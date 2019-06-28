Inflection Point – Questioned on New China Tariffs Trump Takes Nothing Off Table…

During an earlier G20 discussion of technology in a fast digital age, President Trump highlighted the potential security compromises with the new 5G communication network. This was an indirect shot toward China and the controversy surrounding Huawei with China’s Chairman Xi Jinping only separated from Trump by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
It would appear President Trump is in full confrontation mode, albeit diplomatically, as the highly anticipated meeting between Trump and Xi is going to take place at 10:30pm tonight. We are likely, heck, almost guaranteed, to see a complete reversal in position between the two leaders as President Trump wears the panda mask to cover the Eagle glare. This truly is the dance with the dragon.
After several years of background strategy, President Trump now has Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping in a tenuous position while the ramifications of the U.S-China trade dispute unfold around him and seemingly begin to collapse the One-Belt/One-Road supply chain Beijing has carefully planned. Actual manufacturing and investment is now retreating from China as the U.S. President continues to use access to the U.S. market as leverage to retract the tentacles of Chinese economic expansion.
President Trump has a quiver full of economic arrows that are available to him; not the least of which is the possibility of enhanced tariffs toward even more Chinese products. Beijing cannot keep subsidizing industry to keep position, they are bleeding cash and the threats against Western corporations have only made matters worse.
President Trump continues to pour vociferous praise against his adversary, while simultaneously taking targeted action that is having a real impact in China. This is the first time Beijing has encountered a western leader who deploys the exact same Chinese strategy of wearing a panda mask to cover the dragon objectives.
In an effort to regain position Chairman Xi has called Vice-Premier Liu He back to the front of the negotiations. However, after the duplicitous collapse in talks, due to Beijing reneging on the deal Liu He worked with Lighthizer and Mnuchin, there is no longer any visible trust being afforded by President Trump.
U.S.T.R Robert Lighthizer is ready.
OSAKA (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he hoped for productive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on a trade war that is casting a shadow on global growth, but said he had not made any promises about a reprieve from escalating tariffs.
The trade feud and signs of a global slowdown have loomed over a two-day Group of 20 (G20) summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, where Trump and Xi met in passing and prepared for one-on-one talks on Saturday.
To lay the groundwork, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He met Trump’s treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at the hotel where the U.S. delegation was staying, a source familiar with the talks said.
Expectations have dimmed that the world’s two biggest economies can ease tension when Trump and Xi meet.
“At a minimum it will be productive. We’ll see what happens and what comes out of it,” Trump told reporters after a series of meetings with leaders where he made clear that his priority was two-way trade deals to boost the U.S. economy.
Asked, however, if he had promised Xi a six-month reprieve on imposing new tariffs on a $300 billion list of Chinese imports, Trump said: “No.”
Trump has already imposed tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese imports and is threatening to extend those to another $300 billion of goods, effectively everything China exports to the United States. China has retaliated with tariffs on U.S. imports.
Now, stunningly look at this next excerpt from Reuters based on conversations from Beijing (emphasis mine). This is a stunning shift in outlook from China:
[…] In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said he hoped the U.S. side could meet China halfway.
“This accords with the interests of both countries and is what the international community is hoping for,” he told a news briefing.
China has consistently pushed back against criticism from Western countries, especially the United States and the European Union, about things like intellectual property rights and the difficulty of doing business in China.
“China’s promise to expand its opening up is not just a cheque that can’t be cashed,” Xi told German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a side meeting in Osaka.
Beijing never says “meet us halfway”, it’s not even part of their outlook; nor do they have a perspective of negotiation that includes such a disposition. This is a key signal that Beijing is starting to realize the scale and scope of their tenuous position.
Into this mix we now see the importance of Modi beginning to surface. If President Trump can get India to commit to an Indo-Pacific alignment that is less favorable to China, then in combination with the ASEAN groundwork already in place, the geopolitical circle will be closed. Beijing will be isolated.
[…] “I think we’re going to have some very big things to announce. Very big trade deal,” Trump said before he began talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He gave no details.
The United States has pressed its allies to shun Huawei in their fifth generation, or 5G, networks on security grounds. Trump has also suggested easing U.S. restrictions on Huawei could be a factor in a trade deal with Xi.
“We actually sell Huawei many of its parts,” Trump said at his meeting with Modi. “So we’re going to be discussing that and also how India fits in. And we’ll be discussing Huawei.” (more)
And there you have it. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is the fulcrum for the reset. The ASEAN partners to include Vietnam, South Korea, Phillipines, and Japan are positioned as the economic investment beneficiaries. India then closes the snare and Panda’s grand one-belt/one-road is trapped.
