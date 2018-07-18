Senator Rand Paul Discusses Unhinged Responses From Former CIA Director John Brennan…

Senator Rand Paul discusses the continued interests, and responses, of former intelligence officials from the Obama administration:
Spidey Sense: Senator Rand Paul is well positioned to enter the Trump cabinet after the 2018 mid-terms. It would not be unreasonable to predict, based on the outcome of the November election, that President Trump will reset the executive branch intelligence community and remove officials who are not purging the careerists facilitating the ongoing efforts of the entrenched deep state apparatus.
DNI Paul
Democrats, neocons and Deep state would not like. But a good choice.
That is, the correct people would not like…
An excellent choice to help put the breaks on the runaway train that is the fascist deep state intel agencies spying on us and now playing politics to attempt an overthrow of a President we want.
“breaks” or brakes… your choice!
Maybe we need a new, temporary, Agency headed up by Admiral Mike Rogers to ride herd on the CIA, FBI, DOJ and other Deep State Agencies, dig out the moles and other vermin, starting with Strzok.
No. Never let the like of Rand Paul near anything international as he is totally naïve and impractical on finding solutions. He would do very well on anything dealing with finances inside the US as he understands and will work on the need to reduce spending.
mike mulkacy,hope I spelled that right
You mean Mick Mulvaney?
He is perfect right where he is. Although Sen Paul would do well taking over one of the jobs he has – dismantling that bureau Sen. Warren created would be good.
I somewhat agree with your assessment. But I don’t think Paul holds I’ll-will against Joe the Plumber-type Americans.
If the spot opens up, and the only candidates are a bunch of deep state IC career bureaucrat parasites…. Papa Trump would be better off choosing my two year old German Shepherd to give him advice than deep staters.
By the way DNI is more concerned with American Citizens than foreigners. Also, people can be underestimated. Trump is better at foreign relations than the dying CIA President who doesn’t even know when he is in Dallas.
” But I don’t think Paul holds I’ll-will against Joe the Plumber-type Americans.”
the idea that anyone even considers that a possibility shows you just how bamboozled the average American sheeple is by the deep state corp media. Dr Paul doesn’t wave a little US flag and cheer for sending our boys and girls off to die in some third world shithole that is of no relevance to our interests. I know.. I know…. BLASPHEMY!
History shows us the alternative. Huge wars that claim hundreds of thousands of our boys and girls.
President Trump could do well with any number of Treepers in his cabinet. Not because we are “all that,” but because we love our country and love our president and are willing to look at things through a different lens.
People like you call Dr Paul “naive” because he doesn’t fall for every “muh russians” scam coming out of the IAs , well lo and behold, looks like we have yet another failure of the glorious US INTEL depts who spend far more time spying on US citizens these days and less time actually securing the USA.
The evidence is with me, not with you.
No evidence is in Rands own naïve statements about international decision making and needs. He is a 100% isolationists by his own words. He has no clue of history and no clue on how to make a decision.
“He is a 100% isolationists by his own words. He has no clue of history and no clue on how to make a decision.” he has far MANY MORE clues than someone like you.. thedoc00
your “100% isolationist” label is the exact nonsense coming out of the corporate-state media used to drive the nonsensical foreign policy of the bush-clinton-obama regimes.
ALL have proven to be failures at foreign policy, UNLESS you are a huge consumer of the fake news nonsense that somehow makes claim Saddam Hussein was some sort of threat to the USA,, hint for you, he wasn’t.
The only way HUssein was a threat to us was not direct. 1) He, and the UN president were taking the money from the “Oil for Food” program, part of the original deal to let him remain in power and we would give money for feeding the people, while they gave us oil. It turned out – and how this is NEVER brought up about the UN I shall never understand – that the president of the UN…(forget the name, forgive me for having too many names floating around in my head at the moment) along with Hussein, embezzled millions while the people were starved and tortured and the president of the UN was not fired but allowed to stay in office .
The few people who got out of Iraq to BEG us to help them let out a few stories, one of which chilled me to the bone to this day. Hussein was having citizens fed head first and feet first into giant shredding machines to keep the population cowed.
2) Iraq was host to ISIS/ISlamic training camps from Lybia, Syria, all over hte middle east. This was in the news.
I remember this because when ISIS popped up recently the timing was perfect. Back in 2001 we were learning that Islamic extremists were essentially taking young boys from their mothers and placing them in brainwashing hate camps, being trained to be Islamic terrorists. The story picked up how little boys would be torn from their mothers and would come back utterly awful to mothers, sisters, women, basically filthy beasts.
The networks were not frightened then to print this story, it was just an incidental. Nothing to see there.
Somebody, I forget who, said that THIS was the weapons of Mass Destruction far more lethal than any bomb technology.
Whoever said it, perhaps Rush, perhaps someone not so well known, it haunted me ever afterward because it became so true.
