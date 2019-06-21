President Trump Cancels Disproportionate Counter-Attack on Iran…

Lots of differing opinion on the decision by POTUS to cancel a retaliatory strike against Iran. Some praise and some criticize. Here’s President Trump’s reason for cancelling the strike against Iran:
As it relates to the Trump doctrine, CTH would note any current ally of the U.S; and/or any entity engaged with significant economic interests attached to the U.S; including any EU entity who might have previously been skirting the sanctions against Iran (think Turkey); would now be very cautious about appearing on President Trump and Secretary Mnuchin’s proverbial radar.
Either Iran will do “something” that will get an appropriate response or they will be scared s**tless about the bullet they just dodged.
We don’t want Iranian nukes or jihad. The Hiya-toilets want a bloody shirt to wave, so no, they’re not scared. These are the sickos that used Iranian children to clear Iraqi minefields by self detonation …
The young people, and probably a number of older Iranians probably are sick of the Hiya-toilets. They, and we, need to flush the Hiya-toilets. I hope Trump gets a good angle on this.
trump
don’t let the war mongers push you into a war
that is what the one world order want is another war
we cannot continue to police the middle east and keep losing our young generation
let them starve thru sanctions
get out of satan’s playground,the middle east
The citizens are unarmed against this diabolical regime. They could take care of things themselves if they had the means. They rose up during the previous adm but were not helped by anyone in the international community.
Anybody else smell the Gulf of Tonkin here?
IDK anything. I really don’t. But some parts of this just seem too damn pat. If reports are true, 2 tankers were damaged, but neither one sunk. A drone down. But no one actually dead.
IFFF Barr is actually getting close to busting the anti-human forces within the U.S. intelligence agencies (or if the right people are afraid he will) those particular scumbags definitely need something to change in a dramatic fashion and soon. Would they try to push a U.S. president into a major war to cover their tracks?
I don’t put that past how low they will stoop.
I’ve said it before…. that stuff ONLY happens under Democrat Presidents with a compliant media covering for them. No Republican President has EVER used a thin-premise to initiate war. And please don’t claim 9/11 was a thin premise, much less Kuwait.
Ok, Grenada comes close, … but it was limited..
That was at the request of the British. We were handy and we are in NATO.
Yes I believe they would stoop that low, but then I am old and over many decades have observed worldwide dirty politics. Unfortunately there is no shortage of war mongers that make their fortunes from the war machine.
To me it’s relatively obvious in this day and age of information that they are attempting to push him into war to subvert his agenda and reignite the military–industrial complex to regain control of DC power. I think he’s handling it masterfully so far. The timing after the tankers…the timing right before the G20. Only simpletons will follow the MSM message on this anymore. He’s downgraded their influence just enough that I notice most ‘normal people’ are just tuning out now. So long as he stays the course and keeps us out of meddling in the Middle East then he should be able to wrest control from them (and hopefully, as you said, if Barr is up to that task as well)
Sometimes an Iranian with a bomb is just an Iranian with a bomb.
That said, after colluding with the Russians, Ukrainians, British and Australian spy agencies in the last election, now Democrats are conspiring with the Iranians to influence the next election.
The real target of the Iranians is not a spy plane, but to get another Muslim Brotherhood agent in the Oval Office. And it is the goal of Democrats to give them one.
President Trump is absolutely right and not only stopped a war here, but exposed the Deep State warmongers once again. They are flying drones in /along the Iranian border for one reason and one reason only, to provoke a response which they can use to brainwash the public into supporting a Neocon war. Obviously we would never tolerate Iranian drones in the Gulf of Mexico…The Deep State minions are monsters, and it tortures them that they have to answer to President Trump.
Yep. Curiously timed to distract from the Russia-gate treason revelations. Curiously timed to start exactly the type of war Trump promised not to get sucked into right as he kicks off his re-election campaign. As Dana Carvey might say…
hmmm…
Looks like my img tag got censored. Anyway, as Dana Carvey might say…
“HOW CONVEEENIENT”
Perhaps its time to bring in Mr. Kerry Heinz for some waterboarding……
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not comparable at all.
