Sunday Talks: Shifty Schiff Outlines Coordinated Plan With Mueller For “Testimony”…

Shifty appears with for an interview with Furrowed Brow to push the impeachment narrative etc.  Within the interview Shifty talks about lengthy coordination and careful planning with Robert Mueller for a scripted July appearance.

[Prompted to 05:38 just hit play]

Shifty, Pelosi and Nadler have to be very careful with Mueller to avoid exposing the coordinated enterprise behind the two-year Rosenstein, Weissmann and Mueller scheme.  It will be interesting to see how they plan it out. [If Ever]

Likely they will only bring Mueller under VERY carefully control; and they’d probably prefer a panel approach where scripted Mueller confidants can bookend him during any questioning.  It’s highly unlikely Schiff would attempt to use Robert Mueller as a stand alone witness in a public hearing.

91 Responses to Sunday Talks: Shifty Schiff Outlines Coordinated Plan With Mueller For “Testimony”…

  1. GrandpaM says:
    June 23, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    Get the rope! OTOH, it’s a great entertainment watching the Deep State commies tangle more and more in their own web.

    • Fubu says:
      June 23, 2019 at 9:58 pm

      Two morons, Schitt Head and Fake Yapper, dancing to the tunes of their pay masters.

    • sheliak says:
      June 24, 2019 at 12:06 am

      Appreciate Sundance’s shrewd insights into Russiagate; however the american public, after being bombarded with the minutia of this affair for two and a half years, simply doesn’t care about this anymore. We care about the consequences of the current erasure of our southern border and its inevitable destruction of our nation.

      • The Demon Slick says:
        June 24, 2019 at 12:50 am

        I care. It’s a matter of equal justice under the law. Either the law applies to everyone equally or our country is lost.

  2. GrandpaM says:
    June 23, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Hmmm, where did my comment go?

  3. NellieOhrsHamRadio says:
    June 23, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Panels have no force of law and strictly partisan affairs, that is why one was used to hold Barr in contempt, which means he really wasn’t held in contempt. These are theatrics designed for the Democrat parties allies to spin the drama as real.

  4. simicharmed says:
    June 23, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Schiff….a pathetic bag of useless protoplasm…much like many of the other USELESS politicians WE are forced to “pay-for-service”…

    • Bert Darrell says:
      June 23, 2019 at 10:36 pm

      If you want to know, my nickname for Schifforbrain is Smelly.

      • simicharmed says:
        June 23, 2019 at 10:43 pm

        Indeed. Most of us refer to him as shitbag…schiiffbag perhaps…whatever. He’s another USELESS politician who has well passed an expiration date….another fool who NEEDS retirement or exiling…

        • G. Alistar says:
          June 23, 2019 at 10:48 pm

          I think perhaps both Schiff and Nader are Republican plants set up to make the DNC and democrat party look like a bunch of dorks! Could anyone lie, deceive, cover up and look that bad? Of course….. Other than Spartacus Booker, Pocahontas, socialist Bernie and sleepy Joe, no one!

  5. NYMinuteman says:
    June 23, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Adam Schiff is as repulsive as modern politicians get. He alone made me completely give up on the Democratic Party. Schumer, Pelosi, Schiff, Cortez, Omar, Gillebrand, Booker, Buttigieg, Sanders, Harris … the list goes on and on. It’s almost impossible to find a Democrat who hasn’t become a total nut job who hasn’t abandoned all sense of duty to the country, its foundational ethic, and the ethos of a republic constantly striving to become a more perfect union.

  6. Sentient says:
    June 23, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Jim Jordan, John Ratcliffe and Matt Gaetz better have their best questions ready because they’re only going to get one quick shot.

    • Sentient says:
      June 23, 2019 at 9:34 pm

      They need to catch Mueller in a flat-out lie on a yes/no question where provable evidence to the contrary can be obtained from the NSA. I don’t know the question, but something that would prove he’d been in cahoots with the small group before being named Special Counsel.

      • Dutchman says:
        June 23, 2019 at 9:53 pm

        Sentient;
        How about “Are you now, or have you ever been, a member of the Conmunist party?”
        Would certainly be a way to start things off with a bang!

        • Jan says:
          June 23, 2019 at 11:05 pm

          Or how much did you make in the Uranium One deal? Or why did 3 people die and many more hurt at the Boston marathon bombing when you KNEW two former Russians were planning a terroristic event?