As for the phony story of weapons of mass destruction: Bush, unlike Clinton, waited MONTHS to get permission (which 16 states fiinally signed on to in a letter published in the WSJ) to invade Iraq. As our intelligence pointed out, this was plenty of time to disassemble and mobilize WMDs. . .SINCE our media openly stated at that time, wanting nothing to do with supporting a seemingly pro America Bush, that they would not for certain keep secret intelligence just because it was American, some of our intelligence admitted to ceasing to share their results in searching for WMDs, although in certain military channels there would be evidence that indeed WMDs, disassembled, were getting pipelined through to other countries.
So Hussein was a threat, just not the biggest threat.
MOstly however, Bush lost his cajones part way through and agreed to the ridiculous limits put upon our soldiers, whereby they had to wait to be attacked first (even though our enemy were not in uniform and used civilians for human shields).
Also, I heard from a military guy, supplies were strained at some point AND even under Bush soldiers who naturally wanted to intercede when they saw a man raping a woman or sodomizing a young boy, were punished severely (this happened under Obama too).
IF you do not intend to win a war (as we have not since Vietnam) there ought not to BE a war.
general shinseki, i believe, said we need 500,000 troops to properly occupy Iraq. Bush thought 100,000 would suffice.
Bush also thought he could hire inexperienced idiots to do things like create a new constitution for Iraq.
the basic idea of trying to create a new middle east by implanting american troops in the middle of it all was not the idiotic part; the pathetic organization of it all, the inability to execute was.
ah yes, the Rummey-Chenney people thought they were great state minds who could execute regime change+nation building.
Remember Ronald Reagans views on all of this?
I TOTALLY agree with you. Given how Bush – the consummate gentleman when Obama was bashing him and now an infantile globalist banshee under Trump – has behaved since my whole view of Iraq has been transformed.
I have no idea who Bush was serving. I don’t think it was pique on behalf of his father but I do believe that the poor soldiers, who he apparently DID revere and support, were having the rug pulled out from them when he kept caving in to UN and pansy waisted bureaucrats.
We also know now that the Bush family has had a very warm and cozy relationship with the Saudis and that women and children in hardship during his time in office could not get a lot of help being extricated from difficult custody situations.
Test
Doesn’t fall for every story coming out of the Middle East either.
LikeLike
The false flags driving the CIA’s plan to overthrow Assad are provable and pretty much everyone except our state depts and those of the EU have recognized it.
I also think it’s a bit ironic that both Sen Rand Paul and Bashar al-Assad are ophthalmologists by profession. And, why are the deep state people so determined to remove Assad?
Arab Spring – replace secular dictators with Muslim Brotherhood backed dictators.
Big loser would be Israel; Democrats have wanted a two-state solution and Israeli withdraw to the 1967 borders since the early 70’s.
That would give him access to the non-redacted versions of these FBI/DOJ/NSA documents wouldn’t it?
That could be too much fun.
YES!
Could someone please slap that concerned look off of swamp bucket carrier Bill Hemmer’s face!
LikeLiked by 3 people
lol, that guy has a “how the hell did I ever land this job” look on his face to me.
Well not sure of names, but certainly I believe that POTUS will make huge changes after the mid-terms. Hard to wait.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a little off topic but I do think that getting control of Voter I.D. (can constitutional judges help with this?) and also taking back the voting machines from duplicitous sources who do not have our interests at heart, is an issue if we win the midterms.
Such a thing would do his father proud. It’s a funny world we’re waking up to. Most notably is that all the “conspiracy nuts” weren’t entirely wrong. I used to think this whole “globalism” thing was a conspiracy theory at one time before it became very apparent it’s actually a real conspiracy.
I’m not quite ready to go full-ET-aliens just yet but it’s clear the people who have been running things aren’t the people we want running things.
Extraterrestrial Intelligence = Angelic realm, including Satan an his minions. They have been around for at least 6,000 years and have been using all manner of fooling people. If they need to come as little greys or some “noble ancient race” to do it, they will.
Sundance has said more than once that when he started this site they were dismissed as conspiracy nuts but even in the last year I have seen quotes of this site pop up where they had not previously.
The substantive research that is displayed here is so impressive and ought to be offered to intelligence agency staff as an example of what real investigation is.
But why did Rand Paul come down to my State and stump for Lamar Alexander over Joe Carr? … really? … Rand Paul is not always the Libertarian he portrays to be. Incidentally, Mike Huckabee did the same.
Great idea
Rand Paul may be getting the biggest bump from the Trump years, even more than DeSantis, Graetz, Jordan etc.
I never knew Paul was such a rational man. Added to his surviving a nutty attack on his life, and he has become a standout, up and comer etc
I remember when Sundance thought he might be Trump’s dark horse VP choice. He would have been great.
nope…Pence was perfect complementary piece and really showed true leadership as President Trump chose an executive with legislative experience!
Pence has done, what? If he was helping, the msm would be on his case 24/7 but … Crickets
LikeLiked by 6 people
I get the feeling(when I see Pence) he is a placeholder, which not coincidentally is actually the job of the Veep, and a bridge between the confused, ‘Sean Hannity IQ Repubs’ who want MAGA but don’t understand whats going on, and US,, the MAGA nation of TR-USA-MP.