Gulf of Tonkin was presumably a false flag.
The Iranians agree that they shot it down.
Did the “neocons” or whomever create this situation? Possible but no false flag per se
Did the “neocons” or whomever create this situation? Possible but no false flag per se
The interesting thing about this situation is that I can’t tell the difference between the “neocons” and the Obama/Kerry cabal right now. Was there really ever a difference, or do the powers-that-be just use whatever propaganda seems to work best at the time?
There are lots of ways to pull off a misdirection. I guess I won’t quibble about the exact definition of a false flag.
Thank God there’s no LBJ in this one
jc
you are correct
another diversion from the black hats
trump was right not to take the bait
For those who want to gain more insight on the Gulf of Tonkin incident from the ONLY one that was there:
In Love and War by James Stockdale…good read. As a SERE guy, I spent a day with him…quite the patriot.
Excuse me. My brother was stationed on the USS Midway, in the Tonkin gulf, during the incident, as were about 5,000 others.
I suspect you mean by the only one that wrote a book about it.
Anyway, technically a ‘false flag’? (This incident with the drone) No. But an attempt to draw the U.S. into military ‘engagement’in the ME, to bring down PDJT in the next election, certainly.
And any # of ‘actors’sharing the goal of defeating DJT in 2020 may have had a hand in it. In fact, it was foreseeable.
His enemies will try to defeat him,..
“BY ANY MEANS NECCESARY”,…
They will not stop, they will not apologise or admit error, they will never give up.
Ultimately, there is only going to be ONE way to defeat these spawn of Satan; by sending them to their maker, for ultimate judgement.
They can’t be ‘reasoned’with, cajoled, persuaded or negotiated with. Need to TRY to enlighten as many ‘useful idiots’ as we can, but as for the ‘hard cores’?
END THEM. Its all there is, sadly.
The All Time King at trolling the left.
It’s great to be alive watching VSGPDJT in real time!
May God continue to watch over, guide and protect him and his family.
Amen, kp.
…POTUS knows exactly
who is behind prompting
a conflict/anti-American
forces within our IC……in other
words, the treasonous cabal.
Yes that shows you right there just how irrelevant and politicized the Nobel has become after Obama received it only for the color of his skin.
LikeLike
Nobel “Piece(OS)” Prize.
LikeLike
True.
Obama had no respect for civilians.
I listened to Scott Adams take on this. He made a good point. Where did the mullah’s go? To a bunker. Stop. Think about them in a bunker awaiting an attack wondering who will get hurt/killed, what damage will be done and where will the bombs drop.
Next, while Iran does control the internet, it will get out to the people of Iran that POTUS did NOT bomb Iran due to a loss of life. Their lives.
If this theory, and I believe it is a good one, holds then:
1. The mullah’s have no idea what/when to expect next.
2. Sanctions just got worse (i.e. the people will possibly revolt)
3. The Iranian civilians are thankful that the US did not bomb them and showed restraint.
4. It shows our country does not want war and loss of life but will if THEIR leaders continue baiting the US. (back to possible revolt)
Trump valued the life of an Iranian at $1.5 million. Many times over what the Iranian government values it’s people. Well played.
By showing restraint, PDJT builds public support in case we do have to start shooting, because it will be obvious that we had no choice/his hand was forced.
And putting aside political considerations, he’s still right. It’s not worth escalating against an opponent everyone knows we’d crush, over an unmanned drone. We don’t have anything to prove.
I’m perfectly happy with this decision.
An unmanned drone is a far stretch from confiscating our boats, holding our sailers hostage until they pony up humiliating “apologies” per Kerry’s suggestion.
As to the past atrocities committed against our installations, killing 600+ troops in Iraq, and continued terrorism by proxy….that’s on previous admins watch.
