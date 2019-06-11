Kevin Hassett: “Trump is Serious About Additional China Tariffs”…

White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett squares-off against Fox Business crew on trade tensions with China, the state of the U.S. economy, the outlook for Federal Reserve policy and his upcoming departure from the White House.
Steve Forbes is disconnected from the reality of what happens with tariffs on China. Beijing first responds to off-set the tariff by lowering the value of their currency, and/or subsidizing the targeted products. There is no price increase to U.S. consumers (check inflation).
Apparently President Trump was watching the segment, and had a word for Maria Bartiromo, Dagan McDowell, Steve Forbes and Stuart Varney:
By imposing tariffs on Chinese goods President Trump is recapturing the subsidy China places on its products and putting it into the US Treasury.
And China responds by INCREASING the subsidy to offset the tariffs.
President Trump has engineered a way to claw back the wealth taken out of the USA back from China.
MAGA!
Um…not sure it works that way. Companies RECEIVING are the ones who pay. So if “revenue” is produced it comes from the importers (US) not China. How does that recapture China’s subsidy? Seriously — this is a question that needs to be clearly answered somewhere. It is a bit confusing.
It’s also a powerful incentive for importers to switch to alternative suppliers.
Uhhh the importer pays a lower price to offset the “increase” in cost made by the tariff.
$1= $1
$1 with 25% tariff = $1.25
$0.80 with 25% tariff = $1
Pre-tariff Target buys a Chinese made broom for $10 and sells it for $12.50.
Post 25% tariff China subsidizes the broom company $2 per broom allowing them to sell to Target for $8. Target buyers pay $8 for the broom + 25% tariff($2) for a total cost of $10. Same as pre-tariff cost. Target sells broom for $12.50. Same as pre-tariff.
Even though Target pays the tariff, their cost for the broom remains $10 because of the Chinese subsidy to the broom company. Effectively China pays the tariff.
Signed, sealed and delivered.
Well done!
Some tend to forget that prior to the income tax, all of the Gov’t expenses were paid by tariffs. President Lincoln said (paraphrasing): “Tariffs are far less intrusive to consumers and are are cheaper to collect.” Think about that, and how much you now pay in taxes.
second are is supposed to be FAR.
Pays to recall Henry Clay’s post-Jacksonsian, long pre-Income Tax (and thereby paradoxically egalitarian) “American System”: Protective (not retaliatory) tariffs foster internally competitive, free-market commerce and industry; use of tariff receipts plus broad-based, minimally disruptive Consumption Taxes to capitalize a National Bank financing domestic infrastructure projects; tax subsidies (not by contribution but default) with specified expiration dates to promote self-reliant yeomanry production, effectively low-cost futures/options insurance to farmers, fishermen, and ranchers against market downturns destructive of working-folks’ cyclical and seasonal well-being.
Outside the ante bellum (slave-State) South, these powerfully benign measures needed no pretentious doctrinal label, then or now. Let economists stew in their anarcho-syndicalist juices… what matters in the real world is competitive pricing via comparative advantage, marginal utility; supply-and-demand; personal/private wealth-incentives to innovate for civic/public commercial/industrial purposes, all without Old World caste-and-class distinctions outweighing “what you do” by “who you are”.
For very telling reasons, celebrated academics as “experts on the future” are worth precisely nothing [Tetlock, 2004]: All anyone can ever do is avoid obvious pitfalls, not leap from crag-to-crag like some soi-disant (self-credentialed) mountain goat. Andrew Carnegie arrived in South Street Seaport with pennies to his name; in 1994, five –count ’em!– Nobelists on the advisory board of Long-term Capital Management (LTCM) lost billions overnight when short-term yield-curves inverted, making nonsense of their manipulative quant-model interest-arbitrage.
And when grant raised tariffs after the civil war – to ‘pay for’ reconstruction – the US economy took off like a rocket.
Great explanation, I am going to save this!
I LOVE clear and concise examples!!!
China government is eating the tariffs — chew well, Panda!!
William Moore: the way I see it, this is an import tax which China pays; not a sales tax, which the consumer pays, even if the car is made in the USA). Isn’t PDJT always saying that “when the USA exports a car to China, China CHARGES US a 45% import tax?”
Why would it be different the other way around?
China subsidizes exports: Imposing a tariff on those goods offsets that subsidy. So, the buyers actually pay something closer to the fair market value of the goods in the form of taxes. When China responds by INCREASING the subsidy, the buyer is not harmed, the treasury still gets its taxes, and China takes it in the shorts.
Or to look at it another way – China reimbursed the buyer for the cost of the tariff, which means China pays it both ways.
True, but companies in China will lower their price to stay competitive, knowing the buyer pays a tariff. So it is literally a transfer from the Chinese govt to USA govt. Sure, there are marginal increases in cost to the consumer, but most is taken on the chin by the Chinese govt. They cannot afford to lose the business.
Perfectly stated 6X47!
When President Trump says, “America First”, he absolutely means it!
MAGA!
