Devin Nunes Discusses His Inquiry into Origin of Spygate….

Rep. Devin Nunes appears on Fox News to discuss his letter raising questions about academic center of origin of Russia probe. Nunes says if Joseph Misfud is a Russian agent, it would be one of the biggest intelligence scandals in history.

3 Responses to Devin Nunes Discusses His Inquiry into Origin of Spygate….

  1. Streak 264 says:
    May 3, 2019 at 11:52 pm

    PapaBombs about to drop!
    Good Times!

  2. stablesort says:
    May 3, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    The Mueller Dossier. Nunes can really drive it home, can’t he?

  3. margarite1 says:
    May 3, 2019 at 11:58 pm

    Apparently Andy McCarthy said on Hannity today that he doesn’t expect anyone to be arrested over FISA abuse.

