Carter Page Explains He Was “Decades Long” Source for FBI and CIA…

This interview is interesting from a few aspects. First, Carter Page states he was a long-standing source of information for the intelligence apparatus, specifically for the CIA for decades. Secondly, the framework by Page as outlined, and the underlying motive of the FBI to use him as an unwitting target for the FISA application, is essentially confirmation of our prior reconciled point on why the FBI exploited him. [Watch]
It never made sense that U.S. Person Carter Page was an FBI witness from 2013 through to March/May 2016 and yet in October 2016, to achieve a FISA warrant, the FBI called him an agent of a foreign government. [FISA APPLICATION] It never made sense until with more information about the Mueller investigation we realized the FISA warrant was essentially irrelevant; what the Obama intel apparatus needed for their “insurance policy” was The Dossier.
Fusion GPS was not contracted in April 2016 to research Donald Trump. The intelligence community was already doing unlawful NSA-database surveillance and political spy operations. They already knew everything about the Trump campaign. The Obama intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to give them a plausible justification, an insurance policy of sorts, for pre-existing surveillance and spy operations.
Fusion-GPS fulfilled that contract by delivering the Steele Dossier.
Carter Page was not accused of being an agent of a foreign government to get a FISA warrant; that was secondary. Carter Page was accused of being an agent of a foreign government to get the Steele Dossier into the investigation.
The Dossier was used to validate and justify, albeit fraudulently, pre-existing political surveillance (NSA Database) and later John Brennan’s spy operations. The Dossier was cover for a political surveillance operation under the color of FBI legitimacy.
The NSA database was being exploited for political surveillance operations since around mid-2012. {Go Deep} Following a secret agreement between the FBI and the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), the Obama intelligence apparatus was using the NSA database to extract information and build files on political targets. {Go Deep} They used the FISA-702(16)(17) search process and never informed the FISA court.
The FISA-702 database extraction process (NSA Database), and the utilization of the protections within the smaller ‘national security’ intelligence community, was the primary process to track and monitor specific U.S. persons by the Obama administration.
Early in 2016 NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers was alerted to a significant uptick in FISA-702(17) “About” queries; these are searches using the FBI/NSA database that holds all metadata records on every form of electronic communication. The uptick was aligned with the timing of the GOP presidential primary race.
The NSA compliance officer alerted NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers who then initiated a full compliance audit on/around March 9th, 2016, for the period of November 1st, 2015, through May 1st, 2016. {Go Deep}
Everything after March 9th, 2016, was done to cover up the weaponization of the FISA database. [Explained Here] Spygate, Russia-Gate, the Steele Dossier, and even the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (drawn from the dossier and signed by the above) were needed to create a cover-story and protect themselves from discovery of this four year weaponization, political surveillance and unlawful spying. Even the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel makes sense; he was FBI Director when this began.
On August 15th, 2016, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok have a meeting with Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. At the conclusion of that meeting, Peter Strzok sends a text message to Ms. Page:
“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office -that there’s no way he gets elected- but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”
Here’s where Carter Page is about to come in; but first more context…
On August 25th Hillary Clinton gives a speech in Reno Nevada where she outlines how the “Alt Right” and Russian agents/bots are behind an effort to destroy her campaign. To many people the speech just seemed goofy and paranoid. She was mocked for it.
Mysteriously Clinton disappeared for almost two weeks after that “Alt Right” speech, and resurfaced on September 11th in New York for a 9/11 event. This is when she had that mysterious collapsing episode, and was thrown in the van like a sack of potatoes. With each cough and stumble the possibility and risk of a Trump victory increases.
On September 29th, 2016, the FBI received word from New York that new Clinton emails were uncovered in the Weiner/Abedin laptop. Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok buried the issue, assuming (hoping) that Clinton would win the election. The laptop would be avoided by the FBI until October 27th. [backstory] Undoubtedly the Clinton campaign team was notified.
