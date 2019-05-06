USTR Lighthizer: “We have seen an erosion of commitments by China” … “in our view unacceptable”…

To say there are conflicting reports of the U.S-China trade discussion, and possible breakdown therein, would be an understatement. However, mining through the various U.S. and China news agencies, a more clear picture emerges.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighizer is quoted today: “We felt we were on track to get somewhere. Over the course of last week we have seen an erosion of commitments by China. That in our view is unacceptable.” This statement appears to be in line with reports from Beijing about Chinese negotiators: “with sources suggesting that President Xi Jinping vetoed additional concessions proposed by his negotiators.”
(Bloomberg) […] Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Monday that the Chinese backsliding became apparent during their visit to Beijing last week, but that they had been reassured by their Chinese interlocutors that everything would turn out.
That changed over the weekend when China sent through a new draft of an agreement that included them pulling back on language in the text on a number of issues, which had the “potential to change the deal very dramatically,” Mnuchin said.
At that stage about 90 percent of the pact had been finalized, he said, and the Chinese wanted to reopen areas that had already been negotiated. “We are not willing to go back on documents that have been negotiated in the past,” he said. (read more)
The South China Morning Post concurs with Mnuchin and Lighthizer’s explanations when they share:
“Xi told them ‘I’ll be responsible for all possible consequences’,” the second source said. Chinese negotiators subsequently presented a tougher proposal to Washington, although it is not clear if they pitched an amended proposal to Xi after the latest round of talks in Beijing last week. (link)
So we see the framework of the duplicitous and conniving Chinese being duplicitous and conniving. Go figure.
Again, this status-conflict is in complete alignment with the historic Chinese world-view. It is not so much an issue with differences of opinions; the U.S. -vs- China trade conflict is actually a fundamental issue of cultural clashes.
March 2018 – […] China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other.
China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
Historic Chinese geopolitical policy, vis-a-vis their totalitarian control over political sentiment (action) and diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
Each time China takes aggressive action (red dragon) China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action;…. and the action continues. The red dragon has a tendency to say one necessary thing publicly, while manipulating another necessary thing privately. The Art of War.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask.
It is specifically because he understands that Panda is a mask that President Trump messages warmth toward the Chinese people, and pours vociferous praise upon Xi Jinping, while simultaneously confronting the geopolitical doctrine of the Xi regime.
In essence Trump is mirroring the behavior of China while confronting their economic duplicity. (more)
The Chinese delegation is still coming to DC on Wednesday/Thursday but it is doubtful anything will stop the increased tariffs from taking place Friday morning.
The Chinese are no longer inscrutable. President Trump has their number.
Some analyst on Fox – maybe Tucker Carlson or Martha McCallum before him, had a narrative that the lead negotiator for China is somewhat a modernist – that is, more prone to acknowledge China’s theft of intellectual property and US technology
… and that he’d negotiated various things that were too advantageous for the US in China hardliners’ views.
So the recent China move was a pullback, “hey, we’ve given our negotiator guy too much rope and he’s run too far afield. Time to reign him in and pull back some rope and some China concessions.
And that there’s always a tug of war among factions and when some get on the wrong side of it, they can go to jail (or reeducation camp if severe), though not likely at negotiator guy’s level or any on his team.
Basically – hard liners reasserting themselves
I’ve no expertise and don’t know the talking head’s credentials or believability, but it sounded reasonable as I was hearing it
ah, geez, Perot Conservative’s got the ID just below, my apology for not reading sufficiently
It’s just the murderers putting a friendly face out there… they never had any intention of conceding on a SINGLE point.
“The best CCP result is to get the tariffs lifted by filing reams of paper with false, unenforceable promises that will allow it to run out the clock on the Trump administration and hope for a less antagonistic Democratic alternative.” – Bannon.
We Americans have to stop buying all the crap in the dollar store. Take a good hard look at everything in your house. Keep things for awhile. Live within your budget. Demand Made in America products. One isle dedicated to that in Wal-Mart could go along way. Here is a towel for 3 dollars that is made in China and here is one for 5 dollars made here.
Agreed. I always try to buy American. And retro. And I still use items inherited from my grandparents (none of the other kids wanted them). They work great. I just found an excellent antique butcher’s honing steel at the Salvation Army thrift store for 99 cents. It will put a razor edge on a knife in three or four strokes. They just don’t make them as well nowadays.
