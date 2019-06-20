Justice Dept. Allows Congress to View Rosenstein Scope Memos…

Byron York has put down the crustless triangle sandwich and white wine spritzer long enough to finally discover the October 20th, 2017, scope memo written by Rod Rosenstein that authorized Weissman and Mueller to target Michael Flynn Jr.
[…] The Justice Department has recently allowed members of some congressional committees to view the scope memos, and out of that has come the news that there was a third scope memo to Mueller. Dated Oct. 20, 2017, its contents remain a secret. But its very existence suggests something was going on behind the scenes in the relationship of Mueller and his supervisors at the Justice Department. (read more)
York continues… “At the moment, the third scope memo, like most of the second scope memo, remains a secret.“… Good grief, seriously? Funny how AG Barr is now letting congress look at the scope memos, meanwhile -despite the authorization to release provided by President Trump- the public is blocked from them. I digress.
The October 20th, 2017, Rosenstein scope memo was specifically so that Weissmann and Mueller could target specific people for maximum political damage; including the targeting of Michael Flynn Jr. to generate leverage so that Flynn Sr. would have to accept a plea or see his family crushed under the weight of the weaponized special counsel.
The original authorization for the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller was May 17th, 2017. However, the released Weissmann/Mueller report shows there were two additional scope memos authorizing specific targeting of the Mueller probe. The second scope memo was August 2nd, 2017, OUTLINED HERE, and is an important part of the puzzle that helps explain the corrupt original purpose of the special counsel.
The third scope memo was issued by Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller on October 20th, 2017. The transparent intent of the third scope memo was to provide Weissmann and Mueller with ammunition and authority to investigate specific targets, for specific purposes. One of those targets was General Michael Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr.
As you review the highlighted portion below, found on pages 12 and 13 of the Weissmann report, read slowly and fully absorb the intent; the corruption is blood-boiling:
This third scope memo allowed Weissmann and Mueller to target tangentially related persons and entities bringing in Michael Cohen, Richard Gates, Roger Stone and Michael Flynn Jr. Additionally and strategically (you’ll see why), this memo established the authority to pursue “jointly undertaken activity“.
With Paul Manafort outlined as an investigative target in the original authorization and the second scope memo, the third scope memo authorizes expansion to his business partner Richard Gates and their joint businesses. This memo also permits the investigation of Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen and all of his interests; and in ultimate weasel sunlight, Rosenstein authorizes an investigation of his boss, AG Jeff Sessions.
Before getting to more targets, notice the underlined passage about starting with a lot of investigative material because the special counsel was picking up a Russian interference investigation that had been ongoing for “nearly 10 months.”
I would also note that our CTH research indicates all of the illegally extracted FISA-702(16)(17) database search results would be part of this pre-existing investigative file available immediately to Weissmann and Mueller. However, in order to use the search-query evidence, Weissmann and Mueller would need to backfill some alternate justification; or find another way to “rediscover” the preexisting results….. I digress
The four identified targets within the original July 2016 investigation, “Operation Crossfire Hurricane”, were George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page. (See HPSCI report):
General Flynn was under investigation from the outset in mid-2016. The fraudulent FBI counterintelligence operation, established by CIA Director John Brennan, had Flynn as one of the early targets when Brennan handed the originating electronic communication “EC” to FBI Director James Comey.
The investigation of General Flynn never stopped throughout 2016 and led to the second investigative issue of his phone call with Russian Ambassador Kislyak in December 2016:
Back to the Page #12 October 20th Scope Memo:
The first redaction listed under “personal privacy” is unknown. However, the second related redaction is a specific person, Michael Flynn Jr.
In combination with the October timing, the addition of Flynn Jr to the target list relates to the ongoing 2016/2017 investigation of his father, General Michael Flynn, for: (1) possible conspiracy with a foreign government; (2) unregistered lobbying; (3) materially false statements and omissions on 2017 FARA documents; and (4) lying to the FBI.
This October 20th, 2017, request from Weissmann and Mueller aligns with the time-frame were special counsel team lawyers Brandon L. Van Grack and Zainab N. Ahmad were prosecuting Michael Flynn and attempting to force him into a guilty plea.
Getting Rosenstein to authorize adding Mike Flynn Jr. to the target list (scope memo) meant the special counsel could threaten General Flynn with the indictment of his son as a co-conspirator tied to the Turkish lobbying issue (which they did) if he doesn’t agree to a plea. Remember: “jointly undertaken activity“.
The October 20th, 2017, expanded scope memo authorized Mueller to start demanding records, phones, electronic devices and other evidence from Mike Flynn Jr, and provided the leverage Mueller prosecutors Weissmann, Van Grack and Ahmad wanted. After all, Mike Flynn Jr. had a four month old baby.
