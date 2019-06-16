Sunday Talks: Peter Navarro -vs- Charles Payne…

Charles Payne, filling in for Maria Bartiromo, interviews White House Manufacturing and Trade Policy advisor Peter Navarro.  Unfortunately the interview begins with a discussion of tariff polling….  The vast majority of Americans have no understanding of the impact of tariffs and/or MAGAnomic policy; they only know the economic outcomes they can feel.

Mr. Navarro walks through how tariffs interact with global supply chains and the financial manipulation by multinational corporate interests.

32 Responses to Sunday Talks: Peter Navarro -vs- Charles Payne…

  1. jnr2d2 says:
    June 16, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    Fox polling sucks.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      June 16, 2019 at 7:40 pm

      jnr2d2;
      Fox sucks.
      There, fixed it.

      They give us that same ‘lesser of two weavils’choice as the Uniparty.

      “Vote for me, cause the other guy is worse!”

      “Watch US, cause the other networks are all WORSE!”

      “So, would you like a crap sandwich, or would you prefer a crap salad?”

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  2. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    June 16, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    SD, thanks for posting this interview. I had the same problem with Charles opening the whole show with 50+% against tariffs. First thing my wife said was the majority of those polled get their news from MSM including the CoC wing of FNN. I was disappointed that Charles did not bring up PDJT’s use of tariffs as leverage.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. simicharmed says:
    June 16, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    THIS>>>>>Peter Navarro – “How the QUESTION is asked in a Poll”….

    That simple statement is 100% accurate and what all logical thinkers care about!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Mark1971 says:
    June 16, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    LOL. He said “Billary Clinton”

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. Dutchman says:
    June 16, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    He, Navarro is correct that it all depenfs on how the question is asked.

    “Do you support PDJT’s use of tariffs, which increase the cost of living for all Americans?” for example is very different than
    “Do you support PDJT’s use of tariffs, as leverage to correct decades long trade inbalances which have decimated our middle class by offshoring manufacturing?”

    Or “,……as leverage to persuade Mexico to stop allowing its country to be used to transit millions of illegals and billions of dollars in drugs across our Southern border?”

    Very different results, based on how the,question is asked. P.D.M.S.=Polls Don’t Mean S,….you know.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  6. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    June 16, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    You can quibble with the structure of the poll questions. But there’s a significant education gap that needs to be closed. Fireside chats?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • madashellowellm says:
      June 16, 2019 at 8:28 pm

      Progressives have successfully convinced too many that Trump is the Devil and as such, listening to him or his surrogates is dangerous and embracing evil.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Exfiltration of Wealth says:
      June 16, 2019 at 8:35 pm

      That…is a brilliant suggestion FSD.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • littleanniefannie says:
      June 16, 2019 at 8:40 pm

      Fireside chats were covered by the media back then. The MSM today would not carry it live. They would cut, edit, splice together what they want listeners to hear.
      This is why press briefings in the WH are a no go. Better to have PDJT answer question on his way to Marine 1.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • David A says:
      June 16, 2019 at 8:59 pm

      IMV it is not a quibble, and I wish conservatives when asked “have you stopped beating your wife”? questions, would simply rephrase the questions in the manner Dutchman expressed.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • livefreeordieguy says:
      June 16, 2019 at 10:03 pm

      Twitter has served as ‘Match Chats’ for President Trump (vs full ‘Fireside Chats’)… Though Tweets have helped the president get his message out, they are not enough to close the education gap you are citing, Domino. He needs something more complete that the media must cover… More well-constructed, short videos distributed via social media, topic-by-topic might be a start. The ‘Helo-Pressers’ are awesome, but they get no real coverage. CTH is among the very few that feature them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. WVPatriot says:
    June 16, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    Employees will find themselves in “the soup kitchen line” if they do not “toe-the-line” of executive ideology.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. WeThePeople2016 says:
    June 16, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    Navarro is great – I always enjoyed his segments on FBN. He is very loyal to POTUS. FOX polls are a joke – always has been. They push fake polls and then try to force POTUS and his Administration to defend the fake results. Navarro had a great answer.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • livefreeordieguy says:
      June 16, 2019 at 10:18 pm