      • WSB says:
        June 24, 2019 at 12:21 am

        We just need the NSA to cough up Mueller’s communications history. We already found that Rosenstein was in communication with Bruce Ohr before Rod was hired. In December 2016, if I remember correctly.

      • The Demon Slick says:
        June 24, 2019 at 12:54 am

        When did you know that there was no collusion? But he will never be asked that. Not by democrats and not by republicans. Because they’re all in on it. Lindsey Graham won’t subpoena Mueller. Schiff and Nadler won’t let him testify either. They’ll all make noise but that’s all. But chin up treepers, because eventually Barr or his subordinates are going to ask him under oath.

  7. Pouncer 🔴 (@AnnieAsheFields) says:
    June 23, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    I’d be SHOCKED if there is any public testimony. SHOCKED.

  8. suncc49 says:
    June 23, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Wow what a mess ….

  9. JohnCarlson says:
    June 23, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Adam Schiff may sound like a criminal psychopath. He may even look like a criminal psychopath. But don’t let that fool you, he really is a criminal psychopath.

  10. StanH says:
    June 23, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.”

    This little weasels up to his eyeballs in the coup,

  11. albertus magnus says:
    June 23, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Yes, Shiff is terrible.
    Mueller is terrible.
    McCabe, Comey, Brennan, Clapper are all terrible.

    But so are those who can do something about it but do not.

    Nothing is going to happen. Tick-tock, trust, wait patiently, whatever refrain you like.

    But dont worry, DeepState is going to be EXPOSED, but it will be in two weeks or so, or maybe at the end of July, or maybe right before the election…no wait, Ive got it, the day after PDJT’s next inauguration.

    Nothing is going to happen.

    • avi says:
      June 23, 2019 at 10:28 pm

      amazing how it took no delay for Herr Müllers gestapo agents to arrest his victims.

    • redthunder238 says:
      June 23, 2019 at 10:31 pm

      Go troll Fox like the rest.

    • steph_gray says:
      June 23, 2019 at 10:34 pm

      Concern noted. 🙄

      Wait, that might have been too many words – maybe I meant just:

      🙄

    • Robert Smith says:
      June 23, 2019 at 11:44 pm

      Reliably downbeat.

      I’m pretty sure you’d rather be right than things turn out how you profess you want.

      • Albertus Magnus says:
        June 24, 2019 at 12:24 am

        I agree that I am downbeat. That is the perfect word for it.

        I strongly support PDJT. No question.

        But I have NO CLUE what he or those that support him think is being accomplished by the constant drumbeat of leaks, tick-tocks, etc. that do nothing except get people stirred up only to be frustrated in the end. It makes NO sense to me. It doesn’t have to, of course.

        I just don’t see it as a winning strategy, is all.

        The only ones that benefit from this are those that peddle the notion that justice is coming. But in the end, if we hit August 2020 and we are still being told that declassification is around the corner, that indictments are coming after the election, etc…..I think PDJT is being set up to look like a eunuch.

        He has accomplished so much that SHOULD be talked about, but isn’t. Maybe PDJT and his advisors believe that the average voter will not get the truth about the good things in the economy, judges, etc. that the only hope of winning is to just tease people into thinking justice is around the corner.

        Sometimes, I watch Youtube videos from the last two years. Ever done that? Look how many times Hannity and crew have announced that justice is RIGHT AROUND the corner.

        It is all a marketing ploy. I hope it works for PDJT and MAGA in general but for the life of me, I think it is just going to frustrate that part of the base that has bringing DS to justice as their main goal. All of the stop and starts in the immigration fight have certainly hurt PDJT among those who have immigration as their primary issue. Anyone visiting here over the last week can see that.

        It is time to deliver justice or switch topics until justice is ready to be served. In my opinion.

        And that is why I am downbeat.

  12. CoachTed says:
    June 23, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Why is Schiffhead in West Yarmouth??? Conferring with the commie Kennedys?

    Liked by 2 people

  13. Mike says:
    June 23, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    SD

    Prepare your list of questions for the good guys to ask Mueller. Then WE must make sure the good guys get them.

