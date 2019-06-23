Beijing Shocked President Trump Maintains Wrong Thinking to Magnanimous Panda Ahead of G20…

Oh dear, China is unhappy. According to the Global Times President Trump is not “showing enough good faith” to demonstrate he “wishes to ease the trade tensions” with magnanimous panda. Sincerity is not being observed.
The G20 is coming up next week. Magnanimous panda has exhibited great gesture with North Korea. Expectations of reciprocal acquiescence abound, and yet President Trump is maintaining wrong thinking toward trade conflicts with China.
Beijing is not pleased; not pleased at all:
Global Times – Ahead of President Xi Jinping’s trip to attend the G20 summit, which takes place from Thursday to Saturday, the US is not showing enough good faith to demonstrate that it wishes to ease the trade tensions, Chinese observers said.
G20 members should unite to oppose protectionism and unilateralism at the summit, and be realistic about the prospects that the two largest global economies will reach a deal in the near future, they said.
Xi will attend the 14th G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan from June 27 to 29, at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said in Beijing on Sunday.
At the request of the US, Xi had a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on June 18, and the two sides agreed to meet during the G20, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University’s Institute of International Relations, told the Global Times on Sunday that “a meeting between the two leaders could ease the tension to some extent, but the international community should not be too optimistic, since the complicated disputes between the two sides can’t be solved by only one meeting.”
The US put five more Chinese tech entities on a trade blacklist on Friday, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
Observers said the move shows the US is not showing enough good faith ahead of the G20, and it may even add to the difficulty of easing the tension. (read more)
Unless President Trump adopts a conciliatory tone, the glory of great panda will be diminished… Currently President Trump is not displaying the approach required to facilitate global panda unity.
The pre-G20 signals tomorrow and Tuesday should be quite fun.
so, now China is begging for the other G20 attendees to help them get out of the trap? talk about showing weakness…
Fine, let them also do without access to the Big Piggy Bank. The globalists hate this but the US is entirely capable of meeting the needs of a modern consumer-based economy without doing business with any of them!
“wishes to ease the #trade tensions with China”
Why would this even be an assumption? China doesn’t have the Upper Hand… so… uh… the person with the Upper Hand dictates… uh… you know… how everything’s gonna go down. I think. Right?
Sentence you will never hear uttered in a relevant situation: “I’m shocked that you don’t wish to take your boot off of my head.”
There sure were lots of “sources” that had lots of anti-PDJT statements to make. I fear Faux News has gone full Lachlan Murdock mode (Communist) that envies CNN
What tensions? I haven’t seen any tensions…
“Observers say”= globalists
Kinda like playing poker and Losing a bunch of money.
Then saying: “Let’s start over”…….Huh???
“You lost.” “You want to stop losing, …..play better”
play better”
We need to be America First, the Chinese can go jump in a DEEP Lake (I’m trying not to cuss). I can’t stand China. They’ve been stealing for years!
Don’t blame the Chinese, Eagles.
They did what any country or person would do when the people you’re dealing with are willing to hand you everything you ask for on a silver platter, no questions asked.
Seriously, they’d have to have been FOOLS to said “No”.
Blame our (cough, cough) “Leaders”.
Blame our own “leaders”, cuz if we don’t , this BS will happen again the minute Trump’s no longer President.
sunnydaze;
Clarifying, we are very much on the,same page,…but
No, they did what any country or person would do when they BRIBE, COERCE AND BLACKMAIL the leaders of another country to sell out their people to you.
THATS what they did. So, I DO ‘blame’China AND our so called (sell out) ‘Leaders’.
Gotta agree with Sundance, this IS pretty funny.
And, assuming Xi DOES persuade other (sold out to China) leaders to put ‘pressure’on PDJT, THAT will be HILLARIOUS.
WHAT pressure can they POSSIBLY apply? “Well, we’ll have OUR intelligence agencies collude with YOUR intelligence agencies, …to,….oh, YEAH, we already TRIED that,…didn’t work!
