Sunday Talks: Peter Navarro -vs- Charles Payne…

Charles Payne, filling in for Maria Bartiromo, interviews White House Manufacturing and Trade Policy advisor Peter Navarro. Unfortunately the interview begins with a discussion of tariff polling…. The vast majority of Americans have no understanding of the impact of tariffs and/or MAGAnomic policy; they only know the economic outcomes they can feel.

Mr. Navarro walks through how tariffs interact with global supply chains and the financial manipulation by multinational corporate interests.

