All Pretense Dropped – Chairman Xi Calls for Chinese to Support New “Long March” for Trade War…

Posted on May 21, 2019 by

In a clear signal toward the trade conflict with the United States, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping is preparing his nation for a protracted trade conflict. Chinese state-run media have been deploying propaganda to shift public opinion toward the U.S. as a direct threat, and the latest developments by Xi showcase that agenda.

(South China Post) Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the nation to embark on a new Long March and “start all over again”, in the most dramatic sign to date that Beijing has given up hope of reaching a trade deal with the United States in the near term.

Xi is in Jiangxi province for his first domestic tour since the escalation of the trade war two weeks ago. Jiangxi is where China’s defeated Red Army started its fabled Long March in 1934, and Xi’s choice of destination is being viewed as an effort to invoke a spirit of endurance and to rally public spirit amid rising tensions with Washington.

“We are here at the starting point of the Long March to remember the time when the Red Army began its journey,” Xi told cheering crowds on Monday, in footage posted on state broadcaster CCTV’s website on Tuesday. “We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again.”

While Xi did not directly mention the trade war or the United States, his remarks are being perceived as clear signals that the Chinese public is being told to prepare for hardships because of the worsening external environment. (read more)

It always appeared that President Trump was fully prepared for this outcome. In hindsight it looks even more obvious how President Trump engaged with China while fully expecting to end-up with a direct and adversarial outcome.

As recently explained to Fox News host Steve Hilton, President Trump is in no hurry to continue conciliatory trade discussions because he has mentally moved into the punishment phase of his geopolitical reset.

.

The confrontation between China’s communist controlled economy and the U.S. free market system is the most significant geopolitical event since the collapse of the Soviet Union.  The consequences from this reset are far reaching, and extend beyond the tens of trillions of dollars within the combined economies.

The entire system of global trade and supply-chain economics has entered a state of flux.

Within this dynamic there are opportunities for national economies to benefit if they position themselves within a nationalistic free-trade alliance being assembled by President Trump, Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross and USTR Lighthizer.  However, to benefit the political leaders of those nations will have to adjust their outlook.

There are indications within recent political shifts, Poland, Hungary, Italy, Brazil, and Australia as examples, that inherently many nations are aware how global multinational systems -and political leadership- were/are aligned to benefit an elitist few at the expense of the larger population.  The visible signs of populist backlash are extensive.

Dr. Michael Pillsbury appears on Fox Business with Lou Dobbs to discuss the current dynamic.  Great Watch:

.

“Change Politics For Good”

170 Responses to All Pretense Dropped – Chairman Xi Calls for Chinese to Support New “Long March” for Trade War…

  1. sundance says:
    May 21, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    • C says:
      May 21, 2019 at 9:37 pm

      Wait. I’m confused by this. And love being the first to respond and even directly to the man himself.

      McCarthy is not in it with us? He’s owned as well?

      • mr.piddles says:
        May 21, 2019 at 9:45 pm

        Depends on what the meaning of “us” is.

      • deepdivemaga says:
        May 21, 2019 at 9:50 pm

        Yes, he comes from the same cloth as Paul Ryan and Eric Cantor.

        Google: “The Young Guns”

      • Deb says:
        May 21, 2019 at 10:03 pm

        We’ve always known this, when he replaced Ryan it was more of the same. McCarthy is the one Boehner wanted as his own replacement. Establishment through and through. He did some lip service to MAGA to win the vote for speaker, which is slightly more than I can say about Ryan. But he’s all for the globalist trade agenda, just like Mitch.

        The conflict in America is between those who get rich shipping our jobs overseas, and those who need jobs here in the US.

      • Dennis Leonard says:
        May 21, 2019 at 10:11 pm

        Did you forget the sarc sign?And you never answered what you thought about the 2 Bannon videos.

      • Ray Runge says:
        May 21, 2019 at 10:25 pm

        Does this mean that Representative Amash’s interests are similar to Representative Kevin MCCarthy’s interests?

      • Chick-fil-A Traffic Jam says:
        May 21, 2019 at 10:48 pm

        Forgive me if I’m interpreting you wrong, but if your thinking about the McCarthy that was formerly in the FBI and covering Spygate, that’s a different one: Andrew C. McCarthy.

        This is the jackal that replaced Paul Ryan in the House.

        Again, apologies if I was reading to much into your statement.

      • vikingmom says:
        May 21, 2019 at 10:48 pm

        Yep! McCarthy was one of the “Young Guns” along with Paul Ryan and Eric Cantor who were going to come in and “fix” the GOP but they got sucked into the DC vortex and lost all that fire to make things right. Story of WAY too many in DC – they go in vowing to clean up the cesspool and within a few years, its become a hot tub and they spend the next 40 years wallowing in the filth.

        • Dutchman says:
          May 21, 2019 at 11:12 pm

          Vikingmom;
          Or, they get a little visit. Its a D.C. tradition, for almost all new Congresscritters. Its the classic “Carrot and Stick” approach.

          “Heres what we have on you”; Could be $ type corruption, maybe kiddie porn on their computer, financial ‘problems’, something on a family member, whatever.

          So, we can ruin your life,…..Or (the Carrot) you vote the way we tell you to, you say to the media what we tell you to say. You’ll be rich beyond your wildest dreams, and no one needs to know about your,…little problem.

          • vikingmom says:
            May 22, 2019 at 12:01 am

            Yep…if you haven’t read “The Firm” by John Grisham, I highly recommend it. Even though it’s set in a law firm, I think it’s probably a very accurate portrayal of DC!