    I still doubt Mueller will testify. I think Schiff is too stupid to see how the Mueller dossier can be exposed. I can think of a dozen questions Mueller isn’t going to want to answer, especially under oath. SD probably has a hundred.

    And I absolutely salivate at the thought of that crap weasel Weissmann under oath.

    Mr Weissmann what if any contact did you or any of your designees have with the news media from the time you were first briefed on the Steele dossier until yesterday? Please explain in detail.

    Liked by 4 people

    • albertus magnus says:
      June 23, 2019 at 9:49 pm

      What an awesome idea! I sure hope the few good guys with gonads on that committee will take your advice, Mike!

      • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
        June 23, 2019 at 10:06 pm

        I hate to be a party pooper, but Weissmann is a civilian; he can plead the “fifth” and laugh at everyone on the way home. I believe Mueller is also a civvie.

        • Mike says:
          June 23, 2019 at 10:20 pm

          Weissmann can plead the fifth, but how does that look to his demonrat fan club? They want him to testify how Trump is guilty and how Barr is lying. If he takes the fifth they will be disappointed and Weissmann will be exposed as being afraid that answering the repubs questions may be self incriminating. That’s still a lose lose for Weissman.

          Plus we get to watch him squirm. I have the feeling that when the tables are turned on him he will wet himself.

        • boomerbeth says:
          June 23, 2019 at 10:39 pm

          But, he can be disbarred. Don’t think that Sydney Powell isn’t going to expose his hostage taking intimidation tactics. in a motion to withdraw Gen. Flynn’s guilty plea.

          There will be an evidentiary hearing where Flynn’s son will testify . Weissmann might be a hostile witness also.

          Sidney might find some Exculpatory evidence in the Special. Counsel’s files: and a note “Do not show defense”.

          That is her expertise-uncovering evidence withheld.
          Weismann is a creature of habit, a recidivist criminal.who believes he will never be punished for destroying people.

          The dominoes will fall eventually, & ms. Powell is the perfect attorney for the job.

          • starfcker says:
            June 23, 2019 at 11:44 pm

            “Ms. Powell is the perfect attorney for the job.” A turn of events Andrew Weissman never saw coming. Great comment, Beth. This should be fun to watch

            • WSB says:
              June 24, 2019 at 12:29 am

              I cannot imagine what Weissmann thought the day Sydney’s name was confirmed as Flynn’s new attorney.

              This will be an epic clawback of justice, IMHO.

    • livefreeordieguy says:
      June 23, 2019 at 10:03 pm

      Preparing the questions is a good idea… I’m guessing Sundance has had them ready for some time… But it seems to me that either: (a) the Democrats will orchestrate any hearing so that the good guys are somehow precluded from asking them; or (b) Mueller won’t ever testify… I don’t see how they can do (a), so I’m thinking this is all a headfake and it will be (b)… No Mueller.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  14. Big Daddy (@ODA562) says:
    June 23, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Mueller will never testify! He know the report was junk! End of Story!

  15. Rachel Guess says:
    June 23, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    The word ‘intelligence’ and the name ‘schiff’ should not be used in the same sentence because they are oxymorons.

    The ultimate goal of shifthead is to ‘question’ mueller without allowing any questions from any conservatives, like Jim Jordan, John Ratcliffe, Mark Meadows and others who know exactly what went on during the mueller fishing expedition and would absolutely crucify him (figuratively speaking of course) in a public hearing.

    Previously mueller only ‘gave a statement’, that was of course written and handed to him by other persons ahead of time, in order to avoid any embarrassing questions by conservatives in a public forum that would require answers.

    • Bubba Cow says:
      June 23, 2019 at 11:16 pm

      Schift doesn’t want Mueller for questioning. Too much downside.
      Why do you think Graham, who could subpoena from Senate, says it’s over and accepts Mueller’s report as done? Same reason.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. Beth says:
    June 23, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    He’s a serious alcoholic. He will never withstand cross examination, doubtful he will testify .

    Schiff gets 4 Pinocchio’s.

    • Henry chance says:
      June 23, 2019 at 10:43 pm

      Mueller has the mid afternoon hit the bar look. His bar reputation got set back because he was at risk of a reporter cornering him.

    • PBR says:
      June 23, 2019 at 10:54 pm

      Beth, what makes you think he’s an alcoholic?