Pence was required for evangelical Christians to turn out for Trump. He is responsible for the majority of their vote. No way they would have stuck with him after Pussygate without Pence. My mother and her friends included.
They were loud when he got called out in that Hamilton play. They were loud when he stood for the anthem during ball games and such. They were loud when he unashamedly loves his wife and bears no embarrassment when he states he would never be seen alone with another women.
Next time he speaks out against abortion they’ll be loud about that too.
They where also loud about him at the Olympics.
Right.
I wanted Trump to pick Rand Paul too! He has always stood apart from the others, don’t think he can be bought.
LikeLike
zimbalist- AGREE about Rand.
Every time I hear Rand Paul speak I am reminded “Yes, there are at least one or two thinking, rational adults left in D.C.”,, clearly not many but Rand is one of the few.
Methinks Sundance’s spidey sense may involve an actual spider on the wall.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Inside source or just reading tea leaves? I dont think Sundance is Q or an insider, just someone who puts 2 and 2 together and gets the same answer twice, the writing has been on the wall for a very long time.
It’s why we summarily rejected the Recucklican Establishments lineup of useful idiot hand puppets.. like Lo-enerd-Jed crumbs-n-Kaisik and little sweatIO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not a Q insider, but Sundance does have sources. And puts 2 and 2 together.
No wonder Paul was selected for a physical attack. They were trying to eliminate him early on. The same thing with Scalise.
LikeLiked by 15 people
he was also subjected by TSA too…
LikeLiked by 1 person
as we all have been, yet another of the redonkulous Bush repub ideas that is of no use what so ever than to make the sheeple THINK they are safer.
In this day and age, nothing is out of the realm of possibilities.
I wrote the following yesterday and am seeing more chatter that China was the country that Rep. Louie Gohmert was referencing.
CIA Agents were killed by the Chinese (2010-2012) during HRC reign as Secretary of State. I would not be shocked that they accessed those names from her unsecured server. The fallout from that would have Global ramifications and the fact that BHO communicated with her 10+ times on the private server would but him squarely in the cross hairs.
LikeLiked by 9 people
If that is true and if the Clinton Foundation received China’s server entry fee for the names found there I wonder what the Clinton Foundation $$$ intake per CIA dead body.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brent, realize China, NOT Russia has been our #1 foreign state enemy, YET ANOTHER reason the deep state is playing the “muh russians” gambit, as a distraction from the actual crimes committed by our GOVT.
BEFORE Crooked Rotten Clinton SOLD uranium to Russian interests and received the 400 million kickback, BIlly Bubba Clinton SOLD our ICBM missile guidance system to the Red Chinese, (and recieved a suitcase of kickback cash,, remember the name Johnny Chung?)
Two of the biggest maybe THE biggest traitors in the history of the USA are sitting right in our midst and still jetting around making book deals.
The fact that they may have gotten a few CIA assets killed, well,, they call it “hahaha, collateral damage, hahaha”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
China and their culture of getting wealth and power by any means necessary is EVERYONE”S greatest enemy. They steal, they loot, they lie.
Flep, I’ve known about China’s threat to the US for over twenty years. When I was working, the security folks in my company (very large Fortune top 50 national defense and aerospace contractor) warned us constantly that China was our most serious and devious threat.
The PRC had more industrial spies working in high tech industries than any other foreign country. There were several active DOD programs that forbade using Chinese or any naturalized US citizens on their contracts. But the concern was the industrial espionage by Chinese and by Americans who were successfully recruited by the Chinese.
I never once heard Security mention industrial espionage by Russians, not that it didn’t happen, it just was rare by comparison.
Paul was also at the baseball practice shooting. I hope he has excellent security now.
LikeLike
russian sanction vote was 532 to 3…uniparty is insane…Brennan as representative of the loony tunes is of course appropriate because Sharia has come to America! Hope Sen. Paul allows Recess Appointments since he gets to see the Fools daily!! of course President Trump can overturn the money tables at anytime but to MAGA first Economy, Peace, Justices…2018 is only 4 months away!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s called power of deep state, remember WMD. Anyone who is asking common sense question they label you traitor.
Who are the three? They’d be a nice short list of potential DNI candidates.
LikeLike
This Russian thing will last about 2 weeks and then it will be off to another issue. Notice how those ILLEGAL kids are now off the radar. Trump should throw this right back into their face and demand that we have national voter ID, so the Russians cannot interfere again. You would see the DEMO CRAPS backtrack as fast as they can about the Russians.
LikeLiked by 18 people
think by Thursday it begins to lose effectiveness…2/3 of Women voters want peace not war…Trump is already winning Men by double digits! intersex is less than .001 of voters!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
agreed..it’ll be gone by thursday or friday…then off to Kavanagh or possibly, revelation of deal between Putin Trump Bibi over Southern Syria.
or hey, maybe they bring back Rob Porter…thatd be fun
Winning for our PoTUS isn’t really the concern, the Establishment Repubs are still in control of the party and they are still more than willing to commit high sabotage by throwing elections if they cannot get their deep-state plants into office.
