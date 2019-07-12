Proceed With Caution – Media Reporting ODNI Dan Coats Possibly Being Replaced…

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, ODNI, was created post-9/11 at the recommendation of the 9/11 commission. The purpose is to serve as the central hub of intelligence information, gathered by multiple intelligence agencies, to insure equal distribution to all elements of the intelligence apparatus.
Due to the structure of the ODNI, the cabinet member filling that position has an important role in: (a) knowing what each intelligence agency is doing; and (b) sharing intelligence operations and outcomes, beyond the originating agency, to those national security offices who may have an operational need/interest in cross-agency information.
President Obama saw the ODNI structure as a problem. The ODNI would know what each agency is doing. The structure of the ODNI means corrupt CIA, State, DoD and/or DOJ and FBI cabinet officials couldn’t keep secret intelligence operations hidden from review by alternate officials. The structure of the ODNI was a risk.
President Obama together with Donilon, Holder, Emmanuel and Jarret, solved this problem early on by placing an abject idiot named James Clapper into the position of ODNI.
Yes, James Clapper was purposefully put into the position due to his lack of competence. Clapper’s stupidity was a purposeful asset asset for the corrupt -politically motivated- officials that President Obama placed into the intelligence apparatus (ex. Brennan, Holder, Comey, Clinton, Panetta, Carter et al). Cue the audio/visual evidence:
.
Oh, there are dozens more examples, but you get the point!
Now….
President Trump placed Senator Dan Coats into the ODNI position, and many critics of Dan Coats have surfaced as a result of various declassification requests that appear to have stalled in his office. Some of the criticism is valid, some, notsomuch.
It could be true that Dan Coats is part of the aggregate deep state problem. However, there are both Pro and Con examples of ODNI Dan Coats on both sides of this argument.
(1) Dan Coats declassified and publicly released the April 2017 FISA Court opinion of Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. At the time there was no-one looking for that very serious criticism of how the Obama administration weaponized the FISA process and abused the FISA court. ODNI Dan Coats could have easily kept that 99-page report classified and hidden in the vaults of the deep state.
(2) You might remember the aftermath of President Trump traveling to Helsinki, Finland, for a meeting with Vladimir Putin. The media and former Obama intelligence officials were at the apex of their “Russia Collusion/Conspiracy” claims. The day after Brennan, Yates, Comey and Clapper went media crazy with the anti-Trump fuel, ODNI Coats arbitrarily declassified and released the FISA Application used against Carter Page. That release supported President Trump and immediately crushed the resistance narrative.
At the time of the FISA application release, SATURDAY July 21st, 2018, everyone was so caught up in the substance of the explosive information that no-one stopped to ask: hey, wait, where did this come from and why are we getting it? At the time no-one was looking for the FISA application and it would have been very easy to keep the highly classified document hidden. The declassification and release appeared without anyone really asking for it.
So, it’s possible that Dan Coats is keeping stuff hidden that would disparage the institutions; however, it is also true that Dan Coats has released stuff that does exactly the opposite.
All of that is said to remind everyone we should pause before jumping to conclusions about media reports of Coats demise that originate from Axios and then spread through the media bloodstream – Fox News example. There is always a possibility the anti-Trump media is just trying to stir stuff up.
Remember, the Lawfare resistance is connected to more than just currently employed, and consistently corrupt, DOJ and FBI officials along with their political allies. The Lawfare resistance is heavily associated with their media cohorts and fellow travelers.
DC is a very deep swamp.
Unless he is refusing to cooperate with Barr I think this may be BS in the media.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There are NO words to describe my disgust of the ENTIRE Obama Administration.
LikeLiked by 40 people
Don’t you mean the ENTIRE treasonous Obama crime syndicate?
LikeLiked by 15 people
Thank You That’s Even A More PERFECT Description.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get it right:
The Clinton Crime Cartel.
The Soros Syndicate.
Obama’s Outlaws.
LikeLiked by 4 people
10,000^
LikeLiked by 2 people
“There are NO words to describe my disgust of the ENTIRE Obama Administration.”