It’s pointless at this juncture to settle old scores based on others stupidity and gutless courage to retaliate.
Again…..I do believe this was a set up…… Kerry…..Obama…..others…
If the President would have attacked, over the downing of an “Un-maned drone the reality would have been…..
To his enemies he would have killed innocent people
Oil prices would have gone thru the roof
The stock market would have crashed
Our Border security would have been forgotten
China would have cancelled their trade deal…..
Basically everything our President has accomplished would have disappeared.
Kerry just visited there…..Obama was just in Europe…..Lindsey again showed his true colors……It all smelled like a set up…..
“Hey…..We gave you billions……This is what we want you to do”
Sometimes the best thing to do is “Do Nothing”
He beat them again. Our VSG
You are right on Gunny!
Semper Fi!!
I have long thought that a lot more billions left for Iran than actually arrived there.
PDT actually accomplished 2 things. He set the stage for a peaceful resolution and he also set the stage for a major smackdown If Iran “demands” it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love it how President Trump now has the Democrats in a perfect catch 22: Before the cancelation of the strike, “President Trump is a mad-man! A war-hawk! He is going to get us into WW3!” After the cancelation of the strike, “President Trump is a coward! He is weak! If Obama were still president, I am sure HE would have gotten us into WW3!” They were against the war and now they are for it! Hilarious! And this also has completely set-up Iran as the villain and the USA as the hero – they shot down a drone, we position to attack but our President decided the loss of Iranian lives was not worth it. Now Iran’s economy is toast and they know it, President Trump is not seen as a mad-man and instead values 150 Iranian lives more than a $100 million dollar drone, and yet if Iran retaliates further, they now have justified their own destruction in the eyes of the whole world. The Democrats and their RINO puppets are paralyzed. Iran is paralyzed. President Trump holds the high ground. President Trump is an absolute genius.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The MSM and the DEMO CRAPS have now mastered the art of FLIP FLOPPING.
Mara Lago Redeux : “We’ve [strike/bombed Syria] prepared to bomb Iran. Now enjoy the Dover sole, Chairman Xi.”
LikeLike
You are way way way off. It was chocolate cake. 😉 True fact.
LikeLike
Dover sole is personal nod to W.E.B. Griffin stories. 45 has some Pick Pickering traits …were it not for bone spurs…
LikeLike
President Trump was wise to call off the strike against Iran. In a crisis, there is always the risk that decision makers get caught up in the passion on the moment. This is when mistakes are made. But the loss of a drone is not really a moment of crisis for the USA. We have plenty more drones. We have plenty of time to plan an appropriate response.
Who made up the rule that a response must come within 24 hours? Time is on our side. Iran is the country in crisis. Their economy is in shambles. They can’t sell oil, their primary source of revenue. Inflation is at 40% and rising. The Iranian people are restless.
We don’t want war with the Iranian people. We want the Iranian people to overthrow the Mullahs and get rid of the nukes. We want Iran to prosper and become an honorable and respected nation.
Iran has great potential. They are a highly educated people. The nation is blessed with tremendous natural resources. There is no reason for the Iranian people to suffer as they now do, except for the Mullahs.
Heard Minuchin mention Iran and money laundering. Think about those countries skirting sanctions. Bet they’re quaking in their boots.
The fake news, DemonizingRats and conspiracy-fueled paranoias will come out of the wormholes on this one. There is no “correct” explanation to the who, what, where, how, why and when of President Donald J. Trump’s response other than his own unvarnished words. Doubt them, read them with “special understanding” or ignore them as it is your desire.
“Prepare” followed by “stand down” is not particularly noteworthy. Ten minutes is an incredible number of nanoseconds.
Soon enough, Beto or someone equally desperate will announce that President Donald J. Trump ordered the earth to be destroyed and the moon along with it. Some Never-Trumper will call for Pence to wheel out the 25th Amendment. Conspiracy nuts will insist President Donald J. Trump was baiting Iran to act precipitately so that the USA could turn Iran into glass. And so forth.