The amount of twisted pressure from this corrupt team of prosecutors is sickening. A month later, General Flynn was signing a plea agreement:
“Rosenstein scope memo was specifically so that Weissmann and Mueller could target specific people for maximum political damage; including the targeting of Michael Flynn Jr. to generate leverage so that Flynn Sr. would have to accept a plea or see his family crushed under the weight of the weaponized special counsel”
How on earth can they get away with this? DOJ is supposed to be about justice….not an outcome! Barr let Rosenstink leave without any consequences for this act? Sure he helped end the Mueller probe, but this is not how justice in America works!
If you don’t think thats how justice works, lately, you aren’t paying attention. DO NOT trust your government at any level and under any circumstance.
It is one thing to apply leverage but totally different to use material you know is false in order to bring charges and that is what appears to happen with that turd Weinstein.
ALthough a guy named Weinstein is indeed a turd, I think you meant Andrew A. Weissman. If so, more than a turd with a law degree, he is a dangerous criminal who does not hesitate to lie, cheat and abuse the law to achieve his dirty partisan objectives. He should be prosecuted and sent away for a very long time.
its Weissmann spelled with two “N’s who is a gentile.
Ever since Vietnam, I have had a healthy concern for all authority.
One of my all time favorite bumper stickers: “Question Authority”
Apparently it is this time.
DOJ is the legal cleanup crew for the federal government. It is an unconstitutional organization that creates and executes unconstitutional administrative law.
There is already z constitutional judicial component of our federal government: the Judicial Branch…with enumerated powers found within Art III of the Constitution.
The DOJ found it’s beginnings at the behest of US Grant in 1870’s…with all the best intentions of forcing the South to comply with Reconstruction mandates. But, as ALWAYS, every time WE deviate from the Constitution, it bites us in the butt.
That Rosenstein is utterly deplorable! How he got out of there with NO CHARGES absolutely astounds me! What a …pig…is the only word that comes to mind! I cannot believe that guy…and he was purportedly a Republican??? Talk about traitors!
Rosenstein is still able to be charged or be given immunity as a witness.
It ain’t over until the fat lady sings, right? The day AG Bar announced that the Mueller report was worth diddly squat Rosenstein was behind him, looking like an upright stiff corpse; like a “made” mafia soldier who realized that the Don had “marked” him for disposal.
Let’s be patient, folks. Justice is not done with this miserable traitor … and it will be done.
“There are no sides. There’s no Sunnis and Shiites. There’s no Democrats and Republicans. There’s only HAVES and HAVE-NOTS.”
“There’s always a confused soul that thinks that one man can make a difference. And you have to kill him to convince him otherwise. That’s the hassle with democracy.”
How can they get away with it? Spineless judges or political judges that want to harm Trump or those around Trump. The NY Times said journalist should “throw out the textbook” on how they cover Trump. I think that was a call to arms to judges and prosecutors too. Rules and norms be dammed, get Trump at any cost.
The Departure from Justice, the Feral Bureau of Instigation, etc.
Well said. How is this legal? And if it is, we need to change the legal system. It’s out of control!
Honest cops are a necessary evil. Dishonest cops are not necessary. One can apply their own algebra to find that all that is left is evil. Only evil.
jc,
They sure aren’t giving us much of a choice in what to believe. Not one, even to this day, has come forward with even a lame excuse for their silence. For that, every single one of them is inexcusable. FBI, CIA, NSA, ETC. all of them inexcusable.
Get rid of them ALL at the Federal level. Cops, that is. We already have Constitutionally approved Coast and Border control agencies who are unable to perform adequately, for whatever the reason.
Why do we continue to subsidize the enemy of The People ??? We The People are the ones presumed guilty, period. Forget about being proved innocent.
I never really flew before, but I’ll be damned if I’m going to be groped by some perv at TSA just for the ‘privilege’ of flying. It’s out of control. Trump or no, this is up to The People.
Hypocrisy has now been normalized. More than ever, the alphabet soup agencies need to be purged of traitors and deep state actors. Not that they can be totally gotten rid of, but transparancy, not the in your face kind, but they kind where the consequences of corruption, or even the appearance of, end careers. The deep state is fourth and fifth generation career bureaucrats, sending their kids to the best schools, and controlling vast sums of resources. The existential threat to our nation is not DJT, it’s Biden and his kind. They are the real threat. DJT is a threat to them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“More than ever, the alphabet soup agencies need to be purged of traitors and deep state actors.”
Corrected: More than ever, the alphabet soup agencies need to be purged from the federal government.
Correction noted.
How has a massive public dialogue managed to ensue over the success of the Mueller investigation if the people have no idea what the investigation was tasked with looking into? It’s like taking a test without access to the questions. The answers mean nothing without the questions. What’s the possible rationale for keeping the test questions hidden from the people?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Preserve, protect and defend the denizens of the FBI/DoJ/IC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So well put!
Why keep this hidden?
