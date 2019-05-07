China Confirms Ideological Disposition: “no matter what Americans do, the negative impact on us would be manageable and foreseeable.”…

We have discussed the Chinese outlook toward trade and negotiations at great length. One of the overriding issues has always been the zero-sum disposition of China as it relates to any engagement. To wit: if it does not benefit China, it simply is not done.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook. (link)
Against the collapse of trade negotiations, the ideology of Chairman Xi Jinping is showcased today in the first official responses from the Chinese government toward the U.S. initiating tariffs due to Beijing’s duplicitous reversal on prior commitments.
(SCMP) Beijing will not make concessions in trade talks in response to Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats, Chinese state media said in a commentary published a day after the US president announced increases in duties on Chinese goods.
“Things we think are advantageous for us, we will do it even without anyone asking,” People’s Daily reported on its WeChat account on Tuesday.
“Things that are unfavourable to us, no matter how you ask, we will not take any step back. Do not even think about it.”
[…] The piece was the first official Chinese opinion piece since Trump went on Twitter and announced plans to more than double the tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods because trade talks were going on “too slowly” for his liking.
[…] “According to the [relative economic strengthens] of China and the US and the trend of development, as long as we can focus on developing our country, no matter what Americans do, the negative impact on us would be manageable and foreseeable.” (more)
Well, that’s that then… Time to unleash the Wilburine!
This to me is good news. Time to break them down.
Yes. This defiant statement from their media ought to be Exhibit A in the evidence stack that countries around the world need to notice and use as the valid reason to suspend all trade with China.
China has now stated unequivocally that they have no intention of playing fairly in international trade or politics, so the world should cast them out and let them ask to be let back in. Remove them immediately from the WTO and rescind their Most Favored Nation status. Bully nations who steal and cheat from others have no rightful place in the worlds peace-based organizations nor given equal status in the global trade community.
It appears the globalist central bankers and uni-party are in league with the Chinese regime to take down our republic. I expect a full court press over the next six months to stop the rise of Trump and MAGA. We will find out exactly who our friends are around the world, our country and own neighborhoods.
Find something other than household consumables that AREN’T “Made in China” in the places most people shop to include on-line sources. It is FAR too late to deal with China properly without causing more pain here than the real owners of government will allow. Hell, just look at the lack of progress in two years of the Trump administration in dealing with the immigration problem. Why? Because of the influence of the real owners of government.
Dealing with China adequately with necessarily extremely high tariffs will also jeopardize the economy here. Even though they have far more to lose in the long run than we do, the loss here will not be allowed by those actually in control. For the Trump administration there’s an election coming up. Do you think they want to risk certain harm to the economy and probably causing a trade war? I don’t. The Chinese don’t either.
BTW, what exactly was this progress made in the trade talks with China touted about for the past year? Are Little Rocketman’s recent launches a part of that?
Funny how this sort of thing seems to happen near stock market highs (cough cough)
Yep, the insiders always know beforehand.
You got it!
Once again Sundance is on target.
Expect a NK provocation after the tariffs start?
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am not so sure about that. I think they realize Trump doesn’t bluff and when required, would take very decisive action. Would China step in to defend North Korea if a joint response between US and South Korea? The act of launching rockets and missiles is not a friendly act and entirely designed to provoke. Provocation needs to be strongly discouraged. I have suspicions about the kinds of technologies which are ‘ready for use’ but I absolutely know what technologies are and have been under development… some of which would cause a missile to fail to launch or explode prior to launch or immediately after. So yeah… strongly discourage.
So China is saying that it is preferable for them to accept the application of Tariffs then to offer any concessions. Great, now Trump will not need to waste any more time and get on with serious tariffs. The quicker we can hurt the Chinese economy, the quicker they will decide that removing the tariffs are in their best interests.
LikeLiked by 6 people
People are peasants. Quality of life is only important to the imperial high order. They can handle anything because starvation, torture, imprisonment and execution are all options on the table if there is any unrest against the expendable.
Poor China. ‘Twasn’t always so.
The industrial and technological age have not been a boon for the general populace there.
unrest amongst the expendable, not against
I think they are implying they’ll develop and have the huge Chinese market to themselves.
Ok, phase 1 of the trade war is now almost complete, the administration by China, they ain’t changing there behavior. Now we levy the Tariffs and begin phase 2, the removal of most favored nation status, then Phase 3 will be some sort of combo of removal of certain trade items from entering the US entirely, sanctions on NK violators, currency manipulator and agreements with a Taiwan, ect. Xi will feel this pain all the way to the total collapse of his economic agenda.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Correction, change Administration to Admission.
