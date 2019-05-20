Steve Bannon Responds To China Labeling Him “Demon”, Arch-Nemesis of Beijing…

Steve Bannon appears on Fox Business news to discuss his new label as global “demon” to Beijing for Bannon’s strategic opposition to the rise of Chinese dragonomics.
.
Mr. Bannon is correct in outlining President Trump’s long term strategy to break the global supply chain and reset structural trade priorities. There’s a reason why President Trump pours vociferous praise on Xi Jinping while simultaneously executing the most brilliant geopolitical economic reset in history. President Trump is mirroring Beijing’s approach, a panda mask that hides the dragon…
President Trump has been brutally consistent for more than three decades on his intent and purpose with the Chinese. President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask.
Additionally, while carrying out the objectives of the confrontation, Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross, Ambassador Lighthizer and adviser Navarro are well aware of Beijing’s panda mask; POTUS Trump will never let them forget about it.
Some call it ‘Globalism vs Nationalism’, at other times it is best described as “Wall Street -vs- Main Street”; however, the overarching bigger picture is a battle over economics and the financial power structures that oppose President Trump.
CTH has often said ‘everything is about the economics’, because it is. Ask the ‘why’ question five times to any issue and you will find the root issue is money. Power, greed and control, it is all about the money and the economics.
Opposition to President Trump’s singularly unique and transformational reset of the U.S. economic system boils down to a battle against the ‘Big Club’.
Every political confrontation is a move within this dynamic. The structural battle is not based on party affiliation, it is based on control and ownership of economics. This confrontation represents the biggest challenge; a brief example:
Hundreds of millions were spent on the 2018 election by owners within the ‘Big Club’; at a surface level those expenditures are discussed by punditry thus: “we were outspent” (insert Kevin McCarthy and/or Ronnda McDaniel here). But if you have followed the challenge more closely, over the course of years/decades, you have a more substantive understanding of the dynamic.
Billionaires on one side of the UniParty spend hundreds-of-millions in opposition to the MAGA agenda. That agenda, that economic agenda, is the existential threat to the Big Club’s grip on power.
Here’s the critical aspect: When it comes to the economics, there are no big spending billionaires on the nationalist side of the equation. The interests of Wall Street Democrats and Wall Street Republicans are based on globalism; Wall Street not Main Street.
In the ‘globalist’ multinational, Wall Street dynamic, the Big Club DNC donor base and the Big Club RNC donor base have mutual self interests. Within this interest, President Trump is their unified opposition.
The only defeating mechanism that can structurally override this dynamic is an independent Billionaire and a massive amount of tax-paying small donors, ordinary middle-Americans, who can supplement the financial arsenal. Think back to 2015/2016, and you will see the single-successful-reference for this reality at work.
Everything is about the economics.
The Big Club opposition to President Trump is based on financial best-interest. That opposition is not bound to a political party ideology. It is an ideology based on economics. In essence, this is a structural economic battle that is being waged politically.
Decades of financial policy were intentionally structured to the benefit of the BIG CLUB and the multinational Wall Street alliance represented by U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue. This is not a Republican -vs- Democrat issue; this is a larger confrontation between those who hold financial power and a singular person, President Donald Trump, who is determined to remove that grip.
In headlines: Big Club board member Alan Greenspan declares that President Trump’s tariff policies are “insane” [link]. This expression by Greenspan is directly representative everything noted above.
However, conversely, the outcome of those MAGA tariff policies are EXACTLY what we said they would be. The BLS released information quantifying inflation across all sectors (emphasis mine).
Food – The food index declined 0.1 percent in October as the index for food at home fell 0.2 percent and the index for food away from home rose 0.1 percent. Three of the six major grocery store food group indexes declined in October. The fruits and vegetables index fell 0.7 percent in October, its third consecutive decline.
The index for fresh fruits fell 1.8 percent, while the fresh vegetables index increased 0.3 percent. The index for cereals and bakery products fell 0.6 percent, and the index for dairy and related products declined 0.4 percent. (link)
Notice how the prices for domestic food products are dropping as the MAGAnomic trade policies of President Trump are being carried out. Notice how the timing of the decline is directly related to the tariff actions, and the counter-actions, by the targeted countries.
President Trump is fracturing the multinational corporate ‘controlled market’, and his trade policies are beginning to reconstitute supply and demand pricing in a nationalist market.
This inflation data, specifically within the fastest sector to show indicators (most perishable = fastest turnover) highlights what we have been explaining for years:
[…] The biggest lie in modern economics, willingly spread and maintained by corporate media, is that a system of global markets still exists.
It doesn’t.
Every element of global economic trade is controlled and exploited by massive institutions, multinational banks and multinational corporations. Institutions like the World Trade Organization (WTO) and World Bank control trillions of dollars in economic activity. Underneath that economic activity there are people who hold the reigns of power over the outcomes. These individuals and groups are the stakeholders in direct opposition to principles of national economics. (cont.)
