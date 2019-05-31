Mexico President Lopez-Obrador Enlists Support from ‘Big Club’ Chamber of Commerce (Dohonue)…

Well, this doesn’t come as a surprise. Hoping to keep the borders open and fend off the Trump tariff’s on Mexican imports, Mexico’s President Lopez-Obrador (AMLO) enlists the help from Tom Donohue and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s president and the top U.S. business lobbying group called on President Donald Trump to back down from a threat to impose punitive tariffs on Mexican imports, in a dispute over migration that could shock Mexico’s economy.
[…] The ultimatum from Trump is the biggest foreign policy test to date for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and a tall order for Mexican security forces struggling not only to combat migrant flows but also to fight a record level of gang violence and homicide.
Mexico’s economy, which is heavily reliant on exports to the United States, shrank in the first quarter and would reel under U.S. tariffs that could reach as high as 25% this year under Trump’s plan.
The influential U.S. Chamber of Commerce is looking at ways to challenge Trump’s tariff move against Mexico, including legal options. “We have no choice but to pursue every option available to push back,” Neil Bradley, the business group’s executive vice president and chief policy officer, told reporters. (read more)
On a positive note AMLO is not counting on Jesus Seade to bridge the diplomatic gap; that implies he recognizes he cannot influence President Trump based on personal affiliations. Apparently AMLO is sending Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to lead the “negotiating” next week.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said he started negotiating with officials in Washington on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on imports of Mexican products but face-to-face talks will not happen until next week.
Ebrard said on Twitter that he had spoken to senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by phone, and that there was a willingness to resolve the dispute.
“The negotiations have started,” Ebrard said before boarding a plane to Washington. “I heard interest and respect about the letter from President Lopez Obrador. We are moving forward.”
However, Ebrard said in-person talks would not take place until Wednesday in Washington, and that Pompeo would lead the U.S. delegation. Ebrard will be accompanied by deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesus Seade, a veteran trade negotiator. (read more)
I wouldn’t put too much faith in media statements about Mnuchin and Lighthizer being opposed to the tariffs beyond normal disagreements that would take place inside group debate by advisors. Factually, I would fully expect Lighthizer to be adverse to the Mexico tariffs because he is appropriately protecting his work product, the USMCA.
However, as with the history of President Trump, he is looking at a bigger picture than all of the individual advisors on their specific area of responsibility; and ultimately it will be President Trump who makes the decisions.
Bottom line, the goal is to stop the insanity at the southern border and CTH fully supports any and all measures President Trump might take to deal with it.
Peter Navarro, assistant to the president and director for the White House Trade and Manufacturing Council, to discusses President Trump’s calls for Mexico to stop illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border:
“When you can’t make them see the light, make them feel the heat.”
And the Democrats, will push back, against their own country, to keep their illicit investments safe.
Their illicit investments being drug, trafficking and lobbyists money. Cheap labor is just the tip of the iceberg.
chooseamerica, I agree completely. I have heard from multiple sources in the past 30yrs, including old ‘Scare(Air)America’ pilots, that if you seriously want to win the ‘War on Drugs’, get rid of the CIA. It’s not news.
Comey has effectively ruined the FBI, so send them packing as well. Save the $9B.
That’s right, 9 freakin’ billion dollars for dirty cops.
How many walls could that money build?? Disgusting.
People aren’t going to take much more of this crap. Their 401K’s getting pummeled. FOR WHAT??? For the benefit of the tyrannical politicians selling out the country???
‘Vengeance is mine, I will repay’ so saith The Lord.
People control what their 401″s are invested in,move your money to bonds or money market funds.
Mexicans hate gringos. It’s been this way since Mexico was defeated by U.S. in1852. This time they are conducting a different kind of war, a battle to flood the U.S. with millions of Mexicans who have dual citizenship but secretly align with Mexico, their mother country. Controlling the ballot box is the goal. They’ve already conquered California, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Colorado and will soon take over Texas unless something stops their march to victory. The tariff is a great weapon against this plan. President Trump is actually a great wartime leader.
We need all businesses who belong to the C of C and pay dues to feel the heat or see the light.
Support these businesses and we’re supporting this scam.
