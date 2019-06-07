UPDATE* U.S-Mexico Reach “Signed Agreement” to Curb Illegal Migration – Details Coming…

UPDATE: U.S-Mexico Joint Statement Added at bottom:
President Trump tweets that a signed deal has been reached between the U.S. and Mexico to stop the unlawful Central American migration that has created a crisis at the border:
According to the president details will come from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who, along with VP Mike Pence and Secretary Wilbur Ross, was central to the U.S. negotiating team.
The Mexican government of Lopez-Obrador was desperate to reach an agreement as U.S. companies had already begun rapid supply chain preparation to avoid the tariffs scheduled to begin on Monday. Think about the scale of international investment into Mexico, done with the sole purpose of gaining access to the U.S. market.
The tariff proposal not only put U.S. investments into play, but massive international investments would be impacted. [A recent example is a billion-dollar investment in a single BMW auto assembly plant by the German automaker] An already tenuous Mexican economy was likely to be crushed by the consequences of President Trump’s tariff schedule. [Unrecoverably crushed]
Mexico reported yesterday they moved 6,000 national guard to their Southern Border; and they also began arresting immigration activists previously identified as participating in an effort to aide migrants traveling through the country. However, even with that rapid action/reactionary approach by Mexico, President Trump was not impressed.
Additionally, according to Mexican officials and negotiators working to find a solution, the Mexican government has begun freezing the financial assets of immigration groups working to undermine immigration law. However, they refused to identify the international groups targets.
Given the strength of intent previously expressed by the U.S. delegation; an outcome of President Trump taking a zero-tolerance position [ie. POTUS Trump really, really wanted to put those punishing tariffs into place (see Ingraham interview)]; it is likely Mexico acquiesced to the majority of President Trump terms.
President Trump would not suspend the tariff plan unless there was a solid actionable plan of agreement…. ie. “Optimal Results“.
It will be interesting to read the details of the agreement; and even more interesting to see immediate and measurable results.
UPDATE: Here is the Joint U.S-Mexico Statement:
The United States and Mexico met this week to address the shared challenges of irregular migration, to include the entry of migrants into the United States in violation of U.S. law. Given the dramatic increase in migrants moving from Central America through Mexico to the United States, both countries recognize the vital importance of rapidly resolving the humanitarian emergency and security situation. The Governments of the United States and Mexico will work together to immediately implement a durable solution.
As a result of these discussions, the United States and Mexico commit to:
Mexican Enforcement Surge
Mexico will take unprecedented steps to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration, to include the deployment of its National Guard throughout Mexico, giving priority to its southern border. Mexico is also taking decisive action to dismantle human smuggling and trafficking organizations as well as their illicit financial and transportation networks. Additionally, the United States and Mexico commit to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including information sharing and coordinated actions to better protect and secure our common border.
Migrant Protection Protocols
The United States will immediately expand the implementation of the existing Migrant Protection Protocols across its entire Southern Border. This means that those crossing the U.S. Southern Border to seek asylum will be rapidly returned to Mexico where they may await the adjudication of their asylum claims.
In response, Mexico will authorize the entrance of all of those individuals for humanitarian reasons, in compliance with its international obligations, while they await the adjudication of their asylum claims. Mexico will also offer jobs, healthcare and education according to its principles.
The United States commits to work to accelerate the adjudication of asylum claims and to conclude removal proceedings as expeditiously as possible.
Further Actions
Both parties also agree that, in the event the measures adopted do not have the expected results, they will take further actions. Therefore, the United States and Mexico will continue their discussions on the terms of additional understandings to address irregular migrant flows and asylum issues, to be completed and announced within 90 days, if necessary.