Answering this is easy from the “Barr is there to cover up” theory:
“To cover up”
So how do you answer from the standpoint of Barr is NOT covering up?
Ask the question…..would anything actually be accomplished if Barr released even the minimum of what SD recommended for example?:
It would appear the Rosenstein scope memos, Kavalec memo about contact with Chris Steele, original FISA application of Carter Page and transcript of Papadopoulos conversation with Halper etc, could be released without impeding a grand jury review.
We already know pretty much what’s in these.
The MSM sure isn’t interested.and the Dem narratives haven’t been affected an iota.
Scope Memos-SD has done a great job of illumination
Kavalec memo-is pretty much unredacted except a key line (prolly about Micheal Cohen and Prague)
FISA app and PapaD transcripts have been hinted as exculpatory for months by Nunes, Meadows, et al.
Don’t get me wrong—I want them released too but I just wonder what impact they would have if Barr simply released them alone without some greater context or part of a larger goal.
Simply advancing a narrative with US is no longer needed.
We already have it.
Double-edged sword
It seems unless it’s a WHOPPER why do it?
(eg: documentation that Mifsud actually worked with US IC to set up PapaD)
However the WHOPPERS are probably the most damning legal evidence
so you probably should save it for the complete story you tell the court.
Why Rosenstein and other participants in their attempted “soft coup” of a sitting President aren’t under arrest by now I’ll never understand.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me neither BigTalkers.
Sundance expounded on this very point recently when he pointed out that in less than 24 months Mueller & Co. was able to investigate, prosecute and imprison people accused of someway helping President Trump in his legal election.
Nobody was stopping the Republicans from doing their own investigations during this time. And here we are….
The useless republican were knee deep in Benghazi and the IRS deal and that is why NOBODY got nailed. Lindsey is going to protect the Gang of 8 Tu*ds as well. It is a big big club and we’re not invited.
Oh and F U John McCain.
I second your sentiment on John McCain. Eff him and the porcine princess, Meghan.
the Reps of the Gang of Eight had to know that Benghazi was being used to run weapons to Syria
1970novass396,
First, I hope you still have the car.
Next, there’s one point to never forget, We The People are the biggest club. Satan will try and convince you otherwise.
Here’s something I know:
One man + God= a majority. so there’s no shortage People to DEMAND justice.
Rosenstein had no business being in charge of that investigation. The conflicts of interest in this thing have to be close to some kind of world record with all the prosecutors Democrat party members, donors, Hillary supporters/donors, and one Clinton lawyer. Rosenstein was the man who wrote the letter for Trump justifying The Jimster’s firing, so, if firing The Jimster is obstruction, Rosenstein is a witness to the obstruction and a possible perpetrator/co-conspirator. Mueller’s boy, The Jimster, was the one fired. From top-to-bottom, there were nothing but people with conflicts of interest. It has to be a record.
This entire thing is nothing but joke. It should be heaped with ridicule. Maybe that is the way to destroy it—just ridicule it into the ground. Make fun of all of them–Comey, Rosenstein, Mueller, Strzok, Page, all of them.
Unlike many of the Treepers I think that Jeff Sessions was always a strong patriot who got railroaded, and maybe was a little naive. It makes my blood pressure boil to think that he was so forgiving of his Deputy who was HAVING HIM INVESTIGATED.
Worse, even though I am a strong Christian, I want to see everyone who had anything to do with USING his son against him to investigate/prosecute General Flynn crushed. CRUSHED.
Lastly, regardless of your personal dislike of the man, what Michael Cohen was prosecuted for was NOT what was listed above: Receiving funds “from Russia backed entities.” Additionally, I continue to believe that what was done to him, his office, his files, his clients/previous clients, etc., has permanently done something horrific to Attorney/Client privilege in this country, probably never to be salvaged.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’m with you on every point!
Sundance, is it your opinion that the final redacted name in the 3rd scope memo could be Jeff Sessions?
LikeLike
Cheering4America – I urge you to take the blinders off. There is no advantage to naivety when evil comes in like a flood. Sessions was complicit because he could have stepped down from his nomination before his appointment. He also should have had the courtesy to inform the President he was going to recuse himself as soon as his appointment came through. Sessions is complicit. If he was not he would at minimum have informed Trump ahead of time what he intended to do.
You can feel sorry for whoever you want, but these satanists have not and will not feel the slightest shred of remorse or pity for you, your children or your family. Even now they are still trying to pull this country into civil war, and start wold war 3. One of the tricks of the evil one is to use Christian compassion as a weapon against Christians. But you are commanded to BE WISE!! The devil is a liar, and when you allow the lies to take root you are beguiled.
I will defend Sessions on 2 points.
1. When he made the public statement in defense of Rosenstein, essentially entitled an “Ode to the Great & Wonderful Rosey”– it CLEARLY had been written by Rosey himself.