I hope he do. Then all the poor people have no id for vote but have id for free services.
Illegal kids might be off the national radar, but it’s still a very, very hot topic in crooked Illinois. The left-wing daily herald continues to feature daily sob stories about these poor sad children and the mean cold-hearted Trump. Unfortunately, many of the citizens here are sound asleep and the same old dirtbags continue to get re-elected. In my case, I have the choice between rino chicken peter roskam and a competing dem which means i really don’t have a true choice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree with you. The local stations are carrying it nightly as the democrat party works at lower levels to win locally.
And our “choice” for Governor 😤😭😡
Except we have this whole new red-head Russian spy that supposedly tried to infiltrate the NRA, had hand written notes indicating a job offer from FSB, and was handled by another Russian who was in contact with the Trump teams. So there is your next news cycle all tee’d up and ready to rip.
Yep the cuckstate media is pushing that one now, it’s been running as the ap-state radio news blurb every half hour all day.
LikeLike
I saw one of the talking heads on a video clip saying that voter ID would fix the meddling issue. I’ll see if I can find it.
The voter ID comment is at about 2:13
I’m expecting something Church-committee-like (1970s, post-Watergate) to happen, after the whole 2016 thing comes out in totally clear detail about the IC’s/DeepState’s attempt to throw the election, and then (to this day) block Trump after throwing the election didn’t work (“insurance policy”).
The electronic data-gathering capabilities of the feds/IC today are a zillion times what they were a few decades ago.
Somebody’s got to rein that in or else:
1. There’s effectively no more 4th Amendment
2. The federal bureaucracy, and/or the head of the Executive Branch that it’s part of, will keep weaponizing the IC’s abilities to stymie actual democracy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
review of the JFK files shows Church committee 100% complicit with Uniparty Protocols…FISA was created to avert Surveillance State but instead created additional bureaucratic layers that has allowed Deep State to burrow and consume the host!
LikeLiked by 2 people
OK, so then a Church Committee for realz, that initiates something truly effective for once haha
Never. See the vote on new Russia sanctions.
85% of NSA database queries were noncompliant (per an earlier Sundance article) so shut it down and find some other way to get the 15% of information needed to find bad guys
Everywhereguy, you are right on all you said above. But President Trump and Admiral Rodgers can’t be the only ones who know the truth, there have got to be more Patriots who have figured out what the IC has been up to. How many of his cabinet members do you think knows what or has access to what our Pres. knows?
LikeLike
Maybe we find out much more in coming months. We can hope haha. I think Trump is far from showing his entire hand on this so far. Waiting for the right moment/situation…
believe it or not…the American People know the truth…they voted overwhelmingly for Trump!
Thanks Sundance for your positive out look:
“Spidey Sense: Senator Rand Paul is well positioned to enter the Trump cabinet after the 2018 mid-terms. It would not be unreasonable to predict, based on the outcome of the November election, that President Trump will reset the executive branch intelligence community and remove officials who are not purging the careerists facilitating the ongoing efforts of the entrenched deep state apparatus.
tough for him to leave an easy 6 year gig…
I can’t imagine–what post would he want? Would Paul see that post as a stepping stone to being POTUS?
A senator in a situation such as he is now, a very balanced Senate in numbers, has a lot more power than someone in a cabinet post, someone who can be fired in the drop of a hat.
BTW, I am unclear about how to purge any Federal government bureaucracy of the “careerists.” They are union, right? All one can do is demote them, but if there are enough of them, they can still gum up the works. I suspect Pompeo must have seen that for the brief time he was at the CIA and surely that’s what Sessions has been facing at DOJ and Wray at the FBI.
I’ve seen high school principals brought into change things foiled by a mass of underlings, vice-principals and deans.
Changes take time. One can change things when the department is unionized but it takes a skilled manager and time. Normally incompetent people leave on their own when expectations change and when the rest of the team is satisfied and happy with their manager..
I am not saying it is easy and can be gut wrenching because bad employees and poison the environment.
Perhaps they should be sent on a special assignment. Since they are so concerned about Russia, why not an isolated listening post in Alaska
Hopefully Paul would do the correct thing for the American people and not for his own personal advancement, emulating our president’s sacrifice.
I really like Sundance’s suggestion for reform in the IC community after midterms. I anticipate Demosocialist outrage in response. I hope they hold their breath and hunger strike in protest.
Called Senator Rand Paul’s office yesterday to thank
him for his STRONG SUPPORT of President Trump.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I called this morning and did the same. His number is 1 – 202-224-4343 for others who would like to do the same.
I just left a message…answering machine…hopefully because they are getting many positive calls.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent take down of Brennan & Co.
But! There is no part of the Mueller investigation that is legitimate. There is absolutely no need for a special counsel to investigate Russian “hacking” because there is no conflict of interest involved.
LikeLiked by 6 people
There was no Russian “hacking” of the DNC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree. That’s why I put it in quotes. But if they want to investigate any type of Russian “interference”, the DOJ is perfectly capable of handling it without a special counsel.
