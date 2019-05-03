Devin Nunes Discusses His Inquiry into Origin of Spygate….

Rep. Devin Nunes appears on Fox News to discuss his letter raising questions about academic center of origin of Russia probe. Nunes says if Joseph Misfud is a Russian agent, it would be one of the biggest intelligence scandals in history.
PapaBombs about to drop!
Good Times!
The Mueller Dossier. Nunes can really drive it home, can’t he?
Apparently Andy McCarthy said on Hannity today that he doesn’t expect anyone to be arrested over FISA abuse.