2. Under questioning from Jordan… Rosenstein snidely confirms: “that’s right Mr. Jordan, I am The BOSS”. He then goes on to take FULL CREDIT for appointing “JOHN LAUSCH,” to handle concerns & delays over Congressional inquiries for evidence.
However, Sessions had already made a PRIOR statement, claiming to have personally appointed Lausch. We can guess why.
So, I always imagined Sessions cowering under Rosey’s desk. And/or hiding in a Tree baking cookies.
I won’t repeat what exactly, but as to a means of control over someone… I once saw claims of something allegedly related to Sessions pc. But it’s one of those things well KNOWN to be politically PLANTED, how this is done, & by whom.
Sessions had options. He could have resigned. Instead he said “I love my job”. He constantly thumbed his nose at Trump. He volunteered to be used by the coup, and it was not in service to Trump or the country.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Yes, but having just found out the stubborn and self-centered Roy Moore has once again announced his running for the Senate, I hope the rumors that Sessions might run are true.
Yea, Yea, Session’s is evil. Sure. So how does Steve Miller fit in this? Stay focus and forget about Session. Team Trump knew what was going on and could have ask Session to leave anytime. I think Team Trump was positioning assets and Session was a distraction. Lets see what Barr does. If Session is really as bad as you make him, Team Trump is a bunch of idiots. Trump could have ask him to leave anytime.
Bless me father for I am about to sin……and I pre-apologize to fellow Branch Hangers in TCTH.
“FIRST WE EFF MUELLER & WEISSMANN – THEN WE EFF ROSENSTEIN.”
If Sundance can investigate and figure out what happened, sure as hell AG Barr and Mr. Durham can also. Lets end this GD thing for once and for all.
Thank-you……I feel better…………MAGA
Frankly…tho’ I have to confess also…I am with you in your sentiments!!!
I’m weary of waiting for ANY of the perpetrators to face consequences! How much longer? Or never?
H&HC—you hit that nail squarely on the head.
Slightly off topic, perhaps, but given that AG Barr is supposed to have full authority to declassify any and all documents related to “Mueller, et al” does anyone among us really think the Intelligence Community will actually cooperate? Yeah, right, thought so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I assumed the first blank was Michael Flynn, Jr. and the second blank was Jared Kushner.
Is there any chance one of the congresspeople that will be seeing this latest scope memo will, please, please, leak the information, please?
The second blank has a Jr. or Sr. or II or III because of the line break.
The first blank is LONG – even longer than George Popadopoulos’ name. Something like 22 characters long, including a space assuming it’s just a first name and last name.
In fact, the first blank could be two names, if they’re short.
Why is Barr not releasing these scope memos to the public?
He will. When he chooses. Right now, he is keeping a lot of perps guessing as the pressure builds around them. One of the worst forms of torture is having to wait and not know who to trust and having to imagine all sorts of scenarios, including the worst. Lingchi.
That doesn’t make sense because the perps will find out from the crooked congress people that are allowed to see it. In fact, the surest way to make sure the perps see it is to release it to congress. Could it be a trap?
Wow!
Bingo! I sense a trap, or at least disinformation. Gotta see how this was aye out.
Barr is investigating. Barr knows all about leaks. What the perps do not know is what Barr knows. If he releases the memos, he opens himself to questions. If he “ignores” the memos and lets them leak out or whatever, he maintains his aura of mystery concerning them.
Why does the public need to see these memos? The public can’t do a darn thing. In Barr’s world, controlling the official narrative is extremely important. He has no reason to showboat or to feed the public guessing game.
Of course, the hard-core cynic believes that Barr is just another deep swamp stooge. That is yet another reason why Barr doesn’t feed the peanut gallery.
Attorney General William Barr is quite aware that former federal prosecutors Barbara McQuade and Joyce Vance (Progressive activists) are beating the drum that claims Trump “engaged in witness tampering, most notably, by dangling the prospect of a pardon in an effort to keep” (his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort) “from cooperating with the special counsel’s investigation.” McQuade and Vance emphasize that Mueller left Congress with a “compelling” case for obstruction of justice and Barr quashed it.
The DemonizingRats are hoping and praying for any distraction that will sidetrack Barr and make him have to defend himself.
Most people who yak about three dimensional chess have know idea of how a tapestry of many strands is actually woven. Barr is keeping track of his offense on many levels and anticipating even more issues to keep under control.
AG Barr is going about establishing truth and justice according to the rule of law in an ordered government. He pays no heed to outside pestering.
I know McQuade was one of the chosen who testified (or pontificated) and think Vance was the other at one of NoNads hearings with a Heritage Foundation (I think) guy who was only addressed by Republicans. The two loudmouths (I can’t identify them by gender since I don’t think either has one—weasels don’t identify as male or females) seemed to know what all the questions were and could not utter more than 5 words without using collusion, obstruction, or illegal. Didn’t take long to lump them into the Never-Trump category. Agenda driven. Stupid.