Ongoing Regional Strategy
The United States and Mexico reiterate their previous statement of December 18, 2018, that both countries recognize the strong links between promoting development and economic growth in southern Mexico and the success of promoting prosperity, good governance and security in Central America. The United States and Mexico welcome the Comprehensive Development Plan launched by the Government of Mexico in concert with the Governments of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to promote these goals. The United States and Mexico will lead in working with regional and international partners to build a more prosperous and secure Central America to address the underlying causes of migration, so that citizens of the region can build better lives for themselves and their families at home.
The tariffs are suspended pending a 90-day review of progress. Mexico will step-up border enforcement, migrant removal/relocation and target those groups and entities engaged in human smuggling. Additionally, they will retain those requesting asylum.
If the new Mexican enforcement proposal doesn’t work – tariffs come back.
If the history of Mexican duplicity is a guide, Nat/Sec tariffs are likely to return. However, President Trump has to give AMLO the opportunity to live-up to an actual agreement.
Mexico just paid for the wall. Winning!
It will be interesting to see the list of targeted individuals and entities whose accounts were frozen. I wonder if Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, or the US Chamber of Commerce is on the list.
Yeah
Albert: Don’t worry be happy!
The Mexicans won’t be able to keep this up for very long before they get tired and start back sliding! Watch!
Tariffs by July 1st!
Additionally, they will retain those requesting asylum
NOTE: This is horse dung! I guess our government thinks everyone of us are MORONS. Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me; fool me for 40 years and I need my head examined … yet that is exactly what the government has done! Forty-fifty years of excuses and broken promises, but this is the “one” that will seal the deal. Mitch McConnell and his RINOs and the Open Borders, Anti-Sovereignty, New World Order Chamber of Commerce Win Another One!
Yes, so true, but now it’s PDJT taking action. Completely different than the promises made and continuous betrayals we are used to.
Agree MAJA, I have no problem seeing PDJT slapping that 5% on them, come, say Wednesday, if he does not like what he sees.
Yes! He’s not playing their games and they know it. The next deep state or global elite retaliation must be on deck. I’m praying Barr and Durham start removing the key players really soon. It’s like a cancer and we don’t know if the patient will survive the disease or the cure.
IF Mexico is serious, there will be no more videos of people riding the tops of trains. If we get videos of people riding the trains, Tariffs should go right back on schedule. They should place spikes on the roofs of the train cars in aid of this. No more free rides to the USA.
As far as I’m concerned we should be treating Mexico like an adversary in the middle of a military invasion. They’ve allowed their people to invade our country without repercussion for years. They haven’t tried to stop it for a reason. The cartels would love to flood our country with more and more illegal invaders to rot us from the inside.
Instead of using their military to invade us, they’ve been overrunning our borders with civilians. Masses of potential illegal voters that have no interest in adopting to our way of life. Their aim is to overrun us without ever firing a shot. Meanwhile, our politicians, both Democrat and Republican, our so called “representatives” have sat idly by and watched this happen. How many of them are already in the Cartel’s pockets?
At this rate, do you really think America is a place you would recognize fifty years from now? Thank God for Donald Trump. We need more representatives like him now more than ever. AMERICA FIRST.
We need to primary every non MAGA representative and replace them with people who have America’s interests at heart. We need another Tea Party movement. Bigger and stronger than the last. That’s why it’s so important that Trump and Barr clean house. You remember how Obama’s admin turned the weight of the government against anyone related to the Tea Parties. It needs to be exposed for what it was.
The IRS, DOJ and corrupt political elites in congress need to be cleaned out. It all starts at the ballot box. At a local level. Get involved. Do anything you can to help make it happen. Get MAGA candidates elected so we can help President Trump drain the swamp.
steel yourself for when we send them back.
Yes… steel youself. Our president did tell them not to get too comfy here.
Finish the wall and invoke the insurrection act. Get every last one of these law breakers out of our country by any means they arrived plus some.
Then, proceed with a merit based immigration system complete with everify and no government benefits.
By then, congress will realize that we, the people, are serious and will have to handle passing comprehensive reform.