      • Chick-fil-A Traffic Jam says:
        May 21, 2019 at 10:53 pm

        Forgive me if I’m reading to much into you statement, but if you’re think of the McCarthy that worked with the FBI and is covering Spygate, that’s a different one: Andrew C. McCarthy.

        This guy is a house congressman that replaced Paul Ryan.

        Again, apologies if I’m reading to much into it, that was just a something I thought might be happening when I read it.

      • Tony Clarke says:
        May 21, 2019 at 11:10 pm

        He’s a Republican in California. He’s a RINO – bought and paid for. Slick.

    • NJMAGA says:
      May 21, 2019 at 9:38 pm

      POTUS is working his a** off for America and this is what we get from these crooks. They make me sick.

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      May 21, 2019 at 9:45 pm

      Texas Kel Girl

      @TexasKelGirl
      13m13 minutes ago
      More
      Replying to @BenKTallmadge @GOPLeader
      Ty @BenKTallmadge for sharing.

      It might be easier if we see “the short list” of those who are “not” financially tied to foreign entities…impeach the rest & charge them accordingly.😡

      God bless our President, and God bless America!
      0 replies 3 retweets 6 likes
      Reply Retweet 3 Like 6

      EXACTLY MY THOUGHTS…. and it will be a “short list.”

    • WSB says:
      May 21, 2019 at 9:58 pm

      SMH…I always though McCarthy was a bit light in the heels..now, he is a full blown traitor being paid by the Chinese Government?

      Give him one of those swirly things they use at the Olympics’ opening ceremonies.

    • Sammy Hains says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:25 pm

      The question I always come back to is “what happens if you go to war with China when all your stuff is made in China?”

      China owning our manufacturing base is perhaps the #1 national security issue we face. President Trump sees that while few others, it seems, don’t.

    • tonyE says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:28 pm

      A California “Republican”.

      Now you know why we are so screwed up.

    • Stephan Schaem says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:32 pm

      BYD is also winning government contract all over the US.
      In LA they awarded electric bus contracts to BYD instead of American Proterra, tax payer buying chinese VS buying American….
      Its infuriating to see politician use our tax money to advance china and not our own industry.

    • Howard Richman says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:41 pm

      I don’t know enough to blame McCarthy here. Most Chinese companies produce in China for sale in the US. This one is producing in the US. Also, this factory could possibly be the escape hatch of a rich Chinese family who know that it is only a matter of time until the next Great Leap Forward or Cultural Revolution forces them to leave the country.

      I wonder what percentage of US made parts they are using. It could be that they are assembling all Chinese parts. In which case, they should have to pay a tariff on those parts just as the Chinese government put a tariff on American auto parts to force the American Companies building cars in China to buy Chinese parts.

    • cornflower says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:51 pm

      What, not Kevin McCarthy, the new GOP leader? I thought the RINO leader left with Paul Ryan? The corruption runs down both aisles! When does the “Rule of Law” actually rule? We don’t need to drain the swamp, we need to burn it, then clean it THEN drain it

    • The Devilbat says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:56 pm

      ALWAYS follow the money.

    • thedoc00 says:
      May 21, 2019 at 11:22 pm

      OK. Think a little bit about this. It is a Chinese factory with US Investors, located in the US, hiring skilled US labor…. What is the issue here or the difference between this and any other foreign auto maker putting a factory here in the US? Punish them the same way you punish the others for not enough US content or importing labor (actually intel agents) for the operation, etc. etc.. Otherwise, no big deal.

    • Derrufo Konepke says:
      May 21, 2019 at 11:33 pm

      keep your eyes open for the battle between the china buyers of influence in the usa congress. They are in govt, as dem or repub in usa or in earlier Obama govt, versus the red white blue patriots thru out the usa, who aided trump to win election against the dem DNC rigged plan to make Hillary president (secretly it was to be Obama’s 3rd Term as prez…..shh)…It’s gonna be a wild ride if the usa — china trade “disagreements” are not resolved in next few months …in my outside of govt, opinion.

  2. Burnt Toast says:
    May 21, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    It’s not a real ‘trade war’ unless they plan on forcing US to buy their stuff at the point of a gun.

    • Deb says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:13 pm

      That’s what North Korea and Iran are for, to intimidate us. Democrats love to let Americans be extorted, as long as their own pocketbooks come out ahead. Meanwhile Obama has the taxpayers sends pallets of cash to the tune of billions of dollars to Iran, all so they will play nice.

      One of the main reasons we voted for PDJT is because he fights. He doesn’t settle frivolous lawsuits, he refuses to be the victim of a shakedown.

      • tonyE says:
        May 21, 2019 at 10:33 pm

        NK is going through a severe drought and it’s facing famine.

        China can not grow enough food to feed its people. It’s not going to make enough money to buy soybeans from Brazil and it’s only real source for pork is the US.

        The Russkies don’t grow enough food to help them.

        I have a 15lb Jamon Serrano in my garage fridge and lots of beef, pork, chicken, fish, etc.. in the garage freezer – plus about 12 lbs of assorted prime beef cuts and lots of cheese in the garage fridge too! Nothing like a cowboy style prime grade rib eye steak… four inches thick! Aged for four months. Maybe I ought to send pictures to Chairman Xi… Oh Yo Face!

        Que Viva The US! Foody Capital of the World.

        • The Devilbat says:
          May 21, 2019 at 11:02 pm

          Here in florida we have lots of great tasting fish. I love going out and catching a few dozen delicious dinners in a single morning.