Nope!
The Marxists want this delayed. They can’t afford to have any convictions before elections.
Investigations yes, finalized cases no!
The longer this goes, less chance we have.
Election fraud can give them back power and in that case. It’s over! No only they all walk, but they get their jobs of ruling the country back.
No one will dare to go after them, and those who do will be destroyed quickly.
I’m afraid we ran out of time already.
The delays are their new insurance policy.
Drag this out until after elections. Is Barr in or out? I have doubts and hope is getting smaller by the day.
Imagine what they are planing to do with vote harvesting and illegal voting, not to mention fighting for popular vote to replace the current system.
They are not shy about breaking the law to get what they want.
They do for sure use their radicals to get all dirty job done. Watch out…
Charges need to be filed and trials begun in the next 14 months. Period. End of BS.
I, along with uncountable others, want to see all the redactions uncovered and then compare the scope memos to the “predicates” existing at the time along with all exculpatory material known to Mulehead when scope was changed by ROSEY.
I understand AG Barr may want things to remain hidden given impending prosecutions. I can be patient about removal of redactions, as long as criminal investigation is ongoing and will result in indictment.
As time passes, it would be helpful if AG Barr would continue to signal his intentions to us, as many thousands of us are at the boiling point. We can control anger, as long as we know that justice, complete justice, is coming.
Failure to indict the perpetrators is going to have profound consequences. I continue to expect AG Barr and the President fully understand the peril of a rug sweep, for it would mean rule of law is dead and will have to be revived by patriots.
Rule of law was established by state and federal Constitutions, along with our lengthy relationship with common law passed to us by our English predecessors. If dead, it’s restoration will be necessary, to further the revival of our republic. I trust the Coupists, and the Administration comprehend what that would entail.
Much better for you to do your job completely Mr. Barr, and indict, arrest, and try all of the scum….all of them.
I just have to hope and pray that Barr gets some of these messages from we the people!
I suggest that Barr will probably not “signal his intentions” at all. I know that it is frustrating not to see unredacted copies of declassified materials, like we all want to do, but the success of the criminal prosecutions is what’s most important of all. Premature release would put “the court of public opinion” in high gear and this could easily be used by defense attorneys to let their clients weasel out in various ways. The indictments will be challenged in every way imaginable and they must be air-tight.
Barr fully understands that if Trump isn’t re-elected, all the work he’s doing now goes for naught and there will be a new AG.
I speculate that you will probably find at least one of the “Trump kids” included in one of these “Scopes.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump hasn’t seen anything. If he was given something by somebody and that situation was leaked it would be all over for POTUS.
He said he had not and Digenova said he had not.
During the Hannity interview last night, POtuS said of Barr’s investigation, “I stay out of it.”
How will Flynn’s new counsel use this information?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting, the Federalist had an article on this yesterday. Apparently, the most likely path is that after going through the documents (60 days), Ms. Powell will look to have the entire case thrown out due to prosecutorial misconduct. She has been very clear, because of her previous dealings with the Weissman gang and her questions about Ms.Liu, that the most likely scenario is getting the case thrown out. With all that’s out there and Emmit Sullivan’s questions to the Weissman team, it shouldn’t be too hard to be successful…
IMO, all of this leads back to the coup in the Ukraine and all that followed. Think about it.
Uncle Max;
Bingo,…Yahtzee. Its very clear to anyone paying attention at the time that HILLARY CLINTON and the State Dept. Manufactured the coup in the Ukraine in order to install the government they wanted.
This is why it is particularly rediculous when, in the intelligence ‘finding’t
they state Putin wanted Hillary to win.
Wanted her drawn and quartered, more likely. And low and behold, the faked material showing Manafort got 14 million came from,..Ukraine.
Anyway, this is all venting and rehashing material over,…and over,…and over.
Reminds me of Sessions debates in the comments if yore. Gonna read up on Iran and the drone,…
Achtung Herr Rosenstein! The Fuhrer (the swamp) is most pleased.
Wow!
i hope he and the others all hang in Nuremberg
No wonder Sessions went underground and stayed there. When at the mercy of this kind of evil unfettered cabal, protected by the maniacal propoganda media, Sessions knew there was the very real possibility of winding up in Ft Marcy park…
Sessions was complicit and a bloody coward as well as corrupt as hell. Noone should feel sorry for him. He bamboozled the public that he was doing something when in fact he sat back and let the DOJ run wild and continue the coup. This is the elfin swamp creature that dangled Huber as a consolation for not appointing a second special counsel or a investigative panel. That man disgusts me. AG Barr said HUBER DID NOTHING!! He stepped back in deference to the IG and gave that investigation precedence.
Damn I hate Jeff Sessions so HARD.
