chief-of-staff? Who was CIA Director? ODNI? etc. Remember, the NSA is inside the Pentagon (Defense Dept) command structure. Who was Defense Secretary? And finally, who wrote and signed-off-on the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment?
Tens of thousands of searches over four years (since 2012), and 85% of them are illegal. The results were extracted for?…. (I believe this is all political opposition use; and I’ll explain why momentarily.)
OK, that’s the stunning scale; but who was involved?
Private contractors with access to “raw FISA information that went well beyond what was necessary to respond to FBI’s requests“:
And as noted, the contractor access was finally halted on April 18th, 2016.
[Coincidentally (or not), the wife of Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson, Mary Jacoby, goes to the White House the next day on April 19th, 2016.]
None of this is conspiracy theory.
All of this is laid out inside this 99-page opinion from FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer who also noted that none of this FISA abuse was accidental in a footnote on page 87: “deliberate decisionmaking“:
This specific footnote, if declassified, would be key. Note the phrase: “([redacted] access to FBI systems was the subject of an interagency memorandum of understanding entered into [redacted])”, this sentence has the potential to expose an internal decision; withheld from congress and the FISA court by the Obama administration; that outlines a process for access and distribution of surveillance data.
Note: “no notice of this practice was given to the FISC until 2016“, that is important.
Summary: The FISA court identified and quantified tens-of-thousands of search queries of the NSA/FBI database using the FISA-702(16)(17) system. The database was repeatedly used by persons with FBI contractor access who unlawfully searched and extracted the raw results without redacting the information and shared it with an unknown number of entities.
There is little doubt the FISA-702(16)(17) database system was used by Obama-era officials, from 2012 through April 2016, as a way to spy on their political opposition. Quite simply there is no other intellectually honest explanation for the scale and volume of database abuse that was taking place.
When we reconcile what was taking place and who was involved, then the actions of the exact same principle participants take on a jaw-dropping amount of clarity.
All of the action taken by CIA Director Brennan, FBI Director Comey, ODNI Clapper and Defense Secretary Ashton Carter make sense. Including their effort to get NSA Director Mike Rogers fired.
Everything after March 9th, 2016, was done to cover up the weaponization of the FISA database. [Explained Here] Spygate, Russia-Gate, the Steele Dossier, and even the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (drawn from the dossier and signed by the above) were needed to create a cover-story and protect themselves from discovery of this four year weaponization, political surveillance and unlawful spying. Even the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel makes sense; he was FBI Director when this began.
The beginning decision to use FISA(702) as a domestic surveillance and political spy mechanism appears to have started in/around 2012. Perhaps sometime shortly before the 2012 presidential election and before John Brennan left the White House and moved to CIA. However, there was an earlier version of data assembly that preceded this effort.
Political spying 1.0 was actually the weaponization of the IRS. This is where the term “Secret Research Project” originated as a description from the Obama team. It involved the U.S. Department of Justice under Eric Holder and the FBI under Robert Mueller. It never made sense why Eric Holder requested over 1 million tax records via CD ROM, until overlaying the timeline of the FISA abuse:
The IRS sent the FBI “21 disks constituting a 1.1 million page database of information from 501(c)(4) tax exempt organizations, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” The transaction occurred in October 2010 (link)
Why disks? Why send a stack of DISKS to the DOJ and FBI when there’s a pre-existing financial crimes unit within the IRS. All of the evidence within this sketchy operation came directly to the surface in early spring 2012.
The IRS scandal was never really about the IRS, it was always about the DOJ asking the IRS for the database of information. That is why it was transparently a conflict when the same DOJ was tasked with investigating the DOJ/IRS scandal. Additionally, Obama sent his chief-of-staff Jack Lew to become Treasury Secretary; effectively placing an ally to oversee/cover-up any issues. As Treasury Secretary Lew did just that.
Lesson Learned – It would appear the Obama administration learned a lesson from attempting to gather a large opposition research database operation inside a functioning organization large enough to have some good people that might blow the whistle.