Don’t forget get all those Chinese ‘students’stealing research the HELL out of the country!
LikeLiked by 5 people
True, get rid of those centers and also EXTREME vetting of communist students, employees and investors seeking to come into the US.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately, our higher education loves communism (socialism, etc.), practically anything but American exceptionalism.
Phase 3 could be to revoke work and education visas.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, we can get very tuff on them in short order. They are about to feel the pain, so to speak.
I think you’re missing a new pawn in play which adds a new element to the game.
Russia and China are both heavily invested in Venezuela. Don’t forget about that.
Oh, I am very well aware of the Venezuela piece, but that can be a decent wedge issue between China and Russia, we strike a deal with Russia and China is left holding worthless debt. China has no clue how to maintain oil production, even Russia struggles to keep up due to older equipment and lack of innovation. Just curious, what was the point your were making?
Holy smoke, Sundance! Does the Chinese news agency read this blog? Their statement is damn near word for word what you have been saying for what, two years? Sheesh! Why should we even bother going forward with them at all? We can’t deal with them, so let’s just bury them. I’m done with them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I, for one, am glad that we’re going to force some commies into recession. Their ideology should be opposed at every turn, and should never have been encouraged in the first place.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I disagree. Trump had to see firsthand the duplicity to be able to gauge if there was any option to handle it otherwise. there is not, so next step in the chess match.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amending slightly, I believe THE USA needs to see the Chinese being overtly duplicitous so Trump has support for his next moves. Don’t ever downplay the PR angle necessary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree PDJT is learning this facet of the “game”. Must have “public” support to fight Machiavellian deep state moves to protect status quo.
If I was the Chinese I would just deal with whatever this admin throws at us until the next Dem admin gets in again and starts selling the US for parts again. Simple as that for the Chinese.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Only if the naysayers who believe that the unbelievable election of Trump, the polls completely disproved and the two years of effort producing record breaking results STILL means that ‘nothing can change’.
IF however, the boom is lowered and we escavate the swamp and expose what has been going on since the age of billionaire globalists invaded the world and our country, removing assimilation, removing our tradition, removing our ‘American’ identity…THEN the idea of the democrative party AND the uniparty is not a foregone conclusion.
People who believed in Trump dared to believe BIG. . .now that this one man paddling a canoe against monsoon gusts of opposition has shown us the BEGINNING of what happens, when the globalists are feeling the first pricks of doubt about the certainty of their success, many people who have never had to face real adversity and have not been taught the manner of how our ancestors faced it, have grown faint hearted and like the Israelites of old they are caving to current nihilist and narcissist trends and lethargy.
I still believe BIG and Washington, Jefferson, and yes, Robert E. Lee, a hero torn between two sides both dear to him, are part of who I am.
Amen.
At “us”, Bill?? Hmmmmm
I agree Bill. Trump is their worst nightmare. I believe the Chinese will now start election meddling – with a complicit American media they will try to embarrass Trump by having DPRK launch missiles as a big FU to Trump. If you thought Russia meddled via a propaganda campaign, I expect China to do so to the nth degree. This is what happens when media and Dems do not have the interest of the country at heart but the interest of removing Trump from power. Rather than close ranks against China, they will be complicit with China in trying to bring Trump down.
The only way to combat that is Trump will have say these things publicly and expose the China infestation of the American political and economic system. Let’s see how the money flows to gather them favorable access to everything in our country.
Looks like we’ll have to reclaim our losses the old fashioned way – through fair tariffs. China is going to make it ugly though, through NK and the South China Sea.
NK may hanker for the beautiful vision that Trump showed could be theirs..presented by a man who knows how to create such a thing.
Remember the commercial on TV where some Chinese big boss told his underlings that We Americans would work for them soon….NFW….EVER.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Chinese Professor………
People always assume we’ll pay up. I’m not so sure about that.
In one of my contract jobs as an admin I went to lunch with the boss, a Chinese man living and working in California, but Chinese national by birth and loyalty.
Because I was only a woman in an inferior position (and because his lovely, also Chinese national admin doubled as his submissive mistress) he felt free to tell me that China coveted California, but wanted to get rid of all the people.
this was back in the mid 90s
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s pretty funny because China would like to get rid of most of their people also.
