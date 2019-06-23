Sunday Talks: Shifty Schiff Outlines Coordinated Plan With Mueller For “Testimony”…

Shifty appears with for an interview with Furrowed Brow to push the impeachment narrative etc. Within the interview Shifty talks about lengthy coordination and careful planning with Robert Mueller for a scripted July appearance.
[Prompted to 05:38 just hit play]
Shifty, Pelosi and Nadler have to be very careful with Mueller to avoid exposing the coordinated enterprise behind the two-year Rosenstein, Weissmann and Mueller scheme. It will be interesting to see how they plan it out. [If Ever]
Likely they will only bring Mueller under VERY carefully control; and they’d probably prefer a panel approach where scripted Mueller confidants can bookend him during any questioning. It’s highly unlikely Schiff would attempt to use Robert Mueller as a stand alone witness in a public hearing.
Get the rope! OTOH, it’s a great entertainment watching the Deep State commies tangle more and more in their own web.
Two morons, Schitt Head and Fake Yapper, dancing to the tunes of their pay masters.
And you know what they say, you can’t have a head fake without those two.
Appreciate Sundance’s shrewd insights into Russiagate; however the american public, after being bombarded with the minutia of this affair for two and a half years, simply doesn’t care about this anymore. We care about the consequences of the current erasure of our southern border and its inevitable destruction of our nation.
I care. It’s a matter of equal justice under the law. Either the law applies to everyone equally or our country is lost.
Hmmm, where did my comment go?
Panels have no force of law and strictly partisan affairs, that is why one was used to hold Barr in contempt, which means he really wasn’t held in contempt. These are theatrics designed for the Democrat parties allies to spin the drama as real.
Schiff….a pathetic bag of useless protoplasm…much like many of the other USELESS politicians WE are forced to “pay-for-service”…
If you want to know, my nickname for Schifforbrain is Smelly.
Indeed. Most of us refer to him as shitbag…schiiffbag perhaps…whatever. He’s another USELESS politician who has well passed an expiration date….another fool who NEEDS retirement or exiling…
I think perhaps both Schiff and Nader are Republican plants set up to make the DNC and democrat party look like a bunch of dorks! Could anyone lie, deceive, cover up and look that bad? Of course….. Other than Spartacus Booker, Pocahontas, socialist Bernie and sleepy Joe, no one!
Adam Schiff is as repulsive as modern politicians get. He alone made me completely give up on the Democratic Party. Schumer, Pelosi, Schiff, Cortez, Omar, Gillebrand, Booker, Buttigieg, Sanders, Harris … the list goes on and on. It’s almost impossible to find a Democrat who hasn’t become a total nut job who hasn’t abandoned all sense of duty to the country, its foundational ethic, and the ethos of a republic constantly striving to become a more perfect union.
Seems the Dems as a whole are particularly susceptible to TDS.
It really is a convenient focus, but they would be idiots at any rate with barely changed policy positions.
NYM –
First let me say I completely agree w/ you assessment Schiff, Schumer, etc …
I believe however, some my have forgotten a recently departed ‘civil serpent’ by the name of Harry Ried. The only word comes to my mind when he’s mentioned is ‘evil.’
Yep Drogers,
‘evil’ with an incurable case of ‘sleazy’.
I have a friend who told me that.
Jim Jordan, John Ratcliffe and Matt Gaetz better have their best questions ready because they’re only going to get one quick shot.
They need to catch Mueller in a flat-out lie on a yes/no question where provable evidence to the contrary can be obtained from the NSA. I don’t know the question, but something that would prove he’d been in cahoots with the small group before being named Special Counsel.
Sentient;
How about “Are you now, or have you ever been, a member of the Conmunist party?”
Would certainly be a way to start things off with a bang!
Or how much did you make in the Uranium One deal? Or why did 3 people die and many more hurt at the Boston marathon bombing when you KNEW two former Russians were planning a terroristic event?
We just need the NSA to cough up Mueller’s communications history. We already found that Rosenstein was in communication with Bruce Ohr before Rod was hired. In December 2016, if I remember correctly.
When did you know that there was no collusion? But he will never be asked that. Not by democrats and not by republicans. Because they’re all in on it. Lindsey Graham won’t subpoena Mueller. Schiff and Nadler won’t let him testify either. They’ll all make noise but that’s all. But chin up treepers, because eventually Barr or his subordinates are going to ask him under oath.
I’d be SHOCKED if there is any public testimony. SHOCKED.
Ditto…any private also.
Wow what a mess ….
Adam Schiff may sound like a criminal psychopath. He may even look like a criminal psychopath. But don’t let that fool you, he really is a criminal psychopath.
He looks like a thumb.
QUACK!
Yes, but he had talent.
Schiff is also…a Russian!
“The lady doth protest too much, methinks.”
