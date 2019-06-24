DOJ Confirms Flynn Defense Team Never Received Transcript of Flynn/Kislyak Phone Call…

Posted on June 24, 2019

When General Michael Flynn entered into the seemingly coerced plea agreement with the special counsel team and prosecutor Brandon Van Grack (November 30, 2017), he gave up the right to defense discovery in his case.  In hindsight this will likely be viewed a mistake.

(h/t Techno Fog) During a court appearance today by new attorney Mrs. Sidney Powell, the topic of needing a classified security clearance -to review documents- was raised.  The DOJ responded to the assertion by saying no classified information was provided to the prior Flynn defense team, therefore Ms. Powell doesn’t need not carry that concern.

However, by admitting the DOJ provided no classified information to the defense, the prosecution is simultaneously admitting they never provided Flynn with a copy of the phone call transcript (December 29, 2016) between President-elect Trump’s incoming National Security Advisor and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.  The content of that phone call lies at the heart of the FBI interview that took place on January 24th, 2017.

Judge Emmet Sullivan originally asked for the Flynn/Kislyak transcript; however, the prosecution said it was irrelevant to their case.  The judge accepted the non-production.

 

It is suspected Flynn may have been under a FISA surveillance warrant which seems confirmed by the Weissmann/Mueller report. The FBI intercepted, recorded, and later transcribed the December 29, 2016, conversation.

This why the issue of how the FBI agents write the 302 summary of the Flynn January 24, 2017, interview becomes such an important facet.

On June 6, 2019, the DOJ released the FBI agent report (FD-302) written after their interview of Michael Flynn on Jan 24th, 2017. (Full pdf below) From prior testimony we know that FBI Agent Peter Strzok did the questioning and FBI Agent Joe Pientka took notes.

For some reason, within the DOJ release of the report they are continuing to redact the name Joe Pientka. [Could be due to ongoing employment]

It’s worth noting according to Mark Meadows the Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz has interviewed Joe Pientka extensively; prior attempts by congress to gain testimony from Pientka were blocked by the FBI and Rod Rosenstein.

FBI Agent Joseph Pientka was never interviewed by the joint House judiciary and oversight committees (Goodlatte and Gowdy). The reason, as explained by Meadows, was simple; Pientka was on Weissmann and Mueller’s special counsel team. Congress was not allowed to interfere in the Mueller probe. In hindsight this looks like Weissmann, Mueller & Rosenstein strategically using the investigation as a shield from sunlight.

The interview took place on January 24, 2017. The report was written Jan 24th, 2017. The wording was then deliberated by the small group, approved by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and entered into the record on February 15th, 2017.

Here’s the FD-302 report:

Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack filed a cover letter attempting to explain the reason for the Flynn interview on January 24th, 2017, and a delay in the official filing of the interview notes (FD-302) on February 15th, 2017, and then another edit on May 31st, 2017.

To explain the FBI delay, Van Grack claimed the FD-302 report “inadvertently” had a header saying “DRAFT DOCUMENT/DELIBERATIVE MATERIAL” (screen grab)

What the special counsel appeared to be obfuscating was a process of deliberation within the investigative unit, headed by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, surrounding the specific wording of the 302 report on the Flynn interview. Likely how best to word the FBI notes for maximum damage.

In late 2018 Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack was attempting to hide the length of the small group deliberations within the FBI. In hindsight it seems he did not want the court to know Andrew McCabe was involved in shaping how the Flynn-302 was written.

However, we know there was a deliberative process in place, seemingly all about how to best position the narrative, because we can see the deliberations in text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok: See below (note the dates):

The text message conversation above is February 14th, 2017.

The Michael Flynn FD-302 was officially entered into the record on February 15th, 2017, per the report:

The interview took place on January 24th, 2017. The FD-302 was drafted on January 24th, and then later edited, shaped, and ultimately approved by McCabe on February 14th, then entered into the official record on February 15th.

It was a deliberative document from the outset. Thanks to the Strzok/Page text messages we know the 2018 cover letter from the Special Counsel is misleading. The Feb 15th, 2017, date was the day after McCabe approved it (three weeks after the FBI interview).

May 17th, 2017, Robert Mueller was assigned as special Counsel. Then, the FD-302 report was re-entered on May 31st, 2017, removing the header; paving the way for Mueller’s team to use the content therein.

The original authorization for the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller was May 17th, 2017.  The recently released Weissmann report shows there were two additional scope memos authorizing specific targeting of the Mueller probe.  The first scope memo was August 2nd, 2017, OUTLINED HERE, and is an important part of the puzzle that helps explain the corrupt original purpose of the special counsel.

The second scope memo was issued by Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller on October 20th, 2017.  The transparent intent of the second scope memo was to provide Weissmann and Mueller with ammunition and authority to investigate specific targets, for specific purposes.  One of those targets was General Michael Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr.

As you review the highlighted portion below, found on pages 12 and 13 of the Weissmann report, read slowly and fully absorb the intent; the corruption is blood-boiling:

This second scope memo allowed Weissmann and Mueller to target tangentially related persons and entities bringing in Michael Cohen, Richard Gates, Roger Stone and Michael Flynn Jr.  Additionally this memo established the authority to pursue “jointly undertaken activity“.

The four identified targets within the original July 2016 investigation, “Operation Crossfire Hurricane”, were George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page. (See HPSCI report):

General Flynn was under investigation from the outset in mid-2016. The fraudulent FBI counterintelligence operation, established by CIA Director John Brennan, had Flynn as one of the early targets when Brennan handed the originating electronic communication “EC” to FBI Director James Comey on/around July 31st, 2016.