I more disgusted with the many Presidents and Congresses before him who sold-out America to globalism, built this deep state cabal, and then turned the keys over to the Chicago gangsters without a bit of remorse.
The most putrid of all is our “free press” which hid all of this as America was being eaten away from the inside out.
LikeLike
Here’s one statement that is 100% fact – James Clapper is an idiot. I don’t know where he came from, but wow. Hindsight makes putting him in that position make complete sense.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He kinda looks like Colonel Klink from Hogan’s Heroes, but he acts more like Sargent Schultz.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sounds like him too. “I know nuttin!”
LikeLike
He LIED to Congress under oath and he should be arrested and held accountable – just as any one of us deplorables would be. Right now, don’t worry about a coup, RICO, or sedition. Nailed his wrinkly old white ass on a given crime that is proven and videotaped.
Let the other stuff come later. Get him in jail and see if he sings like a jaybird.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In his own favorite words, he WITTINGLY lied to Congress under oath. Brennan will hang him out to dry in the skinniest New York minute possible.
LikeLike
I’m going with a combination of Dopey the 7th dwarf and Casper the friendly ghost.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh my goodness!!! This was a great comment, Joe K! Thank you for the chuckles! Hahahahahaha!
LikeLike
Glad to see you Bluto.
The clip on Clapper is jawdropping.
LikeLike
Clapper was a Lt. General in the USAF. Frightening and very disappointing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clapper was a non-rated USAF (not a flyer) – “frightening and very disappointing” are par for the course.
LikeLike
I worked for thirty years in the Defense & Aerospace Industry and ran a company that specialized in signals intelligence… We encountered and briefed Clapper, who was a 3-Star Air Force General, many times both in his capacity as a SIGINT guy and as the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency… Virtually everyone (in both government and industry) who knew Clapper left scratching their heads… It was hysterical that half the people assumed he was so smart that he was playing chess while the rest of us were just playing checkers (and, therefore, didn’t grasp his brilliance), while the other half thought he was an idiot. But one can only fake it for so long and, soon, ‘idiot’ won in a landslide.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s the key. Is Coats obstructing Barr? Is so…..begone!
But if not…..what other possible reason would there be to dump him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because he’s cooperating with Barr. That would be reason enough to trash him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yup. Or that he is selectively leaking, and not ALWAYS in a manner that benefits our President.
OR…
Maybe this is what Trump WANTS the #Resistance to believe, so that Coates can entice some more of them into revealing themselves.
One thing’s for sure: Things are rarely what they forst SEEM
LikeLiked by 4 people
Interesting, considering the way Acosta resigned with Trump at his side. Is the swamp concern trolling Republicans to continue to pick off members of his administration?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Always.
LikeLike
Yes! Personally, I think Acosta should have stuck it out. He folds in less than a week? The MSM will be on to something else in another one. Unless he had other things he didn’t want to come out, why give them what they want?
LikeLiked by 3 people
NPR reported tonight that Acosta had no labor experience and had to run all department decisions through Mick Mulvaney. they also through a parting shot that Acosta yearned for a spot on the Federal bench but “with his involvement in the Epstein case” that’s out of the question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know Amy2, I am pf two minds on former Secretary Alexander Acosta. On the one hand, I think he’s being unfairly singled out for blame because the Left hates President Trump and the media will do anything to tie the President to Jeffrey Epstein. On the other hand….
Why were prosecutors so reluctant to actually go to trial & try the case? Is the evidence they had insufficient to get a conviction? Alex Acosta says his office got involved because FL State Attorney Krischer was going to let Epstein walk with no jail time, no registration as a sex offender & no restitution paid to victims.
Acosta says his office forced Epstein to plead guilty, spend 13 months in jail, register as a sex offender & pay restitution to his victims – that that was the best outcome they could achieve … because they were afraid to roll the dice at trial.
Let me get this straight; we have federal prosecutors who are afraid to try cases in court? I would submit they’re in the wrong line of work, then. Only when government lawyers have accused suspects without the financial means to vigorously defend themselves will they go to trial?
