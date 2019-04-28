Trump Baits “Coup” and “Overthrow” – Sally Yates Surfaces….

With the background of Sally Yates involvement outlined, it does not seem coincidental that immediately after President Trump begins discussing the “coup” and “overthrow”  former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates surfaces.

Smug Ms. Yates is interviewed by Hillary Clinton’s primary media mouthpiece, Mrs. Alan Greenspan. This is eight minutes of deliciously paranoid projection and ass-covering; and Little Ms. Sanctimony fears the music stopping without access to an escape pod…

This graphic we created in 2017 shows how the two tracks were created.  The left side is the DOJ and the right side is the FBI/CIA.  The four principle targets used to create the defensive scheme are Manafort, Flynn, Page and Papadopoulos.

Prior to March 9th, 2016, the surveillance and spy operation was using the NSA database to track and monitor their political opposition.  However, once the NSA compliance officer began initiating an internal review of who was accessing the system, the CIA and FBI moved to create ex post facto justification for their endeavors. [Full Backstory]

Everything after March 9th, 2016, is a function of two intelligence units, the CIA and FBI, operating together to coverup prior political surveillance and spy operations.

The CIA track took place between March and July 2016, and consisted of using foreign intelligence allies in Italy, the U.K and Australia to create a background illusion of Russian involvement with the Trump campaign.  This operation was based on earlier -more innocuous- contacts from various countries, weaponized and redeployed in what everyone calls “spygate”.  This track successfully culminated in Operation Crossfire Hurricane.

The FBI track was domestic-centric, albeit sub-contracted to Fusion GPS and later a former British intelligence officer, and took place between April and October 2016; also to create the illusion of Russian involvement.  This operation is best known around the Steele Dossier and FISA warrant against U.S. person Carter Page.  The FBI track continued with the Mueller investigation into 2017, 2018 and 2019.  Learn More

90 Responses to Trump Baits “Coup” and “Overthrow” – Sally Yates Surfaces….

  1. Mark Thimesch (Artist) says:
    April 28, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    Dear Ms. Sally Yates,

    I believe the color orange is going to look just maahhhhhhhvelous on you.

    Warmest and sincerest regards (snicker, snort, grin)

    • Some old guy says:
      April 28, 2019 at 8:46 pm

      When Ms. Yates has her own federal convict # assigned, Justice will have been served in part, at least.

      • Ready Steady Go says:
        April 28, 2019 at 9:31 pm

        Hmmmmm. I thought the travel ban was unconstitutional??? Now Sally is giving legal opinions on obstruction? LoL! They must be so pissed at Mueller. I think POTUS has something on Mueller. Sally is frustrated that Mueller is a dud and now Congress is backing off impeachment. They have no escape plan.

      • Roger Duroid says:
        April 28, 2019 at 9:32 pm

        That broad, Yates, deserves the full treatment for sedition as much as any of them.

    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      April 28, 2019 at 9:05 pm

      Burnt Orange
      is her
      particular shade.

    • Ready Steady Go says:
      April 28, 2019 at 9:23 pm

      The fact they are coming out means they are worried. It’s no longer a conspiracy theory they can laugh off. Barr has drawn them out. They are transitioning from denial to justification. They are trying to get ahead of it. Within this strategy there must always be a potential fall guy. I have always thought that will be McCabe. If the justification strategy of the team does not work, they will employ the compartmentalize strategy. ” Hey they mislead us too. We can’t believe the FBI was going in the NSA data base. We had no idea the fisa warrants were illegal”. Dammit this is gonna get better. Donnie j Trump is making them twist. he is not rushing. He has 19 months to make them suffer. It’s gonna be agonizing. I want them bankrupt. The elite is gonna love all the billable hours.

      • mike says:
        April 28, 2019 at 9:36 pm

        The FISA court abuses need to start dragging Deep Staters off now, so the fuse is lit on these traitors. Yates is still singing collusion, she needs to sing like a jailbird.

        No more passes, no more excuses, fry them all.

      • Robert Smith says:
        April 28, 2019 at 9:51 pm

        They will all, minus Obama, fall.

        Like

  2. FofBW says:
    April 28, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    I take PT at his word.

    “This can never happen again”.

    IMO, PT is staying focused, adjusting his sights for wind and distance while waiting for the perfect shot.

    Be patient all.

    • eagledriver50 says:
      April 28, 2019 at 9:25 pm

      And Don’t Forget the Elevation & Holdover…I am quite sure that PDJT is going to make sure that the shot is perfert and there will be NO letup from there on out…

      Taking BETS who the first will be…Anybody???