        • Henry chance says:
          May 21, 2019 at 11:03 pm

          China imports very little pork from America. Hams, butts and shoulders. They mostly buy feet, heads and offals which we don’t use. Those are treats for them.

          They also buy chicken feet which i have never seen in an American grocery store.

          • myshariamoor says:
            May 22, 2019 at 12:34 am

            @Henry … PRC agric. has been DEVASTATED by African Swine Fever … China will HAVE to buy more US pork than ever before, ‘coz NO one else has it in large enough volume.

        • Pale rider says:
          May 22, 2019 at 12:09 am

          china will literally eat their children before they will surrender. Not by choice but by force of a communist nation. NK is ithere now.

        • SwampRatTerrier says:
          May 22, 2019 at 1:12 am

          Know how the Chinese spell Loser?

          X i.

  3. DJT2020 says:
    May 21, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    I could not be happier about the punishment phase. Trump is making moves. China will bend the knee.

    • Rex70 says:
      May 21, 2019 at 9:49 pm

      Agreed. It’s about time. Americans are no strangers to long marches of our own–particularly ones which are as well-led and puposeful as this. Personally, I will begin to more consistently confirm whether or not a product is produced in China or the USA before purchasing. Bring it, Xi.

      • The Boss says:
        May 21, 2019 at 10:13 pm

        We survived the oil nonsense and gas lines, odd/even days and the like. Not having Chinese stuff – until it’s made elsewhere – is something we’ll all survive too.

        • H.R. says:
          May 21, 2019 at 11:03 pm

          @Rex70 and The Boss

          It’s funny how easy it is to buy USA or do without. Yesterday I was out and about and was going to buy a common item but this time I caught myself and looked at where it was made…. China. I put it back on the shelf.

          I’m sure I’m not the only one around here who is adjusting my mindset to “Buy USA or do without.”

          Some things will be easy to pass up and some will be difficult. Are you wondering what you can do to support President Trump? Well, buying American will be a big help because it will support his MAGA agenda. All the good economic news will become even better economic news for America if we buy American.

    • deepdivemaga says:
      May 21, 2019 at 9:56 pm

      “China will bend the knee.”

      They they won’t, re-read the article that Sundance quoted.

      Xi is positioning China to “wait out” Trump, or in other terms, wait until an anti MAGA President is in office. Meanwhile, supply chains will be cut, stripped, and moved out of China to India, South Asia, Brazil, etc.

      This is a global reset never before seen.

      Years down the road, when President Trump is finally out of office, China will look around and see that their pants have been down around their ankles for years.

      THAT is when the true Chinese Long March will begin.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:05 pm

      We might be far better off if President Trump ratchets the pressure up GRADUALLY … never enough for China to bend the knee and never enough for China to go nuts …
      leaving China’s Industrial Economy to “wither on the vine” and forcing China’s Communist Party to order the people “back to the farms” for lack of self-sustaining agriculture.
      [Shades of Chairman Mao!]

    • Maquis says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:08 pm

      I din’t want them to bend a knee, it’d be a lie anyway, I want the CCP knee-capped.

      GOD BLESS PRESIDENT TRUMP
      🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • FrankieZee says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:15 pm

      XI is telling his people to expect hardships. Wait until they run out of food, they will have riots on their hands. It know appears by XI’s own words, that they need the USA more than we need them. We will always have the food to carry us through any hardships. And food is the key. Not Trump needs to not let us sell any soybeans to them to make the pain come much faster.

      • Henry chance says:
        May 21, 2019 at 10:32 pm

        So our imports from China are less than 5% of our GDP.

        We are 20% of their gubment budget. They just ran out of dollars.

      • Sherbear61 says:
        May 21, 2019 at 10:58 pm

        Please remember many farmlands here in the US are too wet to be planted, and time is running short for this season….will we have our own food shortage, or sky high prices?

      • Dutchman says:
        May 21, 2019 at 11:24 pm

        Its not just food. Its also JOBS. CHINA is screwed. They painted themselves into this corner, and now there is no way out.
        They pissed off many countries with their hegemonic trade practices, but planned and counted on no one calling them on it.
        They DEPEND on the ‘status quo’ continueing. They got no plan “B”.
        Unless you count order all those middle class citisens back to the fields, to become peasants.

        Oh, and those jobs that are leaving?
        Yeah, they AIN’T coming back!

      • CoffeeBreak says:
        May 21, 2019 at 11:45 pm

        Wait till they’re back to bicycling everywhere and wearing those shitty outfits and matching hats.

    • Steve-O says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:26 pm

      He’s been studying them for 50 years. He is astute on the subject, and is hell bent to right the I’m balance to our favor as it should be. These bought and paid for politicians are the only thing keeping the Communists in the arena. His team is fabulous, and believe me, they know the Commies can’t compete with a free market. China will bend a knee or start a war.

  4. Sweet Old Bob says:
    May 21, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Put 50% tarrifs on ALL Chinese goods .
    NOW!

  5. KnowSERENoFear says:
    May 21, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Which will force us to make our own stuff…force us to keep are own stuff..force us to buy more stuff we need and less stuff we want….force us to MAGA.

    What’s the downside? 🙂

  6. scruffyleon says:
    May 21, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    What does China make that some company in America cannot make?

    I see opportunities for U.S. manufacturing and production.

    • Jay Bartram says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:04 pm

      Lawn mowers that cannot be repaired. 😉

      I bought a Chinese brass tub drain, machined so bad it leaked at the seal and the drain both. The plastic replacement did OK.