On October 19th, 2016, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump square off in their final debate. During the debate Clinton calls Trump “a puppet of Putin”. Clinton suggested that Trump would be a “puppet” for Putin, who has a “very clear favorite in this race.” “No, you’re the puppet!” Trump responded.
Clinton said 17 U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that recent cyber attacks targeting the U.S. election came from Russia. “She has no idea” where the hacking originated, Trump argued. Clinton accused Trump of taking Putin’s word over the conclusions of the U.S. military and intelligence professionals, calling it “frightening.” LINK
Two days after this debate, October 21st, 2016,the FBI rushed an application to the FISA court for a Title-1 surveillance warrant against U.S. person Carter Page.
The FBI didn’t need the FISA warrant for additional investigation. The FBI needed a Russia narrative and to protect themselves from Trump. The FBI needed the Steele Dossier to justify political surveillance. and their pre-existing investigation, and mount a defense in the event of a Trump victory.
It was the Steele Dossier they needed.
What is Fusion-GPS’s Steele Dossier without Carter Page?
Without Carter Page, the Steele Dossier is an assembled political file with a bunch of speculative claims about the opposition campaign of a presidential candidate. Without Carter Page, the Steele Dossier is a binder of information, a file, sitting on a desk at the FBI essentially useless. It also came in AFTER their surveillance/investigation began.
How could the FBI ever justify investigating the opposition research of a rival candidate for office? How could they ever get past the sourcing issues? How could they explain their blind eye to the provenance? How could they ever justify using the Steele Dossier?
They need some justification to exploit the Dossier. The FBI needed to use Carter Page as a way to inject the Steele Dossier into a pre-existing investigation of the Trump campaign.
The FBI didn’t use the Steele Dossier as a way to exploit Carter Page for a FISA warrant against the Trump campaign. The FBI used Carter Page as a way to inject the Steele Dossier into a pre-existing FBI investigation of the Trump campaign. That fraudulent FBI investigation was itself a cover-up to hide years of political surveillance using the NSA database. Hence the Fusion-GPS contract.
Carter Page was never an actual target any more than Russia interference was genuine threat within the campaigns. Both were complete fabrications. Despite calling him an agent of a foreign government, Carter Page was never charged. However, for the sake of protecting themselves, and continuing to keep a President Trump undermined, it was the Dossier that was important, not the FISA warrant.
To get the dossier “in” they needed Carter Page.
With the Dossier in the official investigative bloodstream, the FBI could exploit the content and then use their media allies by leaking information about a Trump-Russia conspiracy. The media would assist in framing an actual, albeit completely fabricated, Russian conspiracy narrative. The Russia narrative could then serve multiple purposes of insurance and even launch another FBI investigation in May 2017 per Andrew McCabe.
Once the FBI and Robert Mueller had used the Steele Dossier to generate the needed narrative; and once the counterintelligence investigation -now led by Wesissmann and Mueller- into Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn and Michael Cohen had successfully ensnared them and shut them down on unrelated issues; then the dossier had exhausted its usefulness, and was dispatched along with the FISA on Carter Page.
Once Manafort, Papadopoulos, Flynn and Cohen were under control, all further efforts were targeted to building an “obstruction” case 24/7/365.
No wonder Christopher Steele was surprised to hear his Dossier work product was used to launch a counterintelligence investigation…. because, here’s the key takeaway, it wasn’t.
The Dossier was used to validate and justify, albeit fraudulently, a pre-existing investigation. That pre-existing counterintelligence investigation, a political surveillance operation under the color of FBI legitimacy, was bolstered by the sketchy Brennan intelligence operation in early 2016, because they needed an origination point.
“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office -that there’s no way he gets elected- but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”
Carter Page was not accused of being an agent of a foreign government to get a FISA warrant; that was secondary. Carter Page was accused of being an agent of a foreign government to get the Dossier into the investigation.