IMHO, In walking away from Norks, he was sending message straight to Xi; I will walk away from a deal with China, in a heartbeat!
Xi called the bluff, and POTUS is showing he ain’t bluffing. This isn’t 64d chess, its POKER! The biggest, highest stakes poker game in history.
And we all get to watch, for FREE!
Xi missed the signal.
Sad.
OK then, it’s 64d POKER, and no one can play it with a straight face better than President Trump. I sure as shootin’ wouldn’t want to be his opponent…
President Trump’s opponents are right about one thing. He is upsetting the global apple cart. It is exciting while at the same time scary as heck. MAGA!
1. China expert Michael Pillsbury on Tucker Carlson tonight 2nd half of show. Maybe 35 minutes in?
Pillsbury says a top Chinese negotiator was given room to commit to provisions; then there was a claw back. That reportedly pushed Trump. I would add NK testing.
2. I agree with this chap!
It wasn’t a “clawback” – they never had any intention of conceding to anything.
They’re used to slapping stupid American idiots around, it’s no surprise they run the same playbook.
Absolutely. The Chicoms are so used to buying off our government officials, they figured they could just wait until the Uniparty and the Deep State took out President Trump. They made a very large bet on the wrong horse this time.
I think it’s simpler than that.
The Chinese economy is a command economy, run by members of the politburo pulling levers. Their economy doesn’t respond to natural market forces. There’s a button, knob, or lever for every aspect of the economy.
The problem for them is that a command economy has a millionth of the potential of a market-based economy driven by opportunity and profit.
Wishy-washy moves by the Chinese delegation just tells me one thing – that there’s a great deal of uncertainty on their part with regard to how a potential trade deal would affect their fragile economy. And they do nothing unless it benefits China.
Their quest is to become a 2nd world superpower alongside the US. Due to their zero-sum Communist views, they can’t build their way to superpower status (by expanding or growing the proverbial pie), they have to take their way there (by stealing/redistributing the existing pie).
Communist states have very little capacity for innovation. If the US cuts off the spigot, they’ll be left in the dust despite even their best efforts. That’s why I continue to believe that a true and complete trade rebalance/renegotiation will be an existential threat to the Communist state.
I think their quest is to become a #1 hegemonic world power, ruling the globe.
Gordon Chang is a very perceptive man….and he is right.
PDJT was right a few months back: Xi isn’t yet ready to deal.
So shut down the talks. Walk away. Remove Chinas WTO membership and/or MFN status.
Time to inflict serious economic pain.
PS – Wouldn’t put it past Schumer to have secretly suggested to Xi that he pull this stunt. That explains Schumer’s fake tweet of “support” for the President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was thinking the same thing as your PS. This is a Deep State move to weaken POTUS and combined with the rocket attacks in Israel, an attempt to change the narrative.
Their tactics are so easily seen now.
Swalwell is so determined to impeach. Wonder if China is supporting him. Would explain idiot behavior. Don’t they get to keep campaign contributions once it is all over? Swalwell as an unknown white man has zero chance, but he gets headlines, and betcha he gets cash for that.
“Pushed Trump”
… more likely Self-Snared after following Trump Breadcrumbs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So many [not any of you] don’t realize America is spoken of frequently in the Word. Perhaps the best place to start is the 1st clear instance that doesn’t require a deeper study for newer students…
Genesis 48:19 “…shall become a people…also great…[Great Britain]…but truly his younger brother shall be greater than he, and his seed shall become a multitude of nations.” [US = 50 nation/states] Father truly blessed us.
Russia is mentioned of course, [Jacob I loved (USA), Esau I hated (Godless Communism not individual Russians). Many other countries are mentioned both positively and negatively. China didn’t even make the cut.
Stomp ’em Mr. President, just stomp ’em.
Come on Man, China is never gonna be a problem folks….
Yeah, and the 1980s called – they want their foreign policy back (braniac Obama re Romney claiming Russia as a threat … boy that tune sure has changed on the Left!)
Come on, man! China ain’t no enemy! Folks, it’s is all HOGWASH! Scranton! Hardscrabble lunch pails! Applebee’s! Make America… uh… er… Moral… uh… Again? Did I get that right? Jill?
