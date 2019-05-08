Dan Bongino Discusses Insufferable “Spy” Debate…

Dan Bongino appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss the insufferable debate over the word “spies”. Bongino accurately outlines the issues with current FBI Director Christopher Wray and his institutional motives.
.
FBI Director Wray lost all credibility in June of 2018 when he participated in a structured press conference intended to diminish the IG report on the institutional issues with the FBI. It was then obvious Wray was committed to the institutional cover-up of gross misconduct by former and current DOJ and FBI officials.
At the conclusion of that June 14, 2018, press conference an earlier unscheduled meeting on January 3rd, 2018, between Christopher Wray, Rod Rosenstein and House Speaker Paul Ryan then began to make a lot more sense.
During that January 2018 meeting FBI Director Christopher Wray, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and House Speaker Paul Ryan formed an alliance against HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes.
January 3rd, 2018 – WASHINGTON DC – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Chris Wray made an unannounced visit to Speaker Paul Ryan’s office Wednesday as the Justice Department grapples with an increasingly hostile faction of House Republicans demanding documents related to the bureau’s Russia probe.
Rosenstein was spotted entering Ryan’s office, and a spokesman for the speaker confirmed that Rosenstein and Wray had requested the meeting. A second person familiar with the meeting said it was related to a document request issued over the summer by House intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes. (more)
I have to say, I support POTUS 100%, but he has made some awful hires. You’d think after Comey, he would have made completely sure to get the next one right. I’m still on the fence about Kavanaugh as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
MAGADJT: Food for thought…PDJT knows these people and exactly who they are before he hires them. It just is inconceivable that a billionaire businessman who has spent his entire life assessing people to make deals would not know this. There is a reason he is doing this.
IMHO, I believe one of the main reasons for a lot of these “awful hires” is to expose the wicked and disloyal and root them out. Because there is so much hubris and ego in the “awful hire,” they will continue their malfeasance because he/she believes they are above the law…thereby sealing their fate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is the most ridiculous statement ever. Sorry, but that just doesn’t pass the smell test. Trump wouldn’t double down on that type of stuff. They’re trying to eliminate him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Close-minded. Strategy is everything when everyone is against you. Naïve to not think that is so.
LikeLike
It’s feasible at least that the people appointed were appointed because they would NOT be seen as obstructing the witch hunt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Attorney General Barr and National Security Adviser John Bolton are part of the Bush crowd, but they have served President Trump well especially Barr. These are two establishment people who are clearly putting country ahead of party and the DC cliques!
LikeLike
A Bushie is different than serving in the Bush administration. Bushie’s live in the Bushs’ colons and will do anything to defend their legacy and themselves because they see their time served as above everything. Just because a person served in a government position under a President does not necessarily mean they are not a Patriot. Admiral Mike Rogers for example. Lt. Michael Flynn, another. AG Barr. KT McFarland. And so on.
The only administration I think may be the exception is the Obama administration because of the cult-like leftist ideology that drives those who support the far-left. Ideology over country.
LikeLike
Thats simple to answer. Trump is not able to vet every single person, and he had zero capacity to really know WHO was a deep state swamp rat. As a very BIG business person he would be a delegator. He would seek expertise of others (who he considers experts in the field) to advise him. The real question on this is to ask ‘WHO’ was advising him to employ these skunks. I think we all know the swamp is a circular and incestuous hell. Wray worked for Comey – and other crooks, he is a lawyer- and has had no experience in what he is doing right now. His talk is lawerly… he is a snake. Same for all of Trumps hires that go awry. He is advised. Seek the advisor. Think Rosenstein hiring Mueller. He was blessed with the hire of Barr (or so it seems at this point). Everyone around him is from the swamp, the question is ‘how filthy’ are they?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree some hires did not turn out so good but how is an outsider supposed to fill all these positions? Just stock them full with real estate or entertainment people? Golf buddies?
LikeLike
What are your issues with Kavenaugh? First time I have seen a doubt express HERE!