Well, we’ll tariff your dairy exports at 250%,..oh, yeah we ALREADY do that.
Hm,…WTF CAN we do?”
“Nothing, not a da,…DARN thing!”
Lovin it, called it, and high five BKR, GHOST and all fellow treepers!
This is going to be so dang *interesting* to see what China does when it. has to “try” (ie. negotiate).
Americans have never been able to witness this in 30-40 years of trading w/ China – cuz we never made them “try” before.
I freakin’ LOVE this!
I’ve witnessed first hand what happens when “within the bubble” thinkers are convinced they are in control. Mitsubishi Heavy thought they could tell the NRC what standards they should use to approve a new plant design. The NRC told them to pound sand and the result was then demise of MHI’s nuclear business in the US. China and its bubble-headed leadership has convinced itself of its own superiority and infalibility… they drank their own communist koolaid.
They don’t know they’ve already lost and they are running out of options for deals the more they press forward as they are.
You know, in theory, a communist government which owns and controls the means of production can be a LOT more nimble in their leadership decisions. Fewer people involved and fewer people with differing views and opinions should make actions happen faster rather than slower. But it seems it comes with the added burden of lacking a proper range of perspectives and so whatever decisions they make, they happen without a complete view of the landscape. So maneuverability is actually more dangerous because they don’t know how close they are to the cliff in the tank they are driving.
Which is why Hillary still has no idea why she lost. The key is that these people do not know how to think critically.
I’m going to re-post an excerpt of what I posted the other day as it underscores SD’s point about the capital flight from the PRC. Absent throwing off the yoke of communism in exchange for a free economy, the PRC has seen its halcyon days.
“There’s really no going back to the way things were for China. The minute VSG announced the third tranche of tariffs (that are now in full effect), the course of history changed. That was the gauntlet moment — companies were forced to at least look for the exits if not get to Vietnam or Malaysia ASAP. Even it the tariffs are lifted (they won’t be), would you go back to the PRC? Our POTUS just showed the world how risky China trade can be — and this lesson has not been lost on other countries. President Trump, the business man, knew this pivotal weak point, knew that companies undertake risk management and knew what would happen when the cost of doing business in the PRC was just too high. Brilliant.
Once some young anons compile the list of companies that have left China – and they, no doubt, will be up to the task, the MSM is going to have some “splainin” to do. Brilliant x 2.
PT has literally ripped the Panda mask off the Dragon to expose it to the general public.
You are correct…kind of a tooth paste back in the tube moment.
Just saw here where Carrefour is quitting China — not a U.S. company, but they are HUGE in SE Asia — have to do some digging to see if they’re exiting Hong Kong. Hong Kong people love their Carrefours!!
And…..Critical Thinking is a key aspect in the business world.
I was a manager for a Fortune 100 Semiconductor Equipment manufacturer.
A part of “Required” training courses to attend was Critical Thinking.
Politicians and old school communists do not understand this.
All they are understand is being influence peddlers.
OMG, Gunny. I was trying to get this across to a friend tonight. She has had a South Korean boss at a pharmaceutical company for years. My friend says her boss does not communicate well, but it is not a cultural thing. I countered my point, after working in SEA for many years.
These people do not communicate well because they are never taught to lead. They can memorize and do rote things but cannot lead and think outside of the box. I will keep working on my friend to expose her to what she is missing about her boss.
Great comment. One of the best summaries on this China situation
Well their spokesperson is Liu Kang, he’s pretty badass. MORTAL KOMBAT!
Daniel — You have a real point that folk in a “bubble” eventually lose all sense of the situation around them. In the case of China, we are dealing with the grandchildren of Mao’s gang. True they had a rough patch during the Cultural Revolution, but Deng kicked the youthful insurgents hard and it has been super cushy lifestyle ever since.
That corruption costs $ Trillions and the Chinese Nomenclatural realized the easy wealth would cease if they signed onto President Trump’s proposed deal. So these put a gun to Life-President Xi’s head and he dutifully pulled out.