(Time for your nap, Joe. Go take your nap, and we’ll wake you when it’s over. Then you can have your tapioca and a Ginger Ale, buddy.)
“Make America Moral Again” (MAMA) – perfect, Joey!
Yeah Biden thinks it will pass for patriotic to underestimate our competitors and not prepare to meet them. Drunk on sentimentality. Passing the bottle around and forcing everyone to join in on that.
“…they attempt to renegotiate. No!”
What is it you don’t understand about ‘No’, Xi?
Gotta luuuv POTUS Trump!
Sure Renegotiate. Under 25% tariffs. Maybe 30%
Just impose a 25% tariff across all Chinese import and then tell China, Sure! take your time to negotiate. You can take as long as you want.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
For several decades, that’s the excuse for making concessions to the Chinese.
“We must not let them lose face!” “Losing face is the worst thing in the world to them!”
Oh okay, we’d better let them win again, right? Because damn, we wouldn’t want anyone to lose face.
LikeLiked by 4 people
let ’em fall on a couple of those Japanese seppuku swords then, if it frosts their a$$es that bad to “lose face”
money where your mouth is, China-men
Stupid is as stupid does…
I no longer care whether any semblance of a modern Chinese economy is left after we are done with them. Today’s China was built upon tens of trillions of dollars of stolen American middle class wealth, so tariff the heck out of them and start building American factories. And the duplicitous American leaders of multinational Wall Street companies who sold out their fellow American citizens can rot in hell.
Let’s leave China the way we found it, what China has always been throughout history: a brutal authoritarian regime controlling a docile populace living in grass huts eating bugs from a rice bowl. Screw China.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Really well said. Kudos.
What about the burng need for revenge? Against those who sold us out. And those who bought it,. And what of the flood of Innocents brought here from the world to steal my birthright? Those poor used people,who’ve created lives and generations of “Americans”? What of all this blood to be spilled?
@Christopher-I hear you. What’s your plan?
I pray every day that Trump revokes China’s MFN status and their WTO membership.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey Trapper, stop sugar coating it and tell us how you really feel.
Basically the Chinese are passive aggressive by cultural tradition. They won’t be negotiating in good faith.
Time to turn the screw and run their economy into the ground. Make the 21st Century another Century Of Humiliation for them.
This is a reply to Trapper as well as to comments below. No matter our rage about what our politicians/corporate heads have done for years/decade. Let’s keep out cool — Cold Anger cool — and remain rational as we end the destructive past, show China how to be a nation in the present, one among many, and follow our best national advantage.
President Trump is being straightforward and fair — an American sportsmanlike approach — to the Chinese as a beginning to help them wake up to the reality that they don’t own America or American politicans anymore; that their gazillions of dollars aren’t going to buy them sh_t. Yeah, it’s a shock. And a shock to the elitist multinationals who thought they were going to make out like bandits using Chinese cover.
We can be cool and rational. Simply tell them goodby to the old ways. America is here. Thanks President Trump and all your economic/financial/military generals.
P.S, Save the rage for so-called Americans. Competitive/wishing-to-be-dominant countries have their own agendas — and need to be stopped by other countries for national interests. However, American citizens selling out other Americans and our Constitutional Republic. Eliminate. Bring back law and order.
The Dragon is used to dealing with nervous chickens as foes. We’re all out of chickens, so buckle up Mr Dragon.
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Golden Eagle.
Never trust the chicoms.
Lol. It is clear to me the Chinese believe Biden is up by 20 points and will easily defeat trump.
I keep sending my Chinese friends Biden’s website
http://Www.biden2020.info
Nothing will happen until 2021, January 20th at high noon. Then, let the games begin.
Crappers, this site for uncle joe…
https://joebiden.info/
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Uncle Joe is back and ready to take a hands-on approach to America’s problems! Joe Biden has a good feel for the American people and knows exactly what they really want deep down. He’s happy to open up and reveal himself to voters and will give a pounding to anybody who gets in his way!”
Below this are some pics of creepy uncle Joe’s “hands on” approach to several women and girls.
Was thinking that a little while ago… then I thought: what kinda of serious damage can be done to their economy between now and then? Is that sustainable? Wouldn’t think so, but whadda I know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doctor Frederick Schwarz c. 60 years ago wrote a book called You Can Trust the Communists (to be Communists) and nothing has changed over the 6 decades.
