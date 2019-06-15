Wall Street Wrong Again – Import Prices Decline During Full Year of Import Tariffs…

The latest set of statistics from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) shows all of the professional pundit claims of higher prices on imported goods due to Trump tariffs are simply disconnected from reality. In actuality the year-over-year prices of import products are actually dropping:
U.S. Import prices fell 0.3 percent in May, the first monthly decline since a 1.4-percent drop in December. Import prices advanced 1.8 percent from December to April before the downturn in May. The price index for overall imports decreased 1.5 percent over the past 12 months, matching the drop in January. These were the largest over-the-year declines since the index fell 2.2 percent in August 2016. (See table 1.)
The U.S steel and aluminum tariffs have been in effect globally since 2017. Tariffs on softwood lumber (Canada) & durable appliances (S. Korea), same duration. Additionally the first set of tariffs on China is now well over a year old; and the second set of expanded tariffs on China began a month ago; again, no material impact to the delivered price.
Despite two years of claims by the professional media that tariffs would lead to higher prices for U.S. consumers, as you can see above the reality is quite different.
In part this is driven by lower fuel and energy costs. Additionally, China is attempting to subsidize its affected industry; and several nations, including China, are attempting to retain export status by adopting monetary policies that devalue their currency. All of these efforts at countering the U.S. tariffs are having a deflationary impact.
[…] Imports by Locality of Origin: The price index for imports from China edged down 0.1 percent in May following a 0.2-percent drop the previous month. Import prices from China have not recorded a monthly advance since the index rose 0.1 percent in May 2018. Prices for imports from China declined 1.4 percent over the past year, the largest 12-month drop since a 1.6-percent decrease in February 2017.
Import prices from Japan recorded no change in May, after a 0.1-percent decline in April. Prices for imports from Japan also recorded no change from May 2018 to May 2019.
The price index for imports from Canada declined 1.0 percent in May, driven by lower fuel prices. (Link)
Wall Street may be challenging the “Intelligence Community”/CIA and FBI in the category of Most Wrong Most Often, even though they still have quite a bit of catching up to do.
What about the Media?
I would think that with a booming US economy, that the US dollar would be strong against other currencies. The interest rate increases by the Fed would also be dollar supportive.
If the dollar is strong, then any tariffs would be offset by that. Having stuck my neck out, I have not looked at any year over year currency charts to see if my initial gut feel of the situation is correct. This is just what my expectation would be
There would also be dollar demand for investing in the USA which would be even further dollar supportive. Wall Street may not have calculated this into their equation.
Looking at a trade weighted dollar index it started the period at around 88 and ended the period around 93.
Your gut is absolutely correct. Take a look at ticker UUP. It’s a good indicator of dollar strength.
Free trade is a misnomer. I believe this simple story you’ve laid out here needs to be replicated until average people take notice. This is not esoteric, yet in every economic exchange I keep hearing about PDJT’s threat to free trade.
CAN’T STUMP THE VSGPOTUSDJTRUMP!
Do these prices include tariffs or are they the prices before the tariffs are applied?
including the tarrifs
There is no such thing as free trade between a capitalist state and a totalitarian state.
There is only ‘managed trade’ as totalitarian state’s measure all economic deals through the prism of power politics.
From 1989 through 2016 Chinese Communists managed US-China trade.
Since Jan. 2017 Pres. Trump has.
This is why we have the best U.S. Economy in 50 years.
Trent:
Well stated!
Previous presidents did a terrible job of just “managing” trade with China. PDT came in with the new idea of not wanting to merely manage trade with China, but to change the dynamics from mere managing to controlling the whole theater of trade.
He fired the old cast of this stage and drama and went with a whole new cast and play. This is going to be some enjoyable high-drama staging.
There can be no honest and fair free trade with a totalitarian state because there is no such thing as free anything in such a state.
Some systems are so diametrically opposed to each other that the only solution for an agreement between the two is the collapse of one of the systems.
China will not concede any ground that breaks away from or shames the communist doctrine and geo-political position. So they may very well self-destruct, at least to some point. I don’t believe time is on their side.
” Additionally, China is attempting to subsidize its affected industry; and several nations, including China, are attempting to retain export status by adopting monetary policies that devalue their currency. All of these efforts at countering the U.S. tariffs are having a deflationary impact.”
