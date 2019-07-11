Trey Gowdy Discusses Upcoming Fiasco of Mueller Testimony – “Corn Kernel Questioning”…

The smartest man in the world once explained a metaphor apropos to this moment in time when Robert Mueller will testify before congress. It goes like this:

In front of you sits an ear of corn. You are trying to prove it’s an ear of corn to a room of corn cob deniers. Instead of trying to prove the true nature of what it is, focus your laser inquiry on one specific kernel and hit that single kernel with laser intensity. When that single kernel pops, you will have proved it’s an ear of corn.

In a rare moment CTH agrees with Trey Gowdy, as he discusses the upcoming Mueller testimony:

Back to the corn cob metaphor. Here’s how to make a single Mueller kernel pop.

QUESTIONS:

♦ When exactly did Rod Rosenstein first contact you about becoming special counsel?

♦ Did you immediately agree to become special counsel when asked?

♦ How much time transpired between Rosenstein asking you to become special counsel and your acceptance of the position?

♦ When exactly did Rod Rosenstein contact you about going to the White House on May 16th, 2017?

♦ Were you aware of the possibility of being appointed ‘special counsel’, prior to May 16th, 2017?

♦ On May 16, 2017, when you traveled to the White House, were you applying to become FBI Director?

♦ Other than Rod Rosenstein, did you speak to any members of the DOJ or FBI prior to going to the White House on May 16th, 2017?

♦ Were you aware President Trump was under investigation prior to your conversation of May 16th, with President Trump?

♦ Were you aware of the nature of the Trump investigation, prior to May 16, 2017?

♦ Did you take any recording devices into the Oval Office meeting?

♦ Did you own the cell phone you left in the Oval Office on May 16, 2017?

♦ Between the afternoon Oval Office meeting (4:00pm) and the next day announcement to the Gang-of-Eight by Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe (after lunch), when exactly did you agree to become special counsel?

♦ Accepting you were without “your cell phone”, how did Rod Rosenstein contact you between the evening of May 16, 2017 and the morning of May 17, 2017, about becoming special counsel?

[Backstory for This Line of Questioning]

There was less than 24 hours between the time Mueller and Rosenstein were in the Oval Office (4pm, May 16th), and the time Rosenstein told the Gang-of-Eight that Mueller was appointed Special Counsel (May 17th).

Occam’s Razor – A former FBI Director… meeting with the president of the United States… in the oval office…. in the middle of one of the more consequential time-periods in history… immediately after the firing of the former FBI Director… with family and a network of friends curious as to the outcome…. who is also communicating with the Deputy Attorney General… doesn’t *accidentally* leave his cell phone in the Oval Office.

I’ll bet you a dozen donuts the entire purpose of the Oval Office meeting with Mueller was part of the FBI investigation…. and Mueller’s cell phone wasn’t actually Mueller’s cell phone… it was an FBI phone set up so that McCabe’s investigators could listen to the conversation with the target of the investigation, President Trump.

…. but that’s another kernel.