Judge their dismay when President Trump imposed the 25% tariff he had held off, per the Life-President’s request a year ago, and their exports could only be maintained with heavy subsidies — impacting their lifestyle. Further, President Trump talks of another 25% tariff on the rest of their exports.
And, on top of that, foreign businesses encouraged to invest in China are leaving for Viet Nam, Japan, Taiwan the Philippines, Malaysia because they too were ripped off and are very bitter. Instead of the 1 billion people market they were promised, China stole their production system, set up a rival company and is selling an identical product for much less. You can believe that the American companies so deceived by the Chinese are not pressuring their Senators to challenge President Trump.
Were this not confusing enough, the Nomenclatura now must deal with a Hong Kong suddenly aware that China intends to fold the island into the mainland system, to enhance revenue thefts for personal gain.
That’s right! And Beijing doesn’t seen to notice their OWN bad faith behavior of walking out on a deal which was agreed upon. And they don’t seem to recognize what they are doing is often theft as it pertains to intellectual property. It is the ACTIONS which speak the loudest to Trump, not the *manner* of the parties involved. Actions have the most consequence and China’s actions are visible to all who care to look.
Not that anyone in the media would care to admit it, but Trump has more than a clear understanding of those whole situation, he has a plan and he’s winning. China doesn’t know it has been defeated already. They might want to read a book called “The Art of War” as it appears they haven’t heard of it.
I’m sure they’ve read the book. But their political philosophy is they don’t do anything where they lose face.
“Lose face” is Beijing problem. They know that they need the trade deal to survive. They know that they can cheat or withdraw from the trade deal even after 2nd President Trump term. They need to “Bid time” to fight another day. But President Trump knows full well that and make sure publicly that if Beijing agrees to the deal that it must be in all American terms. That is just too much “Lose face” for Beijing to swallow. They would rather fight to their demise than “Lose face”. That is exactly how President Trump’s plan to slay the dragon. Brilliant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Old American proverb Xi could benefit from;
Far better to lose face, than lose ass.
He’s about to find that out.
PDJT would say Xi represents China, I represent U.S. Its not MY concern, to worry about Chinas ‘face’, thats,Xi’s job.
My concern is to worry Americas face.
Lololol, ROFL!
Excellent points.
I think Beijing knows but our media hasn’t the interest, much less the IQ. Sad to be completely missing the rich pageant forsaking it instead for a bankrupt ideology –
Notice their (Communist) language. It is the same as our Progressive Globalists. Worrying about (accusing us) for our “protectionism and unilateralism” which is pure projection in blaming us for what they do.
They claim that the rights of the many outweigh the rights of the few – feel the Bern?
They wish to conceal that if the few have no rights, the many will have exactly none. Kind of like China.
President Trump has many virtues. He has a special skill in raising curtains to reveal truths.
Funny thing is, if Xi and China have been basing their decisions on CNN, MSNBC, NYT’s, Wapo you can understand why they are totally bumfoozled.
If THATS their frame of reference, think about it. They are totally clueless about DJT. You could say the msm actually HELPED DJT to pull this off, by giving him such unrelenting bad press!
The MSM encouraged them to think DJT was,..erratic, emotional, his administration total chaos,…..oh, and he wanders around all day in his p.j.’s, watching “the whale channel”.
They REALLY don’t “get” DJT, the man or the POTUS. Just too funny!
The CCP has no clue about cutting their losses and taking the President at his word that trade will no longer just benefit China at a cost to the USA. The longer they procrastinate the harder the Pill will be to swallow.
Look at the price of Bitcoin in the last couple weeks…AND YTD for that matter. China is the LARGEST hodler of Bitcoin in the world…It is THEIR flight to safety.
except it is nothing more than a fictional set of books used to destroy currency reserves from ill gotten gains…
The next statement from Xi will be…..
PT is obsessed with tariffs and so focused on punishing China that he would sacrificed the opportunity to rid the world of nuclear weapons in NK because he is more concerned about abusing China and its people via tariffs.