      Are there any in the administration more loyal to President Trump than Navarro? Some as loyal but few, if any, more so… And he goes out of his way to emphasize his loyalty to ‘Donald J. Trump’ (as he says emphatically in every interview several times)… Love the guy.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. 335blues says:
    June 16, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    FOX POLL QUESTION “Do you oppose the ridiculous harmful tariff burden that mean President Trump has placed on poor dindinuffin Mexico that is causing millions to die of starvation on both sides of the border while the Trump white house eats steak for dinner every night?”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. DaveC says:
    June 16, 2019 at 8:37 pm

    Still trying to reconcile that poll (Biden +10) with Rasmussen’s Trump approval at 51%. Doesn’t anyone at Fox do an in-house “sanity check” on poll numbers like these?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. emet says:
    June 16, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    Might have asked, “Do you support tariffs that protect American industry, or would you prefer that manufacturing jobs be sourced to foreign countries and you your descendants work as baristas or auto detailers?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. jonhabart says:
    June 16, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    Fox polling isn’t much different than the rest of the mainstream media, seems like there is a central polling organization that serves the major networks and publications to support the narrative du-jour of the Uni-Party establishment.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Smashingzwan says:
    June 16, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    The comment section on any FOX article proves Sundances claim that “The vast majority of Americans have no understanding of the impact of tariffs and/or MAGAnomic policy”

    So much ignorance from so many people who don’t even take the time to critically evaluate their opinions.

    I spent an hour trying to correct and educate people and came away feeling like I wasted my time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      June 16, 2019 at 10:02 pm

      Those commenters are Never Trumpers.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      June 16, 2019 at 11:20 pm

      I spent an hour trying to correct and educate people and came away feeling like I wasted my time.

      You did. Fox News comments sections long ago degraded into a sewer for anti-Trump, anti-Republican, anti-conservative trolls. That development actually preceded the FNC network’s on-air slide downward from a mostly conservative-leaning host lineup into now being mostly anti-Trump & DC Swamp-leaning.

      Like

      Reply
  14. J W says:
    June 16, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Hey FOX, when you figure out how to poll a silent majority, then let me know. Until then, shut it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. surakvulcan says:
    June 16, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    For those of you who don’t watch FBN regularly, my man Charles is a YUUUGE MAGA fan of VSGPDJT. I think he was pressured to discuss the poorly (or maliciously) designed poll.

    Like

    Reply
  16. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 16, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    Hello, this is so and so with Fox News. We’ve taken a poll, asking a large number of thoroughly brainwashed, easily manipulated nitwit democrat voters with an irrational hatred of Trump if they’d prefer Biden or Donald Trump, and here’s what we found…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. desperatelyseekingmelania says:
    June 16, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    The Trump administration hasn’t done the best job of communicating their goals and strategy regarding the actions taken against China. However, with the MSM as hostile and dishonest as it is, it’s probably impossible that they could. Whatever they say and do will be spun (or ignored) to fit the MSM narrative. Which is where we are now. Were it not for what happened in Nov. 2016, I would have already admitted defeat at the hands of this seemingly unassailable behemoth, but that did happen, so there’s hope.

    Like

    Reply
    • C says:
      June 16, 2019 at 10:48 pm

      I see all the comments above about this but I don’t know if the administration have to anymore. So long as he wins 2020 then he can lock all this in and force the next administration to have to follow footing. I think there’s much you can do to in the next 5 years that’ll cause permanent damage to the Uniparty/globalist system. Add to that what is happening in Europe and it seems to just be inevitable now.

      The problem is educating people on RINOs so we can slowly drain the swamp but that’s a whole different narrative that has to be educated upon.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  18. waicool says:
    June 16, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    Contrary to the C O C fake narrative, the actual year to year costs for imports actually went down (-1.4%) as reported be the bureau of labor statistics (bls). https://www.bls.gov/news.release/ximpim.nr0.htm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