It was the Dossier that became important and useful in mid-October 2016, not Carter Page. One of the issues that raised the importance and FBI urgency was realizing in September 2016 they were going to have to do something before the election with the Weiner/Abedin laptop, which they announced on October 27th.
[…] “We found that what changed between September 29 and October 27 that finally prompted the FBI to take action was not new information about what was on the Weiner laptop but rather the inquiries from the SDNY prosecutors and then from the Department. The only thing of significance that had changed was the calendar and the fact that people outside of the FBI were inquiring about the status of the Weiner laptop.” (IG Report pg 331)
It was the dossier they needed most, not Carter Page.
The Russian election interference narrative; the use of Joseph Mifsud, Stefan Halper, the London and Australian embassy personnel; Erika Thompson, Alexander Downer, U.S. DIA officials; everything around Crossfire Hurricane; and everything after to include the construct of the Steele Dossier; all of it was needed for the creation of an ‘after-the-fact‘ plausible justification to cover-up what Mike Rogers discovered in early 2016, AND the downstream unmasked records that existed in the Obama White House SCIF.
Fusion GPS was not hired in April 2016 to research Donald Trump. The intelligence community was already doing surveillance and spy operations. They already knew everything about the Trump campaign. The Obama intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to give them a justification for pre-existing surveillance and spy operations.
That’s why the FBI, and later the Mueller team, are so strongly committed to, and defending, the formation of the Steele Dossier and its dubious content.
Carter Page is a decoy.
LikeLike
After decades of service, the FISA was his gold watch and retirement package.
LikeLiked by 1 person
exactly…wonder what they want to keep hidden that came out this week…maybe Crooked’s Files floating on Dark Web?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carter Page simply played his role as a placeholder for a FISA warrant …..a “double agent” just serving and pretending to be “an agent of a foreign government”, unless of course the Obama administration Deep State counts as a “foreign government”. In that way it actually does make sense that Carter Page was a de facto agent of a “foreign” government since anything bad for America was on Obama’s Deep State uniparty globalist agenda.
With so many chameleons and two faced political whores who are enemies of the Republic born in Kenya or not, it can be confusing who is a patriot and who is a subversive two faced lying POS. Maybe it is A-okay for any FBI or CIA or NSA asset who was in bed with the devil last night, so long as he got a good bath this morning, and swears Honey, it didn’t really mean anything, that it was just having a good ole time and doing a patriotic duty enjoying horny affections. Where is the love lost when there is a profit for work done well, at a tough job where somebody has to “do it”?
LikeLike
Am I wrong, or does this change EVERYTHING?
LikeLike
Both!
LikeLike
There have been SO MANY revelations that should have changed EVERYTHING… but haven’t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This guy puts off bad vibes. I almost think he’s in on the coupe and is playing a role.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree…….this guy has not ‘felt’ right from day one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Page is acting his part in a script written by Obama’s Deep State uniparty bad actors.
LikeLike
Carter Page is no rube….he is trained operative in a game where he is no novice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carter Page becomes a “victim” for self preservation when his cover is blown.
Maybe somebody at Deep State failed to check with Carter and make sure it was okay with him being identified as an agent of a foreign power…..and when that goes public ….well then Carter is not okay with any of it anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find it supremely ironic that these people made illegal use of a secret government database for many years, apparently never suspecting that the thing kept detailed audit records of every access made to it. I guess they just don’t know anything about information retrieval systems – including those used in the private sector. They certainly weren’t aware of the government data access requirements that apply even to “confidential” data and data-handling systems.
However, because they do exist, the information that Adm. Rogers and others can now provide – and that has been affirmed by the Presiding Judge – is: FACT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
P.S.: This is also why I flatly dis-believe the entire “unprotected DNS e-mail server” story. NO ONE in the Government’s data-handling departments – least of all the highly classified ones that serve the Secretary of State(!!!)(!!!)(!!!) would EVER do this, or knowingly allow it to be done.