The title says it all!
Sundance , once again you are right on the money -and have been on this issue. Thank you. I have covered my investments accordingly.The truth does come in handy in monetary matters. The MSM i meantime pooh pooing the chance that the trade deal will fall through. As usual fake news!
I think a step back to look at the bigger picture would be prudent right now. Watching Iran threaten Israel (through Hamas and the Palestinians) and the Straits of Hormuz, North Korea firing “projectiles”, and the Russians forcing Maduro to stay put, I can’t help but think this is a coordinated effort by China, Russia, and Iran to attack Trump on 3 fronts in an attempt to weaken him/US. How Trump responds will be interesting to watch. In fact, it already is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Three fronts? How about the 4th front? He has foes and battles raging in his own back yard. They are civil servants, present and former elected officials, and the media….all of them his fellow citizens, doing everything in their power to weaken him and our country on the world stage.
What a brave man he must be to take on such a burden! Words can’t describe it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is ALWAYS interesting watching PDJT!
Steve Bannon on Lou Dobbs today:
“Bannon: Today is the most important day of Trump’s presidency”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-05-06/bannon-op-ed-were-economic-war-china-its-futile-compromise
Bannon. We’re at Economic War with China. It’s Futile to Compromise.
I agree there should be no compromise with a state that steals IP, infiltrates and spies on our businesses & government, has run a mercantilist trade policy for decades and is now militarizing at an unprecedented scale.
I think this is what Trump wanted all along, but he had to pretend to actually want a deal.
He wants every single factory brought back to the US.
We’ll find out soon enough. In any deal go straight to the enforcement mechanisms it will tell you everything.
Bannon calls the chicomms “state capitalists”. They allow some private profit-taking, but call the shots…they have become fascists. Likewise, hitler’s nazis allowed private businessmen to make a profit, but he called the shots. If mao could come back, he’d personally shoot each member of the politburo for what they’ve done to his revolution. (Although he might be far more interested in a glass of ice water…)
My concern is that eventually, President Trump will no longer be President. Who on our national stage has the intellect, the desire, and the means to continue what he started? And really, who would have the desire after watching Donald Trump brilliantly counter the international pirates in this world, while at the same time paint the demonic/communist/bolshevik/one-whirled/sjw/nooze-punk/restupidturd/sound-sleep-voter movement into a corner?
Humongous shoes to fill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our domestic battle will continue until POTUS finally lifts up the rock and exposes the worms.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never go full …”I’ll be responsible for all possible consequences’”…. EVAH!!
Trump said something similar on other matters. A couple of times, IIRC. Xi just trying to play in Trump’s Realm, perhaps. I have a feeling I know how that’s gonna turn out.
i believe this was a strategy for a long time. china’s strategy : let the negotiators negotiate giving some points to America. they figured President Trump would start the celebration early and start hinting at a deal. the market goes up… the media reports it … then claw back and the pressure to finish the deal will be too strong and they get a better deal.
but President Trump doesn’t play that way. should have seen that from the NK summit.
Their strategy all along has been to simply delay until the 2020 elections. It’s a benefit of dictatorships versus democracies: you can simply wait your enemies out.
Charles Hughes Smith on trade with China = not a big deal.
https://www.oftwominds.com/blog.html
…china wouldn’t have a pot to piss in or a window to throw it out of if it weren’t for the United States….they have used our largesse to attempt to overtake us…it’s long past time to throw out the bathwater and the china baby with it…..
I haven’t heard that idiom in a dog’s age. Here’s another one: China’s gotta poop or get off the pot. Time to make a deal.
…hand’em a sears and roebuck…..better yet a corncob..
I predict China’s future to be more like 1991 Japan than 1991 Soviet Union: a quiet slide beneath the waves rather than a dramatic explosion.
It all depends on if Trump can change the cost structure enough.
Keep adding costs and eventually you reach a tipping point.
Suddenly, all factories come flooding back to American shores.
Once/if that happens, it will be a crash of catastrophic proportions in China.
..imagine that…if all of the jobs which flooded out of the country back in the 80’s came flooding back in…..
the leftists would have a cow………
Trump can’t say that. So instead he offers the ChiComs a deal they will never take, so he can “punish” them with what he wanted to do all along…
Thus, the US Steel announcement of a $1B investment the other day.