The timeline reflects a few months after realizing the “Secret Research Project” was now worthless (June 2012), they focused more deliberately on a smaller network within the intelligence apparatus and began weaponizing the FBI/NSA database. If our hunch is correct, that is what will be visible in footnote #69:
How this all comes together in 2019
Fusion GPS was not hired in April 2016 to research Donald Trump. As shown in the evidence provided by the FISC, the intelligence community was already doing surveillance and spy operations. The Obama administration already knew everything about the Trump campaign, and were monitoring everything by exploiting the FISA database.
However, after the NSA alerts in/around March 9th, 2016, and particularly after the April 18th shutdown of contractor access, the Obama intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to create a narrative that could: (A) justify surveillance and spy operations; and (B) be used as an insurance policy in the event they needed to remove President Trump.
Fusion GPS gave them what they needed by creating the Steele Dossier.
That’s why the FBI small group, which later transitioned into the Mueller team, were so strongly committed to and defending the formation of the Steele Dossier and its dubious content.
The Steele Dossier contained a cover-story and justification for the pre-existing surveillance operation; and the justification for a special counsel investigation.
The corrupt DOJ and FBI group needed Fusion GPS to build a narrative for them to use, ie. ‘the insurance policy’ (Mueller). Fusion would provide information to the FBI through the laundry system using Christopher Steele. Fusion also sold the Russia narrative to the media.
After the 2016 election, former Senate Intelligence Committee staffer Dan Jones paid Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS to keep up appearances thereby creating the foundation for Robert Mueller to be appointed.
Kudos to you Sundance for the incredible work.
LikeLiked by 4 people
New from the Bryne interview, Hillary was spied on, not only Trump. This seems to me to point to Obama as the spy ringleader.
LikeLiked by 6 people
bert: I suspect it goes higher than Obama, as he was fully compromised as well. I don’t believe the ultimate puppetmaster has been revealed yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think obama was just along for the ride. He never struck me as a workaholic or someone that could lead anything.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama and his so called wife have always been in for the money.
LikeLike
Spot on.
Barrack is not a workaholic and he’s not smart.
So the Globalists made the bathhouse Kenyan a “king” in return for destroying U.S.??????
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you are in the car and your friends kill the cashier at the liquor store you are just as guilty. Obama may not of understood initially the scope of the criminal activity but once he was shown what was available he authorized the ongoing conspiracy. He failed in his oath of office. He is despicable.
Can you imagine if Hillary had won? They would have sent agents at two a.m. and arrested every member of candidate Trumps family. They would have fabricated charges and the media would have led the campaign leaking proof of imaginary treason and we would have been hoodwinked.
LikeLike
Or his Machiavelli/handler.
Well, why waste all that set-up work from 2012 on just a few ordinary citizens?
Everybody gets spied upon – it’s all useful in the fullness of time, right?
LikeLike
Valerie Jarrett has been mentioned many times as his handler. She’s of Iranian descent.
Think she is the one?
LikeLiked by 1 person
She apparently is his handler, but not the ultimate decider.
I’d look at Prince Charles.
LikeLike
Who is Romney working for?
LikeLike
The reason why they spy on everyone is to get leverage for control. Control equals power.
Think John Roberts. Every politician has dirt on their hands to get elected and obtain funds for reelection. Now if these nefarious individuals were looking out for the good of the Country, that might be a different story. They aren’t.
This is the under belly of the Deep State Global syndicate.
LikeLike
Consider our elected officials to be spokesmodels. They look and sound appealing. But they are hired by a corporation to sell us a dream, an image, a lifestyle wrapped up as a product.
Not much of a secret. But facade maintained by the fact that corporations and countries have to share politicians, and politicians have to play nice or get blackmailed.
You may be squeaky clean but your pops or your son or brother may get exposed. Or threatened.
LikeLike
I lay all this at the feet of George The Lesser. 9-11 opened up the trashing of the Bill of Rights all in the name of “National Security” and the “War on Terror”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could you imagine if Hannity reported like this?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can imagine.
Murdoch would fire him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would take Hannity about 16 hours to say what Sundance just did.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Snellville: 16 days!
LikeLike
I imagine Hannity reporting like this, and then I imagine the comments section of his reports being a never-ending stream of interrupt–
LikeLike
From FISA-702 database extraction and straight into Obama’s mother-of-all-databases that Maxine Waters spilled the beans about
LikeLiked by 3 people
… along with the contents of those hundred or so CD-ROMS sent from IRS to DOJ
LikeLiked by 1 person
This unbelievably corrupt group of psychopaths need to hung for treason all the way up to the top.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The part about Hillary being as much of a victim of espionage as President Trump is obvious BS damage control and false equivalency.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see this as a possible lead up to her announcing she is running for POTUS again as a sympathetic victim who never got a fair shot last time around.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are very astute.