I guess we’ll find out
The Treasury is about to take in a pile of money…. out of thin air…. and the business press will not report on it. Almost no one in Economics today views tariffs positively. It’s like so 19th century! Akin to olde tymie medicines. Well… every other nation has ’em except us. I think a LOT of assumptions about economic and trade truisms are in peril. Gonna be nice to watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YOu can be certain that none of our young radicals governing will have a clue.I can just imagine AOC trying to wrap her brain around this…she’d dissolve into a babbling nitwit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can she dissolve into something she already is?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If china has to finance detriments then they will likely look to sell Treasuries to raise cash, yet T-rates are falling, so manybe not yet.
One weapon for China would be to flood the Treasuries market, crashing prices and spiking interest rates; if they do that however they risk another Great Recession… and even worse damage to themselves.
Too bad Congress (Grassley) is trying to undermine President Trump by demanding the end of tarriffs before he supports passage of the new Great Deal with Cananda and Mexico.
President Trump having to fight both china and the estblishment ‘republicans’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
deeperinfo,
Fortunately, VSGDJT apperently forsaw Congress grassley manuever; Go AHEAD, MAKE MY DAY. If they refuse to pass USMCA, we go back to pre-nafta, which still closes china backdoor, and hurts mexico more, which might be a good thing.
China has been selling U.S. treasuries, already. It would be mutually assured destruction for China to dump; would hurt us, but them too.
They had a chance, in 2008, ‘invited’ to by Russia, and declined. Their economy is too interstricably entwined with ours;seems they are caught between a dog and a fire hydrant. Anyway they turn, they are gonna get wet, and pissing on the firehydrant themselves, ain’t gonna change that.
IMHO
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very vivid—and apt— imagery, China as caught between dog and fire hydrant. That position is arguably consequent to the common error of underestimating the ability and determination of PDJT. As they say, “natural consequences” of decisions can be a b..ch …
They could also take money away from their own. Lots of money in that country and the leaders would happily revert to despot and take money from whomever they targeted.
Fascinating to watch an economic power (USA) finally stand up to China.
China’s gotten a LOT of bennies from us over the past few decades – all to our disadvantage- and we definitely helped pull them out of the dregs economically.
But they are resourceful enough to stand on their own w/o us now…… And there are plenty of other suckers around the globe for China to take advantage of if that’s the route they wanna take.
Time for the US to take care of American jobs again! And start making quality products again instead of the cheap junk we’ve had to live with the past few decades.
This is a *main* reason I voted Trump! Been waiting for someone to do this since the 90’s!
Love the Chinese and, hate the corrupt Westerner “leaders” who threw their countries under the bus just to kowtow to them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great
To wit: if it does not benefit China, it simply is not done.
Oh, how I wish our politicians took the same approach for USA. Up until now, with President Trump, the globalists and the crooked politicians have sold America out.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Ironic, isn’t it?
Xi makes waaaay more sense than Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama…all the Dems and RINOs who’ve been throwing this country under the bus for years now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Xi makes sense in that he puts China first, but he is actually going to hurt his own people with the lack of a deal.
Always remember in Communist China “his own people” who will be “hurt” first will be targeted and deliberate. It will take millions of deaths there before it reaches the ruling party’s door.
LikeLike
You make a very good point Matthew LB.
In China putting “China First” does not mean putting the rank and file chinese people first.
I think you might be right when you say that millions will die before it reaches the ruling party’s door.
China has not changed all that much even though they like to brag about their so called middle class.
Exactly, Trump understands that attitude completely, it does not enrage him. He simply demands that we get to have the same attitude.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you misunderstand. China does nothing that is to the detriment of the CCP, the Party and its Leaders. They do not care about their citizens/workers.
Agreed. Glad someone has finally come out with this realization. They are not reasonable by the definitions we most commonly use in the west.
As a small snapshot into the behavior and mentality, how many here have gone to an Asian market where they charge you a fee when you pay with credit card? How about Asian run gas stations where they offer a “cash price” and a “credit price”?
Those practices rub US Americans the wrong way for sure. But it’s important to recognize the mentality behind it and that it is very much unlike ours and despite the fact that no one else does it and that it clearly has negative impacts on the people who would be reluctant to shop there because of it, they will never give up on that policy. Why?
Simply, people of cultures which are ‘dominant’ will not assimilate. This statement applies in many places and circumstances and I’m sure you can think of other places and circumstances. But the scenario I describe above should be relatable to a fair number of people out there.