Those are nice, but honestly a drop in the bucket compared to what they did to us.
Trump is mostly faking it right now. China took hundreds, if not thousands of factories out of the US.
When USMCA is finalized, and Trump keeps piling on tariffs on China, you will start to see a tsunami of factories leaving. Even though Trump is talking things up, and we are seeing good signs, we aren’t seeing the BIG flood back. Trump is trying to create a hype wave to psyche people into returning.
And this will do it. Once those tariffs kick in, owners of all of these slave shops will only have one choice. Only because we can out-tariff Beijing.
Edgar Thompson Works. Pennsylvania back in the saddle! Been 35 years.
Most of my family worked for Bethlehem Steel. My grandfather on the George Washington Bridge, in material management and purchasing.
Too bad part of the factory became a casino.
Mercenary: I agree. But the major problem with resurrection of factories in the USA is time. Startup for factories can take a goodly amount of time, and they must be profitable. Retailers and wholesalers today give us very few choices that aren’t Chinese. We need our factories to get started soon. It’s the lower priced and smaller products that will make the largest difference,,,IMHO.
The only solution, in my humble opinion, is revoking China’s WTO membership AND their Most Favored Nation status, or at least re-assigning it to India.
If those two things do not happen, we will not change the cost structure enough. The factories will remain. Trump obviously knows this, probably 10 times better than me. And I’m sure he has a plan, even if I see no way those two things occur.
In the end, this won’t be a negotiation that ends favorably for China.
But like so many that have sat across that particular table with PDJT – they won’t have realized it until too late.
🇺🇸🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸
US does not need China at all. U.S. can get the same junk for Hong Kong, Twain, and other places if anyone wants it. I prefer if it is made in the USA
America can destroy China simply by not buying their crap. They were a backwater before WTO and would return to one should we ever get the balls to go to a pre-WTO state.
SO IT ‘S WAR THEN?
I LIKE OUR CHANCES.
I’m not crazy about how Sundance describes China’s mentality because it seems overly complex, but it’s pretty simple:
They view America as an enemy to be destroyed and subjugated. And they will always lie.
Anyone who understand’s China’s true nature knew they would NEVER agree to true changes in the trade relationship. They would NEVER willingly agree to reverse the trade deficit.
Their strategy, like North Korea, is to lie to the stupid Americans and pretend to concede. It worked on Clinton, Bush, and Obama. China got what they wanted and NK got what it wanted.
Understanding that, there are only two options for Trump: either he is dumb and gets rolled.
Or he is not dumb, understands they will NEVER renegotiate, and knows the only option is full economic de-coupling, and full economic destruction of China.
If Trump is as intelligent as I believe him to be, he knows there is no peace with China. I disagree with Sundance on this point that any kind of mutually beneficial relationship or transaction can occur. Either we destroy them or they will eventually destroy us.
This part was entirely predictable. China stringing the stupid Americans along, pretending to negotiate, then backtracking. Trump gave them time, but has signaled he won’t be rolled. Now he makes them feel the pain.
I have a sneaking suspicion that Trump knows they will never cooperate on anything, will always attack us through a thousand different vectors, and this is all part of a larger, slow plan to totally disengage us from China. One can always hope, I suppose.
…democrats and rinos have line up with their hands out begging for that lobbyist money for decades…
Clinton taught them that is pays and very well indeed……
China only acquiesces when they screw up. This happened on the Great Wall Hotel in Beiging. My first semi-professional project.
I had worked on the design of the hotel as an assistant to the project interior designer back in 1982. Along with that building, The architecture firm I worked for built two smaller hotels and provided conrete factories for the project. I guess Mao buried the recipe for concrete.
They stole concrete, building plans for the smaller hotels (mirror-imaged the plans and built additional secret hotels thinking we wouldn’t notice?), building materials, and then renegged on Sheraton managing the Great Wall Hotel right before the grand opening.
One year later, the Chinese International Travel Agency came crawling to Sheraton to save their rear-ends. In one year, they had literally trashed the entire hotel because they had no idea how to run or clean it.
It took almost one additional year for Sheraton to clean the place up and straighten everything out.
Rest easy, Merc… he knows the deal. 😉
Eff these globalists and their slave labor based Chinese “state capitalism”.