“Somebody copied that data to a thumb drive and walked out the door with it.”
But also – “whatever classified data system they got it from” undoubtedly created an audit record . . . If we look, we should be able to PROVE who did it, and when. “Easy peasy” for government intelligence auditors.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Timing is everything!
LikeLike
My company’s plain jane database cross-references timesheets with other access. If you access off the clock you are flagged and they want to know why you accessed very specifically ‘x’ and specific time ‘y;. Note that this is not live, we don’t literally punch the clock, just whenever timesheets, hours, charge codes, etc. are entered.
LikeLike
I think you may be overlooking the fact, it was supposed to be Bush v Clinton, that all the R candidates are Deep Staters.
The winner has been “selected” for decades. Thus the ability to hide the corruption.
DJT wasn’t supposed to win.
LikeLike
THEY WEREN’T AFRAID OF GETTING CAUGHT AS THEY NEVER BELIEVED TRUMP WOULD WIN. WASN’T HILLARY ASKED IF SHE THOUGHT SHE’D BE INDICTED FOR THE EMAILS AND SHE SAID, “NOT A CHANCE”?
LikeLike
THEY WEREN’T AFRAID OF GETTING CAUGHT AS THEY NEVER BELIEVED TRUMP WOULD WIN. WASN’T HILLARY ASKED IF SHE THOUGHT SHE’D BE INDICTED FOR THE EMAILS AND SHE SAID, “NOT A CHANCE”?
LikeLike
So today Carter Page comes forward to imply he’s a SPOOK? tell me something we didn’t know!
Both Papadoupoulous and Page are SPOOKS who served on Sessions Foreign Committee: SESSIONS WAS THE MOLE!!
remember, if Sessions was compromised than the entire Senate is UNIPARTY DEEP STATE CENTRAL!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Except that Papa probably wasn’t in on it from the get- go. If he had been, he wouldn’t have taken his fiancée’s advice to leave the $10,000 in Greece.
LikeLike
My God, how utterly amoral are the perpetrators of what has to be the most dangerous threat to the integrity of our country since the Civil War. It’s hard to comprehend how anyone could allow themselves to engage in this absolute perversion of everything America stands for. It overwhelms me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Starting at 3:53: Essentially all of my relationships with people in the Trump campaign and then Trump transition team and then early into the first months of the administration were all essentially underground, you know, it’s always sort of behind the scenes, and Professor Halper was being very positive and, you know, he was like a, uh, like sort of a Harriet Tubman figure of, you know, he understands sort of the injustices of my, er, he presented himself as understanding that, and, you know, I sort of trusted him and, you know, if, if this is true, again, I don’t, what, it’s sad about the FBI ’cause they haven’t admitted anything yet, I mean there are these ridiculous statments that there’s no spying etc, but you know we’ll have to wait and see.
Harriet Tubman? Injustices? What the h is Carter Page talking about? He started down a path and then cut himself off. Why? What was he telling Halper? Was he complaining about? He didn’t know at that time that he was the victim of a FISA warrant … did he?
I just had an awful thought that Page was a willing FISA warrant subject but after he got involved with the mess he had regrets and now he’s trying to portray himself as a victim.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I need to break out a timeline here. Page is talking about pre-election, transition, and after Trump took office. Was Page talking to Halper through all three of these periods? When did Page find out he was the target of a FISA warrant (which was supoposedly when the news article was published)? He wasn’t working for Trump any more after the election, was he? I have to find the dates now, if anyone knows please chime in. This all seems very shady to me.
LikeLike
Carter Page stopped working for Trump in September 2016 after reports about him surfaced. That was before the election! So why is Page talking about the Trump transition team and the first few months of the administration as if he were still working for Trump at that time? Was Page getting info surreptitiously from someone who was working for Trump? Was Page talking to Halper during this entire period? Was Page passing info to Halper???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Granted Page is ‘different’, but his extensive interview with The Epoch Times/American Thinkers grants somewhat of a better understanding of him.
