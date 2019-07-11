Trey Gowdy Discusses Upcoming Fiasco of Mueller Testimony – “Corn Kernel Questioning”…

The smartest man in the world once explained a metaphor apropos to this moment in time when Robert Mueller will testify before congress. It goes like this:
In front of you sits an ear of corn. You are trying to prove it’s an ear of corn to a room of corn cob deniers. Instead of trying to prove the true nature of what it is, focus your laser inquiry on one specific kernel and hit that single kernel with laser intensity. When that single kernel pops, you will have proved it’s an ear of corn.
In a rare moment CTH agrees with Trey Gowdy, as he discusses the upcoming Mueller testimony:
.
Back to the corn cob metaphor. Here’s how to make a single Mueller kernel pop.
QUESTIONS:
♦ When exactly did Rod Rosenstein first contact you about becoming special counsel?
♦ Did you immediately agree to become special counsel when asked?
♦ How much time transpired between Rosenstein asking you to become special counsel and your acceptance of the position?
♦ When exactly did Rod Rosenstein contact you about going to the White House on May 16th, 2017?
♦ Were you aware of the possibility of being appointed ‘special counsel’, prior to May 16th, 2017?
♦ On May 16, 2017, when you traveled to the White House, were you applying to become FBI Director?
♦ Other than Rod Rosenstein, did you speak to any members of the DOJ or FBI prior to going to the White House on May 16th, 2017?
♦ Were you aware President Trump was under investigation prior to your conversation of May 16th, with President Trump?
♦ Were you aware of the nature of the Trump investigation, prior to May 16, 2017?
♦ Did you take any recording devices into the Oval Office meeting?
♦ Did you own the cell phone you left in the Oval Office on May 16, 2017?
♦ Between the afternoon Oval Office meeting (4:00pm) and the next day announcement to the Gang-of-Eight by Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe (after lunch), when exactly did you agree to become special counsel?
♦ Accepting you were without “your cell phone”, how did Rod Rosenstein contact you between the evening of May 16, 2017 and the morning of May 17, 2017, about becoming special counsel?
.
[Backstory for This Line of Questioning]
There was less than 24 hours between the time Mueller and Rosenstein were in the Oval Office (4pm, May 16th), and the time Rosenstein told the Gang-of-Eight that Mueller was appointed Special Counsel (May 17th).
Occam’s Razor – A former FBI Director… meeting with the president of the United States… in the oval office…. in the middle of one of the more consequential time-periods in history… immediately after the firing of the former FBI Director… with family and a network of friends curious as to the outcome…. who is also communicating with the Deputy Attorney General… doesn’t *accidentally* leave his cell phone in the Oval Office.
I’ll bet you a dozen donuts the entire purpose of the Oval Office meeting with Mueller was part of the FBI investigation…. and Mueller’s cell phone wasn’t actually Mueller’s cell phone… it was an FBI phone set up so that McCabe’s investigators could listen to the conversation with the target of the investigation, President Trump.
…. but that’s another kernel.
“In front of you sits an ear of corn. You are trying to prove it’s an ear of corn to a room of corn cob deniers. Instead of trying to prove the true nature of what it is, focus your laser inquiry on one specific kernel and hit that single kernel with laser intensity. When that single kernel pops, you will have proved it’s an ear of corn.”
I love philosophical jokes & jokes that make a philosophical point.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A “Free Speech Joke” from the German Democratic Republic under Communism
“A German worker gets a job in Siberia; aware of how all mail will be read by censors, he tells his friends: ‘Let’s establish a code: if a letter you will get from me is written in ordinary blue ink, it is true; if it is written in red ink, it is false.’
“After a month, his friends get the first letter, written in blue ink: ‘Everything is wonderful here: stores are full, food is abundant, apartments are large and properly heated, movie theaters show films from the West, there are many beautiful girls ready for an affair—the only thing unavailable is red ink.’”
LikeLiked by 7 people
OK. My favorite question, Sundance!
I knew you would come up with the best kernal of exposure!!!
“Accepting you were without “your cell phone”, how did Rod Rosenstein contact you between the evening of May 16, 2017 and the morning of May 17, 2017, about becoming special counsel?”
🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿
LikeLiked by 23 people
Oooooooo……Nice follow-up!🍿🍿🍿🍿
LikeLiked by 2 people
Come on man…….That’s an easy one……he told him by Ham Radio
LikeLiked by 23 people
Lol 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You beat me to it. Double LOL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
HAHAHAHAHAHAHHA!!!!!!
LikeLike
By Carrier Pigeon
… named Peter Strzok.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ham radio, possibly?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doubtful.
The only reason any of these criminals might have had a ham radio license was so they might explain that radio looking box over in the corner (encrypted communications gear), given them by their handlers.
LikeLike
Great questions. I hope someone who will be asking questions tomorrow reads this blog.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I doubt that they’ll have time to ask even one question.
LikeLike
Wonderful report. 💁🏻♀️
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve never understood why anyone is allowed to bring cell phones into a meeting with the President. But I guess that’s because I have respect for the Office of the Presidency and would consider a meeting with him to be the most important thing going on at that time. The rest of the world can wait or find someone else for that brief period.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just don’t think Bob wanted a Presidential selfie, either.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t understand why all loose items (like cells, razors, rope, batons, recording devices, stuff like that) are allowed inside the Oval Office. Nothing of that nature should ever be allowed in the Oval Office. These swampsters aren’t to be trusted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right? You have to leave them outside any other secure area -why not the Oval Office? I mean, unless you’re a Clinton.
LikeLike
Personally I am beginning to think we should not let presstitutes in the Oval Office, but then, I really don’t think they should be officed in the White House at all. And as we saw today, they are not above threatening people.
LikeLike
Load up on popcorn, folks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so sick of this shit.
LikeLiked by 16 people
#METOO!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Okay, that #MadeMeLaugh
LikeLike
👍 Betty. Me too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What we know will not become common knowledge for another generation, or more. We’ll talk about it and be pissed because what we want to happen won’t. Doesn’t mean it didn’t happen that way. Think TWA Flight 800. Then, you were a conspiracy nut. Now, looks more and more like a cover-up. Guys, think “too big to fail”. This cannot be fully exposed all at once while these people are alive and still in power. Our political system cannot be exposed without real politik repercussions that could destroy this country. I’m not trying to be a sour puss. I want it exposed, too. But, America is too big to fail.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And then, Donald Reump descended on an escalator.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Slam me! Donald Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Past its expiration date.
LikeLike
Don’t ever think that’s not what they’re counting on
LikeLike
Don’t ever think that’s not what they’re counting on
LikeLike
Don’t ever think that’s not what they’re counting on
LikeLike
Those are great questions. I hope the Freedom Caucus reads this article and all of them are asked.
Not likely to get any straight forward answers in the 5 minute segments from Mueller however. “Classified, can’t recall….”,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Asking the questions is enough. I have Louie Gohmert’s assistant’s email address. Will send!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The thing about making popcorn is: It always seems we get a little impatient for it to start popping.
Then we hear that “First Pop”…..you always hear that”First Pop”
Then it starts….another pop….Then another…..Then a great hole bunch….
Then you start shaking / moving the popping pan……Then the smell….
The smell of fresh popcorn……never gets old……
Soon it will be popcorn time……Everything has been built on lies……
Then the fun begins……
Popcorn……get your popcorn here
“My ex-wife divorced me and drove me to drinking”
“But I never had the decency to Thank her”
LikeLiked by 13 people
Epic post.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMGosh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like there will be time for many questions from Republicans, so one of the Republicans should put on a Groucho face and simply ask Mueller if he is an honest man. If he says he is, you know you are dealing with a crook.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Accepting you were without “your cell phone”, how did Rod Rosenstein contact you between the evening of May 16, 2017 and the morning of May 17, 2017, about becoming special counsel?”
My my my. Herein lies the biggest laser pop of all.
How, indeed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The thing is, that question is easily answered…
“It was my work phone that was left behind. My buddy Rod has my personal cell phone number and he called me on that.”
I mean look, even Stzok and Page had both work and personal phones.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not so much the question itself. It’s the point of the question.
LikeLike
♦ Are you still in possession of “your cell phone” (whichever one it was work or personal) and is it’s history still intact, or has it been wiped clean, like with a cloth?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And then NSA phone records will show what exactly? The NSA run from SA, I mean. Under the parallel construct our military set up…the one Paul Ryan saw when he was in infited there awhile back.