LikeLike
Even the Ds are not dumb enough to nominate her again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Think there’s more Ds that hate her now
than there are GOP-establishment that hate her.
LikeLike
I’m thinking that the espionage with regard to Hillary is really all about the Clinton Foundation. That’s what I came away with after reading the Sara Carter’s piece but I could be wrong.
LikeLike
Hillary was investigated (kinda) but it was through the counterintelligence division.
LikeLike
Here’s the Sara Carter article Patrick Byrne referenced.
https://saraacarter.com/russia-probe-twist-a-billion-dollar-ceo-a-convicted-russian-agent-and-the-fbi/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I honestly do not know how Sundance keeps all this straight. I am not dumb, but this sure makes me think I am not very smart. My head is spinning, and if this is true it makes J. Edgar Hoover look like a piker.
There are very few of us that have absolutely nothing to hide. Not necessarily criminal but personally embarrassing. My Mother possibly.
The sheer quantity of this, mixed with the premise that these are not random but targeted, tells me whoever hold this information ultimately controls………everything. No wonder Washington is slow playing this to death. I am guessing, more powerful people are afraid of this than Epstein.
I really am not a conspiracy guy, but damn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lets how go back and ask people to tell us the REAL reason they made decisions:
Why Chief Justice Roberts ruled the way he did on Obama Care, on other decisions
Why people are not being procescuted for crimes known
Why senator Corker resigned
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really resist that thinking but I honestly need to revisit myself.
That, Doc, would be the proverbial Pandora’s Box. I do not want to even fathom the ramifications.
I know I sound late to the party. I am not. I just try and keep my own crazy side in check. We certainly live in interesting times.
Sometimes I sits and thinks. Tonight is sometimes, goodnight Treepers.
LikeLike
I have never, ever been a 9/11 truther. However, this massive spying system would never, ever have been acceptable to US citizens without a precipitating event.
I’m still not a 9/11 truther, but I now have zero trust in the federal government. (I live in Chicago, Illinois so I have zero trust in my state or local governments either, but that’s a whole other story.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would still be going on if Donald Trump lost the election. The Clinton-Obama crime family just couldn’t imagine DJT winning the 2016 election. Ah, consequences.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How could PT and Barr read this and not demand a COMPLETE AUDIT of all NSA contractors and queries from 2012 through 2016?
I’m hopeful this is or has been done and Barr is using the results to indict any and all perpetrators who broke the law.
But to not do this and rely on just a six month sampling IMO means you are really not interested in learning the full truth.
LikeLike
An ambitious investigator could probably overlay dates, times, names with odd behavior and behavior favorable to the loathsome obama and crew with a high degree of certainty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they haven’t done that already then there is no F hope! Trump knew the deal within a month after taking the keys to the White House. He better be holding The Rook otherwise he is done after this term and he will spend the rest of his life in the courtroom along with his children.
LikeLike
Political espionage has always seemed like the most likely explanation. All of this was set into motion way before Trump became a candidate. Why else did it take so long to clear Hillary? They could have easily cleared her six months prior to when they actually did. Their aim was maximum leverage on who they thought and wanted to be the next president.
LikeLike
Chili: who is “they” and “their” referring to in your post?
LikeLike
The Coup Cabal.
(The corrupt black hats in DOJ, FBI …the Deep State…. etc. )
LikeLike
You said it!
All the D A R N alphabet soup agencies……..
LikeLike
The problem with this is that calling it political espionage downplays the seditious, treasonous act of trying to frame a sitting president in a crime or crimes with the ultimate goal of forcing him out of office by resignation or impeachment.
Reagan’s team had a mole in Carter’s admin feeding them foreign policy actions and plans. That’s political espionage. Granted Reagan really didn’t need that to win in the first place.
LikeLike
I too believe the spying predated the 2016 election. Gen. Alexander should be compelled to testify under oath about what he knew, and what role, if any, he played. He and Ashton Carter seemed to have a cozy relationship.