That said, he has filed lawsuits against the govt, one in particular filed in Oklahoma. I’d love to see Discovery, as I can’t imagine were he in on this, he’d risk blowing his own cover.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, whatever use he had as an undercover anything for anybody is blown all to h3ll and back. I hope he has some legitimate skills that he can sell because no one who isn’t dodgy will be interested in him now.
LikeLike
Does it make sense to you that Page quit working for Trump in Sep 2016 and yet describes to Maria Bartiromo talking to Halper about having close relationships with the Trump team months into Trump taking office? Who on the Trump team was talking to Page after Page quit? Was Page relaying info to Halper?
LikeLike
Getting inside Carter Page’s mind is a scary place to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLike
Standing Ovation, Sundance. You tie things together like no other. Mind Blowing this happened.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here here, great breakdown. Lot to process and tracking these timelines Nice work!
I have a visual of an underground bunker with news paper articles, pictures of these thugs, thumbtacks, strings all connecting, wall to wall, all over the place…the Obama Spygate Investigation Storyboard. I’m about to black out….
LikeLiked by 1 person
My gut tells me that Nellie Ohr played a central role, even more so than Steele, Blumenthal, and Shearer. Prior (or maybe not so prior?) CIA researcher. Under who? John Brennan. Expert in Russian affairs and fluent in Russian? Recently acquired ham radio license? It seems she put the dossier together and FusionGPS passed it to Steele and anyone else they could. And everyone seems to be very protective of her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s like we are looking at all the pieces, but can’t quite see them together. So frustrating, but things are certainly not what they were portrayed by anyone in the Obama Admin.
LikeLike
Every time Bruce and Nellie Ohr is mentioned I can’t help but think…’a Chinaman and a Russian walk into a bar…”.
LikeLike
So when the truth comes out the this whole “Get Trump” fraud and frame job was created to hide, distract and cover up much earlier spying from 2012-2016, what “could” be the crime and penalty under the criminal codes for this “alleged” earlier spying.
LikeLike
From my experience, every time one logs on to a database that contains Information that’s only accessible to sworn persons and is to be used fo legitimate law enforcement purposes ONLY (i.e. an articulable reason for the PC), you need to click past an acknowledgement thereof attesting to there being a legitimate reason under penalty of law.
If you secured and used that information without the proper PREDICATE (gee, where have we heard that before?) all actions thereafter constitute Official Misconduct….. and generally a period of confinement on conviction.
LikeLike
You are correct. Us normals know exactly what happens when a spill occurs. It’s not pretty and if the law was equal; people would already be in prison.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There were audit logs, and access reports derived from them went to Admiral Rogers. Mike Rogers knows who, when, and where, and gave that info to the President.
Judge Rosemary Collyer (presiding judge of the FISA court) also knows, and has some ‘splainin to do…
LikeLike
Page sounds a bit like a naive boyscout helping the good guys with a pretext to go after the Russian mafia. And this time he found out he was helping people even worse than the mafia.
LikeLike
The question then becomes did the October 2016 Page FISA app disclose that Page was a CIA asset/source for decades? Is it possible the CIA regularly domestically injects its assets (like Page) into U.S. political/financial circles only to turn around and disclose the assets to the FBI (assets with extensive foreign contacts because it is their job) so the FBI can get FISA warrants on prominent US players with ease by arguing to thew FISC the asset is an agent of a foreign power all without informing the FISA court that the target ius in fact a CIA asset? If this happened in the Page case did Page know what was going on ahead of time?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hard to tell yet, but he sounds like he was doing something FOR them, only he wasn’t aware what they were actually using him for. ? He was used and I don’t think he knew what all for.
LikeLike
An “unwitting target”…hmmm.