I fully expect to see this type of language between now and June 30.
The media will run forever with this angle to demonize PT.
Trump has gamed this out fully. You don’t think he knows that? Makes you really wonder about his letter to Un doesn’t it?
Kim “said with satisfaction that the letter is of excellent content”
“Appreciating the political judging faculty and extraordinary courage of President Trump”
“seriously contemplate the interesting content”
Oh boy oh boy oh boy.
I suspect it said something like
“NOW that we have Xi’s balls firmly in the vice, its time to turn the screw; first you, and then me. We take turns, JUST like we discussed.”
When I looked at that picture of Xi and Kim, Kim looked scared, but Xi looked pissed. I think Kim ‘stood up’ to his bully, and said “No, we WON’T help you. I promised Trump no nuclear or major rocket testing, and I am sticking with it. You want to threaten him with nukes, use your own!”
Also seems clear the last meeting with PDJT and Kim, there was NO intention of any ‘signed agreement’, at all.
I suspect it was a ‘checking in’, and “You ready to do this?”
LikeLike
Good point, Bogey.
If we can get DPRK to denuclearize and we don’t take the deal, the MSM is going to portray Trump very negatively and the 2020 dems will be able to say “see, he doesn’t care about our safety like he promises”. This is very risky folks. He needs to get both!!!
LikeLike
I believe “getting both” denuclearization and a trade deal with China that is consistent with the President’s objectives is unattainable, simply because China will demand trade relief the President won’t provide as the price for denuclearization. I perceive that SD has made this very clear, and I agree, completely.
There you go again worrying about what the MSM will say and framing your expectation of POTUS around that narrative. Wake up. They will criticize and harp no matter what he does.
Of course, ignoring the fact that this opportunity would never have even been possible if the unstable Trump was not doing something different than the last 70 years or so.
Wait….China is still a large global economy?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Posturing this way and that” is entirely to be expected in advance of an important economic summit, but the Chinese Communists really do need to understand that the rest of the planet is finally beginning to see beyond “We Sell for Less, Always.™”
Today, we are seeing “the other great Communist regime” finally being challenged by credible forces who are actually determined to put “their country(!) FIRST.” The USSR disintegrated under similar pressures that were manifested by the various “republics” of which that Union consisted. But “Communist China,” having taken over the geographically-largest nation on the planet, appeared to be not only politically invincible, but a very profitable way to dump many millions of people out of their jobs.
I wonder how much longer this will last. After all, in “the ancient history of China,” the entirety of Communism is “just a blip.” Furthermore, from the experience of “T-Square” we know full well that political resistance actually exists. Yes, the Communist leaders of China continue to present a very strong face, but this is a moment when I would very much like to possess a time-machine so that I might read a future history book. (Perhaps “a near(!) future history book.)
(Yes, we know that Donald J. Trump has already accomplished much that nobody reckoned he could possibly do. Could he, in the next five-and-a-half years, accomplish that much?)
Stay tuned™, folks. Because all of us are living smack dab in the middle of(!) the ‘interesting times™’ that many generations of future historians are gonna be writing about …
Agree that communism is just a “blip” because some 10K years have seen many wars, many “peasants”rebelling and winning, so I think that Xi is trying to find an exit that doesn’t get him kicked out of seat and even survive. China can be tender and nice due to having been taught to be nice, but underneath there is a strong desire to be harsh and nasty. However, being in today’s world it can be difficult for them to actually get caught up to today’s President Trump actually made seeing more freedom in other countries is rolling along nicely. Communism, thank God, never lasts long so wake up and smell the coffee DNC members/voters your day is coming sooner than you think to be removed from trying to overthrow our country. 6 1/2 decades attempting to win but now facing actual losing and so like China are desperate and thinking hard on what either can do to save themselves and any power.
Mike – I can say with some certainty that no U.S. company would consider a foray into the PRC market right now. Just too risky (and now too expensive!). Companies are leaving the PRC in droves — you just don’t see it in the MSM. Fortunately, this is the kind of news you can’t bury.
