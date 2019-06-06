Mike Pence Outlines Tariffs Will Commence Until Mexican Behavior Improves….

During brief press remarks following a USMCA speech in Pennsylvania, Vice President Mike Pence outlined the current status of “talks” between the U.S. and Mexican officials.
The vice-president affirms several times that President Trump is “firm in his position” to see Mexico step-up and do more to stop the mass migration of illegal aliens from Central America. If you think about it, against the context of the USMCA, the Trump position to confront Mexico is absolutely the right approach.
Mexico wants the USMCA trade agreement, and they want to be united with the U.S. and Canada on trade and collaborative economic benefits. However, simultaneously Mexico has repeatedly said it will not join the “Safe Third Country” agreement held by the United States and Canada, where asylum seekers must apply for refuge in whichever country they first arrive in, as each is considered safe.
[It’s worth noting that Pence is likely under a lot of pressure from Tom Donohue and his friends within the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Pence deserves credit for standing up to his traditional tribe.]
Pence most likely wants to be VP again in 2020 so he better stand up to his tribe.
Pence’ tribe was probably told to back off so they can have Pence in the “batters box” if they manage to get rid of Trump. They’d have a big problem if Mulvaney was VP.
I don’t see that. POTUS is going nowhere, and they know that.
Agree stand up for POTUS and the majority of the electorate who chose Donald Trump as our President. Otherwise no accolades for doing the job Pence accepted. However do not do that with all your heart a soul, Pence can join McConnell and Kevin reading each other’s pink slips. The days of clowns is getting very short.
Choose well Pilgram! 2020
So what if Pence is pressured by the lame chamber of commerce. We need stability in America and to stop this absolute nonsense that fascist anti-American liberals have done to destroy our Nation.
I think Pence is OK, despite the criticism often seen here.
Everyone mentioned is criticized here, with exception of PDJT. Conservatives fire on anyone that has any beliefs that vary any what so ever from their values. A very un-cohesive group.
Some points here for Pence. However his sustained opposition to the US C of C, especially in a post-DJT environment is slim to none.
He is maybe OK for now but not as candidate for POTUS in 2024 !!!!!!
Lurking Lawyer here.
There is a slight confusion. The ‘safe third country’ thing is pursuant to US immigration law 8USC§1158(2).
BUT the underlying international treaty law is the 1951 Refugee Accord, to which both Mexico and US are signatories. It established the obligation of a ‘country of first refuge’ to offer asylum. For Central Americans, Mexico IS the ‘country of first refuge’. They have not honored that treaty obligation, instead ferrying their faux asylum seekers to the US border.
Thanks ristvan that is my understanding as well.
Exactly!
I think most Americans are so confused about what the laws actually mean anymore. If you are right and that is all I have ever heard was that the first country an asylum seekers enters after fleeing his or hers country is the one to offer asylum. If this is true, we should be able to send them back to MEHICO. Perhaps, Sundance can have one of people give us the proper legal interpretation of this.
Umm, I think Ristvan just did give you the proper legal interpretation.
First rule in resisting pressures: make pressures counterproductive.
Mexico facilitates the flooding of our country with illegals to exfiltrate our wealth, destabilize our economy, dilute our culture, and demoralize our citizenry.
OK
We will tariff you to hell, take your factories, starve the sources of their bribes, and piss of their citizenry, and grow our own fricking avocados!
Hurt us – we hurt you more. Capitulate and you thrive.
IS there ANY function of the US Chamber of Commerce that isn’t selling out America? Anything?
That would be NO
They should go by Globalist Chamber of Commerce or Multinational Chamber. Bastards.
No, it’s one of those globalist NGO-types that uses it’s name as camouflage.
Pence deserves credit for standing up to his traditional tribe.
Was Pence a Decepticon in the House; in the pocket of Big AG?
I think that is misleading. Big AG is big in Indiana, Indiana is an AG state, of course supporting “Big Ag” is what an Indiana representative is sent to Washington to do. All representatives are in someone’s “pocket” by nature of theirs states interest. That isn’t a fault, unless he is harming his state for self interest.
