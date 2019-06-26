Secretary Ross Discusses China Issues Ahead of G20 Summit…

In the dynamic of President Trump confronting Chairman Xi over Chinese trade and manufacturing practices there are critical members of the U.S. team, each with a role to play. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are the most important members.
Secretary Ross explains the position of the U.S. team as they head to the G20. WATCH:
As we discussed yesterday, Chinese anxiety is off-the-charts. When China gets into this high-anxiety disposition, they immediately -predictably- drop the Panda mask, and lash-out with Red Dragon antagonisms. This is happening right now.
“There are some inappropriate activities underway by the Chinese. They must cease. If they do, if we make some redressing of the trade imbalance, then that’s a reasonable deal for both parties.” ~ Secretary Wilbur Ross
In previous administrations the economic/trade teams were filled with think-tank wonks and esoteric public officials. Their response to the Red Dragon was always from a position of inherent fear combined with political evaluations. This is the historic frame-of-reference for Beijing, a view of inherent weakness. This history also contributes to why China is perplexed by the Trump administration.
In the Trump administration the economic/trade teams are directed by dragon-slayers from the private sector. Business giants, billionaires, who are familiar with the granular details of negotiation and comfortable with adversarial battles where billions of dollars can make or break a deal. There is no position of structural fear or political ramification at the apex level of business dealing. The fights are on the merits of the position(s).
As President Trump has moved from negotiation to confrontation, Beijing’s leadership is starting to realize their opponent isn’t their typical weak U.S. government negotiators; nor is it the U.S. Chamber of Commerce who will cut the ‘deal’ for their Wall Street clients and DC lobbyists regardless of Main Street’s best interests.
As a direct consequence, the team around Chairman Xi have a much more difficult time trying to outwit the U.S. delegation. President Trump has brought “killers” from the U.S. corporate and business community, into the battle – to fight on behalf of America.
Past administrations must have been out of their minds to finance and arm the Chinese at the expense of the American middle class to the extent which has been done….or was there perhaps a more deceitful motive?
Kent,
They “past administrations” along with the current batch of Demoncrats in Congress have been looking out for themselves. There’s no genuine interest in making America great on their watch. China, a heathen nation, perfectly aligns with their ‘dream world’ of total government rule over the peons.
Many talk a ‘good religion’ like House Spkr. Nancy Pe-loser, but it’s not in them to look for anything but power, control, and $$$!
Matthew 15:8 “This people draweth nigh unto me with their mouth, and honoureth me with their lips; but their heart is far from me.”
Past administrations were pimps, trafficking the captive American middle class.
John and kp….I used ‘past administrations’ in the interest of brevity….believe me when I express utter revulsion at where Wash DC, our ‘media’ and our Dems and Rinos etc have taken us over the decades….about 2/3 of current Congress could be removed from office for participating in seditious conspiracy against our duly elected President Trump would be fine by my….in fact a very fine place to begin the restoration of our Republic….and taking some of the spark out of the Chinese fuse an honorable mention…….
Looks like winning to me!
Energy independence helps the US in these negotiations. If Iran blocks Hormuz, then the Chinese suffer, not the Americans. Trump has signaled that he is leveraging that dynamic. The Chinese have probably told the Iranians to lay off the oil tankers.
We need more refining capacity for processing light crude as we have been developing heavy crude refining capacity for decades now…that’s why we are now exporting light crude and importing the heavy stuff…..we are not ‘energy independent’ if we can’t process what we produce.
My personal thoughts are that we should export no crude oil whatsover…only refined products…keep those jobs right here in the USA.
“China will drive the majority of growth in the crude oil refining industry in Asia between 2018 and 2023, contributing 44% of Asia’s crude oil refining capacity in 2023, according to GlobalData.
The company’s report: ‘China Crude Oil Refinery Outlook to 2023’ finds that the total refining capacity of China in 2018 was 15,994 thousand barrels per day (mbd)—46% of Asia’s total refining capacity in 2018. The country’s total refining capacity is forecast to increase at an average annual growth rate (AAGR) of 4.5% to 20,035 mbd in 2023. China’s planned and announced crude oil refining capacity is expected to increase from 460 mbd in 2018 to 3,721 mbd in 2023.”
“GlobalData also forecasts that China’s total crude distillation unit capacity will increase from 15,954 mbd in 2018 to 19,994 mbd in 2023. There will be no condensate splitter capacity additions in China during the outlook period, which will remain the same at 36 mbd.
The country’s total coking capacity, catalytic cracker capacity and the hydrocracking capacity is expected to increase during the outlook period. The total coking capacity is expected to increase from 1,991 mbd in 2018 to 2,371 mbd in 2023. China’s total catalytic cracker unit capacity is expected to increase from 4,359 mbd in 2018 to 5,532 mbd in 2023. Over the five year period, the hydrocracking unit capacity of the country is set to increase to 2,922 mbd from 1,846 mbd.