The investigation of General Flynn never stopped throughout 2016 and led to the second investigative issue of his phone call with Russian Ambassador Kislyak:

Page #12 October 20th, 2017, Scope Memo:

The first redaction listed under “personal privacy” is unknown. However, the second related redaction is a specific person, Michael Flynn Jr.

In combination with the October 2017 timing, the addition of Flynn Jr to the target list relates to the ongoing 2016/2017 investigation of his father for: (1) possible conspiracy with a foreign government; (2) unregistered lobbying; (3) materially false statements and omissions on 2017 FARA documents; and (4) lying to the FBI.

This October 20th, 2017, request from Weissmann and Mueller aligns with the time-frame were special counsel team lawyers Brandon L. Van Grack and Zainab N. Ahmad were prosecuting Michael Flynn and cornering him into a guilty plea

Getting Rosenstein to authorize adding Mike Flynn Jr. to the target list (scope memo #2) meant the special counsel could threaten General Flynn with the indictment of his son as a co-conspirator tied to the Turkish lobbying issue (which they did) if he doesn’t agree to a plea. Remember: “jointly undertaken activity“.

Forcing a plea for ‘lying to investigators‘ by threatening prosecution for FARA violations was the identical strategy used against both George Papadopoulos and Michael Flynn.

The October 20th, 2017, expanded scope memo authorized Mueller to start demanding records, phones, electronic devices and other evidence from Mike Flynn Jr, and provided the leverage Weissmann wanted.  After all, Mike Flynn Jr. had a four month old baby. 

The amount of twisted pressure from this corrupt team of prosecutors is sickening.  A month later, General Flynn was signing a plea agreement:

168 Responses to DOJ Confirms Flynn Defense Team Never Received Transcript of Flynn/Kislyak Phone Call…

  1. littleflower481 says:
    June 24, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    It just seems like Flynn had bad lawyers.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • sarasotosfan says:
      June 24, 2019 at 4:03 pm

      It sounds like they could have been part of the conspiracy.

      Liked by 21 people

      Reply
      • SwampRatTerrier says:
        June 24, 2019 at 4:52 pm

        Deep Fry the Deep State.

        SNARK!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Pedro Morales says:
          June 24, 2019 at 5:12 pm

          It appears Ms Powell is playing a bit of chess herself. She knows the game, the players, and the rule book. She already knows who did what, when, where, and how. She actually wrote a book about it. SHE WROTE A BOOK ABOUT IT! Let that sink in. There is no part of the Flynn case that is a mystery to her. There is no part of this overall coup that is a mystery to her. She knows all the connection points. General Flynn has a wingman. The only question will be how far can she go. I don’t like this judge. Dont tell me about Ted Stevens. That is irrelevant because this judge appears to be a Never Trumper. All logic, thinking, and reason go out the window. Principles, the law, and what someone did in the past do not matter. Never Trumpers are simply insane and irrational. If PDJT is involved they always find a way to change the rules, take their ball, and go home. Good luck to Ms Powell. If anyone can pull this off, it is her.

          Liked by 33 people

          Reply
          • Seneca the Elder says:
            June 24, 2019 at 5:28 pm

            Pedro- you NAILED IT.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
          • California Joe says:
            June 24, 2019 at 5:56 pm

            Agreed! The judge is about to hammer Flynn that’s why he hired a new lawyer. How many times do we police arrests dismissed because of “racist” comments the officer made on Facebook which had nothing to do with the arrest and $$$ awarded to the defendant yet for President Trump and his aides no amount of inflammatory texts and emails by McCabe, Strzok and Page have had any impact on the cases at all! First we F Flynn and then we F Trump????

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • The Akh says:
            June 24, 2019 at 6:12 pm

            I dont think you are necessarily wrong regarding the disposition of the judge. But in all fairness, he did give Flynn the opportunity to rescind his plea deal. For whatever reason, Flynn declined.

            Like

            Reply
          • OmegaManBlue says:
            June 24, 2019 at 6:14 pm

            100% on this judge and hatred of Trump probably being a major hurdle any defendant might have in the courts these days.

            Like

            Reply
        • Raghn Crow says:
          June 24, 2019 at 5:14 pm

          Deep fry it, deep six it, and deep end it.

          Like

          Reply
      • PBR says:
        June 24, 2019 at 5:12 pm

        Agreed. Swamp creatures.

        Like

        Reply
      • GenEarly says:
        June 24, 2019 at 5:27 pm

        Flynn’s original lawyers were democRats, and Clintoon cartel . How and Why Flynn had these lawyers would be a story to cover.
        The FIB notes on the Flynn WH interview is a nothing burger, what a Mueller Weisman Con Job that followed.
        Justice had better come, Declass is long overdue, and patience is wearing thin in this Trump supporter!!!

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
    • BocephusRex says:
      June 24, 2019 at 4:03 pm

      EXTRAORDINARILY bad lawyers – almost like they were hired by the Deep State-

      Liked by 16 people

      Reply
    • auscitizenmom says:
      June 24, 2019 at 4:28 pm

      I’m not thinking “bad” lawyers, but more lawyers who were in cahoots with the Special Counsel, Presidential Coup, bunch.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • Meagara says:
        June 24, 2019 at 5:25 pm

        They trusted the FBI and DOJ’s statements about what Flynn said to Kislyak.

        Flynn was never quoted in court filing or any where.