Let’s be honest, the US has been nothing more than a corrupt and crooked country since the end of WW2. All this “protecting freedom and democracy around the world” BS has been nothing more than red lip stick on a pig propaganda. This country has been crooked and corrupt for a VERY LONG time. JFK and Reagan knew it and were shot for attempting to fix things. It wasn’t until DJT that they finally met a man who could take them on. The faster you accept that our government was no better than the Soviet Union, that we were just brutally brain washed and taken advantage of (think the push to consume, consume, consume) the easier it is to accept that reality that we are truly fighting demonic evil forces sent here on behalf of Satan to destroy God’s people. I thank God for POTUS DJT EVERYDAY. This is truly a fight between good and evil. Never doubt that. The good news is we now have a fighting chance. DC should have been burned to the ground decades ago but the mass population are still plugged into The Matrix, like good ignorant little slaves. I am so thankful for my fellow awakened Treepers (minus the Q pushing grifter boomers)
Let’s not forget Tail-gunner Joeseph McCarthy. Once again he was over the target, which explains the flak he received. An American hero eviscerated by the cabal as he dared to call a Marxist a Marxist.
In the October 20, 2017 scope memo, it may be that Rosenstein alphabetized the list of names: “Michael Cohen, Richard Gates, Redacted, Redacted, Roger Stone, Redacted”
This would have some logic to it, since for purposes of the scope memo they are all presumed innocent and an order other than alphabetical might suggest some sort of ranking of culpability.
Also, the redacted names presumably are individuals investigated but not publicly indicted.
I therefore suggest the possibility that the redacted names include: Jared Kushner and Donald Trump, Jr. The third redacted name? Perhaps Hope Hicks. She seems to have been a person of interest. Or maybe someone else has a better guess on this third redacted name.
As to whether Michael Flynn, Jr. was one of the names in the October 17, 2017 memo, I suggest there would have been no need to include him here since the authorization to investigate Flynn matters was already covered in the previous scope memos.
Interesting take. I generally list names alphabetically in work products to avoid misconceptions of importance. It never occurred to me but would make sense others would do the same for the same reasons.
SD — your 4th paragraph from the end:
This October 20th, 2017, request from Weissmann and Mueller aligns with the time-frame were special counsel team lawyers Brandon L. Van Grack and Zainab N. Ahmad were [prosecuting] PERSECUTING Michael Flynn and attempting to force him into a guilty plea.
FIFY (despite the strike-through not pasting).
There’s a PURPOSE in allowing some Congressional people to read these memos. I suspect it’s Barr way of telling certain partisans of BOTH parties, “Listen, the public WILL soon see these so I’m warning you NOW by letting you read them, that you shouldn’t run your partisan mouths off with lies. I don’t want a civil war on my hands and we can avoid that. Got it?”
Limiting the number of people may allow Barr to track the dissemination of the information and see the communication channels in action. Maybe there is some new information that nobody knows about in the memos that is distinct enough and dangerous enough to some of the corrupt cabal that lights up the switchboard. Hopefully, Barr has the surveillance in place to monitor the likely channels. Otherwise, I can’t see any purpose not to release the full scope to the public.
And now people can understand why “our” government allowed the radical left to take over our school system
And now people can understand why “our” government allows our borders to be wide open
Brainwashed leftist lemming citizens think government corruption and criminality is a good thing if it benefits the leftist cause
Third world peasants are used to government corruption and criminality, are easily controlled and will not rock the boat
Our gestapo type government was never supposed to be exposed this early in the game. The globalist elite still needed a generation or two to brainwash, and needed more years of unfettered legal and illegal immigration, in order to completely saturate the country with their kind of “citizens”
Then came Donald Trump
A bump in the road, or the end of the globalist cabal?
Time will tell
All you need to watch is Rod Rosensteins retirement presser and listen to Barr gush over him, that’s all you need to know about how this investigation will end.
What is “blood boiling” are the conservative crustless sandwich and spritzer consumers who have spent 8 months encouraging President Trump to not declassify all these documents for reasons that only makes sense to the pate and wine crowd. We should have all this now – everyone – via simple internet access. We should have had this all a year ago but no, there were solid conservative sites with yacht club mentalities explaining how the President did not have the power to declassify, but rather must obtain various approvals from leftist career law unenforcement personnel in the DOJ and FBI.
That is what is blood boiling. And the fact there is still no conservative pressure to get Trump to declassify. So instead, the cover up continues and the guilty benefit.
When someone registers as a particular member of a particular party…especially in the government, that does NOT mean they are of the ideology of that particular party. An excellent example is Comey, supposed REGISTERED REPUBLICAN. His wife is very involved with the Democrat DNC. Rosenstein’s, another supposed registered Republican, wife is a lawyer and has represented Clintons, Obama, Holder, and other high administrative officials of the Democrat party. Mueller is supposedly a registered Republican. Hence, the name RINO. They do it for political cover, especially in this instance when you are talking prosecutors. But they all know who each other really are. Bill Crystal is supposedly a Republican but he has worked tirelessly against Trump. How someone is registered to vote is NOT a telltale label as to who they really are especially in the government.