LikeLike
POTUS knows for certain that DC is a big corrupt swamp, that his MAGA supporters want justice and he is well aware of the blanket pardon left behind by 44. How do you get around that blanket pardon, knowing those covered by the pardon are known to have been criminal activity? Does the pardon itself cover a specified time period? Several of 44’s holdovers have been indicted, why aren’t they using the “blanket pardon”? Once you answer these questions, you can see certain things that don’t make any sense suddenly start to make sense and answer some of the why questions. One last question to ponder, Are NCIS, MI, CID and AF SIS considered to be federal agents?
LikeLike
Salt the earth where it stood.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bendix: When the Romans were really pissed they would salt the fields so the locals would starve!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a completely ridiculous myth. In ancient Rome saltnwasnquite valuable. They even paid Roman soldiers in salt. They would hardly throw it out on the ground.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
It reminds me of the order to “Hold your fire!” until the appropriate time.
Too soon, and the enemy adapts and survives. Too late, and the enemy overruns and prevails.
The key to victory in any battle is the general who arranges and applies his forces properly according to their strengths and the plans of the enemy; then unleashes them at the moment of maximum impact – not before or after that moment.
Let’s hope Trump is that General. He appears to be. As this unfolds, I see how this is going. Their ammunition is spent. Ours is still chambered.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The critical factor for the time to be ripe is when there is enough sunlight on the most evil possible — going back 100 years, catching as many plotting evil people with their hands in the cookie jars — no carting TRUCKLOADS a day of wealth that rightfully belongs to the Americans that earned it. The ripe situation is to have a critical mass of the voting republic really pissed about what has been and is being STOLEN/Extorted from us, from our healthcare, from our children, and from our opportunities.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One cost item is drug prices…more expensive than in any other country. Those costs hit every American and cost Medicare, Medicaid, etc. many billions per year. Trump is onto this, and it could be one point that gets real traction with the voters. Just one example about how we are being ripped off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Drug prices are terrible, but the american public has not idea the degree of extortion, and inefficiency that is happening to the health care system. 11k/person/yr cost in US, 4K/person/yr in next most expensive countries. Quality not really that much different. 18% of or GDP is on health care and that is 4 trillion dollars. about 3 trillion is wasted, and direct health care providers ability to practice unhindered and continue to learn and have time for collaborating with other providers for more execellent care is now nearly impossible. PCPs are leaving in droves. Burnout rates 60%, not due to hard work, but due to moral dissonance — we cannot do what we were trained to do and most effort is spent arguing with insurance companies/extortionists.
LikeLiked by 3 people
High drug prices = Big Pharma.
LikeLike
It was a great show (Dan), and he just let it spit out… he was brilliant. As he said, ENOUGH.. stop this stupid game – declassify (pretty much aimed at Trump). There is the art of the deal and there is a deal going off because you forgot the art and you miss the timing. Dan is right, but the only thing I can think of thats stopping Trump from declassifying is if he is being told to wait till the IG report comes out. I personally think the IG report will be a big disappointment. Cold water… but I am hoping I will be proved wrong!
LikeLike
Yeah, my mind is blown, but only because of the bullet I put there because no indictments and a populace that has no reason to not believe the left wing media and the Democrats.
LikeLike
I like the way President Trump nicknames people. In honor of that I am giving the fblies director the name of wrayrat.
LikeLike
The official word just came in. The esteemed former FBI Director, Cardinal Jim Comey, just said the FBI does not spy and never has. A little while latter, he was overheard muttering to himself that he did not have a nose on his face and never did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If anyone needs examples of what COLLUSION and OBSTRUCTION look like, just examine the activities of Rosenstein, Wray and Ryan in their attempt to silence Nunes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That pretty much sums it up. Its so blatant though, to a large degree, I do not think ‘the powers that be that should be taking action on it’ can believe it … really. I think this is the problem with accountability on all this, and the reason for all of our frustration. It was so blatant (that even Barr is shaking his head in disbelief) but I think (fingers crossed) when he gives in to it, its going to be a poo storm… and as we know, some huge decisions will need to be made about whether to scapegoat a few people in order to rescue the tattered 3 letter agencies.