We already pay through the nose for illegals benefits, salaries of congressmen and women involved in lining their pockets, rehab for drug users, abortions for children impregnated on the journey, border patrol and ICE to stem the flow, DHS officials, et al.
Our first step is to cut the money flowing into the C of C.
Collectively, we can and will make america great again.
Swamp Man Chuck Grassley slams Trump tariffs on Mexico:
‘A misuse of presidential tariff authority’
I remember reading a CTH post connecting Grassley to the Swamp a while back.
Shut the hell up Grassh**e and your sock puppet Joni Ernst too! We the people decide whether it is a misuse of tariff authority! Your dereliction of duty regarding the situation at the border is a misuse of the office the people of Iowa elected you to!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Grassley is a Senior Swampian. He is beholden primarily to Big Ag, not to any commonplace Iowans, or commonplace Americans in general.
What mystifies me is why these corrupt Senators and House Reps don’t have their huge annual increases in net worth investigated, along with exposure of lists of their donors who contribute more than $1,000 per year.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Aren’t donor lists public information bey law? Or is that only during campaign season?
I called Grassley’s Office to get off his senatorial duff so the president does not have to pick up his slack.
I told him I live in AZ and he doesn’t. He needs to come and sit at the border for a few hours.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank you Kristin for your patriotic service. I wish you well in AZ.
Remember it was Grassley, as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who allowed Democrats to basically take control of the Kavanaugh hearings and let unvetted witnesses to testify. He is a pure swamp creature.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Donoho and Amlo need to get a “room” in Mexico and NEVER leave it! These two NEED to be PAST TENSE of all that is United States of America!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
President Trump flushes the USCOC out into the open
… putting AMERICA LAST.
Sorta repositions RINOs who take USCOC “Contributions”
… as ON the TAKE,
POTUS can now pin any “selective” Retaliatory Mexican Tariffs on the USCOC as Mexico’s CO-CONSPIRATORS funded by Contributing America-Last Corporations.
LikeLiked by 8 people
💥
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/05/31/gm-sends-manufacturing-jobs-to-south-korea-as-u-s-workers-are-laid-off/
There are lots of auto manufacturers who build their vehicles here in the US. I doubt that I’ll ever buy a GM product.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a mild form of economic terrorism. “Do it OUR way or we’ll crash your markets and create panic in the streets.”
Perhaps “mild terrorism”, perhaps something else. But for sure, to this date, what else has worked? Would have worked?
I’m always interested to hear what alernatives the critics have or had in mind to use instead.
I meant that the USCOC was engaged in economic terrorism, not our side. POTUS has been more than patient.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They already did that in 2008-09. We won’t be fooled again. We see the mechanisms now. Thank God for Trump!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love your reminder of President Trump’s tactics. In this case, it was like a lightbulb going off above my head.
I know I have heard this so many times, but it does help to be reminded.
The whole, President Trump is flushing them out, look at who they are tied to, thing.
VSG indeed.
Unfortunately, topavalley, President Trump doesn’t have any other options. The GOOD part is that, anyone with half a brain knows this. Safety and security of US first and foremost. We are seeing the enemies domestic rise to the occasion. DULY NOTED!!!
The idiot Dems are going to force US citizens to start enforcing the border. We’re already having to build the damn wall that was paid for under REAGAN!!!
Talk about insanity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tom Donahue and his Chamber of Commerce are among the worst of domestic enemies of this country. Donahue is a leftist. The idea the CofC is a conservative outfit is laughable. Donahue measures his interests above all others. The Chamber will be little respected until Donahue takes his huge retirement and scrams to his mult-million dollar retreats
LikeLiked by 6 people
Working for the money does not make you left, right or center. You are just working for the interest of the money. Tom’s job is packaging up a narrative that can be sold to the public as being in America’s best interest. He hands out that narrative along with an envelop of money to an eager politician willing to earn his keep.
If Donahue was replaced tomorrow, he would be replaced with another Donahue, or the money would go find another avenue to get what it wants. Donahue is simply another Tony Podesta, without the interesting art collection. Actually, maybe he has an interesting art side of himself.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tom Donohue needs to have done to him what was done to McStain (according to Kasich).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kushner wanting to cave sounds totally plausible to me. Sorry. I still don’t trust that guy one iota and wish he were out of the White House.