        If the convo was as damning as they say a redacted version would have been supplied.

        That means ~99% chance govt lied or exaggerated about what Flynn said–how it contradicted his later talks with Strzok etc.

        Lying about a “302” wasn’t the crime. Lying about what Flynn said to Kislyak earlier is the crime.

        The FBI and DOJ, especially Yates could have lied about what Flynn really said. Or context shows the criminal “part” was only a few seconds of a long conversation.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • teasipper16 says:
      June 24, 2019 at 4:40 pm

      No longer. Read “Licensed To Lie” to see how Mrs. Powell feels about tactics employed by DOJ.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • GW says:
      June 24, 2019 at 4:46 pm

      Just like White Boy Rick.

      Like

      Reply
    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:36 pm

      Wasn’t one of Gen. Flynn’s (ret.) lawyers a colleague (cohort, comrade) of Weissmann’s. Just saying.

      Looks like Sidney was the right move.

      Like

      Reply
    • Esther says:
      June 24, 2019 at 6:08 pm

      Its very simplistic to think Flynn’s top notch DC lawyers were simply ‘bad lawyers’. They worked with the enemy to stitch him up.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. mikebrezzze says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    I might be wrong, but it seems to me that the best spy we ever had is leading the lambs (FISA) to slaughter!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. FL_GUY says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    It’s clear to me that Flynn was bankrupted and threats against his family were used to force a confession of wrong-doing when there was none. All tactics used by totalitarian regimes.

    This judge should have ended this farce long ago. What dirt do they have on him?

    Flynn needs to be freed and compensated financially; Weissman, Mueller and the rest of the gestapo gang, including the foot troops that broke down Manafort’s and Roger Stone’s doors in the pre-dawn raids need to be arrested and prosecuted. JMHO

    Liked by 33 people

    Reply
  4. sarasotosfan says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    Wow. Flynn could have plead to anything without any evidence owing to prosecutorial pressure of unknown origin. I’d like to see the judge talk with each side in camera to find out what really is going on here.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. SamlAdams says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Doubt that Powell’s approach will be to throw over the table. Instead she will cheap away at the fault lines in the prosecution. She’s already bought the time to do that.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. peace says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    Were Flynn’s lawyers bad, or were they really working for the dark side?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      June 24, 2019 at 4:15 pm

      I hat would be the former attorney General’s law firm

      Holder Beater and Cheater

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • v4ni11ista says:
      June 24, 2019 at 4:57 pm

      Covington & Burling is Eric Holders old law firm

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Max Tadpol says:
        June 24, 2019 at 5:42 pm

        Now we know our 30 year decorated SPOOK Gen Flynn is not stupid. We also know he knows where all the bodies are buried. Why do you think: A – He knowingly hired Eric Holder’s law firm if not to lead them to FISA slaughter and B – this whole trial w/ an agreed plea deal has taken so long, even outlasting the SCO? I’ll tell you why, it is still playing out to flush them all out.

        JMHO and wishful thinking.

        Like

        Reply
  7. Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    You Ms Powell are my hero.
    I pray you are able to REVOKE certain individuals “License to Lie”.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  8. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    So no word on previously scheduled sentencing?
    Defendant should be encouraged to retract his plea so the state can drop all (phony) charges against him!

    FREE – FLYNN – NOW !

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. ramp says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    Justice is expensive

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. dwpender says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    Well, well, well, it seems the Mueller team holdovers don’t want Sidney Powell to see ANY classified documents. (She doesn’t “need” a security clearance.) Anyone suspect they’re even more concerned about many, many other documents she could request, than about this document per se?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:01 pm

      Meanwhile Brennan still has his 6 months after President Trump ORDERED it be revoked.

      WHAT A BOOK, WHAT A FILM THIS WILL MAKE!

      Bernstein & Woodward’s film on Watergate will become a nothing.

      Poor Redford and Hoffman…NOT!

      Like

      Reply
    • CTH Fan says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:04 pm

      AG Barr has the authority to declassify any document, maybe he can help with documents Sydney may require. We have a new sheriff in town.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • bertdilbert says:
        June 24, 2019 at 5:48 pm

        I believe she said it was going to take 90 days to get her arms around this case. That should be lots of time to get documents declassed. If they slow walk documents, she needs and are relevant to the case, she should be able to get an extension as needed.

        Like

        Reply
  11. kp says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    D_V,

    I read somewhere [SD, here?] that he can’t retract plea once he’s plead guilty? Not certain about this, hope LurkingLawyer chimes in soon…

    Like

    Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      June 24, 2019 at 4:21 pm

      This is what I found , don’t ask me to explain it I am not a lawyer and never played one o. TV and never stayed at a holiday inn express

      If a motion to withdraw a plea of guilty or nolo contendere is made before sentence is imposed, the court may permit the plea to be withdrawn if the defendant shows any fair and just reason. At any later time, a plea may be set aside only on direct appeal or by motion under 28 U.S.C. § 2255.

      I am not sure the other guys are crooked is good enough but I would try it😗

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • kp says:
        June 24, 2019 at 4:24 pm

        Well your moniker implies you can’t play in their ‘reindeer games’ anyway. But your reasoning seems sound.

        Like

        Reply
      • Mr e-man says:
        June 24, 2019 at 4:31 pm

        Maybe having an incompetent counsel is a fair and just reason. No discovery. Not knowing the agents said he didn’t lie, etc. Flynn may have received some bad advice

        Like

        Reply
        • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
          June 24, 2019 at 5:04 pm

          No, bad counsel is not sufficient…however prosecutorial misconduct and lying all over the place IS. She knows this. She has been dying to get into this since she came out of retirement to write her book.