TUP,
IMHO, I agree with your last paragraph the most, and “it starts at the local level” the,…mostest.
Actually, I don’t think the Tea party is actually dead, but yes as I have posted, Obama admin killed tea party, which was a threat to McConnell. Illuminating.
My thought is a strategy we see in GB and netherlands in their recent elections.
IF you organise like the tea party, McConnell will crush you. However, if you come “from nowhere”, using social media for organising and fund raising, just before the election, you catch them before they can organise effectively.
Like Nigel Farage party.
I am The Tea Party and we have been here since 1773 and we’tr not going away anytime soon….especially when there are Non American enemies in our Government like Obama !
Correct me if I’m wrong but I think some states require you to file as early as November 2019 to run for congress in 2020….makes it kinda hard to sneak up on them like the Brexit Party.
But look at the damage the tariffs did! The American taxpayer will bear the burden! Our markets will collapse!
It took what, around a week to get Mexico to finally do something?
Doomsday! The sky is falling!
How long will people listen to and believe what the politicians and the “media” say? Trump continues to make fools of them and continues to prove the entire system is rigged and a scam
Just another reason why November 2020 we must, must put these seasoned criminal Representatives and Senators out of office then send all possible to Gitmo along with the corrupt that left office early thinking they had pulled off the perfect scam. They would be great company for most of the DOJ, fbi, msm, CoC.
Just another reason why November 2020 we must, must put these seasoned criminal Representatives and Senators out of office then send all possible to Gitmo along with the corrupt that left office early thinking they had pulled off the perfect scam. They would be great company for most of the DOJ, fbi, msm, CoC.
Since day one of his presidency Donald Trump has exposed in full light who the real enemies of America are. They’re far more dangerous to this country than the Chinese, Russians, North Koreans and Islamic terrorists combined. It’s the three headed monster of the United States Congress, the federal government bureaucracy and the American media! People are finally waking up to that reality, and it finally took a real MAN in the White House to actually do something beneficial for his countrymen. Donald Trump should of ran for president thirty years ago!
It’s simple mathematics. Mexico can accept x amount of dollars in bribes from the cartels to allows the illegal aliens to flow, or they can save y amount of dollars by stopping the flow of illegal aliens and avoiding the tariffs. Which do you think is greater, x or y?
That isn’t to say the cartels will go along quietly. There is going to be violence, either in Mexico or on our southern border. We need to be prepared. The massive numbers of illegal aliens constitutes an invasion of the U.S., economically if not militarily. If Mexico wants to go to war against the U.S. again, let them bring it on.
Yes!
Agreed.
Over 70 Nationalities have been accounted for within these hordes. None of their migration was organic– at any level.
This is a huge & far-reaching international operation. There’s a lot of dirty hands, & Gov’s involved in promoting & orchestrating this BS invasion. Our Gov is also complicit.
There will be violence all across the US. They’ve been transporting the illegals all over the country. Amongst them are those loyal to the cartels. They are already radicalized, supplied by earlier arrivals, and awaiting activation. Be vigilant. Be prepared.
Not that I want armed conflict, but America can apply extreme violence better than anyone.
Reagan said “Trust, but verify”. I say Verify. Verify again. Wait a couple of Mexican election cycles. Verify again. If they are honoring their commitments, then acknowledge respect.
But never, EVER trust them.
I doubt that we’ll have to wait that long before the Mexican govt begins to try screwing us over again.
Rhoda: It is just a matter of weeks before those people in Mexico tasked with carrying out these tasks get tired and start back sliding! They are not used to having to actually do their jobs!
Should have been “Trust but E-Verify”.
Link to the agreement.
https://www.state.gov/u-s-mexico-joint-declaration/
Cant wait to see what, if any, good comes from this so-called agreement. I predict it is just kicking it into next year’s election. Many people will be happy about that.