LikeLiked by 3 people
IMHO, No. Kushner wants to remain relevant.
Kushner isn’t going to argue with PDJT over the President’s SEMINAL campaign issue.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And don’t forget, the Turtle’s umbilical cord is attached to Thomas Donahue of the Chamber of Crony Corporatism and Serf Labor.
LikeLiked by 8 people
NAILED IT. This is another shot at MM,
and the RepubliCONS.
They weigh in, exert their influence, they stay silent, DJT ‘wins’, and they can’t,do much in stealth mode.
Strealth mode takes time and coordination. PDJT moves too fast for them to stay in stealth mode, and every time they expose,themselves, more people wake up, red pill, and realise there is ONE RepubliCAN in D.C., and a,whole bunch of RepubliCONS.
LikeLiked by 7 people
FM came to Washington knowing Kushner & Pompeo not in town & PDJT leaving town. I gathered he wanted to have “in person” communique with COC and other uniparty members.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CNBC puts up a bunch of lightweight emotional cripples vs. Navarro. No contest. Not even close. I stopped watching CNBC years ago. I’ve missed nothing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I just finished watching that CNBC segment, the blonde dis-info babe is beyond ridiculous.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can see her desperately trying to read her producers’ prompts on her screen to prepare the next salvo of manusha.
🤡
Time for Mexico to clean up their damn mess.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m so tired of hearing “a tariff is a tax on the consumer.” Let’s really define it:
A tariff is the mechanism by which the government wields the massive power of its citizen consumers, through gentle economic persuasion, to influence policy of our foreign competitors.
LikeLiked by 11 people
As you noted, we are Citizens, first last and always, that happen to buy stuff.
I despise being labeled a consumer.”
A very Socialist view of Human Beings.
Cogs in their machine.
Trump is a tax on the supply chain. For 5% we can place an order with Singapore.
At one point today, the Peso was down 3.58%
LikeLiked by 2 people
A two-fer. President Trump is calling AMLO’s bluff, and at the same time yanking the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s chain. Let’s get this illegal alien subterfuge out into the open.
LikeLiked by 11 people
5% Tariff should cover the WALL expenses real quick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
50% would cover ’em quicker.
I am just SMH at the utter corruption of the MSM on this. They report, (with a straight face) “Trade with Mexico (2018), $612B; deficit, $82B.”
How about, “Trade with Mexico (2018), $265B goods shipped to Mexico, $347B of goods imported from Mexico, $82B net cash sent to Mexico.” Interesting how that tells a slightly different story from the same dataset, isn’t it?
That little “add the debits and credits together to overstate the importance of the relationship” bushwah made me pissed enough to spit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I should also note that nominal US GDP for 2018 was $21,063B. The propaganda value of adding imports and exports to get to “nearly 3% of the US economy” is obvious — otherwise, Mexico is clearly a rounding error. A rounding error full of backsass and BS that keeps facilitating the invasion of the US by useless would-be teat-suckers of the Welfare State.
Oh, BTW, for those who haven’t given much thought to the issue……..what if the government were to remove all the illegal immigrant children from their taxpayer-funded public school classrooms? Might we need fewer unionized teachers? As in 1/3 fewer? It’s not just the CoC on this gravy train.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Don’t forget remittances!
It is important to know that it was a goal of George Bush and Vincente Fox to have the free movement of mexicans, americans and canadians to live and work in all 3 countries freely. We were to become citizens of the North American Union And like the EU we were to answer to an unelected bureaucrats. In effect The US would not have a northern or southern border. We would become an offramp on the NAU super highway. They knew the plan would lower the standard of living here. George Bush was willing to sell US sovereignty for a bigger job at the NAU. https://www.cfr.org/content/publications/attachments/NorthAmerica_TF_final.pdf
LikeLiked by 10 people
And Heidi Cruz, wife of Ted, spent 5 years working on the North American Union.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. And a LOT of people were in on that little dream.
LikeLiked by 1 person
13wasylyna, I thought that it was Al Gore who debated in favor of NAFTA. Didn’t he debate Ross Perot? However, it would not surprise me that G. Bush (Uniparty) continued this folly.
all part of the New World Order – trade, border, climate terror
LikeLike
GHW Bush initisted NAFTA and Clinton completed it.