      It is easy to buy parts for a 40 year old car that fit just right, not with the Chinese. They can get machines to not make exact match parts, that takes special skills.

    • fred5678 says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:10 pm

      Our rare earths industry will be able to recover, for one.

      • cthulhu says:
        May 21, 2019 at 10:46 pm

        Farkin’ environmentalists clobbered the California mine that used to produce most of the world’s production. [ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mountain_Pass_rare_earth_mine ] Chinese mercantilism (sell something cheaper than anyone else can without going out of business, then hike prices) did the rest.

        The thing is, “rare earths” aren’t particularly rare, and they’re not all that difficult to separate from things that aren’t rare earths…….what they are, however, is a triple-dog b*tch to separate from other rare earths — and you need large-scale processing with nasty chemicals to do so. Cerium, for instance, is more common than copper. One of the reasons that Mountain Pass couldn’t compete with the Chinese is that China couldn’t give a rat’s patootie about how dirty their separation process was, while Mountain Pass used the cleanest methods possible.

        • cthulhu says:
          May 21, 2019 at 10:47 pm

          This link would probably also be helpful: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lanthanide

        • cthulhu says:
          May 22, 2019 at 12:10 am

          Note also that China’s production of rare earths was negligible prior to 1984. By 2022, it could be negligible again — and tree-huggers SHOULD advocate for this and rejoice if it happens, if they had any intellectual integrity…..because it would be shutting-down horribly polluting Chinese processors in favor of world-class eco-aware Mountain Pass processing. Odds-on they won’t, however — it’s not really about the environment, it’s about globalist state control.

    • A Moderate Man says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:14 pm

      I phones for one.

  7. Blind no Longer says:
    May 21, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Ahhhh Hell. It’s on now!

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      May 21, 2019 at 9:57 pm

      Well ler’s see…

      China’s primary foods are pork and rice……

      Now virtually their entire population of hogs in China has the swine flu…cannot be eaten. Therefore they must import to feed their population.

      China cannot grow enough rice to feed it population….therefore must import from other countries…

      China’s only innovation in technology is theft of that technology

      Virtually all of China’s manufacturing base is companies from other countries

      The above is just a short liist….and Xi is right….for China it’s gonna be Long March

      A Long….Long…..March…….

      sucks to be them……

      • WSB says:
        May 21, 2019 at 10:02 pm

        Postcards from Smithfield Ham? Wow!

        • Henry chance says:
          May 21, 2019 at 10:22 pm

          Goldman Sachs owns big chunk of dat pig.
          Most Smithfield primal cuts do not go to China. China imports heads, feet, offals and nearly zero hams, shoulders and butts. They import hog food which is soy meal and the soy oil is used for woking their dogs. They process the beans. Argentina had a bad soybean crop. We just smoked a pork shoulder bought from Seaboard at 99 cents a pound. The hog feed was raised within 20 miles of the hog farm. The butcher was nearby in Guymon OK.
          I can name a dozen big ways Trump can hurt China. We can force them to sell ports they own over here. We can force them to use US containers and shipping.

      • Kenji says:
        May 21, 2019 at 10:14 pm

        They’ll be busy beating ploughshares into swords

      • davidb says:
        May 21, 2019 at 10:16 pm

        I believe the chinese actually own some large pork farms here in the USA, so that won’t affect them.

      • fred5678 says:
        May 21, 2019 at 10:16 pm

        China owns a huge hunk of American pork producers, from Smithfield on down.

        Like

        May 21, 2019 at 11:10 pm

        You are incorrect. Pig affected by swine flu can be eaten. They just can’t be exported for food. Besides, do you think Xi gives two sh**s about the health of his poorer subjects?

      • Dutchman says:
        May 21, 2019 at 11:30 pm

        And, a bunch of ethnic minorities that have been experienceing forced assimilation, and ARE NOT happy about it.
        If unrest starts, they will rise up.

        Not pretty. It really does suck to be them.

  8. Carson Napier says:
    May 21, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Right from the start, even I figured there was only about a 5 to 25% chance of a deal, so I figure DJT figured only about a 2 to 5% chance of a deal. But he had to go through the motions anyway. Now more and more of the products we imported from them, we will make ourselves or India, Vietnam, etc will make them. China will end up a lonely old maid.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:16 pm

      IMO President Trump was buying time to maximize the period for manufacturer decisions to “return to Make in USA”.

      Now that it’s “suddenly on”, most may source-shift to other Asian countries.

      Half may very well regret their decisions and ultimately return to reinvest in America, as China exerts its will on neighboring countries to open new back-door exports that replace the NAFTA routes that bought off Mexico and Canada …

  9. Joe says:
    May 21, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    I called this one.

    China plays the long game – something most know – so they plan to hunker down and wait Trump out.

    You can bet the likes of John Kerry, Hitlery and massive amounts of American corporations have contacted the communists encouraging that stance.

    So why not? Just look how the shltlibs have, in historical proportions, criminally and brazenly fought Trump’s agenda with ZERO repercussions.

    We’re a lawless state, so it might be the smart move.

    • WSB says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:03 pm

      How long before a Chinese revolution?

      • Susan Williams says:
        May 21, 2019 at 10:42 pm

        My daughter teaches English over there. She says freedoms are gradually being taken away from the Chinese people, but they don’t care. Hmmm. Sounds familiar

        • WSB says:
          May 21, 2019 at 10:53 pm

          I do not believe the Chinese people know what freedom is.