LikeLike
Compare with Nancy’s immediate subpoenas, contempt charges, and today saying most Republicans should be locked up in the House jail.
LikeLike
First Satan created La Cosa Nostra. That was just for practice. The he created the FBI and declared that he had achieved perfection.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All the more reason for Paul Ryan to burn in Hell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sundance. Do you think this meeting with Ryan then resulted in Ryan sending Nunes to the Ethics Committee to “dispose” of him for awhile?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think we can all assume that was the point…but putting Nunes in the naughty boy corner did not keep him down thank goodness. Just made him more determined
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wray is a Deep State POS!!! Never to be trusted and should be fired yesterday. Mr. Ethics training himself..ethics training the answer to all the FBI’s problems..HAH!! Burn it down to the ground so it never rears it’s ugly corrupt head again…after you jail them all Mr. President.
Ryan and Romney birds of a crooked feather…we are SO lucky these two assholes lost!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blind: I am surprised President Trump hasn’t been critical of Wray. He is truely deep state.
Maybe with Barr in place Wray is tolerated for now.
Come 2020 Wray will hopefully be gone.
LikeLike
I hope and pray. PDJT doesn’t need any more of Wray’s kind anywhere near him!
LikeLike
I suspect the problem is that so many Republicans have been involved in this scandal, for many years. Obviously McCain, looks like probably Burr, Rubio when it suits him, and undoubtedly scads of others. So Ryan’s hands were always sort of tied unless he were willing to take down his own members. He’s a “company man”, so easier to just retire. So, Rosenstein and Wray used Ryan’s bind to perpetuate their coverup. McCarthy no different than Ryan. That’s how it looks to me anyway. Declassifying is the only road out of this Purgatory. And, like Bongino, I’ve had it at this point. It’s long past time to declassify.
LikeLike
Serra: Well at least what’s his name is no longer living in the swamp! This is progress!
LikeLike
Fay Wray’s Clandestine loverboy IS ANDREW PITBULL WEISSMANN, KING KONG IN an Armani suit.
Why would you presume country first?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bongino has done a fantastic job of systematically laying out this whole fraud. He and Sundance have provided such clear, concise and FACTUAL analysis.
I’d love to see them collaborate on a 5 part series and get the word out to all the pleebs who have been snookered by the MSM/TraitorCrats/and Police State Goons.
These TRAITORS are GOONS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With all this Ryan bashing, which I whole heartedly partake in. We must remember, he’s gone. And I’m sure there’s a reason for that. I think we call it, “Draining the Swamp!” ;~)
LikeLike
The word “insufferable” certainly is an apt description of that video of Christopher Wray. It was hard to get through the congressional hearings at the time because of Wray. 19 minutes of concentrated foolishness in the Wray video is almost too much to tolerate.
Smarmy dude.
LikeLike
He is a lawyer…
LikeLike
Sorry, for off topic post but this is a big deal. The Stem high school kids walked out of a vigil tonight at Highlands Ranch High School because Senator Michael Bennett and some other (D) turned their vigil into an anti-gun rally…pissed the students off. They didn’t want to be used as political pawns. Good for them! Follow story here. https://twitter.com/search?q=stem%20vigil%20&src=typd
I don’t know how to post tweets.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So glad you posted this….
LikeLike
Dan Bongino is and has been in front of this FBI/CIA debacle for two years. He has it nailed. His podcasts are terrific. Wray is definitely a deep state swamp rat. Bongino’s summation that puts Brennan, and the CIA, squarely at the center of the genesis for this false Trump/Russian narrative is right on the money. We’ve all been so disappointed with the lack of a real investigation and any results into this cabal of rats for almost 3 years now. I only hope AG Barr is the man. So far, to his credit, he has stood up to the low life Dems and the intelligence hacks. After IG Horowitz’ last “investigation” and report I am less than enthusiastic for a true outcome from his office. The swamp is so deep and insidious that it’s an entity unto itself; answerable to no-one and immune from ANY laws.