  3. Ivehadit says:
    April 28, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    None of them should have ANY moral authority to speak. None.

  4. Seneca the Elder says:
    April 28, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    The least of her worries is being referred to as “scum.”

  5. Daniel says:
    April 28, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Sorry, disregard anything I have to say about this. I couldn’t watch the whole thing. Every time I hear people criticize Trump’s “behavior” and I contrast that against the absolutely disgusting and unprecedented attacks against the president, his family and every person he has nominated, I can only characterize Trump’s behavior as absolutely contained and restrained. I could not have held myself back the way president Trump has.

    Trump is, indeed, a counter-puncher and the punches are coming. And they are going to be absolute knockouts. That I can tell you.

  6. flatlandgoober says:
    April 28, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    You know that old saying “Don’t get mad, get even”?
    POTUS Awesome is using the “mad” to motivate the “getting even”.

    It’s a big roomy bus, and we’re welcome to join him.

  7. Firefly says:
    April 28, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    They take the bait every time! This is like a repeat of PTrump saying his “wires tapped”- when it was NY Times headlines. Ben Rhodes was rattled didn’t want to say anything – Yates thinks she so smooth with her lies.

    • WSB says:
      April 28, 2019 at 8:54 pm

      Sally is literally a nail on a chalkboard to me.

    • ms doodlebug says:
      April 28, 2019 at 9:14 pm

      Note to Self: On this date, Sally Yates appeared for interview with Hillary Clinton mouth-piece, Mrs. Alan Greenspan, to publicly obstruct justice in the investigation she knows is either in progress or up-coming in the near future.

      Not to be confused with Hillary Clinton’s public appearance where she had the colossal lack of self-awareness to suggest President Trump should be held accountable for obstructing justice in the Mueller investigation though Mueller did not conclude there was obstruction.

  8. Perot Conservative says:
    April 28, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Any techie pros here? See last question ***.

    Notice in the recent Page-Strzok texts posted, both conspirators say there are several ways this could “go off the rails”?

    Imagine what is redacted.

    Imagine what was deleted?

    Did NSA / backups / System Administrators recover deletions? (A felony?)

    Were same authorities able to recover the gmail messages between Page, Strzok, others?? Those had to be BOMBSHELLS!!!

    *** Advanced Top-Level IT question: say Page-Strzok employed the communication strategy General Petraeus used with his lover. Could be get those?

    Write a Draft.
    Person 2 logs in, same account (only 1 log in), reads draft, deletes it.
    Person 2 then writes and saves their draft.
    Rinse. Repeat.
    No email sent. None received.

    • Daniel says:
      April 28, 2019 at 8:58 pm

      There’s more to this idiotic message drop strategy than people understand. Once a message is read on screen, that means the message was transmitted across the internet to arrive at the remote peer. And entering a message to me stored onto a server (as a draft) still requires the message be transmitted from keyboard to client peer, to remote server OVER THE INTERNET.

      Imagine, if you will, that a message was sent from one gmail user to another. Did this email “travel across the internet”? Answer is “yes” and “no.” Yes it did in order to get submitted to a server and yes it did in order to be read from the server. But “no” in the sense there was no “server to server” relay of the message unless there was a CAS (client access server) not on the same network as the mail storage server.

      This is EXACTLY the same thing just using a single email account. The messages are still flying all around the internet in various forms. An email dead drop is just another example of how these idiots think they are “super spies” when they have no idea what they are dealing with.

      Frankly, they would have been better off with HAM digital relay stations to send and receive messages. While this method absolutely proves intent, this email dead drop method is not far from that and also proves lazy stupidity along with intent.

      • Perot Conservative says:
        April 28, 2019 at 9:14 pm

        Gotcha. Think those messages and drafts get saved on a server, or overwritten by new activity with time?

        Think the NSA has them?

      • eagledriver50 says:
        April 28, 2019 at 9:31 pm

        NOT if they file is ACCESSED ONLY BY THE ONES WITH CLEARANCE to the file…which is possible…THEY have to send the contents NOT THE FILE ITSELF…that has BEEN MODIFIED BY MORE THAN 1 SO…making the changes to the file and copyin the file into an email and sending to a dummy email address they just have to check the data/timestamp on the email to know there was/were changes…

  9. eujenek says:
    April 28, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    She’s a swinger, for sure.

