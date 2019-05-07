China Confirms Ideological Disposition: “no matter what Americans do, the negative impact on us would be manageable and foreseeable.”…

We have discussed the Chinese outlook toward trade and negotiations at great length. One of the overriding issues has always been the zero-sum disposition of China as it relates to any engagement. To wit: if it does not benefit China, it simply is not done.

Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook. (link)



Against the collapse of trade negotiations, the ideology of Chairman Xi Jinping is showcased today in the first official responses from the Chinese government toward the U.S. initiating tariffs due to Beijing’s duplicitous reversal on prior commitments.

(SCMP) Beijing will not make concessions in trade talks in response to Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats, Chinese state media said in a commentary published a day after the US president announced increases in duties on Chinese goods. “Things we think are advantageous for us, we will do it even without anyone asking,” People’s Daily reported on its WeChat account on Tuesday. “Things that are unfavourable to us, no matter how you ask, we will not take any step back. Do not even think about it.”

[…] The piece was the first official Chinese opinion piece since Trump went on Twitter and announced plans to more than double the tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods because trade talks were going on “too slowly” for his liking. […] “According to the [relative economic strengthens] of China and the US and the trend of development, as long as we can focus on developing our country, no matter what Americans do, the negative impact on us would be manageable and foreseeable.” (more)

Well, that’s that then… Time to unleash the Wilburine!