Tag team of sorts.
The devil took Jesus to a very high mountain, and showed him all the kingdoms of the world and their glory and grandeur. And he said to Him, “I will give you all these things if you throw yourself to the ground and worship me.” Then Jesus said to him, “Go away, Satan! For it is written: ‘You are to worship the Lord your God and serve only him.’ Then the devil left him, and angels came and began ministering to his needs.
Matthew 4:8-11
LikeLiked by 3 people
That works every time it’s tried, burginthorn.
In the works 99.9% of the time next best thing because we’re humans categories:
so does conservatism, so does free market capitalism, so does a baby 9mos after conception if left to it’s natural order …. it’s amazing how much proof we have for successful, certain results and yet some still argue facts.
Trump needs to tell the CoC to pound sand. If the Mexican government does what it is asked to do, there will be mo tariffs, easy peasy.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Hey, COC;
Its pretty simple. Donate 5-10 Billion to the build the Wall project. No?
Then pound sand.
WHO do these tariffs hurt, really? Until I see it, I am sceptical Mexico will counter tariff, its cutting off their nose to spite their face.
Companies like BMW, with their billion dollar plant, other supply line companies, who will,….Oh! MOVE back to the U.S.
So, hurts Wall street globalist oriented companies, but HELPS main street companies. I don’t care if Mexico ratifies USMCA or not.
We can grow our OWN avacados and limes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Grassley, Ernst all whining about this…… you know what Congress DO YOUR D!@#$ JOB, fund border security appropriately and these type measures would not be needed.
Tom Donohue and the US CoC need to butt out of our federal government anyway… sick of that marxist anti-American ‘lobbying’ group.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Teaming up with the CoC? Move the US Embassy to Chiapas State and inform Obrador that the US is supporting the Zapatistas and we are returning Mexico to the Aztecs
LikeLiked by 2 people
Complete with human sacrifices atop the pyramids?
Start with the cartel bosses then the corrupt politicians.
LikeLiked by 3 people
At least then, a lot of people would be schooled to what our immediate southern neighbors are really made of.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The US Chamber of Commerce is solely interested in what’s good for the CofC and many of its members wallow in the benefits from illegal immigration. Then there are its internationalist connections to the International Chambers of Commerce.
I still hold that we should send the Mexican government a sign of our really meaning this time that we want them to houseclean and, unlike under previous Presidents, we’re serious. Take a couple of Hellfire-armed Reapers, fly them over to those monster Cartel meth labs, the desert marijuana grow spots and those labs that process Latin and South American opium paste into the heroin that pollutes America and blow them to hell. We know where the labs are as does much of the Mexican government from local to national, so let’s redevelop their business property. Civilian Mexican casualties? WTF, around 2130 people OD a day in the US on opiates. An Act of War? See previous WTF, what do you call the Mexican government’s sitting on their thumbs while meth and heroin created there floods across their border into the US and directly kills hundreds a day here?
If the CofC complains we can start piling up the bodies of the drug war in their offices or just pass their GPS coordinates to the Reaper drivers. Either way they should get a healthy slice of what their pro illegal immigrant policy generates.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry, ‘1230’ people die from opiate ODs, don’t know where that ‘2’ came from though it would be interesting to gather the daily deaths from the South/Latin American poppy fields thru the entire chain, including peripheral deaths along the way that can be attributed to the production/transportation and distribution of heroin and add them to the ODs and see what we come up with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry Americans kill themselves with Mexican products. Supply and demand. Don’t blame the seller. I cringe every time I hear that. Weak ass Americans killing THEMSELV ES.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have worked drugs on and off for a long time. If there were no demand there’d be no supply but because we have illegal demand we have illegal supply. Just because we have illegal demand doesn’t excuse or empower the illegal suppliers.
I’ve said before I have zero tolerance for users, I’d like to see them jailed for a long time and those who supply drugs inside of jails executed.
I’d like to go back to the days when we had life sentences or death penalties for first-time heroin sellers, the death and destruction they help sow more than sets the basis for it.