          I worked with Russians who were in NY working at an architecture firm I worked for in 1982.

          Every time we had a deadline for progress drawing sets to go out, they thought they would be deported.

          You cannot take the Communist out of the victim.

    • Dennis Leonard says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:07 pm

      Only if you do not get out and vote,Joe

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:20 pm

      This will soon look and smell like TREASON.

      2020 will be the Year of Reckoning in so many ways.

    • USTerminator says:
      May 21, 2019 at 11:24 pm

      China is seriously miscalculation by hunker down and wait Trump out. China most valuable asset is their gigantic supply chain that they painstakingly build over last 3 decades. You can not build anything without China supply chain which makes manufacturing in a China not an option. Trump slowly increases tariffs to expedite the companies moving out of China and taking their supply chain with them. Once they leave it will be impossible for China to get them back and unraveling the China manufacturing sector and will pushing China economy toward service sector which will start China declines just like the West did over last few decades. That is Trump ultimately goal: dismantling China supply chain system and manufacturing sector to stop China over longer term.

      • Dutchman says:
        May 21, 2019 at 11:36 pm

        USTerminator;
        Bing, you are correct. Supply chain. Hence Sundance mentioning Demming in his post yesterday about trade.

        Demming showed just how important integrated supply chains are.

        Those jobs leaving China, ain’t coming back. What China is going to experience is not 2008, its more like 1929, the great depression.

      • cthulhu says:
        May 22, 2019 at 12:14 am

        And, amusingly, the harder the blow they strike upon the US — the more everyone will realize the problem of a unisourced supply-chain. If they cut rare earths to the US, the US will replace them in a couple of years but nobody in the world will ever source more than 40% of their rare earths from China for the forseeable future, no matter the cost advantage.

  10. Jay Bartram says:
    May 21, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    I like to look at the tariffs as a sales tax on just the Chinese stuff. Like it or not our domestic production pays a bevy of taxes, this levels the playing field. But it also allows, say Vietnam, to be a lower cost producer after tariffs than China, thus they can get the production for the US.

    What drives me nuts is the ‘horror’ of soybean exports not going to China. The trade in most commodities is balanced long term between supply and demand. If China buys soybeans from someone else instead of us, then others will buy ours instead. Does China only buy half as much soybeans as before – probably a similar amount is bought.

    Lots of relocation of supply chains, it may be more like where it was in 1990. China making clothing killed all the plants in Saipan and other places, but Saipan was one of those ‘swamp’ deals where the greedy lined their pockets. I would rather for my trade surplus go to India rather than China.

    Spin into the stew the Huawei ‘dis’, best thing I have heard in for years. Note how quick Google jumped onto this. They clearly are happy this is changing.

  11. Zorro says:
    May 21, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Readers of CTH are familiar with the Uniparty and its agenda. Now is time to unveil it to the majority of Americans.

  12. georgehumphries9802 says:
    May 21, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    We deplorables may have to suffer through a bit of price increases on our toys but we will come through stronger and safer!

  13. georgehumphries9802 says:
    May 21, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    We deplorables may have to suffer through a bit of price increases on our toys but we will come through stronger and safer!

    • Dennis Leonard says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:53 pm

      Which toy can you do without.The price increases are being paid for by China.And with the floods and wet weather there is going to be less Am soybeans and corn this year,also Brazil has some kind of soybean fungus.The Chinese are in for a world of hurt

  14. Sue Fowler says:
    May 21, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Not very smart, Xi.

  15. Zorro says:
    May 21, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    It will be a big challenge fighting the dragon. Unfortunately, it also means fighting against 50% of our fellow countrymen. Right DiFiChiSpi ?

  16. Kent says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    …were it not for what the Chinese have stolen from other societies in the last thirty of forty years they wouldn’t have two grains of rice to rub together….they are aggressive against us and other nations…

    let them find their own way….they are still, after all…..communists…

  17. J Gottfred says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Game on China!

    My question is how to we protect our agricultural interests (especially the small ones) and help them survive what could be a long hard dispute. China is going to retaliate. I hope Trump finds an innovative and effective farm subsidy to help them.

  18. Henry chance says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Over 20 years ago, America had Toshiba assist in building silent motors for submarines. They started knocking off the technology and selling motors without permission. They got banished from our markets. Now China cheats.

    Xi is a tyrant and he will just adjust the exchange rate of the Yuan and absorb tariffs. China is out of dollars.

    Countries are willing to borrow from China but only willing to borrow Dollar currency.

    Chinese don’t think short term even now when they are seeing starvation return.

  19. gingergal says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    I figured that China would never give in. They will have another administration in a few years to bribe and they don’t care about their citizens suffering in the meantime.

    • d says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:10 pm

      If no deal is made then Potus has no choice but to break China and set them back a few decades at a minimum. 20 years from now, India will be the new China.

    • dallavise says:
      May 21, 2019 at 11:02 pm

      But this kills China trade… we are the buyer… they are the seller…. Trump just made a decent number of countries less expensive to do business in, and US is a lot more attractive now than it has been. If all the foreign companies are gone in China, how are they going to steal our technology? I guess they still have Chinese students. Need to work on that.

  20. Matt Transit says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Dear President Trump, please tell the Chinese that we don’t want any more of their inferior produced crap.
    The US can build superior product.
    Oh and also please find out the Mandarin translation to tell Xi he can “pound sand”.
    Thank you.

