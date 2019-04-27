The President and First Lady Host the Abe’s…

President Donald Trump hosts Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a round of golf today, while First Lady Melania Trump hosts Madame Akie Abe in DC.
The relationship between the Trump’s and the Abe’s goes back quite a while and is rooted in a genuine friendship. The president and prime minister are strong competitors on trade and economic policy; however, the competition is founded on respect.
Prime Minister Abe’s economic policies are rooted in the growth process taught by Edwards Demming. If you follow their professional business ideology, it is easy to see how President Trump and Prime Minister Abe would face-off around a standard of excellence.
When combined the economies of the United States and Japan account for approximately 30 percent of all global gross domestic product.
This is really old-school business stuff. Each leader, is essentially an economic policy coach for his country; creating strategies and championing growth in a challenge to see who can succeed the most. They respect each-other, but this is old school. PM Abe isn’t about to concede to a deal where Japanese growth is ceded; however, he will not cheat to achieve success (unlike Xi). So friendly adversarial negotiations continue. Good stuff.
Meanwhile First-Lady Melania Trump and Madame Akie Abe toured some of the historic sites in the capital, including the Washington Monument and US National Arboretum.
It’s easy to understand world leaders like President Trump, Abe, Netanyahu and yes, even Putin. They want what’s best for their own country. As they should. President Trump is having a much harder time understanding leaders like May, Merkel and Macron, who don’t.
May, Merkel and Macron are having a harder time dealing with President Trump.
Wonderful hosting by FLOTUS! I’ve been to all those sites which are some of Washington DC governments’ best. Thank you for your hard work, FLOTUS Trump. And all my best to Madame Akie Abe and the Prime Minister as well as our POTUS.
I notice that Melania is wearing flats today. Just a simple gesture of courtesy to Mrs. Abe who is quite a bit shorter…She has such an eye for detail and an obvious desire to make guests to the White House feel comfortable! Classy and confident!!
Fun fact: One of those bonsai trees at the Arboretum (I think the one behind the two First Ladies in the posed pic) is nearly 400 years old, a white pine tended by the same bonsai-master family in Japan since 1625.
AND it survived the blast at Hiroshima in 1945, and was later presented to the U.S. by Japan as a Bicentennial gift of peace.
Perfectly lovely story as background for a perfectly lovely international friendship.
Beautiful story, free.and.true!
Thanks for that tidbit of history. Lovely gestures all around.
Our President and First Lady are going to be a near-impossible team to follow when it comes to hosting State dignitaries. President Trump has made a career of building some of the finest hospitality centers in the country with his hotels. Melania has shown she is very attuned to gracious, formal hosting.
They both make me very proud of having elected DJT to represent us.
Melania isn’t wearing her signature heels. I bet it’s because they are doing a lot of walking and standing. It also means she isn’t towering over Mrs.Abe the whole day.
Is the Washington Monument elevator working now? I was there the past two years and it was closed down for repairs.
As I understand it based on local D.C. news, they are close to reopening which suggests “yes”. However, no sooner did they announce the re-opening date for this summer, then they delayed it again by a few weeks. Best to do it once, do it right!