So much damage has been done to the heartland of America. Lives, famlies, fortunes, heritage, pride and promise.
REPATRIATE OUR WEALTH!
The Trump offense cannot come soon enough or fast enough for me.
Here in Houston for an International Oil & Gas Trade-Show. Outside the main entry is a huge China panda face cartoon banner welcoming all attendees. Inside at various China Company vendor booths they proudly display panda stuffed animals. All these years I hadn’t a clue (Panda/Dragon). Thanks Sundance and PDJT for the enlightenment.
In America we have the “wolf in sheep’s clothing” idiom.
The Chinese have a “dragon in panda mask”.
It’s not an exact equivalent in meaning but there are similarities.
Remember, pandas n U.S. oos areonly on loan and must be returned to China. Interesting comment on that counry culture about who owns what, how, why and at what cost.
OTC. Offshore Technology Conference. Takes 10 years to get in the main building. We did it 7 and finally quit. Nobody wants to be exhibiting amidst the Chinese. All they do is eat noodles and spy. Nobody visits their booths. They ruin a trade show and turn their exhibit space into a ghost town. They don’t even speak English.
Xi must believe (or is gambling) that DJT will be removed in less than two years.
China wins if America loses.
It’s their only play. They don’t have a choice.
To renegotiate with Trump means losing the $500 billion a year in trade surplus.
They have no choice. Lie to Trump, stall, delay, and pray you make it to 2020.
And China can buy off (has already?) just about all sitting congressmen and women.
The dragons now meets the Lion
Which is precisely what George C. Marshall faced in China in the aftermath of WW-2. Three months of successful negotiations, followed by ten months of erosion and failure.
They were shown Chinese translations of Western logic, the Bill of Rights, and the Enlightenment. Instead, the Nationalists and the Communists looked to the War of Words between Stalin and Churchill and found their inspiration there.
Decades and tens of millions of deaths later, they opened up with the Nixon overture, but even that seems to have borne bitter fruit.
However, there were no tariffs.
OK. This belongs here now.
Suppose you were the fourth generation owner of a factory in a small town. You look around and realize that when your great grandpa owned it, he owned the whole town, and the store, and everyone paid rent to him. He owned it all. Potterville. But now the workers own their houses, the stores and the businesses are independently owned, and all you have is the factory. Between real estate values and business values, there’s probably a couple hundred million dollars of middle class wealth there that isn’t yours. So you start to think. How can you get your hands on that wealth? And you have an idea.
You buy up a bunch of worthless land a couple states away. You build a factory, cheap housing, and a company store there. Newtown. When it’s done, you close the factory in Potterville, fire everyone, and ship the machine tools to Newtown. You hire new workers for the new factory. As your property values rise in Newtown, Potterville crashes and dies. Little houses that were worth maybe $75K they now can’t give away. A couple hundred million dollars of middle class wealth in Potterville just evaporated. Poof! And it reappeared in Newtown. You successfully transferred $200 million of other people’s middle class wealth out of Potterville and into Newtown, and no one knew what hit them, because you never touched their bank accounts.
Now, suppose you are a leftist in America in the 60’s, crying in your beer because you know there will never be a socialist revolution in America because the American middle class is huge and doesn’t want socialism. The American middle class is your single largest impediment to implementing socialism. If only you could destroy the middle class. But to do that you would have to destroy some $30 trillion of American middle class wealth. Or, maybe you could somehow just transfer that wealth to China while no one was looking. Hmmmmmm…….
None of it was an unintended consequence. The greatest heist in the history of heists.
Indeed Trapper. And We keep giving these thieves the power to destroy us.
Lincoln was right. He knew, since he presided over the second American Civil War.
I like the way you think, but most factory owners in the USA didn’t inherit their companies from Daddy. We just want to make the best products in the world and kick some Chinese ass. This, we do every day, and.we like it. The good news is that the DOD is buying American and so are their contractors. Too bad Boeing got in bed with the Chinese. Now they’re paying for it and some of their.management will be going to jail. It’s a crime to knowingly manufacturer a defective product that kills people. Somebody got bought off. And I’ll bet it wasn’t an American.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They simply understood all that which made America Great – all that underpins a 5000 year leap of mankind.
Shift manufacturing to China while hiding the impact with massive federal borrowing and cheap illegal labor.
Create monopolies and capital restrictions.