The process of charging the U.S. consumer more for a product, that under normal national market conditions would cost less, is a process called exfiltration of wealth.
It is never discussed.
To control the market price some contracted product may even be secured and shipped with the intent to allow it to sit idle (or rot). It’s all about controlling the price and maximizing the profit equation. To gain the same $1 profit a widget multinational might have to sell 20 widgets in El-Salvador (.25¢ each), or two widgets in the U.S. ($2.50/each).
Think of the process like the historic reference of OPEC (Oil Producing Economic Countries). Only in the modern era massive corporations are playing the role of OPEC and it’s not oil being controlled, it’s almost everything, including food.
Yes, President Trump, the man and his policy team, is an existential threat to the elitist hierarchy of things well beyond the borders of the DC Swamp. In the era of explaining the complex it’s a planetary economic reset almost too massive and consequential to encapsulate in words.
There are massive international corporate and financial interests who are inherently at risk from President Trump’s “America-First” economic and trade platform. Believe it or not, President Trump is up against an entire world economic establishment.
Watch Japan.
Watch Shinzo Abe.
Remember, W. Edwards Demming.
Abe knows the key to the golden ticket.
At the apex of the highest levels of finance and business; in a process that extends within both private business and the geopolitical realm of government; a part of every long-term strategic reset requires an alliance.
Sounds like a compliment to me.
Bannon rises to the level of surrogate Trump. Bannon should thank the Chinese for giving him a raise.
Everything they call Bannon, they are really calling DJT, but they know they can’t do it out loud or the hole they are getting themselves into will get even deeper..
So are there any people now who may support my theory that the Bannon/Trump division was mainly driven-by theater that they themselves concocted? And that this was part of Bannon’s attempt to become the heat shield for Trump in terms of PR while he goes on a massive PR stint about this in Europe and here at home?
One flaw to that theory, imo. Bannon’s day-of-departure included a massive rant against the Trump family, which I believe is off limits. He stepped over a line.
Fair enough. But I believe they concocted something very similar to what we’re seeing previous to the falling out. And as life is, and especially anything political or warfare driven at this level, things get out of line.
I still hold that this was the agreement – Bannon would exit and play PR for Trump. It just ended up much more sour than it should have been (I think intentional by Bannon who threw it all into the fire at the end).
One way to think of it would be that Bannon escalated the situation, driving himself out and pushing it toward the edge for this usage. It would make sense since he’d be out of the administration and was playing PR. I’ve repeated here many times that he has said in interviews; “It can be good to be Darth Vader sometimes”.
Sounds crazy? I’ve seen people do this type of theater + countermove in corporations. Not everyone agrees on the tactics. But it takes two to tango and one can make it play to their chaos theory.
C,explain these two videos by Bannon,
I don’t know what you mean? Explain what? What’s to explain?
Interesting you say that. I said the same thing to hubby tonight as we were talking about the rats amash and willard. I told him never ever forgot this, whatever they are saying about our President they are saying about us. They hate his voters/supporters just as much as they hate him.
I’m glad to see Bannon seeming to be back to his old self. I always liked him and I still don’t know what the hell happened to him, but whatever it was, I’m glad he’s cleaned up now and sober. He’s very smart and he never turned on Trump – not really.
Interesting opinion. Not one shared by PDJT according to his public statement last year.
Supprt PDJT and trust him not those that trade off his good name and hard work.
Please and thank you.
If Trump and Abe can work together (and help integrate other economies with a border on the South China Sea), President-for-Life Xi and his cronies will either make substantial concessions or face bloody removal at the hands of their fellow Chinese.
This is Bannon at his best. The Bannon I always liked.
Americans are such cute geographic chauvinists. “Paris, France”….please, there is only one Paris, just say Paris. If you’re talking about Paris, Texas then you add the geographic qualifier.
Not if you live around Paris TX.
If you want the world to think you’re the Griswalds, keep it up.
Who is the chauvinist? Got any other instructions for us?
F paris, France
Paris, tx. Now there’s a nice place. Cheeky how they have their annual cycling event during July.
LOL.
We don’t care what the world thinks, we’re Americans.
That’s noted, Clark.
People in Paris TX don’t care too much what the world thinks, especially those that look down on them, you know, those faux sophisticated types.
I did not see anyone talking about Paris,anything ,so what is your point,other than going off topic.
You weren’t listening, inattention will cost you money in the end.
The supposition is prevalent the world over that there would be no problems in production or service if only our production workers would do their jobs in the way that they were taught. Pleasant dreams. The workers are handicapped by the system, and the system belongs to the management.
W. Edwards Demming.
I fear that 8 years ain’t enough to reverse course, and that the knucklehead who takes the reigns after Trump will fu the sn all to hell.
Going viral on WeChat in Beijing, top of the pops. Bannon is just a lesser demon until he gets his own song.
“Trade war! Trade War! Not afraid of the outrageous challenge! Not afraid of the outrageous challenge! A trade war is happening over the Pacific Ocean!”