This little weasels up to his eyeballs in the coup,
Yes, Shiff is terrible.
Mueller is terrible.
McCabe, Comey, Brennan, Clapper are all terrible.
But so are those who can do something about it but do not.
Nothing is going to happen. Tick-tock, trust, wait patiently, whatever refrain you like.
But dont worry, DeepState is going to be EXPOSED, but it will be in two weeks or so, or maybe at the end of July, or maybe right before the election…no wait, Ive got it, the day after PDJT’s next inauguration.
Nothing is going to happen.
amazing how it took no delay for Herr Müllers gestapo agents to arrest his victims.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go troll Fox like the rest.
Concern noted. 🙄
Wait, that might have been too many words – maybe I meant just:
🙄
Reliably downbeat.
I’m pretty sure you’d rather be right than things turn out how you profess you want.
I agree that I am downbeat. That is the perfect word for it.
I strongly support PDJT. No question.
But I have NO CLUE what he or those that support him think is being accomplished by the constant drumbeat of leaks, tick-tocks, etc. that do nothing except get people stirred up only to be frustrated in the end. It makes NO sense to me. It doesn’t have to, of course.
I just don’t see it as a winning strategy, is all.
The only ones that benefit from this are those that peddle the notion that justice is coming. But in the end, if we hit August 2020 and we are still being told that declassification is around the corner, that indictments are coming after the election, etc…..I think PDJT is being set up to look like a eunuch.
He has accomplished so much that SHOULD be talked about, but isn’t. Maybe PDJT and his advisors believe that the average voter will not get the truth about the good things in the economy, judges, etc. that the only hope of winning is to just tease people into thinking justice is around the corner.
Sometimes, I watch Youtube videos from the last two years. Ever done that? Look how many times Hannity and crew have announced that justice is RIGHT AROUND the corner.
It is all a marketing ploy. I hope it works for PDJT and MAGA in general but for the life of me, I think it is just going to frustrate that part of the base that has bringing DS to justice as their main goal. All of the stop and starts in the immigration fight have certainly hurt PDJT among those who have immigration as their primary issue. Anyone visiting here over the last week can see that.
It is time to deliver justice or switch topics until justice is ready to be served. In my opinion.
And that is why I am downbeat.
Why is Schiffhead in West Yarmouth??? Conferring with the commie Kennedys?
He’s looking for the Hy-Line Ferry to Martha’s Vineyard… John Kerry told Schiff he has earned “beautiful people” status at last and he wants to take his rightful place in Moonbat Society… Rumor has it the chardonnay crowd has traded Alan Dershowitz and a Moonbat-to-be-named-later for Schifty….
His family is from Boston. They likely have a summer home there.
Yup… He grew up in Framingham for a while before moving west… Yet another strike against my former home state of Massachusetts…
The family is in Boston via Russia.
England was the stopover.
SD
Prepare your list of questions for the good guys to ask Mueller. Then WE must make sure the good guys get them.
I still doubt Mueller will testify. I think Schiff is too stupid to see how the Mueller dossier can be exposed. I can think of a dozen questions Mueller isn’t going to want to answer, especially under oath. SD probably has a hundred.
And I absolutely salivate at the thought of that crap weasel Weissmann under oath.
Mr Weissmann what if any contact did you or any of your designees have with the news media from the time you were first briefed on the Steele dossier until yesterday? Please explain in detail.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What an awesome idea! I sure hope the few good guys with gonads on that committee will take your advice, Mike!
I hate to be a party pooper, but Weissmann is a civilian; he can plead the “fifth” and laugh at everyone on the way home. I believe Mueller is also a civvie.
Weissmann can plead the fifth, but how does that look to his demonrat fan club? They want him to testify how Trump is guilty and how Barr is lying. If he takes the fifth they will be disappointed and Weissmann will be exposed as being afraid that answering the repubs questions may be self incriminating. That’s still a lose lose for Weissman.
Plus we get to watch him squirm. I have the feeling that when the tables are turned on him he will wet himself.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Which is precisely why he will never publicly testify in front of any committee.
But, he can be disbarred. Don’t think that Sydney Powell isn’t going to expose his hostage taking intimidation tactics. in a motion to withdraw Gen. Flynn’s guilty plea.
There will be an evidentiary hearing where Flynn’s son will testify . Weissmann might be a hostile witness also.
Sidney might find some Exculpatory evidence in the Special. Counsel’s files: and a note “Do not show defense”.
That is her expertise-uncovering evidence withheld.
Weismann is a creature of habit, a recidivist criminal.who believes he will never be punished for destroying people.
The dominoes will fall eventually, & ms. Powell is the perfect attorney for the job.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Ms. Powell is the perfect attorney for the job.” A turn of events Andrew Weissman never saw coming. Great comment, Beth. This should be fun to watch
I cannot imagine what Weissmann thought the day Sydney’s name was confirmed as Flynn’s new attorney.