LikeLiked by 2 people
because “WRONG THINKING” by VSGPDJT is “RIGHT THINKING” for AMERICA FIRST.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Odd.
For somecrazy reason, terms keep richoceting about in my head when I hear the Chicoms tsk-tsk about our “wrong thingking”.
Is it just me? Or do you also hear words like “bend over”, “no kiss”, “taking it up the …” ???
Ha!
What a fortune cookie!
Oddly enough the fortune cookie was developed by the Japanese and adopted by the Chinese. However, have never encountered a fortune cookie at any restaurant or meal there.
Ha! And I though it was an American invention.
All I know is that our American team had to build concrete factories to build the Great Wall Hotel back in 1982, because the Chinese had no palpable concrete. And they invented it!
too rich
A good article to read…
“The History of Concrete”
by Nick Gromicko and Kenton Shepard
https://www.nachi.org/history-of-concrete.htm
The fortune cookie was invented by a white guy in San Francisco
that’s where white privilege comes from, the source !!
“Wong” thinking.
China has lost control of the US Gruberment which has always in the past been up for sale. The Communists keep trying to understand if it is a matter of price, what is the price? No wonder Donahue (CoC) was apoplectic and grabbed Ivanka’s arm. He is unable to deliver his end of the deal.
Tariffs. Tariffs is the only way. No worry about enforcement, just charge the money.
And as for US agriculture exports, our crops have been flooded, but China’s is in worse shape.
I would be stunned if Trump did not fully expect this chain of events. Not retaliating against Iran was a bad sign for China. It means dry powder. Really bad sign.
LikeLiked by 5 people
China will screw up and get the second offer from Trump (guaranteed to be worse), quicksand.
So far Mexico has been one of the smartest of the whole bunch. Imagine that!
Hmmm.. maybe China tried to create the distraction with Iran…Iran claiming shooting down the drone but not the tanker explosions. I wish I could summon up suspicious cat.
US did retaliate, proportionally with no deaths, but via undisclosed cyber, no doubt costing more than our $125M drone.
$1.2T and rising? Not to mention the HongKong uncertainty.
You can certainly say that again!!!
Dang, funny WP stuff going on tonight.
FIFY….been happening all.day.long….
Grrrrrrrrr…
As a student and observer of the layers involved with understanding the Soviets 40 years ago, I am enjoying the Sino show, as put on by PDJT and his wolverines, immensley.
When the Chinese want to show some mutual respect and enter into a relationship based on same, get back to me.
In the mean time, I trust POTUS will continue making the point to Xi that we are done with the theft, and if necessary, will push tarrifs to 60%-80% to protect our intellectual property.
China’s mercantile aspirations can go the way of Tojo, Hitler, and Mussolini.
Oh, and if Xi wants to stir the Korean pot, please have at it, we will keep sanctions as they are, and choke off the cheating there as well.
Must suck to be an increasingly impoverished dragon with 10’s of millions of males who have no chance at having a loving heterosexual relationship and are soon to be out of a job. I’m sure they will endeavour to perservere.
“If it does not benefit China, it is not done.”
How’s your zero sum calculation working out now, CCP?
How’s that “extermination of females” one child policy helping your citizenry today?
I have yet to see or hear female babies being killed off as before and that was mostly done by peasants who wanted sons to work in the fields. Abortion in the large city is now allowing 2 children rather than 1. Outside the big cities are generally having more. Since they don’t have enough agriculture – food with so many Chinese, they are forced to buy outside. Rice and tofu are the biggies and always have been. Now with American bread,milk products, German pastry locations, their diet is more to the sweet tooth and gradually weight gain. Xi must be thinking night and day how to lose gracefully and not stuck with a huge % because any big loss would in general he would be a “lost cause” to the current communists as winning will shame them.
Panda and Dragon filing against Fox and Lion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
failing
John,
Don’t forget the wolverine!