Another day passes in which lips flap, loons bark and we all move on.
Greatest move yet by POTUS.
Old George Bush was fond of saying the US would respond to in the time and place of it’s choosing..,
Then he marched us into a godforsaken war.
When our current POTUS responds it will be overwhelming and decisive.
President Trump should ask Congress to grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal for any vessel entering or leaving Iran and against any bank accounts owned by Iran. This would effectively end any commerce.
No blood shed.
Try as they may the crooked Press cannot lay a hand on VSGPDJT, Tom Sawyer. The democrats will continue to condemn the president no matter what he does because they, like the Press, are completely predictable. If Teheran is really looking for a fight, Tel Aviv would be more than happy to give them a good smack down.
I was in prayer for President Trump last night and in my reading of the Proverbs for the day there was on verse which really opened my heart to the perfect word of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Proverbs 20:18 [Plans are established by council: So make war{only} with wise guidance.] Amplified version of the Bible
Seems to me that “they” just want a war. Not too picky as to with whom we go to war
First it was Russia. PT didn’t bite.
Then Venezuela. That was almost convincing.
Now Iran.
It is constant and pushing for military conflict never ends.
No more ME wars. No more intervention and replacing leaders in foreign countries.
This was PTs promise and I am glad he is doing his very best to keep his promise.
I, myself, have little doubt this push for war is just part of the ongoing coup.
My understanding is the international sea and air space through Strait of Hormuz is only two miles wide, making odds of the US drone hit outside of international air space astronomically high.
Is it heresy to question if an Israel pilot was at the helm, at the moment of impact?
Trump really dodged a bullet here.
150 civilian casualties
Gotta wonder if Trump was being set up for a failed Carter-esque military intervention.
FTA – The shared goal of the mullahs and the Democrats was to create a no-win situation for the president: if he attacks Iran, he risks being drawn into a shooting war, a move that is not likely to be popular and could easily cost him his re-election. It could also very likely drive a wedge between the United States and its allies that are cooperating in the sanctions against Iran that are seriously hurting it. That is the mullahs’ goal, and they are more than happy to risk loss of life and facilities in order to achieve it.
For the Democrats, the prime goal is something to criticize. And they are attacking Trump for even considering launching an attack, while the Morning Joe crew today on MSNBC trashed him for vacillation.
The president clearly is in a situation requiring he play 3- or 4-dimensional chess. He has to deal with Democrats anxious to attack him no matter what he does; our allies who want Iranian oil and markets for their goods; the mullahs who want nuclear weapons and the end of sanctions and friction among our allies; and his base, including many hawks who crave retaliation if not war.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/06/trump_refuses_to_take_the_bait_mullahs_and_democrats_hoped_he_would_.html
I’m so proud of him!!!!
I am too. This was a really great outcome.
Iran is screwed, and the US has the moral high ground.
Trump needs to learn to quit jumping the gun when the swamp tells him to jump.
I am glad he backed off but this will make him look a little bad because of backing off.
He needs to hold off on the tough talk till the REAL facts come in.
What was the tough talk?
“Iran made a big mistake.”
That seems like a valid statement.
One thing to notice is that Fake News is claiming Trump is saber rattling and spoiling for war. Not true.
Not at all.
Some will play it that way, but they are outmatched.
My bet is if any of those Iranian “boats” try to harass a US ship they are getting blown outta of the water…
I appreciate PDT’s strategy. He has to consider the ramifications of military action in relation to what he is hoping to achieve with China, Japan , India and Mexico/Canada. It is not cut and dried as the media would have us think. He is giving the mullahs enough rope to hang themselves and at the same time a lifeline to the Persian people. I have a question, why is Kerry allowed to roam freely around our antagonists? His time came and went long ago. What mayhem is he up to, presuming him to be Obama’s proxy.?