Immigration is not what motivates my vote but i want the wall and support whatever PDJT decides. However, when it comes to border security, there has been threat after threat, promise after promise and nothing except for the brief euphoria so many feel only to be replaced by the Ann Coulters and Brietbarters who just keep playing up the issue.
As Sundance said, the details are coming. And that is usually where the devil lies.
We will see what ACTUALLY changes, if anything.
Larry Schweikart Retweeted
M.Joseph Sheppard
@SHEPMJS
57m57 minutes ago
More
Looks like #Winning to me
“The State Department said that Mexico agreed to deploy its national guard throughout that country “giving priority to its southern border.also said that “those crossing the U.S. Southern Border to seek asylum will be rapidly returned to Mexico”
2 replies 18 retweets 36 likes
If that’s true it’s obvious Mexico blinked big time. They need America far more than we need them, and they damn well know it!
Trump placed the deadline so close to the implementation of tariffs, that Mexico had to respond before the Uniparty could get their pants on.
Good point, and more proof the president is always a few steps ahead of the globalist cabal.
This is what leadership looks like. POTUS identifies a problem, lays out a strategy, and puts the necessary people or paperwork in place to get it done. No excuses, no stalling, and he definitely doesn’t blink. Soooooo glad he represents the U.S. I wouldn’t want to have to sit across the table from him and negotiate. Thank you Mr. President. Once again, you have fulfilled an “America First” promise.
Uh, not quite fulfilled. Lets see the details AND the implementation first. Promised an EO then we were told how there were BILLIONS that were redirected from other spending areas to build the wall. Where is the implementation on those items?
there was a lawsuit against potus to prevent that, wasn’t there, which i think he just won, didn’t he?
Cool. So where is the fence the billions of dollars is building?
yup you’re an eeyore. the judgment for trump was a day or so ago. at that, I think they are building. And more importantly, that is where the Donkey forces are massed, to halt him, and that is the propaganda victory they want, that he failed, and the person trumpeting it, is you. Whatever your motivations, where you fit in is as an objective supporter of Pelosi.
LOLOL. What a buffoon you are. I totally support PDJT and was for him when you were out voting for Cruz, buddy. I just am tired of the tick tocks, threats to declassify, to issue EO’s, to enforce tariffs, etc., only to see them all be pulled back in the end.
Would prefer to see him walk softly and carry a big stick.
But to each his own.
Its along the border. I know EO’s working on it. by 2020 there will be a couple hundred miles built. If you are Really interested, research it.
Oh, albert!
We have a new term “irregular migration”, so theres that. I assume somebody was offended by ‘llegal’.
Immediate switch to U.S. turning them around at the border, so theres that. Beyond that,…”we’ll see what happens”
I’m sceptical of the agreement, not of the eventual outcome (pay now, pay later, but MEXICO WILL pay for the Wall), IMHO.
Has anybody else here noticed how many eeyores promptly doubt and expect the sky to fall after PDJT forced the Mexican bandits to backtrack?
If you are calling me an eeyore, I am as far from doubting PDJT as anyone. I just have seen he has a strategy of making immigration the top issue in the election and lots of times we have been told action is being taken, but it hasnt been.
I just want him to focus on other issues IF those things he says he is going to do are going to continue to not pan out. He certainly wants the wall and works hard to get it and border security. But on this one issue, it seems little has actually been accomplished when compared to what has been claimed.
Just my opinion.
Speaking as a pro-lifer, he has been fantastic! . He has also got jobs for a lot of people and revived a lot of towns. Those people who say he has done nothing, don’t they have any hearts at all, to care about that good news? With apology I do not care much one way or the other about the wall, except my favorite president wants it and probably he knows what is best. What I am sure about, he has been fantastic on.
FormerDem, as a single issue prolife voter, I totally agree with you! PDJT is the most prolife president of my lifetime and that includes Reagan. But the issue here is the constant over promising and over delivering. We went from that tariffs WOULD be implemented until the flow is stopped or lessened to a signed agreement without specifics and a delay to the tariffs of 90 days. That is NOT hanging tough. That is making lemonade out of lemons.