          ESPECIALLY to nail Weissmann. HE knows that this trial is about that and so do all the rest of them.

          Cue the blood pressure meds increased dosage and thumbing through their contacts for special hit men and nefarious poisoners.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • trialbytruth says:
          June 24, 2019 at 5:04 pm

          Yeah that might be all it is is bad advice. Knowing these players it could be qorsewthen that.

          Like

          Reply
          • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
            June 24, 2019 at 5:08 pm

            Oh I agree, why would these long time attorneys not have dirt collected on them as well?

            AN outside pro bono or ADF or JW would have been the best group, but they likely didn’t know about it soon enough.

            if it WAS them I’d be shocked because they have a disproportionate amount of triumphs.

            Like

            Reply
      • ristvan says:
        June 24, 2019 at 5:23 pm

        I just did further down, and had commented in detail on this previously. It is possible to withdraw a plea for good reason before sentencing (as here) but very difficult after sentencing. Sidney Powell has to find the good reason.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • ristvan says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:04 pm

      Lurking Lawyer here.
      I posted on this a while ago. An accepted federal plea may be withdrawn before sentencing for just and equitable reasons. FRCP rule 11(d)(2)(b) Threatening the son, the 302 irregularities, incompetent counsel not asking for the transcript by themselves may not be sufficient, but together may be. That is in my opinion what sidney Powell is attempting to compile for Sullivan.

      Then one of two things happens. Mueller’s residual gang drops pointless case, or there is a trial before Sullivan that could get ugly when Powell puts Weissmann on the stand.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
      • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
        June 24, 2019 at 5:07 pm

        Yep, that sounds right. She is itching for this. Her book condemns him with evidence of his tactics and past history of reversed decisions already.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • kp says:
        June 24, 2019 at 5:11 pm

        ristvan,

        Thank you, as always, succinct and easy to understand even for a VSI (very stable idjit).

        I’m gonna’ hope (as if that matters) for your 2nd scenario. Would love to see Weissmann answer questions under oath.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • mikeyboo says:
          June 24, 2019 at 5:59 pm

          kp, I share your sentiments about Weissmann. But too much concentration on Weissmann allows the other swampers off the hook. Mueller was the head of the investigative snake. He allowed/encouraged/enabled all these evil doers to pursue Pres Trump-and America- through this bullchit. Mueller, Brennan, Clapper, Rice, Strzok, Page,, Powers, Obama, Jarrett, Lynch etc. etc All of them collaborated in these crimes and all deserve BIG penalty.

          Like

          Reply
      • ParteaGirl says:
        June 24, 2019 at 5:34 pm

        I would think Mueller’s gang would drop the case before they’d allow discovery performed by Powell.

        Like

        Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        June 24, 2019 at 5:53 pm

        Both of those sound perfect.

        Can we Pay Per View the Weismann interrogation?

        PS The twit is writing a book.

        Like

        Reply
      • bertdilbert says:
        June 24, 2019 at 6:03 pm

        I am really glad Sydney Powell has this. She is Flynn’s best shot.

        Like

        Reply
      • dallasdan says:
        June 24, 2019 at 6:07 pm

        Thank you very much for your comment.

        Perhaps I am over-simplifying, but it appears that withdrawal of the guilty plea is the linchpin for Powell having the opportunity to clear Flynn. How would a trial otherwise eventuate, during which Weissmann would be called by Powell to testify?

        Without a withdrawal of the plea, it seems the corrupt Sullivan can rebuff Powell’s requests, with the AG remaining a silent bystander, and proceed to sentencing despite an overwhelming amount of evidence, now in the public domain, that Flynn was framed, evidence was manufactured, and laws governing the FISA process were violated.

        If this travesty of justice stands, the FBI, DOJ, and the judicial process will be blatantly outed as incorrigible entities. As SD has speculated, the swamp may be too big to drain.

        Like

        Reply
  12. Charles Stephens says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    Anyone out there agree that Flynn had terrible representation? Who advised him to hire this firm? Can he withdraw his agreement due to the poor representation he received???

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. vikingmom says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    This whole set-up ought to terrify every law abiding citizen! If you run afoul of those in power, they can, and will, destroy you, and your family, with no real evidence of wrongdoing and no due process afforded to you in order to expose them! And their funds, thanks to we, the taxpayers, are unlimited, while you will have to either bankrupt yourself or confess!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Judith says:
      June 24, 2019 at 4:49 pm

      That about sums it up, yes. And we wonder why DC swamp critters keep their noses down and don’t make waves?

      I would wager that most, if not all Congressmen, lawyers, judges and office clerks know exactly how the game is played. Lawyers, expecially, are known to cut deals and plea agreements all day long.

      Rarely do they put up a long and protracted battle for justice for their clients. They know on which side their bread is buttered, and also where the axe falls.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
        June 24, 2019 at 5:05 pm

        This is why Trump is hated. They don’t have years of collected info to blackmail him. That is why you see them digging so far back for info…

        and the american people are being treated to a front row seat on how they’ve been operating for nearly a century.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Judith says:
          June 24, 2019 at 5:27 pm

          Amen to that! Imagine: There are some sixty million Deplorables, and counting, witnessing all of this as it unfolds.

          I wouldn’t want to be one of these treasonous swamp critters in that white hot spotlight.. Would you?

          Do they really believe some pimp over in Brussells gives a fig about any one of their necks?