LikeLike
He had a another personal cell, or called his wife’s…
LikeLike
The trick to getting the truth out of any suspect is not forward sequential questions. This is a common mistake. If you ask questions in sequential order the suspect can easily think ahead to what the next question might be and map out his answers. The way to trap Mueller is to ask the questions starting at the end and working backwards.
For example: Ok, so let’s start when you stabbed the victim. Just before you walked in the house and the stabbing took place what were you thinking on the porch? What made you angry like that by the time you got to the porch? And so on…
Believe it or not, By asking the questions in a backward format making them use recollection, it makes it extremely difficult for the suspect to come up with an answer that doesn’t jive with the end result. It takes away their ability to plan or make an excuse. I truly hope they ask the questions in this format.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“The fly in your ointment” is obviously going to be that this person continues to represent himself – and, “to be so represented, by immensely powerful ‘external powers that be’ …” – as “a legitimate Special Counsel,” operating (of course …) under the applicable parameters of law and judicial procedure.”
The blunt truth of the matter – clearly apparent to one-and-all of us – is that this is an utter and complete lie. However, from Mueller’s position, he has a choice: he could either satisfy William Barr, his ostensible boss, or he could satisfy Hillary Clinton, his true master. It’s really up in the air which way he might go: “under the bus, or over it?”
Offhand, I’d say that he will probably back-stab William Barr’s expectations of the situation – (after all, he doesn’t work for him anymore) – and serve his true master: the well-established “Washington, DC apparatchik.” So long as there remains even the faintest hope that any of them “will one day wake up in the morning and find that Hillary Clinton is actually the President,” I don’t think that their wellspring of hope will ever run dry. In Mueller, Barr, Comey, Hillary, etc… I know that I will only find sycophants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It could be that whatever interference Barr is running for Mueller evaporates if Mueller deviates from the Mueller SC report. Perhaps that is their deal, if there is one.
LikeLike
AG Barr said recently that Mueller would not have to testify if he didn’t want to. The DOJ would cover him.
LikeLike
The operative question, though, is going to be – indeed, as Trey Gowdy himself observed – is this career-Washington bastard going to “step out of his four corners?” Probable answer: “why should he?”
Basically, this guy has engineered himself to “sail off into the sunset,” having tried to position all of his pages as consisting (somehow …) as “a legitimate Special Counsel work product.” (Even though it very clearly is not, and even though Actual Accused Russians(!) are now Actually Fighting Back In Court(!!) (gasp!) to that effect.) This is probably gonna be this guy’s story, and he’s probably gonna stick to it.
And his co-conspirators(!) in Congress are going to do their best to “jimmy the rules” and to dearly hope that nobody notices. *(Heh …)*
LikeLike
I think Gowdy is giving Mueller more credit than deserved, and for the wrong reason.
He implies Mueller is sooooo clever, having worked for the FBI, he’ll hold his cards close to the vest.
The only cards of importance to Mueller right now are the flash cards Weissman is grilling him on over the weekend. 😂
This is going to be entertaining for certain. When the Mueller angle fails what’s the next genius move, subpoena Putin?
The democrats of the 115th Congress have managed to make The Jerry Springer Show appear sane.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mueller will get rattled. He’s not used to being challenged.
A while back I posted a video of Mueller stammering through a question someone asked about the FBI and parallel construction. And he wasn’t being interrupted either.
LikeLike
Was it early 2018? VSG goaded them, when they believed he might fire Mueller, into rabidly defending Mueller. So Trump had them where he wanted them. About a year later, the report comes out, can’t be spun in any way, no collusion. And on the way Mueller gathers evidence against that plant Manafort. So far Mueller hasn’t worked for them as they imagined. They so anticipate Mueller’s testimony being a victory for them, it could backfire wildly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jim Jordan is probably tied w/ Doug Collins as the best Cross-Examiner on the House GOP side. This is an extended 1 on 1 b/w Jordan & Muller during the IRS Scandal
LikeLiked by 3 people
after answering ZERO questions Jordan should have approached the babbling boob half wit in a crouch, and full nelsoned his shovel face right into the carpet til he answered every one.
LikeLike
You can see that Congressman Jordan wants to scream “Mr. Director, do you freakin’ know ANYTHING?”…. This doddering, pathetic, corrupt old fool deserves to be shredded next Wednesday… For SO many reasons… Not the least of which is he let four men in Boston ROT in jail for crimes Mueller knew they did not commit in order to cover for FBI corruption. And when the men won a massive verdict granting them many millions of dollars, only two of the four were still alive to spend a penny of it. Oh, and Mueller also helped destroy America’s faith in its Justice System… So there’s that… Mueller is vermin.