This will be an epic clawback of justice, IMHO.
Preparing the questions is a good idea… I’m guessing Sundance has had them ready for some time… But it seems to me that either: (a) the Democrats will orchestrate any hearing so that the good guys are somehow precluded from asking them; or (b) Mueller won’t ever testify… I don’t see how they can do (a), so I’m thinking this is all a headfake and it will be (b)… No Mueller.
LikeLiked by 4 people
(c) it’ll be no subpoena
SD already posted questions for Mueller. I just cannot seem to find the post. And you are probably correct on all of the rest.
Mueller will never testify! He know the report was junk! End of Story!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Mueller was not even part of its preparation, so he would be stupified at the first few questions. Like he always does.
The word ‘intelligence’ and the name ‘schiff’ should not be used in the same sentence because they are oxymorons.
The ultimate goal of shifthead is to ‘question’ mueller without allowing any questions from any conservatives, like Jim Jordan, John Ratcliffe, Mark Meadows and others who know exactly what went on during the mueller fishing expedition and would absolutely crucify him (figuratively speaking of course) in a public hearing.
Previously mueller only ‘gave a statement’, that was of course written and handed to him by other persons ahead of time, in order to avoid any embarrassing questions by conservatives in a public forum that would require answers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Schift doesn’t want Mueller for questioning. Too much downside.
Why do you think Graham, who could subpoena from Senate, says it’s over and accepts Mueller’s report as done? Same reason.
He’s a serious alcoholic. He will never withstand cross examination, doubtful he will testify .
Schiff gets 4 Pinocchio’s.
Mueller has the mid afternoon hit the bar look. His bar reputation got set back because he was at risk of a reporter cornering him.
Beth, what makes you think he’s an alcoholic?
This guy makes my skin crawl.
I did not notice alcohol abuse when he spoke for ten minutes last month…but I did sense Mueller has some type of early onset dementia. Alzheimer’s perhaps? It’s probably how Weismann and the cabal of Democrat lawyers, dirty cops from FBI working on the Mueller SC investigation got so much over on Mueller. He’s does not yet seem to be “non compos mentis” but….. it would be a personal disaster for Mueller to testify and a political nail in the democrat coffin for him to do so.
They are all nuts The President should have known that as soon as he stepped back and tried to play nice with these traitors what they would do Now Ole Nancy is demanding total Amnesty for millions that are hear and to her I say BULL CRAP but then all we can do is hope and pray that He stands up to her and says no, The new Border bill is just another big joke done by the house and another one in the senate There is no way that any of this junk will pass and that’s the reason why they are doing what they are, The sooner the President decides he has had enough and stops playing the good guy with these jerks the sooner he is going to move ahead.
I think We just need to make sure that many of these people are not reelected and I don’t know how that can be accomplished but please Lord help us to find the right people to help PT and bring an end to the rest of them..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paper ballots…
Receipts.
There will most likely be no questions from Republicans. Mueller doesn’t want to answer any tough questions of questions that will land him and his investigators in jail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don Jr. has to testify, but it’s optional for Mueller ???
Professional Swamp courtesy.
This whole thing is like Immigration.
The question is NOT about the ‘means’ or the ‘method’; its about WILL.
Its not HOW to nail these SOB’S hides to the wall, its about is there the,WILL to do whats neccesary?
Same with immigration. We KNOW what needs,to be done, KNOW that majority supports it,..but is there the WILL to DO it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
we’re (including VSGPDJT) already racist, sexist, homophobic reptiles so how much worse can it get to go full bore ??
and we can get back to the important stuff like was Ilhan married to her brother and what about that Green New Steal and is Mooch gonna run ?
Mueller never testifies. This is all theater.
The Mueller Report has a decay rate that would be very useful to power a reactor. It now has virtually no energy and anyone can examine it close up without fear.
Robert Mueller and his henchmen will never voluntarily appear and the Democrats would be suicidal to subpoena him or them because the number of questions surrounding the report will continue to grow.
Good gracious folks! Could there be any human being more appalling than this Schiff fool? I know…there are many other pathetic people in the mix.
This imbecile (Schiff), is truly a useless human being! An agitated Democrat still angry African Slavery is not “accepted”. Democrats are a hateful bunch…a Klan!
History proves it and the rapid-hate of Donald Trump confirm it! No human being HATES like a Democrat…NONE in history.
Hatred causes everything we have been exposed to with spy-gate 2016 to current time…All of it!
Nadler is most disgusting visually & auditorilly.
He wants first dibs in the judiciary.
He “trumps” STFU Schiff.
The Senate needs to subpoena him…no games ..force him in the open…let him take the 5th like the criminal he is
Wake me when there is an indictment. Of anyone.