Not so sure about that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bottom line: who’s in control of the playing field now? VSGPDJT? AG Barr? Speaker Pelosi? The Coup plotters? Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately) I have to take it on faith that the true Patriots, and The Truth, will win out, but I can’t help but feel like we are always reacting, always responding, always playing defense when it seems to me it is long past time to be playing offense—unremittingly—especially given Sundance’s synopsis of Speaker Pelosi’s gameplay since before the midterms coming to fruition this week. If the AG waits until after introduction of an impeachment inquiry, multiple subpoenas, civil contempt citations—any actions he takes (eg declassification) will be represented by the media and Democrats as retaliation or obstruction. Once again, they control the narrative.
I hope I am wrong.
LikeLike
It’s something Ive said as well… they are getting ahead of the truth with their lies, so it seems they have the upper hand.
But I really think things are coming out this week. Sometimes it’s not what we think we want.. but then it turns out to be pretty major. Maria B’s show today was very enlightening. Mark Meadows had some interesting comments. Im sure Sundance will post.
LikeLike
well.. duh. I should have looked further! Already posted. Thanks Sundance!
LikeLike
Another person who comes across as a double agent of sorts.
LikeLike
On the “Insurance Policy”
So Obama admin went full Stasi State and the insurance policy was to frame the new president so Stasi State stays buried?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure I agree with all of Sundance’s analysis here. My legal logic flaw is that the FISA warrant works only forward in time. It does not work backwards, ex post facto. So the improperly obtained FISA warrant does not justify, nor cover up for, all that went before, like Halper ‘spying’ on Papadop, the Rice/Powers unmaskings, the 85% improper 702 (16) and (17) queries noted by Judge Collyer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree. I think the effort was simply to investigate individuals for crimes a la Stalin in an effort to at least smear Trump. I do not discount the possibility the FBI or IRS gave information to the DNC on Trump they were looking to surface legally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Believe it or not a FISA warrant works backward in time too.
In the case of a subject like Carter Page, that means investigators who obtain a warrant in October 2016 can hunt through his communications going back several years before that date—and can use their “license to hop” to probe the first and second order of correspondents linked to him at any point during that period in the same fashion. https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/256333/fisas-license-to-hop
Two hops … Carter Page to someone on Trump’s team, and that person to Trump.l Now Trump is caught up in the surveillance, and the spy team can look back through all of Trump’s communications several years. It’s mindblowing, really.
LikeLike
I want this epic hoax to suffer a very prolonged and cruel death with a lot more characters credited for their participation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can someone so “smart” come across as so stupid. Something doesn’t ring true with Carter Page. As the bard said, “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something is rotten in 0bama’s deep state — like everything. CL remembers the night the Steele Dossier came out and all of 0bama’s little propagandists echoed their accusations with commie glee…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I totally agree.
I’m going to repeat this again: Essentially all of my relationships with people in the Trump campaign and then Trump transition team and then early into the first months of the administration were all essentially underground
Page quit working for Trump in September 2016 after he was mentioned in some news reports. Why the h was he still talking to people on Trump’s team after the election and after Trump took office? Page was talking to Halper at the same time. Was Page spying on the Trump team and relaying info to Halper?
I’ve always thought it was telling that Page was never charged with anything, not even lying.
LikeLike
This, of course, begs the question – how often and how much was illegal spying used during the entirety of the Obama presidency. How many people were targeted and to what end. Was Roberts surprise decision on Obamacare a consequence of extortion. How about Gowdy’s big talk but little real action on Benghazi. How about Sen Burr seemingly in Warner’s back pocket. How about Sessions recusal and prompt disappearance from his job as AG. How about Romney blowing the last debates. There are probably other inexplicable actions taken by Republicans over the last few years that could be added…
If “they” would risk so much going after candidate Trump why wouldn’t they have used the same spying against all serious enemies/adversaries. We know Obama was more than OK with using privileged info to dirty up other candidates. After all, that is how he went from a loser to a winner in Illinois. Once dirty, always dirty….
Really makes you wonder…..
LikeLike