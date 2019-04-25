Strong Panel Segment With Joe diGenova Discussing Origin of FISA Abuse….

A great panel segment delivered by Mike Huckabee tonight as Rudy Giuliani, Robert Ray and particularly Joe diGenova discuss the origin of the 2016 Russia conspiracy narrative, the FISA court and specifically the abuses of the NSA database. [Background]

Mr. diGenova outlines the nature of how the FISA-702(16)(17) database searches were weaponized for political spy operations.  Quite good:

[The panel segment starts at 10:09 prompted, just hit play]

 

33 Responses to Strong Panel Segment With Joe diGenova Discussing Origin of FISA Abuse….

  1. CarolynH says:
    April 25, 2019 at 1:39 am

    He said Admiral Rogers is the hero. Have to agree. What he said that I don’t remember is Admiral Rogers not only went to President Trump, but he went to the FISA court and the head FISA judge and filled her in.

  2. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    April 25, 2019 at 1:39 am

    This is actually hitting mainstream now.
    First laid out on CTH!
    When other names than Trump will be revealed I think all hell breaks loose. They spied on anyone!

    • The Boss says:
      April 25, 2019 at 1:53 am

      Maxine better prepare for the mother of all bitch slaps. Fo T Fi of them!

    • LEET says:
      April 25, 2019 at 2:47 am

      SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty:

      I wonder how many of our congress-critters were spied on! I have often wondered how many of our Congress critters were/are under the threat of blackmail/bribery. Definitely worth investigating which congressmen and women were spied on and their subsequent votes on bills.

      • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
        April 25, 2019 at 3:00 am

        Everyone. They had unfettered access to databases and whenever someone was in their way they checked on them. Put name into the programm and then get the info. That easy.

        A candy shop for swamp critters.

  3. Perot Conservative says:
    April 25, 2019 at 1:51 am

    Congratulations to Sundance & team. Quite an acknowledgement!

    Hazza!

  4. Chip Doctor says:
    April 25, 2019 at 1:52 am

    There is no way that this gets whitewashed. The big ugly is coming very soon. We have waited and waited. Time to restore justice. I just can’t wait. POTUS keeps his promises……again. Drain the swamp and MAGA!

  5. onevoiceinamerica says:
    April 25, 2019 at 1:52 am

    So nice to see the admirable Admiral Rogers get recognized for his actions.

    • TarsTarkas says:
      April 25, 2019 at 2:04 am

      I think one of the reason why he went to Trump to inform the POTUS-elect he was being listen in and spied on because of how he got used as a prop to support the Benghazi whitewash and resented it.

  6. Uncle Max says:
    April 25, 2019 at 1:56 am

    Saw it earlier. Joe was direct and animated. He is pissed, and I get the strong impression he is being fed info, as he is strongly pushing hard… letting it be widely known, that he is not going to let the DC crowd just let all of this slide. I await indictments… I really hope they happen. I doubt we’ll get as many as I’d like, but Joe is clearly putting his reputation on the line signaling his peers that he wants pelts… and he is cognizant of just how seriously F’d up the Obama administration weaponized and abused its power. I look forward to a announcement that Admiral Rogers has been testifying the last year and submitting detailed testimony setting up actual accountability for FISA and the rest going forward. ( I mean… I really hope to find out that’s what’s been going on )

  7. Newhere says:
    April 25, 2019 at 1:57 am

    What is the Comey report coming out in 2 weeks?

  8. Dim Osmab says:
    April 25, 2019 at 2:06 am

    I think there will be no bombshells in IG Fisa report, so dont expect much.

    They are not stupid, and they covered their asses with legal language.
    Like that paragraph where “us firm hired person 1 to research candidate 1”

    Everething that they did is covered whith this 100 pages of legal mosaic

    • Mark McQueen says:
      April 25, 2019 at 2:25 am

      I think you misunderstood if you think the coming DOJ investigation is dependent on the IG report. The IG investigation and report could be very useful as a preliminary to a criminal investigation but it is not an essential “make or break” inquiry.

      • Redzone says:
        April 25, 2019 at 2:57 am

        Hopefully Huber has had a very quiet grand jury in place getting indictments based on the IG FISA investigation. I have heard folks on the TV make quick reference to this, but it is never followed up in the discussions.

    • Redzone says:
      April 25, 2019 at 2:27 am

      Given the track record of investigations like this, I would tend to share your skepticism. However, this seems different.

      I have heard Giuliani, DiGenova, S. Carter, J. Solomon, and others say “100%” there will be indictments. I haven’t heard that level of confidence previously expressed. There may not be as many as we would like; but at this point, I’m happy to hear the hammer is about to drop!

      Another good sign is the journalist Bob Woodward, who has been a crazy anti-Trump Russian conspiracy theory promoter, just came out stating the dossier was garbage. Seems to me he’s trying to pivot from his last 2 years of idiocy in an effort to salvage what’s left of his reputation as a “reporter,” (at least in his own mind).

      All of the above are great reasons to be optimistic. Now, I just hope that pesky Statute of Limitations (SOL) that the politicians enacted for themselves doesn’t get in the way of the FISA abuses, Hillary’s abuses, Obama and Co. abuses, etc. Any thoughts on the SOL potential issues by any resident attorneys?

  9. Dim Osmab says:
    April 25, 2019 at 2:11 am

    These panel making same mistake as Trump haters, who where waiting for indictments.
    Do you really believe that Yates, Brennan etc will be indicted?

    They are untouchable, they know too much, they will never be in court, get over it.

    Look how deep state protected Wolf, fisa leaker.

    • Redzone says:
      April 25, 2019 at 2:40 am

      Again, your skepticism is valid. We don’t know. But, that happened under Rosenstein/Sessions. Hopefully, the selection of prosecutors and judges won’t be “fixed” like for, Awan, Manafort, etc. Funny how those judge rotations end up having the exact judges randomly assigned the Dems always want/need.

  10. fred5678 says:
    April 25, 2019 at 2:37 am

    I don;t think Joe would be so forceful and confident unless real manure is about to hit the fan.

    • Mark McQueen says:
      April 25, 2019 at 2:51 am

      I agree and it’s not just Joe as Redzone noted above. Kind of makes me wonder why the Dems in control are quietly, yet publicly, backing away from impeachment too. 😉

