Robert Mueller Will Testify July 17th – Nadler and Schiff Pretend Phony Subpoena…

Well, it looks like the gang has a plan… the details are sketchy, but the picture of the construction is visible.  According to Adam Schiff, Robert Mueller has agreed to deliver congressional testimony to a “joint panel” of the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, on July 17th.

♦ First, to frame the narrative for the appearance, HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff releases a letter signed by *only* Nadler and Schiff, that “threatened” a subpoena.  This subpoena letter is a prop for a pre-planned theatrical event.  How do we know? Because only Schiff and Nadler signed it (no coordination with ranking members).  It’s an optic to set the cornerstone for a narrative that Schiff and Nadler want Mueller’s appearance.

♦ Second, the joint committee approach is also part of the strategy.  With 40 members from both committees there will intentionally only be ONE ROUND of questions.  The size of the committee is part of the design to protect Robert Mueller.  Those who follow politics closely will immediately note this motive.

Knowing Mueller was in deep discussions with Schiff and Nadler to coordinate the appearance, the optic of the letter and the size of the committee are the first two immediate flares that indicate a staged performance is being set-up.

Here’s the letter:

Three days ago CTH shared: “Shifty, Pelosi and Nadler have to be very careful with Mueller to avoid exposing the coordinated enterprise behind the two-year Rosenstein, Weissmann and Mueller scheme. It will be interesting to see how they plan it out.”

Now we have a little more information.  Watch what details surface over the next few weeks; just like the letter and the joint committee issues, I guarantee you we’ll see the construct of a completely manufactured event.

Keep watching.

28 Responses to Robert Mueller Will Testify July 17th – Nadler and Schiff Pretend Phony Subpoena…

  1. MM says:
    June 25, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Oh Goody another Dog and Pony show brought to us deplorables by the Loony lying corrupt Dems.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. jmclever says:
    June 25, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Remember that one time when all the Republicans gave all their time to Jim Jordan so all the right questions could be asked?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. jmclever says:
    June 25, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    That Schiff tweet is complete fabrication. Every word of it!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. littleflower481 says:
    June 25, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    I wish Mueller would just go away. We all know he is a criminal. Why am I supposed to want to hear from him. This is so petty and small. I hope it is a flop and no one watches it.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Jf86 says:
    June 25, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Fair enough. Let’s see if the Republicans can actually formulate the most basic of plans to expose Mueller and others. We already know the Dims and media have a coordinated plan. Offense is preferred over defense here… I’m not expecting much from the Republicans though.

    Like

    Reply
  6. deepdivemaga says:
    June 25, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Like

    Reply
  7. Chip Doctor says:
    June 25, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    At some point AG Barr is going to have to stop the attempted coup. It is his DOJ that is being further destroyed and discredited. Investigations or not……Mr. Barr……you need to stop this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. sarasotosfan says:
    June 25, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    A lot can happen between now and then. Expect Barr to have something to say about Russians wanting Trump to win before July 17th.

    And I still won’t believe it until I see Mueller in the chamber with Republicans present.

    Like

    Reply
    • Sherri Young says:
      June 25, 2019 at 10:08 pm

      I have heard Louie Gohmert say that Mueller most certainly will testify before this whole fiasco is over. Mueller has been prepping and testifying for decades. The prospect never has seemed to strike fear and trembling within him. Also, Mueller is not afraid to put forth fabrications under oath. He has framed various persons and sent them to prison, doing so without remorse. Mueller has suffered no consequences, even when caught and confronted. He always has been among the anointed.

      Like

      Reply
      • sarasotosfan says:
        June 25, 2019 at 10:11 pm

        It is inconceivable to me that Mueller would take such a risk at this stage of his life and career. He may actually think he can pull it off being as ego driven as he appears to be.

        Like

        Reply
  9. snarkybeach says:
    June 25, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    the entire charade stinks of Lawfare

    Like

    Reply
  10. boomerbeth says:
    June 25, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Every summer the cable channels need a ratings jump . It began with Nixon in 2973.
    The Drunk will Crash & Burn….

    I hope Meadows /Jordan team jointly refer him for a perjury complaint.

    Like

    Reply
  11. avi says:
    June 25, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Hopefully Herr Müller will be exposed as the corrupt nazi he is

    Like

    Reply
  12. peace says:
    June 25, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Does anyone really care? Mueller, Schiff etc. are dead horses at this point. One needs to know when to get off a dead horse.

    Like

    Reply
  13. saywhat64 says:
    June 25, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    No official reply by Mueller yet. I will be surprised if this hearing actually happens..

    Like

    Reply
  14. icthematrix says:
    June 25, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Indeed, let Jim Jordan have all the time so he can entrap and hang this evil excrement in public. I’m sure there will be plenty of passes on providing comment due to the “sensitive ongoing investigations”, the need to “protect sources and methods”, etc. if nothing else motivate Barr, I hope the spectacle of his “friend” trying to usurp his investigation lights a holy fire under him.

    Destroy this bast**d.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. sarasotosfan says:
    June 25, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Mueller: “Hey, can I just refund my time and then can we call it even?”

    Like

    Reply
  16. technerd says:
    June 25, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Having either Nadler or Schitt telling the truth about anything would be news. They both must be under tremendous pressure to deliver something impeachable, which would explain their ongoing attempts to inflict a wound on POTUS. When Schitt starts getting sick in public, then you’ll know he’s been told to produce something or else.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Sporty says:
    June 25, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    So is Barr ready to drop a bomb that is precipitating this Dog and Pony show?

    Like

    Reply
  18. Mike says:
    June 25, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Thanks for best intel as usual SD.

    In spite of the rats orchestrating this, this is a GREAT OPPORTUNITY for the good guys to score.
    Lets hope they don’t screw it up. SEND THEM YOUR INTEL AND QUESTIONS SD.

    I expect Mueller won’t answer uncomfortable questions. That will be telling.

    Mueller looked weak and afraid in his previous public statement. For good reason.

    Like

    Reply

