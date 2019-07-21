IMPORTANT – Video Confirms Butowsky Lawsuit Claim: Julian Assange Told Ellen Ratner DNC Emails Received From Seth Rich – Not a Russian Hack…

A lawsuit filed a week ago by Businessman Ed Butowsky, alleged that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange told Fox News analyst Ellen Ratner the DNC leaked emails were received from Seth Rich and his brother Aaron. [Full Backstory Here]
Due to the scale of ramification, there was some valid skepticism about the Butowsky assertion. However, recently unearthed footage from Ellen Ratner talking about her visit with Assange in November of 2016 seems to validate what the Butowsky’s lawsuit alleges.
In the video [Full Video Here] taken during a November 9th, 2016, Embry Riddle University symposium, Fox News analyst Ellen Ratner, representing the left, and former Congressman now Fox political analyst John Leboutillier, from the right, discussed the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election. WATCH EXCERPT:
The excerpt is taken from 01:01:00 of the FULL VIDEO HERE
[h/t Michael Sheridan for the excerpt] The date of the Ratner symposium November 9, 2016, aligns with the time-frame of Ratner’s travel and meeting with Assange as outlined by Butowsky in his lawsuit. As noted Mrs. Ratner confirms that she did meet with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, and that he did in fact tell her the leaked DNC emails came from inside the DNC. It was not a Russian hack.
Hopefully this will spur the DOJ under Attorney General Bill Barr to launch an inquiry which must obviously start with the questioning of Ratner.
Accepting some enhanced credibility now exists, the details contained within the lawsuit filing (full pdf below) are stunning.
If this information is true and accurate, now bolstered by the video of Ratner, the DOJ claim of a Russian hack –based on assertions by DNC contractor, Crowdstrike– would be entirely false. Additionally the DC murder of Seth Rich would hold a far more alarming motive.
(Source, lawsuit filing – pdf link, page 13)
Here’s the Full Butowsky Court Filing:
.
The ramifications here are almost too large to describe.
If this information turns out to be true and accurate, the entire narrative around the DNC “hack” will have been proven to be intentionally manufactured.
Despite the FBI’s prior admissions about never reviewing the DNC servers; and despite their recent admissions about never actually seeing the forensic computer analysis, the U.S. Department of Justice, specifically Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann and former DAG Rod Rosenstein, cannot blame a simple investigative ‘mistake‘ for the wrong attribution of who gave the DNC emails to Wikileaks.
The FBI, the DOJ and the Mueller special counsel have each purposefully claimed specific Russian actors were responsible for hacking the DNC in 2016. If it turns out those claims were based on falsehood, the integrity of the DOJ and Special Counsel collapses.
Mr. Butowsky is making a very serious allegation in this court filing.
Additionally, the previously discussed motive to arrest Julian Assange would now be further enhanced. Heck, the reason for Assange’ arrest would be brutally obvious.
♦Dana Boente was head of DOJ-NSD from May 11th, 2017 through end of October 2017 when he officially announced his intent to retire. However, the timeline gets cloudy here because Boente said he was staying on until an official replacement was announced. There’s no indication of when Boente actually left the DOJ-NSD or the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) role.
On January 23rd, 2018, FBI Director Christopher Wray announced Dana Boente had shifted over to the FBI to be Chief Legal Counsel (replacing James Baker) where Boente remains today. As Mueller was using 19 lawyers, and 50 FBI investigators, Boente was/is the legal counsel to FBI Director Christopher Wray while the Mueller probe was ongoing.
[Remember, Robert Mueller never interviewed Julian Assange. Additionally, it is worth noting for the U.S. side of the legal framework, the charges against Assange are not related to Russian efforts in a hack of the DNC; nor is Assange charged with anything related to the 2016 U.S. election interference activities, the Podesta email release or anything therein as previously described by the DOJ.]
The April 11th, 2019, Julian Assange indictment stemmed from the Eastern District of Virginia. From a review of the indictment we discover it was under seal since March 6th, 2018: (The DOJ sat on the indictment for 13 months, until Mueller finished)
However, on Tuesday April 15th, 2019, more investigative material was released. Again, note the dates: Grand Jury, *December of 2017* This means FBI investigation prior to December ’17..
The investigation of Assange took place prior to December 2017, it is coming from the EDVA where Dana Boente was still, presumably, U.S. Attorney. The grand jury indictment was sealed from March of 2018 until April of 2019.
Why was there a delay?
Why did the DOJ wait until the Mueller report was complete?
Here’s where it gets interesting….