          Like

          Reply
    • cantcforest says:
      June 24, 2019 at 6:15 pm

      If some of the XXX###@@@@ aren’t prosecuted soon, we’ll be looking for alternate avenues for cleaning up the STASI and KGB in six years. In other words, take the country back from the elite and give it to our children.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Hal_S says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    I think it’s time Flynn’s legal team gets to see the ACTUAL 302s. The ORIGINAL 302s, and then the revisions.

    THE TYPEFACES OF THE 302 DON’T MATCH from page to page.
    Pages 1 and 6 were scanned in, their text is broad and fuzzy.
    Pages 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7, 8, 9, 10 were retyped, probably in Adobe Acrobat, because their text is crisp and clear.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      June 24, 2019 at 4:23 pm

      Good forensic catch

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Hal_S says:
        June 24, 2019 at 4:58 pm

        These are a mix of 302 forms and 302a forms.
        The filed documents, ON THEIR FACE, ON THE FOUR CORNERS OF THE DOCUMENT, confirm that the 302’s were altered by replacing them with 302a’s.

        Pages 1 and 6 are marked
        FD-302 (Rev. 5-8-10)

        Pages 2-5 and 7-10 are marked
        FD-302a (Rev. 05-08-10)

        I’ll wager that a “302 form” is likely a paper form, while the “302a form” is likely a fill-in-the-blanks-PDF form. So, by saving “different versions” of the PDF, you can kinda-sorta claim that they’re “the same 302”.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • trialbytruth says:
          June 24, 2019 at 5:02 pm

          This group is big on sorta kinda.

          We sorta gave him everything it’s kinda hard to know what you want when you dont ask us to look where we kinda hid stuff

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • Hal_S says:
          June 24, 2019 at 5:23 pm

          The first pages are clearly a different typeface from the following pages for the Flynn 302.
          However, turns out the 302 and 302a are NOT paper versus PDF, but just that
          the FD-302 (Rev. 5-8-10) is the first page, while the FD-302a (Rev. 05-08-10) is the second and successive pages.

          So, the first pages ARE scanned and blurry while the following pages are sharp like a .PDF, it is NOT due to 302 and 302a being paper versus PDF, but here it DOES seem like there’s been a swap where the first page is blurred from scanning while the subsequent are clear from editing in adobe.

          Just want to clear that up.

          Like

          Reply
        • grumpyqs says:
          June 24, 2019 at 5:46 pm

          NOW I get it Hal! Kinda, sorta, like a juiced-up PDF called “Certificate of Live Birth” from Hawaii. Wonder if the same “techie” put them both together?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • Zorro says:
      June 24, 2019 at 4:27 pm

      If the 302’s were rigged and, that’s likely the case, then original notes probably don’t exist anymore.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Hal_S says:
      June 24, 2019 at 4:29 pm

      After-thought.
      What if it’s NOT Pientka’s name on the 302? The FBI mentioned that these are “digitally signed” which opens up an interesting possibility- whoever EDITED the 302 LATER left a digital signature, although digital signatures are generally sign-your-name-using-a-mouse-chicken-scratch, it could confirm that the 302 was “submitted” by somebody other than Pientka.

      Like

      Reply
  15. Pa Hermit says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    Hopefully Ms. Powell will set the record straight. Seems to be a lot of interconnected webs in that city. Almost hard to tell the good from the bad! Gonna take quite a while to cut through charade to get to the bottom of this. That’s hopefully not a bottomless pit by now. At least a start.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    If the Deep State can ruin a 4-star US Army General with an impeccable record, imagine what they can do to us common peasants. SAD & SCARY.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  17. Zorro says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    I think the possibility exists that Sundance’s analysis is correct but also that Flynn was involved in something shady and was leveraged by the Herrs Weissmann and Mueller.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:15 pm

      Exactly what in General Flynn’s record would make it right to suspect a respected general so that he does NOT get the benefit of the doubt; and despite all evidence is presumed guilty of misdeeds?

      In America one is presumed innocent.

      In the USSR version of America rules are changed so mercurially that a legitimate deal could suddenly become illegal.

      Think of the woman who had concealed carry and openly declared she had a gun in NYC and was immediately arrested and rushed off to face imminent imprisonment because of rapidly changing rules.

      As for business deals in this day, unless you are very well connected you are at risk of being caught in new regulatory laws that get elevated to criminal.

      Like

      Reply
    • PBR says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:24 pm

      A long time ago I read that Flynn was allowed to plead to a lie rather than something they could get him on relating to a bigger issue- affairs pertaining to Ukraine maybe?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • mikeyboo says:
      June 24, 2019 at 6:17 pm

      Another post on this site pointed out that possibility, including the possibility that Gen Flynn lied in order to conceal wrongdoing by his son. Of course, NONE of this would exonerate the swampers from THEIR evil deeds.

      Like

      Reply
  18. Skippy says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    Look at the PHOTO of Gen Flynn and new Lawyer Sidney Powell. Red (Mr. Flynn), White and Blue (Lawyer Powell). USA!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. TwoLaine says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    He was ambushed on vacation.
    He was ambushed at the White House {gleefully per Creepy Comey).
    He was told an attorney need not be present.
    He was not read the Miranda Warning.
    When the FBI says he did not lie to them, he is charged with lying anyway.
    Critical evidence was withheld from him on the case.
    He was being blackmailed by Mueller and Minions, with threats against his family, while receiving death threats from the Lefty Loonies.
    AND the first Judge on the case recused himself after the abusive FISA Ap info came out… WHY?