From what I have read in the CCP official organ, Qiushi, that I translated partly here, Xi’s strategy for G20, is that if the US doesn’t back off on the tariffs, there will be no deal. China will decouple from the US, as they have on the Internet. Even Bellweather Hu of the Global Times tweeted this out yesterday.
Well, good luck with all that PRC. The President just renewed sanctions on NK for another year. The G20 will be interesting, as Neville Chamberlain Moon is meeting both China and Russia on the sidelines.
Never underestimate the appeasement factions. Plus Moon’s progressive economic policies have basically nose-dived SK’s economy. he has been sidelined by Kim, hence the rapprochement with China.
Everyone of the usual players, China, Russia, SK and of course NK on whose behest they are made, want sanctions lifted. Human rights and freedom issues be damned. And songun means USA out of Asia.
No statements on denuclearisation of NK, just a vague reference which as we have seen from both summits, is no commitment by NK to give up its growing arsenal, just a general statement that includes the US ( giving up its nukes).
So unless anyone here has read Qiushi articles, you have no idea what China has laid out as its roadmap towards the US.
Should all be interesting to say the least.
China’s roadmap probably does not hold up to PT’s.
Trust me, the wolverines have read it. PRC is a road to nowhere, aka the long march.
Hear, hear! This is always the problem. Unless one rolls up his or her sleeves, takes blood, sweat and tears interest in wealth production…at some point the Ponzi Scheme collapses. No one wants to play any more.
Yep…..Just like in cards……no one wants to play with a cheat.
You bet, Gunny. All of the fun goes out of it. Every little kid knows this.
I really do believe that a time machine has already been invented. The proof? We come here to the Treehouse. The time traveler called SD tells us what is going to happen. And viola! It’s magic I tell you!
So true, CowboyBill.
If President Trump doesn’t hurry up and surrender to China, NPR is going to have to run some more stories about the plight of the Iowa farmers they never cared about before.
Sentient-They will have more than Iowa farmer stories. Last week I was trying to buy painters’ tape and a Home Depot employee said there was no masking tape to be found in the whole of Austin, TX due to Chinese tariffs. My first thought was how long it would take for the left wingers who were worried about the plight of guacamole eaters (when tariffs were threatened against Mexico) to switch their concern to painters? There will be no shortage of material for NPR.
1) What does China’s charade have to do with China dumping cheap simulated product on the USA?
2) Or is China whining about 5G technology getting blocked from export to China?
3) Besides, what does China’s trying to combine a ‘pity pitch’ and ‘shame and guilt trip’ approach on the USA, have to do with tariffs reality?
4) Then there is the blunt insult approach where China implies America is thinking wrongly.
Piss off, China!
Pretending that China has suddenly dropped their dragon mask in favor of a genuine panda mask is ridiculous.
A) These past few weeks, China threatened businesses, citizens, organizations and countries. Causing a number of big businesses to start making exit China plans.
President Trump needs to press here not back down or give Xi any space.
The totalitarian CCP is the true enemy of the US and they have been waging a strategic war for decades. Aided and abetted by our Wall St fifth column.
As we have seen in Hong Kong the people there want to get out from under the jackboot of the CCP. Note the nearly 2m people protesting in HK would be the equivalent of 75 million people here in the US out on the streets protesting our government. It is significant the level of angst with the totalitarian CCP.
President Trump has a golden opportunity here. He not only should expand the list of companies sanctioned to also include all those that have stolen US technology but even more importantly ban all Chinese companies from US capital markets and offshore USD bank financing. He needs to be as ruthless as the CCP was in destroying our industrial base and stealing our technology and weaponizing the supply chain.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe a few American Business/CofC members will see thePresident’s policies actually benefit them.
The true enemy of the US lies within – a long line of Presidents, Congresses, Judges, bureaucrats, and CEOs. Men and women we elected and re-elected. They chose the siren song of Globalism, and sold out out the liberty, sovereignty and wealth of the greatest nation of freemen.
China was just one of the Globalists’ tools which Donald Trump is dismantling.