My point was that Rand Paul is wrong on this.
See:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2018/07/muellers-latest-indictments-russians-politicized-pointless/
Good video – but I can’t keep myself from thinking about Bob Newhart when I’m watching Binney. Just sayin’.
I totally agree with your spidey sense. Intelligence/DOJ functions continue to need oversight and executive direction and accountability. Right now Rand Paul is a powerful voice shaping midterm election messaging. It is a winning message on the foreign policy.
Going after Obama intelligence officials is spot on.
I like what Jim Jordan is beginning to message for the mid-terms as well.
LikeLiked by 16 people
And out of the ridiculous Paris Accord climate scam!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yeah. That would be another positive.
Comey lives in a fantasy world of his own creation.
Process of remains coming home from NK is begun
More NATO allies committed to paying their fair share, in money and in troops
100 additional immigration judges to expedite hearings
Shrinking the size of the federal workforce
Returning western lands to the States
Fighting back on targeted prosecutions and fighting for actual justice
Comey and his family are pussy hat Democrats.They #Resist all those things.
Don’t worry, leftist lunatics. The adults have this.
I remember a helluva lot of American politicians “siding” with Saddam’s version of the facts regarding WMDs, and not siding with our intelligence community. Were they traitors too, Brennan, et al?
While I did not live in the US at that time but followed from afar it should never been forgotten that the democratic president at that time – JFK – was also demonizes as traitor, accused of treason. A poster was printed titled “Guilty of Treason” in 1963 before the deep state assassinated him.
Nothing has changed and they simply dusted off their old worn out rhetoric which they took back then to assassinating a president who learned that his presidency was a sham and controlled by a powerful elite of deep state agents here and abroad.
It is no secret to Russia that Brennan travelled to Russia in March of 2016 under a false passport and assumed name. The Russian minister stated that he did NOT visit with anyone in government or the official FSB (old KGB). Why?
It is said that Brennan has been a Russian asset spy fort nearly 40 years now.
Then we have Hannigan in the UK who’s US counterpart was NSA Mike Rogers meeting with Brennan?! Hannigan has resigned now although we know he participated in the coup against president Trump.
Knowing everything we know now it is no longer so far fetched to understand how far they discussed to go: assassinating our president and/or his family/members. We know Strzok, Brennan and host of others texted each other with that possibility that included deep state agents from abroad.
I think we are reaching fever pitch and it may come to pass that everything is declassified and lay it all out. Julian Assange is stateside, the president and his military team have the server, president Putin handed information about Hillary/Obama treason involving uranium one and Iran and more.
They just don’t get and together with the corrupt republican they won’t like what drops about them all!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I believe President Trump is more than aware of that. I think it was a clear signal that he released the JFK documents. The final redactions will be removed with George HW Bush passes. Frankly, I’d rather they were removed before he passes. People need to know this and other things about the dirty dealings within our government and we should never tolerate it.
Is this a BOOM? https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/maria-butina-russian-national-with-ties-to-nra-indicted-24-hours-after-being-charged
This woman was indicted as a Russian spy for attempting to infiltrate the NRA. She is NOT indicted by Special Counsel Mueller’s team, but by a different grand jury in DC. The Examiner quotes her lawyer as saying she has been very cooperative and turned over many documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee. McClatchy first reported her, as if she were further evidence of Russian collusion in the US election. But her story has not been taken up by the MSM, a sign that it is not part of their official Russia collusion narrative.
What does it mean?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doppler, SD has been VERY CRITICAL of the senate commitee
Would be great if the Russian she was working for was one of the people Strozk and Brennan used to ‘handle’ and she lets Congress know how many times they continued bringing sanctioned Russians here for spying purposes to promote the HRC narrative that Russia is the only bad actor infiltrating our political movements.
Jessica Liu is the prosecutor who is still regarded positively around pro-trump circles.
at most, it looks she was a wannabe or actual spy who did little besides bang a couple of guys and try to entice trump people. can she be convicted of anything besides not registering as a foreign agent?!
in the end, of course, we see yet another russian connected person trying to set up a meeting between Trump and Putin. There is nothing illegal about that. There is, however, something extremely weird about it: if either man wanted to meet with the other, he would have easy methods of communicating. No need for all these wannabe mediators.
Most likely, is that these wannabes were Stefan Halper types. Lures to link Trump with Russia in order to justify surveillance.
Totally agree with the above. The indictment also indicates that she left hand written notes about a job offer from FSB. Seems completely weird.
Also, does this mean that the NRA was being spied on too? Given the IC love for the two-hop, that would mean anybody and everybody.
If everyone had not gone over the edge from the press conference, more information might have already been discussed. I am sure the MSM and Faux news are just wanting some more tid bits they can misrepresent.
They are not allowed to adress the DNC server and Seth Rich. The real information is cloaked and taboo.
I always wanted rand paul as president after trump and still do . I think trump has shown him the impraticality of 100 percent purity for getting what one wants which was always pauls biggest flaw… now he seems to get it
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rand is the target of a great deal of scorn and derision simply because he doesn’t go along with the crowd of Recuclican party apparatchiks who are rubber stamps for EVERY third world war, regime change and nation building scheme our Globalist led Pentagon drums up.