    No, nothing wrong wot this picture.
    Look away.
    Look away.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. 2packs4sure says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    Man,,, when I heard Flynn had hired Sidney Powell a while back it MADE MY DAY!
    She’s S T R O N G with a capitol S …….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Judith says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:03 pm

      And Ms Powell is also a woman, which should immunize her from any shady, #metoo rape allegations from 1969. That is, at least if her pronouns are still her/she. But these days, who the hell knows? /s

      Like

      Reply
  21. Julia Adams says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    When Techno Frog says, “This statement by prosecutors would confirm they never produced the transcripts of the Kislyak calls to Flynn.”

    How does she know that to be the case? I don’t understand how she is able to infer or deduce that from today’s proceedings. Please help…

    Like

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      June 24, 2019 at 4:59 pm

      The transcripts would be classified. The prosecution said there was no classified material involved.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • grlangworth says:
      June 24, 2019 at 4:59 pm

      The transcription of the Flynn – Kislyak phone call would have to be classified at least SECRET. It was a surreptitious recording by the U.S.

      Like

      Reply
    • Bad Bill Barr says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:10 pm

      The transcripts are classified and the claim that no classified information was
      given, contradicts.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • PBR says:
        June 24, 2019 at 5:29 pm

        If Sydney asked this question to finesse this answer (and revelation( it was a very very clever finesse indeed. It is not contradictory, it’s just that now they have admitted that they did not give the defense information that they should have given to Flynn’s defense attorneys.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • dallasdan says:
          June 24, 2019 at 6:28 pm

          However, SD’s article indicates Flynn’s attorneys waived discovery, so they never asked for the transcripts. Given our knowledge of the attorneys’ ties to the DNC through their employer, Holder’s law firm, it is understandable why they would facilitate Flynn’s demise. JMO

          Like

          Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:35 pm

      Ristvan could explain it better than I.

      I think what Sundance means is that the prosecution was supposed to provide all evidence, including exonerating evidence, to the defense.
      The FBI did not.
      The 302 (transcription based on the memories of the interviewing agents) was evidence.
      The 302 in all its drafts was also classified information.
      If Powell doesn’t need a security clearance because no classified information was provided to the court, it means that the 302 in question was not provided to the court.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. John55 says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    >>”Congress was not allowed to interfere in the Mueller probe.”

    I’m not sure what “not allowed” means. Congress chose not to interfere in, or conduct any oversight of, the Muller probe. There was nothing actually preventing their doing so, other than their intense desire that Muller be free to break the law with impunity in the course of his efforts to bring down the President.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • littleredmachine says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:13 pm

      exactly. Congress (Paul Ryan) =’s complicit.

      Like

      Reply
      • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
        June 24, 2019 at 5:17 pm

        Likely more than half of Congress was complicit. One gets the impression that the tentacles of this are nearly infinite in terms of deep state connections. All of them had been operating during Obama’s reign as if America’s forfeiture to One World ORder was a foregone conclusion.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Pf1289 says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:39 pm

      “Not allowed” as in Pientka (and others) couldn’t be interviewed by Congress, Horowitz, Huber, etc due to an “ongoing investigation”. That was part of the whole strategy of the special counsel, to cover up by keeping people from testifying.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  23. Ezgoer says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    If these FBI/DOJ criminals get away with these blatant crimes he rule of law is over in the USA as are free elections. This will be done again with impunity by the fascist Left.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. TwoLaine says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    Showin’ some leg again, Go Sidney! 😉

    Like

    Reply
  25. starfcker says:
    June 24, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    In the age of digital recording, which has zero cost, the whole concept of 302’s is corrupt and absolutely indefensible.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:27 pm

      I know, I almost blew a gasket when Comey stated in a hearing, “we don’t record 302’s because we’ve found “subjects” during the interview process, would be less trustful of the FBI and prone to not be as forth coming.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  26. xenosonice says:
    June 24, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Is there any hope that the MAGA movement can develop a private wing, akin to what the traitorous Democrats have with Lawfare/Brookings? It’s hard fighting the Swamp from within the Swamp.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Lactantius says:
    June 24, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    On July 13, 2018, Emory Arthur Rounds III assumed the office of Director of the States Office of Government Ethics. Upon taking the office, Mr. Rounds said: “The U.S. Office of Government Ethics will continue to ensure that the citizens of our nation can help ensure their leaders are complying with ethics laws and rules.

    Each department of the Executive Branch has its own form of ethics laws and rules. That would include the Department of Justice, the Department of State and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Mr. Rounds hold a five year appointment.

    President Donald J. Trump could task Mr. Rounds with seeing that all the “appropriate documents” are forthcoming in issues involving cooperation and transparency concerning any person made liable by the Special Counsel.

    A judge is an agent of the Judicial Branch. Mr. Rounds has no leverage with a judge. But Mr. Rounds has ultimate leverage when it comes to members of the Executive Branch who appear to be manipulating ethics laws and rules.

    Mr. Rounds served as an ethics attorney at the Department of Commerce and in the Judge Advocate General’s Office for the Navy. He spent six years as an ethics counsel in the White House Counsel’s Office during the George W. Bush presidency.

    In my view, Mr. Rounds is exactly the man to release ethics “minions” on how the players in the DOJ, at State, in the FBI and the spook agencies juggled the truth, compliance, transparency and so forth.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Phil aka Felipe says:
    June 24, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    Anyone here know if Ezra Cohen-Watnick, former security aide to Gen. Michael Flynn, that Trump ordered hired by the DOJ after he was fired by McMaster, is still at DOJ and, if so, what his role is?