    • Robert Smith says:
      April 28, 2019 at 9:25 pm

      Perhaps I have issues, or maybe the same issues you do, but I thought the same thing. Probably her unfortunate choice if clothes. Which I guess I’m not supposed to comment on these days.

  10. Eric says:
    April 28, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    Has she been taking lessons/tips from whoever coached Christine Blasey-Ford on how to “sound”?

    Talk about annoying.

  11. RKEESX says:
    April 28, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    MS YATES HAS EMERGED FROM HILLARY’S WOODS TO GO ON OFFENSE AS SHE HAS NO DEFENSE. SALLY DARLIN’, WE AIN’T STUPID.

  12. Sidney Powell says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    Anyone but me notice how beet red her neck turns as she lies and tries to worm her way out?

  13. doofusdawg says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Sally writes a 55 page memo to prevent inspector general review of counter intelligence division and it actually does prevent review… and Trump tweets 40 words proclaiming his innocence yet Trump is the one accused of obstruction of justice. You just can’t make this shit up.

    Liked by 12 people

    April 28, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    The two gals should have had a big box of Kleenex on the desk for effect. Yates was a mewling phony drama queen as if she was the one who was wronged.
    Hillary’s gofers should be ashamed.

  15. The Demon Slick says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Lately it’s hard to see who’s in charge of the left. Is it the democrats? Or does the media (and the giant corporations who own them, and in turn are owned by 5 dudes)… does the corporate owned media control the democrats? Clearly the media and our “intelligence community” are incestously intertwined. It’s easy to see the Vichy republicans doing whatever Tom Donahue wants. But Steyer for instance seems like he can’t get them to do what he wants. Soros is Soros, but he doesn’t seem to be calling the shots with the democrats, more like they all agree on stuff (although Soros has been very effective in his project to elect lefty prosecutors in big cities, like Kim Foxx. Still, in those cities one more lefty isn’t a huge difference).

  16. starfcker says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    Yes Andrea, you can wear your bathrobe. Nobody’s going to be watching anyway.

    • meow4me2 says:
      April 28, 2019 at 9:21 pm

      Ha, that’s exactly what I thought. She’s wearing her bathrobe on TV! Egads, I once had to do a stupid Home Ec project in high school and I chose to make a dumb terry cloth romper. I’m so glad I never finished it. I could’ve looked like that!

  17. topavalley says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    The stress is getting to Yates. Look at the coloring on her chest, neck and under her jawline. Bright red and getting worse by 3:50. Hives?

  18. IrishEyesSouth says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    All involved in the protection of Hillary while attempting to overthrow our duly elected POTUS are scum, period. It’s hammer time. #TickTock

  19. Caius Lowell says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    “This is eight minutes of deliciously paranoid projection and ass-covering; and Little Ms. Sanctimony fears the music stopping without access to an escape pod.” What an incredibly entertaining sentence!

  20. Interested Observer says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    Sally Yates is a corrupt POS. I have nothing else to say about her.

  21. John says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    She can beat Biden.

  22. Perot Conservative says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    First sign for Popcorn?

    Upcoming Comey investigation: recommended criminal referral or indictments; or Deep Swamp?

    Is there any possible way he is let off in a fair system? Leaking documents to the media (are those considered Classified)? What else?

    Cornell Law

    18 U.S. Code § 798. Disclosure of classified information

    (a) Whoever knowingly and willfully communicates, furnishes, transmits, or otherwise makes available to an unauthorized person, or publishes, or uses in any manner prejudicial to the safety or interest of the United States or for the benefit of any foreign government to the detriment of the United States any classified information— …

    (3) concerning the communication intelligence activities of the United States or any foreign government; or…

    Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than *** ten years ***, or both.

  24. farinc says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Sundance, will you be publishing a book at some point on everything related to the Russia investigation hoax? I’d like to be the first on your list to buy a copy from you.

      • lotbusyexec says:
        April 28, 2019 at 9:42 pm

        Treepers – we are his preview audience! He has been sending us samples of the chapters daily. As I was made aware again this evening in the previous post by MelH there is a yellow DONATE button to the right-hand side of this posting (to the right of the Spygate photo). I know I’d be lost without this site – let’s keep it up and running AND financially sound. Sundance may do this out of the goodness of his heart but the man and his family deserve to eat 😉 DONATE today 👍

  25. I won't back down says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    She is a lawyer. She knows exactly what her legal risk is in this. Would be awesome if Barr could dig up some obscure and/or never enforced statute like a) Logan Act or b) FARA to hang her with. There has to be some awesome poetic license we can all be praying he gets inspired to use to drive the final nail in her coffin.