Having the actual intelligence to ask why we are in Pakistan, (I mean other than the obvious to provide the CIA with a drug source), and for that he supposed to be “a kook”. Naturally the statist crooks like mccain and brennan are reviled by an honest American politician doing his job.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I fear, though, that the “insurance policy” Strzok mentioned was an assassination. He is supposedly CIA with ties to Clinton. Brennan was CIA. Deep State fears run rampant long enough and they’ll activate the “insurance policy”. Especially, if they lose the upcoming elections.
“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”
Look at it like they’re setting up an “insurance policy” because they can’t take the risk of a Trump Presidency tossing Clinton in jail, along with the rest of them. They (Clinton, Deep State, etc) knew that if Trump was elected, they were all in trouble. Clinton supposedly saying that they had to win or they were all going to jail. You think the Clinton Foundation and the CIA at the time including Strzok wouldn’t put into place an assassination attempt? How many other people have they killed or tried to kill?
Makes sense when you read the text. They never thought Trump would win. It would have been such a huge miracle that it’d be like getting insurance before you’re 40. And what kind of insurance would they get? None of them want to go to jail or get the death penalty. Half of what they did was treason. The other half would be life in prison. No, the only safe insurance policy would be to take Trump out completely. Watching Strzok at the hearing, do you have any doubts that he’d do something like that? So I’m wondering if that’s what they meant?
LikeLiked by 1 person
i am pretty sure, based on the timing and the contect of the texts that we do have, that the insurance policy was simply, applying for a FISA (or two) based on the dossier and purposefully lying to the FISA court to receive it.
that being said, we have not received all the texts from the FBI phones, nor emails nor, for some idiotic reason, any of the messages on Strzok (and others’) ‘personal’ cells. Were there messages on them pointing to a conspiracy to assassinate the candidate and then president? I’d guess there’s about a 70 percent chance of a comment or two— that, presumably, Strzok and Page would claim to be made in jest
I think the CIA has people working at the FBI and DOJ.
This would explain allot of things? Would the “insurance policy” be made up of embedded CIA operators?
Is Strzok, Nellie Ora, Lisa Barsoomian and others CIA?
HI Mark, Mark here. I’ve said before, PDJT is not the only one who knows and has the evidence against the deep state, right, right?
No way Lisa Page is down with assassination. Her end of the conversation was ‘wishful’ & obviously horrified byTrump. But she actually outed Strzok nicely for what he is …which does seem to include the potential for assassination.
The insurance policy is the recusal of Sessions and the appt. of a special council. The plan worked.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What didn’t work was stopping our POTUS from doing great things.
However, they are still convinced they can either purge him.
I have to believe they are scared to death of his finding out all the previous admin did in the realm of foreign policy. I think Brennan’s mania goes far beyond the Trump admin revealing FISA abuse. I think the FBI and DOJ conspirators are not privy to the CIA machinations that Brennan is hiding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the CIA has infiltrated the FBI and DOJ and may well be the conspirators you referenced.
well, Obama was/is CIA, so they infiltrated WH too. Good evidence pointing to Bill Clinton too. And the Bushes too, of course. I wouldnt be surprised if Jimmy Carter too.
Pretty much, anyone who came out of nowhere too become President–who had zero name recognition, zero practical experience and yet was able to secure funding and support for presidential campaigns is suspect. As well, if they subsequently governed according to the CIA playbook, they’re possibly CIA.
Mark- I hate to even state this in words, but I’m sure many on this blog may have thought the same thing.- the only thing that would take out our beloved President Trump is to take him out. Otherwise he has shown that he is UNSTOPPABLE.
That is why I pray that whoever is guarding his life, whether the Secret Service or any other government agency, is not compromised by Deep State Devils who work in service of our Enemies.
#MAGA 2020 and 4EVER
LikeLiked by 2 people
well that is true as of today,,,his enemies now must realize that he is beyond a formidable opponent..he is indomitable
however, during campaign, they did not know that. they considered him to be an easy mark. they wanted him as their opponent..figuring he would implode, or that the electorate would never elect a man so un p.c., or that a 10 year old video of him joking about sex to be the coup de grace to destroy him…
I’ll say this about cabinet choices – it won’t be Jeff Flake! 😉
Q: Why is the “left” so bonkers when it comes to Russians and Putin?
A: Because Putin has the emails plus a whole lot more.
We may find out very soon who the real traitors are. (As if we didn’t know already.)
maybe. also, there is a dash of the plot of the movie ‘No Way Out’–using the Russians as a convenient bogeyman.
Sundance: hope your Spidey senses are correct. When I worked in one of those three-lettered agencies, ideological careerists (esp. those from the Clinton and Obama years) were everywhere and went from top level mgmt down to the lowliest team chief in charge of a few analysts. It will take many years to “unentrench” them. When I think how many were/are in mgmt positions due to ideology rather than merit, it makes my blood boil…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the reasons you can see so much incompetence on the surface, the FBI’s handling of the broward co shooting/shooter, the Strohz memo’s and memes, all exhibit a great deal of both subterfuge and incompetence at the same time.
