Senator Rand Paul Discusses Unhinged Responses From Former CIA Director John Brennan…

Senator Rand Paul discusses the continued interests, and responses, of former intelligence officials from the Obama administration:

Spidey Sense: Senator Rand Paul is well positioned to enter the Trump cabinet after the 2018 mid-terms. It would not be unreasonable to predict, based on the outcome of the November election, that President Trump will reset the executive branch intelligence community and remove officials who are not purging the careerists facilitating the ongoing efforts of the entrenched deep state apparatus.