What makes it even more of an act of war is that AMLO apparently believes that the US has no right to limit the number of parasites crossing the border.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ask Noreiga what he did to have us flood in, kick his ass and put him in jail. Mexico has MORE than exceeded anything Noriega did and yet we sit back and let them invade and infect.
if you want to be truly constitutional – which should be the definition of conservative…. then let’s be clear. The only mechanism the founding fathers put in the US Constitution (not in time of war) for the Federal government to raise money was via the tariff. The 16’th amendment setting up the income tax was so-called ‘ratified’ in 1913 when the progressive movement came along.
So, to be a true constitutional, founding father, conservative is to support the use of imposts or tariffs as the method of revenue generation for the Federal Government.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The 16th and 17th Amendments did more damage to our Republic than most people will ever realize! Once there was an income tax, the government grew exponentially and became involved in every aspect of our lives. When funds were raised via tariffs, as the Founders intended, the average American could go months without having any contact with a government official.
The creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913 was another nail in our coffin and once Nixon took us off the Gold Standard in 1971, it was all over except the shouting. Why so few people connect all of these events to our current downfall is beyond me, except, I suppose, they went through the US public school system and have never been told anything about them!
LikeLiked by 3 people
We knew the CoC’s involvement was inevitable, no surprise, press on, my President!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Well, this doesn’t come as a surprise.”
Oye! Donahue
We don’t need no stinking Tariffs !
LikeLiked by 2 people
“US”COC sticking their ugly head up is just gonna help PDJT show Americans who they are and what they do. Gonna rip their masks offs.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The argument that only the Senate has tariff authority is quaint. The Senate has bestowed the Office of the Presidency broad powers to levy tariffs. Many Presidents have used this power and there is no possible legitimate Court review of this authority.
Refer to:
Trading With the Enemy Act of 1917
Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962
Trade Act of 1974
Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977
Oh, wait!!! Obama Judges!!! Of course they are going on declare a nationwide injunction and of course Chief Justice Roberts will put his thumb in his butt and stall this until after the 2020 election.
#lawfare
#resistance
#orangemanbad
Not sure Senate has Standing to sue Trump administration over tariffs.
If they did, theycwould have,sued when he tariffed China.
Certainly CoC doesn’t.
Granted, they’ll try anything, and some Judge MAY grant it, but I ain’t seeing it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dutchman, my love!
Of course neither the CoC or the Senate have legitimate Standing to sue the Trump administration over tariff authority. It’s ridiculous. HOWEVER, every Obama Judge in the nation would be proud to obstruct and place a nationwide injunction knowing that SCOTUS will eventually overturn the ruling after the 2020 election. It would be a badge of honor. #orangemanbad
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sweetheart,
Happily married since 2000, but love the sentiment. I realise there are Judges that would LOVE to, just not sure they can.
I THINK standing isn’t a judgement call; you either HAVE it, or you don’t.
These other,rulings could MAYBE be open to interpretation, but again I THINK standing is different.
And, no standing, no ‘case’ to misinterpret.
Linne’a. Good info, well stated. Thank you.
Is Donohue and his Chamber of Commerce members badgering the irresponsible Dems and demanding they finally take legislative and budgetary action to solve the border crisis?
Every action POTUS utilizes to solve the border crisis is opposed by a judge or a politically corrupt entity etc. and little or no pressure is ever applied to the House majority Dems. I hope a majority of voters are aware of this in 2020.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A majority of MAGA voters weren’t aware of this last November. Given the media’s overwhelming obstruction of the truth, and the continued lack of non-censoring social media, I’m not sure if they’ll learn the truth by next year.
“I’m not sure if they’ll learn the truth by next year”
You really have to dig for the truth, unfortunately… so… yeah…
Screw the Dems, the real enemy that needs exposure is the RepubliCONS.
The Dems are the distractors, the real threatvis the RepubliCONS in Congress.
They are the RyanRat bastards that created this situation, insisting ‘we’had to give something to the ‘other side’ (amnesty) in order to get something, and then in conference, behind closed doors they give away what they supposedly got for us but, oh, theres still amnesty.
Its ALL on McConnell, and that famn fillibuster rule. PDJT tweeted and tweeted him to end the rule. He wouldn’t. So now he and his sponsors can suffer.