Excellent commentary as usual from Dr. Steve Turley….
The Mainstream Media’s Coup Against President Trump!!!
This is what a reporter who is very confident of their next report tweets
LikeLiked by 4 people
yes. at some point, will people realize that the Russians were playing both sides…they were attempting to provide or were actually providing ‘assistance’ to both sides, so that whoever would win would feel indebted to them…
for example, look at the infamous meeting with trump jr in trump tower in june 2016. the russians could claim to the trump people that they were trying to provide help (ie. providing evidence of clinton funding from russians, even if they never came through with any actual info). and, of course, the russians actually did provide help to clinton, by entrapping Donald jr into a meeting which could be used as a pretext for surveillance.
similarly, look at the double games the oligarch, Oleg D. seems to have been playing. etc etc
Agreed. Ike installed the Shah of Iran before Russia grabbed all their oil because we were busy fighting in Korea and there was no way we had enough money at the time to fight them militarily. Russia missed that coup BIGLY and will forever keep playing all sides…
PDJT was brilliant to bring up German gas lines FIRST. He’s let Putin know…I’m aware of how your country makes decisions and why they are so stinking scared to be out on their own constantly…they have NOTHING economically without the US. Trump is trying to convince we can be friends if they don’t want to play this we have Nukes game anymore.
Trump is also the only adult in the room…who understands what nuclear weapons really are, AND is comfortable bringing up the topic without worrying about unduly frightening the populace.
If humanity was rational, Nukes are weapons that would keep everyone awake every moment. Somehow, over 70 years (when none have been used), we have entered a dr. strangelove world where we stop worrying and begin to love the bomb.
we live in a world of cognitive dissonance…much like we live each day cognizant of our pending mortality yet somehow keep going without thinking too much of it, we live each day cognizant of the pending destruction of the world, yet spend no time really thinking about it.
to repeat: trump is the only adult in the room. perhaps bc of talks with his relative (uncle?) who was a nuclear physicist—perhaps, just bc of his intelligence, including emotional.
So which cabinet position?
Put Dr. Rand Paul at HHS and move Dr. Ben Carson to the VA?
Two medical doctors calling the shots on Federal medical programs.
job 1 is to move jetherine sessions to a new position, possibly head dog walker, and put an actual person w/ spine in his office.
IMO, former CNN reporter, Bill Hemmer was trying to defend Wolf Blitzer against Rand Paul’s diagnosis of Blitzer’s Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Interesting piece from The American Dream, including this tidbit about the guy who Putin said sent $400 mill to the Hag:. “Bill Browder’s grandfather was head of the Communist Party USA.”
http://endoftheamericandream.com/archives/10-attack-quotes-from-establishment-insiders-about-the-trump-putin-summit-that-will-make-your-skin-crawl
Seneca,
Have you noticed that at least TWO times PDJT has mentioned Brennan is a very bad person then goes on to say he’s not sure if people with the people with this political activism derive it from their culture. (Happened on Tucker interview most recently)?
That use of the word culture is interesting. Sounds a little like something given to him in a brief. MSM would have picked up on it if he used anything but a white male’s name before he inserted the word culture.
Fits for Val jay…who is often porrtayed as being raised at the knee of communists.
In this interview Rand Paul came across as being one of the few sane and rational people in DC.
I hope that Sundance is right about a major purge after the mid-terms
What a good man Rand Paul is. He was true to his conscience and not swayed by the jackals who howled at President Trump, including the despicable Republicans, Fox commentators and Newt Gingrich. It was to be expected of the Deep State and the Dementocrats, as most of them are bonkers anyway.
But Newt by name and by nature? The summit between Presidents Trump and Putin can only be good for the world, and will possibly yield wonderful results in the years to come. Anyone with half a brain can see that What’s up with Newt by name and by nature? He is now commending President Trump for “back tracking”. But it’s too late, Newt by name and by nature. Your initial snarky remarks will never be forgotten.
And who is Mr Slick, the supercilious smart ar$e who interviewed Rand Paul? The self-appointed expert on geopolitical affairs, showing complete lack of disrespect for the President of the United States? Sitting behind his media desk and directing POTUS on how she should conduct international diplomacy? He should go back to male modelling where he looks like he belongs.
I think Devin Nunes would be an outstanding choice.
Way to many CIA people working in the FBI and DOJ to suit me.
I had thought this was against the law, did something change?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It does seem logical that President Trump would fire quite a few of the cantankerous bureaucrats infesting HIS administration after the Midterms but only if the Republicans manage to keep their majority in the House and Senate.The worst NeverTrumpers will be gone, too.
As for Rand Paul the Ambitious Grandstander, he was pretty useless in Congress. He definitely wants to join the administration but he was unreliable in the past.
Also the fake news media including faux news talking heads look and sound nervous and unhinged. We should start a campaign and mail out adult diapers to these morons. What are they afraid of? Exposure. How many on the deep state payroll 80%?