Anyway, you and I vote the same. It is just we have different tolerance levels for tick tocks and theatrics, or so it appears to me.
Alberto and Formerdem, if either of you think we will EVER have a prolife President, Senate or House if the importation of millions of 3rd world lifetime welfare recipients doesn’t stop immediately, then I don’t know how to convince you. They are permanent democrat constituency and will ALWAYS vote 98% – legally or not- for maximum welfare. Not because they’re all bad people, but they lack the education, skills and fluency in English (a plurality even illiterate in Spanish) to make it here AND send $$ back to their native hellholes unless they have the full panoply of public benefits. They will create a permanent electoral majority that will outvote us in perpetuity on every issue we care about…including the unborn,
Do they not know Mr. Wilburine?
Not off-topic, as Mexico is also a somewhat [narco-]socialist and for sure highly dysfunctional failed state….
I cannot emphasize the following enough, agreeing completely with and building upon Rush Limbaugh and others:
DO WATCH AND PROMOTE – the 5 episodes, basically a long, one movie in five parts – ___CHERNOBYL___ .
The production authenticity, the (for a fictional rendition, remarkable) ACCURACY of the story of the 1986 catastrophe, the implicit (in the facts themselves) denunciation of the type of government the likes of A. O. Cortez and her Venezuelean and Mexican and Pelosian accomplices would like to inflict on the United States…. trust me, this is not about entertainment, it is a potentially huge cultural/political shock on OUR side which should be promoted as much as possible.
That in 2019 USA entertainment produced such an accurate representation [ not only of the 1986 catastrophe (that is probably 80% factual) but of the demonic political SYSTEM which made it possible ] is almost a miracle.
It is that good and potentially hugely influential.
Only now I understood why Mr. Limbaugh promoted this so passionately.
I truly believe at least one voter in one hundred [staying realistic here] could be educated enough by this movie alone as to switch votes from Democrat to Republican.
————
Caveat: this movie is not appropriate for children and very sensitive adults, as it presents graphic representations of radiation effects.
🤣
Russian TV to air its own patriotic retelling of Chernobyl story
“Chernobyl, which will air on Russia’s NTV channel, appears to fulfil a demand from tabloid columnists and state TV news for a more patriotic retelling of the story.”
“NTV’s Chernobyl, filmed in Belarus, takes far more liberties. A description of the show says that the plot revolves around a CIA agent dispatched to Pripyat to gather intelligence on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the Russian counterintelligence agent sent to track him down.
If it sounds like fiction, that’s because it is.”
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jun/07/chernobyl-hbo-russian-tv-remake
They must be using the same “scriptwriters” who are currently employed at fake news outlets like the NY Slimes, The Washington Compost, and the alphabet cable networks. They all know how to make up stories and pass them off as real.
Source:
😒
If this is all there is, there is nothing new here. More vague promises. No real concrete actions to be taken or enforcement mechanisms in place.
Saw all this last year, if I remember correctly. Hope I am wrong.
Now, hopefully everyone will move on from this topic since it is just been solved and forever fixed.
I dont see the winning strategy to promise the moon to folks but fail to deliver.
If immigration is what motivated my vote, I wouldnt be happy with this. Again, I could be wrong.
It doesn’t matter what’s in the agreement. Mexico won’t deliver and PDJT knows it. After the world watches the Mexican government (drug cartels) renege on the signed agreement while flipping us the bird, PDJT gets a massive leverage bump and then it’s game on.
I have to be honest here – we have seen this before and Mexico made all kinds of promises and backtracked on every one of them regarding Immigration. I thought we were going to see concrete action before we relented on the Tariffs. IMHO, I do not trust Mexico to keep their word. They just bought time to do nothing.
You said it better than I did. You are 100% correct, imo.