LikeLike
Robert Mueller, Former Head of FBI gets asked a question about Parallel Construction (note jack@ss Head of CIA Brennan introduces Mueller) — relevant section starts at 21:10 with a question from a dude who knows his stuff:
LikeLike
I just want someone involved in this to go to jail. Then and only then will I be satisfied!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, I could live with execution for treason too. But that’s just me. 😉
LikeLike
SD, great list of questions designed to expose Herr Mueller and the un-American swamp critters. I’ll be stunned if the applicable GOP representatives ask them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can your brain comprehend it’s own stupidity? Does it make your head hurt?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Question: Did James Comey contact you before he leaked classified information and reveal what he was going to do and why?
Question: How many members of “your” team did you actually select and how many were already working on the Trump Investigation when you were named Special Counsel?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dems/Lawfare run the real danger of over coaching this guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only thing I would change in your questions is that I would use leading questions. What you have will let a competent witness not interested in telling the truth to run away with their answers. Instead, state a fact and make him agree with it. This requires supporting documentation, but there is plenty of it. This is far more effective for getting out the information and making the witness agree with you than open ended questions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Game changing if true. It would be a good strategy to get Mueller and Co locked into testimony before declassifying. We’ve seen this theory lead to nowhere before though.
One aspect that I think is very under rated is that the MOU is likely going to be CIA and FBI getting NSA access that would eventually lead to NSA holding the bag in court. Colyer’s brief found the NSA was the agency that “lacked candor”. They took the heat while the other agencies reaped the reward.
The bad blood between the agencies was almost certainly a factor at some level in the events of 2016. Personally I think the inter-agency dispute escalated wildly and completely out of control. I don’t think it is hard to imagine that in response to rogue actions by the FBI and CIA that other agencies went rogue on “our side”. Certain leaks and information seem to just drop from the sky at key times throughout this saga.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If true.
LikeLike
“it was an FBI phone set up so that McCabe’s investigators could listen to the conversation with the target of the investigation, President Trump.”
And what was said after Mueller left the room. Essentially, this was Rosenstein wearing a wire–he wasn’t “joking” at all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Could we assume that someone saw the phone…and breathed heavily into it?
LikeLike
Well done SD.
I hope you have sent the repubs your questions. We can’t assume they will read CTH.
They have an excellent opportunity.
I will pray they don’t screw it up.
Thank you SD.
I disagree with Goudy in that I don’t think Mueller is all there. He looked weak and afraid in his previous “statement.” I hope, given the opportunity, the repubs show Mueller the same mercy that team Mueller showed PapaD, Flynn, Stone, etc.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I keep wondering just WHY Muellar agreed to front for Weissman and Clinton and Obama.He had to have been convinced that they’d force Trump screw up so badly impeachment would be a snap. Still, at his age, I’d have thought this would be too stressful an assignment as things can always go south in life.
LikeLike
There is nothing preventing the GOP Senate from calling Mueller to testify and from asking him all these questions at their leisure ….. assuming they actually want to pop the impeachment balloon. Their failure to do so signals their cooperation with the House Dems and with Mueller.
LikeLike
Re; “I’ll bet you a dozen donuts the entire purpose of the Oval Office meeting with Mueller was part of the FBI investigation..”
Maybe that is another kernel, like you say, but to me it brings up the potential Elephant in the room, namely: is it really okay for an employee or agent of the Executive to investigate the President Elect or President without informing him that he is being investigated?
Even if Mueller wasn’t up to what you infer, given what we pretty much know by now, many others were (investigating without notice or correct due process etc.).
Now maybe intelligence investigations and suchlike, including anything authorized by FISA Courts, have been given powers superseding due process in lower jurisdictions, but if so, perhaps this isn’t constitutionally kosher and should be revisited.
In any case, something about all this stinks. You have been on it very well all along, Sundance, but I am still quite cynical as to anything being resolved in any sort of normal, decent and fundamentally lawful way.
Two things give me hope, though:
1. People have continually under-estimated Trump. Whether it’s because of his skill or the depth of support he has from backers whom we don’t get to see (military intelligence?) who comprise the network behind his election and ongoing protection, he has overcome everything thrown at him thus far, which is truly astonishing.
