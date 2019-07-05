Report: New Horowitz Witness, Likely Kathleen Kavalec, Agrees to Talk to IG Investigators…

In a new report Fox News journalist Catherine Herridge outlines a “reluctant witness” who has recently agreed to cooperate with DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz and his review of potential FISA abuse by the Obama DOJ and FBI.
Fox News – Key witnesses sought for questioning by Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz early in his investigation into alleged government surveillance abuse have come forward at the 11th hour, Fox News has learned.
Sources familiar with the matter said at least one witness outside the Justice Department and FBI started cooperating — a breakthrough that came after Attorney General William Barr ordered U.S. Attorney John Durham to lead a separate investigation into the origins of the bureau’s 2016 Russia case that laid the foundation for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.
[…] Late-breaking information is known to delay such investigations. Horowitz’s office similarly encountered new evidence late in the process of the IG review into law enforcement decisions during the 2016 Hillary Clinton email investigation.
In this case, additional FISA information came to light late in the process – including October 2016 contact (first reported by The Hill and confirmed by Fox News) between a senior State Department official and a former British spy Christopher Steele, who authored the infamous and salacious anti-Trump dossier. (read more)
While the “reluctant witness” is not specifically identified by Herridge in her reporting, as you can see above there is enough background material to identify it is likely former State Department official Kathleen Kavalec.
Kathleen Kavalec was the Deputy Assistant Secretary – Department of State, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, serving under Victoria Nuland and covered Russia as part of her State Dept. duties. Kavalec was contacted by Christopher Steele prior to the FISA application on Carter Page being sought by the FBI and DOJ. Kavalic wrote a series of notes and emails to the FBI undercutting the dossier central claims made by Steele.
The original reporting on the Kavalec emails and Steele contact was done by John Solomon. Here’s the basic background that explains why Inspector General Michael Horowitz would be interested in interviewing Kathleen Kavalec.
According to a leak provided to John Solomon, State Department information -deconstructing Chris Steele- was presented to FBI Agent Peter Strzok a week before they used Steele’s sketchy dossier to prop up the FBI FISA application on Carter Page.
John Solomon – […] The officials declined to say what the FBI did with the information about Steele after it reached Strzok’s team, or what the email specifically revealed. A publicly disclosed version of the email has been heavily redacted in the name of national security.
While much remains to be answered, the email exchange means FBI supervisors knew Steele had contact with State and had reason to inquire what he was saying before they sought the warrant. If they had inquired, agents would have learned Steele had admitted to Kavalec he had been leaking to the news media, had a political deadline of Election Day to get his information public and had provided demonstrably false intelligence in one case, as I reported last week. (read more)
It’s almost guaranteed the reason Kavelec’s email to the FBI was redacted is specifically because Ms. Kavelec used her State Dept. portal to check on travel records and noted the “Michael Cohen in Prague” story was false. Kavalec would have easy access to State Dept. travel records.
Chris Steele told Ms. Kavalec about Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen traveling to Prague to communicate/coordinate with the Russians. Kavalec made note of the claim:
Michael Cohen has denied ever traveling to Prague. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has supported Cohen on this issue; passport records show Cohen has never traveled to Prague. It appears Ms. Kavalec checked her State Dept. travel records and confirmed the same.
However, the CURRENT FBI wants to hide Ms. Kavalec’s warning/notification that Steele was delivering false information about Cohen traveling to Prague:
(Page #2, pdf source – Kavalec email)
So put it all together. Chris Steele was producing the dossier for the FBI to use. Steele told State Dept. official Kavalec about the same information in his dossier. The State Dept. checked, and found out the information was false. The State Dept. warned the FBI. However, the FBI ignored the warning; and a week later used the dossier in the application for a retroactive Title-1 surveillance warrant against U.S. Person Carter Page.
To cover themselves; and because the claim was so central to the purpose of the Steele Dossier; the FBI then redacted the State Dept. warning about Michael Cohen traveling to Prague in the public email from the State Department.
Worse yet, in the application itself the FBI said the information proving Carter Page was an agent of a foreign power came from the State Dept:
(Page #2 Carter Page FISA Application – pdf source)
The false claim about Cohen’s travel to Prague has been discussed here for well over a year. [January 2018]
So, the question is: Why is the FBI so damned committed to this Steele Dossier?
That answer is simple. In October 2016, they needed the dossier to get the FISA warrant. They needed the 2016 FISA warrant to cover-up for all of the unauthorized and illegal surveillance activity that was already underway throughout 2016.
The Russian election interference narrative; the use of Joseph Mifsud, Stefan Halper, the London and Australian embassy personnel; Erika Thompson, Alexander Downer, U.S. DIA officials; everything around Crossfire Hurricane; and everything after to include the construct of the Steele Dossier; all of it was needed for the creation of an ‘after-the-fact‘ plausible justification to cover-up what Mike Rogers discovered in early 2016, AND the downstream unmasked records that existed in the Obama White House SCIF.
Fusion GPS was not hired in April 2016 to research Donald Trump. The intelligence community was already doing surveillance and spy operations. They already knew everything about the Trump campaign.
The Obama intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to give them a justification for pre-existing surveillance operations. Fusion fulfilled that objective by contracting for the Steele Dossier.
That’s why the FBI, and later the Mueller team, were/are so strongly committed to, and defending, the formation of the Steele Dossier and its dubious content. Once they had the dossier in hand the FBI proceeded forward for an ex post facto FISA warrant.