Adm. Rogers’ parents, wherever they may be, should be very proud of the son they raised. Hopefully someday, we’ll hear his story.
LikeLike
The swamp is in protect mode and are willing to hasten the destruction of the country to preserve their entitlements. If they trip off a civil war it’s better than having to face the consequences for their overt and decades long criminality. The swamp scum is percolating to the top on a daily basis and it’s getting time to start skimming the floaters and then dive deep, bust the damn and drain the swamp.
Always instructive Sundance.
LikeLike
“Later on, the FBI said all of the exported material was deleted.” Oh yeah, definitely, it was all deleted. For sure.
obama and his crew are rotten to the core. Of course the clintons aren’t far behind with their earlier version of the “raw” FBI files that somehow ended up in their possession.
Their ideas suck. America didn’t want a fundamental transformation. Only other option is to gain “leverage” as in dirt etc etc on their political opposition.
Any chance for some justice after all this??? Sure doesn’t look likely, what with all that BS and Lefty talking points about not going after the previous admin. Where did those rules come from? They came from people that have their own skeletons and exposure.
Barr needs to see this through and let the cards fall where they may. All the way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need to start putting people into solitary confinement, under 24h surviellance, in preparation for public hanging. Fast Track laws. Lesser sentances for those who squeal. We could justify using the FISA search capabilities on these people — they are a greater national and international threat than any previous terrorists we have ever had.
LikeLike
Collecting data and spying is what the FBI has done since the beginning. I believe at first it was innocent and in the name of preventing criminal activity in bad actors; but once the higher-ups saw the potential for black-mail and the power of illicit information, I believe the FBI became a corrupt organization and a tool of nasty people. It should be abolished, burned to the ground, and replaced with a new organization under a charter that the death penalty awaits any further corrupt scoundrels.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kay, look for….
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI
– By David Grann…
online.
Imho, the foundation of what we see today.
LikeLike
Great book & sad story.
LikeLike
“Political espionage” by intelligence agencies on presidential candidates of both parties should put a big question mark on this bill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look hard at the details on this. I trust NOTHING these two are involved with. Warner should be standing on the gallows now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Susan Collins played a white hat when she stumped for Kavanaugh, but I am still not sure Kavanaugh is a good guy or an impartial justice. He may yet turn out to be an enemy
LikeLike
Collins and Warner are two useless people. Is there any sane people in Maine? Forget I ask that question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t we already have something like this?
LikeLike
So, they try to set you up. You are not sure if it was Comrade Ivan or not. You don’t bite. You decide to not report.
Later, you get in trouble for not reporting.
All they have to do is tease you with something and have you fail to report the non-event nothingburger. Process crime.
Everyone is on the hook. Everyone is reporting their neighbor. Warranted warrants everywhere, with IC as the nexus in all. Kingmaker.
LikeLike
So whether Butina was a Red Sparrow spy or not, the FBI allowed her to operate without interruption and without notifying those she came into contact… because those she was in contact with were Republicans. I’m sure they had a FISA order on her, giving them unrestricted access to all her communications as well as those of the unlucky Republicans that she came into contact, plus whatever hops the law allowed. She was like a young promiscuous Russian red-headed virus infecting Republicans with an incurable case of Deep State surveillance. What’s not to like if you are a Deep State operative with a kink for political surveillance, unmasking and leaking?
LikeLiked by 1 person
On top of this, I remember Comey had a “Special Advisor” or something that could look at the NSA data without any records of him doing it. He must have had Administrator access kinda that of Eric Snowden who worked at Boze Allen.
LikeLike
Two bits I don’t understand :
The FBI contractors were conducting searches and then removing, or ‘exporting’, the results. Later on, the FBI said all of the exported material was deleted.
Presumably “all of the exported material was deleted” doesn’t mean deleted from the NSA database. It means the extracted copies taken by the contractors were deleted. But how could the FBI possibly know this ? Glenn said, “it’s OK, I’ve deleted it all, don’t worry ?” Or something more robust ?
“while the government reports it is unable to provide a reliable estimate of” these non lawful searches “since 2012, there is no apparent reason to believe the November 2015 [to] April 2016 coincided with an unusually high error rate”.