    Wonder if he has some tempting morsels for Barr and Durham?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • PBR says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:33 pm

      Very, very important- Cohen- Watnick was the aide that gave Devin Nunes the information that led Nunes to brief the WH that there was surveillance and led to the Memo that Nunes wrote and released. (“Release the Memo!”).
      If Sydney asked this question to finesse this answer (and revelation( it was a very very clever finesse indeed. It is not contradictory, it’s just that now they have admitted that they did not give the defense information that they should have given to Flynn’s defense attorneys.

      Like

      Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        June 24, 2019 at 5:43 pm

        Judge Sullivan seems a contradiction. He says release EVERYTHING regarding Flynn; and then accepts a cute ‘no thank you’ in reply.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Max Tadpol says:
        June 24, 2019 at 6:15 pm

        I’m not an attorney and also not sure of the timing, but if Flynn accepted the deal around the time his son was threatened and yet before any discovery by the defense, then it might make sense no real evidence was turned over?

        His former attorneys not asking for it is whole ‘nother issue.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:57 pm

      This month, Daily Beast / Atlantic?

      “Ezra Cohen-Watnick left the National Security Council on Wednesday”

      Like

      Reply
  29. StanH says:
    June 24, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    Now comes General Flynn. With a true and fierce legal patriot to guide him through, Sydney Powell Esq. …Oh yeah.

    Be certain folks this will be a lengthy process, the swamp weasels don’t like to lose.

    Like

    Reply
    • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:20 pm

      They actually cannot afford to. We have people investigating them who for the first time in years believe that treason is an offense punishable by death.
      And on the flip side, between Planned Parenthood’s sold baby parts, the drug cartels, enemy bribes and malicious agents, these people would be taken out if they went forth to testify against them.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  30. Mike Robinson says:
    June 24, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    I’m quite ready to see all of the convictions and charges that arose from the fraudulent Mueller Report be dismissed with prejudice.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:21 pm

      Think of the riots that Soros would pay for if the judges do that. These are life and death situations for honest actors.

      Like

      Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:40 pm

      And then Manafort gets nailed by SDNY?

      In his case, and age, I think I’d relocate internationally.

      Like

      Reply
    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:49 pm

      Judge Sullivan is the wild card. While I believe he is a far left leaning swamp critter, I have a gut feeling he personally will be enraged at prosecutorial misconduct and lying to the court in HIS courtroom by the SAME attorneys. There’s a 50/50 chance he’ll toss the whole case out.

      Like

      Reply
  31. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    June 24, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    Flynn waived his right to Defense discovery??? Good lord, Dewey, Cheatam & Howe, Esq. would’ve provided better legal counsel! I’m at a loss as to why….Brady material is imperative to a defendant, not only to refute/impeach but to see what the govt has. I would’ve demanded to see the pocket lint Strozk/Pientka had on them that day.

    In denying Flynn relaxed travel, I’m perplexed Judge Sullivan didn’t want to appear to give preferential treatment…..too late Judge, Flynn, Manafort, Stone and Pappa ALL received “preferential treatment”… just not the kind you’re think of.

    It’s infuriating the judges who allow the govt to ride roughshod over US citizens.

    Love it, seeing Sidney “Miss Thang” Powell in charge now!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    June 24, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    Let me go in a different direction….see if this makes sense….if I am wrong in a legal sense….then correct my cave man ways….

    So Gen Flynn was working at the White House….The FBI started this fiasco of an investigation….
    Then Pence goes on TV and screws up the interview big time…..actually contradicting Gen Flynn’s testimony…..then insinuating Flynn lied to him…….

    So Flynn falls on his sword because he does not want to contradict the Vice President..
    So he is fired.

    Due to his firing he cannot use quality lawyers that “would” have been available to him had he kept his position……

    Am I on target.?……I’ve gotta whole lotta stuff on Pence…a lot…

    Smells like a set up…..looks like a set up…….

    Time for a beer…

    Like

    Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:36 pm

      Did I hear a MSM type say Pence’s son is getting business hookups via Dad?

      Like

      Reply
    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:52 pm

      pilsner or lager?

      Like

      Reply
    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:55 pm

      ’bout sums it up Gunny66. Two questions come to mind:

      1. Did Pence Fluck the interview up on purpose or was he that naive? Simple way out was to not say anything.
      2. Did Gen. Flynn (ret.) fall on his sword to protect Pence or PDJT or to out the coup during his being investigated?

      Like

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      June 24, 2019 at 6:04 pm

      Wouldn’t attribute nefarious purposes to former governor, then VP Pence. His was more like an innocent, albeit BIG mistake; as he is not the sharpest knife in the drawer. He forgot Rule #1 for a VEEP regarding White House activities, the Vice President is to be seen and not heard.

      Like

      Reply
  33. Perot Conservative says:
    June 24, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Sundance continues to lose me in the weeds regarding version 1, 2, and 3 of the Flynn 302s.

    1. Is he asserting the BODY of the 302, version 3, has been modified? The implication seems Yes.

    2. Then do 3 distinct 302 versions exist? The changes from v2 to v3 should be in black and white.

    3. Does the FBI IT / software contain an audit log / history page of changes? It should; and it should track WHO inserted those changes into the change log, date, time.

    a. Multiple changes inserted (likely); multiple individuals identified as taking a hands on approach (Strzok, McCabe, etc.).

