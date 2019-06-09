Carter Page Explains He Was “Decades Long” Source for FBI and CIA…

This interview is interesting from a few aspects. First, Carter Page states he was a long-standing source of information for the intelligence apparatus, specifically for the CIA for decades. Secondly, the framework by Page as outlined, and the underlying motive of the FBI to use him as an unwitting target for the FISA application, is essentially confirmation of our prior reconciled point on why the FBI exploited him. [Watch]

It never made sense that U.S. Person Carter Page was an FBI witness from 2013 through to March/May 2016 and yet in October 2016, to achieve a FISA warrant, the FBI called him an agent of a foreign government. [FISA APPLICATION] It never made sense until with more information about the Mueller investigation we realized the FISA warrant was essentially irrelevant; what the Obama intel apparatus needed for their “insurance policy” was The Dossier.

Fusion GPS was not contracted in April 2016 to research Donald Trump. The intelligence community was already doing unlawful NSA-database surveillance and political spy operations. They already knew everything about the Trump campaign. The Obama intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to give them a plausible justification, an insurance policy of sorts, for pre-existing surveillance and spy operations.

Fusion-GPS fulfilled that contract by delivering the Steele Dossier.

Carter Page was not accused of being an agent of a foreign government to get a FISA warrant; that was secondary. Carter Page was accused of being an agent of a foreign government to get the Steele Dossier into the investigation.

The Dossier was used to validate and justify, albeit fraudulently, pre-existing political surveillance (NSA Database) and later John Brennan’s spy operations. The Dossier was cover for a political surveillance operation under the color of FBI legitimacy.

The NSA database was being exploited for political surveillance operations since around mid-2012. {Go Deep} Following a secret agreement between the FBI and the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), the Obama intelligence apparatus was using the NSA database to extract information and build files on political targets. {Go Deep} They used the FISA-702(16)(17) search process and never informed the FISA court.

The FISA-702 database extraction process (NSA Database), and the utilization of the protections within the smaller ‘national security’ intelligence community, was the primary process to track and monitor specific U.S. persons by the Obama administration.

Early in 2016 NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers was alerted to a significant uptick in FISA-702(17) “About” queries; these are searches using the FBI/NSA database that holds all metadata records on every form of electronic communication. The uptick was aligned with the timing of the GOP presidential primary race.

The NSA compliance officer alerted NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers who then initiated a full compliance audit on/around March 9th, 2016, for the period of November 1st, 2015, through May 1st, 2016. {Go Deep}

Everything after March 9th, 2016, was done to cover up the weaponization of the FISA database. [Explained Here] Spygate, Russia-Gate, the Steele Dossier, and even the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (drawn from the dossier and signed by the above) were needed to create a cover-story and protect themselves from discovery of this four year weaponization, political surveillance and unlawful spying. Even the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel makes sense; he was FBI Director when this began.

On August 15th, 2016, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok have a meeting with Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. At the conclusion of that meeting, Peter Strzok sends a text message to Ms. Page:

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office -that there’s no way he gets elected- but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

Here’s where Carter Page is about to come in; but first more context…

On August 25th Hillary Clinton gives a speech in Reno Nevada where she outlines how the “Alt Right” and Russian agents/bots are behind an effort to destroy her campaign. To many people the speech just seemed goofy and paranoid. She was mocked for it.

Mysteriously Clinton disappeared for almost two weeks after that “Alt Right” speech, and resurfaced on September 11th in New York for a 9/11 event. This is when she had that mysterious collapsing episode, and was thrown in the van like a sack of potatoes. With each cough and stumble the possibility and risk of a Trump victory increases.

On September 29th, 2016, the FBI received word from New York that new Clinton emails were uncovered in the Weiner/Abedin laptop. Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok buried the issue, assuming (hoping) that Clinton would win the election. The laptop would be avoided by the FBI until October 27th. [backstory] Undoubtedly the Clinton campaign team was notified.

On October 19th, 2016, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump square off in their final debate. During the debate Clinton calls Trump “a puppet of Putin”. Clinton suggested that Trump would be a “puppet” for Putin, who has a “very clear favorite in this race.” “No, you’re the puppet!” Trump responded.

Clinton said 17 U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that recent cyber attacks targeting the U.S. election came from Russia. “She has no idea” where the hacking originated, Trump argued. Clinton accused Trump of taking Putin’s word over the conclusions of the U.S. military and intelligence professionals, calling it “frightening.” LINK

Two days after this debate, October 21st, 2016,the FBI rushed an application to the FISA court for a Title-1 surveillance warrant against U.S. person Carter Page.