    • PBR says:
      June 23, 2019 at 10:58 pm

      This guy makes my skin crawl.

    • G. Alistar says:
      June 23, 2019 at 11:00 pm

      I did not notice alcohol abuse when he spoke for ten minutes last month…but I did sense Mueller has some type of early onset dementia. Alzheimer’s perhaps? It’s probably how Weismann and the cabal of Democrat lawyers, dirty cops from FBI working on the Mueller SC investigation got so much over on Mueller. He’s does not yet seem to be “non compos mentis” but….. it would be a personal disaster for Mueller to testify and a political nail in the democrat coffin for him to do so.

  17. rustybritches says:
    June 23, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    They are all nuts The President should have known that as soon as he stepped back and tried to play nice with these traitors what they would do Now Ole Nancy is demanding total Amnesty for millions that are hear and to her I say BULL CRAP but then all we can do is hope and pray that He stands up to her and says no, The new Border bill is just another big joke done by the house and another one in the senate There is no way that any of this junk will pass and that’s the reason why they are doing what they are, The sooner the President decides he has had enough and stops playing the good guy with these jerks the sooner he is going to move ahead.
    I think We just need to make sure that many of these people are not reelected and I don’t know how that can be accomplished but please Lord help us to find the right people to help PT and bring an end to the rest of them..

  18. jabner2003@yahoo.com says:
    June 23, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    There will most likely be no questions from Republicans. Mueller doesn’t want to answer any tough questions of questions that will land him and his investigators in jail.

  19. Dutchman says:
    June 23, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    This whole thing is like Immigration.

    The question is NOT about the ‘means’ or the ‘method’; its about WILL.
    Its not HOW to nail these SOB’S hides to the wall, its about is there the,WILL to do whats neccesary?

    Same with immigration. We KNOW what needs,to be done, KNOW that majority supports it,..but is there the WILL to DO it?

    • Bubba Cow says:
      June 23, 2019 at 11:26 pm

      we’re (including VSGPDJT) already racist, sexist, homophobic reptiles so how much worse can it get to go full bore ??
      People will get sick of busing out illegals in a news cycle or two
      and we can get back to the important stuff like was Ilhan married to her brother and what about that Green New Steal and is Mooch gonna run ?

  20. Sporty says:
    June 23, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Mueller never testifies. This is all theater.

  21. sarasotosfan says:
    June 23, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    The Mueller Report has a decay rate that would be very useful to power a reactor. It now has virtually no energy and anyone can examine it close up without fear.

    Robert Mueller and his henchmen will never voluntarily appear and the Democrats would be suicidal to subpoena him or them because the number of questions surrounding the report will continue to grow.

  22. simicharmed says:
    June 23, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    Good gracious folks! Could there be any human being more appalling than this Schiff fool? I know…there are many other pathetic people in the mix.

    This imbecile (Schiff), is truly a useless human being! An agitated Democrat still angry African Slavery is not “accepted”. Democrats are a hateful bunch…a Klan!

    History proves it and the rapid-hate of Donald Trump confirm it! No human being HATES like a Democrat…NONE in history.

    Hatred causes everything we have been exposed to with spy-gate 2016 to current time…All of it!

  23. Bill says:
    June 23, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    The Senate needs to subpoena him…no games ..force him in the open…let him take the 5th like the criminal he is

  24. tommylotto says:
    June 23, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    Wake me when there is an indictment. Of anyone.

  25. AnotherView says:
    June 23, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    Mueller to testify?…oh heck no. That drunk won’t allow questioning. He nearly wet his trousers in that silly presser and ran out the room without taking questions. He’d cave under any pressure. Everybody knows who’s the real architect and author of that so-called report. Popeye can talk all he wants–Horseface Mueller won’t be back on the hill. He’s done.

  26. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 23, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    What do we expect?

    What do we expect when we the people allowed the radical left to take over our school system and turn our children into brain dead leftist lemmings who obediently vote for the corrupt and criminal democrats , representative government that looks out for the people?

    What do we expect when we the people were too busy to look into who we were electing, thereby electing corrupt and criminal RINO’s beholden to globalist money, representative government that looks out for the people?

