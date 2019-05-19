Sunday Talks: Pat Toomey and Chris Wallace Discuss GOP Position on Trade and Immigration…

Posted on May 19, 2019 by

Notice how Wallace never interrupts a Wall Street Decepticon?   Senator Pat Toomey (U-CoC) and swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace discuss tariffs on China, the immigration crisis and a possible threat from Iran.

10 Responses to Sunday Talks: Pat Toomey and Chris Wallace Discuss GOP Position on Trade and Immigration…

  1. John Wilson says:
    May 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    I seem to miss Chris’ show because he’s up against Maria Bartiromo who is a bigger man than he. Is he still humping his wife’s cook books?

  2. Sanj says:
    May 19, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    Do you interrupt your friends when they speak? Neither does Wallace, oh swapian reptile.

  3. TwoLaine says:
    May 19, 2019 at 1:06 pm

    Wait! Are you sure that is Pat Toomey and not Grumpy Cat (RIP)?

  4. itsarickthing says:
    May 19, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    “Senator Pat Toomey (U-CoC)”

    heh heh heh

  5. Charles Stephens says:
    May 19, 2019 at 1:13 pm

    Being from PA.,Toomey knows his days are numbered. He is dead to us and if you look on his Facebook page and website, it is clear that this feeling is universal statewide. He will never win an election ever again…

  6. progpoker says:
    May 19, 2019 at 1:16 pm

    Toomey has a incredibly expressive furrowed brow. That he chooses to use it to express his concern Canada and Mexico have lost their ability to dump Chinese crap on the US market I find rather shallow. Obviously he has challenges putting America First.

    Perhaps his portfolio has the air of Five-Spice?

  7. hellinahandbasket says:
    May 19, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    Yeah Sundance . . . we do notice.