Hot Off The Presses:
“Trade wars have cost stock market $5 trillion: Deutsche Bank analysis”
https://thehill.com/policy/finance/trade/446449-trade-wars-have-cost-stock-market-5-trillion-deutsche-bank-analysis
It seems the “Stock Market” is concerned.
So I guess the Chamber of Commerce can support building the wall now? That would make this tariff unnecessary.
The USMCA was supposed to assist beneficial trade between three “friendly” countries — the US, Mexico and Canada. — We will prescind from dwelling on their exploitative treatment of the US during the duration of NAFTA. —
Well this past week, Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada told Vice President Pence that his country has no intention of joining the USMCA. And President Lopez-Obrador of Mexico launched a long-nurtured policy to swamp US border states with his poorer countrymen to overwhelm our national Sovereignty. — Apparently a settled habit of exploitation, leading to contempt of US goodwill, has blinded these leaders to economic realities. —
Since neighborly conditions and a joint resolve required for a three-way trade agreement are absent, why should the Trump Administration expend political capital to persuade our Senate to ratify a USMCA with such hostile countries?
President Trump might well tell the US Senate that a USMCA treaty is not possible at this time and that the US will return to original WTO trade relationships with these neighbors. He might also add that the US will impose such equitable trade tariffs and money transfer fees to finance illegal Mexican immigrants during their unwelcome residence here.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump is supporting corn which Mexico buys a lot from us.
The Peso sharp drop today
Price of Pork Mexico imports went up.
In economics there is a domino effect when variable changes there is a chain of changes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The American economy is a powerful potential weapon unto itself. PDJT is the first to effectively employ it to the advantage of all Americans and not just Wall Street. I am all for using this weapon whenever possible in lieu of sending military personnel and treasure to accomplish the same goal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Awhile ago. Sundance told us that Mc connell has power over the President, that is, he can get the Senate republicans to support impeachment. It is this kind of issue with trillions at stake that would cause him to threaten to do it.
If the Chamber of Corruption and AMLO don’t want tariffs, then shut down the Mexican border. It’s quite an easy fix.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All today I have searched for news of what steps Mexico might take to reduce illegal border crossings.
Not one story!
So. Mexico’s first step is to contact the CoC!
I guess maybe tomorrow we will know how many people crossed the border. More than yesterday?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Within six months, the tariffs hit 25%, or, OR, Mexico pays for the Wall in full, in lieu thereof.
LikeLike
Within six months, the tariffs hit 25%, or, OR, Mexico pays for the Wall in full, in lieu thereof.
It would be nice if American players would work together to help the country stem out of control illegal migration. But don’t hold your breath. C of C are shamelessly open borders,
Back story, US Federal Govt hit their last debt ceiling on March 2nd. https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/meet-the-new-debt-ceiling-22-03-trillion
Their debt ceiling hasn’t been raised since because the only remaining bulk bidder in what has ballooned into the world’s largest subprime bond market are Central Banks via debt monetization… printing trillions more cash with interest owed by citizens, to purchase trillions more government bonds with interest, owed by citizens. Hint, not a strong dollar policy.
Enter widespread trade tariffs, nothing more than another extraordinary policy measure to gin up revenue, to service more Federal Govt debt.
Insiders know 100% of tariff revenue will be passed along to American consumers until source of goods and supply lines change which can take months and in many cases, years to adjust, aka kick the debt can down the road a little longer.
But don’t worry, President Trump repeatedly assures your retirement plan balances and pension payouts will remain safe in “the greatest economy ever”… while he begs the Fed to lower interest rates by 1%.
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/04/30/trump-calls-on-fed-to-cut-rates-by-1percent-and-urges-more-quantitative-easing.html
PS, I wouldn’t have played this any different.
Interesting.
How can the Don talk to a Mex President who claims his citizens have the god given right to enter and live in the US when they choose……. because he, the Mex Presiden,t says they do?
This breathtaking arrogance from 3rd world cesspit Mexico needs to be corrected, with vigour.
Army Divisions need to be moving to the Mex border right now, with guns.
The female interviewer is dumb as a sack of hair. The guy is a box of rocks.
“That’s a fair question.”
No it was not. Trump didn’t walk out of a meeting because he couldn’t work with Pelosi and Schumer. He walked out because Pelosi gave a presser immediately beforehand sabotaging it.