China has a total of 179 active crude oil refineries and around 12 planned and announced refineries are expected to commence operations by 2023. The top three active refineries in China, in terms of the crude distillation unit capacity, are Maoming, Zhenhai and Huizhou with 472 mbd, 462 mbd and 440 mbd, respectively. Dayushan Island refinery will be the largest planned refinery with planned crude oil refining capacity of 800 mbd in 2023, followed by Dalian III and Jieyang with 400 mbd each.”
credit greencarcongress
We can’t refine all of the light crude we produce therefore we MUST export it or run out of storage capacity….we are not yet as energy independent as many believe….and China is expanding their crude refining capacity very rapidly….they wish to dominate economically in all areas……and energy is a BIG one…..
If the Strait of Hormuz is ‘closed’ by Iran you just might see YOUR contribution at the pump increase, perhaps substantially….US refiners will sell into the world market which would drive up domestic prices…..
(China enough?)
We can’t refine it because the US hasn’t built a refinery in decades – the EPA has made it cost prohibitive. If we want to refine more, we have to get the EPA out of the way
…and the expansions which ARE allowed are saddled with onerous emissions and regulatory requirements….it’s already an extremely capital intensive business and the bureaucracies add more and more layers….
(petrochemical/oil refinery operations for 30+years)
We need these good paying jobs requiring technical expertise and experience to stay right here in the USA….these industries provide economic activity all the way down to the pizza delivery guys….I could go on and on….
You nailed it! Again…
I actually like to listen to him because he speaks slowly to make his points (clearly and with knowledge btw) and the interviewers have trouble interrupting him because he is slowly answering their first question so you get his full answer
Tariffs on China aren’t hurting me one iota. How about you guys? US farmers are getting hurt by China’s reciprocal tariffs, but we ought to be able to make them whole AND THEN SOME with the income coming to the Treasury from our tariffs. Hopefully the President has the authority to direct more funds to US farmers without congressional action. Hang tough, Mr. President!
Not me.
Food prices keep dropping
Even Dollar Tree has replaced a lot of their food, and other stuff, from China with items sourced either in the U.S. or from other “non-China” countries.
Wilbur Ross has a way to explain the complex in terms that are understandable to the non-financial folks. Only Milton Friedman could rival Sec’y Ross for clear concise explanations.
At least once a month I find a comment or thread that pertains to the soy market and I post the below hoping the White House will see and consider. So . . . :
Creation of SOYPEC
Soybean Producing Exporting Cartel
US and Brazil produce 70% of the world’s soybeans. Both have Nationalist leaders.
This is leverage
Include Argentina and India and that’s 84% of the world’s soy production.
This is leverage of EPIC proportion.
So Chairman Xi’s leverage of no US soy disappears. If China wants to purchase soybeans, SOYPEC is ready to sell to the highest bidder.
China tariffs? What China tariffs? 😉
Sundance I love your analysis of the upcoming trade battle in Japan. Your choice of metaphors is so apt and helpful. Thanks for helping us folks stay abreast of the battle lines in this international trade war.
“If the Chinese do not agree, President Trump
is going the alternate route of TARIFFS………
THIS IS NOT A BLUFF.” Secretary Wilbur Ross
I LOVE Wilburine!
Me too! ❤❤❤
Prior results were brought to us by the permanent political class.
Prior “results” were inflicted on us by the uniparty.
Xi has no good moves and PDJT has no bad moves concerning China.
China’s rare earths gambit is solved short term by stockpiles and long term by putting the Mountain Pass mine/refinery back into operation.
China’s African Swine Fever pandemic, army cutworm infestation, and fusarium rust outbreak leave it no good food options longer term.
Nor can China outlast PDJT. Even awaiting the 2020 election result before dealing means a year and a half of permanent supply chain reordering to China’s permanent disadvantage.
But, I doubt the pain has gotten great enough for Xi to yet confront the Politbureau that likely forced the renege on what Liu He had negotiated for Xi. Think it will have to cook a while longer. Maybe, as PDJT told Maria this morning, turn up the heat a bit with, say, a 10% tariff on the other $300 billion if Xi is unwilling to resume in good faith. That signal this AM was surely meant to influence Saturday’s outcome.
$600 billion…
And don’t forget U.S. business’ attitude toward China — Tranche 3 was the point of no return. Why would any U.S. company risk doing business in or with China after seeing the instability brought on by simple tariffs. Nothing Xi can do – I repeat… NOTHING. The dragon has no clothes – and none are in sight.
Their response to the Red Dragon was always from a position of inherent fear combined with political evaluations.
That is a polite way on saying they rolled over on their back and stuck their arms and legs up in the air like dead bugs.
That induces quite the mental image!
I sincerely hope that there is no deal. Let them twist on the hook like a worm until everyone on earth knows who is boss.
Let USMCA rot on the vine too. The dems will get all the blame as Canada/Mexico ratified the original deal but SFNan had to dirty it up. I believe NAFA dissolution papers have been filed and then it’s over.
Mexico may concede more on immigration and the house may turn red.
Never trust a stinkin’ communist or their globalist proxies, foreign or domestic to honor any agreements they make. Getting even isn’t good enough, not by a long shot. Time to get ahead of the game for the past 30 years of abuse America’s workers have been subjected to. We shouldn’t trade with these bastards at all. They can’t even feed themselves so let them starve.