  21. d says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    If no deal is made then Potus has no choice but to break China and set them back a few decades at a minimum. 20 years from now, India will be the new China.

  22. Kent says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    …one big difference now is that they don’t have leftists or thieving Clintons in office to hand them our technology and manufacturing base for a few mil…….

    now to get rid of the rino’s……

  23. JoD says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Looking at a few recent clothing purchases that were at a “Made in China” price point.
    Surprise! Made in the USA, Jordan, Vietnam Nam, India and Indonesia.
    No more made in China, here.

  24. AlwaysRight says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    Our primary vulnerability is Rare Earth Metals and Minerals. China has invested heavily around the world and now dominates the market. We cannot manufacture many cutting edge products without these materials. There are alternative sources aside from mining like recovery from old fly ash piles at coal fired power plants but that is radically more expensive and slow. Perhaps if these remain a profitable source of income for them they won’t cut off supply but if they were to, we’d be hurting.

    Aside from rare earths, there are few things we cannot supply ourselves or purchase from an ally. Reset of the global supply chain is an understatement.

    • Deb says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:21 pm

      Time to actually start recycling our electronics ourselves.

      • GB Bari says:
        May 22, 2019 at 12:21 am

        Time to bring back the radio/TV repairman. Once upon a time there were dozens of them in every city; at least one in every small town. Cheap Chinese electronics that were/are unrepairable created the throwaway mindset which destroyed the repair business. Yes technology has played a huge part in this evolution but being American made means that replacement parts and repairs ought to be possible for larger / higher cost household items.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:27 pm

      We have food and energy to export in trade.
      China doesn’t.

    • Aspade says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:31 pm

      The problem with that approach for China is that with a billion people, a need for access to US market and goods, they will have to trade what we need for what they need.

      It is everything else that would take a hit.

    • Dennis Leonard says:
      May 21, 2019 at 11:03 pm

      We have rare earth mines here,like one in CA ,which is sitting idle right now.

  25. Paul B. says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    I don’t see how this works for China. Any number of nations would love the business China is giving up. And the $500B we save each year would make up any possible price increases.

  26. fred5678 says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Remember Tiananmen Square! Screw you, Chicoms!!!

  28. JETS says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Its not only the Chinese who have to reset. It is the globalists, the uniparty politicians taking money from lobbyists, the COC, the EU, etc. Will they continue to fight Trump, or will they begin to realize there is a new global movement. Trump started it, other countries are doing their own MAGA, German banks are getting on board. DJT is changing many trade agreements and relationships and everyone needs to reset, whether they are with him or not.

  29. Ned Zeppelin says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    I am astonished people buy frozen Chinese seafood when you could be buying American seafood, salmon, shrimp etc.. What are they thinking?

    • Rhoda R says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:45 pm

      I absolutely refuse to buy ANY food that comes from China. God alone knows what their processing plants look like

    • Kate says:
      May 21, 2019 at 10:58 pm

      I saw how and where the oriental farm fisheries are and what all is in the water used for them, I will never purchase any seafood from these nations, I will only buy the wild caught from our shores, so it is important to read the labels.

    • Lack is not all says:
      May 21, 2019 at 11:42 pm

      I never do. Some times the employee in charge ask me why. When I explain about chemicals in the water the fish are raised they are horrified. People don’t know about elemental things sometimes. I am happy that in our country the seller has to establish precedence of the product they sell.

    • GB Bari says:
      May 22, 2019 at 12:22 am

      They’re not thinking. They only see CHEAPER $$$.

  30. Kleen says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    American companies should leave China ASAP

  31. montanamel says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    I’m thinking it’s about time for an “invite” to the Whitehouse for Piglosie….alone.
    Show her where some “key names” appear in some of the documents…(discloses them, then)
    Give her the “word”…. certain committee heads put a sock in it, or they get removed by her!…
    OR……or, or……..

    The critters have had their “play time” and it’s time to round them back up….for the packers!
    OR…. there might be some very early AM work for one of the CNN film crews, eh?…

    The Chinese are shadow boxing – setting the stage for their return to the table… Time for some of those “billons” of new tariff items to be added….Maybe a “flat tariff” of say 25% on anything coming from China…. as well as a Nat Sec investigation into COSCO control of western USA ports….with an eye to canceling their leaseholds.

  32. Scott says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    Time to shift focus to India, SK, and Vietnam to fill in the gaps from reduced items from China until we can produce more here.

    Im waiting for the UN to campaign hard against Trump being mean to poor little China.

    • USTerminator says:
      May 22, 2019 at 12:05 am

      If you want to sell here, make here. Time to stop advocating another third world countries to counter China. In another 20 years we will be back the same problem, just substitute India to China. Strong arm all the companies to make products in USA and put all the roadblocks to all imported products. Make life miserable to all importer

  33. Bogeyfree says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    So how many of the 53 Weak Knee Republican Senators cave and call out PT and his thought trade war stand on China by the end of the week?

  34. Zimbalistjunior says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    new Thomas Friedman op ed on this in Times.

  35. Monadnock says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    We can feed ourselves, we’ve got energy to burn, and we’ve got a “back to the Stone Age for you” nuclear arsenal as a backstop.

    PDJT is holding the BY FAR better hand here – as long as someone supposedly on our side doesn’t shiv him in the back, we, our fellow citizens, and the land we love will come out of this just fine.

  36. pyromancer76 says:
    May 21, 2019 at 11:08 pm

    BlackKnightRides expresses my sentiments. I never believed for one minute that China would permit any — and I mean any — deal where there would be teeth, verification. No Communist country does this, especially China; it is not in the arrogant, sociopathic, marxist power elite to live in reality.