Why would the government be unable to provide a reliable estimate going back to 2012 ? Do they mean “we could but we haven’t bothered to go back before 2015 ?” Or that there has been one of those unfortunate accidental deletions, so frequent in this territory, whereby the records of who searched for what have disappeared ?
This all smacks of trying very hard not to get to the bottom of all this.
Let us hope Mr Durham is on the case, and that not too much of the evidence has been destroyed.
LikeLike
We could justify having an army of intelligence officers gathering data (Sundance can head it up) while everyone suspected in contributing to illegal activity is quarrantined from access to data or communicating with suspected culprits.
LikeLike
They’re lying. The info was likely given to the DNC, Fusion, Crowdstrike, and others.
Why go to all that bother to then go all Hillary on it? They’re lying is vastly more plausible
LikeLike
Patrick Byrne is an interesting guy. He is a cancer survivor who really pushed himself. Has frequently taken a different path.
Used to comment on the message boards over at Investor Village several years ago. Might still do so. His handle was “Hannibal”. May have commented on Zerohedge too. I can’t remember for sure.
Grew up in Omaha. Knew Warren Buffett when he was a kid. His father was an executive with Fireman’s Fund Insurance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well who the hell saw this coming. 😃
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeffrey Epstein’s final dispensation should be meted out to every corrupt individual involved in the attempted 2016 coup and political attack of DJT.
LikeLike
There are two things about all of this that continue to puzzle me:
(1) The apparent reliance upon “text messages.” These messages are sent through the cell-phone system, which first receives the message from the sending phone then re-transmits it to the recipient(s). Quite obviously, the cell company also keeps a copy. Therefore, why do we see “texts” by government officials who “want to avoid a [paper] trail?” ‘Scuse me? Likewise, if you want to know what “48 texts” between this-or-that person consisted of, you don’t need to ask the NSA: just ask Verizon.
(2) The fact that “dirt” apparently consisted of DNC(!) e-mails. In other words, messages sent “by” (if not also “to”) DNC staffers, the content of which is so damaging that the Russians(!!), along with a double-handful of other countries’ State Intelligence Agencies(!!!!) would be wining-and-dining all sorts of people in London (and paying them $10,000 in cash) to get their hands on it.
I’m sorry to be the fly in the ointment, but I’ve honestly got to say that “my Spidey Sense™ is going off right now.”
LikeLike
It was so 24 / 7, so sure Trump was gonna lose, they got sloppy.
#2 – the juiciest stuff was likely in person, or via WhatsApp… all deleted w/in 9 days.
#3 – POTUS refers to the “Lovely Lisa Page”, right about the time it appeared she was forthcoming. Rumors she is cooperating.
LikeLike
Good. An ultra-wealthy red pilled citizen with unlimited financial resources and a deep state story to tell that isn’t going good down easy. Sounds just like the type of patriot we need.
LikeLike
I watched the whole thing live and had to rewind to watch it again. Byrne doesn’t have an axe to grind. “It was all political”. He named names – Brennan and Comey….
LikeLike
While I agree the probability is very high this spying was done at least in part for political purposes, I do not agree that this is only likely abuse. Hedge funds like George Soros could literally print money, if they had the ability to spy on CEOs and CFOs in charge of publicly traded assets, to snoop out undisclosed insider information that would move markets upon release. What would prevent those doing this spying from including a little free money in the process, aided by their bestest money-friends?
Note that Peter Stzrok’s wife was a high level SEC official, promoted to SEC Enforcement Chief at the time of the reopening of the HRC investigation to “review” Weiner’s laptop. True Pundit reported it, https://truepundit.com/insurance-hours-after-fbi-found-classified-hillary-emails-on-weiner-laptop-peter-strzoks-wife-was-promoted-to-director-of-sec-enforcement/, and assumed it was to protect the Clinton Foundation and its donors from SEC scrutiny, but, to me, it is just as or more likely she was there to prevent review of the list of who got reviewed by those contractors to see if any likely insider information inquiries were conducted, and linked back to the hedge fund placing the bets. The timing also suggests Stzrok wanted something from Obama in exchange for white-washing the Weiner laptop, and his wife’s promotion (a very important, career-making position), could have been a quid pro quo for that. All speculation, but why would Soros, funding the people conducting this operation, fail to pick up the easy money at the same time? Ethics?