I agree. Party registrations tend to coincide with which party controls the White House. Residents of DC are overwhelmingly Democrat so it’s safe to assume that staffers and senior officials in any administration who are from the greater DC area are also overwhelmingly Democrat despite their party registration.
More than likely the 3rd scope memo directly relates to Flynn’s Turkish lobbying activity. The 2nd scope memo allowed the special counsel to leverage it out of Flynn. Once they found these new angles, they more than likely needed a 3rd memo to authorize pursuing it over the next year. All of this is in context of the events surrounding the timing of the 3rd memo and General Flynn and why Flynn’s sentencing has gone on for so long.
And keep in mind that it appears the Special Counsel knew, like they knew with the Russian Collusion angle, that Flynn didn’t lie to the FBI – from the outset.
I’m beginning to believe that all of these SpyGate/coup plotters were actually more frightened by Gen. Flynn than by anyone else.
Special Counsel’s goals:
1) Indict “Russians” (solidify the Russian Interference narrative)
2) Indict Trump campaign officials (solidify the Trump-Russia collusion angle)
3) Remove Flynn from the White House (he knows where all the bodies are buried)
All of this whole thing is f*ked up beyond belief. Andrew Weissmann is one of the most despicable, godless, amoral people in the United States, and Robert Mueller is equally as feckless, spineless and blinded by his UniParty-tainted hatred for the duly-elected President.
So why are you pissed of at Byron York?
He said why. The guy spends too much time with the crust-less sandwich and wine spritzer crowd to be brave enough to report the truth he knows exists.
How the hell did Barr permit Rosenstein to retire with full benefits. He pretty much knew even before going in, just how corrupt Rosenstein is and his role in the coup. Now we know why Trump interviewed with Hannity last night, and why the shills came on this board and sidetracked too many people with criticizing Hannity instead of dissecting the information POTUS was signalling.
Forgive me ( really I don’t care if you do) if I do not trust Barr either. Seems like POTUS has to keep stepping out to kinda force AG Barr to corroborate what he says. Jesus!! Please show us also how Wray operated with Rosenstein. It has to be that RR feels he is untouchable. These people continue to act as if they are beyond the reach of our laws, and the anger of the people.
I place Barr in the Grey-Hat-Hopefully-White-Hat category.
I don’t see why Comey can’t be indicted now, or in 1-2 months, along with McCabe … they want to squawk? Go ahead. And OIG reports released (2-3)? (And then add Conspiracy or other charges later.)
Is it a Cardinal Rule, no indictments in an election year?
I follow the Baretta Rule: you do the crime, be ready to do the time.
AG Barr worked for C_A, was appointed by Bush Jr. He came out of the box smartly to gain our trust. But as far as I am concerned Barr has a ways to go to earn that trust. We’ve had years of smoke screens that worked to shield the guilty traitors. OF WITH THEIR HEADS!!
Are you scared to type CIA?
Maybe he’s letting Rosey get a little retirement before he gets a new wardrobe (complete with ID numbers) and jewelry.
I think the answer to your thoughts is that Rosenstein is now, at this point, irrelevant. What was done, was done.
I still don’t think that Rosenstein was a ‘black-hat’ acting against the President. I don’t think he was a ‘white-hat’ who was part of a plan to entrap the coup plotters. And the Mueller-is-secretly-working-for-Trump angle is absurd. I think more realistically is that Rosenstein was hit by an onslaught of Trump-Russian collusion garbage and *all* of it fell in his lap literally almost all at once because Sessions was forced to recuse. I think Rosenstein did what most reasonable professionals would do and followed counsel and advisors – who in this case, likely unknown to him at the time in Apr/May 2017, were those who were directly involved in the plot (McCabe, Baker).
The appointment of Mueller was a carefully crafted strategy to get around the conspirators’ loss of control at the FBI (don’t forget that Mueller wanted the FBI position – imagine if he had been re-introduced as FBI chief). It was all designed to result in the removal of Trump from office.
plausible , but he then should have known how corrupt it was a few months late and stopped Gestapo Müller instead of expanding it with more scope memos
We knew any investigation was amiss from the beginning. It took 2 years to find Hillary bought and paid for Steele Dossier which was used to start the FISA subpoenas.
Why did the FBI hide this fact for sooo long?
Why did the FBI state to Court it was verified?
We had an FBI willing to abuse their powere and lie to Courts to spy on Americans.
And now we learn this same process continued thru Mueller once Comey and McCabe were removed?
Is it really surprising?
