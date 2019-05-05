Sunday Talks: Secretary Pompeo -vs- Chris Wallace…

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears on Fox News Sunday to debate Swamp antagonist Chris ‘But’ Wallace on issues related to Venezuela, Russia, China and North Korea.
Despite the Weissmann/Mueller report, Chris “But” Wallace continues advancing the Russia collusion-conspiracy… until moving forward and cheerleading for North Korea, Hamas and China.
I was cheering at the TV during the Mike Pompeo smackdown on the vile Chrissy Wallace.
Sundance’s Chris “But” Wallace … EXACTLY.
Typo in the headline, Sundance. It’s ‘Crisp Butt Wallace’,
His tushie gets burned every time he goes up against one of the Trump Team. ‘Crisp’ needs a Ghost Pepper milkshake just to cool down his behind after these interviews.
And he never learns from his mistakes. What a dumbass.
CW is such an a$$
– Chris Wallace/ Crissy thinks Pompeo was mean to him? 10-12 minutes into the program. (Siding with North Korean leader?)
– Marie Elizabeth Harf, political commentator, yuck. Labeling Right “Conspiracy theories”. We need to keep a list when they are disproven.
– Billionaire Melinda Gates complaining about “unpaid work” at home. Cry me a river!!! Ms. Gates said she wondered, why am I in the kitchen after dinner while my husband goes to his office? She eventually made a rule where no one leaves the kitchen til kitchen clean.
1. Has she ever heard of CHORES for children? My parents rarely did dishes.
2. Why does Bill go to his office after dinner? (Waaaaa!) Probably because he has tens of thousands of employees; a world-leading tech company; and as a young man his madman coding for 24 or 48 hours straight, without sleep, was legendary.
Melissa DOES NOT clean her kitchen. 100000:1 odds that she has more than one live in “help”, probably all illegals, too.
And she’ s complaining about a few dishes? Good thing she didn’t into the drudgery of the bathrooms! 😜
World’s richest man, Bill Gates family lives in the exclusive suburb of Medina,Washington, in a huge earth-sheltered house in the side of a hill overlooking Lake Washington.
Bill Gates house encompasses more than 66,000 square feet which is equal to 1.5 acres.The major rooms include 7 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, six kitchens, and six fireplaces.
http://www.billgatesmicrosoft.com/billhouse.htm
Gosh, imagine the length of cord on her vacum cleaner. 🤔
I haven’t watched the show in a while, mainly because Wallace is an arrogant person. Marie Harf is another Fox bimbo albeit a lot less intellectual than some of the others and Karl Rove I couldn’t care less about. What a snob he is. But I did see the segment with Melinda Gates…..I can’t add anything useful to #Perot C’s comment, he/she says it all.
The North Korea tests… the Hamas rockets… Venezuela head fake… don’t tell me that there is not a coordinated effort to put pressure on this administration and divert attention from Barr’s investigation… in addition to the domestic abuse.
What’s next.
100%, doof.
Yes, but it is to divert attention from the very good news about the economy. Can’t let that good news get settled in people’s minds, can we?
Yep it’s all that. What it can’t be is the left deciding that now is the time to start a war in order to prevent Barr from burying the democrat party.
BINGO!
I do like that Wallace played the clip with Biden saying China isn’t competition for us. That was a good end with Pompeo disputing that.
Biden is sooo dumb his head hurts. He also looks like a dead corpse. .
I would rather endure a root canal without Novocain than listen to Wallace.
I agree! That’s why I read all comments here! Thank you all!
I see what Sundance is doing here. This interview with Chrissy and the one with Margaret Brennan are completely interchangeable. They used exactly the same talking points! Who in the DNC is sending out these memos with the questions and themes? It wasn’t that long ago that an intelligent interviewer would ask out of the box questions to distinguish themselves. The media resembles that movie “Brazil”.
And you would think that any self-respecting REAL journalist would take his/her talking points from some ce trial commend. Lemmings…
Central command
And they always have videos queued up to use as ambush for some “BUT” question
More and more sunlight, and penetration into the consciousness of the collective mind of the American voting republic. It is like Vince Lombardi preaching basics in football in preparation for championship games. Our founders built our constitution, by faith, on two principles: 1. The truths of our Creator are universal 2. The fallability of the humans.
It is an uphill battle, but following these principles , we will get further return on investment than anything else:
1. Educate the public (expose evil, greed, and lies; teach universal truths)
2. eliminate bias in our free speech
3. support individual rights, and limit governmental power
4. Acknowledge our creator, but give citizens freedom of religion
5. Enforce the law with a system of justice
6, Promote broad education, not propaganda
7. remove restrictions from free economy, but put a higher priority on a society which allows opportunity for each citizen to prosper.
2. RESTORE Free Speech by BREAKING UP monopolies that restrict it and adjudicating MASSIVE DAMAGES for all whose speech they have EVER restricted.
Essentially Chrissy is using Dim talking points. For over 20 years Rush has been playing soundbites of all the fake news channels using the same talking points.
Conclusion? Chrissy is fake news.
Guessing Pompeo, along with many of us who observed these Sunday interviews, was wondering why our Brain Trust was wasting his time with these yahoos. I was itching for him to get back to his office and the intel on countries literally and figuratively going boom today.
Secretary Pompeo has always interviewed extremely well, but there was a sharper edge to him in his interviews with Stiffneck Brennan and Whiny Wallace. The gloves appear to be coming off throughout the Administration since the Hoax has been publicly exposed. I like it.
Sharper Edge indeed:
MULTIPLYING TARIFFS on CHINA announced by President Trump today will be the shot heard round the world.
