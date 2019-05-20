Steve Bannon Responds To China Labeling Him “Demon”, Arch-Nemesis of Beijing…

Steve Bannon appears on Fox Business news to discuss his new label as global “demon” to Beijing for Bannon’s strategic opposition to the rise of Chinese dragonomics.

Mr. Bannon is correct in outlining President Trump’s long term strategy to break the global supply chain and reset structural trade priorities. There’s a reason why President Trump pours vociferous praise on Xi Jinping while simultaneously executing the most brilliant geopolitical economic reset in history. President Trump is mirroring Beijing’s approach, a panda mask that hides the dragon…

President Trump has been brutally consistent for more than three decades on his intent and purpose with the Chinese. President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask.

Additionally, while carrying out the objectives of the confrontation, Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross, Ambassador Lighthizer and adviser Navarro are well aware of Beijing’s panda mask; POTUS Trump will never let them forget about it.

Some call it ‘Globalism vs Nationalism’, at other times it is best described as “Wall Street -vs- Main Street”; however, the overarching bigger picture is a battle over economics and the financial power structures that oppose President Trump.

CTH has often said ‘everything is about the economics’, because it is. Ask the ‘why’ question five times to any issue and you will find the root issue is money. Power, greed and control, it is all about the money and the economics.

Opposition to President Trump’s singularly unique and transformational reset of the U.S. economic system boils down to a battle against the ‘Big Club’.

Every political confrontation is a move within this dynamic. The structural battle is not based on party affiliation, it is based on control and ownership of economics. This confrontation represents the biggest challenge; a brief example:

Hundreds of millions were spent on the 2018 election by owners within the ‘Big Club’; at a surface level those expenditures are discussed by punditry thus: “we were outspent” (insert Kevin McCarthy and/or Ronnda McDaniel here). But if you have followed the challenge more closely, over the course of years/decades, you have a more substantive understanding of the dynamic.

Billionaires on one side of the UniParty spend hundreds-of-millions in opposition to the MAGA agenda. That agenda, that economic agenda, is the existential threat to the Big Club’s grip on power.

Here’s the critical aspect: When it comes to the economics, there are no big spending billionaires on the nationalist side of the equation. The interests of Wall Street Democrats and Wall Street Republicans are based on globalism; Wall Street not Main Street.

In the ‘globalist’ multinational, Wall Street dynamic, the Big Club DNC donor base and the Big Club RNC donor base have mutual self interests. Within this interest, President Trump is their unified opposition.

The only defeating mechanism that can structurally override this dynamic is an independent Billionaire and a massive amount of tax-paying small donors, ordinary middle-Americans, who can supplement the financial arsenal. Think back to 2015/2016, and you will see the single-successful-reference for this reality at work.

Everything is about the economics.

The Big Club opposition to President Trump is based on financial best-interest. That opposition is not bound to a political party ideology. It is an ideology based on economics. In essence, this is a structural economic battle that is being waged politically.

Decades of financial policy were intentionally structured to the benefit of the BIG CLUB and the multinational Wall Street alliance represented by U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue. This is not a Republican -vs- Democrat issue; this is a larger confrontation between those who hold financial power and a singular person, President Donald Trump, who is determined to remove that grip.

In headlines: Big Club board member Alan Greenspan declares that President Trump’s tariff policies are “insane” [link]. This expression by Greenspan is directly representative everything noted above.

However, conversely, the outcome of those MAGA tariff policies are EXACTLY what we said they would be. The BLS released information quantifying inflation across all sectors (emphasis mine).

Food – The food index declined 0.1 percent in October as the index for food at home fell 0.2 percent and the index for food away from home rose 0.1 percent. Three of the six major grocery store food group indexes declined in October. The fruits and vegetables index fell 0.7 percent in October, its third consecutive decline. The index for fresh fruits fell 1.8 percent, while the fresh vegetables index increased 0.3 percent. The index for cereals and bakery products fell 0.6 percent, and the index for dairy and related products declined 0.4 percent. (link)

Notice how the prices for domestic food products are dropping as the MAGAnomic trade policies of President Trump are being carried out. Notice how the timing of the decline is directly related to the tariff actions, and the counter-actions, by the targeted countries.

President Trump is fracturing the multinational corporate ‘controlled market’, and his trade policies are beginning to reconstitute supply and demand pricing in a nationalist market.

This inflation data, specifically within the fastest sector to show indicators (most perishable = fastest turnover) highlights what we have been explaining for years:

[…] The biggest lie in modern economics, willingly spread and maintained by corporate media, is that a system of global markets still exists. It doesn’t. Every element of global economic trade is controlled and exploited by massive institutions, multinational banks and multinational corporations. Institutions like the World Trade Organization (WTO) and World Bank control trillions of dollars in economic activity. Underneath that economic activity there are people who hold the reigns of power over the outcomes. These individuals and groups are the stakeholders in direct opposition to principles of national economics. (cont.)

The process of charging the U.S. consumer more for a product, that under normal national market conditions would cost less, is a process called exfiltration of wealth.

It is never discussed.

To control the market price some contracted product may even be secured and shipped with the intent to allow it to sit idle (or rot). It’s all about controlling the price and maximizing the profit equation. To gain the same $1 profit a widget multinational might have to sell 20 widgets in El-Salvador (.25¢ each), or two widgets in the U.S. ($2.50/each).

Think of the process like the historic reference of OPEC (Oil Producing Economic Countries). Only in the modern era massive corporations are playing the role of OPEC and it’s not oil being controlled, it’s almost everything, including food.

Yes, President Trump, the man and his policy team, is an existential threat to the elitist hierarchy of things well beyond the borders of the DC Swamp. In the era of explaining the complex it’s a planetary economic reset almost too massive and consequential to encapsulate in words.

There are massive international corporate and financial interests who are inherently at risk from President Trump’s “America-First” economic and trade platform. Believe it or not, President Trump is up against an entire world economic establishment.

Watch Japan.

Watch Shinzo Abe.

Remember, W. Edwards Demming.

Abe knows the key to the golden ticket.

At the apex of the highest levels of finance and business; in a process that extends within both private business and the geopolitical realm of government; a part of every long-term strategic reset requires an alliance.