They were afraid of Epstein’s wealth & ability to hire top lawyers so they didn’t want to try the case in front of a jury? With 40 children as his victims? I’m sorry but EVERYONE involved in the previous case failed. They surrendered & gave up before the battle even began.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NOT defending that deal Epstien got, but I’m assuming his victims, minor girls, would have had to testify, in court, against him.
Look what cackling cankles did to the victim, to get a pedophile off.
“Did you accept $ for giving Mr. Epstien massages?”
“Did you,…”well, you get the idea.
He should have been balleria’d, or shot at dawn,..but there MAY have been SOME ‘legitimate’concerns with actually going to trial.
LikeLike
I can only go by my 15 years of watching Law & Order Special Victims Unit! Rape cases are hard to try. He gave a compelling representation, but…..something doesn’t feel right.
LikeLike
In South Florida the appointment of judges is EXTREMELY political because high paying jobs for lawyers are few and far between! South Florida doesn’t have Wall Street, Advertising industry, Silicon Valley, K Street Lobbyists or any of the big buck jobs for lawyers hence the appointment of judges goes through lots of political hoops! Epstein would have at least half of the judges in his pocket and Acosta knew that!
LikeLike
I hate that he’s resigning. I was really impressed with the way he handled the vultures at his press conference. Seems unflappable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I appreciate the reference to Fox News as anti-Trump. While waiting for a take-out order, a TV tuned to Fox with Chris Wallace in for Brett Baier started tonight’s newscast with Chrissy referring to ICE deportation efforts as the administration’s “Immigramt child separation policy”. Screw Fox!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Isn’t it ICE job to keep up with deportation orders? I read somewhere there are 1.6 million standing deportation orders…cases already adjudicated…Trump could deport 4500 per day for a year just to clear the backlog.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sunday Funday!
LikeLiked by 1 person
ICE agents have been relegated to the border for babysitting duties
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought I read somewhere Eisenhower sent back loads via large ships? And sent deep into Mexico, not Tijuana.
Why not that approach?
Load them up in a large ship on military bases … San Diego, wherever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can you imagine Hollywood’s new blockbuster movie ….. Exodus II.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FNC is, unfortunately, about the only alternative to commie TV news for older people who live for their cable TV. The more folks rely upon it, however, the less they realize it’s still MCM (mass corporate media).
I’ve been hoping for an actual Conservative (or even fact-based, non-partisan) cable TV news station to replace them for a couple decades now! I don’t see that happening, as long as Fox has any viewers.
Getting people out of old habits is tough, and for many seniors it would be almost cruel to expect them to disavow their favorite TV…but we need a sea change.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Comcast in Rockingham County, New Hampshire does not carry OAN, One America News. I live in a no signal spot, no radio or cell phone. All I get is “Loss of Service” as soon as I approach my Condo Community. I must use bundle services from Comcast. Wish it was up to individuals instead of each town what services we have. No competition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like OAN, with the exception of Jack Posobiec, but the only carrier I am aware of is Direct TV, which I don’t have. I suppose it could be streamed?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes it can be streamed. I have been thinking about ditching my Direct TV, but OANN is what is holding me back. Direct TV is getting way too expensive.
LikeLike
You can watch live tv livestreamed including OAN on your computer here:
http://watchnewslive.tv/
LikeLike
AT&T offers AON. We have it in Illinois, but have Comcast down here in Florida and they do not offer it. Wish they did. FOX has turned into a joke.
LikeLike
Here in southeastern PA Verizon FIOS carries OANN on their internet service. We don’t subscribe to their cable BS. I’m impressed with OANN and hope they get a foothold.
LikeLike
This can’t be repeated enough: OAN (plus a couple other channels) can be streamed over an internet connection from klowdtv.com for $5 per month. I get OAN on FiOS, but $5/mo is worth it, IMO.
https://www.klowdtv.com/home.ktv
BTW, they sell a “KlowdTV Box”, but you don’t need that… only a internet connect and a KTV subscription.