Chinese factory workers are not going to be too happy about being unemployed. Lets’s see, how many millions of them are there?
China must see the handwriting on the wall-there is not going to be a President Biden.
gotta wonder what they think of the others …
china is acting like the abuser whose target has finally wised up and left. being surprised that their target is no longer responding to the standard blame disguised as an apology method of reeling the target back in for more of the same
👇
Peking Under the Hood: The Debt Behind Beijing’s Glitz
“Everyone knows Beijing has an air pollution problem, but few know that the Chinese capital also has a debt problem. A massive city dotted with gleaming skyscrapers, major companies foreign and domestic, and top-notch infrastructure, Beijing exudes economic dynamism. Yet based on the findings in our new “Debt Drag Indicator,” Beijing is the second-worst when it comes to debt’s drag on the local economy, only marginally better than last place Guizhou.”
Read more here:
https://macropolo.org/beijing-debt-china-lgfv/
So glad to have a president that not only knows what substance in a deal actually means, but who cares far more about the substance than the appearance of a deal. Trump is unlike so many of our past presidents.
👇
Carrefour moves to quit China with deal to offload most of business
Europe’s largest retailer agrees €1.4bn deal to sell 80% of arm to Suning.com
https://www.ft.com/content/87530eaa-95a5-11e9-8cfb-30c211dcd229
👇
Apple weighs 15%-30% capacity shift out of China amid trade war
Tech giant asks suppliers to review costs in Southeast Asia and Mexico
(Excerpt)
“Some 5 million Chinese jobs rely on Apple’s presence in the country, including those of more than 1.8 million software and iOS App developers, according to a study available on the company’s website. Apple itself employs 10,000 staff in China, the company said.”
https://asia.nikkei.com/Economy/Trade-war/Apple-weighs-15-30-capacity-shift-out-of-China-amid-trade-war
President Trump should raise the tariffs now. All the way, right now.
Any conciliatory measure on the part of Trump will be understood as weakness.
Weakness is what they seek. China walked away from previously agreed to
points and demanded a do-over. Trump had taken Xi’s bishop and knight, and was threatening
his queen, when the board was overturned and a new game demanded.
Trump should calmly put the pieces right back where they were and declare
NO, we will finish the game we started right from the point we left off.
As I wrote a few days ago, the PRC won the election to the UN FAO (with some strategic bribes’.
Qu Dongyu said,
“In his victory speech, Qu said he was grateful to China whose decades of successful reform and open door policy made him who he is.
“I will be committed to our original aspiration, mandate and missions of the organisation … I will uphold the principles of fairness, openness, justice and transparency,” he said. Let that sink in.
I know it is not a laughing matter but: “Experts have called for the new agency head to show strong leadership in tackling rising hunger and climate change threats”. Considering China’s track record and current Ag threats it faces, it does have an ironic twinge to it.
“Let us join hand-in-hand to build the dynamic FAO for the better world.”
U.N. food body elects first Chinese head as climate crisis worsens
http://news.trust.org/item/20190623133814-b8343
I live in Beijing. You’d be shocked and amused as to how few people know or care about this story, and how many actually get a kick out of Trump.
Half my company just came back from a set of business trips to Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Taipei, their largest comment on the state of things was how crazy behind it seemed to be to come back here and to have to deal with cash again…
The ‘Trade War’ was barely a blip in the discussion except: ‘yeah the US is complaining about how we got here, just like how the UK and Europe complained the US didn’t honor patents and copyright in the 19th century, oh well, guess we are advanced enough now we will eventually have to play by some rules’
The lack of concern from the survey I took either means the teams there have their heads in the ground or the commentary here is a little overblown.
You sound like a nice chap, but an ESL teacher in Beijing will not be told anything different.
After you learn the language and can read the press, or have conversations in the language you may hear things differently. You should have twigged on the fact that what you hear is tightly controlled. No Chinese person will willingly tell a foreigner and an American what they really think. It avoids embarrassing questions and in an odd way protects you from getting booted out or picked up by security.