The FBI submission to the Grand Jury in December of 2017 was four months after congressman Dana Rohrabacher talked to Assange in August of 2017: “Assange told a U.S. congressman … he can prove the leaked Democratic Party documents … did not come from Russia.”
(August 2017, The Hill Via John Solomon) Julian Assange told a U.S. congressman on Tuesday he can prove the leaked Democratic Party documents he published during last year’s election did not come from Russia and promised additional helpful information about the leaks in the near future.
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, a California Republican who is friendly to Russia and chairs an important House subcommittee on Eurasia policy, became the first American congressman to meet with Assange during a three-hour private gathering at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where the WikiLeaks founder has been holed up for years.
Rohrabacher recounted his conversation with Assange to The Hill.
“Our three-hour meeting covered a wide array of issues, including the WikiLeaks exposure of the DNC [Democratic National Committee] emails during last year’s presidential election,” Rohrabacher said, “Julian emphatically stated that the Russians were not involved in the hacking or disclosure of those emails.”
Pressed for more detail on the source of the documents, Rohrabacher said he had information to share privately with President Trump. (read more)
If you overlay the timing, it would appear the FBI took a keen interest in Assange after this August 2017 meeting and gathered specific evidence for a grand jury by December 2017. Then the DOJ sat on the indictment (sealed in March 2018) while the Mueller probe was ongoing; until April 11th, 2019, when a coordinated effort between the U.K. and U.S. was launched. Assange was arrested, and the indictment was unsealed (link).
To me, as a person who has researched this three year fiasco; including the ridiculously false 2016 Russian hacking/interference narrative: “17 intelligence agencies”, JAR report (needed for Obama – December 29th, ’16), and political ICA (January ’17); this looked like a Deep State move to control Julian Assange because the Mueller report was dependent on Russia cybercrimes…. AND that narrative is contingent on the Russia DNC hack story.
The Weissmann/Mueller/Rosenstein report contains claims that Russia hacked the DNC servers as the central element to the Russia interference narrative in the U.S. election. This claim is directly disputed by WikiLeaks and Assange, as outlined during the Dana Rohrabacher interview.
Right there is the FBI motive to shut Assange down when the Mueller report was released.
The DNC hack claim is contingent upon analysis by Crowdstrike computer forensics who were paid by the DNC to look into the issue. The FBI was never allowed to review the servers independently, and now we know the FBI never even looked at a full forensics report from Crowdstrike.
Almost all independent research into this DNC hack narrative challenges the claims of a Russia hack of the DNC servers; and now this bombshell court filing, again if accurate, makes the DOJ claim completely collapse.
Lastly, if we are to believe everything that is factually visible; including the admissions by the FBI and DOJ itself; and it is proven that Seth Rich was indeed the source of the DNC emails and there was no hack; well,… what does that say about Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein, who would have had to know they were pushing abject lies in their dubious Russian indictments.
The ramifications of this court filing are huge.
GLAD to see this come out BEFORE Crooked Mueller “testifies”.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Yeah imagine that… Patriots are in control.
What is amazing to me is the cognitive contortions our favorite Anon goes thru to avoid seeing that Q is real and there is a freakin’ plan.
Oh well Sundance will continue to see his/her world view… I do appreciate the great reporting.
LikeLike
Wow. Phone call on the white courtesy phone for Robert Mueller.
Would not want to be Mueller right now. lol. Certainly hope this comes up at the testimony this week.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I still think Mueller will not appear this week. Or ever.
There is zero upside for him. All risk and no reward.
LikeLike
This is stunning, We will see if Wray and Barr are straight shooters or not
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wray is apparently not a “shooter” at all. All hopes ride with Barr, who continues to tantilize us but is yet to show any actual hard indication of his intent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder what the Republicans will be asking Mueller if he shows up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just downloaded this clip from youtube to my hard drive, just in case.
Wow Ms. Ratner is quite smug, need to do some research on her. Why would she not write a book about this tale?
LikeLiked by 3 people
She’s a lefty that revealed a little too much like that gem Farkas.
LikeLiked by 9 people
They always forget that they are no longer speaking in a closed environment.
LikeLike
Yeah… she met privately with Assange for three hours on the Saturday before Election Day 2016… yet I bet she didn’t report what he told her, until this panel discussion the day after PDJT won.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One can believe that in humanity the vast majority are “good” unless they’re in government, the intelligence community or the f*cking FBI!
LikeLike
Simply stunning. But I still have that nagging feeling that this will not change the progression of the story line much….
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Hopefully this will spur the DOJ under Attorney General Bill Barr to launch an inquiry which must obviously start with the questioning of Ratner.”
SD prods Barr to do the right thing. We’ll see what happens.