LikeLike
The Dems tagged them over 5 years ago as Faux News. Until the Murdoch boys grabbed control they were fair and balanced. Now Fox is just unbalanced. Only a few old guard reporters/pundits worth watching—Dobbs, Payne, Bartiromo, Varney from FBN and F&F crew, part of Outnumbered, Tucker, Sean (though he is over the top more than down to earth). Good reporters—Catherine Herridge (she stays behind her skis, Sara Carter, Gregg Jarrett, John Solomon, maybe a few others. Fox has a few CNN eligible idiots (Shep Smith, Chris Wallace, Baier, Juan Williams (who Fox saved from his Democrat “friends”), etc.
Wallace makes me want to barf, Shep has succeeded in making me barf, Dana Perino, Martha McCallum, Bill Hemmer are all too goody goody and change their stripes with the wind (not pro-Trump).
LikeLike
I disagree on Fox ‘turning’ unbalanced after the boys took over; it was ALWAYS unbalanced. Their just not trying to hide it, any more.
Chris Wallace has hosted their Sunday morning political show for,….ever.
That says it all. They are crap, they have always been crap. They are JUST like the RepubliCON party; they occupy the space, to PREVENT a genuine conservative alternative from developing.
LikeLike
Martha is a PT hater. I despise her in return.
LikeLike
I can’t wait for the movie to come out.
None of us casual observers can possibly know what is really going on. All we know is what we hear in the media (useless) and what we read on the internet (mostly useless, except right here). Even the very best and most reliable sources are mostly speculating on what may be going on. Even after all is said and done, there will be no way of knowing if what ends up in the history books is actually true. Very frustrating, indeed.
The best source of info is PDJT himself. Perhaps he’ll write a tell all memoir after he’s out of office. Knowing him, he would only do so if it did no harm to the country. There is much that we will never know.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The movie would have to be a trilogy! The corruption is crushing and nauseating. They don’t even care that we know.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This thing is more complex than “Game of Thrones”
LikeLike
Indeed they do not, as long as they have the other half of the country believing all things Trump are bad.
None of it possible of course, without an insanely corrupt American “news” media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
3 trilogies. “Trump Wars”
Theme Song. Orchestra version of “You can’t always get what you want.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
The American Enemediatainment Complex as presently constituted would NEVER green-light production of a “movie” that would present anything remotely like a truthful depiction of this story.
Before that could happen, all of the principals and we would have to be dead and buried. Perhaps a quarter century hence filmmakers with real guts might actually get a mini-series on the level of HBO’s “Chernobyl” (2019) past the censors … but I very much doubt it.
ABC’s “The Path to 9/11” (2006), an outstanding, highly rated two-part dramatization based on the official 9/11 Report, was a fluke. It aired once, over the strenuous objections of former President Bill Clinton and other Democrats, before vanishing, NEVER to be re-aired or released on video.
Writer/producer Cyrus Nowrasteh said that the “stalled release” was not due to lack of interest but rather political pressure, telling the Los Angeles Times in 2007 they were protecting Bill Clinton’s presidential legacy and shielding Hillary Clinton from criticism during her 2008 presidential campaign.
LikeLiked by 1 person
joe, loved your post this morning about deporting jailed illegals to accommodate the Dimms’ desire to empty out our penal system.
Regarding PT’s desire to do no harm to our country, what is harm and what is healing?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The quickest way to clear out room in detention centers is mass deportation. I was hoping President Trump would have started these deportations as soon as he started the clock on Pelosi’s 2 weeks. The argument could have easily been we needed the room at the detention centers NOW so while you in the House were playing games, I was making room. That would have been perfect.
LikeLike
It would have to be a mini-series at a minimum.
LikeLike
Was not Coats responsible for bringing Rep Nunes to the White House SCIF to see what Obama was not only creating with his illegal spying but widely disseminating as well? That was not a Derp State move.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wasnt that Ezra Cohen-Watnick?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good memory! I think we theorized at the time it was Coats (or that he’d have had to sign off anyway). But later I think it was revealed (or hypothesized) to be Ezra Cohen Watnick, who came in with Flynn and was still in the WH at the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We can be sure of one thing. There are more bad actors than good actors in this movie.
