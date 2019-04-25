Strong Panel Segment With Joe diGenova Discussing Origin of FISA Abuse….

A great panel segment delivered by Mike Huckabee tonight as Rudy Giuliani, Robert Ray and particularly Joe diGenova discuss the origin of the 2016 Russia conspiracy narrative, the FISA court and specifically the abuses of the NSA database. [Background]
Mr. diGenova outlines the nature of how the FISA-702(16)(17) database searches were weaponized for political spy operations. Quite good:
[The panel segment starts at 10:09 prompted, just hit play]
He said Admiral Rogers is the hero. Have to agree. What he said that I don’t remember is Admiral Rogers not only went to President Trump, but he went to the FISA court and the head FISA judge and filled her in.
That was some of the “new meat” Joe DiGenova (two Caps!) put on the bones.
Didn’t he say Admiral Rogers spent a week with the FISA Judge(Judge Collyer?).
“weeks” with the judge
“months”
Joe D. specifically said “4 companies” abused FISA. He would not have said that without solid evidence. Hopefully, they are going down and will rollover in the process to reduce some of the time they will have to service big ol’ Bubba Lou while in the Big House!
CTH has highlighted from the beginning that Admiral Rogers personally delivered findings to the FISC (I believe he did so in October 2016). What DGenova adds that I think is new is that Admiral Rogers continued to work with head judge Collyer “for months” to “uncover the people who did it” (i.e., the people who lied to the court and performed non-compliant searches) and has delivered that information to AG Barr.
Well, it makes sense that if Collyer was going to write it up from the FISC side, she would need to have all the audit data from NSA… Plus I’d imagine draft reviews and whatnot.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/04/23/the-obama-use-of-fisa-702-as-a-domestic-political-surveillance-program/
… and The Big Kahuna…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/08/how-the-fbi-and-doj-intelligence-units-were-weaponized-around-congressional-oversight/
This is actually hitting mainstream now.
First laid out on CTH!
When other names than Trump will be revealed I think all hell breaks loose. They spied on anyone!
Maxine better prepare for the mother of all bitch slaps. Fo T Fi of them!
SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty:
I wonder how many of our congress-critters were spied on! I have often wondered how many of our Congress critters were/are under the threat of blackmail/bribery. Definitely worth investigating which congressmen and women were spied on and their subsequent votes on bills.
Everyone. They had unfettered access to databases and whenever someone was in their way they checked on them. Put name into the programm and then get the info. That easy.
A candy shop for swamp critters.
Congratulations to Sundance & team. Quite an acknowledgement!
Hazza!
There is no way that this gets whitewashed. The big ugly is coming very soon. We have waited and waited. Time to restore justice. I just can’t wait. POTUS keeps his promises……again. Drain the swamp and MAGA!
So nice to see the admirable Admiral Rogers get recognized for his actions.
I think one of the reason why he went to Trump to inform the POTUS-elect he was being listen in and spied on because of how he got used as a prop to support the Benghazi whitewash and resented it.
And possibly also because a FISA judge already knew that he knew. Not doing so would have made him complicit.
Saw it earlier. Joe was direct and animated. He is pissed, and I get the strong impression he is being fed info, as he is strongly pushing hard… letting it be widely known, that he is not going to let the DC crowd just let all of this slide. I await indictments… I really hope they happen. I doubt we’ll get as many as I’d like, but Joe is clearly putting his reputation on the line signaling his peers that he wants pelts… and he is cognizant of just how seriously F’d up the Obama administration weaponized and abused its power. I look forward to a announcement that Admiral Rogers has been testifying the last year and submitting detailed testimony setting up actual accountability for FISA and the rest going forward. ( I mean… I really hope to find out that’s what’s been going on )
What is the Comey report coming out in 2 weeks?
Memo leaks.
The memos!!!! 2 years later and it all comes full circle.
ZIPPO TIME?!!?
The tip of the iceberg!
IIRC – he has already admitted to intentionally leaking classified docs in order to get a SC appointed!!!
I think there will be no bombshells in IG Fisa report, so dont expect much.
They are not stupid, and they covered their asses with legal language.
Like that paragraph where “us firm hired person 1 to research candidate 1”
Everething that they did is covered whith this 100 pages of legal mosaic
I think you misunderstood if you think the coming DOJ investigation is dependent on the IG report. The IG investigation and report could be very useful as a preliminary to a criminal investigation but it is not an essential “make or break” inquiry.
Hopefully Huber has had a very quiet grand jury in place getting indictments based on the IG FISA investigation. I have heard folks on the TV make quick reference to this, but it is never followed up in the discussions.
Given the track record of investigations like this, I would tend to share your skepticism. However, this seems different.
I have heard Giuliani, DiGenova, S. Carter, J. Solomon, and others say “100%” there will be indictments. I haven’t heard that level of confidence previously expressed. There may not be as many as we would like; but at this point, I’m happy to hear the hammer is about to drop!
Another good sign is the journalist Bob Woodward, who has been a crazy anti-Trump Russian conspiracy theory promoter, just came out stating the dossier was garbage. Seems to me he’s trying to pivot from his last 2 years of idiocy in an effort to salvage what’s left of his reputation as a “reporter,” (at least in his own mind).
All of the above are great reasons to be optimistic. Now, I just hope that pesky Statute of Limitations (SOL) that the politicians enacted for themselves doesn’t get in the way of the FISA abuses, Hillary’s abuses, Obama and Co. abuses, etc. Any thoughts on the SOL potential issues by any resident attorneys?
These panel making same mistake as Trump haters, who where waiting for indictments.
Do you really believe that Yates, Brennan etc will be indicted?
They are untouchable, they know too much, they will never be in court, get over it.
Look how deep state protected Wolf, fisa leaker.
Again, your skepticism is valid. We don’t know. But, that happened under Rosenstein/Sessions. Hopefully, the selection of prosecutors and judges won’t be “fixed” like for, Awan, Manafort, etc. Funny how those judge rotations end up having the exact judges randomly assigned the Dems always want/need.
I don;t think Joe would be so forceful and confident unless real manure is about to hit the fan.
I agree and it’s not just Joe as Redzone noted above. Kind of makes me wonder why the Dems in control are quietly, yet publicly, backing away from impeachment too. 😉
Great point. Lots of subtle indicators that are recently appearing.