LikeLiked by 3 people
BTW, In the video excerpt, she did not name Seth Rich as the source. Perhaps SD should revise the story headline. As stated by SD:
“As noted Mrs. Ratner confirms that she did meet with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, and that he did in fact tell her the leaked DNC emails came from inside the DNC.”
LikeLike
Seth Rich was murdered for his involvement in the dissemination of the DNC emails.
Seth Rich gave the DNC emails to Julian Assange, and according to this lawsuit, Seth’s brother Aaron was also involved in the process.
Was anything listening to Hannity’s Sirius XM radio show sometime around (I believe) the spring of 2017? ( I think that was the right time frame) Sean Hannity covered this Seth Rich story for an entire week, dedicating multiple hours per day going over all the facts of his “botched robbery turned murder”. He went over all the plot holes and missing pieces of evidence in the official narrative that it was just a botched robbery.
Sean essentially, for a week straight, told his audience that he believed that Seth Rich was murdered for leaking the DNC emails to Wikileaks.
Those of us on the web who follow this stuff closely knew all about the Seth Rich story and that it was all but confirmed that he was the one who leaked the emails. But Sean was the first one in the mainstream to talk about it, and to this day, still the ONLY person within the mainstream media to talk about it. Heck, Sean even interviewed Julian Assange in the embassy.
After that first week of going over all the facts of the story, and even going as far as reaching out to the parents of Seth Rich, all of a sudden, he stopped talking about it entirely. At the time I chalked it up to Fox telling him to shut his mouth “or else”, but after seeing this lawsuit, I believe it was for the safety of Seth Rich’s brother AARON. If this lawsuit is correct, then Aaron Rich knows everything! & so does Julian Assange.
This case can be solved!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Oops, 2nd paragraph, I meant to say: “was anyone listening”***
LikeLike
I hope Aaron has good security and doesn’t end up like his brother! Kim dotcom was all over this story too and claims to have pertinent info to share. Didn’t he send a letter to the US at one point? Haven’t heard much from him lately.
LikeLike
The timing of this revelation is exquisite. Coincidence?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mueller… Mueller… Mueller…
LikeLike
“He’s sick… My best friend’s sister’s boyfriend’s sister’s friend heard from this guy who knows this kid that’s going with this girl who saw Mueller pass out at 31 Flavors last night. I guess its pretty serious.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boom!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Six rolls of the dice in a row and lost all their marbles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Come on now. There’s only 5,809 pieces of irrefutable evidence, one bombshell after another and everyone in the world, except American democrat voters, knows it was a criminal attempt at a coup
That’s not enough to charge anyone
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can’t charge ’em without “intent”. Or maybe that was “charge ’em because of intent”. I can never keep that straight. I dunno. Does this month have a “Y” in it?
LikeLike
It shows quite clearly that democrats, at least higher level ones, get away with any crime they commit including murder. As if those of us here didn’t know that already.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Weird. I watched that video on the computer.
The computer locked up immediately when the video finished.
Can’t get it going again, it’s sorta frozen on the page.
If I were a conspiracy theorist I’d think someone doesn’t want people seeing that video.
How does this bro get to President Trump and AG Barr?
Would she deny the story now that the ramifications would be catastrophic to the left?
LikeLike
How does this INFO get to President Trump and AG Barr?
Stupid autocorrect!!!!!!
LikeLike
Umm…if your pc is frozen then how are you posting?
LikeLike
Unless I miss my mark, POTUS Trump’s very public intervention on behalf of A$AP Rocky is connected to Assange.
The Swedish government and PM keep belaboring that political official, and most especially foreign interference, plays no role whatsoever in their criminal justice system.
Uh huh. Anyone with even a cursory understanding of what the Swedish government did and attempted to do to Assange knows that claim is risible.
That’s quite an implied/possible contrast. Obama/Brennan prevailing upon Swedish officials to make Assange available for rendition to the US, and POTUS Trump ensuring fair and safe treatment for an American rapper.
You thought this story was weird. I’ve just explained the method to the madness.
LikeLike
My ears also pricked up at the Swedish narrative.
LikeLike
Faux News buried this. Faux didn’t want us to hear this. Let that sink in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Murder-och Brothers at work.
LikeLike
“Hopefully this will spur the DOJ under Attorney General Bill Barr to launch an inquiry.”
———-
Hopefully I’ll wake up tomorrow 25 years old again, with a full head of hair and 33″ waist. Oh, and a $100 million trust fund, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seemed plausible until you threw in the 100 million thing.
LikeLike
Questions over Juilian Assange’s claims
Fox News
Published on Jan 3, 2017
Bias Bash: Ellen Ratner on why the media should be taking claims by Julian Assange that Russia did not leak DNC documents more seriously
LikeLiked by 1 person
Evidence that cannot be dismissed!