2. The unrelenting ferocity of the attacks against him suggest that he represents a threat, in which case perhaps he is more than yet another Reality TV President they trot out in front of the cameras. (Of course this statement begs a challenge given he had a 14 year successful run as the star and owner of a successful Reality TV show.) So either the attacks are so unrelenting because they are essentially staged, or he and his network present a real threat, and if they are a real threat, presumably they have some real power, most likely access to information. If his backers are Senior Military Intelligence as I suspect, and it’s true what I’ve read that Military Intelligence trumps the civilian alphabet agency intelligence and moreover ‘sees’ anything those beneath them see, then this might explain how he keeps outfoxing them. And in turn, this suggests that there might indeed be a REAL conflict between REAL protagonists and finally some sort of resolution, i.e. victory for one side over the other rather than the whole thing ending up as some sort of inconclusive mud-wrestling context where both winner and loser remain covered in Swamp Mud and doomed to remain there in perpetuity.
Hopefully, time will tell…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Next question….
Who has clearance higher then the president thereby giving that person the ability to listen to information that is classified ….. Presidential…..???
Yeah nobody, launch codes are changed all the time. Spying takes place.all the time. President’s receive for your eyes only briefings and info all the time.
No one can be legally authorized to spy on the president NO ONE. These cucks idea of a listening device was.probably as secure as Hillary,s server.
LikeLike
…that’s why ‘they/deepstate’ call it “counter-intelligence.”
LikeLike
One would hope that POTUS now has the WH areas in which he moves and works swept regularly for bugs.
I agree with disallowing cellphones into meetings with POTUS. Seems incongruent with standard security practices to not do that as a rule.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Other than Rod Rosenstein, did you speak to any members of the DOJ or FBI prior to going to the White House on May 16th, 2017?”
Also: Other than Rod Rosenstein, did you communicate with any members of the DOJ or FBI concerning any Special Counsel appointment prior to yourself being appointed Special Counsel on May 17th, 2017? If so, what timeframes were those communications, with whom did you communicate, and by what means?
I have a feeling the true answer to the first question is “yes”. And we can probably reasonably guess a few possible answers to the second question.
I believe, but I’m not absolutely certain, that a “Bob” was mentioned in the Page/Strzok texts. If so, could have been a different “Bob”, of course. And you just know Weissman and Mueller were chit-chatting.
LikeLike
Stop and consider for a moment. Nothing is going to change outside of change.
So what is going to bring change? If it helps one to find the answer, look to history for those times of real change.
LikeLike
Corn isn’t the only grain that pops. All grains puff, some pop similar to corn, such as sorghum. Amaranth pops even quicker than corn does. So does quinoa.
(Sometimes Huffington Post isn’t the worst site on the internet)
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/puffed-grains-popped-corn_n_6107716
LikeLike
Mueller won’t answer any of those questions. He will said that he will stay within the four corners of his report, and only the four corners of the report.
I wonder if Trump and Barr already know the answers to those questions though. Rosenstein knows the answers to most of those questions, afterall.
LikeLike
Being Southern and all, Howdy Gowdy does come up with a good line or two sometimes. I used to be fond of watching him at hearings. He was a good prosecutor once upon a time. Pity he’s now just another chicken sh*t RINO who sold out. Big buddies with Wray.
LikeLike
Will mewler even show?
The way the MSM has unhyped this makes me wonder,
LikeLike
And you know what else……think about this one….
..I would bet you a donut that these people “forgot” a “whole bunch” of cell phones all over the place…….
“Hey I just had a meeting with the Chief Justice”
“Hey….let’s meet with Gen Flynn…..
Whole lot of forgotten cell phones……Just sayin…
LikeLike
I’m with you on this — my bet is he’ll be a no show – some excuse will materialize.
LikeLike
Trey Gowdy, yeah the possum haired, ineffectual former congressman who had Hildy under oath for 12 hours and got nada? Yeah, right. I’m not sure what’s wrong with this guy nor why he can’t figure out which way to part his hair at this advanced age…possibly a metaphor there, wonder at what temperature his head might pop?
LikeLike
bla bla bla bla Sick of it…this whole never ending investigation with nothing to show for is getting too old for my taste!
LikeLike