The meeting tonight between Chairman Xi and Presideent Trump (10:30pm EDT) will be very interesting. No doubt Xi see’s his vulnerability… he must remain engaged and cannot be cut-out of the critical discussions.
This dynamic; this understanding by Xi, was visible yesterday in the video of the first group photo assembly. Watch Chairman Xi approach President Trump, the power dynamic has shifted. This is all new territory for Xi Jinping:
Watch Chairman Xi:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Enough already with all this winning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
End of day rally on Wall Street.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder if Xi got wind of how his proxy Joe Biden did in the debate last night? ha ha
As someone posted in the presidential thread, best June in 80 years for the Dow. That “tank the USA economy” move didn’t work so well, President Xi.
It’s almost sad seeing Panda trying to act tough as we lead up to the meeting. As Sundance said, Beijing is completely confused and flummoxed in dealing with a foe like POTUS. Trump knows every move China is going to make ahead of time, and he has spent years setting-up counters to those moves.
Dragon? Panda? It doesn’t matter. POTUS has it all scouted out.
Just hope Modi gets on board the USA Train.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Also, Jerome Powell MUST help POTUS out. The media is trying to create a POTUS/Powell rift in the hopes of getting Powell to work against Trump (much as John Roberts seems to be doing now, in a personal pique).
If Powell makes the correct choices, we are going to be in good shape in the USA pretty much regardless of what happens with China. POTUS is well down the road in disrupting China’s supply chain, and if the trade battle goes on more and more companies will be exiting China territory.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think that it will eventually come out the John Roberts is being blackmailed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
John Roberts is corrupt PERIOD. The man had a choice to step down. Instead he has had a significant hand in entrenching corrupting very deeply in FISC, allowing the lower courts to go rogue and activist, and himself created law ( as with the very questionable tax opinion in the kenyan’s healthcare bill that should never have been given teeth). John Roberts is now a traitor of the Constitution many times over. He has broken his oath to all Americans and the Republic. Blackmail would not have ensnared a patriot, who would have fallen on his sword rather than harm the country the way Roberts has done and is continuing to do.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Or it’s his warning to Trump visa-a-via FISC Court (which Chief Justice oversees, and clearly not well!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
My perspective on China is they’re more of a bully than “tough” and they have their hands full with PT and his crew.
The previous admin could never come close to this level of wheeling and dealing. If obama lived to be a thousand years old he’d still never be PT’s peer.
I only ask that PT assemble an equally potent team to get control of the border and remove the illegals so that legal citizens of this country and more importantly our children can enjoy the fruits of MAGA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Trump succeeds with his goals, denuclearization and fair trade, it won’t be only US citizens and our children who benefit… the entire world will be safer and healthier
I am still in awe of the courage and backbone of Hong Kong’s citizenry, and it helps that we no longer have a weak POTUS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
HK folks are inspiring.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed, POTUS way beyond Barry or anyone else.
I think the border situation will start to improve. Getting some Wall built (even if it is replacement wall that is much better) and having Mexico help out will start to reduce the strain there. And getting rid of the border softies (Nielsen, etc) is key.
I think we are finally starting to turn the corner on the border. No thanks to the Dems who want to keep money from POTUS so he cant fix the issue.
LikeLike
Yes, I think our POTUS is much smarter than he is given credit by those blinded by the MSM propaganda. However, I think that our previous dem and rep leaders have also known what moves China was going to make and decided to “cooperate for mutual personal benefit”.
It’s important to point out that President Trump isn’t just smart…he also hasn’t been corrupted by the illegal CCP or CofC money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is way smarter than his foes. Some of them know that, they just dont want to admit it. But many of them still believe they are smarter, which is why they constantly fall into his traps.
Great point — POTUS cannot be corrupted since he has everything he wants.
LikeLike
And the back stabber non Americans announce a shot in PTrumps negotiations today
(Reuters) – “Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is shifting manufacturing of its new Mac Pro desktop computer to China from the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-apple-macbook-china-idUSKCN1TT227
LikeLiked by 1 person
this will make an already expensive machine exorbitant. Steve Jobs is rolling in his grave.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ll see how long that lasts … heh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
it’s a new redesign. I’ve got a 2010 model at work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perfect timing, you bastards 🖕😡🖕
🖕🍏🖕
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go ahead, Tim. Move on over. I’ve never owned a Mac and I don’t know anyone who does now. Looking for some desktops for the grand kids for Christmas and they won’t be yours.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometime soon people will better understand that Apple has been in bed with Okenya and the spying just like every other tech company and big social media platform out there. Apple sold out long ago, and cannot diverge from the path their puppet-masters now set. Pretty sure the leaders know when the truth is outed, Americans won’t want Apple products anyway. Not their phones, computers or anything Apple. How many times did Apple’s top brass visit the WH when the Kenyan ruled the roost? This move is not in the best interest of shareholders, but Apple is thinking ahead for when the public discovers what apple allowed to be placed in their servers and their phones and computers and being preemptive. Apple is also China’s dog and is doing what a dog does.