“Chinese retiree writes anti-US trade war hit song
Anthem set to the tune of a 1960s anti-Japanese chant takes off online
Broadcasters also switch programme schedules as China-US talks falter”
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3011007/chinese-retiree-writes-anti-us-trade-war-hit-song
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Is he a party member,or do they SS in China now “Chinese retiree”
They are silly. They are going to war with little ammo. I thought the Chinese were smarter than that. Play fair or go home.
Hopefully trump is doing same panda mask strategy with our so called Mid East allies KSA and Israel
Would be lovely if so
Zeej,are we just testing the wind,otherwise join the discussion.
“W. Edwards Demming”
I’ll take “Who developed the theory of “Just in Time SUPPLY CHAINS” for $500, Alex!
He developed the theory, that greater efficiency is obtained, by tightening up your supply lines; that parts, components or raw material sitting at the point of use, WAITING to be used, is ‘wasted’ money.
Closer relationships between suppliers and manufacturers, in order to insure this greater efficiency.
Try to sell his ideas to American car makers, they weren’t interested, so he went to the japanese car companies, that were very interested, and the rest is history.
Supply lines,….efficiency,….hmmmm,..
I had a nice chat with him once,, don’t forget quality control!! 😎
I envy you, Ghost!
In a past life, I was TQL & TQM certified. Dr. Deming was an invaluable source for us.
A member of a Process Action Team (PAC), tasked with combining facilities/responsibilities of all activities and departments, while coordinating the closure of a military base which had been identified by the “Base Realignment and Closure” (BRAC) fiasco back in the 90’s.
Quality Control begins at step 1 and continues until the final step.
It makes little sense, for a company that manufacturers “Green Widgets”, to have a single Quality Control (QC) point at the end of the process.
A little late to initiate QC “after” discovering the items arriving at the “End” of the conveyor belt…
are Red…
And they’re “Gadgets”.
🎩
Oops …
Total Quality Leadership (TQL)
Total Quality Management (TQM)
O am not so sure that is how the story goes. Deming knew statistical sampling and statistical process control from Shewhart. So Bell Telephone could know exactly how to sample components to detect deviations from spec. Bad phone line component was costly.
Deming got faculty job in stats. Got called in to work USA census.
So, his name came up at Japanese reconstruction. Emperor MacArthur team needed census of Japan population. “You cannot manage what you cannot count.” USA wanted heavy population control in Japan. As we did at that era all across Asia and Africa.
Deming did not want to help control Japanese population through abortio n, prefecture population control quotas, etc. So, he wandered off, and found himself back in industrial manufacturing quality control.
If Biden is the nominee, China and manufacturing jobs has to take center stage.
Trump needs to shred the notion of Biden as a friend of the blue collar worker. He was friends with UNION BOSSES. That’s it.
I think President Trump will let Biden shoot himself in the head.
Bannon was wrong on Liu He visiting the rare earth plant in Jiangxi, it was the big Pooh who went that makes the news.
https://www.asiatimes.com/2019/05/article/xi-jinping-visits-rare-earth-plant-amid-trade-war/
All Chinese Communists look and sound alike to me.
Pooh is”not your average bear”
🤣
Bannon says that CCTV is like Britain’s Beeb. Beg to differ. the BBC are wankers , but CCTV is Orwellian class mind-numbing CCP propaganda.
Latest making the rounds on Weibo from the kill Americans Korean War movies they have been showing
The phrase 打倒美国鬼子 (down with American devils!)
That is OK, we don’t mind. A good movie is a good movie.
Disagree completely. Have you watched the BBC? The hosts are on a complete script at this point. They’ve given up even trying it’s gotten that bad. The ones that aren’t on a script are just a bit nutty (similar to most of the ones we have here).
What it’s done to the UK populace should be decried. Even if it’s only encroaching upon 20% as bad as CCTV…it’s still TOO much and should just not exist. What the BBC has done with the UK is far far worse than we’re suffering here in the states. It explains a lot about the situation they’re in vs. ourselves.
I despise the BBC.
Steve does a first rate job in articulating the layout of the economic battlefield about which President Trump has prepared a long term strategy. I am glad Steve corrected Trish on that one, although I think she meant that PDJT’s strategy would only survive his term of office.
However if the shift back to Main Street continues at the present pace or anywhere near it, then IMO politicians will have a difficult time persuading middle class working Americans to let them take the country backwards into the malaise and rust belt era of the 1990s up to DJTrump’s election.
I hope you are right, that is our only hope that by 2024 we have gone too far and Amertcans are woke to the plan.
They’re going to be. There seems to be a massive shift occurring already. It’s too hard for the media to run from and the fact that the democrats are taken off guard by this in terms of messaging is surreal. They already look weak and in the wrong. The shift is beginning.
I always liked and trusted Steve Bannon! I listened to him every morning on Breibart Sirius Satellite Radio. He was 100% MAGA and always had great guests. I don’t know why things didn’t work out at the White House. The split seemed very out of script for him and for President Trump too!