LikeLike
An idiot, yet he managed to rise to the rank of lieutenant general in the Air Force.
LikeLike
Yip I came in flipped to Fox saw that sorry bastard, cut off my tv, and took to my phone and CTH….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Possibly another Leakbait planted story. We’ve seen that before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am a cynic and have never considered myself naive and while I know politicians are self serving, the depth of the deep state and the soft coup attempt with members so wide spread in the Obama Administration totally surprised me. When I give people the benefit of doubt and they fail so blatantly, I then want to go for their throats.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Alan, read back to President Wilson, and it will blow your mind.
I have come to the conclusion that the American public was only able to overwhelmingly vote for and install the following presidents since WWII:
Eisenhower
Nixon
Reagan
Trump
Kennedy’s father bought him the presidency, so IMHO he does not really count…even though he was an outsider.
Lincoln was one of the first; however, since I have not studied presidents between Lincoln and Eisenhower in depth other than Truman, FDR, and Coolidge, I do not want to make a definitive statement about any others.
In other words, the deep state has appointed all of the others. And take a look of how many had attempts or success of being taken out one way or the other.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who is responsible for allowing all the idiots to keep their security clearances after their services are terminated? And especially AFTER the President said to cancel them?
LikeLiked by 11 people
That is an excellent question.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was reading a little about the security clearance issue as well. From what I can tell many of the President’s directives are not being followed and derailed by the bureaucracy. Hell it appears some of his cabinet members are not obeying directives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These are significant examples.
I had to go back and search for what made me turn sideways on Coats, because I remember being so grateful for these moves that SD recounts. So it was almost precisely a year ago — Coats gratuitously countered Trump on whether Russia “meddled” in our election. It stood out, because Coats inserted himself to contradict PDT right on the heels of a Trump/Putin press conference, in which Trump was less than outraged. So it seemed particularly meant to undermine the President — and it seem calculated to ensure the preferred narrative stayed the consensus. It was perplexing, because we’d sized up Coats as a “white hat.”
If this is true — Coats is on the way out — one thing we might bear in mind is that some of these players may not be black hats but aren’t crusading white hats, either. Meaning, they want to do the right thing, and can be counted on — up to the point it hits their wall. For Coats, and possibly others, that wall may be driven by small “c” conservatism for preserving some aspect of the status quo (e.g. the institutional preservation SD has educated us on). Maybe “Russia meddling” is Coats’ line, which would make sense, because that’s the jenga piece that brings down the whole thing. Coats may have just wanted FISA reform, some slaps on the wrist, and a good house cleaning. Sunlight on the real origin may be a bridge too far.
Under this theory, if Coats indeed is being handed his hat, it would seem to be a really good sign; because it would imply Durham/Barr aren’t satisfied with stopping short of exposing the real origin, ie, the Russia meddling lie.
Coats doesn’t seem like a villain. He just may not be a wolverine. And if we’re getting to a point where only wolverines can hold the key slots ….. maybe we’re getting to LIGHTER time!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Axios article seems to have been written around the time the media began celebrating their successful media driven resignation of Secretary Acosta. Maybe the provocateurs of the so called “Resistance” are going to concentrate on attacking and removing all of POTUS’s Cabinet members with faux scandals and leaks. If so, the WH might have to order more swords.
“…according to five sources who have discussed the matter directly with the president.”
This sentence would be very concerning if it’s true which makes me think 5 is an amateurish attempt to create unjustified concern about large groups of anti Trump leakers and dissenters surrounding POTUS. Will President Trump tweet support for DNI Coats or does he even have to respond to every fake or provocative MSM allegation or theory.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmmm. If we look at PT’s original cabinet secretaries, what do we see? His picks or Preibus’ picks? People on PT’s agenda? Against him?
Donald Trump has a forty year history of having 40 to 50 consultants per project all over the world. Some who were or were not on his side.
However, he got most of his intended projects built.
How does that square with what he is contending with today?
I do not believe he cares with whom he is dealing, because I believe he knows exactly with whom he is dealing. Friend or foe…confirmed or if fired, as he says ‘acting’ because ‘acting gives me more flexibility’.