Keep Chinese prices low with slave labor, zero regulations, strong-arming the transfer of American intellectual property and theft of manufacturing designs.
Destroy the family, the church moral values. Make evil good and good evil. Brainwash generations through the media and indoctrinate in public schools.
Fill America’s borders with socialist, communist, islamic and third world invaders to vote for more of the above.
Just my opinion but maybe Trump’s goal is just to tariff all of China’s exports to the US.
It will be rather hard for China to cheat on the tariffs!
All enforcement resides in the US!
He can get a huge chunk of the trade deficit back through tariffs alone.
Extra 15% on $200 billion: $30 billion dollars
Another 20% on $325 billion: $65 billion dollars
That’s an extra $100 billion dollars, flowing right into the US treasury, offsetting the trade deficit with China. Money we’re taking right out of their grubby Communist hands.
So then China pays for the new infrastructure project!
Yeah, I think I like this.
CHINA RECAP: China just DESTROYED any CREDIBILITY that could lead to TRUST.
• INFILTRATING our Telecom Networks to SPY on our People and Government.
• STEALING our IP.
• CHEATING with NAFTA end-run Exports-to-USA.
• LYING on Trade Deal Commitments.
CHINA CONSEQUENCES: POTUS released the Kracken.
• $$$ BILLIONS in TARIFFS … likely FOREVER.
• DEPARTURE of USA Buyers to Source from Countries with BILATERAL TRADE DEALS.
• $$$ TRILLIONS in INVESTMENT LOSSES … in Wealth and Markets.
• REVOCATIONS of Visas for Students and Industrial and Military SPIES.
• DEAL PRECONDITION that China has implemented UNIVERSAL ENFORCEMENT.
• ENFORCEMENT has CLEARED ALL Trade Violation Cases in weeks, not years.
President Trump just waved his Magic Wand …
Took China from nothing to LOSE to everything to GAIN. 🤣
China says it’s still preparing for US trade talks — but won’t give details after new Trump threats
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/06/china-may-cancel-trade-talks-after-trump-tariffs-threat-sources-say.html
Sundance I hate to sound argumentative but 1) they’re ain’t no USMCA and congress will never approve it with dims at the helm. 2) I believe Xi has placed his bet on dims maintainging control of congress. Hopefully I’m wrong but I think Trump should proceed with tarrifs on all the bastards but that is exactly what Xi wants in imho. 2020 is not that far off and I’m betting Xi will challenge Trump in multiple stand offs militarily. The question in my mind is will Deplorables support our POTUS lock stock and barrel? I think the past years of war in Iraq/afghan it was Deplorables kids who deployed in those wars and none of them want that for their grandkids too. I believe Xi has a higher loyalty than Trump in regards to willingly sacrificing its citizens grandchildrens human life. Xi you see, don’t give a rats ass that’s why they’re communist. I pray I’m wrong but China has the most to give in human life and revelations was a book I studied extensively when I was young. Call me a crazy but Confrontation seems inevitable sooner or later…is this it, I don’t know! We’ll see what happens. Personally I’d like to see Trump place tarrifs on all the cheating bastards but isn’t that what Xi is banking on?
You’re forgetting 2 things:
1) Trump has the threat of terminating NAFTA at any time – if he does it, Mexican lobbyists will be screaming like crazy to pass USMCA in Congress.
2) Trump can buy Democrat support through infrastructure spending – if it takes 2 trillion to get USMCA passed, so be it.
Our President has a lot of leverage left to play. Do you really think he went through all this trouble to negotiate USMCA without a plan to make it law? I learned long ago to never underestimate Trump. He has backup plans for his backup plans.
I know all the leverage points, I’ve been reading here for about 4 years or more. Sundance explains them perfectly. What he doesn’t explain is the leverage China has to make war and how American people will react? Have you seen any retreat from China in the South China Sea project or anywhere else? I think not. I believe Trump cares greatly for human life. I don’t believe Xi does, I believe he has a higher loyalty driven by evil just like dims and all communist. The dims just don’t want to own it.
If Xi responds to Trump’s economic war with an actual war, he loses the optics battle. That would actually spook investors even more. Any irrational moves by China could send capital fleeing from that country.
As long as the President has been working on his China Strategy, I’ve no doubt he is fully prepared to deal with this and any further curveballs that Xi tries the throw at him.
