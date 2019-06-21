President Trump Cancels Disproportionate Counter-Attack on Iran…

Lots of differing opinion on the decision by POTUS to cancel a retaliatory strike against Iran. Some praise and some criticize. Here’s President Trump’s reason for cancelling the strike against Iran:

As it relates to the Trump doctrine, CTH would note any current ally of the U.S; and/or any entity engaged with significant economic interests attached to the U.S; including any EU entity who might have previously been skirting the sanctions against Iran (think Turkey); would now be very cautious about appearing on President Trump and Secretary Mnuchin’s proverbial radar.