    Also, never bring a lawyer to a spy fight.

  26. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:12 pm

  27. simicharmed says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    Mrs. pencil neck NEEDS to be brought to JUSTICE! There is no alternative in a Rule-of-Law Society.

    The co-conspirators in the Media can parade these animals around their propaganda outlets but the fact remains…. Law and Order! Equal Justice DEMANDS that every one of these conspirators pays for their misdeeds to society. There is no judicial-option! Either we have justice for all or justice for none!

  28. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:17 pm

  29. Matt Hay says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    This Ben Rhodes Interview says it all. Well, not the words, but the body language. https://youtu.be/pPX85LMuBFs

    • Angel Martin says:
      April 28, 2019 at 9:36 pm

      Ben is asked about the start of the investigation and he immediately says “nothing to do with the White House. We didn’t know about the Dossier until after the election. The FBI started with the investigation with Papadopolous.”

      Ben inadvertently tells us what he is worried about, and also that he thinks they covered their tracks and it will never be proved.

      Ben – not too smart. And prepared to blame the FBI ! The problem is that they might not want to take the blame. Especially when they were ordered to do things, and then blamed for doing what they were ordered.

      Backstabbing, ass-covering, blame-shifting… this could be fun !

    • topavalley says:
      April 28, 2019 at 9:39 pm

      Thank you for posting the interview. On one hand it is hard to listen to Rhodes and Yates but it is satisfying to see their well deserved panic.

      Interesting to hear Rhodes say he heard about everything from the news. Remind you of anyone?

      How many times did Rhodes use the word “like”?

  30. Linus in W.PA. says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Yates is ‘up-talking’ like Ballsey Ford.

    A total act.

  31. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:18 pm

  32. Angel Martin says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Yates: “I have personally prosecuted obstruction cases on far, far less evidence than this.”

    An inadvertent confession of her previous prosecutorial misconduct !

  33. Genie says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    The reptilian Sally Yates in her green skin. I could imagine her forked tongue lashing out to slap the smile off the juicy pink big, Andrea, sitting before her.

  34. 4gypsybreeze says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Yates and Evelyn Farkas are two of my least favorite people in this whole mess!

    • John says:
      April 28, 2019 at 9:39 pm

      Farkas is a freakin genius, hopefully she didn’t have access to the nuclear codes. Time to call these people out for what they are incompetent. They can’t even spy right.

  35. Tiffthis says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    1 minute 52 seconds was all I could stomach. I hope Sally gets what she deserves.

  36. Rockitz says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    The coming butthurt in the Deep State is going to be a sight to behold. The MSM is going to have yet another very sad series of days. There will be much weeping and gnashing of teeth.

  38. Kelly Heltsley says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Meet the depressed

  39. Robert Smith says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Who is she married to?

  40. citizen817 says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:51 pm

  41. Nigella says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Why isn’t she in jail?

  42. Lulu says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    I loathe her. From the moment I laid eyes on her, I felt nothing but disgust. You can tell that she is an immoral, contemptible human being just by looking at her clothes and expressions.

    She’s the woman in the office nobody likes because she will backstab any and everyone to advance herself all while sucking up to men who can advance her career – married or not.

    Anyone who has ever worked in corporate America has run into a few like her.

  43. Blind no longer says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    OMG!!! That last part…President Obama walked into the room and said “I may have appointed you, but you don’t represent me, you represent the people of the United States of America”. Thought I might puke or throw my laptop out the window…maybe both.

    They must really, REALLY be scared sh*tless. Bringing out long tall Sally with the Obama reference about how fair, honest and full of integrity he is…yup they’re scared sh*tless! You’re going down Sally.

  44. Chip Doctor says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    PDJT is giving the deep state PTSD.

  45. rayvandune says:
    April 28, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    These two completely ignore the fact that Mueller found NO EVIDENCE of collusion, conspiracy, coordination, or whatever you want to call it, after two years of searching! And the hypocrisy of accusing Barr of using “Trump’s language” when he spoke of “collusion”!! So Trump is responsible for inventing the improper term “collusion”?!! How many times did Andrea use the very word in the last two years, and how many times did someone from Trump’s camp point out its meaninglessness? Brazen liars! These women lied with every word they spoke, including the “and’s” and “the’s”, AND the periods and commas! I might believe the white spaces between words, but I would need to check each one!