    Besides electing Trump, who’s trying to change things, nothing really changes when it comes to the problems that allowed our current predicament to come about

    The radical left still controls our schools and still churns out unthinking leftist zombies who elect democrats

    Idiot voters are still supporting RINO’s

    Election fraud is real and nothing is being done about it

    Once Republican stronghold States are on the cusp of turning blue due to the third world saturating them

    We allowed the clown show that is our current government to form and exist, and the only way that changes is if we the people reelect Trump and give him enough MAGA seats to form a majority

    Is that going to happen? Trump will probably be reelected, but I highly doubt he’ll get enough true allies to fight back in the way that’s needed

    I’m just a bit frustrated with this never ending clown show, and I’m sick of Americans too brainwashed and stupid to see what their voting habits are doing to this country

    • swissik says:
      June 23, 2019 at 11:52 pm

      I share your frustration and I have said it before. moreover if the election were held today, I would have to do a write-in or abstain from voting. I have a list of write-ins because I’ve done it a few times over the decades. May have to update the names though.

  27. Mike Robinson says:
    June 23, 2019 at 10:35 pm

    Quite honestly, I don’t think that these Congressmen yet comprehend just how thoroughly Mr. Mueller and his team of “$38 million dollar lawyers” have conspired to leave them holding the bag as they take the money and run. Mr. Mueller is no longer an employee of the Federal Government, and Mr. Barr within a matter of minutes forced him to completely neuter his “parting shot.”

    We now know that virtually the entire US “Deep State” was focused on impeachment, and I have no doubt that co-conspirators such as Mr. Schiff fully expected Mr. Mueller to hand the necessary “judicial finding” to them. But he didn’t. In fact, the official and binding Department of Justice conclusion on both counts was: “No Crime.” Mr. Mueller left them all high and dry, and now he’s running for the exits. (And, he’ll make it.)

    (IMHO …) Constitutionally speaking, the House of Representatives is now quite “high and dry.” Whereas Article 1, Section 3.7 says “but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law …”, the irreconcilable conundrum for the Legislative Branch is that this supposed evildoer would not face subsequent charges for anything at all, because the Executive and Judicial Branches legally concluded(!) that there is no basis to do so.

    The Framers of our Constitution fully understood the pure-political ramifications of impeachment, and we know that they edited the text of Article 1 with this in mind. They intended to constrain any future “hyper-political Congress” on this matter, and I believe that they did.

    (Now, will someone please advise Rep. Schiff (et al) …?)

  28. eujenek says:
    June 23, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    Schiffty liar, unfit to serve. Resign or be fired.

  29. chojun says:
    June 23, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    I think a public, panel setting would be ideal in my mind – the minority can call witnesses/experts of their own. I’d love to see them call Joe DiGenova.

    They only need to get Mueller to answer 3 or so questions:

    1) When did you know that there was no Trump-Russia collusion;
    2) Why did you select Andrew Weissmann as your lead prosecutor; and
    3) Why did you fire Strzok and Page, and why did you wipe all communication records from their devices?

    The rest of the hearing could focus on DiGenova outlining the basic points behind SpyGate for the public to understand.

  30. boomerbeth says:
    June 23, 2019 at 10:57 pm

    He has bad karma, he’s destined for tragedy.

  31. LibertyOne says:
    June 23, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    Jabba Nadler & Schif for brains can script MULEer all they want. If you thought MULEer was nervous when he gave his closing speech WAIT until Jordan et al get their teeth in him. There won’t be anything left except the suit he came in with.

  32. Robert Smith says:
    June 24, 2019 at 12:11 am

    It’s possible that Democrats go so crazy that Lyndsey subpoenas Mueller in response to clear things up.

    • WSB says:
      June 24, 2019 at 1:03 am

      No, Lindsey is part of the coup. He was in cahoots with John McCain to transfer the dossier copy that McCain’s assistant hand delivered to the FBI to also make it ‘Official’.

      Lindsey has already said he is done with the Mueller probe. Does not want to have Mueller testify. Convenient. Unless PT uses his magic wand on Miss Lindsey.

  33. Zorro says:
    June 24, 2019 at 12:16 am

    If Mueller testifies and that’s a big if, he will basically say his teamies know the details and will answer the questions for him. Lawfare lawyers questioning other Lawfare lawyers according to script. Schiffty will come in to the hearing to thank them for their “courage” and “openness” and “honesty” and the ever popular “sacrifice you made for your country”.

