Robert Mueller Will Testify July 17th – Nadler and Schiff Pretend Phony Subpoena…

Well, it looks like the gang has a plan… the details are sketchy, but the picture of the construction is visible. According to Adam Schiff, Robert Mueller has agreed to deliver congressional testimony to a “joint panel” of the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, on July 17th.

♦ First, to frame the narrative for the appearance, HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff releases a letter signed by *only* Nadler and Schiff, that “threatened” a subpoena. This subpoena letter is a prop for a pre-planned theatrical event. How do we know? Because only Schiff and Nadler signed it (no coordination with ranking members). It’s an optic to set the cornerstone for a narrative that Schiff and Nadler want Mueller’s appearance.

♦ Second, the joint committee approach is also part of the strategy. With 40 members from both committees there will intentionally only be ONE ROUND of questions. The size of the committee is part of the design to protect Robert Mueller. Those who follow politics closely will immediately note this motive.

Knowing Mueller was in deep discussions with Schiff and Nadler to coordinate the appearance, the optic of the letter and the size of the committee are the first two immediate flares that indicate a staged performance is being set-up.

Here’s the letter:

Three days ago CTH shared: “Shifty, Pelosi and Nadler have to be very careful with Mueller to avoid exposing the coordinated enterprise behind the two-year Rosenstein, Weissmann and Mueller scheme. It will be interesting to see how they plan it out.”

Now we have a little more information. Watch what details surface over the next few weeks; just like the letter and the joint committee issues, I guarantee you we’ll see the construct of a completely manufactured event.

Keep watching.

Robert Mueller has agreed to testify before Congress pursuant to subpoena. Russia attacked our democracy to help Trump win. Trump welcomed and used that help. As Mueller said, that should concern every American. And now, every American will get to hear directly from Mueller. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 26, 2019

Advertisements