Still think needs to reveal a hell of a lot more than he is doing. Not to wait on agency or person but find a way to get the dirt out there to the public.
LikeLiked by 1 person
50% tariff on a certain category would be amusing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just …
1. Technology
2. Steel
3. Aluminum
4. Pharmaceuticals
NEW EXECUTIVD ORDER: Find, track, and brutally punish ANY COMPANY importing fentanyl into our country.
Import it? TRADE DEATH SENTENCE.
LikeLike
Apple goes down with the Chinese ship. I’ll never buy another MacBook, it’s Surface for me from now on.
LikeLike
I used to buy macpros. no more.
trying to get service has become annoying. now this wrong-direction move.
LikeLike
It is amazing that with all that Trump is up against he is taking on our greatest enemy so directly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can you say Soviet Union December 26, 1991? Official fall of the Soviet Union.
LikeLiked by 2 people
the Soviet Union never really collapsed, to quote an American communist, “It fundamentally changed”.
LikeLike
If more tariffs are applied, then China will devalue. While doing that, food, fuel and raw materials China must import go up. The Chinese standard of living goes down. Wages will stagnate. This could develop into an unrest situation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
China was headed in a better, more open direction under the former leaership. Xi wants to go back to extreme top-down control. His tightened reintroduction of more repressive control itself will also harm the chinese economy.
LikeLike
True but the United States has also moved towards more extreme top-down control, using surveillance, media distortions, lawfare and more. Our influence, under mistaken or corrupt leadership, can be very damaging to other countries.
This is why I continue to pray for our President (and get over it, anti-prayer readers), because he needs as much help from Higher Power as he can get to do the right things at the right time
LikeLike
You’re absolutely right about the top-down nature of our federal bureaucracies/intelligence agencies. Just think, our previous administrations, backed by the CofC/Kochs/etc, were in the process of allowing the CCP to steal IP over the years (from Cisco, HP, etc) that would eventually result in a company like Huawei providing the backbone equipment for our 5G networks. Then the CCP would have been in control of our intelligence apparatus. Was this in the process of happening, but for the election of President Trump?
LikeLike
Officially it collapsed mostly for economic reasons. But call it what you wish.
LikeLike
China will be tougher than USSR in 1980s to crack, more manufacturing competence and capital.
LikeLike
Sure they will. They had 30+ years of Globalist collusion.
LikeLike
If this were a military campaign, the belt and road would be taking on heavy fire with multiple critical routes already completely destroyed. Thank god we have VSGPOTUS doing effectively the same thing without even firing a shot AND his plan GROWS the US economy instead of costing us our fellow citizens and capital.
LikeLiked by 4 people
True Dat – The man is a legend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mount Rushmore for the Donald. Amazing.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Too small. PT deserves his own mountain.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Checkmate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is truly breathtaking. All glory to God for raising up President Trump for a time such as this!
LikeLiked by 11 people
I could NEVER support/vote for ANY incumbent running for US President who does not have SOLID Business Skills in NEGOTIATION!
That has been the Achilles Heel of this Nation in Foreign Relations for decades if not longer. Continually voting for some Trouser-Stain who the “media” tells us is “Presidential”.
Sadly, this ignorance (of all of us), over the years…has given citizens the US Chamber of Commerce-to “Negotiate-Deals”! “Deals” which nearly destroyed the USA….
Prior to President Trump, these “deals” were “negotiated” by a PRIVATE entity (USCC), who is doing everything other than preserving the USA jobs…
LikeLiked by 3 people
This in a nutshell is why the Democrats are going to lose so badly. Unless they realize that all of their present “candidates” are untenable. I don’t think they can do that – they don’t know how to think that way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They already lost. Every one of them raised their hands to give free health care to illegals. Their only hope now is a late entry Oprah type candidate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Melania: I read that Biden just lost a major supporter/fundraiser from California two days ago. This person said Joe’s finished.
Still I hope Biden hangs in there just for old times sake! Uses up oxygen!