Trump tends to size people up by “their thinking.” I have pretty much always done the same thing. Trump is fond of urging people to change their thinking but probably already knows that will never happen with the Chinese.
(Interestingly, that is possible with the Japanese so long as the one doing the encouragement is of higher rank — they are quite adaptable when ordered to be adaptable… I could tell you stories but the short of it, is a certain Japanese company does not see US regulatory agencies as having a “higher rank” as this company outranks the regulatory agencies in their own country.)
Anyway, it’s good to see that there will be no negotiating and I’m pretty sure Trump knew that would be the case from the start. But appearances as they are, if he didn’t go through all of this effort, Trump’s handling of China would appear to most as too rough and ham-fisted. Let’s face it, few people would have understood why even if China would have understood it immediately.
It’s time to stop negotiating and to simply take the actions necessary until they come to heel. We have unlimited ways of ending the Chinese situation and plenty of competing countries to work with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about Asian run gas stations where they offer a “cash price” and a “credit price”?
Gas station around the corner offers cash price” and a credit price and I for one am pleased.
WTH should I, by paying cash, subsidize people who choose to use plastic?
Credit card companies made $163 Billion in 2016 !!!!!!!
You credit card example is more complex than you imply. Credit card companies charge a percentage to use them. This can be very high (as in, 15%). Most American-run companies simply fold that percentage into all prices, including cash transactions. Personally, I’m appreciative that some store owners give you the option of paying less.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t say I didn’t understand all of that. But the US consumer culture does not care about facts. It cares about their feelings and the feelings which result from convenience and simplicity. It cares about normalcy even if that normalcy includes adding 0.9 cents to the price of every gallon of gasoline. People don’t know why it is done but it’s normal and that’s why they keep doing it… do not make the consumer uncomfortable.
They went back on areas that had already been negotiated… what did they expect us to do? “So, oh… okay then”? NO!
I knew the commies would do this. They think that they are going to take over the world. They just had “war games” with Russia (Navy, LOL!) and they feel emboldened.
Time for China to be shown some reality. Frankly, their economy is beyond fragile… it would crumble in an instant if they did not have the USA as a trade partner. Their entire economy is built on debt. All their GDP is debt.
China is not an innovator… they lie, steal and bully. THEY ARE COMMUNISTS!
We don’t need them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
China is playing a dangerous game of chicken. Once those tariffs go into effect, businesses, especially small and medium size, will start changing their supply partners.
All these things we have seen, USMCA, NK, Venezuela, Canada etc., all have to do with China and making them honest.
I personally think Trump wins biggest if China doesn’t play along.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok raise the tariffs to 50%.
Then send him a message that simply says…… Check.
Problem is no one recognizes how deep Chinese manufacturing has infiltrated our economy. Walk into any big box store, randomly select a product and 80% chances it will be Made in China. Door handles, toilets and tank components, tools, multimeters, lighting fixtures, RV parts, hydraulic pumps, electric motors, windows just about every car part….all made in China.
American manufacturers ship entire production lines to China to get from under US labor and environmental regulations. But Chinese furniture and spend a few days off gassing the VOC’s used to make it.
It will be interesting to see how this plays out.
TY Sundance. This sounds like China is OK with paying the 25% tariff to the US Treasury. This means the prices will not increase to US consumers, and therefore China should be able to keep their market share in the US because prices remain the same. The workers producing their export goods can remain employed a little longer.
How much profit was China taking before POTUS began the tariffs? How much profit will China take with the new total of tariffs now.
The tariff ‘sweet spot’ would seen to be high enough to keep filling the Treasury with income while shifting a portion of the burden onto US consumers to pay. At this point American business can begin providing ‘Made in the USA’ products to supplant the imports from China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I'm sure this is exactly what President Trump expected from Xi but now there is no doubt. Enforcement of the 25% tariff on Friday and collect $200 billion a year from China! Problem solved.
Makes me wonder what Joe and Hunter Biden discussed in China with their Chinese benefactors. What it fails to understand, Joe won’t be able to deliver (he’s not winning the 2020 election). I also suspect we currently have uni-party members of Congress surreptitiously getting PAC campaign donations (Chinese in origin). They are the “best money can buy” after all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doesn’t this essentially state, “We will not honor any trade agreement any of you make with us”?
I don’t think so. It is just a surface component of a much deeper and more complex dynamic. I just posted a longish comment below.