I agree wholeheartedly. The “experts” have warned that the US consumer is going to bear the burden of the tariffs. I’m not an “expert”, but I couldn’t disagree more. The economies subjected to tariffs are doing so due to the unfair (and oftentimes unethical and illegal) subsidies they are using to gain an advantage over US manufacturers. The sole goal of these subsidies is to cause the export of American dollars into the foreign economies.
My first thought was that these economies (China especially), in order to maintain their competitive advantage over the US economy, would eat the tariffs and increase subsidy to continue to maintain their advantage.
The only reasonable result of this is that China is likely bleeding cash at an astounding rate, likely as Sundance indicated approaching deflationary conditions in their economy, in an effort to wait out President Trump and hopefully see him leave office in 2021.
There is *no* strategy that is beneficial to the status-quo in China, that China can implement to get out of this mess. Trump has backed them into a no-win situation. Either they fundamentally reform their economy or collapse under the weight of free enterprise. So far, they’ve chosen the totalitarian grip, to squeeze the life out of their economy.
China drags this out at their peril.
This must be a very anxious time for the financial parasite class. Changing-up trade policies and encouraging domestic industriousness and creativity is akin to a host’s body chemistry changing. The ticks can’t adapt to something as radical as that, so they will be forced to detach and wither away. They’re still fighting right now, of course, but the changes have only just begun.
I really appreciate these economic reports. Simplifies complex dynamics.
One thing is certain, the pundits and academics don’t know a damn thing about economics or how the real world works. President Trump certainly knows how it works and is making it work for the USA! President Trump has made every American’s life better even though there is a percentage that doesn’t deserve it(D-Rats, Rinos, Media-Rats, etc).
I’d say it’s past time for new pundits and new academicians.
Poor ‘ol George Will must shrivel another inch when he hears this stuff.
He believes there is no alternative to his pretend version of free trade.
Free trade to a free trader means the ability to export US jobs and wealth without comment from the media or UniParty or great mass of the marginalised unwashed. The destruction of the US middle class they regard as unimportant.
Then there was Trump.
Will was one of the first conservatives bought by the multinationals ( his wife had some deal with Asian cars, I don’t remember exactly what it was). Economic traitors, as Pat Buchanan called them.
Had to Google it. “George Will, probably the most persistently pro-Zionist non-Jewish media figure in the United States. His first wife was Jewish but his present wife is Mari Maseng Will, a registered foreign agent for the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association. Her firm, Maseng Communications, was paid $198,721 last year to lobby for the Japanese automobile industry according to Washington Postmedia reporter Howard Kurtz.”
There has never been any such thing as free trade. It is a lie. Whenever you catch some economic discussion on this tariff issue on your local MSM propaganda outlet and some guy says “I favor free trade” then you instantly know he is a lying gaslighting POS with an agenda.
Who’s George Will?
Sundance — What is the result of President Trump’s attempt to dismantle “managed trade” by multinationals designed to exfiltrate wealth from the USA?
This is not surprising. Much of the Wall Street profiteering cabal is at war with the President. Their spokespersons are paid to rant against him, knowing they will be proven wrong when the final numbers are reported.
Of course, they hope the actual numbers, whether reported long after their dire predictions, or are revised in the short-term and printed on page 62 of some msm rag, will not cause those who initially read their garbage to remember/realize how inaccurate it was.
It’s not just Wall Street that got tariffs wrong, but a lot of “conservative” think tanks too. Or maybe a money trail that explains their misunderstanding.
Spoken like a true, watchful suspicious cat!
Lots of money trails can expose lots of agendas and political presentations, even by some so-called consevative think-tanks.
Vocal “conservative” Republicans (like Beck-favored Justin Amash) often have undisclosed conflicts of interests, where their personal wealth is in foreign investments. Pelosi’s husband invests in shipyards.
https://humanevents.com/2019/05/20/does-impeach-trump-amash-have-financial-interests-in-china
So, I am getting eblasts from furniture companies that they will be increasing wholesale prices due to the tariffs. Some have said they will not increase the wholesale price but only add a percentage on to the current price, so if anything reverses all will understand the tarriff tack-on.
I often respond with a comment to bring fabrication back to the US.
And am always looking for MFRs who are stateside.