The FBI didn’t need the FISA warrant for additional investigation. The FBI needed a Russia narrative and to protect themselves from Trump. The FBI needed the Steele Dossier to justify political surveillance. and their pre-existing investigation, and mount a defense in the event of a Trump victory.

It was the Steele Dossier they needed.

What is Fusion-GPS’s Steele Dossier without Carter Page?

Without Carter Page, the Steele Dossier is an assembled political file with a bunch of speculative claims about the opposition campaign of a presidential candidate. Without Carter Page, the Steele Dossier is a binder of information, a file, sitting on a desk at the FBI essentially useless. It also came in AFTER their surveillance/investigation began.

How could the FBI ever justify investigating the opposition research of a rival candidate for office? How could they ever get past the sourcing issues? How could they explain their blind eye to the provenance? How could they ever justify using the Steele Dossier?

They need some justification to exploit the Dossier. The FBI needed to use Carter Page as a way to inject the Steele Dossier into a pre-existing investigation of the Trump campaign.

The FBI didn’t use the Steele Dossier as a way to exploit Carter Page for a FISA warrant against the Trump campaign. The FBI used Carter Page as a way to inject the Steele Dossier into a pre-existing FBI investigation of the Trump campaign. That fraudulent FBI investigation was itself a cover-up to hide years of political surveillance using the NSA database. Hence the Fusion-GPS contract.

Carter Page was never an actual target any more than Russia interference was genuine threat within the campaigns. Both were complete fabrications. Despite calling him an agent of a foreign government, Carter Page was never charged. However, for the sake of protecting themselves, and continuing to keep a President Trump undermined, it was the Dossier that was important, not the FISA warrant.

To get the dossier “in” they needed Carter Page.

With the Dossier in the official investigative bloodstream, the FBI could exploit the content and then use their media allies by leaking information about a Trump-Russia conspiracy. The media would assist in framing an actual, albeit completely fabricated, Russian conspiracy narrative. The Russia narrative could then serve multiple purposes of insurance and even launch another FBI investigation in May 2017 per Andrew McCabe.

Once the FBI and Robert Mueller had used the Steele Dossier to generate the needed narrative; and once the counterintelligence investigation -now led by Wesissmann and Mueller- into Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn and Michael Cohen had successfully ensnared them and shut them down on unrelated issues; then the dossier had exhausted its usefulness, and was dispatched along with the FISA on Carter Page.

Once Manafort, Papadopoulos, Flynn and Cohen were under control, all further efforts were targeted to building an “obstruction” case 24/7/365.

No wonder Christopher Steele was surprised to hear his Dossier work product was used to launch a counterintelligence investigation…. because, here’s the key takeaway, it wasn’t.

The Dossier was used to validate and justify, albeit fraudulently, a pre-existing investigation. That pre-existing counterintelligence investigation, a political surveillance operation under the color of FBI legitimacy, was bolstered by the sketchy Brennan intelligence operation in early 2016, because they needed an origination point.

It was the Dossier that became important and useful in mid-October 2016, not Carter Page. One of the issues that raised the importance and FBI urgency was realizing in September 2016 they were going to have to do something before the election with the Weiner/Abedin laptop, which they announced on October 27th.

[…] “We found that what changed between September 29 and October 27 that finally prompted the FBI to take action was not new information about what was on the Weiner laptop but rather the inquiries from the SDNY prosecutors and then from the Department. The only thing of significance that had changed was the calendar and the fact that people outside of the FBI were inquiring about the status of the Weiner laptop.” (IG Report pg 331)

It was the dossier they needed most, not Carter Page.

The Russian election interference narrative; the use of Joseph Mifsud, Stefan Halper, the London and Australian embassy personnel; Erika Thompson, Alexander Downer, U.S. DIA officials; everything around Crossfire Hurricane; and everything after to include the construct of the Steele Dossier; all of it was needed for the creation of an ‘after-the-fact‘ plausible justification to cover-up what Mike Rogers discovered in early 2016, AND the downstream unmasked records that existed in the Obama White House SCIF.

Fusion GPS was not hired in April 2016 to research Donald Trump. The intelligence community was already doing surveillance and spy operations. They already knew everything about the Trump campaign. The Obama intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to give them a justification for pre-existing surveillance and spy operations.

That’s why the FBI, and later the Mueller team, are so strongly committed to, and defending, the formation of the Steele Dossier and its dubious content.