We do not need trade with China – at all. We simply do not. The United States of America has all the resources we need to supply ourselves and pretty much the rest of the world single-handedly. We do not need China and we never have.
Luke,
You are correct that WE do NOT need anything China has. BUT, China very much needs what we have.
They can not feed themselves, and MUST have what only we can provide.
In addition, they MUST have our MARKET, to sell all their cheap crap, in order to keep their modern workforce employed and docile.
This is about to get real ugly for China, real fast. Chicoms CAN NOT agree to DJT’s terms, with enforcement mechanisms, but they can not continue with business as usual, either.
They are,screwed.
Before the late 1980’s, we did not trade with China or other Communist nations. The American economy in the Eighties was very strong regardless.
None of the Globalist arguments of the 1990’s in favor of China trade have proved true over time. We were told that trade ties would ensure peace and that China’s communism would soften with greater exposure to American democratic values. Consumers were promised lower prices on manufactured goods without a drop in quality, and that jobs in the manufacturing sector would be replaced with comparable ones as America moved to a modern “service-centered” model. Lies, all lies.
I interpret this ‘official opinion’ somewhat differently in a broader context.
Xi may now be premier for life, but that does not mean he wields absolute power at the Politbureau level even after his ‘corruption’ purges of potential rivals. And he has his number two leading the negotiations, so it is unlikely the now reneged concessions had not previously met Xi approval. And PDJT made the 25% tariff threat last yearend, and very publicly did not act because there was apparent progress. Xi probably used that PDJT move to sell ‘progress’ to the Politbureau.
What seems likely is that Xi is now encountering major Politbureau blowback as things like enforcement emerge more clearly—meaning China can’t cheat.as perhaps recalcitrant Politbureau members planned. So Xi has He do some reneging, in the expectation PDJT will go from 10% to 25%. That cooks for a while, and then Xi can go to the Politbureau and say, we tried it your way and it isn’t working. Now I will finish up to prevent more harm to China. In effect, Xi is using PDJT to bring the Politbureau back in line. IMO PDJT understands this dynamic intuitively. The tell was when he said ‘because going more slowly than liked’, and NOT ‘because my friend Xi reneged’ even tho that was the real motivator.
Xi also has to position the endgame publicly. So ‘we do willingly what is in China’s interest but never what isn’t’ is preselling the public notion that Xi’s final deal was willingly done because in China’s interest—even if that is only true in light of the damage the alternative, 25% tariffs, would do.
This is an interesting take, but I think you might have happy ears on. He is part of the reformist in China and IMO was used by Xi to get a few more years of light tariffs. He was also used to show the real power, the hardliners, just how deep the US is willing to go to stop their govt plans to steal and cheat their way to the top. All this did was strengthen Xi’s standing short term, but long term this was a very big strategic mistake for China and it may very well cost them their entire plans for Belt and Road, which is great for us. China has no intentions of opening up their markets to the US, they view us as the enemy.
nyuk, nyuk…I am so reminded of the old adage to the effect that “if you owe the bank some money, it owns you, but if you owe the bank a LOT of money, you own them”.
“Things that are unfavourable to us, no matter how you ask, we will not take any step back. Do not even think about it.”– Chairman Xi.
Sounds reasonable to me and it certainly is what I would expect President Donald J. Trump to say to Chairman Xi in return. After all, it is Chairman Xi who calls the shots on “cooperating” with President Donald J. Trump. It is Chairman Xi who is building islands in the China Sea and telling President Donald J. Trump it is none of the concern or the U.S.
Chairman Xi has a cadre of commie hatchet men to appease. None of them has any experience at commingling Communism with controlled capitalism. They are playing out a plan in unknown territory. China owns a huge amount of US debt. Who are they going to sell it to if the US refuses to repurchase the bonds? Globalism has trotted merrily along ignoring treaties and “understandings.” So, to whom will the globalists take their complaints?
The last time I checked, the United States was a top market in the world. Seriously, the United States can tough it out while it retools and moves away from Chinese production. Can China afford to lose the U.S. market?
Of course, South Korea and Japan would like it better if the United States were protective of their economic needs But if the United States returns to primary industrial production, the U.S. is not obliged to make exceptions for South Korea and Japan.
In January of 1925, President Calvin Coolidge said “the chief business of the American people is business.” He went on to say: “Americans make no concealment of the fact that we want wealth, but there are many other things we want much more. We want peace and honor, and charity which is so strong an element of all civilization. The chief ideal of the American people is idealism. I cannot repeat too often that America is a nation of idealists. That is the only motive to which they ever give any strong and lasting reaction.”