Steve Forbes sold out to the Chicoms years ago. I canceled my subscription to Forbes, and have done just fine without it, thank you very much. As for the rest, they get it. but they have to deal with the Murdoch spawn.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I so wish someone on these shows would just throw that whine back in Forbes’ face and say:
“OK Steve, what do you propose we do, drop our pants and bend over waiting for China’s economic rape like we have been doing for the past 25 years? Do you think we should just shut up about the forced technology theft, the IP theft, the lopsided tariffs as all existed when President Trump was elected? If not, what powerful leverage do you propose the President use if tariffs aren’t your preference?
“Steve, what’s YOUR magic bullet suggestion that puts millions of Americans back to work now but doesn’t stop China from dumping cheap goods on this country that were made in China using slave wage level labor?
“Steve, is everything all about your corporate CEO’s wages & stock options, your Boards of Directors’ stock portfolios’ appreciation, your USCOC-backed multinational corporations’ maximum profits via control over the global economy regardlesss of how it affects American consumers? What about Main Street middle class Americans and the Rust Belt cities and towns who had all been horrendously decimated by those prior policies, Steve?”
Well, that’s what I’d ask him and keep asking until he gave a coherent answer that wasn’t loaded with BS platitudes.
Kevin Hassett handed Forbes his own rear end.
Crushed him.
Then Varney added the exclamation mark!
Senator Rick Scott on Varney
[Worthy of a Sundance Video]
“I personally do not believe we’ll ever get a deal with China.”
“I told Bob Lighthizer that last night when I saw him.”
“I think its clear that we’ll never get a deal with them [China].”
“… when you negotiate a point, you agree, and the other side backs off, you lose all the trust.”
“We’ve gotta STOP BUYING CHINESE GOODS.”
“They are OUR ENEMY.”
“They’re NOT SUPPORTING US.”
“They are HELPING MADURO in Venezuela.”
“They’re SELLING FENTANYL into OUR COUNTRY.”
1. Why not QUADRUPLE our technology and animal (dogs) detection of this killer drug? (And keep quite about how we do it.)
2. Add MASSIVE penalties for importing this drug. STEP 1: heavy penalties. Step 2: DEATH SENTENCE for importing into America.
The drug is not ‘imported’ via usual legal channels, hope you understand that it is snuck in. Think why he is called “Cocaine Mitch”, why his wife and he insisted on her being secretary of Transportation. Why did Obummer allow our ports to be run by foreigners. Why they don’t want a wall. There is a whole lot coming through our ports and over our open borders than people understand. Think of the worse things and its coming in due to the weaknesses the Dems created at the border and ports.
Seems to me that the Death Penalty would still apply, regardless of the path taken.
Agree with Rick Scott….. However, he forgets one key detail:
LikeLiked by 6 people
And to Kim Jong Un, it will not actually BE a defeat — it will be a new North Korean rebirth into a bigger, more prosperous world. Not sure where the face saving will be under that light unless China presses North Korea to do something really unexpected. Trump has clearly been grooming North Korea’s leader to become a more independent dictator.
Nice timing, Sundance …
POTUS just brought DPRK back to the fore during his Marine One presser!
[“Nice letter” from Chairman Kim]
It’s a complex issue for us lower Branch Hangers to comprehend. But, I have a feeling the Chinese are very concerned about the possibility of millions of starving Koreans storming their common border – each looking for a handful of rice.
Open to it. Wait until USMCA passes, and we ink a deal with China?
The biggest part of the deal hasn’t been revealed….maybe the wall or the seizure of cartel money to assist in the funding?
One could only wish.
Like business NDA, you do not let the third party know the term of the deal so you can get a better deal next time
Possibly foreign aid?
US foreign aid to Mexico:
2017 $290M
2018 $69M
2019 (not complete) $2.3M
We could keep cutting or give back some aid?
Side note: Obama 2015 $581M
Word this afternoon on NBC (dunno if correct) is that Mexico has agreed to be a ‘safe third country’ —which means they have effectively agreed to be the country of first asylum. Since they don’t want the burdens of triangle country ‘refugees’, what that concession really means is that they are serious about sealing their own southern border with Guatemala.
Imagine this:
Mexico has agreed to subcontract INCARCERATION of ALL USA Criminal Aliens originating from Mexico and Central America in tent cities (conducive climate … we could even credit “global warming”) for the FULL TERM of their sentences, followed by DEPORTATION to their countries of origin … for TEN CENTS on the DOLLAR.
Then we start the GREATEST ROUND-UP in Global history!
[Bounties funded by the other 90 Cents on the Dollar that our prisons will be saving]
I understand that China has ordered the representatives of big tech companies that have manufacturing in China – ordered them to disregard President Trump, and threatening every one of them that if China sees any signs that the companies are considering relocating to the US, the Chinese government would confiscate all of their manufacturing in China.
That’s what happens to companies that move their manufacturing to China to receive many benefits (cheap labor, no need to supply health insurance, probably no need for paid vacation, paid maternity, sick leave, etc).
That’s also what happens to greedy people who dance with the devil.
I expect POTUS Trump is prepared for threats like this – I guess we’ll see. Meanwhile big tech is caught between a rock and hard place. Sort of like the deranged Dems.