So why won’t Barr release scope memo #3? Either …
1. He’s planning to release multiple non-critixal documents (like this; could this affect a Grand Jury?), or …
2. Protecting Rosy?
There’s still “Rosenstein is a white-hat” people out there! They’re the same as the “trust Sessions” people. I’m dumbfounded how anybody with a brain could be either. Rodentstein is a career DOJ fraud, wake up Jeff Carlson at Epoch-Times.
Keep it up Sundance, you’re one of the few people who calls it like they see it. That is a rarity.
Maybe Barr doesn;t want people who have not been charged
to be named.. you know if they were the Dems would automatically
say the person was guilty. So he keeps the names secret so
and if it is leaked well they would know exactly who had seen
the memo so they could catch the leaker.
If Barr doesn’t land this properly, it will send shockwaves through the republic. He’s put too much out there to not bring home MAJOR charges on BIG fish. If he did all this and doesn’t come away with anything, then that means the republic is officially lost.
Remember (always remember) if they had a valid reason for spying on Trumps campaign we would already know. And if they had any sort of REAL valid reason for starting it, they would have nailed Trump and we wouldn’t even be discussing this today.
We must not get lost in the weeds. Stay focused on the Genesis of the investigation. I don’t even care about these stupid things like scope memos, they only serve to reinforce what I already know, Rosy and the gang are evil scum.
Maybe too much was going on, but I don’t understand why POTUS doesn’t …
Raise funds, or at least tweet a link to the defense fund for General Michael Flynn. (Too political?) Or has he lined up financial supporters on the Down Low?
The Flynn case imploding, and Roger Stone getting docs, would be huge!
The President most likely would like to help (Hope Hicks). He just can’t for obvious reasons.
(Hope Hicks too)
He provided her with a WH lawyer for her recent questioning so she did not have to hire a lawyer. I would say that was a big help and the lawyer would not allow her to answer any questions. Very smart move by POTUS.
Clearly threats and coercion were used to drive Flynn to accept the plea…. In signing, stating he was not under threat seems to me to be a false statement on Flynn’s part as he was under duress/threat by the special counsel. Signing in this manner, could be considered perjury on his part. — Our “Justice System” is now based upon the whole concept of coercion it seems…. plea bargains are often put before defendants requiring them to sign and plea to crimes they did not commit in order to close a case and get a conviction so something can be put on the books…. This whole system has turned to garbage.
This whole Obama Russian framing and coverup is a Cloward – Piven plot, done purposely. How is Barr going deconstruct this, be judicious and apply the law evenly to all these crooks? RR was given a fudgy the Whale cake and a gold watch by Barr on his last day. Barr is human and he’s going to let some of these Judas goats slide and we’ll all feel cheated in the end… In the words of DJT, sad, very sad.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Said all that to say, there is a slight chance AG Barr has to take this into consideration, that the Dems are likely to instigate considerable chaos in this country when a big drop happens.
As I said I’m being generous, still don’t trust Barr.
Flynn is still in court. No reason to release this now to the public.
I get that you wanted all this stuff out 1 year ago Sundance but Trump has a different plan.
If Trump wanted it out it would’ve been out long ago.
Would we be surprised if the bulk of public revelations would come down deep into 2020? That would be the perfect timing..
If Barr was not going to do his job, the Mueller/Weissman gestapo would still be operating. After all, Rosy the Rat was giving them an accordian mandate that kept expanding to include things that were in no way related to ANYTHING other than political persecution of President Trump and his supporters. Mueller face new in late summer of 2017 there was no collusion but continued with an entrapment scam. They did NOT shut down voluntarily. AG Barr shut them down.
AG Barr shut down Mueller. Weissman is GONE from the DOJ (I’d like him relocated as a resident of Ft. Leavenworth), information is coming out that demonstrate the fraud in the Gen. Flynn and Manafort cases. Gen. Flynn has been freed to fire the Holder backed attorneys that sold him down the river and get REAL attorneys that are on his side. Evidence that Manafort was fraudulently convicted has come out and Manafort, who refused to lie about President Trump, unlke that scumbag Cohen, was saved from sure death by transfer to a hell hole. He’s not out yet but I suspect he will be when all the evidence comes out. He has a wealth of information now to mount an appeal that will be successful. If nothing else, prosecutional misconduct.
One thing that people don’t understand, unless they’ve had dealings with legal proceedings, is that the legal system moves SLOW. It’s designed that way, which can be frustrating but also a good thing. I believe that Barr wants ironclad cases and convictions of these people. Publicly airing the evidence will give them a way out with mis-trials and appeals.
I’ve noticed some prosecutions and convictions on people, such as the D-Rat IT employee that doxed the Rs that, in times past, would not have happened. The guy got 4 years rather than a slap on the wrist. I attribute that to AG Barr upholding the law. This guy was a small potato but he’s going to the slammer. I feel that AG Barr is going after the truckload of potatos. It takes time to unload a truck…… just sayin’