Did you all remember that phrase? Maybe there is a method to his madness…put in place vulnerable but effective secretaries. If they fail, then he has more flexibility with others to step up. AND, PT exposes their ties to the deep state…enemy combatants.
Kinda like Obama stating to Medvedyev…”After my next election, tell Vladimir I will have more flexibility.”
Except, in this case, Donald Trump, President, is using this flexibility to save America..not kill it.
😎
LikeLike
Axios is Politico 2008, all obama bros, all the time. Their 5 sources were probably Valerie Jarrett, Ben Rhodes, Mike Morrell, Susan Rice, and Samantha Power.
LikeLike
If Sundance isn’t sure about Coats, then it’s possible Barry and POTUS aren’t as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coats is deep state. He cannot be helping.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Coats and his wife, the RNC rep from Indiana, are certainly not fans of PDJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So “ODNI Coats arbitrarily declassified and released the FISA Application used against Carter Page. That release supported President Trump and immediately crushed the resistance narrative.”
Coats release could be in support of PDJT or it could be to defuse the the resist movement to remove the lawfully elected President (irregardless of who was in office). At that point we do not know where Coats loyalties are at.
Next major action involving Coats was PDJT removing Coats from releasing authority of all classified evidence in Spygate, Mullergate and any other ,,,gate involving the 2016 election.
If PDJT believes Coats to be an ally this action removes Coats as releasing authority to insulate Coats from having to make decisions on what to be released.
If PDJT believes Coats is not an ally this action removes Coats as releasing authority to speed up and broaden the evidence declassified.
Point is PDJT’s decision cuts both ways. PDJT keeps his rivals guessing which is why the MSM is speculating on Coats now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree with your analysis,Clapper does seem like an idiot everytime he’s on air.However,he did coordinate with Comey about leaking briefing of Trump to CNN.Of course,he didnt just leak the salacious BS,so,I suggest he is a complicit,idiotic,co-conspirator;maybe Coats doesn’t want to expose his agency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It must be extremely frustrating for the President at this late date to go through every day still having to wonder about so many working for him, “Friend or foe?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hire Homan and Kobach?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Trump knows. We don’t because we are only reading hints of evidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do not think PT cares. I posted up top, but to sum it all up, PT has worked all over the world with some very nasty governments and unions, etc. But he still got these projects built…and I mean some big things like entry roads, air rights, variances, etc.
President Trump simply does not care if you might be a friend or foe.
If you have a working intellect, he will work with you to get the project done.
LikeLike
I wish we would get past the whole “incompetent” and “inept” level of analysis concerning the swamp. These people are not incompetent or inept, and any such claim is to suggest that they really mean well but just don’t know how to get it done. That’s been Limbaugh’s shtick for most of his career and it’s rubbish. These people do not mean well. They mean harm to the Republic, and are entirely competent and adept at carrying out their willful corruption, Clapper’s uninspired media performance aside. Let’s not lose sight of that fact, or even take it lightly. We do ourselves a disservice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I guess that’s why he’s the President and we’re not.” 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
James Clapper Bio (culled from Wikipedia)
JAMES CLAPPER
-Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from the University of Maryland in 1963
-Master of Science degree in Political Science from St. Mary’s University, Texas in 1970.
-Brief enlistment in the United States Marine Corps Reserve, where Clapper served as a rifleman and attended the junior course of Platoon Leader Training
-Transferred to the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program.
-In 1963, he graduated as a distinguished military graduate from the University of Maryland and was commissioned as an Air Force second lieutenant.
-He served two tours of duty in Southeast Asia where he commanded a signals intelligence detachment based at a listening post in Thailand’s Udon Thani Province, and flew 73 combat support missions in EC-47s, including some over Laos and Cambodia.
-Later, he commanded a signals intelligence (SIGINT) wing at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, and the Air Force Technical Applications Center, Patrick Air Force Base, Florida.
-During the Persian Gulf War, Clapper served as Chief of Air Force Intelligence.
-Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in November 1991 under George H. W. Bush. While serving as DIA director, he oversaw the transformation of the National Military Intelligence Center into the National Military Joint Intelligence Center.
-He also launched an initiative to reorganize intelligence analysis by specialists in enemy weapons rather than specialists in countries and regions. The initiative failed because it created functional stovepipes which “reduced the coherence of the analytic effort”, whereupon Clapper decided to restore the original organizational structure using strong regional elements.
-Clapper retired from active duty as a lieutenant general after thirty-two years of service in September 1995.
-In 1996 he was a member of the investigatory inquiry into the Khobar Towers bombing, which killed 20 people, including 19 American servicemen.
-There is a glaring 6 year gap from his retirement in 1995 until 2001
-He then spent six years in private industry, including two years as president of the Security Affairs Support Association, an organization of intelligence contractors.
-In August 2001, he was named as the director of the National Imagery and Mapping Agency (later renamed National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency) where he served until June 2006.
-From 2006 to 2007, Clapper worked for GeoEye (satellite company) and was an executive on the boards of three government contractors, two of which were doing business with the NGA while he served as director.
-In October 2006, he began working as chief operating officer for the British military intelligence company Detica, now DFI and U.S.–based subsidiary of BAE Systems.
-He also worked for SRA International and Booz Allen Hamilton.[25]
-Clapper defended the private sector’s role in intelligence-gathering in his 2010 confirmation hearings telling the committee, “I worked as a contractor for six years myself, so I think I have a good understanding of the contribution that they have made and will continue to make.”
-For the 2006–2007 academic year, Clapper held the position of Georgetown University’s Intelligence and National Security Alliance Distinguished Professor in the Practice of Intelligence.[27]
-While teaching at Georgetown, he was officially nominated by President George W. Bush to be Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence (USD(I)) on January 29, 2007, and confirmed by the United States Senate on April 11, 2007.[28] He was the second person ever to hold this position, which oversees the Defense Intelligence Agency, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency (NSA), and the National Reconnaissance Office. He also worked closely with DNI John Michael McConnell.[29]
LikeLike
…oh yeah, and he’s a moron.
LikeLike
“-In 1996 he was a member of the investigatory inquiry into the Khobar Towers bombing, which killed 20 people, including 19 American servicemen.”
If Clapper is a bit challenged, then this makes sense.
LikeLike
1. … and Dan Coats has been rumored to be the author of the Resistance Op-Ed; and speculation that he is making Barr and Dunham’s job tougher (like verifiable putz Christopher Wray).
On the topic of people on thin ice …
2. Homeland Security Acting Secretary / leaker (?) Kevin McAleenan allegedly has lost the confidence of his troops and superiors, and there is now an internal investigation into the recent ICE raids leak.
“McAleenan came under fire last month after officials and other sources publicly, and privately, accused him of leaking details of planned ICE deportation raids. The report in question, which was published by Washington Post immigration reporter Nick Miroff, said the raids would take place before dawn in major cities.”
“A source familiar with the matter told Fox News that McAleenan traveled on a government plane to the border with Miroff less than 24 hours before the story was published. The source also said that when the raids were in a planning phase, McAleenan was opposed and even ordered Morgan to call off the operation — though Trump told him to proceed. The president, though, put the operation on hold after the leak amid talks with Congress.”
Ordered the raids off? Insubordination?
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/dhs-leading-internal-investigation-into-raid-leaks-amid-allegations-against-acting-secretary-mcaleenan
And Tom Homan not on board yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Human refused the offer unless there were certain structural changes. Hmm, wonder what Homan wanted.
LikeLike
I believe he made it pretty clear. He is the one who, on air accused Mcleenan of leaking thecraid info.
He does NOT want to be a figurehead; he wants authority to clean out the,subversives and kick butt.
And, he ain’t getting it, obviously.
LikeLike
Let’s hope that POTUS TRUMP told Barr to let him know if anyone was not willing to declassify docs in a timely manner. He needs to take action on anyone who is unwilling to let the sun shine where it may.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Admittedly I’m of the “actions speak louder than words” camp. IOW, talk is cheap, “Show me, don’t tell me”. Coats is swamp to the nth degree.