“Of course, the accumulation of wealth cannot be justified as the chief end of existence. But we are compelled to recognize it as a means to well-nigh every desirable achievement. So long as wealth is made the means and not the end, we need not greatly fear it…But it calls for additional effort to avoid even the appearance of the evil of selfishness.”
The chief business of China is communist rule. To the extent that business conflicts with communist rule, it is Chairman Xi and his henchmen, flying by the seats of their pants, who will deal with it internally.
How does Chairman Xi intend to force globalism on the U.S.?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Xi doesn’t intend to force globalism on the U.S.
What the Chinese intend to do is wait President Trump out and rely on the next Democrat in the White House to force globalism on the U.S.
Communism is about globalization.
Almost all their holidays are International Women’s Day or International “Whatever suckers fall for”.
The Chinese Communist Party anthem is “The Internationale”. Which is also the anthem for socialists and anarchists smaller branches of the same ideology.
Can look all this up so no need to take my word for it.
The Chicoms want globalization. They do not believe in freedom. They don’t think like we do.
The hell with them.
Cutoff all trade and keep their money.
Their culture is to not honor contracts.
There is no point in trying to deal with them.
Commie bastards can go to hell as far as I’m concerned.
When people cannot get their stuff from Amazon, you will see a lot of angry people. And since Amazon is a VERY leftist company under very leftist leadership, there would be more ‘interesting times’ to follow.
I’m with you though. I’d personally rather see a switch flipped and have the lights turned out on China.
We shall see. Thus far, the silence of US consumers may be due to hopes that we will see quality American-made products again. China’s exports are generally one step above garbage, a few short months of service and then the landfill.
It’s not easy, but STOP buying their junk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just imagine. Trump holding rallies focused on discouraging buying Chinese. How long would it take for China to buckle?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s crap anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve only been on this site for a couple months now. Can someone tell me what the “VSG” before PDJT stands for? I’ve held off asking because I wanted to figure it out but I can not for the life of me figure it out. Thanks!
It’s a meme or an acronym (VSG) for “Very Stable Genius”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very Stable Genius
Very Stable Genius
Very Stable Genius. This is how Trump referred to himself many months ago when the media calamity of the day was whether Trump was mentally fit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very Stable Genius
Thank you, all! Love it.
What they’re really betting on is Democrats, and at best their friend Biden, winning 2020.
Our worst enemy still isn’t China and co. but democrats and globalists(Romney co.) within our own borders.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just like the Soviets,
The politburo lives the lives of billionaires,
As always in China, everyone else is just a peasant to be used as livestock,
The Soviets lasted for almost 80 years with the West helping them every step of the way,
But the corruption was so bad that the only things they could manage to keep running was the military
The Chinese believe they can wait us out just like the Soviets did.
Their motives, their governing philosophy isn’t ours.
So the next meeting, if there is one, during the introductions the Americans need to read;
““Things that are unfavourable to us, no matter how you ask, we will not take any step back. Do not even think about it.”
And say they fully agree. If it is harming American factories, workers, intellectual property,
It isn’t something we will negotiate on and BTW we are implementing 50% tariffs on everything because really, the price of intellectual and industrial theft will never outway cheap goods at the expense of OUR people and OUR economy and OUR security
No need to keep pussy-footin’ around then. If anyone here in the US is advocating for China then you know what they think we’re getting out of it.
If you go all in every time you will lose every time. This is the same methodology of the left. China is no different in their ideology. Conservatives survive because we understand compromise and balance.
What we need to do is to start sending ships back to China and not let them dock and unload their goods. The Chinese then can see how “manageable and foreseeable” their financial outlook is.
As I’ve said many times, why would China just “give up” a business (espionage and IP theft) making them hundreds of billions of dollars annually? If they lose $100 billion annually due to tariffs, but gain $350 Billion from their activities, they’re still ahead by $250 Billion, right?
“Things we think are advantageous for us, we will do it even without anyone asking,” People’s Daily reported on its WeChat account on Tuesday.
“Things that are unfavourable to us, no matter how you ask, we will not take any step back. Do not even think about it.”
—————————————————–
Well, this is also something they might have to say if there have been rumblings over there about being taken to the cleaners on a deal, it might be important to state the above for domestic consumption prior to any deal being done. I have no idea how this is going to go, but I can certainly see this posturing as being necessary for “saving face” locally.