Key part of the statement is the US reserving the right to re apply sanctions if it does not see progress. And asylum seekers having to wait in Mexico. Mexico ether puts up or Trump does to him what he did to China.
And as the China Negations prove once Trump hands this sort to ultimatum you get no more extensions duplicity is rewarded with tariffs. I would not be surprised if Mexico gets the 15% tariffs after 90 days if they go back on this as that is what it would of been if their was no deal.
China recently backtracked and BOOM! Same will happen here. Amlo has been set up for it.
Amazing how this is written, with the open-ended option to alter the agreement when acceptable results (to PDJT) aren’t achieved.
Mexico is responsible for not only housing any immigrants coming through their southern border, but they are also responsible for providing housing, medical, etc to the “asylum” seekers (teehee) and working with the Central American countries to improve their governance (that’s rich!). The Agreement basically tells them to fix their own problems. No doubt, we are contributing foreign aid dollars to all 4 countries, which they know will get cut off if they step out of line along with slapping the tariffs back on. I’m betting that the central americans making it into mexico will be slight to none, and their military has less patience than ours is forced to have so it will not be pretty. In addition to that, the USA has promised to improve the asylum process and removal!!! I think we will have plenty of bandwidth for that without the hordes storming the border. AMLO knows PJTD means business. Look at China, I bet he is!
What our own congress won’t do and continues to fight, PDJT finds a way to accomplish after giving them many opportunities to do their sworn duty. What an amazing man. No one has stepped up for the USA like this in the face of our dysfunctional government’s rabid hatred of everything we stand for, our constitution and bill of rights.
All I can say is that I am very blessed to be alive in this moment of our history.
With Wilburine, Pompeo and VP Pence involved in putting this working agreement together, I would suspect that they are utilizing our VSG-PDJT’s preferred method of not telegraphing the details of what is going to happen so as to keep the enemy unprepared.
The key to me believing there is a pretty intense, and specific, plan set in motion just by the simple emphasis in the wording “signed agreement” that our President used in his tweet.
To a businessman, which both the President and Sec. Ross are, through and through, when an agreement is signed, that means something has been set in stone.
So I’m okay with the vagueness of this release. We don’t need to know the details because we will know that it is working if the numbers of crossings and drugs decrease.
RE: Donald J. Trump’s tweet, does “…illegal immigrants coming from Mexico…” include illegals coming THROUGH Mexico? And, what of the illegals already at or soon to arrive at the U.S. border?
With details coming shortly, look for how adherence to this agreement is verified and by who.
And, what is the minimum criteria which establishes substantial compliance? (Said a different way, what is the least that Mexico can do and still be in compliance with the agreement?)
How swift and how certain will be U.S. response when Mexico does not comply?
Is there a sunset clause in the agreement, without severability?
Our troops are all over the world. Our borders are undefended.
I am sure Mexico will do a bang up job. Maybe we should get them to clean up Washington too.
Our troops will take out the Cartels in joint operations
… when the time’s ripe.
I just don’t trust Mexico to live up to anything they promise. Trump is sometimes naive in expecting politicians to deliver on agreements. I’m sure in the next couple of weeks we will see bipartisan bills in both the House and Senate that will prohibit the president from imposing tariffs without the consent of Congress and provoking a constitutional mess. This was a one time opportunity for Trump to hammer Mexico. So this had better work.
PDJT follows the Constitution. He’s not really expecting them to deliver on their agreements, so there is a petard built into every agreement upon which they can hoist themselves, if they choose to do so. His method is also an open invitation for those who are interested to see how anti-American our government has become.
So much for “action, not words” all I’m looking at is a bunch of words released by the State department giving Mexico a 90 day reprieve and if the results (however defined) are not satisfactory, then I guess the President can threaten with tariffs yet again and around and around we go. Looks like Mexico and the uniparty just bought themselves more time Skeptical at best.