But we must re-elect PDJT in 2020. That’s is a given. No other options.
Let’s just hope half the nation or more sees it that way as well. Problem is we’re up against the evil news media, most all TV networks, and movie makers. The battle for the nation needs to start there. The guberment controls it and needs to put a stop to it but we have that first amendment that didn’t take that into account but I understand why. What a complex topic without becoming China in the process. Hard to win a battle of the minds when half the nation is on drugs and don’t give a rats ass except for themself. This was once the greatest Christian nation on earth and the devil has split it in half. Morals are lost, values are lost, fearcof god’s wrath is lost. Seems like that was predicted once about BC years ago…
There had also been a separate undercurrent effort in motion going on.
I recently read an article about our government giving briefings to US companies recommending they move out of China to places like India, Mexico, etc (if not the US). They were advised to move supply chain as well as protecting their intellectual property. I can’t find that article now, but found a related one on NYT:
One Trump Victory:. Companies Rethink China
https://www-nytimes-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.nytimes.com/2019/04/05/business/china-trade-trump-jobs-decoupling.amp.html?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nytimes.com%2F2019%2F04%2F05%2Fbusiness%2Fchina-trade-trump-jobs-decoupling.html
I can’t get passed the paywall, but found the article in full on Tibet.net:
One Trump Victory: Companies Rethink China
April 6, 2019
https://tibet.net/2019/04/one-trump-victory-companies-rethink-china/
There is also a YouTube video report on this:
One Trump Victory: Companies Rethink China
Also, did you know that China went from providing 8% of global manufacturing to 25% of global manufacturing just since the year 2000? It’s in the video report.
Trump’s a businessman, not a professional politician who eats off of others’plates so he’;s Xi’s nightmare – a US President who actually understands business…at any level. Xi’s a bit pissed right now as he’s had to shelve his ‘Made in China 2025’ program, a program that would have gutted the manufacturing and national security of a number of countries.
US Presidents aren’t picked for their business skills, they generally have to rely on the suggestions of others (who have differing philosophies, amounts of intelligence and/or agenda) to appoint business experts. These experts usually end up being academics with book, not practical knowledge, or otherwise unemployed business people. Had they been as skilled and on-board as we were told they are we wouldn’t be in the mess we are today.
Whatever Trump is he knows business, he’s a down-and-dirty, and successful, businessman and Xi’s a Communist apparatchik…see the imbalance here? Xi’s probably going to play for time, hoping Trump’s not reelected or the Rats take the Congress, than he can go back to dealing with clueless politicians of questionable honesty.
Chinese spies acquired NSA tools, used them to attack US allies: report
A leading cybersecurity firm found evidence Chinese intelligence operatives repurposed National Security Agency hacking technology in 2016 to attack American allies and private firms in Europe and Asia, according to the New York Times.
Researchers with Symantec believe the Chinese government captured the code from an NSA attack on their own systems rather than stealing it, according to the article. The hacking group that repurposed the tools has committed several attacks on U.S. targets including space, satellite and nuclear propulsion tech manufacturers, according the Times, citing a classified agency memo.
Some of the same tools were also dumped online by an unidentified group calling itself the Shadow Brokers, later used by North Korean and Russian intelligence, according to the Times, although there is no apparent connection between the Chinese acquisition and Shadow Brokers’ activity.
While Symantec is not sure how the Chinese got the code, Chinese intelligence contractors have used the tools to conduct cyber-warfare in Belgium, Hong Kong, Luxembourg, the Philippines and Vietnam, according to the Times, with targets ranging from schools and scientific research to the government of a U.S. ally. In one case, an operation against a telecommunications network may have led them to obtain as many as millions of private communications, according to Symantec.
Symantec’s research does not explicitly identify the Chinese government, instead referencing “the Buckeye group,” the firm’s term for a team of hackers identified by both the Justice Department and private firms as a contractor for China’s Ministry of State, according to the report. The Justice Department indicted three hackers connected to the group in 2017.
“This is the first time we’ve seen a case — that people have long referenced in theory — of a group recovering unknown vulnerabilities and exploits used against them, and then using these exploits to attack others,” Eric Chien, a security director at Symantec, told the Times.
https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/442415-chinese-spies-stole-nsa-tools-used-them-to-attack-us-allies-report