Looks like after debate heels up is new leader.
LikeLike
Wow, that would mean that the entire world would be able to get free health care, all they have to do is make it into the US. Do not want my tax dollars going for that for damn sure.
LikeLike
I agree tremendously! Seriously. Too many citizens of this Nation DO NOT understand what the US President is responsible for…It’s very sad of the Ignorance of our US Society.
FOREIGN RELATIONS and DEALS/NEGOTIATIONS is the heart of it.
Many of them are media-blinded from the distinction from their their regional Congressional Representative and the US President duties. These folks haven’t a clue!
Imagine any one of these Democrat Presidential Candidates of today, interacting with ANY of these Foreign Leaders…? A Literal Dumpster Fire galore!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t you worry Hillary is waiting in the wings.
LikeLike
At the end of the video, did you see the “look.” Watch. That’s the look daddy gave us one last time before the one-way belt hit our bottom.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Chinese president proposed that BRICS countries strengthen their strategic partnership, noting that in the second decade of BRICS cooperation mechanism, the leaders of the five countries should play a strategic leading role, steer BRICS cooperation in the right direction and continue to make steady progress in this regard.
He said that BRICS countries need to strengthen policy coordination within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations (UN), the G20 and the World Trade Organization (WTO), and to advance “BRICS Plus” cooperation by working with other emerging-market countries and developing countries.
Meanwhile, Xi proposed that the five countries promote the improvement of global governance.
He called on BRICS members to firmly uphold multilateralism, safeguard the international order based on international law and the international system with the UN at its core, advocate extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and oppose illegal unilateral sanctions and “long-arm jurisdiction.”
BRICS countries should take a clear-cut stand against protectionism, protect the core values and basic principles of the WTO, actively promote the international community’s implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on climate change, and promote the main theme of international cooperation, he said.
LikeLike
“President Trump wears the panda mask to cover the Eagle glare”
Job 39:27-30
Doth the eagle mount up at thy command, and make her nest on high?
She dwelleth and abideth on the rock, upon the crag of the rock, and the strong place.
From thence she seeketh the prey, [and] her eyes behold afar off.
Her young ones also suck up blood: and where the slain are, there is she.
LikeLiked by 3 people
China needs our markets more than our markets need their goods. Put the pressure on, I say. I’ll gladly pay more for better products, especially domestic goods. Cranking up our sleeping manufacturing industry would be an incredible boost to our economy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I did an excellent DIT remodel of a bathroom for a former girlfriend. (1) The ceiling light (China) rusted from condensation in the winter. (2) The oval bathroom pocket mirror stained. Both made in China.
(3) Friends fancy Hamilton Beach coffee maker takes 3 or 4 pushes of the button ti brew 1 cup of coffee. China.
(4) Friends cheapie toaster broken after 6 weeks. China.
(5) Dog toys thrown out. Dangerous. China.
(6) Cheapie bucket deteriorates after 18 months? China.
Are we tired of this stupidity?
I still use a Tupperware large plastic container I bought in college… its what, 30 years old? USA! Solid. Works great.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Edit. DIY!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
I wish I could read lips.
LikeLike
Ronda: Before my eyes deteriorated due to RP I could lip read very well. However when it comes to Trudope’s lips, if they are moving he is lying!
LikeLike
Sorry to see him acknowledge Erdogan.
LikeLike
Yes – he’s the sun around which the rest revolve. Will this one or that one receive his recognition? Who will be the recipient of an intimate word spoken in the ear? Who will be ignored? Who will get a double hand shake? Who get a half monty?
Its something watching this. May was completely ignored, as was Justin, as was Macron. And, btw, I thought May was to have been gone by now???
LikeLike
We’ve come too far not to press it home all the way. If not now when? If not this administration then who?
LikeLiked by 2 people
🇺🇲🇨🇳 The imbalance of trade with China means the “US can continue placing levies on Chinese imports for far longer than China can”.
In today’s #SkyViews, @IanKingSky says a trade deal will be reached between the superpowers, but it won’t be soon.
Read the full piece here 👇
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its real funny to here Europeans whining about a global economic slowdown while holding tight to their backstabbing positions against President Trump. The head of NATO a few days ago challenged Russia to destroy its new nuclear weapon or face NATO consequences. Well, let’s see t he European army Merkel and Macron have been pushing so hard to get handle this threat. For sure it is and should be an empty threat when Germany and too many others refuse to pay their fair share of NATO dues.