Good lord. Any document is by its very nature “just a bunch of words.” The Constitution is “just a bunch of words.” Your mortgage agreement is “just a bunch of words.” A marriage license is “just a bunch of words.” By your flippant reasoning, there’s no point in getting anything in writing.
If this is window dressing I’ll be rally ticked. Americans needs boldness and determination.
Prepare to be ticked.
He gave Mexico the same ultimatum he gave China about trade negations. Tell me how did the end up?
Details from State Dept…US Mexico Declaration
https://www.state.gov/u-s-mexico-joint-declaration/
God Bless POTUS Trump !
President Donald J. Trump is a friggin demigod!
It appears that the leaders of countries around the world are starting to get the message: PDJT says what he means & means what he says”. He is not a politician. He is my wonderful president!
Remove every Rino and Democrat ASAP !
Balls of STEEL!!
It appears to be a very clear and highly significant win for the President and America, hopefully verified by the details soon to be revealed. It proves yet again that the President is a successful warrior army of one when he is allowed to fight unencumbered for our country.
I am curious about one thing, and that is McCarthy’s whipping support in the House to defeat an override vote, if the President had vetoed anti-tariff legislation. Perhaps that is why AMLO caved so quickly, knowing the CoC and Congress would not be able to successfully support Mexico’s maintaining the illegal invasion’s status quo without the economically crippling impact of the tariffs. McCarthy flourishes in the swamp; why would he both support the President and embarrass McConnell who was rallying support in the Senate against the President?
As noted by numerous others here, the immediate crisis is at our border, not Mexico’s southern border. How did the agreement address that issue?
This agreement has the potential to be a long-term, historically significant victory in the war to protect our southern border. Thanks, praise, and God’s blessings to the President and his negotiating team.
I too was surprised by McCarthy’s move and noted at the time that it would be significant.
“McCarthy flourishes in the swamp; why would he both support the President and embarrass McConnell who was rallying support in the Senate against the President?”
Good question dallasdan.
I just gave Kevin a “Bravo” below no matter what his reasons were. He came through big time when it really mattered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Migrant Protection Protocols
The United States will immediately expand the implementation of the existing Migrant Protection Protocols across its entire Southern Border. This means that those crossing the U.S. Southern Border to seek asylum will be rapidly returned to Mexico where they may await the adjudication of their asylum claims.”
That is a powerful statement of resolve to stop the massive infiltration at the border. However, the responsibility to defend the border is our responsibility, and the presently overwhelmed Border Patrol resources are demonstrably incapable of doing so. The obvious questions are: from where will additional border protection resources come from, and how will they be used?
DallasDan: Deep down you know the Mexicans will first make a big show, then they will get tired, and then it’s back to the status quo!
“McCarthy flourishes in the swamp; why would he both support the President and embarrass McConnell who was rallying support in the Senate against the President?”
Because McCarthy wants to be House Speaker after the 2020 Election.
President Trump remains steadfast in the “battle” against every difficult political opponent and issue that was handed over to him by the inept and distracted previous admins. The list is long.
But POTUS (and his loyal and competent allies Pence, Wilbur, Lighthizer, Pompeo etc) still manage to win and avoid defeat even when he is publicly opposed and threatened by some of his own troops or GOP Senate deserters and those that quickly run over to the other side to file legal action from a safe zone miles away from the political battlefield.
Bravo to the House GOP and Kevin McCarthy for at least declaring their total support for P Trump while many Decepticon Senators were occupied trying to undermine him. Even on an issue so serious as the open border that is endangering communities and citizens across the nation.
You’re lucky to have this guy. Politics in the UK bizarre you cannot make it up! https://wp.me/paZ7x4-sx
This is good. Tariffs are suspended but will return as SD points out if Mexico fail to live up to the agreement.
Good approach, get them to agree to specific items, issue agreement, suspend tariffs for now. Yes Mexico may fail to deliver, but they know what will happen if they do. On the other hand this gives them time to deliver on the agreement.