LikeLike
Thanks for sharing the above video – very telling. “Mr Mueller, please watch exhibit A…”.
LikeLike
“Hopefully this will spur the DOJ under Attorney General Bill Barr to launch an inquiry.”
———————–
Hopefully I’ll wake up tomorrow 25 years old again, with a full head of hair and 33″ waist. Oh, and a $100 million trust fund, too.
LikeLike
😂
LikeLike
Hey! What are you doing with MY fantasy? In fact, I’d settle for any ONE of those things tomorrow morning!
LikeLike
Didn’t Assange offer a reward for information about who murdered Seth Rich? That seemed to scream “Seth gave me the info”. And haven’t there been reports by computer technical people saying the information from the DNC had to be copied to a thumb drive because of some speed transfer factor they could determine that is not possible over the internet? (“Dotcom’s assertion is backed up by an analysis done last year by a researcher who goes by the name Forensicator, who determined that the DNC files were copied at 22.6 MB/s – a speed virtually impossible to achieve from halfway around the world, much less over a local network – yet a speed typical of file transfers to a memory stick”, https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/kim-dotcom-dnc-hack-wasnt-even-hack-insider-memory-stick/ )
The ex- D.C. detective Seth’s family hired to investigate his murder ran into all manner of resistance and stonewalling from his old colleagues. That Seth did this and was murdered, just makes so much sense. I hope it strikes Barr and Durham the same way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something related that I had almost forgotten about was that Hillary and Bernie were involved with a lawsuit about DNC data just prior to the DNC “hack”. Crowdstrike was also involved. It was pretty messy so the level of animosity between the Hillary and Bernie crowds was pretty high. It provides a pretty clear motive for why someone like Rich would leak given what was ultimately exposed by the DNC leak.
The idea that it is tin foil talk to question the circumstances of Seth Rich’s death is one of the more striking bits of propaganda that has emerged from this whole fiasco. A guy involved in the biggest news story that has dominated headlines for 3+ years now is murdered and it is supposed to be crazy not to ask if it is related? It is crazy not to be asking the question.
I heard a local police chief making comments about a murder (totally unrelated case) but the interesting part was that he said that they would definitely find the perps. His point was that murder victims always are involved in some way with the people who did it. Random murders for no reason are extremely rare. I looked at FBI crime stats and they show this to be true. It happens but it is not common at all. Further the timing adds to the improbability. A rare event (random murder) just so happened to occur just as a major scandal was erupting at his place of employment. It’s of course possible that they are unrelated but it would be a very unlikely coincidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Mr Rich was ‘silenced’, Ms Ratner must be one lucky person.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr should give Assange the status of a cooperating withness and immunity from prosecution in order to get to the bottom of the source of the DNC emails.. It would solve a lot of the confusion about the ‘hack’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who is Butowsky suing?
LikeLike
The murder, the cover-up, the DOJ corruption…. This is very dark and sinister.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeehaw, case will be heard in East Texas. The only way these DOJ d-bags will ever be challenged is outside EDVA or SDNY.
I hope Butowsky draws the meanest badass judge who gets PO’d if his Stetson’s too tight. I pray this Judge is bereft of good nature and holds no quarter for fancy fast taking DC PA’s.
LikeLike
How is it possible this video was buried for so long? How could the FBI be unaware of who came and went into the Ecuadorean Embassy in London?
The answer has to be they have been fully aware the entire time.
LikeLike
I hope I live long enough to see them all hang for “high crimes and misdemeanors”
LikeLike
Just read it â chock full of info that will probably be ignored. Sick if this shit.
Sent from my iPhone
>
LikeLike
HANG ON, HANG ON, HANG ON.
EVAN, CAN YOU FACT CHECK THAT?
EVAN, EVAN, EVAN, EVAN, HOLD ON.
HANG ON, HANG ON, HANG ON.
EVEN PEREZ, ASSANGE TOLD RATNER RICH DNC EMAIL SOURCE.
FACT CHECK THAT FOR ME ON THE FLY.
SEVODNYA PRAZDNIK NE NA NASHEJ ULITSE, BROOKE.
LikeLike
If SR was the source and Mueller and RR were concealing that possibility, they were not only being deceptive, they were obstructing the investigation of the SR murder.
LikeLike
Remember also that Wikileaks offered a $20K reward for information on the Seth Rich case.
LikeLike
Seth Rich murder fitts the old homicide detective saying…Don’t be baffled by the obvious…in this case it’s obvious that the murder of Seth was a DNC related hit..
LikeLike