Interesting point Rand makes about Brennan using surveillance to gain control over the senate intel committee. Aren’t they the ones that are compromised? Perhaps that is why.
And you think the Mueller operation couldn’t get more incestuous and blatantly partisan. Disgusting.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/crowdstrike-analyst-who-ran-forensics-on-dnc-server-used-to-work-for-mueller-at-fbi/
Did anyone see the short clip from an interview in January 2017 of Chuck Schumer — last night on Fox, either Laura Ingraham or Shannon Bream — where Schumer leans into the interviewer, with his sleazy grin, and points out the dangerous consequences if Trump goes after the intelligence community? Very creepy. Very, very creepy. What we are going through now is eerily similar to the Whittaker Chambers/Alger Hiss investigations conducted by the House of Un-American Activities in the late 40s. The government was packed with Communists and Communist sympathizers. The liberal media and elites smeared Chambers and glamorized Hiss throughout the proceedings. Truman dismissed the Committee and its members (especially Nixon), and liberals regarded the entire investigation into Soviet espionage as merely a piece of political showmanship. Everything was the same then as it is now. Only Americans back then were better educated, less urbanized, more sensible. We really are in deep, deep trouble, I fear that we will not emerge this time as one, strong, united country.
President Trump campaigned on improving relations with Russia.
President Trump was validly elected President by the people of the USA.
The Congress established the State Department, giving wide latitude to the President, as chief executive officer, to make and implement foreign policy.
President Trump was well within his Constitutional rights to meet the President of Russia and make judgments about foreign relations with Russia.
It is not the job of an unelected former CIA Director to make decisions about foreign policy. The President can’t committed a high crime or misdemeanor by simply exercising his Constitutional authority, not to mention keeping a campaign promise.
Russia’s interference in the 2016 election was naughty. Bad Putin. Don’t ever do that again! Do it again and there will be consequences. This should be said in private (and probably was), not in public.
What to do about Russian meddling is a foreign policy decision. Do we really want to cut off diplomatic relations with a country that has enough nukes to destroy the USA several times over? Wouldn’t it be prudent to seek better diplomatic relations with such a country?
The USA can take defensive measures to limit future Russian meddling. The USA can use covert measures to punish Russia if they continue to meddle. Embarrassing Putin on live TV in front of the international press would have been a terrible mistake.
Mueller meddled far worse than Russia, when he issued those worthless indictments on Friday. He meddled in American foreign policy.
Helps set Rand Paul up nicely for 2024 also. Better to see inside the monster now than learn during campaign.
John Nolte gets it perfectly right in this article about Helsinki. Worth the read, some great points.
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/07/17/nolte-helsinki-is-one-of-trumps-finest-moments/
I find that mostly spin. However I do think something important hasn’t been said. Putin is no lib. As such, he knows how much Trump is being set up, he knows how much Trump is being targeted. He sees the situation as we do. Therefore, he also knows exactly how tough and strong Trump really is, just as Putin knew exactly how weak and impotent Obama was. So there’s something good yet to come out of this summit imo.
While this is not a surprise it does reinforce the notion that crowdstrike was acting in its own self interest, much like a pyromaniac working as a firefighter..The FBI violated a sacred chain of custody standard. as Crowdstrike controlled the Image copy given to FBI, instead of the Latter making it itself. Crowdstrike could have given them a pretainted image, with the malware it was most familiar
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/crowdstrike-analyst-who-ran-forensics-on-dnc-server-used-to-work-for-mueller-at-fbi/
Completely agree with the assessment that Sen. Paul is a possible cabinet pick. Not sure what for which department; possibly a reshuffling will land him in a role currently held by someone else.
Can anyone confirm this? Big League Politics is saying Peter Strzok grew up in Iran and Saudi Arabia and that his father was an advocate of Ayatollah Khomeini. I guess the Strzoks were there during the overthrow of the US embassy. That is actually stunning information.
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/exposed-peter-strzok-grew-up-in-iran-worked-as-obama-and-brennans-envoy-to-iranian-regime/
Well they are doubling down. Big League Politics is saying that Peter Strzok worked with John Brennan and served as the Obama administration’s middle man in dealing with Iran.
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/exposed-peter-strzok-grew-up-in-iran-worked-as-obama-and-brennans-envoy-to-iranian-regime/
Trump spent a year and half setting Russia / Putin up for a deal. I think that NOKO & Iran were his primary interests for that. That is my guess. I think that Brennan is apoplectic because of Iran being sold out by Russia.
The Neo Con & Lib War Heads (cancer head McCain, idiot Rat Ryan, Hillary) are seeing their dreams of war vaporizing into peace.
Whatever the reasons, the mouth foam, red eyed hate coming from media & Trump haters was so over the top that their worst dreams of Trump’s presidency seems to have happened. Head explosions went so nuclear It makes me think that I don’t have a clue what strategic disaster has befallen the Big Dream of Global Socialism.
But Trump did indicate that it won’t be until later that we see the big result of the meeting.
