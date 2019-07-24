Afternoon Session: Robert Mueller Testifies to House Intelligence Committee – 1:00pm Livestream…

Today at 1:00pm EST former Special Counsel Robert Mueller will continue his testimony before congress. After a morning of complete embarrassment, the House democrats are now desperate to save their plan. It’s a hot mess, bigly.

All eyes are on DC as Democrats and Republicans are expected to grill Mueller on connections between Trump, Russia and the DOJ officials who initiated the probe.

The event is being broadcast live via satellite around the world and there are hundreds of options to watch on network, cable TV and Livestream broadcast:

Fox Business Livestream – Fox News Livestream – CSPAN Livestream Link – Global News Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link – CNBC Livestream Link – CBSN Livestream

