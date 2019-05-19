Sunday Talks: Pat Toomey and Chris Wallace Discuss GOP Position on Trade and Immigration…

Notice how Wallace never interrupts a Wall Street Decepticon? Senator Pat Toomey (U-CoC) and swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace discuss tariffs on China, the immigration crisis and a possible threat from Iran.
I seem to miss Chris’ show because he’s up against Maria Bartiromo who is a bigger man than he. Is he still humping his wife’s cook books?
LOL!
He said, “No comment.”
Chris Wallace gives all beta cucks a bad name…
Do you interrupt your friends when they speak? Neither does Wallace, oh swapian reptile.
Wait! Are you sure that is Pat Toomey and not Grumpy Cat (RIP)?
“Senator Pat Toomey (U-CoC)”
heh heh heh
Being from PA.,Toomey knows his days are numbered. He is dead to us and if you look on his Facebook page and website, it is clear that this feeling is universal statewide. He will never win an election ever again…
Toomey has a incredibly expressive furrowed brow. That he chooses to use it to express his concern Canada and Mexico have lost their ability to dump Chinese crap on the US market I find rather shallow. Obviously he has challenges putting America First.
Perhaps his portfolio has the air of Five-Spice?
Yeah Sundance . . . we do notice.