So he “quietly” released Colyer’s 99 page admonishment. Yet, he goes before Congress and “confirms” the lie that 17 intel agencies concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 election, and FURTHER they’re a blinking hot button issue in the foreseeable future.
Maybe so. No surprises.
However, that he propagated the Khashoggi “good guy journalist” CIA talking point, was the final nail in the coffin for me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Khoshoggi. Journalist. Riiiiiiiight.
Forgot about that Coats’ cover-up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If true that coats is the bottleneck to declassification, then GOOD RIDDANCE.
LikeLike
Dan Coats is a swamp monster. Hence the reason PDJT put Barr in charge of declassification, bypassing Coats. My one cent opinion. I bet some banana nut bread he’s on his way out.
LikeLike
Comedian Bill Engvall had a sketch about going fishing and catching a dorkfish. His imitation of a dorkfish was kinda funny.
Clapper reminds me of a dorkfish.
LikeLike
Clapper comes off as a moron in that video.
LikeLike
Please don’t insult the dork fish. They are smarter than that!!
LikeLike
!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
From first blush this guy sounds solid. The Left paints him as anti-Muslim. Mother Jones doesn’t like him. Solid support of POTUS on Twitter.
LikeLike
The Center for Security Policy has been attacked and condemned as hate criminals by Dana Milbank of the Washington Post, Simon Maloy of Salon, CNN’s Peter Bergen, Grover Norquist, Georgetown University’s Prince Alwaleed Center for Muslim–Christian Understanding, Media Matters and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).
Therefor, anyone from the Center for Security Policy (which also includes Diana West) would be a most excellent choice as they have all the right anti-American and anti-Western Civilization enemies.
LikeLike
Until I see ONE Trump appointed Director of any Intel/LE agency step forward and blow the whistle, IMO they’re all suspect.
Damn the torpedoes. At what point is the sovereignty of our country, the legacy you’ll leave your children/grandchildren worth more than the paycheck you draw from the corrupt institutions?
LikeLike
My imagination says it’s like the whisper campaign cabal finally got rid of Alex Acosta who, according to the President, was doing an excellent job, so now that he’s gone the whisper cabal moves on to their next target without skipping a beat.
LikeLike
Judicial Watch has made it clear that FISC was rubber stamping warrants. We now know that ODNI was effectively, rubber stamping too. So what can we conclude from this. Did the Obama administration want the controls placed on the CIA, State, DoD and/or DOJ and FBI to become dysfunctional, in fact, if not in name?
President Obama appointed James Clapper to the ODNI
John Roberts selected the FISC judges and Obama add them confirmed, right?
If I am wrong then why have the FISC Judges responsible for signing the Carter Page warrants, not prosecuted the signers for perjury?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is Contreras still on the job? After Rogers sent Collyers the breach letter, only two or three days after the Carter Page FISA, why did she not pull that FISA?
LikeLike
Enough already with this bogus protecting “National Security” meme already, what these clowns from the past administration did was damage the entire legal system in this country and undermined the public’s trust in any and all investigations any of these intelligence agency’s do going forward.
Time to shine sunlight on the entire debacle and jail anyone and everyone who participated in this national crisis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IPT has the question of the day: “If I am wrong then why have the FISC Judges responsible for signing the Carter Page warrants, not prosecuted the signers for perjury?”
Well, any legal beagles care to weight in? SD? Ristvan?
LikeLiked by 1 person
WEIGH not weight!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This may be true, but takes on a very specific tenor and meaning simply with the inclusion of one word:
“President Trump intends to oust National Intelligence Director Dan Coats and replace him with former CIA officer and NSC official Fred Fleitz”
If Coats simply intends to resign — perhaps because Barr is taking things to the “next level”, and Coats’ job is “done” after 2 years — then the single word “oust” is simply not appropriate.
Just a thought. But, ultimately, we won’t know until we know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“This” being the Sperry tweet linked to above.
LikeLiked by 1 person