LikeLike
Another thought: why are there four or five contractors, if not to pursue separate espionage for different purposes. Speculating here: Fusion, a likely political contractor. Orbis, perhaps, for Russia/British espionage. Crowdstrike, for hacking people someone wanted to be able to further track outside of NSA. And perhaps a group of financial analysts able to identify the best targets for hedge-fund trading purposes, and screen their communications to figure out when they’d discovered early access to market-moving news.
LikeLike
I ocassionally point to the 99-page opinion of Judge Collyer on other sites – it seems to be the biggest, most damning, most authoratative document we have right now.
Incontrivertible … outside of pesky redactions.
I believe Sundance previously speculated this political a cess was for sale.
POTUS has our economy, tariffs, military and potential exposure as leverage over Italy, the UK, Australia coming clean … though I don’t doubt that John Kerry, Pelosi, and Warner ate also working angles. He has to have more leverage than the Swamp.
Don’t forget Maxine Waters blabbing about Obama’s all-powerful database capabilities.
LikeLike
Nunes has it right. People need to be fired. With extreme prejudice.
LikeLike
It’s funny… no one wants to talk about Butina.
Not discussed at Mueller hearing, not discussed here. Though Patrick Byrne talks about the political espionage surrounding Butina, somehow we got on the topic of the 702 shenanigans???
Maybe missed how Sundance is connecting the two.
I am glad Sundance pointed out the WHouse meeting with FusionGPS. That should be its own story. What was that all about?
Butina’s activities should also be looked at. She was trying to make connections to the DNC. Some think she might have hooked up with Imran Iwan, who probably had access to those servers.
Better analysis of what Byrne is up to is needed.
Analysis of why neither Dems or Repubs asked Mueller about Butina, when she was one of the key Russian agents mentioned in his report.
LikeLike
The 702 inquiries were political spying. Sundance has covered it at length. Patrick Bryne said the whole Russian Hoax was about political spying.
All roads lead to political spying conducted.
LikeLike
Take a look at Sara Carter’s report from a few weeks go.
https://saraacarter.com/russia-probe-twist-a-billion-dollar-ceo-a-convicted-russian-agent-and-the-fbi/
LikeLike
This is the proof that the Coup occurred in 2012 NOT 2016. The events beginning in 2012 was to insure that the progressive deep swamp would forever remain in power via the weaponization of various intelligence and enforcement agencies that can control the populace.
The events of 2016 was the insurance policy to make certain that the coup of 2012 never saw sunlight. The attempt to get rid of Trump one way or another by Russia hoax or impeachment is an effort to hide the 2012-2016 time period. If certain important, but subordinate guys like Comey, Clapper, and Brennen go to jail, the REAL traitors will have won. this is about Holder, Obama, and the big kahuna- Valerie Jarret. If these traitors skate they will have gotten away with the real coup.
LikeLike
Sara’s piece.
LikeLike
Why all those disks? So the FBI could pass the data to the DNC where I believe they uploaded it and perhaps also made it available to outside contractors. This is why the FBI had no interest in examining the DNC derver. They would have found the data they gave the DNC. This is why Crowdstrike was retained. The FBI retained, in their sick minds, deniability.
By now that server and all the backups are likely history, but Barr needs to start squeezing hard to find somebody to flip.
LikeLike
“Tens of thousands of searches over four years (since 2012), and 85% of them are illegal. The results were extracted for?…. (I believe this is all political opposition use; and I’ll explain why momentarily.)”
So now can we say the Obama Administration was the most corrupt in history without an accusation of hyperbole?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just one indictment. Just one and this whole thing might finally come down. These people are not prepared for serious prison time. We’ve all seen their faces countless times.
Does anybody honestly think Paige or either of the Ohr’s is prepared for 10 or 20 years? The idea is laughable.
One serious charge and these “honorable public servants” will show us all how honorable they really are.
Just one.
LikeLike
Two things. 1)you know Trump is clean as soap because Obama spied on him before 2016 and couldn’t find enough on him to knock him out. 2) I beleive it all started well before 2012, Obama destroyed the Tea Party using this same method. Obama is the one Barr has got to put in jail.
LikeLike