Beijing Shocked President Trump Maintains Wrong Thinking to Magnanimous Panda Ahead of G20…

Oh dear, China is unhappy. According to the Global Times President Trump is not “showing enough good faith” to demonstrate he “wishes to ease the trade tensions” with magnanimous panda. Sincerity is not being observed.

The G20 is coming up next week. Magnanimous panda has exhibited great gesture with North Korea. Expectations of reciprocal acquiescence abound, and yet President Trump is maintaining wrong thinking toward trade conflicts with China.

Beijing is not pleased; not pleased at all:

Global Times – Ahead of President Xi Jinping’s trip to attend the G20 summit, which takes place from Thursday to Saturday, the US is not showing enough good faith to demonstrate that it wishes to ease the trade tensions, Chinese observers said. G20 members should unite to oppose protectionism and unilateralism at the summit, and be realistic about the prospects that the two largest global economies will reach a deal in the near future, they said.

Xi will attend the 14th G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan from June 27 to 29, at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said in Beijing on Sunday. At the request of the US, Xi had a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on June 18, and the two sides agreed to meet during the G20, the Xinhua News Agency reported. Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University’s Institute of International Relations, told the Global Times on Sunday that “a meeting between the two leaders could ease the tension to some extent, but the international community should not be too optimistic, since the complicated disputes between the two sides can’t be solved by only one meeting.” The US put five more Chinese tech entities on a trade blacklist on Friday, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Observers said the move shows the US is not showing enough good faith ahead of the G20, and it may even add to the difficulty of easing the tension. (read more)

Unless President Trump adopts a conciliatory tone, the glory of great panda will be diminished… Currently President Trump is not displaying the approach required to facilitate global panda unity.

The pre-G20 signals tomorrow and Tuesday should be quite fun.

Ahead of the #G20 summit, which takes place from Thursday to Saturday, the #US is not showing enough good faith to demonstrate that it wishes to ease the #trade tensions with China: observers. https://t.co/CjrYikINaI pic.twitter.com/N3Z7Pw0m1K — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 24, 2019

$1.2 trillion in capital just GTFO, disappeared…. That's TRILLION… with a "T". Follow the money. Smart people know, even if Beijing keeps Panda head in sand.https://t.co/iKowKrLtVI — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) June 24, 2019