That’s what happens to companies that move their manufacturing to China to receive many benefits (cheap labor, no need to supply health insurance, probably no need for paid vacation, paid maternity, sick leave, etc).
– more lax environmental laws
– fewer labor laws to adhere to
– poorer working conditions, longer hours, workers stuffed into dorm rooms, …
http://www.chinalaborwatch.org/report/109
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3582640/Open-sewers-mildewed-walls-one-toilet-FORTY-people-Shocking-pictures-dirty-dormitories-Apple-s-iPhone-workers-live-like-animals.html
Over 40 years ago, a prospective client told this newly minted Financial Advisor, “you will be astounded at the economic ignorance of the majority of US citizens”. He was an International Sales manager for a large US computer company. It is sad to see that ignorance he recognized has spread to the US “”Financial News”” outlets and their talking heads.
Two generations of leftwing, anti-American public school education accompanied by leftwing college education produces exactly what we have today throughout the halls of government, across the MSM, and throughout far too many corporations.
lansdalechip: you seem to be assuming that “Financial News talking heads” have intellect. Perhaps they do but that is not why they are hired. I take for granted that they are humanized parrots, on salary, hired to say as they are told and push commanded view points . They have to have some basic financial knowledge to avoid embarrassment but that’s all.
Every single day, CNBC, the Wall Street Journal, and other financial media “explain” why the market went up, down or nowhere. The fact is those explanations are pedestrian guesses, mostly wrong, and often politically motivated.
Bert I agree with your thinking and it also reflects one of many reasons I voted for Trump. The talking heads that Trump named are just speaking what is, and what is already known.
You don’t ask the the person(s) who steered you into the iceberg to save the ship.
So having the title of International Sales Manager somehow makes him an expert on the economic ignorance of the majority of US citizens? And also this qualifies him to give advice to a Financial Adviser how? I’ve worked directly with a number of Sales Managers (in the computer and Networked Storage fields, no less) and I assure you almost all of them were simply skillful liars. I used to be afraid to attend meetings they were at, because I’d usually be the one who had to tell them which of their promises (if any) we were able to keep. Still not sure where the title qualifies economic prowess. Just liars in 3 piece suits.
Tariffs are NOT “sales taxes.” That’s utterly BS. It’s an import tax and only an import tax. I would love to have seen this clown get taken to task with that ridiculous statement.
Buy domestically produced goods and it won’t be an issue.
All part of the pre G20 messaging to China. Like yesterday’s ‘surprise’ phone interview on CNBC.
Since there are direct backchannels to Xi, this public stuff is probably for the Politbureau.
One of the interesting aspects of this tariff strategy is how tariffs have been previously perceived in this country and in the business community. In the past, tariffs were used to gain economic advantage even if the playing field was level or relatively so. The well known Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 was a disaster because the trading partners that it was directed against were in the same economic boat as the US. Its was stupid and ill advised, making the Great Depression even worse, because it hurt everyone across the board. That was never the intent of tariffs anyway! In Trump’s case the trade imbalance is so great, and the myriad abuses by China so egregious, that the Chinese really cannot retaliate tit for tat so to speak. So this anti tariff response is predictable. Currency manipulation, internal pressure on manufacturing and political pressure are China’s response. Meanwhile, America benefits because these tariffs are bringing one sided Chinese trade practices to a halt and the residual benefit to the US in the form of billions of dollars. Is there some pain for Americans? Sure, but it is not catastrophic. It’s up to American citizens to understand what’s at risk here and not be swayed by globalist interests and fear of these tariff. Americans MUST stay the course to break this chain of one sided trading agreements that previous administration have allowed to foster and even encouraged. These ill advised agreements have allowed our country to be taken horrible advantage of in a most frightful way. The Chinese will NEVER agree to fair and verifiable trade until the pain for them is such that they clearly see an advantage in negotiating. This may take awhile but so what!
” It’s up to American citizens to understand what’s at risk here and not be swayed by globalist interests and fear of these tariff. Americans MUST stay the course to break this chain of one sided trading agreements that previous administration have allowed to foster and even encouraged.”
This is true. But when you have 60 million illegals and almost as many brainwashed ( too many of whom are recent citizens via payoffs to corrupt immigration officials) the sanity and logic of your rational arguments are unfortunately, lost on them.
So its up to MAGA citizens i.e. Trump supporters, to rally together and let their voices be heard. If social media blocks conservative opinions and content, taking to the streets en mass with the message is looking like the most impactful resource. Hong Kong just made an internationally covered loud statement to China by doing just this.
Imagine the reactions when POTUS ADDS sanctions for Currency Manipulation.
In theory free trade should lower prices for consumers but in reality the Fed ensures that prices rise 2% per year no matter what. Any time there is an efficiency gain that causes prices to fall the Fed offsets this by printing money and giving it to the Big Club to lift prices back up. So all of the benefits of free trade go to the Big Club (in the form of free Fed money), while the costs (job losses) are borne by ordinary Americans.
When some fat cat on the tube begins whining how tariffs hurt the American people, automatically assume he feels that 4” wallet he’s sitting on is deflating.
He may have genuine “concern” but it’s not for you and me.