Mueller to testify?…oh heck no. That drunk won’t allow questioning. He nearly wet his trousers in that silly presser and ran out the room without taking questions. He’d cave under any pressure. Everybody knows who’s the real architect and author of that so-called report. Popeye can talk all he wants–Horseface Mueller won’t be back on the hill. He’s done.
What do we expect?
What do we expect when we the people allowed the radical left to take over our school system and turn our children into brain dead leftist lemmings who obediently vote for the corrupt and criminal democrats , representative government that looks out for the people?
What do we expect when we the people were too busy to look into who we were electing, thereby electing corrupt and criminal RINO’s beholden to globalist money, representative government that looks out for the people?
Besides electing Trump, who’s trying to change things, nothing really changes when it comes to the problems that allowed our current predicament to come about
The radical left still controls our schools and still churns out unthinking leftist zombies who elect democrats
Idiot voters are still supporting RINO’s
Election fraud is real and nothing is being done about it
Once Republican stronghold States are on the cusp of turning blue due to the third world saturating them
We allowed the clown show that is our current government to form and exist, and the only way that changes is if we the people reelect Trump and give him enough MAGA seats to form a majority
Is that going to happen? Trump will probably be reelected, but I highly doubt he’ll get enough true allies to fight back in the way that’s needed
I’m just a bit frustrated with this never ending clown show, and I’m sick of Americans too brainwashed and stupid to see what their voting habits are doing to this country
LikeLiked by 3 people
I share your frustration and I have said it before. moreover if the election were held today, I would have to do a write-in or abstain from voting. I have a list of write-ins because I’ve done it a few times over the decades. May have to update the names though.
Quite honestly, I don’t think that these Congressmen yet comprehend just how thoroughly Mr. Mueller and his team of “$38 million dollar lawyers” have conspired to leave them holding the bag as they take the money and run. Mr. Mueller is no longer an employee of the Federal Government, and Mr. Barr within a matter of minutes forced him to completely neuter his “parting shot.”
We now know that virtually the entire US “Deep State” was focused on impeachment, and I have no doubt that co-conspirators such as Mr. Schiff fully expected Mr. Mueller to hand the necessary “judicial finding” to them. But he didn’t. In fact, the official and binding Department of Justice conclusion on both counts was: “No Crime.” Mr. Mueller left them all high and dry, and now he’s running for the exits. (And, he’ll make it.)
(IMHO …) Constitutionally speaking, the House of Representatives is now quite “high and dry.” Whereas Article 1, Section 3.7 says “but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law …”, the irreconcilable conundrum for the Legislative Branch is that this supposed evildoer would not face subsequent charges for anything at all, because the Executive and Judicial Branches legally concluded(!) that there is no basis to do so.
The Framers of our Constitution fully understood the pure-political ramifications of impeachment, and we know that they edited the text of Article 1 with this in mind. They intended to constrain any future “hyper-political Congress” on this matter, and I believe that they did.
(Now, will someone please advise Rep. Schiff (et al) …?)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schiffty liar, unfit to serve. Resign or be fired.
I think a public, panel setting would be ideal in my mind – the minority can call witnesses/experts of their own. I’d love to see them call Joe DiGenova.
They only need to get Mueller to answer 3 or so questions:
1) When did you know that there was no Trump-Russia collusion;
2) Why did you select Andrew Weissmann as your lead prosecutor; and
3) Why did you fire Strzok and Page, and why did you wipe all communication records from their devices?
The rest of the hearing could focus on DiGenova outlining the basic points behind SpyGate for the public to understand.
LikeLike
What date between 2015 and 2017 was your first contact with Rod Rosenstein?
He has bad karma, he’s destined for tragedy.
Jabba Nadler & Schif for brains can script MULEer all they want. If you thought MULEer was nervous when he gave his closing speech WAIT until Jordan et al get their teeth in him. There won’t be anything left except the suit he came in with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As soon as a Republican asks a question the chairperson will switch to a black congressperson to rant about racism and immigration.
It’s possible that Democrats go so crazy that Lyndsey subpoenas Mueller in response to clear things up.
No, Lindsey is part of the coup. He was in cahoots with John McCain to transfer the dossier copy that McCain’s assistant hand delivered to the FBI to also make it ‘Official’.
Lindsey has already said he is done with the Mueller probe. Does not want to have Mueller testify. Convenient. Unless PT uses his magic wand on Miss Lindsey.
LikeLike
If Mueller testifies and that’s a big if, he will basically say his teamies know the details and will answer the questions for him. Lawfare lawyers questioning other Lawfare lawyers according to script. Schiffty will come in to the hearing to thank them for their “courage” and “openness” and “honesty” and the ever popular “sacrifice you made for your country”.