Sundance’s upcoming thread will be EPIC.
Absilutely, AGREE, BKR!!
SQUEEZE….
I can’t even watch Wallace any more. This guy is worse than any one on CNN or MSNBC.
“ I can’t even watch Wallace any more.” Do what I do. You should at least ‘try’. When he begins to talk (bloviate), quickly inhale and hold your breath. As soon as you need to breathe, turn him off.
On Friday Wallace complained too many on Fox support Trump. Tells you everything. Add in, he vacations in Italy with the Clooneys.
Wasn’t it Clooney’s villa in Italy from which Clooney had to remove his family for safety’s sake as the hordes of savages were getting too close to his dear Amal and baby twins?
And no, he didn’t learn anything from the experience, he still has a leftist world view.
Wouldn’t be a good place to hide a Maltese Professor?
I just can’t reconcile the statement by Rush Limbaugh his seemingly close “friendship” with Chris Wallace and his anti-left punditry. How in the blazes can someone with such strong ideology remotely befriend someone like CW?
That revelation just floored me. Just sayin.
My opinion of Rush’s integrity has been tainted for many years, so I am not surprised by his friendship with Wallace. Remember Rush was not a Trump supporter, he came around because it is good for business, HIS radio business.
To be sure, Wallace is annoying as brakes that squeal loud on a downhill slope. He’s also woefully predictable and ineffective. Pompeo smashed Wallace’s talking points with ease. Each time that happened Wallace just moved on to the next prefab “topic”, in the end none of the faux discussion subjects were left standing. Good to see Pomeo present the administration’s case so strongly, Wallace was merely a small pothole to endure on the way to the destination.
Other than watching these selected clips of Wallace, I don’t waste a minute listening to his ignorance. Not too sure who thinks his every attempt at “gotcha” drool is anything but the left’s talking points, but he’s weak. Him, Harf, Juan, Smith and a few others make it worthwhile to record FOX just for the ability to fast forward through their ridiculous comments.
According to Chrissy himself here, he has a ‘ but’ fixation.
I got to say,
I LIKE some of DJT’S team of warriors,…but I sure miss Don Rumsfeld. Not talking about his politics or policies, just his demeanor.
Probably neccesary that Pompeo is a little polished and reserved, Barr as well.
Rumsfeld just had this particular way of “not suffering fools, gladly” that I really miss.
We coukd really use that right now, but I guess that is firmly in PDJT’s ‘wheelhouse’; he has reversed the time honored tradition of having his VP be the ‘attack dog’, starting in the,campaign, and has continued it during his administration.
Just naulstolgic (sp?), I guess.
SoS Pompeo brings dimensions that Rumsfeld never imagined.
So Rumsfeld was a smooth diplomatic type while Pompeo just tells it like it is. Not taking any schiff from anyone. Sounds good to me.
Pompeo has the best
look
classic.
It won’t be long before the Fox “Sunday panel” is comprised of Marie Harf, Donna Brazile, Juan Williams, and whichever democrat congresswoman loses in 2020 such as Eric Swalwell.
Sorry, gagged on possibility.
Always hated this cuck Wallace. Someone booked in that time slot really needs to take him down before a national audience. I guess they keep him for the normies. How these Idiots happen is beyond my scope of understanding. What a jerk, and Howard Kurtz is right behind him.
Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday show has long ago left “But” Mike in the dust.
Yep I am always an hour or two behind on Fox, just so I do not have to listen to leftist garbage, there is a 30 second skip on the remote, I use it, and I never miss a thing. It would be different if what they were saying had any context in reality. The left, k\like Juan or Marie literally are just total spin machines. You already know what they are going to say. I do not allow any leftist propaganda to enter my home. I also do not allow any image of Hillary, Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer to scar the walls. They instantly get ejected. Doesn’t matter who is speaking over the picture. They are filth, just like porn or any other disgusting stench I cannot allow in my home or in my life. They are my deplorables.
I’d like to sneak into the Fox control room and put the caption “Chris Wallace (D-Fox)” whenever his face appears on the screen. Truth in advertising. 😉
Always entertaining to read everyone’s comments of Chrissy, Margret et al. Verifies that I was right to watch perfectly good Shaw Brothers King Fu movies on El Rey while their spewing was in progress.
My grandfather gave Crissys daddy his first job in broadcasting (in radio) in the 30’s. Back then Gramps biggest thing was “speak clearly!” so as to make sure what is being SAID can be HEARD… Now we have to sit here every week and see Chris Wallace has morphed the principle to make sure what he’s heard, is what gets said.
“Your viewers should not be misled”
Amen brother!
Line of the Day.
Too bad it went way over the idiots head.
Chris Wallace is a sadist/masochist like the coyote on the road runner cartoons. He always walks into his own trap and then instantly starts setting up the next one.
Wallace was an annoying new teenager getting schooled by an adult.
mr. deacon’s is actually a very apt description of Wallace. 😂
Wallace and Fake Yapper have the same adnoid problem
It is despicable that a predictable, negative nabob like Wallace gets a prominent platform on FNC but Conservatives like Loomer, Woods and Watson not only get zero coverage on Fox but are now banned by the Dem’s Big Techs. These 3 and others do venture out to the so called extremes or the fringes but that is exactly what is needed to protect free speech.
They and others push the boundaries of reasonable discourse and insight for the silent majority but none of them have openly advocated violence including Woods’ metaphorical comment after the Waldo Emerson quote. What predictable antagonistic Wallace says about anything has become irrelevant to me but the silencing of Conservative thought is a very important and crucial issue to address. If free speech dies, freedom and much more will be lost. Wallace is easily replaced.