    Like

    Reply
  34. Bogeyfree says:
    June 24, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    We know Sidney is now representing Flynn

    We know Sidney reads CTH

    We know she can never comment on this site while representing Flynn

    But my guess is Sundance can sure use these type of Flynn / Powell dedicated threads to post information, questions, next steps or ideas/suggestions that just maybe Ms. Powell might happen to read?

    Feed the hound!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Bulldog84 says:
    June 24, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    Brandon Van Grack has been nominated for the Nicholas Marsh Memorial Career Suicide Award. The award is given to prosecutors who have, by associating themselves with the unethical Andrew Weissmann, unintentionally self-immolated their careers and trapped themselves in the ethical limbo of a never-ending case that never should have been filed and no prosecutor worth his salt would want to go to trial.

    Like

    Reply
  36. tozerbgood8315 says:
    June 24, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    After reading this article in the Federalist, I suspect that Sydney Powell is just waiting for the OIG report to come out, and once it does, they will have evidence of “Prosecutorial MisConduct” and move for dismissal based on that,

    https://thefederalist.com/2019/06/18/5-ways-michael-flynns-new-lawyer-expose-spygate/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • tozerbgood8315 says:
      June 24, 2019 at 5:51 pm

      From the link…

      “A fourth and much more likely option would be for Powell to file a motion to dismiss for prosecutorial misconduct. The Supreme Court has held that a “court may dismiss an indictment upon a finding of outrageous government misconduct that causes prejudice to a defendant,” but “the level of government wrongdoing that occurred must have been quite high.” Dismissal based on prosecutorial misconduct is rare, but so then is the abuse of the rule of law seen since Trump entered the political fray.

      Whether Powell moves to dismiss the charges against Flynn will depend on what she discovers over the next two months in her review of the file. We know scant little at this time because, as mentioned above, the material provided Flynn’s defense, with a few exceptions, was not filed with the court. And Flynn’s former attorneys were extremely reticent to include information in their court filings that might upset the special counsel’s office.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • TradeBait says:
      June 24, 2019 at 6:14 pm

      This is it. IG Report provides enough ammo to shoot down the target. DS will be in full retreat.

      Like

      Reply
  37. Coast says:
    June 24, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    Too bad the judge doesn’t have the integrity nor the courage to end this travesty.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. Scott says:
    June 24, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    Flynn did himself no favors by pleading guilty, but I understand why. He is in a deep hole with a corrupt judicial process. I pray he gets out of that hole but it will be very difficult.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    June 24, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    The pic at the top shows Sidney walking with confidence and purpose. Gen. Flynn (ret.) is looking less stressed than he has in a long time. There may be light at the end of this tunnel and shine it on the rats.

    Like

    Reply
    • Dekester says:
      June 24, 2019 at 6:22 pm

      Cheers Art, My thoughts too.

      They both look very confident. The tide has turned, think where we were six months ago.

      God bless PDJT

      Like

      Reply
  40. footballfan33 says:
    June 24, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    Can anyone tell me what SD is attempting to lead us to here?
    The judge is corrupt?
    Ms. Powell is going to challenge the SC on whether the 302s used any evidence from the wiretap (FISA?)?
    Something regarding prosecutorial misconduct and the forever widening scope to pressure defendants with prosecution of family members?
    It’s new info but I don’t get what it means. I do like how it keeps fresh in my mind all the double dealing and crookedness of the SC. Maybe that’s the point. I guess I’m just hoping there’s more that I cannot see.

    Like

    Reply
  41. TradeBait says:
    June 24, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    Move to dismiss due to prosecutorial misconduct. If is obvious. If not granted, the skeletons get unearthed for more DNA testing. The DS may want to think about that.

    Like

    Reply
  42. MaineCoon says:
    June 24, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    See these links. Techno posts part of the court transcript where the Great Sidney Powell is asking for clearance, and why, prosecutor & judges response. Sidney is smooth. She justrattled evrone’s cage.

    Would love if Sundance posted the FULL court transcripts.

    Noteworthy from the Flynn hearing today…The great @SidneyPowell1 mentions a possible need for security clearance.DOJ says they didn't provide classified information.Powell responds: "That's with regards to what they produced.There is other information."🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/AZNsVCo5Eg— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) June 24, 2019

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Like

    Reply
  43. Esther says:
    June 24, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    Wondering if somehow Flynn’s attorney Powell can use Comey’s boasting about how he sent over FBI personnel to question Flynn knowing full well he was breaking protocol and trampling on not just Flynn’s rights, but the Executive branch’s rights.

    If Judge Sullivan shows that he’s looking to play hardball am also wondering what the possibility is that Powell can DEMAND SULLIVAN’S RECUSAL based on his outburts in accusing Flynn of being a TRAITOR TO HIS COUNTRY. Sullivan is not ignorant of the impact of what he did when he was doing it. Even though he apologized he did irreparable harm, and I think it was deliberate. A judge does not make those kind of mistakes based on nothing but thin air.

    Add to that how the judge inexplicably walked back his Order for production of those very same documents Powell is not requesting. So I won’t be surprise if Sidney Powell mounts a recusal challenge. Exposing the judge ahead of time is risky. Seems a lot like he’s already made up his mind, and Flynn’s lawyers tested that today. The weak response that Flynn cannot be given preferential treatment has no legal basis. It was not based on him being a flight risk, which would be the only reason to restrict his movements as the court is doing.

    If the judge is so ‘petty[‘ about such a little thing, what are the chances Sullivan will permit Flynn to file a withdrawal plea, farless grant him one.

    Like

    Reply