This looks like a WIN to me. Because either way Trump wins. If they don’t honor the agreement then they will face economic ruin and inadvertently end up paying for the wall. If they do honor the agreement, then they will be resolving major issues on the southern border.
It is also the same Approach he took with China giving the an extension at first and then slamming it shut when they responded with duplicity.
Warning to Mexico is look at what happened with China and ask yourself can you survive the same fate. (answer is no they can’t. And if Trump did it with China he will do it to Mexico.)
So if this actually works….kinda undermines the need for a wall…..?
Ideally we wouldn’t need the wall.
No, we still need the wall. PDJT wont be President forever.
No! TheMexican drug smugglers aren’t coming up from Guatemala.
No we still need the wall and asap,
Trump wins USA wins
Mexico loses. the migrants will continue to enter and they will be given jobs, stays and social support. The migrants will stay in Mexico. Chairo, take care of your job, your belongings and your life, the delinquent migrants will be protected by López Obrador @Reforma
(Google translate)
https://www.countable.us/articles/17794-mexico-agrees-host-u-s-asylum-seekers-cases-processed
Mexico’s promises from 6 months ago. Nothing has changed.
Impose the tariffs THEN remove them AFTER they act, not when they promise to do better.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
The most important and concrete thing here is the ability of the U.S. to immediately send illegals to Mexico to wait for their asylum requests adjudication, rather than the U.S. having to house, feed, and/or release them into our population like is being done now; AND there is nothing our Congress, immigration groups, or the courts can do about it. That is big – not only for practical reasons but also as a deterrent against the illegals from Central America coming here.
That said, I was hoping for the “big enchilada”: the “Safe Third Country” protocol/principle, under which ALL the asylum seekers would have had to seek asylum in Mexico and Mexico only. See here for brief description:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/editorials/trump-can-claim-complete-victory-if-he-takes-the-mexico-deal
We shall see how it all plays out. Much better today than yesterday, and at least this agreement leaves our leverage in place.
Before everybody surrendered after crossing the border.
Now they will try not to get caught!
People like Marc Short and Mick Mulvaney are involved in the negotiations, and they are both pro amnesty types. The worst part of this is that Mexico specifically refuses to sign the Safe Third Country Agreement we have with Canada, which would have prohibited a US asylum claim by anyone who had passed through Mexico, they would have to apply in Mexico. There’s a reason they’re refusing, and I speculate it’s because they don’t plan to comply with their agreements to offload the US in handling these asylum applicants.
Right as usual, Law4life. They promised the same thing last December. How did that work out?
https://www.countable.us/articles/17794-mexico-agrees-host-u-s-asylum-seekers-cases-processed
Well, I don’t know about you guys, but this news makes me Cautiously Optimistic that I won’t be contracting Ebola this year. So that’s a plus.
I do not trust Mexico.
H&HC: Relax! Mexico will blow it!
In the meantime, Fitch downgraded PEMEX debt to junk today.
If Mexico doesn’t live up to their end of the bargain after the 90 days then tariffs need to come back where they would be if Mexico had never complied, i.e. not at 5% but at 20%.
Otherwise Mexico is just playing rope a dope.
LuZa…an unfortunate moniker. Is she a Chairo and bemoaning the fact that AMLO isn’t playing Left more vociferously? Or a Trump-hater?
Mexico is going to implode in the not-too-distant future if they keep on going the way Ombrador wants. Case in point…
“AMLO’s Pemex Gamble Gets Serious Warning From Fitch, Moody’s”
By Nacha Cattan–June 5, 2019
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-06-05/fitch-downgrades-mexico-while-moody-s-shifts-outlook-to-negative
No way could he afford to NOT have an illegal immigration repression agreement with the U.S. President Trump isn’t the least bit interested in messing up Mexico’s economy. He wants everyone to do well. Thinking he’s got Mexico’s President on a leash is pure Montezuma’s revenge.