The goal was surveillance authority. The FBI used the Carter Page FISA application. The FBI already knew Carter Page; essentially Carter Page was irrelevant, what they needed was the dossier in the system, and the FISA authority as justification to execute the “insurance policy”.
Could she be the one?
The one who decides to save her ass and the hell with everyone else?
She’s probably afraid to come forward but has no real choice since her warning to the FBI has been found. As Schumer said, the FBI has six ways from Sunday to get back at you and it looks like they’ve used all six over and over. This lady may be in a dangerous position.
Doesn’t look like she was part of the ‘crossfire hurricane’ gang but caught up in it inadvertently. She reported to the FBI what needed to be reported. Looks like she is just making sure that she isn’t being…or going to be…thrown under the bus. It’s likely she knows she could become a scapegoat somehow by those involved in this plot and knows just how evil they have become. Yes, to hell with all of them who have made a mockery out of a department that was once honorable.
This is some high-level chess to see who breaks first.
The top ones know that they can’t ever talk.
Valerie Jarrett really does look like a little angry chimp.
And if I was Austin powers and saw Salley Yates, I'd say "it's a man, baby".
I seem to remember sundance saying that most of the FBI shenanigans were technically legal given the wishy washy laws. So, a hundred people can come forward to no effect. How many artificial lures are people going to bite on?
I understand that completely, which brings me back to Mr/ Barr and his approach on the entire situation. He has made it clear he plans to evaluate actions relative to “policy” for DOJ employees. Pursuant to those policies, infractions could carry criminal and or civil charges. So I see the process as 1.Policy review (relative to actions) 2.Policy Infraction 3.Corresponding statute 4. Referral
Mr. Barr has made it clear this is his approach, at least in my opinion. It explains why he down played the “treason” question and focused on policy. I feel he said he will leave it to others to argue the emotional and hyper political treason question. Policy becomes more black and white.
Yes…they excel at creating new definitions of laws by splicing statutes of one law with another statute of a different law to get their desired outcome….sometimes to punish adversaries and sometimes to benefit friends.
Well I hope something comes of this. So far it hasn’t looked good as far as any of the people involved in this criminal conspiracy to be held accountable. They have been using the same justice system they used with the Clinton FBI criminal investigation(s) . Like handing out immunity like candy and not charging anyone and covering up everything. Everything in black and white on paper has been redacted or hidden or even destroyed to protect these people.
It’s about time that this case blows wide open and people start doing Perp Walks !!!!!
These actors should all be tried for Treason, and when found guilty … publicly hanged until dead.
Don’t be so sure this is some type of major breakthrough. If Kavalec is still a federal employee her counsel likely negotiated for a Kalkines Warning in order to protect Ms. Kavalec. This would permit a great deal of information to essentially die in the next Horowitz report. I doubt the guy from Connecticut would sign off on a Kalkines Warning but the OIG could have agreed to it anyway.
Really how long do we have to bring out the truth as at this pace one of the socialist wacko’s will take charge and shut it all down.
Patience has never been my strong point and this is getting ridiculous at this point as we need to get something done before it’s to late.
All are practicing their stories, stories that have been “vetted” by attorneys as to how one can weasel one’s way out of the briar patch with little if any damage.
Who has the juice? The game now moves to “musical chairs” where one tries to survive till the final game arrives.
The final game? Hot potato…wait for it if you can but don’t place a bet that it will take place.
We are talking about lawyers, people who have been to American law schools learning their craft.
Admit nothing, deny everything, talk around any subject…
Dates matter. She emailed October 11, 2016. What happened before and after this date.
Where’s the gotcha. IF Simpson doesn’t cover this date in his testimony…
We may have found the testimonial ‘Herbie’ (90s Business school term…for bottleneck).
Are we free at last?
What do Comey diaries say at this time? (just linking recent CTH posts…nothing concrete only asking)
Why is there no CTH write up on this other post from C Herridge earlier?
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/strzok-page-texts-london-meeting-justice-department
The Cohen to Prague memo was dated Oct 20. The DOJ was pretending the Page FISA was dated Oct 19. When the actual date was clarified Cohen suddenly became a DOJ target. Corrupt to the core.
“at the 11th hour”
I though that was a month ago and before that two months ago.
“However, the CURRENT FBI wants to hide Ms. Kavalec’s warning/notification that Steele was delivering false information about Cohen traveling to Prague”
Let me think, now WHO would be the BOSS of the head of the FBI and WHO would be the BOSS of the BOSS of the head of the FBI. Hmmmmm…
But, you know, they’re helpless because, muh, bureaucracy… just like Patton allowed that to be an obstacle for him. Damned Army bureaucracy! If it it wasn’t for that we’d have won the war!
Is there’s a slight chance it’s Tatyana Duran who is talking to IG?
Great, don’t you see what is happening yet another witness comes forward and the report will be pushed back yet again and of course nothing will happen. So, over the waiting. My patience ran out along time ago,
The FBI has instant access to the Airline Reporting Agency as does every federal law enforcement agency. The Airline Reporting Agency maintains a database of every airline, every flight and every passenger in the world. That means that the FBI could have, without a warrant or subpoena, verified that Michael Cohen didn’t travel to Prague. The database will search all airlines by passenger name and provide every flight, date, ticket number, seat assignment, credit card number used to purchase the ticket, time and airport code of departure and arrival as well as any connections. On top of that the FBI has instant access to US Customs databases including TECS which tracks every person entering or departing through a port of entry (airport) in the United States. There’s no way the FBI didn’t know with a matter of a few hours that Michael Cohen didn’t travel to Prague!