LikeLike
When the FBI began their “IG review” of the HRC “matter” and Chrissy Wray said that they would “not second guess investigative decisions” I feared that this would be a protect the FBI op. I was right. The very “investigative decisions” demonstrated that the FBI/”justice” conducted the “matter” to protect HRC and anyone who could be leveraged to testify against her. (Paul Combetta, Cheryl Mills, Heather Samuelson, etc, etc.) Makes me want to puke.
I don’t blame Trump. When you consider all the rats that have tried to destroy him, it is by the grace of god he is beating them.
The deep state, the “justice department” rats, the demonrats, the rat media, are all in to get Trump. Yet the truth is slowly, too slowly getting out.
They have declared war on Barr. He is a VERY smart guy. I think he knows it. I hope he also knows he cannot trust most of the “justice” department.
I believe has the smarts, the education, and the ability. I pray he has the guts and enough honest, if there are any, FBI/Justice to save the country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can Barr, as Director Wray’s boss, unseal the Kavilac memo? (Unsure of that spelling).
LikeLike
Since I have to depend on reputable sources, which aren’t many, I’m convinced Rod Rosenstien is a snake!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This criticism of Trump’s hires as having often been poor choices is more about trying to find those with experience working in direct application of capitalist policies. Those kinds of people are rare in Washington DC where decades of socialist recruitment from Ivy League Leftist universities has made the pool of available candidates heavily laden with Leftists.
You cannot fault a successful capitalist businessman for hiring disappointing talent when so many pretend to support his plans while actually ending up stabbing him in the back after they are hired and prove themselves unworthy of his trust. Most of these people are shocked to find how effective Trump’s policy changes have been, so thoroughly brainwashed were they by propaganda so long delivered by the Left.
The changes President Trump seeks to make are revolutionary by DC standards. He is literally trying to overthrow decades of socialist rot.
LikeLike
Instead of milking the marxist media circuit, Comey needs to get busy picking out his orange jumpsuit and hemp necktie… The clock is ticking.
LikeLike
This is not a response to Don Bongino, but a note about a tactic that I just came across here from an East Tennessee newspaper:
https://www.knoxnews.com/story/news/local/2019/05/08/mueller-report-east-tennessee-former-prosecutors-letter-president-trump-obstruction-justice-impeach
This Democrat newspaper, Knoxville News-Sentinel has rustled up several former prosecutors (Tom Dillard, Neil Smith, Guy Blackwell) who say that they read the Mueller Report and that there is material in the report for prosecuting the President. Of course they don’t say specifically *what*, just innuendo. All I’m seeing from this report is sedition… I’m not a lawyer, but that’s what it looks like to me
I’m over my “free articles for the month” limit, but if you feel like giving them a word or two, have at it! One of the former prosecutors is apparently a friend of Mueller. Be careful because Mueller’s people apparently work like gangsters….but you might want to be aware of what they are up to now, for deceiving the lo-info public
LikeLike
All these former “prosecutors” being given air time about how there is evidence to support a prosecution…all I hear is that they claim to be smarter than the man who made the decision to not prosecute…and their opinion means squat.
It reminds me so much of every single opinion offered by the left going back to Clinton.
“Well, Americans agree with me that yah dah, yah dah…” or “most Americans believe we should just move on”…or some such blather as if opinions are what matter.
…a majority of climate scientists agree…
LikeLike
Rosenstein and Wray are dyed in the wool chair warming swamp rats.
Ryan is a two-faced snake.
I don’t know who I despise more. Those who take an oath to the Constitution and violate it at whim, or a sneaky b@st@rd who campaigned on certain beliefs to gain support, then repeatedly lies to his own supporters about what his principles are.
While working behind the scenes with those same bureaucrats.
LikeLike
Wray lost credibility with me when the FBI ignored explicit warnings about Nikolas Cruz. 17 dead children and he didn’t even fire anybody.
And then he decided the proper response to FBI agents engaging in a seditious coup is…bias training.
Was Frank Burns unavailable?
LikeLike