    In the past they could always smarmy (new word!) any American leader. Too many years of victory for them to submit at present. They think they can wait out President Trump (and patriotic American citizens); we believe we can wait out the Communists. There is more historical reality on our side. I want the U.S. to do this in a realistic, stealthy, but measured way.

    Black Knight Rides: “We might be far better off if President Trump ratchets the pressure up GRADUALLY … never enough for China to bend the knee and never enough for China to go nuts …
    leaving China’s Industrial Economy to “wither on the vine” and forcing China’s Communist Party to order the people “back to the farms” for lack of self-sustaining agriculture.
    [Shades of Chairman Mao!]”

    • Dutchman says:
      May 21, 2019 at 11:46 pm

      Yeah, I’ve been in the ‘never gonna happen’camp for a while, and I think PDJT has all sorts of additional ways to ratchet up the pressure, and Chicoms ain’t got squat. And, I don’t think they can last 6 years.

  37. curator55 says:
    May 21, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    Xi’s grandstanding might be a clever negotiating tactic before POTUS and Xi meet on the 28th–29th of June 2019 in Osaka, Japan. Assuming they actually meet at all.

    The more likely possibility is that Xi is exercising one of his best advantages. Trump has less than 2 years left before the next contentious election and his campaigning distractions will begin soon while Xi has a lifetime appointment as supreme leader of China. Chairman Xi also has the Chinese media under his total control while 99% of the USA media including a large portion of FNC is actively anti Trump. Any opposition to Xi in China will be silenced instantly while a growing opposition form all sides in the USA will decrease Trump’s chances of being re-elected.

    China is the oldest country in the world with over 3000 years of Chinese history, so a 20 month wait until their aggravating American opponent is voted out is just a blink to them. How many “influential” anti Trump Americans and those with investments in China are encouraging China to stall and wait is unknown but there must be many.

    • Reloader says:
      May 21, 2019 at 11:52 pm

      That “aggravating American opponent” is the only way China has of staying in the 21st century. Without Americans buying Chinese goods that country reverts to some previous century, and during the switch the criminal ChiCom elites will be lynched by 900 million starving peasants. It’s difficult to understand how the leaders there can be so misguided.

    • Dutchman says:
      May 21, 2019 at 11:57 pm

      Wow, curator 55!
      Great english, one would ALMOST think it was your native language.
      “Lifetime appointment” in Conmunist regimes can be a “two edged sword”, your not fired, your killed.

      China has been around for 3000 years, sort of. CHICOMS, not so long, roughly as long as the Soviets were in control of USSR.

      And CHICOMS have SAME problem USSR had, that was their downfall;
      A central controlled conmunist economic system can not compete with a capitalist system; innefficiency in a conmunist system is rampant throughout. And, innovative thought is ruthlessly suppressed. Hence, the need to steal it.

      This is NOT about “China”; beautiful, intelligent and crrative people. This is about CHICOMS; The Chinese Communist Party, that have been engaging in an economic assault on the world for 30 years. Now the world is responding.

    • cthulhu says:
      May 22, 2019 at 12:45 am

      I keep hearing about “China is the oldest country in the world with over 3000 years of Chinese history” — and I’ve witnessed it in action. The fiancee hosted a couple of exchange students from Taiwan for a couple of months back a ways, and we asked them to list out the various dynasties of China, whereupon they filled two sheets of paper in two columns listing out all the emperors. Mind you, by contrast, Trump is #45 — how many of the previous Presidents could you name? Could you get them in order?

      But this is somewhat akin to saying “Westeros is the oldest country in the world with over 3000 years of history.” It actually hasn’t been the same country for all of those years — and when you drill down into that memorized list of emperors, there’s a whole lot of “Yuan Shi, who poisoned his uncle”; and “Hao Mong, who led the cavalry in revolt against the palace.”

      Going back to the “Warring States” period before Imperial China, the Qin state “won” the period and established the imperium……and lasted fifteen short years, from 221-206 BC, before being supplanted by the Han — a rival state which they had “vanquished” — but who continued the imperium with themselves in charge. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Warring_States_period

      In addition, as various factions flailed against each other over hundreds of years, the empire expanded over neighboring states. Sometimes this produced surprising results — the Chinese Empire was ruled by the Song between 960 and 1279 AD…..despite the Song state having been a minor satellite and tributary 1200 years prior.

      While they keep rolling along, the major internal changes continue to this day. Many of us remember when Beijing used to be called Peking.

  38. Caius Lowell says:
    May 21, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    See? Appeasement does work! /sarc

  39. ATheoK says:
    May 21, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    “Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the nation to embark on a new Long March and “start all over again”, in the most dramatic sign to date that Beijing has given up hope of reaching a trade deal with the United States in the near term.”

    Long March? Starvation for 40 million?
    Extreme deprivation for much of China?
    Families doing without food, heat, clean water?
    It’s all a dramatization. Panda’s face is just doing some Greek tragedy while pretending to suffer.

    Ratchet up the tariffs, POTUS!
    Given the levels of distraction China is dramatizing, check imports from other countries for hidden aluminum, steel and crappy circuit boards with hidden Chinese programmed chips.

    • curator55 says:
      May 21, 2019 at 11:37 pm

      Good points ATheoK.