Germany is not interested in stopping the oil pipeline from Russia to Europe despite all the warnings from President Trump that it impacts ‘European security’ and the alliance. They feed the beast their Euro dollars and then yap at Russia that they must destroy the new SATAN 2 nuclear missile system. What jokers they are. Trump knows how to negotiate, and it will be the pipeline utterly destroyed in exchange if they want him to intervene, PLUS all NATO dues fully paid up. We’ll See What Happens!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m overjoyed to have someone in charge who: a) knows what he’s doing, and b) wants what is best for our country and the world. I remember when obama sent his prize trade rep over to China, and the guy ended up apologizing to *them* for US violations of civil rights. What is wrong with that picture? Complete incompetence. Now we’ve done a 180d.
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump, sending Xi back to his Xi-shed. Out F Standing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In a nutshell, all the elements of what SD has been breaking down over a long period regarding Trump and China and why Trump more than likely will not only continue his tariffs but actually INCREASE THEM. Trump really does not have a choice but to stay the course, there’s simply too much at stake to even think of taking his foot of China’s neck.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not sure what happened to the video in the first post, has not shown up over 12 minutes. But here it is. A not so short primer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I harbor no ill will against the chinese people.
When I visited China in 1988, I spoke with ‘regular’ chinese citizens who shared with me
in secrecy that most chinese people are not communists, are not members of the CCP,
and would not choose to be. They are remarkably like most of the people I have met in every country I have visited. They want to be left alone, feed their families, live their lives as they
choose. But this is, of course , not possible in communist countries.
Showing in any way disapproval of the CCP more often than not is a death sentence.
Human beings are a cheap commodity in communist china, as they are in all communist countries.
WILL ANYBODY AT THE G20 ASK XI ABOUT THE 3 MILLION UIGHURS, MEN, WOMEN AND CHILDREN, BEING HELD IN CONCENTRATION CAMPS, AND WHO HAVE ALREADY BEEN
DNA SCREENED AND ANTIGEN TESTED AS FORCED ORGAN DONORS FOR POTENTIAL
BUYERS? ARE THESE NOT CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY?
LikeLike
One totalitarian government detaining another totalitarian sect. Seems pretty simple to me…
LikeLike
Is there an Indian company capable of taking over Huawei? If they sold the business while retaining some geographical marketing rights this thorny issue could be put behind everyone. Of course, Huawei would need to pay for licensing the technologies they now illegally possess. But moving this off the table has to be one way for progress to be made.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD, thank you so much for your extensive coverage!!!! This is truly history being made and glad to witness it.
And I have no idea where you got that photo of Steve Mnuchen and the President, but that is a keeper!!!
LikeLike
It is likely that PDJT does not want any deal resolution with this chinese government. The necessary direction is to move our supply chains and economic cooperation to geographic neighbors of china, who do not want, and historically have never wanted, chinese domination. Vietnamese, koreans, japanese are intelligent and have hard-working cultures. India has ongoing border fighting with china, and is a beneficiary of US trade and a potential major beneficiary of more trade if china-US trade is diminished. All economic actions have been to prepare for permanently reduced chinese exports to the US.
Why strengthen a large country that poses a strategic threat?
LikeLike
Exactly. F em.
On top of that, the stealing and cheating is culturally engrained.
LikeLike
Imagine Kamala Harris or Bernie Sanders…or Pocahontas…or any other of these absolute CLOWNS “running” for US President….Imagine ANY of these misfits actually participating in a Trade Negotiation….or North Korean Negotiation…Holy Sheetballs!
Seriously….JUST IMAGINE it and see what your logical bring comes back with….
LikeLike
Impossible to imagine unless you are a no rationale, no judgement, no common sense Democrat.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
This would be EPIC – and so positive!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We know Xi had to see it! He is soooooo played this meeting can’t end soon enough for him. Sell Huawei to an Indian company and break this log jam!
LikeLike
That will be a double flip if Modi takes off existing tariffs, plus his new tariffs. Puzzling. They could be a huge beneficiary.
The markets would live to see USMCA passed.
LikeLike
The video above “china’s strategy against America” is very compelling
and only serves to reinforce that
TRUMP SHOULD RAISE THE TARIFFS TO THE MAXIMUM LEVEL RIGHT NOW!!!!
LikeLike
Apple insists on self destruction, moving to China at this point, That move just might get China a 25% increase on the rest of their, China’s exports to the U.S. brilliant , not.
LikeLike
The move is so wrong on the surface there must be a lot we do not know.
LikeLike
Secretaries Lighthizer’s and Mnuchin’s faces are memes in the making there, along the lines of “more winning”…
LikeLike