      The Long March was initiated to avoid being decimated by Chiang Kai-shek’s Chinese Nationalist Army (who were only attacking Mao’s Chicom forces) and also to avoid the Japanese occupied territory in N.E. China. Comparing the trade “war’ to these Chinese Civil War times is a huge exaggeration and indicates it’s a negotiating tactic more than a threat.

    • GB Bari says:
      May 22, 2019 at 12:26 am

      40 million out of 1600 million? That’s only 2.5%

      Mere collateral damage in the Commie’s eyes I’m sure..

  40. Phil Free says:
    May 21, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    Heh …. China thinks they’re going to “wait this one out”. Xi thinks he’s going to out-wait Trump.
    Xi thinks he’s got it all figured out.
    Well, as a certain former World Heavyweight Champion would say (thanks, Sundance!):

  41. sunnydaze says:
    May 21, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    China is gobsmacked. About time it happened.

    Thankyou Trump for standing up for the U.S. Waited 30 years for this.

  42. All Too Much says:
    May 21, 2019 at 11:29 pm

    Japan, India, Vietnam.
    Trump is way ahead of the game.

  43. Arrest Soros says:
    May 21, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    An alternate view (though a long shot)

    China will suffer whether they do a trade deal or not. They’ve been on a trade gravy train with the US for 20 years.
    Xi maybe preparing his people for the economic downturn for when he does a deal with Trump.
    No deal = huge down turn, probably strong recession/depression levels.
    Deal = less severe downturn, but a downturn none the less until the Chinese economy adjusts.

    China population is so large, even a mild downturn means tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions being effected. Xi maybe preparing his people for that.

    • Dutchman says:
      May 22, 2019 at 12:04 am

      Arrest $oro$;
      You just don’t get it. A trade deal with China (Chicoms) is NOT like a trade deal with other countries.
      Other countries liked they tariff our goods, while we don’t tariff theirs, but they aren’t DEPENDANT on it.

      Chicom can NOT ‘make a deal’, with genuine enforcement for cheating, cause they can’t NOT cheat.

  44. A2 says:
    May 21, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👇

    Tony Chen
    @thechenster

    Update: China Academy of Sciences breakthrough in applying imaginary numbers to bank reserve requirements. Together with Xi Jing Ping thought, China will be the first financial powerhouse to continue deleveraging while injecting liquidity in 5 dimensional new era space time/

    One correction to the SCMP article, not preparing the people for ‘external threats’, but internal threats all of their own making.

    The trade war is a subset of a grand ideological war, freedom, private property, human rights, rule of law versus increasing totalitarian, dystopian surveillance state run by a Marxist-Leninist-Maoist now Xi Jinping thought Party.

  45. Searkreb says:
    May 21, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    Hardwood lumber is being hit extremely hard in this scenerio, but many I have talked to within this industry know it needs to happen.

    Much of the lumber exported is actually used in China. Red oak which is a predominate species in the U.S. is going to be severely hit which will effect thousands of jobs in an already tough business. There is not much of a domestic market so it is not as simple as the expected statement of just move it bad to America. Sonny Perdue hasn’t been instructed to help the hardwood industry like he has with farming.

    Not crying just sharing info on the ground. I’m for the President 100% and hope some unexpected business ramps up somewhere.

  46. rustybritches says:
    May 22, 2019 at 12:06 am

    What will happen tomorrow if the Dems go into that meeting with Polosi and call for impeachment comes out of it, and then these fools decide to do it What can they possible impeach him on He has committed no crimes,
    My heart tonight is praying for President Trump and his family to be ok things have become pretty dirty the last few days with people screaming impeachment and even on Hannity tonight he said that every one is now watching what is going on with this FBI and Justice Dept probe by AG Barr but he said the polls are not showing these same people are with the President as being apart of that which I don’t understand
    He was the victim in all of this, and how can people not understand that Obama and Clinton did this to him to cover up their own crimes and the dems are trying to do some of that dirty work by all the things they keep doing to him and his admins Guess its time for bed, been a very long day for me and so I will say good night to all and may the good lord bless all of you who help to keep me going threw all this crazy stuff.

    Good night

  47. Elle says:
    May 22, 2019 at 12:16 am

    Xi reminds me of a jilted woman going through a divorce

  48. burginthorn says:
    May 22, 2019 at 12:29 am

    I watched the Lou Dobbs video and they quoted President Trump saying “not on my watch” with regards to China’s ambitions for world domination. I believe the President. But I have this gut awful question that keeps popping up …what happens after President Trump? When the Chinese make the statement for a new ‘long march’ that indicates to me they are planning for after President Trump. Is this assumption correct?

    I know its asking to see the future, but surely someone somewhere is contemplating the same. I think this site is one of, if not the best source of information on these current issues, it sure would ease my mind to hear what others think on where this goes from here, and especially beyond President Trump.

  49. Elric VIII says:
    May 22, 2019 at 12:36 am

    This is so awesome on so many levels. We have never had a President that took our economic and military leverage to such levels, worldwide, and all for the benefit of our country – Main Street – over the Wall Street cabal. We certainly do live in interesting times.

  50. bkrg2 says:
    May 22, 2019 at 12:46 am

    This is going to work out well for China.
    Their economy is a house of cards that has been ready to collapse for few years leading up to Trump presidency

    He tried to work with Xi for over two years on a deal. Therefore, i have no problems with trade war.

    Good news is China will continue below average gpd as long as we have a president like Trump.

    Bad news #1 is that China will push hard to swing the elections away from Trump (and towards creepy “China Joe”

    Bad news #2 is that China has the courage and fortitude to take this long march.

